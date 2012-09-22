theconspiracyzone@msn.com

Thursday, September 22, 2011 Suspension of Erik Scott’s Memorial Blog Postings —

Upon advice of legal counsel, I am suspending postings on The Permit and Erik’s memorial blog websites, until our lawsuit is concluded. I am continuing to write “The Permit,” and will release it in full, at the appropriate time.

William B. Scott

I have been covering the Erik Scott case, since July 2010, when Erik was gunned down at the Summerlin Costco by Las Vegas Metro Police. I first learned of the case from talk radio hosts and former Police Officers Dave Champion and Bill Carns, and subsequently posted most of the articles written by Erik’s father, Bill Scott, to which I added some commentary of my own.

Up until this morning I had a fairly large archive of these reports. I have decided to remove these reports from my website, in deference to the advice given to Bill Scott by his attorneys.

However, this suspension is only temporary. It is vitally important to keep the Erik Scott case in the public eye. As I’ve told Bill Scott, I am “on the case”, and will stay on the case, for as long as it takes to see the truth revealed and justice done.

The Scott Family has my full support, and they are always in my heart and in my prayers.

Truth and Justice for Erik Scott!

Barbara Hartwell Percival September 22, 2011

In Memory of Erik Scott

FROM ERIC SCOTT ’S WEBSITE :

A Life Celebrated…

Erik B. Scott was an exceptional man, shot and killed in the prime of his life by three Las Vegas, NV, police officers on July 10, 2010. At best, his slaying was a terrible mistake and needless tragedy. At worst, it was an execution born of irrational fear and rampant incompetence. As of mid-August 2010, an official investigation was still underway, and most critical evidence was being closely held by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. This forum will chronicle events as they unfold, and provide ongoing analysis, commentary and insight.

Erik was a 1994 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point; served as an Army tank platoon leader and company staff officer; obtained a Masters degree in Business Administration from Duke University; had successful careers in medical-device and real estate sales, and was a Boston Scientific Cardiac Rhythm Management sales associate at the time of his death.

Erik was warm and friendly, fiercely loyal, fun-loving, a model of health-and-fitness, intolerant of laziness, a superb leader and mentor, and uniquely charismatic. He dearly loved his family, his large circle of friends, and Samantha, a tall, beautiful lady, who had captured his heart. His stunning smile, hearty laugh, big heart and easy manner will be greatly missed. A giant of a man was taken from us far too soon. May truth and justice be yours, Erik.

Contributors to the above article:

Barbara Hartwell Percival

Legal Defense & Research Trust

PO Box 22

Old Orchard Beach, Maine 04064

Barbara Hartwell Vs. CIA

AMERICA ! WAKE UP!!!!

An examination the government’s handling of numerous recent cases of extreme police brutality proves that America really is a police state.

Across the nation there has been a recent string of high profile police brutality cases.

In almost every instance the police claim the victims who are beaten, tasered, pepper sprayed, or shot to death were resisting arrest and threatening the lives of the law enforcement officials involved.

This is repeatedly the case even though most of the victims are subjected to the brutality even after being completely restrained by the police.

The police often respond to the incident by confiscating and smashing cameras that record their acts of slaughter and brutality.

The police also file criminal charges against those who make recordings that expose their corruption.

The officer’s involved are protected by their associates who provide the media with disinformation and cover up the incident.

The media in turn acts as a stenographer for the government publishing their version of events without questioning the actions of the police .

This is the case even when video evidence contradicts their claims. Even when dozens of eyewitnesses join in protest claiming the police are lying about the events.

Just because the recent cases are only making headlines now by no means indicates the systematic corruption is some new phenomenon. Take for instance the unsuspecting women who was beaten by TSA police only in turn to have the corrupt courts rule that she had to pay the TSA thousands of dollars for their gift of giving her brain damage.

That is not even the tip of the iceberg. As previously reported on average police kill one person a week by tasering them to death by police.

