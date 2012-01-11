DEMOCRAT VS REPUBLICAN, SO WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE ANYWAY? LEARN THE REAL TRUTH BEHIND THIS UNCONSTITUTIONAL SCAM

HOME
By Joe Monoco • 11/01/2012 09:07 AM
Steve Gaylord wrote on 08/14/2011 07:27 PM
I always vote! But only for the 'Director of Parks and Recreation' or 'Dog Catcher.'
Amanda Faerie wrote on 01/08/2013 12:26 AM
I always knew politics and government were bs-but its nice to read/hear others state the same! :) For an extremely brief time, I joined politics. A mostly-unheard of party in Toronto took my friend and I on-board as they felt we could help generate the youth vote. My friend and I joined because we kept hearing "Complaining about things won't make a difference-why not try to do something about it?" we naively believed the unheard-of party felt the same. After sitting in on a couple meetings, we noticed they were no different than any other party. All they cared about was who had what connections and how much money they had. (My friend and I have been broke our entire lives, so we had no input.) My friend and I were appointed to coming up with fundraising ideas-along with a snooty, middle-aged woman who always gave us dirty looks. She did not work with us. At the next meeting, my friend and I suggested that since they wanted to fundraise a week or two before Gay Pride that we should do a disco rainbow party or a rainbow bbq or SOMETHING Pride-themed as that would show we WERE different from the rest-it would make papers and open up not only the youth vote but also the g/l/b/t votes. Snooty Tooty suggested we do a Carribana themed event (2 months BEFORE Carribana) "because the food is cheaper." I said "Why not wait 2 months? It'll be a huge slap-in-the-face of the gay community." she nixed the idea, going on about cheap food. My and my friends idea went ignored. That was the last meet we attended, dropping out because we weren't going to lend our names and faces to something so crooked. Fuck the tip of the iceberg, we saw ice cubes and that was enough. (Snooty Toot also bragged about her son being good friends w Russel Peters, and her foreign maids brought in from overseas living in her basement...probably illegally.)
MrJustice wrote on 03/20/2013 09:12 AM
Thanks! I've always thought that the whole idea of a two party system seemed more of a hinderence then help to our constitution. I am glad I am not the only one that feels like the Republican VS Democrat is a phys op *Good Cop* *Bad Cop* scenario gone bad. (no pun intended) Several years ago There has been attempts to make a 3rd party called The Constitution Party done by people from ALL walks of life but those people quickly ran out of funds and didn't have enough back bone to get support so that party got pushed to the side by the MSM so we are back to the drawing board. Time for The Lord to come back I say!
Kyle wrote on 03/20/2013 09:23 AM
To Amanda Faerie. I am sorry you went thru that fuck but for right now it actually says in the bible that we are in a very cursed time period so any attempts to 'Do something about it' will be all for naught as God turns the other way for mankind. We are now on survival mode and God can only help us individually as Jesus is delayed on his promise due to wrestling with demons. These things are meant to happen and the world will get SO BAD people will beg for a savior to take care of them at ANY COST. We have a one way train ticket to the New World Order Starlight Express (NWOSE) and it's best to let them have the dance floor in the dance car and wear themselves out drunk. When these young hypocritical people grow older they'll eventually lean towards being moderates and vote for a 3rd party once they realize their New Age ideas are full on folly but right now it's the school of hard knocks for them. The angels of heaven themselves have abandoned this planet in general because of our downfall except a few rouges that help people. It will be a slow change rather then a mass sweeping one and until then hang on tight and store lots of food and basic supplies you'll need for long periods of supply shortages and infrastructures as the AGW alarmist tear down energy plants.