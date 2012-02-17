JOHN F. KENNEDY WARNED US THAT A SECRET GOVERNMENT WAS TRYING TO TAKE OVER AMERICA 50 YEARS AGO---TOO BAD NOBODY LISTENED

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

Really great youtube talk show of Joe Lanier and the Scooter McGee show on the Kennedy assassination and the who's and why's of what it happened: President John F. Kennedy was well aware that a "Secret" government existed as far back as 1961. As you listen to this speech he even says that there is a "Vast monolithic and ruthless conspiracy" waiting to take America over that includes the military, intelligence agencies and a Trojan horse government in hiding. He then asks members of the press which he was addressing that day to inform the American people of this conspiracy. He was speaking of the Masons which almost every U.S. President has been a member. He was speaking of The Order of Skull and Bones, to which both George Bush's belong. He was speaking of the passing of unconstitutional laws which limit our freedoms like the TSA searches at airports and Homeland Security…..which by the way doesn't secure anything except that American citizens are slowly stripped of their rights. If only WE THE PEOPLE had listened to him, America would be in far better shape today. JFK warned us that a secret government would try to take over America…..Sadly, it has happened. That shadow government that has their own selfish interest at heart and not that of the people has been in place since they overthrew the then current government when Kennedy was murdered in 1963. JOHN F . KENNEDY APRIL 27 , 1961 SPEECH The President and the Press: American Newspaper Publishers Association Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, New York