Months go by with no arrests of police officers who brutally murder innocent citizens.

Futhermore, among large police departments nearly 1 in 10 officers have had formal complaints filed against them for using excessive force.

Day after day we witness state agents violently beat, kidnap, and kill our brothers and sisters. Day after day we experience the state’s ever-encroaching presence in our lives. Yet we obediently sit, staring like deer caught in headlights, while politicians and bureaucrats counterfeit money to payoff their cronies then stick us and our children with the bill.

Somehow we convince ourselves that government loves us, that it’s there to keep us “safe” and “secure.” Our patriots. Our heroes. Our leaders. Our overlords …

No matter what crime, Constitutional violation, or blatant evil that agents of government commit, “We the People” accept their lies at face value then aid and abet in their excuse. In the name of Party loyalty, we enthusiastically support the very worst that they do.

We insist that it can’t happen here. That it won’t happen here. We lie to ourselves again and again. We simply turn on the TV and tune out: “Michelle Obama is wearing a new dress … ” No worries. Some pundit will tell us how to think and what to do.

We have enjoyed so much freedom for so long that we are perhaps in danger of forgetting how much blood it cost to establish the Bill of Rights. —Felix Frankfurter

The Police State Is Personal

Does America now qualify as a police state? And, if so, where do you, or will you, personally draw a hard line and say, “No! That is a police order I refuse to obey”? America! you better figure this out now, or one day you’ll wake up and just hear one big flush and your Republic, your Constitution, your Bill of Rights and your freedoms are gone….. —

Further reading below from The Conspiracy Zone

AMERICA TAKE NOTICE ! Unconstitutional arrests are taking place across the country of people who owe small debts, and collection companies are making huge profits. Here’s what’s happening. People are secretly being arrested throughout the nation for owing minor credit card debts. People are not being served notice that they are being sued, then when they don’t show up for court, a warrant is issued for their arrest….and the debtors don’t even know it!!! —

You committed no crime, but an officer is knocking on your door. More Americans are surprised to find themselves being locked up over debts.

Take Joy Uhlmeyer (BELOW LEFT ), who had been arrested while driving home to Richfield, Minn., after a visit with her mother. Uhlmeyer spent a night in a holding cell. Then, handcuffed in a squad car, she was taken to Minneapolis for booking. No one had an answer as to why she was arrested. Finally, after 16 hours in limbo, jail officials fingerprinted Uhlmeyer and explained she owed a credit card company less than $300. Uhlmeyer spent a sleepless night in a frigid Anoka County holding cell, her hands tucked under her armpits for warmth. Finally, after hours in limbo, jail officials fingerprinted Uhlmeyer and explained her offense — missing a court hearing over an unpaid debt. “They have no right to do this to me,” said the 57-year-old patient care advocate, her voice as soft as a whisper. “Not for a stupid credit card.”

It’s not a crime to owe money, and debtors’ prisons were abolished in the United States in the 19th century. But people are routinely being thrown in jail for failing to pay debts. In Minnesota, which has some of the most creditor-friendly laws in the country, the use of arrest warrants against debtors has jumped 60 percent over the past four years, with 845 cases in 2009, a Star Tribune analysis of state court data has found.

Not every warrant results in an arrest, but in Minnesota many debtors spend up to 48 hours in cells with criminals. Consumer attorneys say such arrests are increasing in many states, including Arkansas, Arizona and Washington.

Last spring, Deborah Poplawski (BELOW RIGHT ) was digging for coins to feed a parking meter when she saw the flashing lights of a police car. She was arrested, not for parking illegally, but for a small credit card debt. How much? $250!

Thanks to interest and fees, Poplawski was on the hook for a lot more than her original debt. Less than a month earlier, she learned by chance that she had an outstanding warrant. A debt buyer had sued her, but she says nobody served her with court documents. She spent nearly 25 hours in the Hennepin County jail. The judge told her to fill out a form listing her assets. A debt collection firm used this information to seize her bank account.

