THE CONSPIRACY ZONE'S EXPOSE' ON AURORA, COLORADO EX POLICE CHIEF DANIEL OATES: HE ENCOURAGES HIS OFFICERS TO VIOLATE THE 4TH AMENDMENT AND OUR BILL OF RIGHTS.

HOME
Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!
By
Joe Monoco
•
06/09/2014 07:44 PM
Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!
By Joe Monoco • 06/09/2014 07:44 PM
JoeAnn Falco wrote on 01/28/2014 01:45 AM
I am the wife of a Aurora Police Officer and for 3 years (Officer Falco) has been harassed and removed from the streets because he crossed the Dan Oates, by stating the truth and testifying for a good cop that was fired by Oates without reasonable cause. My husband was fired by Oates, and then re-hired by the Civil Service Commission and now, this week Oates is to fire him again for a 2011 shooting in which he was cleared, cleared, and cleared. You can't probe hatred and personal attacks but this is all Oates has done to us. He protects the bad ones and destroys the good ones. I need help.... please. JoeAnn Falco 720 236-3939 Colorado
JoeAnn Falco wrote on 01/28/2014 10:24 AM
Oates is an Oath Breaker! I located a news article written Thursday June 2nd 2005 that said: Before coming to Ann Arbor in August 2001, Daniel Oates, an attorney, was the commander of the New York Police Department’s (NYPD) Intelligence Division. In that position, Deputy Chief Oates, while not a named defendant, was an important figure in three First Amendment lawsuits litigated by the New York Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Housing Works–an HIV-AIDS service provider and advocacy group that was critical of New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani’s AIDS policies. Three separate opinions of federal District Judge Harold Baer, Jr. reveal that Oates and other officials repeatedly violated the First Amendment rights of Housing Works and its supporters under the rubric of security concerns. […] I also found this commentary written about Chief Oates when I looked at thoughts people outside of this city posted about him: Giuliani's civil liberties infringements were not his work alone, scores of willing accomplices like Dan Oates formulated and implemented the unconstitutional policies. ....and this one as well: In summary, Chief Dan Oates has repeatedly shown himself to be someone who is more committed to police spying and his own professional ambition than to civil liberties and the US Constitution. Those who are taken in by his charming personality and rhetoric would do well bear this in mind.
JoeAnn Falco wrote on 02/04/2016 05:16 AM
OATES IS AN OATH BREAKER...... OATES IS A NARCISSISTIC CONTROLLING...... OATES CAN'T EVER LOSE....... OATES BELIEVE'S THAT HE IS WAY ABOVE THE LAW.... OATES IS CAUSING CONFLICT WITH THE MBPD., AND ALOT OF POLICE OFFICER'S ARE TASTING WHAT THEY HAD, WITH AURORA POLICE DEPARTMENT!
JoeAnn Falco wrote on 02/04/2016 05:48 AM
I was not there on 6-12-2014, but you could say that Oates had violated me, and my in everyway. What he allowed on 6-12-2014, to the many people of an intersection to be violatedone this is what he does, this is who he is..... Oates believes that he is above the law, and above our 4th Amendments rights !
JoeAnn Falco wrote on 02/04/2016 05:54 AM
CLICK BELOW TO GO DIRECTLY TO THE AURORA POLICE WEBSITE AND FILE A COMPLAINT AGAINST OATES AND HIS DEPARTMENT. LET THEM KNOW WE WON’T TOLERATE THIS KIND OF POLICE BEHAVIOR! FILE A COMPLAINT (Amendment IV) The Fourth Amendment (Amendment IV) to the United States Constitution The Fourth Amendment applies to the states by way of the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”[1] KEEP THE ABOVE 4TH AMENDMENT IN MIND WHEN READING THIS ARTICLE ON HOW THE ROGUE AURORA POLICE HAVE NO RESPECT FOR OUR CONSTITUTION OR BILL OF RIGHTS:
JoeAnn Falco wrote on 03/02/2016 06:51 AM
Dan Oates is facing a FEDERAL Court against him in August 2016....be there! http://www.denverpost.com/news/ci_29566995/federal-judge-orders-trial-in-claim-against-former-aurora-police-chief#disqus_thread
ANGIE MCDOWELL wrote on 06/23/2016 09:31 PM
Former Aurora Police Department Chief Dan Oates has been ordered to stand trial in August over accusations that he demoted a former division chief in retaliation for disagreeing with him. Senior U.S. District Court Judge Wiley Daniel this week reversed an earlier decision to dismiss a federal lawsuit against Oates and the city of Aurora. Oates is now police chief in Miami Beach, Fla.