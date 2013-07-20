THE BATMAN MOVIE KILLINGS IN COLORADO IS ANOTHER ILLUMINATI PLANNED EVENT

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

theconspiracyzone@msn.com EPHESIANS 6 :12 “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.” CLICK HERE FOR INFO ON EARNING AN UNLIMITED INCOME ! In the wake of the horrific shooting that took place during a showing of Batman “The Dark Knight Rises” in a Colorado movie theater that left at least a dozen people dead, many startling revelations about the suspected shooter have emerged. We do not know for certainty which reports are 100% true or not. All we can do is just read what is out there, ask questions and try to analyze it for ourselves. I am not making any speculations or assumptions of what happened. I simply compiled several conflicting reports that are available on the internet. All the information that is written below is simply put together for anyone to research for themselves. ABC News have named James Holmes, 24, of North Aurora, as the man arrested at the scene of the Denver cinema massacre during the midnight screening of the The Dark Knight Rises, wearing a bullet-proof vest and riot helmet. He was captured in the car park outside the cinema with a gas mask, rifle, and handgun. Let’s remember that since the shooter was wearing a gas mask and no one really saw his face, there are no eye witnesses who can identify who an actual killer was. There are no pictures of him in a gear at the time of capturing. Were drugs administered to (Manchurian Candidate) Holmes? Under the influence of scopolamine, a person is unable to form memories or make rational decisions. Therefore, if James Holmes was administered scopolamine prior to the shooting and told to take the weapons and carry out the attack, he would do so without resistance because he is unable to decide for himself and is highly susceptible to suggestion. This could also explain﻿ why he was so compliant with cops just minutes after the shooting, because they were giving him orders he couldn’t refuse. Devils Breath? Devil’s﻿ Breath (also called scopolamine). The drug basically blocks a receptor site in the brain and represses the normal functioning of the hippocampus (responsible for memory encoding) and also acts as a neurotransmitter inhibitor, targeting the acetylcholine transmitter, which controls decision making. We’ve seen this all too often. A “lone nut” guns down innocent people and the world tries to make sense out of the tragedy. The decent people of the nation can’t understand how someone can be so cruel, so cold and seemingly without remorse. People want answers. The answers have been right in front of us for decades. The problem is people want conventional answers that they can see on the 6 o’clock news. They want answers from a psychiatrist. They want to understand only from what they can find from ABC , CBS, NBC and Cable. BUT , the truth, is buried in a different direction altogether! The truth operates under a completely different set of rules than the average person even understands exists. The answers are in the top secret government sponsored black-ops and Psy-ops operations that are deliberately hidden from the public. That’s why people don’t want to hear the truth about 9/11. They don’t want to hear the truth behind school shootings. They don’t want to know about the dark powers that really control world events. REVELATION 12 :9 “This great dragon…the ancient serpent called the devil, or Satan, the one deceiving the whole world…was thrown down to the earth with all his angels.” The answer to what happened at an Aurora, Colorado movie theater has it’s roots in the occult orchestrated by the power elite who are controlling this world’s system. This resulted in the deaths of 12 people with the planned MK-ULTRA perp James Eagan Holmes firmly entrenched. Usually, the programmers put “suicide” triggers in the perp. They most likely did in Holmes, but even the best plans at times go astray. Remember, Colorado is a New World Order hub, because of the altitude and the ability to have numerous underground tunnels with the main hub under DIA . Please read: TUNNELS UNDER DIA AND THE NWO AGENDA . The Rockefeller/Rothschild cabal and their minions want complete control of the world. To do that they have to destroy the world’s system as we know it to establish a “New World Order”. They routinely plan tragedies around the globe to they can instill terror in the hearts of the people and can them pass laws to take away the God given rights of the people and establish their own laws of tyranny and slavery of the people. When the facts are all in, there is no doubt we will find that James Holmes was another mind control victim that was put in place to give further weight to gun control laws that will ultimately lead to Marshall law. The power elite want more TSA type Nazis at shopping malls, theaters, grocery stores and anywhere and anyplace they can install their henchmen to suck the life and liberty out of the people. Their Manchurian candidate is someone who had been inflicted with NDT (Near