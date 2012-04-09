WAS PAT TILLMAN MURDERED BY THE ILLUMINATI?

theconspiracyzone@msn.com

Pat Tillman, a 25 year old defensive back for the Arizona Cardinals gave up a lucrative NFL career to be deployed in Afghanistan after the events of 9/11. Even though his intentions were courageous and admirable, the fact is, Tillman was duped into this illegal war by the Bush administration that is ultimately run by the global elite who want to establish a New World Order. If you doubt this, let’s look at some quotes from Tillman’s family.

PHOENIX —The brother of an NFL player who was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan after quitting his team to join the Army Rangers has spoken out.

Kevin Tillman, a former Army Ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan with his older brother, Pat, has been silent since his brother died in 2004. But last week, he wrote a scathing indictment of the war in Iraq, the Bush administration and American apathy.

“Somehow, the more soldiers that die, the more legitimate the illegal invasion becomes.” Kevin wrote on an online magazine that published his work.

The brothers, Arizona State University graduates, joined the Army in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. They served as Rangers with the 2nd Battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment.

Pat Tillman, who played defensive back for the Arizona Cardinals, was killed near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in April 2004. The Defense Department is investigating allegations of a coverup, including failure by the Army to tell Tillman’s family for several weeks that he had been killed by gunfire from his fellow Army Rangers.

Kevin Tillman has not spoken publicly about the war or his brother’s death since his discharge from the Army. But now, he wrote openly about the war and America’s response to it.

“Somehow, the same incompetent, narcissistic, vacuous, malicious criminals are still in charge of this country. Somehow, this is tolerated. Somehow, nobody is accountable for this.”

According to author and journalist Jon Krakauer’s book Where Men Win Glory: The Odyssey of Pat Tillman, the extensive cover-up that followed his death included the military ordering Tillman’s comrades to lie to his family at the funeral. Tillman’s parents have sharply criticized the Army’s handling of the incident; Tillman’s father charges that the Army “purposely interfered in the investigation” because of the effect it could have on their recruiting efforts, while Tillman’s mother charges that “this lie was to cover their image”.

His mother Mary Tillman told The Washington Post, “The fact that he was the ultimate team player and he watched his own men kill him is absolutely heartbreaking and tragic. The fact that they lied about it afterward is disgusting.” Tillman’s father, Patrick Tillman, Sr., was incensed by the coverup of the cause of his son’s death, which he attributed to a conscious decision by the leadership of the U.S. Army to protect the Army’s image. “After it happened, all the people in positions of authority went out of their way to script this. They purposely interfered with the investigation; they covered it up. I think they thought they could control it, and they realized that their recruiting efforts were going to go to hell in a hand basket if the truth about his death got out. They blew up their poster boy.”

He also blamed high-ranking Army officers for presenting “outright lies” to the family and to the public.

Pat Tillman’s father, a lawyer, while avoiding the legal term “murder” is having none of the explanation that Pat’s death was due to “Friendly Fire”.

Tillman’s family has long been upset about the lies told following his death. In June 2005, Tillman’s father passionately condemned an army investigator, writing, “I assume, therefore, that you are part of this shameless bullshit. I embarrassed myself by treating you with respect [on] March 31, 2005. I thought your rank deserved it and anticipated something different from the new and improved investigation. I won’t act so hypocritically if we meet again.” He later added, “In sum: Fuck you… and yours.”

Friday night on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Tillman’s brother Richard discussed his brother’s death at length. At one point, after explaining the “gross negligence” and “criminal” judgment of the soldiers who fired at his brother, Richard said, “I wish he would’ve just lit these fucking idiots up with his own gun, you know. ‘Cause he knew that they were shooting at him. I wish he didn’t have so much character, and he would’ve shot his own guys.”

“I wish he would have been like, you guys are fucking clowns, and just lit ‘em up,” he added.

Friendly fire is commonly understood to mean the accidental death of a U. S. soldier through weapons fired by U.S. or allied troops. (See this definition.) The facts in the Tillman case make friendly fire highly unlikely. He died from three bullet holes grouped together in his forehead, fired from a M-16 that was no more than ten yards away.

Three bullet holes. In the forehead. From a M-16. That was ten yards away.

That’s not “friendly fire.” That’s murder. (Unless Cpl. Tillman stood up in the path of another soldier’s fire, took three hits precisely in the forehead, then fell before being hit again.) As abhorrent as it was for the Administration to delay telling the family, the handling of the fratricide question was even worse. A killer’s trail went cold. Now we may never know the truth.

As for the narrative that Rumsfeld and Myers offered yesterday, let’s look at it in detail – together with the known facts:

1. Pat Tillman dies. Medical examiners request a fratricide investigation sometime thereafter. Their request is denied.

2. Gen. McChrystal sends a cable to Gen. Abizaid and another general on April 22 urging them to notify the President of this probable fratricide “in order to preclude any unknowing statements by our country’s leaders which might cause embarrassment if the circumstances of Cpl. Tillman’s death becomes public.”

