WHO REALLY CONTROLS THE WORLD? HERE IS AN EXPOSE' OF THE ROTHSCHILD/ROCKEFELLER AGENDA

JUST WHO ARE “THE ILLUMINATI” ANYWAY?
THAT QUESTION RISES AND FALLS ON THIS ISSUE:
Now, we have an Illuminati puppet (Donald Trump) on their agenda!
Watch this short video on how the World is under Rothschild control:
REVELATION 12:9 This great dragon…the ancient serpent called the devil, or Satan, the one deceiving the whole world…was thrown down to the earth with all his angels.
JOHN 8:44 “You are of your father the devil, and you want to do the desires of your father. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth because there is no truth in him. Whenever he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own nature, for he is a liar and the father of lies.”
Satan is presently called the “god of this world” in II Corinthians 4:4. Jesus referred to Satan’s Kingdom in Matthew 12:26 when He said, “And if Satan cast out Satan, he is divided against himself; how shall then his kingdom stand?” This world and this world’s kingdoms are under the domain of Satan. When Jesus Christ was tempted by Satan, ”...the devil, taking him up into an high mountain, shewed unto him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time.
And the devil said unto him, ‘All this power will I give thee, and the glory of them: for that is delivered unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it. If thou wilt worship me all shalt be thine.’ (Luke 4:5-7).”
In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the men who have bowed down to worship Satan and thus gained control of the world’s economic and political system. These men are truly Satan’s servants.
Okay, we have been giving you the puppets/shills that have the appearance of leadership, U.S. Presidents, etc, in our expose’ THE ILLUMINATI…WHO ARE THEY AND WHAT DO THEY WANT,where you can learn more. But for now, let’s give you a general synopsis, of who is controlling YOU!!!!!!
As we have illustrated before, Barack Obama is not in control, he is a puppet. George Bush was NOT in control, he was another puppet. Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton were NOT in control. Ronald Reagan was NOT in control!
As we have said before, the illuminati puppets (Presidents) are all under the control of the Illuminati bankers that control the worlds resources. But who are they? We have included the “Dirty Dozen” here for you. Although they have their Satanic minions that do most of their dirty work which includes: The Vatican, the Jesuits or the Jesuit Order, ALL Secret Societies, the European Union, all the media…...including print, news and entertainment. Here is a short list of the Demonic forces that are behind almost EVERYTHING!
John Kennedy’s father, Joseph, once made the comment that “50 people run the world, and that may be a high number”. Joe Kennedy was an Illuminist criminal as well, but that’s another story. Well, here is the short list of the people he was speaking of as exposed above:
1) Lord Jacob de Rothschild.
2) Son Nathaniel.
3) Baron John de Rothschild, who recently said they’re working towards global governance. (NOTE: The Rothschild Dynasty is worth some 500 Trillion dollars. Just about half the world’s wealth)
4) Sir Evelyn de Rothschild.
5) David Rockefeller, Sr. who’s son Nick, while making him an offer for Nevada Governorship, told film director Aaron Russo (now deceased ) about 9/11 in advance. (Refuse a Rockefeller order, and you may end up dead). (NOTE: The Rockefeller dynasty controls over 100 Trillion dollars)
6) Nathan Warburg, whose family, was not only instrumental in creating the treasonous Federal Reserve, but along w/Rockefeller’s Standard Oil, Brown Bros. Harriman w/ Mgr. Dir. Prescott Bush also financed Nazi regime!
7) Herr Heinz (Henry) Kissinger, MK-Ultra Mind Control Programer, global mgt. team leader, war criminal and Nazi.
8) George Soros, financier and NGO manipulator.
9) Paul Volcker, globalist and economic adviser to Zbigniew Brzezinski’s hand-picked puppet Obama.
10) Larry Summers economic adviser to the President.
11) Lloyd Blankfein, CEO Global Mgt. Team investment banksters Goldman Sachs.
12) Ben Shalom Bernanke, chief Fed Reserve bankster, who w/sidekick Henry Paulson looted U.S. economy during installation of Obama, plunging U.S. taxpayers into downward spiral of intractable debt and despair, while Kissinger’s Alaskan MK’d Kitten performed brilliantly, distracting electorate from Rothschild “snatch-n-grab!” BTW Federal Reserve is not “Federal” and there are no “reserves”. Are you finally awakening to who the REAL “terrorists” are?
Watch the below video and you can see the Rothschilds own nearly half the World’s wealth:
And in this video, you’ll see America’s true history revealed and how the Rothschilds gained control of America and ultimately the entire World’s monetary system.
Rulers and their accomplices:
Accomplices: Rothschild/Rockefeller media engaged in a “BLACK-OUT” since June 2010, not a whisper about the annual Bilderberg meeting in Spain June 3-6. For more info on this very important subject please visit: INTHEKNOW7.WORDPRESS.COM
In short, these are are people that orchestrated 9/11. These are the people that had President Kennedy killed for challenging their illegal Federal Reserve system, and their illegal war in Vietnam which brought money to their pockets while your young men and women died for nothing other that the profits of these oil barons.
