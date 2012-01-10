THE BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE HOAX

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

theconspiracyzone@msn.com

DECEMBER 18 , 2013..BREAKING NEWS !

In 2011, Loretta Fuddy, Hawaii’s State Health Director, released President Obama’s full birth certificate to the public, putting an end to years of debate.

In 2013, she was the only fatality in a plane crash. Coincidence?

Beginning in 2008, opponents of Barack Obama began to circulate rumors that the president was not a natural-born U.S. citizen and therefore ineligible to run for president. To quell these rumors, the Obama campaign released the short form of his birth certificate, which proved that the President was born in 1961 in Hawaii.

Apparently this official birth certificate (and the birth notice from a 1961 Hawaii newspaper) wasn’t enough proof for some “birther” conspiracy theorists, who kept the issue in the spotlight until 2011, when Loretta Fuddy released certified copies of Obama’s long form birth certificate at the president’s request. Most birthers’ complaints were quelled by this certificate and the conspiracy faded from the headlines… until now.

Fuddy and eight other passengers were traveling on a Cessna Grand Caravan plane from Kalaupapa, Hawaii’s former leper colony. Moments after taking off, the Cessna’s single engine stopped working and the pilot attempted a crash landing in the ocean. According to another passenger, Fuddy was alive in the water, holding his hand and wearing a lifejacket. Then “she let go and there was no response from her,” the passenger told ABCNews.

While most people are celebrating Loretta Fuddy’s life and accomplishments, a few people have come out of the woodwork to point to her death as “proof” that the conspiracy is true.

The most notorious comment came from a tweet by Donald Trump:

“How amazing, the State Health Director who verified copies of Obama’s ‘birth certificate’ died in a plane crash today. All others lived.”

What Trump seems to be implying is that Obama’s henchman took out a hit on Fuddy because she authorized the public release of his long form birth certificate… even though it was years ago and at the President’s request. By this logic, Fuddy must have been in on the alleged forgery and may have been threatening to go public with her knowledge, threats that led to her elaborate murder by plane crash. Of course, there’s no evidence of this.

The official story is that Fuddy was a conscientious public servant who died under tragic circumstances. After all, why would Obama want to do in his staunchest ally in the apparently never-ending birth certificate conspiracy?

Not only is there absolute proof that the newly released birth certificate of Barack Obama is a forgery, but it is so fake it’s hard to believe the White House actually put it out thinking they could get away with it:

Theconspiracyzone





Watch this short video where Obama can’t remember his own birth date:

Before we get to the proof that Barack Obama’s birth certificate is a forgery, let’s look at a fact most people are missing besides the fact that Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States. Just the fact that ONE OF HIS PARENTS was not a citizen disqualifies him right there. Check out the constitution is you doubt this. Because of the evidence you are about examine, you’ll see that not only is Obama not a natural born citizen, but it’s also likely he’s not even an citizen at all…that’s right….he’s not even an American!

A Natural Born Citizen is one who is born of citizen parents. A child born abroad to two US citizen parents is a natural-born citizen: Provided, That at least one citizen parent had a prior residence in the United States or one of its outlying possessions. U.S. Code: Title 8, 1401.

CASE CLOSED !

Article 2, section 1 of the Constitution states, “No person except a natural born citizen, or a citizen of the United States at the time of the adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the office of president; neither shall any person be eligible who shall not attained to the age of thirty-five years, and been fourteen years a resident within the United States.”

The addition of a grandfather clause in this paragraph says a lot as to the meaning of natural born. The first thing it says is that being born in the US is not enough to be natural born, otherwise the grandfather clause would not be necessary. The writers and delegates, having been born in the US, wanted to be eligible for the presidency, but most were the children of British subjects. Knowing that that eliminated them from being natural born and, thus, from eligibility, they included the grandfather clause which expired when the last person alive at the time of the ratification of the Constitution died. So, being a native born citizen is not the same as being natural born. If it were the framers would not have included the clause.