Death Torture) at some point in their lives. The brain then blocks out the horrible torture experiences of the Manchurian victim and creates amnesia walls. The programmers then can lay down deadly programs in these amnesia walls of the Manchurian candidate such as assassination alters, prostitution alters and drug running alters. The list goes on and on what they can “program” the victim to do. The victim is activated by “triggers” which is usually a phrase or word. In this case it was most likely a trigger from the Batman movie previews that activated Holmes weeks in advance. ALL crimes like the one that happened in Aurora, Colorado are carried out like this. That means the Columbine massacre, that means the Washington D.C. shootings, that means the killings in Norway, the bombing in Spain, Sirhan Sirhan, John Hinckley Jr., and nearly all school shootings. To learn more about mind control and how it works please read: MIND CONTROL , AMERICA’S HORRIFYING SECRET . It’s not by chance that “A Dark Knight Rises” was the movie of choice to carry out this tragedy. Notice the typical MK-ULTRA mind controlled blank stare: The events are carried out by numerology. Watch for the occult numbers 11 and 13 to consistently pop up. Watch for those numbers to be intertwined in the times and dates of these events. Watch for where the events are carried out. They tend to be marked out at certain latitudes and longitudes (meridians) that intersect in straight lines of a predetermined Pentagram. (BELOW). Make sure and read: SCHOOL SHOOTINGS ARE ILLUMINATI SCRIPTED EVENTS Most of you are now wondering what in the world this depiction of the Baphomet pentagram has to do with the school shootings. It’s because they are almost exactly on the two lines of the horn. Let us examine this map, according to the two lines of the horns of Baphomet in the pentagram and the pre-planned meridians where these tragedies occur. Northeast to Southwest Horn, The following school shootings are depicted, in order: Edinboro, Pennsylvania, 4/26/98 : 1 killed, 3 wounded Paducah, Kentucky, 12/1/97 : 3 killed, 6 wounded Jonesboro, Arkansas, 3/24/98 : 5 killed Northwest to Southeast Horn: The following School Shootings are depicted, in order: Springfield, Oregon, 5/20/98: 2 killed, 22 wounded Littleton, Colorado, Columbine High School: 4/20/99 : 15 killed, 14 wounded Perl, Mississippi, 10/1/97: 3 killed, 9 wounded Also notice the same symbolism in police chief Daniel Oates’ hat that we see in the Occult. We see this in most policemans hats: It’s an Occultic Pentagram/Hexagon/Octagon: Readers take note: Aurora police chief Daniel Oates got a call from illuminati puppet Barack Obama today saying Oates has the full support of the FBI . Oates is nothing but a burden to the people and our civil liberties as he showed in violating our Constitution and Bill of Rights when he condoned illegally detaining innocent women and children in a Wells Fargo bank robbery sting arrest earlier this summer: AURORA POLICE CHIEF DANIEL OATES ENCOURAGES HIS OFFICERS TO VIOLATE OUR CONSTITUTION AND BILL OF RIGHTS . Something to think about: This is a highly organized plot carried out by the highest ranking occultists on the globe. The agenda is the same. To terrorize you, to pass laws that take away your freedoms and liberties and ultimately to control and enslave you. Were the Batman murders a covert op? by: Jon Rappoport The obvious way to begin an investigation is to look at the event itself for any obvious contradictions or unexplained details. For example, in the Batman murders, we have two witnesses who were in the theater and implied there were accomplices. One witness, Corbin Dates (aka Dayton), told Aurora news outlets a man sitting in the front row took a cell phone call and went to a side exit, propped the door open with his foot, and seemed to be signaling somebody. Ten to 15 minutes later, James Holmes appeared in full gear with weapons as the exit door swung open The other witness (no name as yet) stated that, during the massacre, a gas canister was thrown from a direction where Homes wasn’t. Despite the statements of these apparent witnesses, Aurora Chief of Police Daniel Oates claims he is sure James Holmes acted alone. But we need to back up. First of all, neither witness actually IDed Holmes. They IDed a man who was dressed in black from head to toe, wore a helmet, body armor, and a gas mask. Actually, no one has identified Holmes as the man in the theater. How could they? His face and body were covered and concealed. How did the shooter get into the theater? Clad in black, wearing body armor, carrying several weapons, he buys a ticket and walks in with everyone else? Authorities suggest he came through a side door. If so, how did he know the door would be unlocked? After a few months of meticulous planning, he simply hoped it would be? Watching these two witnesses being interviewed by TV news reporters is extremely frustrating. The reporters have their hands on potentially explosive information and they don’t follow up. Nor do they press police for comments on the witness statements. Nevertheless, from what we can provisionally surmise about the crime