The same thing is happening again in Iraq and Afghanistan…Iraq for oil and Afghanistan for the opium trade. It’s these people that initiated the BP oil spill. These are the people that raped the credit industry. These are the people that stole your children’s future.These are the people who collapse the economy when it suits them. These are the people that take a third of your income with the Illegal Federal Reserve and their Illegal “income taxes”. These are the families that started WWI and WW2 and used the servicemen and women as mere pawns.
These are the families and bloodlines who financed Hitler and then took him down. These are the men who decide who is going to be the President. These are the people who finance both the Democratic and Republican parties. Make sure and read more here: THE FEDERAL RESERVE SWINDLE
These are the men that use YOUR money to fund black operations like underground tunnels and Chemtrails and everything else that is to your detriment. They control you through mind control practices, black magic (Mostly practiced by the Vatican and the Jesuit Order), they do it through symbols, TV, entertainment and sports. Read their Protocols to see their real agenda of controlling you and taking away your rights and freedoms: Even when these people die, they are so steeped in occult practices, their children have been so indoctrinated through generational satanism, there is always someone there to step up and continue the NWO agenda. THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION
THESE ARE the real criminals that want you and I as slaves! YOU NEED TO SEE WHO THESE SATANIC MEN REALLY ARE! Rothschild and Rockefeller are the main controlling bloodlines. The Rothschilds control the worlds wealth and banking system and the Rockefellers control the Arts and Entertainment and Media.
The shadow forces behind the NWO agenda Somewhere near the very top of the pyramid, an extremely elitist organization known as the Council of the 13 families orchestrates all of the major world events. As the name suggests, the Council consists of the top 13 most influential families on Earth. —
An increasingly number of people is becoming aware that 99% of the Earth’s population is controlled by an “elite” 1%, but the Council of the
13 families consists of less than 1% of the 1% “elite” and nobody on Earth can apply for membership.
In their opinion, they are entitled to rule over the rest of us because they are the direct descendants of the ancient gods and consider themselves royal. These families are:
1. Rothschild (Bauer or Bower)
2. Bruce
3. Cavendish (Kennedy)
4. De Medici
5. Hanover
6. Hapsburg
7. Krupp
8. Plantagenet
9. Rockefeller
10. Romanov
11. Sinclair (St. Clair)
12. Warburg (del Banco)
13. Windsor (Saxe-Coburg-Gothe)
Personally, I suspect that this may not be the complete list and some very powerful lineages are still unknown to us but since the Illuminati are all interconnected families, these names (BELOW) may be just as accurate
Remember, they believe their occult power is preserved thru their bloodlines. The satanic bloodlines are 13 in number, (another illuminati power number) counterfeiting God’s 12 tribes of Israel which he was to bring his messiah through.
HERE ARE THE DESCENDENTS OF THE ILLUMINATI SATANIC BLOODLINES TODAY:
1. ROCKEFELLER BLOODLINE
2. ROTHSCHILD BLOODLINE
3. COLLINS BLOODLINE
4. DuPONT BLOODLINE
5. KENNEDY BLOODLINE
6. ASTOR BLOODLINE
7. FREEMAN BLOODLINE
8. LI BLOODLINE
9. VAN DUYN BLOODLINE
10. ONASSIS BLOODLINE
11. BUNDY BLOODLINE
12. REYNOLDS BLOODLINE
13. MEROVINGIAN BLOODLINES (European Royalty)
Interconnected families:
DISNEY
McDONALD
HARRIMAN
VANDERBILT
BROWN
WARBERG
KRUPP
FARBEN
GUGGENHEIM
THESE PEOPLE ARE ALSO PRINCIPALS IN THE FEDERAL RESERVE SCAM…...THE FED IS AN UNCONSTITUTIONAL ORGANIZATION WHICH IN TURN GIVES THEM CONTROL OF THE WORLDS MONETARY SYSTEM: ARTICLE 1, SECTION 8 OF THE CONSTITUTION STATES THAT CONGRESS SHALL HAVE THE POWER TO COIN (CREATE) MONEY AND REGULATE THE VALUE THEREOF.
IN 1935 THE SUPREME COURT RULED THAT CONGRESS CANNOT CONSTITUTIONALLY DELEGATE ITS POWER TO ANOTHER GROUP. (Reference 22, P. 168) I.E. THE FEDERAL RESERVE IS ILLEGAL!
Some of the information below is attributed to Thomas D. Schauf who is an authority on, and advocate of, exposing the Federal Reserve:
Rothschild, a London Banker, wrote a letter saying “It (Central Bank ) gives the National Bank almost complete control of national finance. The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits, or so dependent on its favors, that there will be no opposition from that class… The great body of the people, mentally incapable of comprehending, will bear its burden without complaint, and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical (contrary) to their interests.” [The bankers created the legislation for the FED]
In 1913, before the Senate Banking and Currency Committee, Mr. Alexander stated: “But the whole scheme of a Federal Reserve Bank with its commercial-paper basis is an impractical, cumbersome machinery, is simply a cover, to find a way to secure the privilege of issuing money and to evade payment of as much tax upon circulation as possible, and then control the issue and maintain, instead of reduce, interest rates. It is a system that, if inaugurated, will prove to the advantage of the few and the detriment of the people of the United States. It will mean continued shortage of actual money and further extension of credits; for when there is a lack of real money people have to borrow credit to their cost.”
