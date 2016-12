Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

theconspiracyzone@msn.com

“Beware of the leader who bangs the drums of war in order to whip the citizenry into a patriotic fervor, for patriotism is indeed a double-edged sword. It both emboldens the blood, just as it narrows the mind. And when the drums of war have reached a fever pitch and the blood boils with hate and the mind has closed, the leader will have no need in seizing the rights of the citizenry. Rather, the citizenry, infused with fear and blinded by patriotism, will offer up all of their rights unto the leader and gladly so. How do I know? For this is what I have done. For I am Caesar.” — -

Here’s a short video about the United States’ history of attacking itself:

THE UNITED STATES HAS NEVER BEEN SUCCESSFULLY ATTACKED FROM AN OUTSIDE ENEMY AND PROBABLY NEVER WILL BE !

What are false flag operations? A false flag operation is the act of committing terrorist actions and having others blamed for them. It is a technique that have been employed in numerous situations for hundreds even thousands of years. Each time to implicate an enemy that a ruling power wants to get rid of or turn public opinion against. Over the years there have been many incidents where nations, groups and individuals were caught committing false flag operations. This section will present articles exposing current and past false flag operations especially where the culprits have been caught.

False flag operations manipulate individuals, either dupes or well-paid, skilled operatives – who masquerade as purported enemy aggressors. Aircraft or ships are either camouflaged to conceal their identity or marked in such a way as to confuse witnesses. The operation is constructed in such a way that individuals participate in a small part of the venture without knowing the entire scope of the operation. After the fact, their willing but unwary participation might insure their silence. False flag operations accelerated after the formation of government intelligence agencies, like the CIA , again at the behest of private interests with the ready assistance of the media who introduce false leads to sustain the preconceived cover story. A false flag operation where innocent people are murdered invariably supplies the pretext for a military invasion where even more killing occurs including unwary U.S. soldiers who believe they are fighting for their country.

But That’s nuts…. This sounds nuts, right? You’ve never heard of this “false flag terrorism”, where a government attacks its own people then blames others in order to justify its goals, right? And you are cynical of the statements discussed above? Please take a look at these historical quotes:

“This and no other is the root from which a tyrant springs; when he first appears he is a protector.” – Plato

“If Tyranny and Oppression come to this land, it will be in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy.” – U.S. President James Madison

“Terrorism is the best political weapon for nothing drives people harder than a fear of sudden death”. – Adolph Hitler

“Why of course the people don’t want war … But after all it is the leaders of the country who determine the policy, and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy, or a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament, or a communist dictatorship … Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is to tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same in any country.” – Hermann Goering, Nazi leader. “The easiest way to gain control of a population is to carry out acts of terror. [The public] will clamor for such laws if their personal security is threatened”. – Josef Stalin

But NOT the U.S…...Right? Think again. United States history is filled with False Flag Operations since almost the beginning of our country. There are instances going all the way back to the Battle of Tripoli and carrying through the Civil War, Spanish-American War all the way to present time.

The “War on Terror” is shown to be a complete hoax!

The evidence is all around you, if you just would look at the facts.

NEWS BRIEF: “Is the war on terror a complete hoax?”, Paul Craig Roberts, Natural News, December 4, 2011

“What if there weren’t any real terrorists threatening America and the whole thing was just made up to justify a military agenda? A rational person might say that if we’re all going to give up our rights, and our Fourth Amendment, and have U.S. troops in the streets running checkpoints, then logically there should at least be some evidence that America has been infiltrated with terrorists, right? Or, more specifically, evidence from a reliable source that has not already been caught lying about terrorism, which would exclude the federal government, of course.”

Of course, we would exclude any government official in our search for objective truth, but we would also exclude all Mass Media, because they are tightly controlled by the government.

“Look around you today: Do you see any terrorists? Any “Arabs” aiming guns at your family? Anybody walking around with a vest full of explosives? (Not real ones anyway), Nope.”

By the way…..the shoe bomber, underwear bomber etc…were not caught by TSA agents. They were false flag operatives themselves and were supposed to be “caught.” As a matter of fact, if you look close you can see the the alleged shoe bomber (Richard Reid) and Osama Bin Laden’s alleged son (Omar Bin Laden) are both the same people played by an actor…Do you see that? (ABOVE)..This is also the same man who the government claims is Anwar Al-awlaki (BELOW)......

“Have you ever seen the TSA catch a terrorist at the airport with their illegal gropings/molestations? Ever read a news report of the TSA catching a terrorist? Ever heard of an Air Marshall stopping a terrorist in-flight? Nope.”

3) “Have you ever heard of the FBI halting a terrorist plot that they didn’t fabricate, plan and carry out themselves? (All the terror plots “stopped” by the FBI are, on the record, planned and carried out by the FBI itself.)

“Seriously. Clear the cobwebs out of your head for a moment and think logically: Where are all these “terrorists” that we’re supposed to be afraid of and give up our rights for? Where are they? Now, of course, the government can and will, from time to time, stage some sort of terrorist event to remind everyone to be afraid. That’s a given. In classic Orwellian protocol, any war that grants a government unlimited power will be indefinitely sustained.