Barack Obama has proudly and publicly stated that his father was a citizen of Kenya. We know his mother was eighteen years old when he was born.

Different rules apply for persons born abroad to one U.S. citizen before November 14, 1986. United States law on this subject changed multiple times throughout the twentieth century, and the law is applicable as it existed at the time of the individual’s birth.

For persons born between December 24, 1952 and November 14, 1986, a person is a U.S. citizen if all of the following are true (except if born out-of-wedlock)

1. The person’s parents were married at the time of birth (Even this is iffy for Obama)

2. One of the person’s parents was a U.S. citizen when the person was born

3. The citizen parent lived at least ten years in the United States before the child’s birth;

4. A minimum of 5 of these 10 years in the United States were after the citizen parent’s 16th birthday. OBAMA ’S MOTHER DOESN ’T QUALIFY EITHER !

These facts make Obama ineligible to be president. No birth certificate is needed as proof, and it doesn’t matter at all where Obama was born. His father’s non-citizenship and mother’s non-qualification is all the Constitution requires to disqualify him. He is ineligible from the beginning, meaning he is NOT the president and can be removed from office without any impeachment or trial, it requires only a ruling by the SCOTUS (Supreme Court of the United States). HE is, in fact, a usurper, a pretender or a fake.

So why has Obama been put into our highest elected office regardless of the fact that he is, according to his own statements and the law of the land, ineligible for that office? It is because those whose responsibility it is to insure the eligibility of the president, the SCOTUS , has chosen, in violation of the law, not to override the voters that voted for Obama. They are are cowards who violate their sworn oath rather than make an unpopular ruling.

We are no longer a republic ruled by law, but, instead have become a democracy with rules made up as we go along, never to be written as law. —

The Certificate of Live Birth that President Obama presented to the world on April 27, 2011, is a fraudulently created document put together using the Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator programs, and the creation of this forgery of a public document constitutes a class B felony in Hawaii and multiple violations under U.S. Code section Title 18, Part 1, Chapter 47, Sec.1028, and therefore an impeachable offense.”

Barack Obama is not legally a U.S. natural-born citizen according to the law on the books at the time of his birth, which falls between “December 24, 1952 to November 13, 1986?

Presidential office requires a natural-born citizen if the child was not born to two U.S. citizen parents, which of course is what exempts John McCain though he was born in the Panama Canal. US Law very clearly stipulates: “If only one parent was a U.S. citizen at the time of your birth, that parent must have resided in the United States for at least ten years, at least five of which had to be after the age of 16.” Barack Obama’s father was not a U.S. citizen and Obama’s mother was only 18 when Obama was born, which means though she had been a U.S. citizen for 10 years, (or citizen perhaps because of Hawaii being a territory) the mother fails the test for being so for at least 5 years prior to Barack Obama’s birth, but after age 16. It doesn’t matter after.

In essence, she was not old enough to qualify her son for automatic U.S. citizenship. At most, there were only 2 years elapsed since his mother turned 16 at the time of Barack Obama’s birth when she was 18 in Hawaii. His mother would have needed to have been 16+5= 21 years old, at the time of Barack Obama’s birth for him to have been a natural-born citizen. As aforementioned, she was a young college student at the time and was not. Barack Obama was already 3 years old at that time his mother would have needed to have waited to have him as the only U.S. Citizen parent. Obama instead should have been naturalized, but even then, that would still disqualify him from holding the office.

* Naturalized citizens are ineligible to hold the office of President. * Only “Natural Born” citizens are eligible.

Though Barack Obama was sent back to Hawaii at age 10, all the other info does not matter because his mother is the one who needed to have been a U.S. citizen for 10 years prior to his birth on August 4, 1961, with 5 of those years being after age 16. Further, Obama may have had to have remained in the country for some time to protect any citizenship he would have had, rather than living in Indonesia.

What do we really know about Barack Obama?

There followed a lifetime of “missing” documentation — but it must a coincidence — it has to be a coincidence — just keep telling yourself, “it’s a coincidence.”

