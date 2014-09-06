THE CONSPIRACY ZONE'S EXPOSE' ON AURORA, COLORADO EX POLICE CHIEF DANIEL OATES: HE ENCOURAGES HIS OFFICERS TO VIOLATE THE 4TH AMENDMENT AND OUR BILL OF RIGHTS.

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

GOOD NEWS UPDATE !! A FEDERAL LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST POLICE CHIEF DANIEL OATES AND THE CITY OF AURORA ALONG WITH THE CRIMINAL COPS INVOLVED IN THIS ILLEGAL DETENTION / KIDNAPPING OF INNOCENT CITIZENS IN COLORADO ! CITIZENS OF MIAMI BEACH , YOU SHOULD NOT BE OKAY WITH THIS ! THE NEXT THING YOU KNOW , YOU WILL BE HANDCUFFED ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD AS WELL !!!! BAN TOGETHER AND GET DANIEL OATES OUT OF YOUR COMMUNITY !

READ THE COMPLAINT HERE : COMPLAINT FILED AGAINST EX POLICE CHIEF DANIEL OATES , THE CITY OF AURORA AND 7 OTHER OFFICERS

If you have more information to bring the criminal Aurora police down, please contact the attorneys against Oates at: KILLMER , LANE AND NEWMAN LLP

And if on cue, Oates thinks he can avoid prosecution by running away from all of this. He is now the Chief Of Police in Miami Beach. He runs away from this just like a little coward, but the lawsuit will not go away!

Miami Beach Police

110 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach FL.

33139

305 673-7900

Rogue Cops Threatens to Murder Innocent Child with Shotgun, Aurora, Colorado, June 4, 2012

Accountability Check

Aurora Police Department (Colorado)

Phone: (303) 739-6000

Can someone explain this to me? Is this mother and her child really a bank robbery suspect in the minds of the Aurora police? She’s literally being detained against her will which means she is legally under arrest. UNBELIEVABLE !!!!!

Here are the names of the criminal officers that were involved that day. You would be surprised how hard it is to get photographs of police officers. I guess criminals don’t like to have their pictures taken. Get these names out and let the world know who the real criminals are!!! We need to send these criminal police to jail for criminal assault! If that cowardly cop (ABOVE) and his shotgun goes of on that innocent 14 year old, IT IS MURDER !!! What kind of an idiotic moron can’t tell the difference between a bank robber and an innocent kid! I know, the Aurora police! Would any of you parents allow a shotgun to be pointed at your child? THEN FILE A REPORT AND GET THESE CRIMINALS FIRED !!!! This unqualified and idiotic cop has his name posted below! AMERICA !!! WE CAN ’T HAVE THIS !!!! At best, It is “Criminal Assault.” Remember the names below and re-post them where you can! DON ’T LET AMERICA BECOME A POLICE STATE !!!! Send them e-mails! Write them letters! Call them! Don’t let these thugs get a moments peace! We have given you the links and information!

A. TODD CHANOS

tchanos@aurora.gov

303-739-6099

MICHAEL DAVID PRINCE

mprince@aurora.gov

303-739-6127

BRANDT A . SMITH (Below)

basmith@aurora.gov

303-739-6099

x49322

(CHRISTIAN?) CHRISTEN LERTCH

clertch@aurora.gov

303-739-6372

KRISTOPHER McDOWELL (Below)

kmcdowel@aurora.gov

303-739-6099

x49374

LUKE J . BARKER

lbarker@aurora.gov

303-739-6099

x49405

RICHARD RAY

rray@aurora.gov

303-739-6099

x49238

DANIEL OATES

1700 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Ph. 305.673.7000

Direct: 305-673-7925

Apparently, none of the above rogue cops have heard of the 4th Amendment:

Now, a federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed. The lawyers who filed the lawsuit assert this constituted an unlawful arrest, stating that physical detention over 15 minutes constitutes arrest.Two of the victims claim serious physical injury from the experience, including one woman whose cuffs were so tight that she lost blood flow to her hands and has nerve damage. That isn’t all, by any means:

Mr. Olson attempted to explain to Defendant Ray and the other officers nearby that he had had multiple back and knee surgeries and permanent nerve damage, so kneeling was painful for him. Nevertheless, Defendant Ray continued to scream at Mr. Olson to do so while waving his shotgun near Mr. Olson’s face. Mr. Olson complied, and the pain in his lower back caused him to fall face forward onto the pavement. As Mr. Olson attempted to get up, Defendant Ray yanked Mr. Olson’s arm so violently behind his back while cuffing him that he injured Mr. Olson’s shoulder. Mr. Olson continued to try to explain to the officers nearby, including Defendant Ray, that they were hurting him. Although he was complying with all of their demands, Defendant Ray callously responded, “Quit resisting.”

Officers informed Ms. Lombardi that they were going to search her vehicle. They stated that if she refused to let them, she would be arrested. Officers then proceeded to search Ms. Lombardi’s vehicle without her consent. When her handcuffs were finally removed, Ms. Lombardi had deep, red marks on her wrists that were visible for days following the incident. Ms. Lombardi works at a financial institution and is required to be bonded. Ms. Lombardi appeared in the extensive media coverage of the incident with her hands in the air while in the presence of law enforcement. Defendants put Ms. Lombardi’s job and professional reputation at risk.

Upon information and belief, Defendants Brandt A. Smith and A. Todd Chanos forced Ms. DeGuzman and her son, Michael Hance, out of their vehicle, patted them down, and handcuffed them, despite having no probable cause or reasonable suspicion that they possessed a weapon or otherwise posed a threat. Defendants Smith and Chanos then marched Ms. DeGuzman and Mr. Hance backwards to the curb and forced them to sit, still handcuffed. Ms. DeGuzman suffered a panic attack. She pleaded with an officer for assistance, but the officer callously told her to simply take a deep breath. As her panic attack continued, the officer did not provide any assistance. Ms. DeGuzman’s hands turned blue due to the tightness of the handcuffs. Defendant Smith demanded that Ms. DeGuzman sign a waiver consenting to a search of her vehicle. She did not want to sign the waiver, but she felt pressured to do so. Officers then proceeded to search her vehicle without her actual consent.

It gets even worse!

Ms. Strandberg’s son, Ian Strandberg, was seven years old at the time of the incident. He suffered an asthma attack soon after the stop commenced. Prior to being forced out of her vehicle, Ms. Strandberg pleaded with officers to allow her to lower her arms so that she could reach for her son’s inhaler, but the officers callously refused, letting the child continue to suffer through the attack. Ms. Strandberg was diagnosed with Epilepsy in March 2012. She feared that she would suffer a seizure during the stop. Defendants searched Ms. Strandberg’s vehicle without her consent. After the search, Defendants required Ms. Strandberg to sign a form indicating that she consented to the search. She was not permitted to leave the scene until she signed the form.

In the below video, Judge Andrew Napolitano says this is a blatant violation of our Constitution and basic human rights! Then listen to Daniel Oates as he obviously doesn’t know what the law is and babbles on like a fool. UNBELIEVABLE !

Title 18, Chapter 13, Section 241 of the US code makes it a federal crime punishable by ten years in prison for any two people, acting under color of law, to conspire to deprive any citizen of the United States of their Constitutional rights anywhere within the borders of the United States. Constitutional rights such as those under the 4th amendment, for example.

(BELOW) is Daniel Oates and his other partner in crime who was okay with this unconstitutional criminal act on innocent civilians, Frank Fania. Why would Fania be okay with what we have just seen? I guess he’s okay as well with a cop threatening to shoot a child with a shotgun!

How will you react if the police suddenly are knocking down your front door?

Today, militarized police are invading 80,000 American homes, for no apparent reason, and courts are aiding them!

“The Patriot Act” grants them the authority to take this type of action. Bitter fruits from Bush era is starting to mature.