EDITOR’S NOTE BELOW: Source unknown. Edited to correct grammatical errors and additional comments from The conspiracy zone have been incorporated and some work by Deanna Spingola have been added.

The leaders of smaller and less industrialized nations are not madmen (whatever the media claims). They also are generally better informed than their citizens. In a war, an attacker does not need just equal forces compared to the enemy. The attacker needs a 5-fold local superiority, or better. No one begins wars without very definite objectives and a quick victory in sight. If a war with more even military balance erupts, someone has been mislead and walked into a trap (usually arranged by third party).

After the American war of Independence (1776-1779), and an English challenge to that independence (1812-1814) no single nation has planned or executed an offensive war against the USA . Once again, the United States has NEVER been attacked by an outside force. Not by a single nation or from any outside acts of “terrorism.” The closest thing to an attack that has ever been was a strong coalition of Anglo-French-led European nations that planned to split the USA into two states through diplomatic recognition of the Confederate states possibly followed up by naval blockade embargoing the Union. At that time the British Empire was the strongest naval power, and the French the second strongest. The events led, however, into the Civil War (1860-1865) and due to the Russian intervention 1863 (1863) on the Union’s side, those European plans were quietly abandoned. Let’s look at all the major wars after America’s war of independence and you’ll see they were all false flag inside operations which a false enemy was created to cover up hidden agendas.

Mexican wars 1819, 1846-48:

A long series of operations, commencing with the annexation of Florida (1819) and followed by a declaration of independence of Texas from Mexico (1836). Provocative troop movements near the U.S. southern border caused an incident which led to war. (It is said the US built a fortification 150 km inside the Mexican border.) The annexation of Texas by the USA and the conquest of California, New Mexico, and nearby territories followed. Mexico had a weak government at that time, because after Napoleon conquered Spain (1809) their former colonies soon revolted. Mexico had been a colony of the Spanish kingdom but now they revolted and formed a republic. There were a series of revolts, not just one.

Spanish-American war, 1898:

The surprise explosion of the battleship Maine at Havana, Cuba. 255 of the crew died. The Hearst press accused the Spanish, claiming that the explosion was caused by a remote-controlled mine. The USA declared war on Spain, and conquered Philippines, Guam and Cuba. Subsequent investigations revealed that the explosion originated inside the Maine and that it was either an accident, such as a coal explosion, or some type of time bomb inside the battleship. Divers investigating the shipwreck found that the armor plates of the ship were blown bending outwards, not inwards. This was most likely an intentional inside job in an attempt to colonize. On January 24, 1898, during a Cuban insurrection against Spain, the USS Maine arrived at Havana, where it had been sent to allegedly protect some U.S. citizens living there. In reality, U.S. corporations, with about $50 million invested in the production and distribution of Cuban sugar and tobacco, had concerns about their investments.

On February 15, 1898, while it was docked in Havana Harbor, a devastating explosion sank the ship. The incident killed 260 Americans. We now know that is was an internal explosion, not the result of an attack. However, the citizens were fueled by warmongers in the print media who pushed the slogan, “Remember the Maine! To hell with Spain.” Outraged citizens agreed to retaliate and go to war against Spain because of the incident. Congress, which was wholly controlled by private interests, declared war on April 25, 1898. Two days later, the U.S. sent 11,000 occupational troops to the resource-rich Philippines, a Spanish colony and the real target. The Filipinos resisted America’s “liberation” efforts for three years during which several thousand civilians were slaughtered. The strategic location of the Philippines would provide easier access to the riches of Asia, a highly populated area replete with abundant resources and almost numberless people who had been hoarding and passing down their gold and treasures for centuries.

World War I, 1914-1918:

Supposedly started with the assassination of Francis Ferdinand but that was hardly an interest to Americans who had to feel some sense of personal outrage in order to justify U.S. military participation in a foreign war where American soldiers were likely to be killed. The Lusitania, an armed British passenger vessel deceptively flew the American flag and carried ammunition from U.S. companies bound for belligerent Britain. The ship, described as “live bait” by Winston Churchill, a Rothschild minion, was deliberately sent into harm’s way. Her military escort inexplicably withdrew and the ship dramatically slowed down and abandoned the defensive zigzag pattern of travel. In early February 1915, the British Admiralty, under the direction of Churchill, had ordered British merchant ships, like the Lusitania, to ram German submarines on sight.

The Lusitania, borrowed by the British government and reclassified as an auxiliary cruiser, was equipped with bases for mounting guns. Germany was aware of Churchill’s orders by February 15. On April 22, 1915, Germany, through its U.S. Embassy warned Americans not to travel on British ships in the war zone. They also paid to advertise the warning in The New York Times on that same day. The warning was not printed in the Times until the day of departure. The Germans predictably attacked on May 7, 1915 and 785 people, including 128 Americans perished, but it ultimately got the U.S. into World War I.