scene, there are huge gaps in the official scenario, if we can even call it a scenario. Standing out above everything else is the fact that no one can ID Holmes as the shooter. We are told by police that, after Holmes was done killing people in the theater, he exited a side door (the same door through which he had entered?), stood quietly, and surrendered himself to the authorities. This, too, is unclear. The police were already stationed at the exit door? Holmes waited until they arrived? Was he still holding weapons? It’s said he was calm. He gave himself up. After killing scores of people and wounding others, the first-time shooter was calm? How could this be? Well, drugs would enter the equation. What drugs? Vicodin. Others? Where were these drugs obtained? Who wrote the prescriptions? Where is the doctor? Why have we heard nothing about a doctor? What, exactly, going back into childhood, is Holmes’ pharmaceutical history? If this was a true covert op, it would have been easy for a pro shooter to decimate the people in the theater, slip out the exit door with his accomplice or accomplices, where the patsy, Holmes, drugged, was waiting with other operatives. After dousing Holmes with gunpowder residue, the pros left the scene, disappeared into the night, leaving a pre-programmed Holmes there to confess to the crime and state that his apartment was rigged with explosives. If this is how things happened, it would explain how Holmes, possessed of no apparent knowledge about constructing bombs, could have had his apartment wired with exotic devices. Holmes didn’t put them together. The pros did. At Holmes’ court appearance on Monday, he certainly looked drugged as he moved slowly in the courtroom and sat in his chair. If so, who gave him the drugs in jail? Of course, huge gaps exist in Holmes’ life story. We have no explanation for his transformation from a young eager science student into a blank-faced defendant in a mass-murder case. Had he ever been to see a psychiatrist? If so, what drugs were prescribed? Ritalin, which can cause violent behavior? Antidepressants, which can cause violent behavior? Had he ever been enrolled in a clinical trial of an experimental drug? During his brief matriculation at the University of Colorado, Denver, had he been used in a neuroscience experiment? The web page for the University neuroscience department, where Holmes studied on a government grant, has been taken down. One oddity about the investigation of the killings: the FBI presence is minimal. We don’t know what the FBI is doing behind the scenes, but by contrast, in the 1999 Columbine massacre the FBI was all over the scene in a very visible way. They interviewed witnesses, processed evidence, and made public statements. Here, they’re in the background. Why? I offer one possible explanation. In Columbine, the FBI became a lightning rod for doubts and questions, and accusations of overlooking/suppressing evidence that would lead to more than two shooters. Here in Aurora, it’s all local: “we have the killer, he’s in jail, the case is proceeding, nothing to see, move along.”This appears to be an intentional strategy. Keep it simple, don’t stir up the populace. We’ll have to watch, as the disposition of the court case unfolds, to see whether the “simple” strategy is extended. Perhaps we’ll have a guilty plea and a quick sentence. Or perhaps court-appointed psychiatrists will decide Holmes is incompetent to cooperate in his own defense, in which case he’ll be remanded to a mental facility for a period of time, after which he’ll quietly enter a guilty plea and be sentenced. But what does “incompetent” mean? Drugged into submission? I believe there are specific items of evidence which, if known, would provoke new questions on top of the witness statements above. For example, was an older model (outdated) police car seen leaving the area of the theater after the shootings? What was the blood evidence on Holmes’ clothing and shoes? Whose blood was it? Did it belong to victims inside the theater? Was Holmes, as he stood at the exit to the theater and surrendered himself, covered in more blood than he would have accumulated as a shooter? In other words, was he set up as the designated patsy? And are there more witnesses in the theater who saw accomplices? If so, as in Columbine, they will, no doubt, be told by law enforcement to keep quiet. If there is a trial, will Corbin Dates and the other anonymous witness mentioned above be asked to testify? The chances are slim to none. If the Batman murders are indeed a covert op, the motives behind it don’t need much explanation. The UN Arms Trade Treaty, which has been under final discussions in New York since July 3rd, and is due to wrap up on July 27th, is a new step in the direction of gun confiscation, despite its announced aim of limiting only the export of weapons from one nation to another. Once the Treaty is signed, it will need senate ratification to go into effect and impact the 2nd Amendment. That ratification is the hard part for gun-control advocates. The tragedy at the Batman premier on July 20 could act as a pressure wave-front on senators to rubber-stamp