NEWS BRIEF : “Who Will Protect You from the Police? The Rise of Government-Sanctioned Home Invasions”, By John W. Whitehead, The Rutherford Institute, October 21, 2013

“Democracy means that if the doorbell rings in the early hours, it is likely to be the milkman.”Winston Churchill”** “It’s 3 a.m. You’ve been asleep for hours when suddenly you hear a loud “Crash! Bang! Boom!” Based on the yelling, shouting and mayhem, it sounds as if someone or several someones are breaking through your front door. With your heart racing and your stomach churning, all you can think about is keeping your family safe from the intruders who have invaded your home … In the moments before you go down for the count, shot multiple times by the strangers who have invaded your home, you get a good look at your criminals. It’s the police.”

Dictatorial police are an integral part of the Illuminati Plan to produce the New World Order, as the Illuminati card demonstrates, above. Immediately following the attacks of 9/11, Congress passed, and Republican President George Bush signed, a new law entitled, “Patriot Act I”. This law has not been enacted yet, but the provision that police can knock down your door anytime of the day or night, without charges, without warning, and without recourse if they have invaded the wrong home.

“Unfortunately, with every passing week, we are hearing more and more horror stories in which homeowners are injured or killed simply because they mistook a SWAT team raid by police for a home invasion by criminals. Never mind that the unsuspecting homeowner, woken from sleep by the sounds of a violent entry, has no way of distinguishing between a home invasion by a criminal as opposed to a government agent. Too often, the destruction of life and property wrought by the police is no less horrifying than that carried out by criminal invaders.”

” It wasn’t always this way, however. There was a time in America when a man’s home really was a sanctuary where he and his family could be safe and secure from the threat of invasion by government agents, who were held at bay by the dictates of the Fourth Amendment, which protects American citizens from unreasonable searches and seizures. The Fourth Amendment, in turn, was added to the U.S. Constitution by colonists still smarting from the abuses they had been forced to endure while under British rule, among these home invasions by the military under the guise of writs of assistance. ”

Before you go any further, watch the below video on why YOU SHOULD NEVER TALK TO THE POLICE !!

Is this type of police raid rare?

“Actually, we may be worse off today than our colonial ancestors when one considers the extent to which courts have sanctioned the use of no-knock raids by police SWAT teams (occurring at a rate of 70,000 to 80,000 a year and growing)...”

No longer do we live in a ‘democracy’ if we apply Churchill’s definition, given above. Rather, we live in the twilight of transition, where we are not quite a full-blown Absolute Dictatorship, but our militarized police force is getting training when they will be knocking down doors every single night, enforcing the newly established dictatorships.

Knocking down doors in the middle of the night is intended to intimidate dissidents; do you feel intimidated, knowing that your home is no longer a sanctuary protected by the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution?

The behavior of the cops in Aurora, Colorado SHOULD cost the town a great deal of money; IF PEOPLE READING THIS ARTICLE COMPLAIN , THAT IS THE FIRST STEP IN GETTING THIS POLICE STATE EXPOSED !!!

“This is the sort of thing that, if litigated correctly, it could go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court because it is an open question,” said University of Denver law professor, Justin Merceau to Fox 31.

Those named as defendants in the lawsuit are the City of Aurora, Colorado; Police Chief Daniel J. Oates; Christen Lertch; Kristopher McDowell; Luke J. Barker; Richard Ray; Brandt A. Smith; Michael David Prince; and A. Todd Chanos.

It should provoke a federal criminal investigation into Aurora, Colorado police behavior. DANIEL OATES SHOULD BE FIRED AND CRIMINALLY CHARGED ! To stop innocent citizens, drag them out of their cars and handcuff them and detain them against their will is called KIDNAPPING ! And that should be fully prosecuted!

The meticulous vehicle-to-vehicle search lasted 2 hours, “despite having no probable cause or reasonable suspicion that any particular individual had committed any offense.” All the while, people were left shackled and corralled helplessly on the sidewalk.