How often are debtors arrested across the country? No one can say. No national statistics are kept, and the practice is largely unnoticed. “MY SUSPICION IS THE DEBT COLLECTION INDUSTRY DOES NOT WANT THE WORLD TO KNOW THESE ARRESTS ARE HAPPENING BECAUSE THE PRACTICE WOULD BE WIDELY CONDEMNED ,” said Robert Hobbs of the National Consumer Law Center in Boston

Whether a debtor is locked up depends largely on where the person lives, because enforcement is inconsistent. Arrests are increasing in certain states, driven by a bad economy, high consumer debt and a growing industry that buys debt and employs every means available to collect. In one state with particularly creditor-friendly laws, debtor arrests have increased sharply.

In Illinois and southwest Indiana , some judges jail debtors for missing court-ordered debt payments. In extreme cases, people stay in jail until they raise a minimum payment. In January, a judge sentenced an Illinois man “to indefinite incarceration” until he came up with this amount toward a lumber yard debt.

It’s now of utmost importance that we NOT let America become a Police State where the police can do anything they please. The police routinely violate people’s rights. They lie to people they are trying to arrest on a constant basis. People may wonder “are police allowed to lie to me?” Yes. It’s a legally accepted and highly effective interrogation technique to lie to you and present false evidence in order to elicit a confession. This is particularly common during interrogations in which officers might tell you that “your friend already gave you up, so you might as well come clean.” DON ’T ADMIT YOU OWE MONEY TO A CREDITOR OR TO A POLICEMAN !!!!

The best defense against these manipulative tricks is to avoid saying anything to police without first speaking with an attorney. Use the magic words “I’m going to remain silent. I would like to see a lawyer.” Repeat, if necessary.

On a related topic, it’s commonly believed that undercover police have to reveal their identity when asked. This is false. Police may lie….and do on a constant basis.

Determine if You’re Free to Go. Unless you’re detained or arrested, you may terminate the encounter anytime. But don’t wait for the officer to dismiss you. Ask if you’re free to go.

For example, if an officer threatens to call in a K-9 unit if you refuse a search, you should ask “Officer, are you detaining me, or am I free to go?”

Not only can this line can help withdraw you from an encounter, it also deflects any of the officer’s probing questions or threats. So if an officer says “If you cooperate with me, everything will go easy for you.” You may respond by saying either “Officer, I don’t consent to any searches” or “Officer, am I free to go?”

If the officer lets you leave, do so immediately. If the officer’s answer is unclear, or if he asks additional questions, persist by repeating “Officer, am I free to go?”

How does the PATRIOT Act & War on Terror impact your rights during police encounters? There are many reasons to be concerned about the unconstitutional impact of the PATRIOT Act and War on Terror. But as far as the powers of your local sheriff or state highway patrol are concerned, they have had zero impact.

That being said, be mindful that some police officers may use the threat of terrorism to trick citizen’s into believing they have enhanced search and interrogation powers. For example, police may justify a routine traffic search request by claiming “I’m just searching for guns and explosives”. This is simply a cynical way to trick citizens into compliance….and a violation of your 4th Amendment rights of unreasonable searches.

Don’t fall for it. You have the right to refuse search requests by asking “Officer, am I free to go.” Repeat if necessary.

Don’t think for a minute that the police are on your side. Let’s read this statement from a former NYPD :

When Officer Adil Polanco dreamed of becoming a cop, it was out of a desire to help people not, he says, to harass them.

“I’m not going to keep arresting innocent people, I’m not going to keep searching people for no reason, I’m not going to keep writing people for no reason, I’m tired of this,” said Adil Polanco, an NYPD Officer.

He claims Precinct Commanders relentlessly pressure cops on the street to make more arrests, and give out more summonses.

“Our primary job is not to help anybody, our primary job is not to assist anybody, our primary job is to get those numbers and come back with them?” said Officer Polanco.

Eyewitness News asked, “Are you telling me they’re stopping people for no reason, is that what you’re saying?”

