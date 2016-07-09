MATHEMATICS OF 9/11: THE LAWS OF PHYSICS PROVES IT WAS AN INSIDE JOB

CLICK HERE FOR INFO ON EARNING AN UNLIMITED INCOME!
SS wrote on 02/21/2012 08:13 PM
Even without this knowledge of physics, which I admit is way over my head, it just seems totally stupid that something could crash into a building that high up, and cause it to collaps. One would tend to think the building would explode outward if anything. Seems as if it would have all been much more believable, if the planes had of flown in at a much lower level and that would most likely cause the buildings to crash over.
psikeyhackr wrote on 03/07/2012 04:55 PM
The Physics Profession should have been all over this in 2002 because of the very short time in which the towers came down. But when have you heard a physicist discuss applying the Conservation of Momentum to the collapse of the towers. The Empire State Building is 80 years old. It is not 43 years after the Moon landing. This ain't Rocket Science. All of the high school physics teachers should be fired. The college physics professors should be shot. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZT4BXIpdIdo This is not about conspiracies. This is about PHYSICS!
Jay wrote on 10/11/2012 11:19 AM
Israel, Mossad, dancing Israelis, Ehud Barak, in America speech ready as people dropping out of towers, Harley guy in street with speech on "structural failure". This operation has Israeli Mossad all over it. See video on Youtube (why the military knows Israel did 9/11) by Doctor Alan Sabrosky.
smil wrote on 05/01/2013 06:08 AM
What has always made me wonder and still seems to be too miraculous to be without suspicion is that will all the thousands of employees at both towers, not more people were killed that day. It's as if some companies specifically were told not to be there that day. The other thing is whether there is an actual count of the number of employees who were there and escaped the tragedy? In all of the commotion, it seems that not that many people were running out of the buildings. It seems that all the companies in the two towers had over 10,000 employees in each tower. To lose only 3000 seems strange. Most employees would have been in their offices between 8:00 and 8:30 AM. Where were they and where did they all go? And why weren't they at work unless they were asked not be in attendance? Did they interview all the companies that didn't lose any employees on that day?
JM wrote on 12/15/2014 01:38 AM
Only in America could an impossible explanation like the official 9-11 report be sold as real: 9-11 was a Cheney, Rumsfeld, Silverstein production, featuring the Mossad, et al. Americans are so physics and math challenged, this was a duck soup con .. and the foxes in the hen house controlled all of the info ... brilliant.
Kevin wrote on 09/12/2015 05:59 AM
I'm suprised that THEY didn't come out a few days later and say something like "Ivestigation reveales - Terrorists compromised twin towers and planted explosives at base support structure to ensure destruction of Twin Towers." That would have made it a little more believable. My observation from day one was, why didn't the buildings fall over. One would thing that "terrorists" would go for maximum destruction.
Nick wrote on 01/14/2016 04:23 AM
There are tons of facts around the internet that prove what you are stating here, and in my opinion stories like these about 9/11 should not be even considered as conspiracy because the 9/11 report challenges not only the mathematics, it also challenges the knowledge and experience of almost every construction and demolition experts on the planet.
Ian Williams wrote on 02/17/2016 02:28 AM