the treaty. Other motives to stage the shootings in Aurora? The manufacture of a consensus for massive “crime prevention,” and that means the extended use of medical drugs to influence behavior and the brain toward the goal of passivity and conformity, with the victims ENJOYING IT . (See Soma, the drug of choice in Huxley’s Brave New World.) “Say something, see something” is only part of the picture. Creating a nation of snitches is certainly on the DHS ’s to-do list. But we are in the Century of the Brain. Researchers are eager to pawn off their discoveries for the development of technology that can literally limit behavior and thought. Behind the facade of “curing mental disorders,” this is where brain research is heading. Free will and choice are considered flimsy outmoded notions that need to be cast aside, so the Brave New World can emerge. James Holmes becomes a classic case of a man whose brain needs “restructuring.” The globalist technocrats want every inch they can win in the battle to convince the public that brain manipulation holds a promising future for the human race. Of course, their idea of the future is synaptic and neuronal control. Holmes is one more poster child for their chilling agenda. Brad Garrett, a former FBI profiler and now an analyst for ABC News, is one of the prime go-to experts who deliver pronouncements on mass murderers. Garrett supplies the public perception of these killers. Here are his off-the-shelf conclusions about James Holmes: “[Mass killers are] insecure, they start having, perhaps, dark thoughts that people are following them or that there are voices, auditory voices, that are directing them…some version of this happened to Mr. Holmes…the onset of whatever this chemical imbalance might be, it starts taking over, and he starts withdrawing…” It’s a well-recognized fact that there are no chemical or biological tests to confirm a diagnosis of any so-called mental disorder. The whole hypothesis of “chemical imbalance” as the basis for mental disease is just that, a hypothesis. Nevertheless, Garrett promotes it as if it’s accepted science, and he doubles down by suggesting that Holmes was hearing voices directing his actions. But psychiatric drugs (e.g., Ritalin, Prozac, Paxil, Zoloft, Haldol, etc.), used to curb mental problems, instead actually CAUSE patients to experience paranoia and hallucinations and withdraw and plan and commit violence. It’s the drugs. Garrett is providing cover to explain Holmes’ actions as mental illness, when in fact he knows nothing about what Holmes experienced or why. If Holmes was, in fact, a mind-control subject, that is hidden behind psychobabble. Garrett supplies exactly the kind of narrative that calls for “early intervention,” prevention of crime throughout society before it occurs, which, in the hands of brain researchers, means chemical and other means of controlling “anti-social” impulses. It is noteworthy that a young neuroscience student, Holmes, who was at one point studying “the biological basis of mental disorders,” winds up as an accused mass murderer who is “obviously deranged” and “suffering from a chemical imbalance in the brain.” At this point, we go down the rabbit hole, and the pieces of the puzzle are strange and tantalizing. A video has emerged of Holmes, at age 18, six years ago, lecturing to fellow attendees at a science summer camp at Miramar College in San Diego. holmes videotape Holmes explains he has been studying temporal illusions and subjective experience. A temporal illusion, he states, is the idea that you can change the past. At the Cannonfire blog (http://cannonfire.blogspot.com) there are comic-book panels posted from what Joseph Cannon calls “the most famous passage in the most famous of all Joker stories, Alan Moore’s ‘The Killing Joke.’” The Joker is asked: “I mean, what is it with you? What made you you the way you are? Girlfriend killed by the mob? Maybe brother carved up by some mugger…?” The Joker replies: “Something like that happened to me, you know…I’m not exactly sure what it was. Sometimes I remember it one way, sometimes another…if I’m going to have a past, I prefer it to be multiple choice! Ha ha ha!” James Holmes, at 18 years of age, said he was studying temporal illusion, “the idea that you can change the past,” a feat the fictional Joker had obviously accomplished. In the last ten years, the film that explored this subject and Holmes’ other interest, the subjectivity of experience most deeply, through its treatment of dreams and the insertion of synthetic experience in the mind, was Inception, directed by Christopher Nolan, who of course also directed the recent Batman trilogy, including The Dark Knight Rises. In yet another version of changing the past, in 2000 Nolan directed Memento, which unraveled its story backwards, as a victim of anterograde amnesia, who can’t store memories, tries to revenge his wife’s murder by leaving clues for himself that will lead him to the identity of her killer. Are we simply talking about a neuroscience student’s (Holmes’) interest in comics and films, or did he participate in experiments that attempted to alter his subjective view of the