Obama/Dunham divorce — Released (by independent investigators)

Soetoro/Dunham marriage license — Not released

Soetoro adoption records — Not released

Punahou School records — Not released

Soetoro/Dunham divorce — Released (by independent investigators)

Selective Service Registration — Released — Probable counterfeit

Occidental College records — Not released and vigorously defended

Passport records — Not released and official government passport files scrubbed clean by John O. Brennan — now Obama’s terrorism and intelligence czar

Just a coincidence?

Columbia College records — Not released

Columbia thesis — “Soviet Nuclear Disarmament” — Not released

Harvard College records — Not released

Harvard Law Review articles — None

Illinois Bar Records — Not released

Baptism certificate — None

Medical records — Not released (unless you count a one-pager from his personal physician saying Obama’s healthy)

Just a coincidence?

Law practice client list — Not released

University of Chicago scholarly articles — None

Annenberg Challenge Board Minutes — None

Illinois State Senate records — None

Illinois State Senate schedule — Lost

Almost 50 years old and there’s no paper trail — coincidence ?

The man is completely undocumented. You don’t know anything about Obama — operative word, KNOW . None of us really do because he and his life are undocumented — an impossible coincidence — and Obama fiercely defends the release of what documentation is available.

This much we do know:

Obama was born to U.S. citizen Stanley Ann Dunham, legally adopted by a foreign national named Lolo Soetoro, had taken the name Barry SOETORO , and was given Indonesian citizenship. He was raised as a Muslim in Indonesia, and attended a school there that accepted all faiths. At one point, Barry SOETORO moved to Hawaii to reside with his grandparents after Lolo SOETORO and Stanley Ann DUNHAM divorced. Obama completed high school as Barry SOETORO . Much is missing from his early years, including a legal name change from Barry SOETORO to Barack Hussein Obama II. There is also an absence of any document to show the legal process of a name change within the U.S. It is likely that the man sitting in the Oval Office is, in fact, Barry SOETORO .

This registration document, made available on Jan. 24, 2007, by the Fransiskus Assisi

School in Jakarta, Indonesia , shows the registration of Barack Obama under the name

Barry Soetoro made by his step-father, Lolo Soetoro.

Name: Barry Soetoro

Religion: Islam

Nationality: Indonesian

How did this little INDONESIAN Muslim child – Barry Soetoro, (A.K.A. Barack Obama) get around the issue of nationality to become President of the United States of America ?

In a move certain to fuel the debate over Obama’s qualifications for the presidency, the group “Americans for Freedom of Information” has released copies of President Obama’s college transcripts from Occidental College …

The transcript indicates that Obama, under the name Barry Soetoro, received financial aid as a foreign student from Indonesia while an undergraduate at the school. The transcript was released by Occidental College in compliance with a court order in a suit brought by the group in the Superior Court of California . The transcript shows that Obama (Soetoro) applied for financial aid and was awarded a fellowship for foreign students from the Fulbright Foundation Scholarship program. To qualify for this scholarship, a student must claim foreign citizenship. This document provides the smoking gun that many of Obama’s detractors have been seeking – that he is NOT a natural-born citizen of the United States – necessary to be President of these United States. Along with the evidence that he was first born in Kenya , here we see that there is no record of him ever applying for US citizenship..

Gary Kreep of the United States Justice Foundation has released the results of their investigation of Obama’s campaign spending. This study estimates that Obama has spent upwards of $950,000 in campaign funds in the past year with eleven law firms in 12 states for legal resources to block disclosure of any of his personal records.

Mr. Kreep indicated that the investigation is still on-going but that the final report will be provided to the U.S. attorney general, Eric Holder. Mr. Holder has refused comment on this matter.

REPORT REVEALS SHOCKING PROOF : Contrary to recent implications, new evidence supports that Barack Obama was not actually delivered in Kapi’olani hospital as his administration has claimed. The evidence says that BOTH his receipt of live birth AND his birth certificate are riddled with amateur mistakes.

