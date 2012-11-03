UNLAWFUL EXECUTIVE ORDERS: CRIMINAL U.S. PRESIDENTS ARE OUT OF CONTROL

theconspiracyzone@msn.com

As we have already established, Barack Obama is not legally qualified to be President of The United States, THE BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE HOAX but as author Pamela Bennett found out, Obama along with all Presidents were never vetted. Independent researchers have uncovered a gaping hole in the United States’ federal election system.

None of our federally elected officials (President, Vice-President, Senator or Representative) are required to be vetted for Constitutional qualifications, prove they are U.S. citizens, or pass a background check to ensure they have not committed crimes against the United States of America or have nefarious foreign or criminal influences.

The CIA , Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Supreme Court have failed to defend our country against a foreign usurper and have engaged in a cover-up of Obama’s origins and his Constitutional legality as POTUS . Furthermore, they have not investigated his alleged fraud crimes regarding his use of a social security number not assigned to him, a forged draft registration and forged birth documents as well.

Not only is Obama not Constitutionally qualified to be President and Commander in Chief according to federal court rulings and to U.S. historical legal definition, he could theoretically be an illegal alien as he was Never Vetted as an Illinois State Senator, U.S. Senator and U.S. President. So, the U.S. military is not only violating our Constitution by taking orders from a man who has no legal right to be President in the first place but on top of that, they are following unconstitutional and illegal “Unlawful Orders” from Obama.

The U.S. military not only has the right and authority, but a duty to disobey all unlawful orders issued from the President

The Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) 809890.ART.90 (20), makes it clear that military personnel need to obey the “lawful command of his superior officer,” 891.ART.91 (2), the “lawful order of a warrant officer”, 892.ART.92 (1) the “lawful general order”, 892.ART.92 (2) “lawful order”. In each case, military personnel have an obligation and a duty to only obey Lawful orders and indeed have an obligation to disobey Unlawful orders, including orders by the president that do not comply with the UCMJ . The moral and legal obligation is to the U.S. Constitution and not to those who would issue unlawful orders, especially if those orders are in direct violation of the Constitution and the UCMJ .

During the Iran-Contra hearings of 1987, Senator Daniel Inouye of Hawaii, a decorated World War II veteran, told Lt. Col. Oliver North that North was breaking his oath when he blindly followed the commands of Ronald Reagan. As Inouye stated, “The uniform code makes it abundantly clear that it must be the LAWFUL ORDERS of a superior officer. In fact it says, ‘Members of the military have an “OBLIGATION TO DISOBEY UNLAWFUL ORDERS .’ This principle was considered so important that we, the government of the United States, proposed that it be internationally applied in the Nuremberg trials.” (Bill Moyers, “The Secret Government”, Seven Locks Press; also in the PBS 1987 documentary, “The Secret Government: The Constitution in Crisis.”)

Senator Inouye was referring to the Nuremberg trials in the post WW II era, when the U.S. tried Nazi war criminals and did not allow them to use the reason or excuse that they were only “following orders” as a defense for their war crimes which resulted in the deaths of millions of innocent men, women, and children. “In 1953, the Department of Defense adopted the principles of the Nuremberg Code as official policy” of the United States. (Hasting Center Report, March-April 1991)

Executive Branch and Presidential Powers in The U.S.A.

-Libertforlife

Executive Orders = Fascism & Presidents Out of Control

The U.S. Constitution is absolutely clear without any ambiguity what so ever in the fact that only Congress has the exclusive right to enact all law.

Article I, Section 1. “All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.”

However, Presidents have repeatedly acted and continue to act with treason in usurping the right to enact law by issuing Executive Orders under the guise of national emergencies. However, the only authority the President has on extraordinary occasions of national emergencies is to call Congress into an emergency session (Article II, Section 3).

Any enactment of law by the Executive Office in a form such as an Executive Order is made in Excess of Jurisdiction and is by definition ‘Treason’.

Up until Abraham Lincoln there were few if any orders by Presidents that would classify as legislation. Following Lincoln’s war against Southern Independence that caused the deaths of more than 620,000 citizens, untold misery and sunk the country to debt and control by bankers from which the Nation has never recovered there were an abundance of Executive Orders where the President assumed the fascist role of lawmaker:

FASCIST LEGISLATION BY PRESIDENTS

Barack Obama isn’t the only President violating our Constitution by giving unlawful orders. Here is a list of other Presidents who have done the same thing. We’ll cut President Kennedy some slack here because is did try to abolish the illegal federal reserve with a lawful Executive Order, (EO 11110), stop the war in Vietnam and dismantle the CIA which would have been in “The Peoples” interest and no President since has had the courage to do that.