World War 2, 1939-1945:

A U -boat torpedo hit the ocean liner Athenia near Britain with some 1100 passengers, of which 311 were Americans. Doesn’t seem like the controllers who start these wars get very creative with their manufactured enemies. The sea was calm and only 118 people on board lost their lives. The ship was sunk because it behaved like a military transport, blackened out and zigzagging. This incident wasn’t enough to precipitate war, and the Germans also refused to be provoked by several American acts of war. Americans confiscated German merchant ships, and Americans started to support the British with various lend-lease items. U.S. volunteer pilots joined the RAF and some RAF pilots were trained in the U.S. The U.S gave the British 50 old but usable WW1 destroyers and 20 modern torpedo boats, tanks, light bombers, fighter aircraft like P-40s and so on. American destroyers also escorted the convoys bound to Britain, and attacked German U-boats even far away from those convoys. The U.S. did not maintain a neutral stance attitude towards the warring nations.

The U.S. naval intelligence, chief of Japan desk planned and suggested “8 insults”, which should bring Japan into war with the U.S. President Roosevelt executed this plan immediately and also added some other insults, enraging the Japan. The most serious one was a total blockade of Japanese oil imports, as agreed between the Americans, British and the Dutch. FDR also declared an all-out embargo against the Japan and forbade them the use of Panama canal, impeding Japan’s access to Venezuelan oil.

The Flying Tigers volunteer air group successfully fighting the Japanese in China with some 90 fairly modern P-40Bs was another effective provocation that is not generally acknowledged by historical accounts of World War 2, most of which fail to mention any air combat action prior to 7th December 1941. But at that time the Japanese had already had lost about 100 military aircraft, mostly bombers, to the Tigers. After Pearl Harbor these squadrons were some of the the hardest-hitting ones in the US service.

The attack on Pearl Harbor followed some 6 months later. Having broken the Japanese encryption codes, the Americans knew what was going to happen, when and where, but the president did not dispatch this information to Pearl Harbor. Americans even gave their friends the British 3 Magic decrypting machines which automatically opened encrypted Japanese military traffic. But this same information was not available to the commanders of Hawaii. The movement of the fleet was also visible in the very effective radio direction finding network. Japan had an alliance with Germany, and the Germans upheld their promises by declaring the war against the USA right after the Japanese declaration. It has also been suspected that it wasn’t the Japanese at all who attacked Pearl Harbor but that it was also a U.S. led inside job attack. Think about it. The United States had nuclear weapons and Japan knew that. Would Japan attack the U.S. fully well knowing that America had the power to kill every Japanese man, woman and child? Hitler was also a puppet in this charade whom was partially financed by Prescott Bush…The father of George Bush senior and grandfather of George W. Bush.

Two scapegoats, the navy commander Admiral Husband Kimmel, and the army commander Lt. General Walter Short were found incompetent and demoted as they were allowed to retire. Short died 1949 and Kimmel 1958. In 1995, the US Congress re-examined this decision and endorsed it. Then in 2000 some archive information came to light and the US Senate passed a resolution stating that both had served in Hawaii “competently and professionally”. In 1941 they were denied vital information, and even on presidential orders purposefully mislead into believing that the Japanese feet could be expected from the southwest. These commanders have yet to be rehabilitated by the Pentagon.

World War Two was all a chess game orchestrated by the globalists to change the world’s power structure and implement the “United Nations” in an ongoing attempt to create a one world government and give rise to the New World Order.

Korean War, 1950-1953:

South Korean incursions (the Tiger regiment etc.) into North Korea (1949) led to contrary claims and into war. The cause of this war probably was covert action involving leaders of Taiwan, South Korea and the U.S. military-industrial complex (John Foster Dulles has been mentioned as an organizer of the hostilities.) After the unpublished hostilities in 1949, the communist powers were strongly backing North Korea.

Chiang Kai Sek was being abandoned, isolated and falling prey to the powerful communist Chinese operations. The right-wing South Korean ruler was expected to loose the soon-to-be-elections. The American military-industrial complex went into high gear again, and huge government orders for equipment were flowing in.

The American-led UN forces had difficult times early in the war, but after sufficient forces arrived they advanced victoriously and penetrated deep into the North Korea. The strong Chino-Russian intervention into the war once again turned the tides, the Chinese with vast armies on ground, and the Soviets less visibly with large numbers of aircraft, nearly costing the UN forces the war.

Finally the front stabilized along the original 38th parallel armistice line. The war resulted in the death of 3 million Korean Chinese and the destruction of virtually all of the Korean cities, and left Taiwan in strong American protection and South Korea firmly in the hands of the right-wing president Syngman Rhee. Some 55,000 Americans lost their lives.