“We are stopping kids walking upstairs to their house, stopping kids going to the store, young adults. In order to keep the quota,” answered Officer Polanco.

JUST SAY NOTHING

By Dave Kopel

What if you’ve just been arrested for something which shouldn’t be a crime? For instance, if a burglar breaks into your home, attacks your children and you shoot him. Should you talk to the police in detail about what happened? In a word, “No.” Shut up, call the best lawyer you can find, and then continue to shut up. If you talk to the police, you will only make things worse for yourself.

Sociologist Richard Leo has written several articles which detail the deliberately deceptive techniques which police use to extract a confession. First of all, since 1986 the Unites States Supreme Court has required that all persons under arrest be given the Miranda warnings, so that they will know that they have a right to remain silent, and the right to a lawyer. So how do police convince a suspect to talk, even after the Miranda warning? Professor Leo explains that “police routinely deliver Miranda warnings in a perfunctory tone of voice and ritualistic behavioral manner, effectively conveying that these warnings are little more than a bureaucratic triviality.” Of course, the Miranda warnings are not trivial; your liberty may hinge on heeding those warnings.

No matter how strong the other evidence against you, a confession will make things much worse. A confession often makes the major difference in the district attorney’s willingness to prosecute the case, and his willingness to accept a plea bargain. If your confession gets before a jury, your prospects of acquittal are virtually nil. If you are foolish enough to reject the Miranda warnings, simply put, the police interrogators will attempt to deceive you into confessing. As a result of increased judicial supervision of the police, deception, rather than coercion (“the third degree”) has become the norm for interrogation.

First of all, you will be kept in a physical environment designed to make you want to waive your rights and talk. You will most likely be kept in isolation, in a small, soundproof area. By isolating you, the interrogator attempts to instill feelings of anxiety, restlessness and self-doubt on your part. Left alone for long periods, you may think you are being ignored, and will therefore be happy to see the interrogator return. Ideally, from the interrogator’s viewpoint, you will begin to develop the “Stockholm syndrome,” in which persons held captive under total control begin to identify and empathize with their captors. This can occur after as few as ten minutes of isolation in captivity. While increasing your dependence, the interrogator works to build your trust by pretending that he cares about you, that he wants to hear your story, and that he understands how difficult it may be for you to talk. The interrogator works to become your only source of social reinforcement.

There is no law against outright lies or other deceptions on the part of police during an interrogation. Almost certainly, you will be told that the prosecutor and the judge will be more lenient if you confess. This is a complete lie. The district attorney will be more lenient if you don’t confess and he can’t make a strong case against you, and therefore has to settle for a plea bargain. Nothing the police promise in the interrogation room is binding on the police, much less on the district attorney. There are five “techniques of neutralization” which the interrogator may use in order to make you feel that the crime really wasn’t so bad, and that it is therefore all right for you to confess. Of course the interrogator’s pretense that he doesn’t think the crime was serious will last only as long as necessary to obtain the confession. The first technique is called “denial of responsibility,” allowing the subject to blame someone else for the offense. For example, “it was really the burglar’s fault for breaking in; he’s the one to blame for getting shot.” (That’s true, but it’s you, after all, that the police are interrogating.)

Another technique is “denial of injury.” For example, “The burglar wasn’t really hurt; he walked out of the hospital two hours ago.” Maybe true, maybe not. In truth, the burglar could be in intensive care and the interrogator could be laying the groundwork for a murder case against you. In the “denial of the victim” technique, the interrogator will suggest that the victim deserved what he got. “Condemnation of the condemners” is always popular. For instance, “the real problem is all those anti-gun nuts who let criminals run loose, but don’t want guys like you to defend themselves.” True enough, but when the policeman saying this is holding you prisoner, take his sincere expression with a large grain of salt.