Unlawful EO Designations

Abraham Lincoln

#EOs Issued: 3

Unlawful EO Designation 1, 1A, 2

Andrew Johnson

#EOs Issued: 5

Unlawful EO Designation 3–7

Ulysses Grant

#EOs Issued: 15

Unlawful EO Designation 8–20

Chester Arthur

#EOs Issued: 3

Unlawful EO Designation 21–23

Grover Cleveland (1st)

#EOs Issued: 6

Unlawful EO Designation 23-1–27-1

Benjamin Harrison

#EOs Issued: 4

Unlawful EO Designation 28, 28-1, 28A, 29

Grover Cleveland (2nd)

#EOs Issued: 71

Unlawful EO Designation 30–96

William McKinley

#EOs Issued: 51

Unlawful EO Designation 97–140

Theodore Roosevelt

#EOs Issued: 1,006

Unlawful EO Designation 141–1050

William Taft

#EOs Issued: 698

Unlawful EO Designation 1051–1743

Woodrow Wilson

#EOs Issued: 1,791

Unlawful EO Designation 1744–3415

Warren Harding

#EOs Issued: 484

Unlawful EO Designation 3416–3885

Calvin Coolidge

#EOs Issued:1253

Unlawful EO Designation 3885A–5074

Herbert Hoover

#EOs Issued: 1,004

Unlawful EO Designation 5075–6070

Franklin Roosevelt

#EOs Issued: 3,723

Unlawful EO Designation 6071–9537

Harry Truman

#EOs Issued: 905

Unlawful EO Designation 9538–10431

Dwight Eisenhower

#EOs Issued: 452

Unlawful EO Designation 10432–10913

John Kennedy

#EOs Issued: 214

Unlawful EO Designation 10914–11217

Lyndon Johnson

#EOs Issued: 324

Unlawful EO Designation 11218–11451

Richard Nixon

#EOs Issued: 346

Unlawful EO Designation 11452–11797

Gerald Ford

#EOs Issued: 169

Unlawful EO Designation 11798–11966

James Carter

#EOs Issued: 320

Unlawful EO Designation 11967–12286

Ronald Reagan

#EOs Issued: 381

Unlawful EO Designation 12287–12667

George Bush

#EOs Issued: 166

Unlawful EO Designation 12668–12833

William Clinton

#EOs Issued: 364

Unlawful EO Designation 12834–13197

George W. Bush

#EOs Issued: 242

Unlawful EO Designation 13198 – 13439**

Presidential Proclamations such as Washington’s proclamations, dispositions and recommendations such as the suggestion that a day of Thanksgiving take place on Thursday, November26, 1789 were not legislation. Even Washington’s proclamation of April 22, 1793, for which he was severely criticized, merely threatened lawful prosecution, presumably under Maritime Law, of any U.S. citizen joining or aiding the war between Austria, Prussia, Sardinia, Britain and the Netherlands.

Many, if not all of the problems we are currently experiencing in the U.S. can be traced back to treasonous Executive Orders. In 1933 Roosevelt literally ordered citizens to hand their gold to a private bank or else be sent to jail.

Clinton’s War: On June 9, 1998, President Clinton issued EO 13088 , which declared a national emergency, seized the U.S.-based assets of the government of Yugoslavia, and prohibited trade with that country as well as with the constituent republics of Serbia and Montenegro. In March 1999, without prior congressional authority, Clinton deployed and engaged the U.S. Air Force to participate in NATO ’s bombing of Yugoslavia. He then deployed U.S. troops in neighboring Macedonia and Albania, merely informing Congress of his declaration of war on Yugoslavia. On April 13, 1999, Clinton issued EO 13119 , designating Yugoslavia and Albania as a war zone. On April 20, 1999, Clinton issued EO 13120 , ordering reserve units to active duty.

On April 28, 1999, Congress overwhelmingly rejected a resolution to declare war against Yugoslavia and also rejected a concurrent resolution “authorizing” the continuation of the air war. Clinton continued the war, nevertheless. On May 26 and June 2 Clinton notified Congress that he had sent additional troops and aircraft to participate in the war. On June 5 he notified Congress that he had sent still more troops to the front. On June 10 NATO declared the war to be over. On June 12 Clinton informed Congress that he would deploy 7,000 U.S. troops to permanently occupy Yugoslavia .