Operation Northwoods:

Following World War II, according to the Rhode Island Freemason Newsletter, “Lyman Lemnitzer was a military planner,” as was his good friend, Dwight D. Eisenhower. During Kennedy’s administration, Lemnitzer, a 33rd Degree Freemason and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and others proffered a document entitled Justification for U.S. Military Intervention in Cuba, 19 dated March 13, 1962, which recommended a false flag attack against the U.S. with the blame to be put on Cuba, which would then justify a retaliatory strike against that country. Their plan, called Operation Northwoods, may have originated with President Eisenhower and might even involve the killing of American citizens, the hijacking of planes and false arrests. “We could develop a Communist Cuban terror campaign in the Miami area, in other Florida cities and even in Washington.” They could target a specific ethnic group who would be incorrectly vilified as terrorists. Or, Lemnitzer said, “We could blow up a U.S. ship in Guantánamo Bay and blame Cuba.”

Kennedy absolutely opposed Operation Northwoods

He planned to withdraw troops from Vietnam and was determined to prevent Israel from becoming a nuclear state per Kennedy’s “harsh” letter of July 5, 1963 to Prime Minister Levi Eshkol, and threatened to break up the CIA , an organization wholly devoted to protecting Wall Street interests. Elizabeth Forsling Harris, a public relations executive with CIA connections was in charge of planning Kennedy’s Dallas motorcade route. On that fateful day in Dallas Kennedy, just like the Lusitania, was deliberately sent into harm’s way, security policies were altered and Kennedy’s protective forces were inexplicably withdrawn and he was brutally assassinated on November 22, 1963, an event which essentially functioned as another political coup. Operation Northwoods, or other false-flag attacks perpetrated against America, could now be implemented as regular policy with the able assistance of the CIA , still intact.

On November 29, 1963, the newly installed President Lyndon B. Johnson, a Freemason, 27 convened the Commission on the Assassination of President Kennedy, known as the Warren Commission from its chairman, Chief Justice Earl Warren. On September 24, 1964, the Commission presented its 888-page final report which claimed that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone. Commission member, Gerald Ford, also a Freemason, according to declassified files, admitted that he persuaded the Commission to state that Kennedy’s back wound was several inches higher than it really was. Ford and Arlen Specter, another commission member, promoted the implausible single bullet theory.

Vietnam War:

Most of you probably don’t know what the Gulf of Tonkin incident was. Well, like some False Flag Operations, this was used as the excuse for the US to go to war with North Vietnam in 1964. The official report stated that North Vietnamese torpedo boats supposedly attacked the USS Maddox in the Gulf of Tonkin off Vietnam in South East Asia in a pair of assaults on August 2 and 4, 1964. This was the basis for the Tonkin Gulf Resolution, which committed major US forces to war in Vietnam. The resolution passed through the US House of Representatives unanimously, and passed in the US Senate with only 2 dissenting votes. Over 50,000 US Military personnel and an estimate 2 million Vietnamese civilians died in the Vietnam war which ended in 1975 after a vicious bombing campaign over North Vietnam by US forces (ordered by then US President Nixon).

It is clear now that this alleged attack was nothing less than a transparent pretext / excuse for war. Initial media descriptions of the attack on the 2nd of August 1964 was that this was an “unprovoked attack” against an US destroyer on a “routine patrol”, but what was not mentioned was that the USS Maddox was providing support for South Vietnamese military. The alleged August 4, 1964 attack appears to be a complete fabrication, with official accounts attributing the “error” to confusion.

“The Tonkin incident”, where American destroyer Maddox was supposedly attacked twice by three North Vietnamese torpedo boats in 1964 in the Gulf of Tonkin never happened. What was happening at the time were aggressive South Vietnamese raids against the North in the same general area. Huge American presence wasn’t decisive and President Nixon negotiated a “peace with honor” in 1973. This war was lost, when North Vietnam finally conquered South Vietnam in 1975. This was also a reason to protect and take over off shore oil reserves just outside the borders of Vietnam… it’s the same thing the U.S. is doing in Iraq and Libya today. In conclusion, there is no doubt in my mind that the US went to war with Vietnam in 1964 based on a lie that was the Gulf of Tonkin incident. There is also no doubt that this was a lie, since it was declassified. In my opinion, if the powers that be did this (and the evidence clearly exists that they did) they probably won’t hesitate to do it again in order to motivate the American people to get behind them for another war. It also seems that this same model was used to justify the invasion of Afghanistan in 2002 and Iraq in 2003. Like I say in most of my conspiracy posts: If you don’t agree with me, do your own research and come up with your own conclusion- —

Running Wolf—-7/09

Grenada invasion:

The Grenadian leader, Maurice Bishop, favoring the left and having invited Cubans to help build the infrastructure including by extending the airport to accommodate long range Soviet aircraft, was deposed and executed in October 19, 1983. Six days later the U.S. invaded, with the proffered reason that the American medical students studying in Grenada were in danger due the Cuban presence. The new leader supported by the U.S. favored more traditional values and the right.