Here are some major problems with the phony birth certificate:

1. The patterned background is too seamless for a document kept in a bound volume [for decades] And the paper stock didn’t exist in 1961.

2. The “Date Accepted” is four days later than “Date of Birth.”

3. Smudges in box next to name of attendant.

4. The official Birth Certificate is still sealed. No one can examine it. All anyone has access to is the computer generated certificate.

5. Two mysterious Xs above “twin” and “triplet.”

6. Unexplained “8991” on document’s right side.

7. The “1” to right of document is obviously photo shopped.

8. Birth certificate of Elizabeth Nordyke who was born at the same hospital a day later has a lower number among other anomalies (Click to enlarge).

9. There is no official seal….case closed… A real birth certificate would have that.

10. Still says “Certificate of Live Birth.”

11. Instead of “African” under father’s race, “Colored” or “Negro” would have been used in 1961. I was born in 1960 in Colorado and the “race of father” on my birth certificate says “Negro”.

12. The type for “Caucasian” is too perfect, not possible for a typewriter from 1961, obviously another computer number.

13. No footprint.

14. No birth weight.

15. Under hour of birth, the “M” in “P.M.” is a different font. Also, computer fonts and typewriter fonts are different from 1961 and 2010

16. Address for Obama’s childhood home is the middle of a highway.

17. Hawaii’s Governor until recently claimed there was no birth certificate.

18. Obviously photo shopped. Layers!

19. We all know his real (Legal) name is Barry Saetoro [Soetoro] and he changed his name to his fathers name later… Barack Obama II in the 70’s. I suspect he changed it to his Muslim name to reflect his religion…..Just like Cassius Clay changed his name to Muhammad Ali.

EXPERTS AGREE OBAMA HAS PRODUCED A FORGED BIRTH CERTIFICATE FROM THE NORDYKE TWINS CERTIFICATES .

Exhibit 3: Susan Elizabeth Nordyke, birth certificate number 10637, positive

Exhibit 4: Gretchen Carter Nordyke, birth certificate number 10638, positive

Exhibit 5: Barack Obama, birth certificate number 10641

The ‘61’ and the ‘1063’ were copied directly as an image from a Nordyke birth certificate number, most likely in Adobe software

The transference of the Nordyke birth certificate number to the Obama document was a multi-step process

The forger could not paste the Nordyke birth certificate number directly into the Obama document, because the fourth number in the ‘10637’ or ‘10638’ sequence needed to be changed to a ‘4,’ and a ‘1’ had to be added onto the end, so the Obama birth certificate number would read ‘10641.

Since the short-form Certification of Live Birth released during the 2008 campaign listed Obama’s birth certificate number as 10641, any forger obviously would have to make the long-form birth certificate the same number.

Changing the “3” to a “4,” as opposed to creating a new “4” and pasting it into the sequence, was a preferable strategy because altering the existing number would allow a forger to maintain the digit’s spacing with the other numbers in the sequence, as well as the digit’s width and height.

Mara Zebest, the nationally recognized computer expert who has served as contributing author and technical editor for many books on Adobe software, agrees that forgers used the Nordyke twins’ document as a template.

The Kapiolani text was cut and pasted from another document, such as the Nordyke twins certificate, is the fact that the text can be lined up identically with Obama’s certificate.

In Obama’s certificate, the text does not line up in the left margin (as it does with the Nordyke certificate), but instead is centered on Obama’s certificate – which wouldn’t happen when a typist is typing the information and the carriage return goes to the left margin edge.

Analyzing the letter groupings, it looks like the forgers cut-and-pasted the hospital name from the Nordyke twins directly onto the Obama birth certificate, taking pains only to sharpen the letters to make them more legible.

Zebest attributed the curvature observed in the Obama birth certificate to the curvature observed in the Nordyke photostats.