The Aurora police violated basic constitutionally-guaranteed rights, federal law, rights guaranteed by the Colorado Constitution, and state law. EVERY PERSON IN THE BELOW PIC IS BEING HELD ILLEGALLY AS THE AURORA POLICE ARE VIOLATING THEIR 4tH AMENDMENT RIGHTS ! NOTICE (BELOW) ONE LADY IS EVEN CUFFED WITH HER ARMS AROUND A CHILD ! THESE POLICE ARE NOTHING BUT STATE SPONSORED CRIMINALS WITH A BADGE !

THIS MAN (DANIEL OATES ) SHOULD BE FIRED AND PROSECUTED FOR SUPPORTING THIS KIND OF ROGUE COP BEHAVIOR !!!!!

Oates is unsuccessfully trying to fool the public into believing that what occurred on June 4 was normal, even though it isn’t, and that it was in complete alignment with the law, even though it isn’t. He is either completely ignorant of basic law and therefore unqualified for his position, or a disingenuous criminal, and aid in the the destruction of the republic; in other words, a traitor.

40 cars were stopped without reason or probable cause, and were forced to witness the assassination of the fourth amendment when they had their civil liberties violated, instead of the earlier reported 19 cars being stopped and searched (as if our roads were now airports), and 40 people being treated like criminals when they were detained in handcuffs for 2 hours, and asked for consent to search at gunpoint, “harmlessly” being conditioned to accept the destruction of the very law that makes us “free.”

WE CAN'T EMPHASIZE ENOUGH! TO FILE A COMPLAINT AGAINST THE AURORA POLICE BELOW!!!

CLICK BELOW TO GO DIRECTLY TO THE AURORA POLICE WEBSITE AND FILE A COMPLAINT AGAINST OATES AND HIS DEPARTMENT . LET THEM KNOW WE WON ’T TOLERATE THIS KIND OF POLICE BEHAVIOR !!!

(Amendment IV)

The Fourth Amendment (Amendment IV) to the United States Constitution

The Fourth Amendment applies to the states by way of the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”[1]

KEEP THE ABOVE 4TH AMENDMENT IN MIND WHEN READING THIS ARTICLE ON HOW THE ROGUE AURORA POLICE HAVE NO RESPECT FOR OUR CONSTITUTION OR BILL OF RIGHTS :

In the below photo: In this illegal detainment of 40 innocent people which was approved by police chief DANIEL OATES , look at this cowardly cop pointing a rifle at a child who looks to be about 12 years old. You are looking at a felony being committed by this thug cop that includes criminal assault. If that shotgun goes off, that young man would be killed! That cop is a coward, a criminal and a terrorist and has no business in any position of authority. If anyone knows the name of this cowardly cop, who thinks his job description is to use potential deadly force against an unarmed, innocent 14 year old, please tell us in the “comment” section below so we can tell the world who this piece of crap is.

ONCE AGAIN , CLICK BELOW TO GO DIRECTLY TO THE AURORA POLICE WEBSITE AND FILE A COMPLAINT AGAINST OATES AND HIS DEPARTMENT . LET THEM KNOW WE WON ’T TOLERATE THIS KIND OF POLICE BEHAVIOR !!!

A parent of the child above posted on the local CBS blog:

“That was my family and they are traumatized not because of a robber they had no clue of but because they had about 10 loaded weapons from shotguns,assault rifles,9mm,tasers,etc pointed at them this was uncalled for and media are editing a lot of the true story as you can see,as for today I am disappointed in the Aurora Chief for covering his officers misconduct and unconcerned of the well being of the innocent people and then for him to lie in the public’s eye ? you put shame on that uniform and degrade law enforcement who obey their oaths. Those who would sacrifice liberty for security deserve neither!”

The wife of one of the men held and handcuffed had this to say:

“My husband was caught up in this mess and some people were cuffed and others not. They even cuffed a child that looked about 14. He told the cops he was disabled and couldn’t kneel and they forced him down anyway and when he started to fall forward they yanked his arm up in a submission hold and told him to quit resisting. If that isn’t a violation of the 4th amendment it should be. These people were treated as criminals and guilty until proven innocent! My husband can barely move the arm that was forced up his back and this is 4 days later!”