War on Drugs:

The war was launched by Richard M Nixon sometime around June 17,1971. The drug problem was found to be within the army in Viet Nam around 1968 thus prompting actions were required towards the end of the war. We all know that the military will never win the War on Drugs. The street prices of illicit drugs did not change significantly in the USA despite the military action in foreign drug-producing countries. The Colombian experience, with local military supported by the U.S., has shown that peace is more important than war against drugs. The Colombians have successfully negotiated some 1000s of guerrilla fighters back into the society and out of jungle.

This “war” actually seems to be a pretext for military invasions into less developed countries, where covert “bad” drug lords on behalf of western intelligence services are producing drugs into U.S. and first world markets. This operation produces huge incomes, generating black budget money for those intelligence services managing the global drug operations. That’s one reason why America is in Afghanistan because whoever controls Afghanistan controls the worlds black market heroin and prescription painkillers such as Percodan, Percocet and Oxy Contin. The CIA are the biggest drug dealers in the world.

Panama invasion:

The incident between American and Panamanian troops led to this invasion. The leader Manuel Noriega was changed and the earlier Carter administration plan to hand control of the canal over to Panama was canceled. The strategic importance of the canal was essential for the U.S. global domination policy.

US-Israeli sponsored war between Iraq and Iran, 1980-1988:

The U.S. has built power bases in the Middle East in Iran starting with the CIA -organized coup 1953, where Iranian prime minister Mossadeq was replaced with the Shah of Iran Reza Pahlavi and he by his son Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. Iran was equipped with the best western military equipment, including the American F-14 fighters with Phoenix missiles and the British Chieftain MBTs. Unfortunately there was in 1979 a coup of ayatollah Khomeini replacing the Shah and founding an Islamite nation.

After this, the US warmed up relations with their good Iraqi friend Saddam Hussein, and started to build a nation capable of challenging the Iran. Iraq acquired large numbers of effective weapons including factories able to produce older versions of gas warfare agents. These would later be called WMDs, which of course they were not, being WW1 -vintage weapons.

The war broke out and was fought to exhaustion because third-party powers, especially Israel, which was carefully monitoring the power balance supplying more weapons to the side which seemed to be loosing. “Too bad they both cannot loose” is how Kissinger evaluated this situation.

Desert Storm (First Gulf war), 1991):

Saddam Hussein asked for permission from the US (via their ambassador April Gillespie) and got an answer that the U.S. does not care about Arab quarrels. That was a trap, and after Saddam occupied Kuwait, George Bush Sr. mobilized a coalition of some 40 nations to “liberate Kuwait” and to smash the recently-built Iraqi military power base. This also involved a media hoax, where the daughter of Kuwaiti US ambassador played nurse on TV and testified to “witnessing” Iraqi soldiers throwing babies out of incubators in Kuwait.

War on Terror:

The September 11, 2001 Attacks

Like many buildings built in the 1970s, the twin towers were constructed with vast quantities of cancer-causing asbestos. The cost of removing the Twin Tower asbestos? A year’s worth of revenues at a minimum; possibly as much as the value of the buildings themselves. The cost to disassemble the Twin Towers floor by floor would have run into the double-digit billions. In addition, the Port Authority was prohibited from demolishing the towers because the resulting asbestos dust would cover the entire city, which it did when they collapsed, resulting in many cancers with a confirmed link to the WTC dust._Despite its questionable status, in January of 2001, Larry Silverstein made a $3.2 billion bid for the World Trade Center. On July 24, the Port Authority accepted the offer. Silverstein then took out an insurance policy that, understandably, covered terrorist attacks, which happened seven weeks later. To date, Silverstein has been awarded almost $5 billion from nine different insurance companies. What was an asbestos nightmare turned into a $1.8 billion profit within seven weeks.

Donald Rumsfeld said about the Pentagon on the morning of September 10, 2001: “According to some estimates we cannot track $2.3 trillion in transactions.” That bombshell was pretty much forgotten by the next morning. So, as a reward for losing $8,000 for every man, woman, and child in America, taxpayers patriotically forked over another $370 billion and counting to invade Iraq. True to form, the Pentagon promptly lost $9 billion of that money, too.

Eight days after the attacks, the 342-page Patriot Act was given to Congress. That same week, letters armed with anthrax from a US military lab entered the mail. Subsequently, while Congressional offices were evacuated, examined, cleaned and nasal cavities swabbed, the Patriot Act remained largely unread. Then, with little debate, the Patriot Act became law, giving the Bush administration unprecedented power to access people’s medical records, tax records, information about the books they bought or borrowed and the power to conduct secret residential searches without notifying owners that their homes had been searched.

In early 2001, executives from Shell, BP, and Exxon met with Dick Cheney’s Energy Task Force while it was developing its new national energy policy. Later, the companies freely admitted interest in profiting from Iraq’s oil fields, even before the US invaded Iraq. And now? A new Iraq hydrocarbon law expected to pass in March 2007 will open the door for international investors, led by BP, Exxon and Shell, to siphon off 75 percent of Iraq oil wealth for the next thirty years.