3. Gen.Abizaid claims he didn’t receive it for 10 or 12 days, because he was in Iraq. (They don’t have email, or even secure pouches for urgent memos?) Defense Department records later show that Gen. Abizaid was not in Iraq, but was actually in Qatar and Afghanistan -where the killing occurred – during that 10 to 12 days.

4. Gen. Myers learns the true nature of Cpl. Tillman’s death in late April, yet – according to his testimony – did not feel the need to inform either the Secretary of Defense or the President.

5. Military records show that dozens of officers knew of the true nature of the Lieutenant’s death within days, yet senior officers and Pentagon officials still maintain they didn’t know for weeks. (Surprisingly, they did not undertake a massive review of military procedures in order to determine how such a massive series of communications failures could occur – one that eerily affected every single senior officer with responsibility for this case simultaneously.)

6. The military continues to press the story that Tillman was killed while courageously leading a counterattack in an Afghan mountain pass. (Nice poetic touch, that “mountain pass” – good for recruitment.)

7. A national memorial service is held for Cpl Tillman several days later. The President and others talk about Cpl. Tillmans heroism in that mythical mountain pass yet Gen. Myers, per his own testimony, still felt no need to inform either the Secretary of Defense or the President. Rumsfeld says he was not told the truth until “some time after May 20,” or approximately a month after Gen. Myers learned of the incident. Yet he seems strangely undisturbed to learn that the truth was known six weeks earlier and he wasn’t informed.

9. Neither Rumsfeld nor the President felt the need to correct the record publicly upon learning the truth.

10. It wasn’t until reporters filed a Freedom of Information Act that the following information became public on July 27: ””Army medical examiners were suspicious about the close proximity of the three bullet holes in Pat Tillman’s forehead and tried without success to get authorities to investigate whether the former NFL player’s death amounted to a crime.”

Let’s say it again, to be very clear: The White House and Pentagon withheld the facts about this killing until they were legally forced to reveal them months later by Freedom of Information laws. And they never ordered a criminal investigation.

“If tyranny ever came to this land, it will be in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy” -John Adams

Logic dictates that we raise the possibility of Tillman’s assassination by his own government. Top civilian leadership had the reason and the opportunity to assassinate Tillman, and now they are acting quite guilty.

The Tillman story has a great chance of breaking out: survivor Kevin Tillman was with his brother constantly at war. Pat and Kevin were shipped from Iraq to Afghanistan because Pat made no secret of his opinion that war in Iraq was “illegal and unjust,” and he was, according to his brother, prepared to tell his story publicly at the first opportunity. The Tillman brothers were due for a furlough, and Kevin stated in interviews that Pat had arranged to meet with an anti-war journalist while at home. We wonder if others might have known this.

We do not know if Pat ever admitted he had been fooled into enlisting, but he privately denounced the destruction of war in Iraq as immoral and brutal. As Pat’s outrage grew, he was probably reassigned before he could refuse to serve in Iraq. It does not appear he renounced his original ideas about fighting the war on terrorism, presumably against the Taliban in Afghanistan.

:by Michael I. Niman Published in the Humanist, January/February 2006:

The American mass media are like tired old dogs, dutifully fetching official lies on command and dropping them like bones at the feet of an unsuspecting public. We in turn reward them by buying both the products and the myths they sell us. Eventually, however, the products fail and the myths unravel. When the government’s popularity wanes sufficiently, despite the support of a compliant press, even old dogs can come up with new tricks, reviving the lost art of investigative reporting.

Take the Pat Tillman story. Remember him? He was the star National Football League defensive back who, after the 9/11 attacks, walked away from his $3.6 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals to enlist as an elite U.S. Army Ranger and go off to Afghanistan to whip some terrorist ass. No matter what your opinion on the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan, or your theory on who was ultimately responsible for the 9/11 attacks, Tillman was clearly acting as a selfless hero in the traditional sense of the word. The media sang only one song at the time, and that’s that dirtbags in Afghanistan did this to us. It was then determined “deterrence” through violent retribution was the only discussable response. Both Tillman and his brother Kevin, like most every American, bought into the program-but they actually volunteered to fight.

After joining up, however, they weren’t shipped off to Afghanistan, where they believed terrorists were holed up, but to Iraq to fight in a newly minted war that didn’t exist when they signed away control of their lives. Here’s where the recruiting poster image deviated from the script. There was a lot more depth to Tillman, who was pursuing a master’s degree in history, than one would normally expect of an NFL gladiator. Afghanistan had been an easier sell, but Tillman would never buy the official line on Iraq.