Incompetent behavior is nothing new to Oates department. In the past, there was this known pedophile on the Aurora force.

(BELOW) is pedophile Michael Mangino formerly of the Aurora Police department who was on Oates department with his approval:

Aurora Police Chief Daniel J. Oates says, “Mr. Mangino, by his perverse and sexually deviant actions, did great harm to the image of the Aurora Police Department. He insulted and offended all the wonderful men and women of this agency.” “His violation of trust caused great harm to our community, making it harder for the most vulnerable victims to trust the police. He has now gotten the jail time and sexual offender status he deserves,” Oates added.

This just shows how incompetent Oates and his department is to hire and let this sexual pervert into the police department.

NOTE : DON’T SUPPORT THIS GUY AND HIS POLICIES JUST BECAUSE HE WAS THE POLICE CHIEF DURING THE BATMAN MOVIE MURDERS . HE WILL TRY TO USE THIS TRAGEDY TO DEFLECT HIS DISREGARD OF OUR CIVIL LIBERTIES TO GET YOU ON HIS SIDE …..DON’T FALL FOR IT ! HE AND HIS MEN DID NOTHING SPECIAL TO PREVENT THIS OR STOP THE LOSS OF LIVES AFTER IT OCCURRED . NOW, WE ALL HAVE TO WAIT YEARS TO GET JUSTICE IF WE EVER GET THAT !

Watch the below video. Oates tells lie after lie about the movie murders. He lies about the time officers first responded to the alleged murders and near the end of the video, watch him deliberately evade the question a reporter asked him about “Were there cameras in the theatre?”

Also, don’t believe for a minute that his officers diffused bombs in Holmes apartment. If Holmes booby trapped his apartment, why would he tell the police in advance? This was just a lie the Aurora police came up with to make their men look good in the wake of the Wells Fargo disaster! IF YOU WANT MORE INFORMATION ON THE OCCULT BEHIND THIS TRAGEDY , CLICK HERE : THE BATMAN MOVIE MURDERS WERE AN ILLUMINATI PLANNED EVENT ”

One of the most despicable, morally reprehensible police acts ever took place by the police thugs in Aurora, Colorado last month. Police violated all of our Constitutional rights by illegally cuffing and detaining 40 innocent people (including women and children) for over two hours while looking for a bank robber. What makes it worse, was that it was with the blessing of Aurora’s Police Chief, Daniel Oates (ABOVE)

Here’s something to think about:

(BELOW) READ THE INSANE STATEMENT OATES MADE ABOUT THE INCIDENT :

“No question we inconvenienced citizens, and I feel badly about that.” But says he backs up the decision to proceed with the unusual method, “I can’t find fault with the decisions that were made.”

Inconvenienced? What his officers did was violate every principal America is about!

But Oates idiotic statements don’t end there. Oates also said the ends justify the means since the suspect was caught.

CLICK BELOW TO GO DIRECTLY TO THE AURORA POLICE WEBSITE AND FILE A COMPLAINT AGAINST OATES AND HIS DEPARTMENT. LET THEM KNOW WE WON'T TOLERATE THIS KIND OF POLICE BEHAVIOR!!!

If “We The People” don’t start to file complaints and let the police know we won’t tolerate their criminal behavior, then we’ll see more and more incidents like the one below from Minnesota where a policeman kicks an unarmed man in the throat.

That is beyond crazy and insane. That’s border line Psychosis! The ends justifies the means? The end NEVER justifies the means when you violate the Constitutional rights of innocent men, women, children. What he is really saying is he CAN violate our Constitution and Bill of Rights as long as they get the “bad guy” in the end. If the cops mistakenly shoot and kill an innocent person in the back as long as they eventually catch the bad guy, that would be okay with Oates…according to that statement.

Keep in mind, this Oates clown is getting a yearly salary of $130,840 to encourage his officers to terrorize citizens.

There are a few phrases in the English language that I assumed made everyone’s ears burn and turn red when they heard them. I don’t know who first told me to be wary of these simple words, but I do not doubt the warning. There is something very chilling in justifying criminality and tyranny with these short statements:

“The ends justify the means.” and “For the greater good.”