According to statements by Lt. Col. Anthony Shaffer, a Bronze Star recipient with 22 years of experience in intelligence operations, a classified intelligence program codenamed Able Danger had uncovered two of the three 9/11 terrorist cells a year before the attacks and had identified four of the hijackers. Shaffer alerted the FBI in September of 2000, but the meetings he tried to set up with bureau officials were repeatedly blocked by military lawyers. Four credible witnesses have come forward to verify Shaffer’s claims. _In August 2001, a Pan Am International Flight Academy instructor warned the FBI that a student (Zacarias Moussaoui) might use a commercial plane loaded with fuel as a weapon. The instructor asked “Do you realize that a 747 loaded with fuel can be used as a bomb?” Moussaoui was then arrested on immigration charges, but despite the repeated urging of the school and local agents, FBI headquarters refused a deeper investigation. The US also received dozens of detailed warnings (names, locations, dates) from the intelligence agencies of Indonesia, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Egypt, Jordan, India, Argentina, Morocco, Russia, Israel, France and even the Taliban.

It would seem that the entire world was onto the bungling Saudi hijackers and somewhat perplexed that the US wasn’t taking preventative actions. But in each case the US, as if by design, chose not to investigate. Instead. Condoleezza Rice, on May 16, 2002, stated: “I don’t think anybody could have predicted that these people would take an airplane and slam it into the World Trade Center, take another one and slam it into the Pentagon.”_We also know that on the morning of 9/11, multiple Air Force war games and drills were in progress. The hijackers would have never made it to their targets without these war games: Operation Northern Vigilance ensured that many jet fighters that would have normally been patrolling the east coast were flying over Alaska and northern Canada in a drill that simulated a Russian air attack, complete with false radar blips. _Remarkably, operation Vigilant Guardian simulated hijacked planes in the north eastern sector, while real hijackers were in the same airspace. This drill had NORAD and the Air Force reacting to false blips on FAA radar screens. Some of these blips corresponded to real military aircraft in the air posing as hijacked aircraft. That’s why when NORAD ’s airborne control officer, Lt. Col. Dawne Deskins, heard Boston claim it had a hijacked airliner, her first words were, “It must be part of the exercise.”

The war was launched by Bush administration October 2001. The war was claimed to be the response on terrorism, especially the 9-11 incidents. Most of the people in the world today know that these reasons are false and that those events were based on a MIH (make it happen) inside job. Only Gullible Americans think Osama Bin Laden was behind it.

Reasons for the execution of False Flag Operations.

By now most know what kind of Operations in this category take place but what maybe less known are the multitude of outcomes sought after for further use of the accomplished mission. Let us just briefly look at Sept. 11th, 2001 for a moment. The operation took place for a number of reasons from financial to further implementation of the Police State of the U.S. Just shortly before the attack it was reported that the Pentagon had quite a lot of our tax money unaccounted for.

What happened? The office area of the Pentagon that was filled with the Department of Defense auditors were “taken out”. How convenient. We also watched the PATRIOT Act get rushed through Washington D.C. literally over night. Then came the integration of dozens of Federal agencies to form the Department of Homeland Security. The Transportation Security Administration was born as well. The “attack” caused a public outcry to allow the controllers to roll out the troops in Operation Enduring Freedom in 2001 and then Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003.Then there is the crucial Fear Factor which is the greatest effect of a False Flag Operation.

Lately I have been trying to not use the term Sheeple for all of these walking Zombies because to be quite honest…I don’t want to insult the Sheep anymore. The most common outcome after these operations is the massive fear. Suddenly and even before the dust had settled in New York City, all of these people came out of their caves to wave Admiralty flags and demand our government go kill those evil brown people.

A lot of these people most likely couldn’t even recite the Pledge of Allegiance or know what the Fourth Amendment is. Yet there they were in a crowd of Fear induced mind control like droves of zombies calling for blood. This detrimental effect is known as BLIND PATRIOTISM . Blind Patriotism is the biggest upside the executors of a False Flag get because while everyone is angry and scared of this “enemy” the government is implementing the REAL agenda.

Does Al Qaeda exist or is it manufactured to merit a war?

The basic truth is that Al Qaeda does not exist and never has. Al Qaeda is a manufactured enemy who was created by the Bush Administration in order to have an excuse to wage a war for the control of the world’s oil resources. Did an American even hear the words “Al Qaeda” before 9-11? Or were we told that its alleged leader Osama Bin Laden has family who themselves have personal business relationships with George W. Bush’s family and that both families had financially profited considerably from the “War on Terror”?

If “Al Qaeda” was such an organized group terrorists as we are being told then why weren’t we the people notified of this evil threat when the US Cole was bombed a few months before 9-11? “Al Qaeda” is nothing more than a broad euphemistic umbrella classification used to group any Middle Eastern fighter under the sun as an enemy. The most diabolical aspect of this public relations stunt is that it enables the current Administration to label any group it feels necessary to attack to appear to be related to an unprovable organized enemy while at the same time actually increasing its approval ratings by exploiting the basic primal fears of the American public. Furthermore when one realizes the questionable motivations that this Administration has used previously to attack an enemy, as what is now surfacing about the Iraq War, one begins to get the strange feeling that this Orwellian double-speak is nothing more than a smoke and mirror illusion whose true intentions would of made Goebbels himself jealous.