“For me, the Nordyke image explains the inspiration for the curvature effect (and trust me, it is just that – an effect – even down to the shadow.”

Zebest was struck by the similarity of the letter groupings in both documents. She noted the closeness of the “ani” in “Kapiolani”; the closeness of the “ty” in “Maternity”; the touching “yn”; the touching “al” in “Gynecological”; and the closeness of “Ho” and “sp” in “Hospital” – letter groupings that appear almost identical in the Nordyke document and the Obama birth certificate.

The Kapiolani text was cut and pasted from the Nordyke twins certificates.

When Obama’s mother took him to Indonesia she created another little problem for little Barack. I’ve maintained that this is a bigger problem than his birth record. She dropped his American citizenship because she wanted him to go to school in Indonesia. Well, in order to go to school there, unlike here in the USA , you have to be a citizen of Indonesia. Indonesia does not have dual citizenship as an option, you go all or nothing. If Obama had/has citizenship in Indonesia, that disqualifies him to be President of the United States as well. Obama’s mother went all in: www.westernjournalism.com.

In a passport amendment submitted Aug. 13, 1968, Obama’s mother, Stanley Ann Dunham, identified her son with an Indonesian surname and asked the State Department to drop him from her U.S. passport.

By Pen Johannson and Dan Crosby Of The Daily Pen

The one thing we’ve come to realize about Obama’s covert identity is that if there suddenly appears information alleging to confirm it, it is highly probable that the information is unintentionally wrong or intentionally misleading. As Obama recently said, “We don’t have time for this silliness.”

The evidence herein is somewhat belaboring and intensive, but necessary to understand in order to place Obama’s recently revealed, highly questionable Health Department-issued “Certificate of Live Birth” Registration in its accurate context. Forget for a moment that the document is probably forged or that it confirms or denies anything. Just look at the data and measure it against the facts and what we know.

The name of the alleged attesting local registrar who signed Obama’s Certificate of Live Birth appears to be a possible forger’s play on the word for a Hawaiian musical instrument, “UKULELE” (U. K. L. Lee). It’s actually a joke name…like “Miss B. Havin.” That let’s you know that you are a joke to our U.S. government….

There is so many things wrong with the fake birth certificate, it’s hard to know where to start. After downloading it and loading it in Adobe Acrobat to take a look, I noticed that the background and some miscellaneous text on the document loaded separately than the background image it is purportedly printed on. It seems the background image is a separate scan of safety paper, what birth certificates and checks are printed on. But after uploading into Adobe Illustrator, I found that is it a “built” or carefully constructed document containing many layers that the creator apparently forgot to “flatten”. The proof is in the below video. I don’t claim to know WHY this was fabricated… furthermore, after reading the new “birth certificate” it seems odd that the President wouldn’t have released this 2 years ago because if he had a real birth certificate, there is no information on it that he would have wanted or needed to keep from the public. PEOPLE ! This is the new slavery. When it was legal to have slaves in America, it was illegal to teach them to read. Now with the advent of the internet, your masters don’t want the people to learn the internet, because if you did, you could immediately figure out that this is nothing more than a fantastic hoax!

Now for the forgery. First up; Karl Denninger of MarketTicker.org showing that the AP’s scan of the document the White House gave them is just that; a scan. He then shows the document that was posted on the White House website as a manufactured photoshop document that has layers, overlays, no ‘scan landmarks’, color blurring, etc.

In addition to Obama’s phony birth certificate, there is proof his certificate of live birth is also a forgery:

Here Obama’s own family…including his grandmother asserts he was born in Kenya:

The fact that Obama’s birth certificate is a forgery is only part of the problem. The fact it is such a bad forgery with the registrars name spelled U.K.L. Lee, (UKULELE—-a joke name) proves that this is a joke to the Obama administration and they are openly giving America the finger (and everyone he doesn’t like). But that’s nothing new to Obama…..He does that every chance he gets…like below:

and here…

and again…...