Finally, there’s the “appeal to higher loyalties” such as “What you did is a common sense thing. Regardless of some legal technicality, the most important thing is for you to protect your family. Your family comes first, right?” True again, but the man saying this wants you to confess to violating the legal technicality, so you can be prosecuted for it. A close cousin to the denial strategies are the “normalizing” techniques, in which the interrogator claims to understand that the crime was not typical behavior for the subject; “I can see that you’re not a violent person. You’re not a criminal. You’re a tax-paying, home-owning, regular kind of guy. What happened tonight was really unusual for you, wasn’t it?”

You have nothing to gain, and everything to lose by talking. You are not going to outsmart the interrogator. Even if you don’t end up producing a full confession, you may reveal details which will help build a case against you. Most violent criminals are too stupid to read, and too lazy to pursue a time-consuming, high-precision hobby like handloading. So I’m not worried that a violent criminal will read this column, and avoid confessing to a serious crime. Anyone who does commit a violent crime should confess, since they’ve done something that is wrong. Too often in America, good citizens are arrested for victimless “crimes,” including unjustifiable (and unconstitutional) gun regulations. The routine use of deception in order to trick good citizens into confessions is something that deserves more scrutiny than it has thus far received.

In the long run, routine deception by the police tears at our social fabric, and undermines the law enforcement system. The more police lie, the more skeptical juries are going to be, even when police are telling the truth. Moreover, there are about 6,000 false confessions for felonies every year in the United States. (Huff et al., “Guilty Until Proven Innocent,” Crime & Delinquency, vol. 32, pages 518-44, 1986). False confessions are one of the major reasons for the conviction of innocent persons.

If this is happening to you, FIGHT BACK ! Consult with a consumer attorney in your state. Then file a complaint with the attorney general in the state you live in. You can also contact the division of the Supreme Court in your state that handles disciplinary actions for attorney’s and collection agencies to file a complaint. Your complaint is required to be kept on file. LET THE POLICE CHIEF KNOW , IN YOUR DISTRICT THAT YOU KNOW THIS IS HAPPENING AND WILL NOT TOLERATE THIS !!!!!!!!!! PEOPLE ! YOU CAN ’T BE PASSIVE ANYMORE ! BECAUSE YOU OR A LOVED ONE CAN END UP IN JAIL ! Remember, this republic is NOT run by the government or the police…..It is run by YOU ! So YOU need to set the rules and don’t tolerate the police state to tell you what to do…..

The Battlefield of Debt has moved from the phone and mailbox to police arrests and a Court of Law. To be successful, it’s best that you seek the help of a Consumer Attorney. An experienced Attorney can advise you of your Rights. The National Association of Consumer Advocates can connect you to a Consumer Attorney in your state.

Don’t let a “stupid credit card” get you arrested. Learn your rights, fight back! DON ’T LET COLLECTION AGENCIES AND LOCAL POLICE VIOLATE YOUR BILL OF RIGHTS AND OUR CONSTITUTION ! Engage the enemy of your freedoms before you and I have none. COPY AND PASTE THIS ARTICLE …....SEND IT TO YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS …..GET THE WORD OUT THIS IS HAPPENING ! You are protected by the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act..FDCPA. If you are harassed by a collection agency, you can fight back. Near the end of the FDCPA the consequences to collection agencies who fail to adhere to this Act is spelled out in Section 813 Civil Liability. Section 813 begins by stating “Except as otherwise provided by this section, any debt collector who fails to comply with any provision of this title with respect to any person is liable to such person in an amount equal to the sum of—” then a long list of damages is listed (we’ll get to this at the end). I just want you to be aware that collection agencies who fail to adhere to this Act can be held liable. Thanks to the FDCPA the debtor has an excellent resource of legal rights at their disposal. Make sure to check out the below website:

A good source on how to defend yourself from illegal activities from creditors can be found at: debtprison.net

Now! are you ready for what is happening to normal citizens at airports around the nation? Look at this report by Joe Sharkey who actually experienced this: —

Opt Out of a Body Scan? Then Brace Yourself nytimes

* Share * retweet * Email * Print On Tuesday November 2, 2010, 1:40 am EDT

HAVING been taught by nuns in grade school and later going through military boot camp, I have always disliked uniformed authorities shouting at me. So I was unhappy last week when some security screeners at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago started yelling.