Think about it: How could a bunch of technologically un-advanced group of people from third-world nations such as “Al Qaeda” ever have any real central organization structure? If they had any real organization they would have most certainly attacked us again after September eleventh. Where are all the terrorist cells in this country? Contrary to what has been implicitly presented in the media there HAS NEVER been a single domestic terror cell caught since Bush has been in office! The majority of suspects that have been arrested and detained in the immediate aftermath of 9-11 with the exception of a handful have not been charged with crimes in anyway associated with terrorism. All of their crimes are minor and for the most part are related to immigration violations of some sort. There is some ambiguity in all of this though because to this day the Ashcroft Justice Department has been less than forthcoming with the specifics of these arrests. Why would this be the case if the justifications for these arrests were really legitimate? We have been bombarded by the media with every indignity from the duck-tape chronicles to the crop dusting threat. You would think that with all this seeming sensitivity by our government about informing the general populace about possible terror threats, especially when some of their sources came from “unnamed and confidential secondary sources”, that the Ashcroft Justice Department would have gone out of it’s way to mention to the public any terrorist connections that the people detained after 9-11 had and would of sworn by it on a stack of Bibles- — —Joseph John Hrevnack

TIM OSMAN /OSAMA BIN LADEN : The Perfect Manufactured Enemy

Please stop for a moment and ask yourself this question: What do you REALLY know about Osama Bin Laden? If you get all of your news from the corporate mainstream media, your answer would probably be that Bin Laden is some nasty terrorist from the middle east who used 19 Islamic extremist hijackers to bring down the twin towers. But if you get your news from a wider range of sources, your opinion would be somewhat different. For example, did you know that Bin Laden has worked with the CIA since the 1970’s under the CIA codename – Tim Osman? Did you know that the CIA funded Bin Laden’s operations from the very start? Did you know that the Bin Laden family is the second wealthiest family from Saudi Arabia, and the Bin Laden Corporation is one of the wealthiest corporations in the middle east? Did you know that the Bin Laden family and the Bush family have been business partners for over 3 decades? Did you know that on the morning of 9/11, Bush senior was at a meeting with the Bin Laden family in Washington? Did you know that over 180 members of the Bin Laden family were airlifted out of the USA between September 11th and September 13th 2001, whilst every US citizen was grounded?

Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan invasion), 2001:

Afghanistan is simple to understand. The invasion was all lies, as with Iraq. The Taliban were the legal rulers. Many of the American “allies” in the Northern Alliance were druglords, more were infamous war criminals. Thousands of Afghans were murdered during the American takeover.

The new government has spent hundreds of billions of dollars, is hopelessly corrupt, the army America bought for them is half Taliban, half hopeless. Recent evaluations have shown almost every cent spent on “nation building” was stolen. Every criminal in the world has flocked to Kabul joining the kleptocratic Karzai’s mob and their USAID /CIA partners, robbing America blind and banking tens of billions in drug money.

Afghanistan will have left over 150,000 American troops killed, wounded or permanently disabled at a financial cost of over $1.2 trillion dollars over the next 20 years. This doesn’t include other war costs.

Listening to the discussions, you can’t even call them “left” or “right,” is perplexing. We raped Afghanistan. We are still doing it. Karzai and his thugs are simply helping hold “her” down for us, that and taking their own turns.

Today, no one begins to guess why we are there. Some talk of Al Qaeda. No intelligence report ever place the number at higher than 300. Recent reports run as low as a dozen. Honest reports would take it further. There has never been any proof that Al Qaeda has ever been in Afghanistan or Pakistan. Further still, there really isn’t any proof Al Qaeda has ever existed at all.

The whole conflict is a made up game, invented to distract the public, a phony war, an imaginary enemy, a replacement for the Soviet Union. If you don’t have an enemy, simply attack a country filled with the most warlike and belligerent people on earth. This is what we did. We had no enemy. We needed an enemy. We created an enemy where there was none.

Without a foreign enemy, Americans might start looking at their real enemy, the government itself, a government that has long operated well outside any constitutional mandate, a government that rigs elections, votes itself pay raises, puts itself above the law and betrays the American people just like the dictatorships we love to criticize.

Without any evidence, the former CIA -asset, Osama bin Laden was claimed to be the mastermind behind the 9/11 strikes at the WTC and the Pentagon. Such a complex operation, if actually executed which it was not, in this case would be much beyond the capabilities of anything in Afghanistan. Only some top ten intelligence services in the world could hope to be successful in such an operation involving forgery, infiltration, living “underground” in a foreign non-Muslim country, coordination of moves, illegal arms, hi-quality flight training, accurate aircraft navigation in no-visibility conditions and so on. Perhaps even less, because the friends of the U.S. (at that time, still most of the world) would also have been interested in stopping the attack.

