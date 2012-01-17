CHEMTRAILS ARE TURNING DEADLY---NOW THERE IS PROOF

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

Our worst nightmares are turning real. Chemtrails are now turning deadly. The U.S. government has been spraying deadly toxins over major cities for over a decade and now it is taking it's toll. Right now, it's on our wildlife, but it's just a matter of time before it starts it's deadly rampage on the human population…...if it hasn't already. Also, according to a report published August 28th, 2006 in The Idaho Observer recent lab reports found the following in samples of chemtrail fall-out: Bacteria including anthrax and pneumonia, 9 chemicals including acetylcholine chloride, 26 heavy metals including arsenic, lead, barium, mercury and uranium, 4 molds and fungi, 7 viruses, 2 cancers, 2 vaccines and 2 sedatives. The air we breathe is laden with asbestos-sized synthetic fibers and toxic metals with reportedly, radioactive thorium. These materials act as electrolytes to enhance conductivity of military radar and radio waves. The Poisons are on par with arsenic and a proven suppressant of the human immune system. Atmospheric barium weakens human muscles, including those of the heart. Inhaled aluminum goes directly to the brain and medical specialists confirm that it causes oxidative stress within brain tissue, leading to formation of Alzheimer’s like neurofibrillary tangles. Radioactive thorium is known to cause leukemia and other cancers. Small market TV station KLSK in Arkansas recently tested the fallout from the chemtrail spraying that killed thousands of wildlife and found they contained three times the amount of chemicals which is considered toxic to humans and lethal to animals. What they found in the spray was: Barium, Chromium, Selenium, Lead and Arsenic. Let’s listen to their finding (BELOW). Now, at least one man has been murdered for what he know about this toxic Chemtrail sprayings: A shocking report prepared for Prime Minister Putin by the Foreign Military Intelligence Directorate (GRU) states that one of the United States top experts in biological and chemical weapons was brutally murdered after he threatened to expose a U.S. Military test of poison gas that killed hundreds of thousands of animals in Arkansas this past week. According to this report, John P. Wheeler III, Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force, Washington, D.C. from 2005-2008, when he became the Special Assistant to the Acting Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Logistics and Environment, was found brutally murdered and dumped in a landfill, and as we can read as reported by the Fox News Service: Delaware Police are investigating the apparent murder of a former Bush official who also championed the fund-raising effort to build the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the Mall in Washington, D.C. Wheeler’s body was found in Wilmington. According to police, somebody initially reported that the body was dumped out of a refuse truck, which would have been coming from Newark, onto the landfill. Newark Police spokesman Lt. Mark Farrall told Fox News that nobody had reported Wheeler missing before he was found. The Wilmington News Journal reported that Wheeler was last seen riding an Amtrak train from Washington to Wilmington, Del., last Tuesday. Wheeler’s military career included writing one of the most important manuals on the effectiveness of biological and chemical weapons which led to his being hired in 2009 as a consultant to the Mitre Corporation, whose aviation system development department, the GRU reports, is at the forefront of creating the computer command and control systems used by the U.S. Air Force in their fleet of aerial spraying planes. Important to note about the Pine Bluff Arsenal, which calls itself “America’s Arsenal“, is that it is one of the World’s most specialized munitions and chemical-biological defense products and services bases which Russia had previously accused of not fully reporting the chemical agents removed from Iraq, between 2003 and 2008, and taken to the U.S. for testing and subsequent destruction. (BELOW) This is a spraying device, It’s on an NKC-135A (55-3128) 2) These planes may look simple and unassuming but they are made with advanced technology. The planes are on perpetual auto pilot so there isn’t anyone who needs to steer it. Plus it has no supplies and just a few seats in the canister area so there is nothing that would imply that a pilot needs to run it. Here’s what is inside these planes: (BELOW) A closeup of a spraying nozzle: Here’s more spray nozzles: “A nation can survive its fools and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and he carries his banners openly against the city. But the traitor moves among those within the gates freely, his sly whispers rustling through all alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears no traitor; he speaks in the accents familiar to his victim, and he wears their face and their garments and he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation; he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of a city; he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to be feared. The traitor is the plague” -Tullius Cicero (NaturalNews) Many people are absolutely convinced that the job description of the government as it stands today is to simply round us up and dumb us down. One of the best examples of government abuse that would fit this statement (Other than the FDA) is chemtrails. We’ve all seen them; if not, just look up to the sky. This attack on the very air we breathe is most likely the largest attack on mankind that was ever devised and it is being purposely ignored by the media. Ron Paul knows about all of this, just ask him. These chemtrails are all under the watch of ARM which stands for Atmospheric Radiation Measurement. This is the branch of government responsible for measuring the aerosol particle scattering campaigns we call chemtrails. Their site can be found here: ( acrf-campaign.arm.gov/isdac/ ) The reason this dot-gov site exists is simply to appease the public due to the Freedom of Information Act. Remember ARM makes it hard to see the fact they are measuring dangerous chemicals scattered into the atmosphere, but you will see that they do admit it if you probe deeply into their site. (They also admit they monitor who views their site). These chemtrails are always full of barium and aluminum as well as sulfur dioxide, and they often contain newly invented viral strains. Put in a Google search on chemtrails. Granted, many of the small private websites are somewhat ignorant in their ideas and conclusions, but these are common people with some very legitimate questions like: “What are they doing to us and who are they”? It is not just the media showing irresponsibility. It is almost everyone looking up to the skies saying: “They are spraying that stuff again. Oh well, nothing I can do about it. If there was anything wrong or dangerous going on they would report it on TV. I am sure they know what they are doing. I don’t want to sound like one of those conspiracy guys”. The truth is, we should all be screaming at the top of our lungs and asking every local TV news station to report this on a daily basis until we force the big media to get their heads out of the sand. This is the most American thing you can do. You can email ARM with a few questions; however, they will always say, “We only measure the natural particles found in the atmosphere.” The next step is to send them a photo of chemtrails with a message saying: “OK, Then please tell me which branch of the government is doing this.” They will then stop communications with you. Yet, on their own website they talk about the many campaigns (past and future scheduled) of scattering aerosols into the atmosphere. When you call ARM and ask them who is responsible for the visible trails in the sky they tell you they are merely contrails. When you ask them to please look at the picture of chemtrails, they tell you they are terminating the conversation and simply hang up on you. (Author’s own experience) ARM’s phone number is 1-888-ARM-DATA. Please call them! Remember, they are “your” government; you are paying their bill! Tell them exactly what you think! “Those who give up their liberty for a little temporary security deserve neither and lose both” -Benjamin Franklin — If you want a video series that puts it all together about the chemtrail phenomena, we suggest you watch this 7 part series entitled “WHAT IN THE WORLD ARE THEY SPRAYING” put out by The Reality Zone (BELOW): EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;