world and his own past? For example, there is wealth of information about the criminal experiments conducted by Canadian psychiatrist, Dr. Ewan Cameron, who operated with funding from the CIA during the 1950s. Cameron ran MKULTRA Subproject 68, during which he used massive electroshocks, sensory isolation, drug-induced periods of sleep (7-10 days), and audiotapes of “re-patterning” commands to attempt to wipe out patients’ pasts, their memories, their former subjective mindsets, their very personalities in favor of recreating these patients as “new and improved people.” As a teen, Holmes interned at the Salk Institute in San Diego. Salk carries out studies using functional MRI , a technique of brain mapping that involves correlating read-outs with various mental activities. It’s only speculation at this point, but somewhere along the line, did Holmes participate in such experiments, and were the results used to map regions of his brain for later inputs, so someone could achieve behavioral/thought control over him? To even suggest Holmes may be a mind-control subject brings immediate criticism, to which I would offer this counter: why accept the scenario of the crime put forward by the Aurora police? Why do they deserve the benefit of the doubt? Why limit and narrow the investigation to their story? Was law enforcement correct about the JFK and JFK and MLK assassinations? Was law enforcement correct about the Columbine massacre, in which 101 witnesses state they saw other shooters? Was law enforcement correct about the lone duo of plotters in the Oklahoma bombing? Was law enforcement correct about 9/11? In all cases…..no. I’ll tell you this. If the authorities really wanted to know what makes James Holmes tick (a prospect I strongly doubt), their best chance would be to send someone into his cell who could talk to him about Christopher Nolan, Inception, Memento, functional MRI , the TV series, Lost, which contained time-travel themes and was a show he and his friend, Ritchie Duong, used to watch together every week when they attended UC Riverside. Talk to Holmes about what he wants to talk about. Who knows what would eventually unravel? It might be far more than the police wish to uncover. What did Holmes’s father have to do with this? Continuing from CBS : “Pictures from inside the apartment are fairly disturbing and the devices look to be sophisticated, adding the booby-traps were ‘something I’ve never seen.’ One rifle, two handguns, a knife, a bullet proof vest, a ballistic helmet, a gas device, a gas mask, military SWAT clothing and unidentified explosives were also found in Holmes’ car, a law enforcement source told CBS News. Oates said Holmes wore a gas mask, a ballistic helmet and vest as well as leg, groin and throat protectors during the shooting.” In other words, this guy was equipped with exotic gear by someone with connections to military equipment with SWAT clothing, explosives, complex booby-traps… c’mon, this isn’t a “lone gunman.” This is somebody who was selected for a mission and given equipment to carry it out! Question: How does an unemployed medical student afford $20,000 in weapons gear? Holmes with the textbook mind control multiple dissociative glare: If you start to look at the really big picture here, the obvious question arises: How does an unemployed medical student afford all the complex weapons gear, bomb-making gear, “flammable” booby trap devices, ammunition, multiple magazines, bullet-proof vest, groin protection, ballistic helmet, SWAT uniform and all the rest of it? A decent AR-15 rifle costs $1,000 or more all by itself. The shotgun and handgun might run another $800 total. Spare mags, sights, slings and so on will run you at least another $1,000 across three firearms. The bullet-proof vest is easily another $800 and the cost of the bomb-making gear is anybody’s guess. With all the specialty body gear, ammunition, booby-trap devices and more, I’m guessing this is at least $20,000 in weapons and tactical gear, much of which is very difficult for civilians to get in the first place. The mere manufacture of an explosive booby-trap device is, all by itself, a felony crime by the way. Question: Where does an unemployed, introverted medical school student get the training to deploy sophisticated booby traps, tactical body armor, weapons systems and more? Certainly not in graduate school! All this leads to an obvious third party influence over all this. Someone else taught this guy these skills and funded the acquisition of the equipment. Learn more: JAMES HOLMES SHOOTING We noted this massacre has similarities to other Mind Control ops: The following observations are from Joseph Green: Other similarities: Many questions surround the shooting (for one, where did he get the money to pay for all his paramilitary equipment?) and some of the answers will no doubt emerge over the next few days. However, for the moment, this article will touch on some of the historical coincidences and other side-aspects of this terrible incident. These things may turn out to be related or not, but for the moment we will be scanning the possibilities. First is the location: Aurora, Colorado, is