Enduring Justice (Second Gulf war), 2003:

Later known with less irony as Operation Iraqi Freedom, claimed the reason for the attack was that Iraq was a clear and present danger to the U.S. Since no wmd’s were found, and after the Iraqis also scrapped some 800 long range Scud style missiles before the U.S. coalition attack, the reason for the invasion was changed into “bringing the democracy into Iraq.”

So who is the real enemy?

Over 170 million people were slaughtered by governments during the 20th century. Ten million died in World War I and fifty million died in World War II. Of those who were killed during World War II, almost 70% were civilians. This so-called collateral damage was a consequence of indiscriminate bombing by Britain and America. Then there was Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, a potential war in Iran and the unpublicized CIA wars. Yet, many citizens, rather than focusing on America’s brutality, claim that Islam is violent.

The Muslims are not the enemy. They don’t extort usury through the Federal Reserve; they aren’t manufacturing population-reducing vaccines and GMO seeds; they didn’t devise our abortion laws (about fifty million dead); they didn’t bail out the banks; they didn’t create the Department of Homeland Security and impose the PATRIOT Act; they aren’t wiretapping our private conversations or scanning us at the airport; they didn’t impose godless Communism on several countries and cause the death of millions of innocent people; they haven’t instituted the draconian health care laws; they have not orchestrated the nation’s economic crashes; they have not deindustrialized the nation and outsourced so many jobs; they haven’t wiped out the middle class by passing trade laws like NAFTA ; and they haven’t foreclosed on thousands of homes; they are not the reason thousands of people live in tent cities; they haven’t developed depleted uranium weapons. Instead of worrying about a mosque, consider what’s going on behind the closed doors at the Federal Reserve, the Pentagon, the Senate and House chambers, the CFR , the State Department, the UN or dozens of other places. The Muslims didn’t instigate the attacks on the USS Liberty or the USS Cole and they didn’t orchestrate the highly organized attack in Manhattan on 9/11.

Another reason to start wars….THEY ARE PROFITABLE ! Here’s a good link to the corporations that profit the most:

There you have it. Almost everything you thought you knew about history is a lie cooked up by the global elite (Illuminati) who control the corrupt puppet politicians. Peace is not profitable to them. War is. Nero first started this when he burned Rome and blamed it on the Christians (who were becoming a threat). Then the mob mentality took over and the Romans fed the Christians to the lions with public approval. This tactic has never changed. And it doesn’t need to, it always seems to work. It is the oldest trick in the book for governments to attack their own people and blame it on a perceived enemy and get the people behind it.

Nero, Christians, and the Great Fire of Rome

Rome, the night of July 19, 64 AD. The Great Fire burst through the rooftops of shops near the mass entertainment and chariot racing venue called Circus Maximus. The flames, whipped by a strong wind, rapidly engulfed densely populated areas of the city. After burning uncontrolled for five days, four of the 14 Roman districts were burned to the ground, and seven more were severely damaged._It was no secret that Nero wanted to build a series of palaces which he planned to name “Neropolis”. But, the planned location was in the city and in order to build Neropolis, a third of Rome would have to be torn down. The Senate rejected the idea. Then, coincidentally, the fire cleared the very real estate Neropolis required.

Despite the obvious benefit, there’s still a good probability that Nero did not start the fire. Up to a hundred small fires regularly broke out in Rome each day. On top of that, the fire destroyed Nero’s own palace and it appears that Nero did everything he could to stop the fire. Accounts of the day say that when Nero heard about the fire, he rushed back from Antium to organize a relief effort, using his own money. He opened his palaces to let in the homeless and had food supplies delivered to the survivors._Nero also devised a new urban development plan that would make Rome less vulnerable to fire. But, although he put in place rules to insure a safer reconstruction, he also gave himself a huge tract of city property with the intention of building his new palace there. _People knew of Nero’s plans for Neropolis, and all his efforts to help the city could not counteract the rampant rumors that he’d help start the fire. As his poll numbers dropped, Nero’s administration realized the need to employ False Flag 101: When something, anything bad happens to you, even if it’s accidental, point the finger at your enemy._Luckily, there was a new cult of religious nuts at hand. The cult was unpopular because its followers refused to worship the emperor, denounced possessions, held secret meetings and they were always talking about the destruction of Rome and the end of the world. Even more luckily for Nero, two of the cult’s biggest leaders, Peter and Paul, were currently in town. Nero spread word that the Christians had started the Great Fire. The citizens of Rome bought his lie hook, line and sinker. Peter was crucified and Paul beheaded. Hundreds of others in the young cult were fed to the lions or smeared with tar and set on fire to become human street lamps.

America, you should see this by now. Pass this on to everyone you know and let’s try to stop this before the liars, crooks and thieves that are in control turn “We the people” into “We the slaves”