Hitler turned Germany into a Nazi dictatorship through executive orders…...Clearly the U.S. Presidents Paid Attention. Here are illegal Executive Orders that can be implemented within 72 hours if a President so desired:

1. Executive Order 10995: All communications media are to be seized by the Federal Government. Radio, TV, newspapers, CB, Ham, telephones, and the internet will be under federal control. Hence, the First Amendment will be suspended indefinitely.

2. Executive Order 10997: All electrical power, fuels, and all minerals well be seized by the federal government.

3. Executive Order 10998: All food resources, farms and farm equipment will be seized by the government. You will not be allowed to hoard food since this is regulated.

4. Executive Order 10999: All modes of transportation will go into government control. Any vehicle can be seized.

5. Executive Order 11000: All civilians can be used for work under federal supervision.

6. Executive Order 11490: Establishes presidential control over all US citizens, businesses, and churches in time of “emergency.”

7. Executive Order 11921: Provides that the President can declare a state of emergency that is not defined, and Congress cannot review the action for six months.

8. Executive Order 12919: Directs various Cabinet officials to be constantly ready to take over virtually all aspects of the US economy during a State of National Emergency at the direction of the president.

9. Executive Order 13010: Directs FEMA to take control over all government agencies in time of emergency. FEMA is under control of executive branch of the government.

10. Executive Order 12656: “ASSIGNMENT OF EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS RESPONSIBILITIES ”, “A national emergency is any occurrence, including natural disaster, military attack, technological emergency, or other emergency that seriously degrades or seriously threatens the national security of the United States. Policy for national security emergency preparedness shall be established by the President.” This order includes federal takeover of all local law enforcement agencies, wage and price controls, prohibits you from moving assets in or out of the United States, creates a draft, controls all travel in and out of the United States, and much more.

The list goes on: Bush’s Mein Kampf: The Patriot Act – Guilty without the right to prove innocence; Torture; SEC ’s global dominance through SOX , homeland security, etc.

The role of the President and Executive Branch of the U.S. Government is defined in Article II of the Constitution of the U.S.A. The U.S. Constitution is the highest law of the land which overrules all other lesser laws.

Article. II., Clause 8, forces the President to take the following Oath or Affirmation: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”.

The function of the President and Executive Branch of the U.S. Government is limited to the following as defined in Article II:

1. Only on declaration of war by Congress does the President becomes the Commander in Chief of the military. – Section 2. Clause 1:

“The President shall be Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the Militia of the several States, when called into the actual Service of the United States;”

NOTE : ONLY CONGRESS HAS THE AUTHORITY TO DECLARE WAR and money for standing armies may not be appropriated for more than two years: U.S. Constitution Article. I. Section. 8. I.e. The U.S. Constitution clearly dictates that there will be no standing army in the U.S. other than when Congress declares war which shall not be for more than two years.

2. The power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment. – Section 2. Clause 1.

3. To make treaties, but only by and with the advice and consent of the Senate and provided that two thirds of the Senators concur. – Section 2. Clause 2.

4. To nominate and with the advice and consent of the Senate appoint the following: ambassadors, other public ministers and consuls, judges of the supreme court, and all other officers of the United States, whose positions are established by law but not identified by the Constitution. But Congress vests such appointments by law. Note: Nominate, Appoint then Vest. I.e. Two thirds of Senators must approve any appointment and Congress, which includes the House and Senate can only put into office these approved nominations into office. – Section 2. Clause 2.

5. To fill up Vacancies in the Senate that may happen during the Recess of the Senate. – Section 2. Clause 3.

6. Give to Congress Information of the State of the Union. – Section 3.

7. On extraordinary Occasions the President may convene both Houses. – Section 3.

8. Receive Ambassadors and other public Ministers. Section 3.

9. Take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed. – Section 3.

10. Commission all the Officers of the United States. – Section 3.

11. To approve any law made by congress or within ten days to veto any law that is not approved by more than two thirds of Congress. – Article I, Section 7., Clause 2.

That’s it folks, the President of the United States of America has no other authority. He has no authority to make law, no authority to declare war. Congress has the exclusive and only authority to make law or declare war.

In an emergency of extraordinary nature the President can only call for Congress to meet to consider an issue. There is no construct within the law of the land for the President to make law or declare war by Executive Order or any other function, any President who has attempted such has committed treason and any Order establishing law made by any president is void on it’s face.

The President has no authority to make law -Unlawful Executive Orders are Treason by form and nature – a President assuming such authority must be held accountable under the law.

Article II., Section. 4. states: “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

WE THE PEOPLE NEED TO WAKE UP !!!!