So, there is no doubt…it is 100% sure that not only is Obama’s birth certificate a fake…but it’s a ridiculous amateur fake. It’s so bad that the Obama administration had to do it on purpose, hoping to get caught. For what reasons only they know. No one can be stupid enough to put out this kind of forgery thinking it won’t be discovered. If they really did do this thinking it would fool anyone, then our country is worse off than we even imagined.

Now, it get’s even worse, if that’s possible. There is mounting evidence that Obama is also using a fake Social Security number. The SS # Obama is using starts with 042, which is issued to persons in Connecticut, which Obama had no ties to when it was issued to him in 1977 and he started using in 1980. We have obtained the number he is using. It is: 042-68-4425. To be clear, Connecticut’s area numbers are 040 and 049 and Hawaii’s area numbers are 575 and 576. As many people know, the first three numbers indicate the state in which the person obtained that Social Security Number. Barack Obama’s was issued in Connecticut, between 1977 and 1979.

So, if he were born in 1961, then he would have between the ages 16-18. Granted that little is known with certainty about our “transparent” President. but the “official story” is that he was at Panahou Academy in Hawaii during those years. In addition to this, the Obama administration has sealed ALL official documents that would reveal his past. The question is being raised amid speculation about the president’s history fueled by an extraordinary lack of public documentation. Along with his original birth certificate, Obama also has not released educational records, scholarly articles, passport documents, medical records, papers from his service in the Illinois state Senate, Illinois State Bar Association records, any baptism records and adoption papers. More on this is this short video:

MORE READING :

BY BARBARA HARTWELL :

Close Enough for Government Work…Obama, Osama and CIA Psy Op —

“No Person except a natural born Citizen, or a Citizen of the United States, at the time of the Adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the Office of President; neither shall any person be eligible to that Office who shall not have attained to the Age of thirty five Years, and been fourteen Years a Resident within the United States.”

“Before he enter on the Execution of his Office, he shall take the following Oath or Affirmation:....’‘I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.’‘

Article II, Section I United States Constitution

“The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.”

—Thomas Jefferson — The man known as Barack Hussein Obama, the alleged forty-fourth “president” of these United States, is a total fraud. We don’t even know his real name….

Barack Hussein Obama aka Barry Soetoro aka Barry Dunham aka Barack Dunham…..

THE ISSUE OF CONSTITUTIONAL ELIGIBILITY

There is a plethora of documented evidence, presented over a period of years, by legitimate professionals, including researchers, journalists and attorneys, which clearly shows that Obama aka Soetoro (whatever else he may be, and whatever his real name may be) is NOT a “natural born Citizen”. Anyone with an open mind, a functioning brain, a God-given Love of the Truth, and access to the Internet may easily verify this simple fact. —

Witnesses (including his own paternal grandmother) have testified that he was born in Kenya, NOT in Hawaii. But even if he had been born in any one of the fifty states (which he was not), the fact of the matter is that his father, Barack Hussein Obama Senior, is a native of Kenya, and this alone disqualifies Obama from being eligible for the office of the presidency. Period. Case closed. (Check the Constitution for verification.)

This man is not the president. He is not the Commander in Chief. —

If you don’t believe me, ask Terry Lakin, wrongfully and unlawfully imprisoned by the Usurper because he had the courage to stand up for the Truth. Ask the torture victims, the political prisoners, or the families of those murdered for speaking the Truth. Ask the eternally-vigilant Citizens, the well-informed, liberty-loving patriots who have filed lawsuits, those who are determined to expose the Truth and defeat the evil of the Usurper “president”.

For those clamoring for his impeachment, shut up already! You can’t impeach a “president” who never legitimately held the office. Such an action only derails and marginalizes the Truth.

Obama can’t legitimately be impeached, but anyone who cares about the Truth, about Liberty and God-given, unalienable rights, anyone who cares about seeing Justice done, will know that Obama should be indicted for his many outrageous crimes, most notably treason.