They were looking for bank robbers. However, they violated numerous criminal laws, unlawful imprisonment, false arrest, assault with intent, or “GBH” as it is known in police jargon. In fact, they did everything wrong.

UPDATE : HERE IS THE LATEST SCANDAL FROM OUT OF THE CONTROL CRIMINAL COPS . THIS FROM AURORA , COLORADO:

Colorado Police Illegally Detain 40 Innocent Bystanders Searching for Robber:

In News, NWO, Other Leaks, Police Brutality, Police State, Viral Videos on June 7, 2012 at 7:41 PM

06/03/2012

KDVR :

AURORA , Colo. Nearly two dozen cars were detained at the intersection of Iliff Avenue and Buckley Road Saturday afternoon as police, with guns drawn, searched each vehicle for a man who had just robbed the Wells Fargo bank at 15301 E. Hampden Ave.

According to witnesses, the adult occupants of the vehicles were handcuffed and led away from their cars after reports the suspect might have taken hostages.

“Cops came from every direction and just literally threw their cars in front of my car. They pinned them off there, they pinned them off in the parking lot, they pinned off here so literally nobody could go anywhere,” said Sonya Romero, who was detained. “We had to throw our hands in the air.”

Pictures from the scene show police officers armed with shields and weapons as they made contact with each car. Adults were handcuffed and led away. Children that were present followed.

“They had guns drawn, there were cops everywhere,” Romero said. “I mean, we didn’t know what the heck was going on. We didn’t know if we were in the line of fire or what the hell was happening.”

Also notice the Occult symbolism in police chief Daniel Oates’ hat: It’s an Occultic Pentagram/Hexagon/Octagon: Many police hats have this same symbolism. Who’s side are the police really on?

The big picture here is that the police in this small Colorado town applied tactics that are forbidden by the U.S. Constitution, and which were perfected by the SS in Nazi Germany, in order to make their job easier. Nazi Germany had the lowest crime rate of any modern society; but it had no freedom. The cops and the SS regularly arrested groups until they found the person they wanted. (DOES THIS LOOK LIKE THE ABOVE AURORA COP PHOTOS TO YOU ?)

We fought World War II in large measure to prevent such behavior by the government.

frederickleatherman.wordpress.com had this to say:

“A reasonable suspicion is more than a mere hunch. It requires facts and circumstances that would cause a reasonable person to suspect that a particular individual had committed, was committing, or was about to commit a crime.

Apparently, Officer Fania was looking for a particular weapon, which he believed was concealed in one of the vehicles at the intersection, but he did not have a description of the robber or the vehicle the robber was driving or in which he was riding. Therefore, every vehicle the police stopped was an unlawful stop, including the stop of the vehicle that contained the person they subsequently arrested.”

Chief Daniel Oates shamelessly declared “The ends justify the means” because a suspect was caught after the Aurora Police Department shut down an intersection in search of a bank robber. At the intersection, the police stopped 19 cars, and detained all 40 innocent people who had been riding in the vehicles, because the officers had some undisclosed technology providing information that promised “virtual certainty” that the bank robber was among the 40 innocent Americans being harassed. The cops had the suspect’s name but no picture, description, or any idea what car the robber would be in. This somehow permitted an ordinary crime, once again, to be the reason for the annulment of the fourth amendment, and therefore the disrespect and arrogant dismissal of the rule of law and justice.

CALL AND TELL THE AURORA POLICE YOU ARE MAD AS HELL AND WON ’T PUT UP WITH THIS KIND OF CRAP ! AND EXPRESS YOUR OUTRAGE OVER POLICE CHIEF DAN OATES DEFENDING THIS KIND OF VIOLATION OF YOUR CONSTITUTION !

EVERYONE WHO READS THIS ARTICLE NEEDS TO CALL THE NUMBER BELOW AND DEMAND THAT OATES BE FIRED !

File complaints with the Attorney General on the National level too.