less than 20 miles from Littleton, Colorado, where another famous shooting took place on April 20, 1999. There were a number of odd factors in that incident, mostly surrounding the witness statements (identifying several other shooters) and the murders that took place in the ensuing weeks after the initial crime. April 20 is, of course, Hitler’s birthday. July 20 is the anniversary of the failed plot to assassinate Hitler, in which a bomb killed members of his staff but left him virtually untouched. The story was told in a recent film, Valkyrie. It also happens to be the 30-year anniversary of an IRA bombing incident in England that killed 11 people. Otherwise seemingly unconnected, it is interesting to note that the person arrested for this crime turned out to be a 27-year-old graduate in physics. Although it is too early to tell, it is also remarkable to note the behavior of Holmes, who calmly shot dozens of people in a theater and then calmly surrendered himself to police. This calm echoes the behavior of some other past “lone nut” shooters. Mark David Chapman, who shot John Lennon, is a classic example. After killing him, he sat down and began to read a paperback he’d brought with him, The Catcher in the Rye, written by J.D. Salinger, who served in U.S. Army Counterintelligence during World War II and whose commanding officer was Henry Kissinger. This unit, incidentally, was where the Nazi Klaus Barbie was recruited and aided in his escape after the war into South America. Chapman remained reading at the scene despite being exhorted to leave by the doorman, Jose Perdomo, who coincidentally turned out to be an anti-Castro Cuban involved in Operation 40 after the Bay of Pigs. The University of Colorado, Denver is mentioned as one of the institutions involved in the MK-ULTRA project of the CIA , which focused on controlling the minds of ordinary citizens so as to induce them into performing assassinations. An account of one such experiment, from all the way back in 1954, showed that it was possible to get individuals to fire a gun and then forget about it. (Incidentally, this is precisely the pattern evinced in the Sirhan Sirhan shooting. Sirhan fired a pistol in the general direction of Robert Kennedy, but then after being apprehended was never able to remember anything about the case.) The New York Times reported on the MK-ULTRA mind control program in 1978, following the wake of the Church Committee Hearings. Many universities and hospitals were involved in the program and took money to perform the experimentation. The doctors involved in Hypno Programming American citizens were at the top of their fields – such figures as, for example, Ewen Cameron and Jolyon West. But Why? This coming week, President Obama is going to sign the United Nations accord outlawing small arms. Are Americans tired enough of all the “crazed gunmen” attacks that they will allow this treaty to be ratified? NEWS BRIEF : “Colorado Batman shooting shows obvious signs of being staged”, Natural News, July 20, 2012” “More and more, this shooting is looking like a deliberate plot staged by the government itself much like Operation Fast and Furious pulled off by the ATF which helped smuggle tens of thousands of guns into Mexico for the purpose of causing “gun violence” in the USA , then blaming the Second Amendment for it. All this looks like James Holmes completed a “mission” and then calmly ended that mission by surrendering to police and admitting everything. The mission, as we are now learning, was to cause as much terror and mayhem as possible, then to have that multiplied by the national media at exactly the right time leading up the UN vote next week on a global small arms treaty that could result in gun confiscation across America.” “Even Forbes.com wrote about this quite extensively, warning readers about the coming gun confiscation effort related to the UN treaty. The story was authored by Larry Bell, “U.N. Agreement Should Have All Gun Owners Up In Arms” and says the UN treaty could “override our national sovereignty, and in the process, provide license for the federal government to assert preemptive powers over state regulatory powers guaranteed by the Tenth Amendment in addition to our Second Amendment rights.” “In other words, this has all the signs of Fast & Furious, Episode II. I wouldn’t be surprised to discover someone in Washington was behind it all. After all, there’s no quicker way to disarm a nation and take total control over the population than to stage violence, blame it on firearms, then call for leaders to ‘do something!’ Such calls inevitably end up resulting in gun confiscation…” WE THE PEOPLE NEED TO WAKE UP !!!! Theconspiracyzone



By Joe Monoco theconspiracyzone@msn.com EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ;

Large Visitor Globe Did you find our site useful? Thank you for reading our free online articles? We want to say thank you!!! If they have been helpful, you can make donations to this site here to show your support. THE CONSPIRACY ZONE is completely run on a voluntary basis. Your generous donation can certainly make a difference so we can continue to get the truth out.