Regarding the latest “birth certificate” officially released by the White House? It’s a forgery, most likely crafted by Obama’s fellow liars at CIA , who apparently didn’t even bother with any concern that it was a flagrantly shoddy job. Who cares?

Close enough for government work…

The bastards are throwing it in our faces! The only good thing about this latest lie (the forgery of a bogus instrument) is that it provides additional solid evidence for more crimes committed by Obama and his government cronies.

For a short video presentation which exposes some vital evidence and details, go to this link:

The LIES of Obama’s Long Form Birth Certificate! Many Questions Brought Up! http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6n86XAjKcs

OSAMA BIN LADEN : ANOTHER CIA CREATION

“Coincidentally”, following closely on the heels of the Big Lie of the (latest) birth certificate, suddenly we are informed on May 1 that Osama bin Laden, the 9-11 scapegoat and bogeyman, is dead —killed by valiant U.S. operatives.

Pop the champagne corks! Break out the cases of American-made beer! Hold celebrations in the streets! —

For those interested in the truth, Osama bin Laden was a longtime CIA asset (just like Barack Hussein Obama). Osama was not the mastermind of 9-11. The bin Laden family was in business with the Bush Crime Family for decades…FBI SSAC Ted Gunderson (also a CIA asset and COINTELPRO Kingpin) sold Stinger Missiles to Osama bin Laden (aka Tim Osman) in 1979, while still officially working for the FBI —then lied about it when it was exposed by Barbara Hartwell and others, then finally admitted to it when we presented evidence to support the facts.

And on and on it goes….

How could so many Americans be unaware of these established and irrefutable facts? —

Does “The Donald” Trump, who boasted of his “patriotic” deed of exerting public pressure—which (the government-controlled) mainstream media would have us believe forced Obama to release his birth certificate—really also believe that Osama bin Laden was responsible for the acts of terror on 9-11? Evidently. The Donald celebrated the “death” of Osama, stating that he hoped he had “suffered”.

Does The Donald actually believe that his act of “patriotism” has settled the burning question about Obama’s natural born Citizenship? Does he believe the birth certificate was legitimate? And if so, is he so ignorant that he does not realize that, even, if for the sake of argument, the birth certificate were REAL , Obama would still NOT be eligible for the office of president?

Frankly, I’m not interested in what Donald Trump (or anyone else) “believes” or what political chicanery they may be involved in. My only interest is in exposing the Truth and in seeing Justice done.

But for those who believe the latest fairy tale that Osama bin Laden was recently killed by U.S. operatives, I ask that you take the time to read this article by Gordon Duff. I had also published it on my website in 2009; and the story outlined by Mr. Duff concurs with my own beliefs, based on my research and the testimony of credible witnesses and sources.

Years of Deceit: US Openly Accepts Bin Laden Long Dead By Gordon Duff Bin Laden long dead

Lastly, I pose this question: Why all this now? What is the significance of the timing?

Barack Hussein Obama, having lost the approval ratings he enjoyed among the masses of asses; having realized that the game is up; having been thoroughly exposed for his many crimes against God and his countrymen—and knowing that he is recognized for what he truly is, by freedom-loving patriotic Americans, who have had enough of this usurper and his lies, has become desperate.

The election of 2012 looms. —

Lo and behold! The “real” birth certificate magically appears, with Obama calling it “silly” that anyone could have ever doubted him.

And then, Mother of all Miracles! The Master Terrorist, Osama bin Laden, hunted for all these years (how many billions spent?) is finally put down, due to the vigilance of the Obama administration and its ever-faithful, die-hard patriots from CIA .

Now, at long last, we are safe. We no longer need worry about being murdered in our beds by Foreign Terrorists.

Only trouble is, the Commander in Chief of Foreign Terrorists is sitting in the White House.

Close enough for government work.

By Joe Monoco

theconspiracyzone@msn.com

EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ;

Did you find our site useful? Thank you for reading our free online articles? We want to say thank you!!! If we have been helpful, you can make donations to this site here to show your support.