“Opt out! We got an opt out!” one bellowed about me in a tone that people in my desert neighborhood in Tucson usually reserve for declaring, “Rattlesnake!”

Other screeners took up the “Opt out!” shout. I was marched from the metal detector lane to one of those nearby whole-body imagers, ordered to take everything out of my pockets, remove my belt and hold my possessions up high. Then I was required to stand still while I received a rough pat-down by a man whose résumé, I suspected, included experience at a state prison.

“Hold your pants up!” he ordered me.

What did I do to deserve this? Well, as I approached the checkpoints, I had two choices. One was a familiar lane with the metal detector, so I put my bag on that. To my right was a separate lane dominated with what the Transportation Security Administration initially called “whole-body imagers” but has now labeled “advanced imaging technology” units. Critics, of course, call them strip-search machines.

I don’t like these things, and not just because of privacy concerns or because of what some critics have asserted are radiation safety issues with some of the machines that use X-ray technology.

No, I don’t like the fact that I have to remove every item from every pocket, including my wallet and things as trivial as a Kleenex. You then strike a pose inside with your hands submissively held above your head, like some desperado cornered by the sheriff in a Western movie, while the see-through-clothes machine makes an image of your body.

The T.S.A.’s position is that anyone can “opt out” of a body scan for reasons of privacy or whatever, but will then be subjected to a thorough physical pat-down and careful search of belongings.

In my case, I had been routinely using a normal metal detector checkpoint, when I was ordered to switch lanes and instead go to one of the new machines. I said I would prefer not to, given that my carry-on bag, laptop and shoes were already trundling along the regular machine’s conveyor belt, out of sight. That’s when the shouting started.

As of Monday afternoon, the agency had not responded to several requests for comment on this. Last week, the agency did tell me that there were 317 of the advanced imaging technology machines now in use at 65 airports around the country.

About 500 should be online by the end of the year, the agency said, and another 500 are expected to be installed next year. Ultimately, the agency plans to have the new machines replace metal detectors at all of the roughly 2,000 airport checkpoints.

Meanwhile, both passengers and security screeners are making accommodations, and I acknowledge, change is a challenge. But hey, security folks, could we please start communicating better about the procedures, preferably without shouting or insulting our intelligence?

Bruce Delahorne, a marketing executive who flies frequently, said he was also recently going through a standard metal detector at O’Hare — no body imager in sight — when the old rules abruptly changed.

Mr. Delahorne said: “They had one of the T.S.A. staff announcing loudly: ‘Take everything out of your pockets. If you have a wallet, take it out. A handkerchief, out.’ I asked the guy, ‘Can you explain the reason for the new process?’ He said there was nothing new. ‘We have always done this.’ ”

Well, no they haven’t, as you and I and Mr. Delahorne all know. Mr. Delahorne said he thought, “O.K., I get it. This guy is reading from the card, not talking to me.”

So, Mr. Delahorne said, “I did what they told me to. But on the other side of the metal detector, I said to another screener, ‘Could you explain to me why the procedure is now different at this airport, like having to remove a wallet that never set off the metal detector?’ And he said, ‘No, no. The process has always been the same, at every airport.’ ”

Mr. Delahorne said he was perfectly willing to comply with all procedures to ensure good security. He just wondered whether some of them were being made up on the spot. “For me,” he said, “the issue is, who’s in charge here and what are the rules?”

AMERICA ! DO YOU SEE WHAT ’S GOING IN HERE ! DON ’T LET THIS CONTINUE !!!!!

—

EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ; —

Did you find our site useful? Thank you for reading our free online articles? We want to say thank you!!! If we have been helpful, you can make donations to this site here to show your support.