Here is the address:

Eric H Holder Jr. Attorney General

950 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Washington D.C.

20530

(202)514-2001

If any of you see this…write a letter and complain to the Attorney General in your state as well as nationally! Also, file complaints with the United States Department of Justice or the United States Attorneys office.

ALSO CONTACT :

1500 East Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, Co.

80012

INTERNAL AFFAIRS

303-739-6072

People were removed from their vehicles and handcuffed with no probably cause, no reasonable suspicion, and no warrant. The only thing the police had to go on was a “reliable” tip. That’s not even the worst part of this story:

“Most of the adults were handcuffed, then were told what was going on and were asked for permission to search the car,” Fania said. “They all granted permission, and once nothing was found in their cars, they were un-handcuffed.”

Shame on every person who gave the police permission to search their vehicle. Each and every one of you demonstrated one of the worst aspects of modern American society, mindless subservience. If a costume-clad thug pulls you out of your vehicle, handcuffs you, and asks for permission to search your vehicle the only correct response is, “Go fk yourself.” Seriously. At such a point you should say, “Officer, I don’t consent to a search of my person or property.”

I would be livid if the police did that to me. In fact I would likely lose my typical professional demeanor and go straight to the stereotypical anarchist mode of yelling, “Fk you pig!” When the police are acting like this they’re no longer deserving of well-mannered responses. In fact every police officer involved in this stunt should be tossed in the slammer for kidnapping and every person who granted the police permission to search their vehicle should attend a course on Constitutional protections.

We need to stop kowtowing the state and its thugs and rekindle the American tradition of rebelliousness.

- Christopher Burg

Watch this video below and you’ll see why the police don’t like to be caught on tape when they make arrests:

MORE EXAMPLES OF POLICE THUGS :

Just how corrupt are the police? In the video below, watch police punch, taser and kick a harmless teenager: If you’ll notice in below videos, the “police” are never protecting anyone. REMEMBER , YOU DON ’T ANSWER TO THE POLICE , THEY ANSWER TO YOU ! YOU PAY THEIR SALARY .

Now in this video, Denver police beat up a man walking his dog because he witnessed police make an unwarrented traffic stop (BELOW):

And in the below video, police not only beat a defenseless young black man for no reason, but lie about in it their subsequent report….DISGUSTING!

Believe me, these are not isolated incidents. Police are violating our Constitution and Bill of Rights daily which includes tazing children as young as 9 years old.

— - — - This Week’s Hot News — —-

Congratulations to the Indiana State Legislature and the Governor for striking a huge blow against police intrusion and brutality.

Police now have to worry about being fatally shot as they intrude into private homes without a warrant!

NEWS BRIEF : RT News, 11 June 2012

Governor Mitch Daniels, a Republican, has authorized changes to a 2006 legislation that legalizes the use of deadly force on a public servant — including an officer of the law — in cases of ‘unlawful intrusion’.”

Why would the Indiana Governor and Legislature be so concerned about protecting their citizen’s private rights that they would pass such extreme legislation? Stories abound nearly every day about an outrageous and sometimes brutal attack by police on individual citizens, and/or police entering private property without a warrant. The Indiana Republican governor and his legislators decided to take drastic action.

“Proponents of both the Second and Fourth Amendments — those that allow for the ownership of firearms and the security against unlawful searches, respectively — are celebrating the update by saying it ensures that residents are protected from authorities that abuse the powers of the badge.”

Of course, police authorities are screaming bloody murder. But, in an era where simple journalistic research reveals a well-organized and a well-planned blueprint to establish Martial Law, followed by an Absolute Dictatorship, it is private citizenry who needs to be really concerned. The onus is suddenly on the police forces to ensure that they take no unconstitutional action against a increasingly restive public.

WAKE UP AMERICA ! WE NEED TO PUT A STOP TO THIS KIND OF POLICE CORRUPTION BEFORE THEY PUT AN END TO OUR CONSTITUTION AND BILL OF RIGHTS !

WE THE PEOPLE NEED TO WAKE UP !!!!