At one point, according to a San Francisco Chronicle article published nearly a year and half after his death, he told fellow Rangers fighting in Iraq that the war was, “so fucking illegal.” A close friend told the paper, “That’s who he was-he totally was against Bush.” Tillman’s mother clarified, explaining that her son believed the Afghanistan war was justified by the September 11th attacks but “Pat was very critical of the whole Iraq War.” Another friend, who served with him, recalled how Tillman admonished fellow Rangers to vote Bush out of office in the forthcoming presidential election.

The Chomsky Factor

Tillman, we now know, was also in contact with one of his favorite authors, America’s leading intellectual dissident, Noam Chomsky. According the Chronicle, Tillman had set up a meeting with Chomsky to take place when he returned from Afghanistan, where he eventually wound up after serving his tour in Iraq.

This image of a Chomsky-loving, anti-Bush, anti-Iraq-war hero (at a time when most of the U.S. population supported the administration’s foreign policy), flew in the face of the official Bush administration portrait of Tillman, painted by dutiful media whores like Ann Coulter, who once described him in near-racialist terms as “An American original-virtuous, pure and masculine, like only an American can be.” (Max Blumenthal, blogging for the online Huffington Post, asked if we could have Coulter’s line in the original German).

As both wars droned on, Tillman, the picture perfect poster boy, evolved into something of a wild card. With a Chomsky meeting on the horizon there existed a very real possibility that Tillman, in the weeks leading up to the 2004 presidential election, might go public with his anti-war, anti-Bush views, dealing a critical blow to the very foundation of the Bush administration’s propaganda pyramid. That day never came, however. On April 22, 2004, Tillman was killed while on patrol in Afghanistan by three American bullets to the head.

Jessica Lynch Redux

Immediately, evidence surrounding the killing began to disappear. One day after his death someone burned his body armor. Two days later someone burned his uniform. At some point his journal, which he religiously wrote in, went missing. With that journal disappeared Tillman’s voice.

Meanwhile the Bush administration’s professional liars began spinning one of their tallest tales, with their cohorts in the Pentagon explaining how the hero Tillman was killed by enemy fire. Bush himself chimed in to announce that Tillman was “an inspiration on and off the football field, as with all who made the ultimate sacrifice in the war on terror.” The Pentagon, as it did with the Jessica Lynch story, spewed forth so many lies as to bury itself under an obvious pile of bullshit. The Army issued Tillman a postmortem Silver Star for bravery, explaining in the process how, “through the firing Tillman’s voice was heard issuing fire commands to take the fight to the enemy on the dominating hill ground.” And this is the story the media reported to the world.

Reports of Fratricide

But files obtained by Tillman’s mother, from three Army investigations into the killing, document a different set of last words. According to testimony issued by a fellow Ranger, who was at Tillman’s side when he was killed, the last words Tillman shouted before being shot were, “Cease fire, friendlies, I am Pat Fucking Tillman, dammit!”

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Ranger commanders received a report the day after his death stating that Tillman died in a suspected act of fratricide, the crime of killing members of your own group. But the more they were confronted with the truth of what happened, the harder Army officials stuck to the official lies. One week after his death they pulled the Silver Star move, successfully milking the hero dying in action myth in a compliant media environment. Two weeks after his death the Army’s official casualty report stated that he was killed by enemy forces. Six weeks later, however, with the mythic version of Tillman’s killing firmly embedded in the American conscious, and with the Tillman story safely buried in the ashbin of “old news,” the Army finally told Tillman’s family that the official cause of death was “fratricide.”

By all accounts, Tillman was popular and loved by the troops with whom he served-supporting the theory that his death was in fact a tragic accident. One of the Army investigations, however, suggested leveling charges of criminal intent against the killer or killers, prompting Tillman’s mother to ask, “I want to know what kind of criminal intent there was.” But all she has been able to glean from over 2,000 pages of official reports are contradictions, continuously changing stories, and countless blacked out lines.

Putting It All Together

What we have with the Tillman case is a cover-up and a fabrication. What was covered up was the embarrassing reality surrounding the futility of his death-the wasting of an iconic American hero. What was fabricated was a fairy tale story of a heroic battle, one that would support the Bush administration’s global war effort while not undermining its military recruiting. More importantly, what was buried was the complex story of Pat Tillman’s opposition to the Iraq war and the Bush agenda. Murdered in this fabrication and cover-up, therefore, was the real Pat Tillman. According to his father, “The administration clearly was using this case for its own political reasons. This cover-up started within minutes of Pat’s death, and it started at high levels.”

Only now, as a flood of public opinion is forcing the media to report critically about the Bush administration, will we possibly see a real investigation into how Pat Tillman died. And if we are persistent enough we might even see a proper investigation into why Tillman, and thousands of other Americans, and tens of thousands of Iraqis and Afghanis, had to give up their lives for the greed of America’s oil barons.