I spent much time researching the FED and these are the shocking and revealing conclusions.
THE FEDERAL RESERVE BANK IS A PRIVATE COMPANY. THERE ARE NO GOVERNMENT ENTITIES INVOLVED!
Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution states that Congress shall have the power to coin (create) money and regulate the value thereof. Today however, the FED, which is a privately owned company, controls and profits by printing money through the Treasury, and regulating its value.
The FED began with approximately 300 people or banks that became owners (stockholders purchasing stock at $100 per share – the stock is not publicly traded) in the Federal Reserve Banking System. They make up an international banking cartel of wealth beyond comparison. The FED banking system collects billions of dollars in interest annually and distributes the profits to its shareholders. The Congress illegally gave the FED the right to print money (through the Treasury) at no interest to the FED. The FED creates money from nothing, and loans it back to us through banks, and charges interest on our currency. The FED also buys Government debt with money printed on a printing press and charges U.S. taxpayers interest.
Who actually owns the Federal Reserve Central Banks? The ownership of the Central banks, a very well kept secret, has been revealed:
Rothschild Bank of London
Warburg Bank of Hamburg
Rothschild Bank of Berlin
Lehman Brothers of New York
Lazard Brothers of Paris
Kuhn Loeb Bank of New York
Israel Moses Seif Banks of Italy
Goldman, Sachs of New York
Warburg Bank of Amsterdam
Chase Manhattan Bank of New York
These bankers are connected to London Banking Houses which ultimately control the FED. When England lost the Revolutionary War with America (our forefathers were fighting their own government), they planned to control us by controlling our banking system, the printing of our money and our debt.
KEEP IN MIND, THESE ILLUMINATI BANKERS ARE LAZY PATHETIC LYING SLUGS THAT ARE STEALING TRILLIONS UPON TRILLIONS OF OUR MONEY! THEY ARE BLOOD SUCKING LEECHES/PARASITES THAT HAVE DEVISED A WAY FOR “WE THE PEOPLE” WHO ACTUALLY WORK FOR A LIVING, TO HAND THEM A THIRD OF OUR EARNINGS AND DISGUISE THAT AS A “TAX”. THEN, THEY MAKE IT A CRIME NOT TO SHELL OUT YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY OVER TO THEM IN A SCAM YOU KNOW AS “INCOME TAX”. THAT IS PURE AND SIMPLE EXTORTION. AMERICA! THAT SHOULD MAKE YOU MAD AS HELL!
PUPPETS OF THE POWER ELITE:
The individuals listed below owned banks which in turn owned shares in the FED. The banks listed below have significant control over the New York FED District, which controls the other 11 FED Districts. These banks also are partly foreign owned and control the New York FED District Bank.
First National Bank of New York James Stillman National City Bank, New York Mary W. Harnman
National Bank of Commerce, New York A.D. Jiullard
Hanover National Bank, New York Jacob Schiff
Chase National Bank, New York Thomas F. Ryan Paul Warburg William Rockefeller Levi P. Morton M.T. Pyne George F. Baker Percy Pyne Mrs. G.F. St. George J.W. Sterling Katherine St. George H.P. Davidson J.P. Morgan (Equitable Life/Mutual Life) Edith Brevour T. Baker.
How did it happen? After previous attempts to push the Federal Reserve Act through Congress, a group of bankers funded and staffed Woodrow Wilson’s campaign for President. He had committed to sign this act. In 1913, a Senator, Nelson Aldrich, maternal grandfather to the Rockefellers, pushed the Federal Reserve Act through Congress just before Christmas when much of Congress was on vacation). When elected, Wilson passed the FED. Later, Wilson remorsefully replied (referring to the FED), “I have unwittingly ruined my country”).
Now the banks financially back sympathetic candidates. Not surprisingly, most of these candidates are elected. The bankers employ members of the Congress on weekends (nickname T club out Thursday…in Tuesday) with lucrative salaries. Additionally, the FED started buying up the media in the 1930’s and now owns or significantly influences most of it .
Presidents Lincoln, Jackson, and Kennedy tried to stop this family of bankers by printing U.S. dollars without charging the taxpayers interest. Today, if the government runs a deficit, the FED prints dollars through the U.S. Treasury, buys the debt, and the dollars are circulated into the economy. In 1992, taxpayers paid the FED banking system $286 billion in interest on debt the FED purchased by printing money virtually cost free. Forty percent of our personal federal income taxes goes to pay this interest. The FED’s books are not open to the public. Congress has yet to audit it.
Congressman Wright Patman was Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Banking and Currency for 40 years. For 20 of those years, he introduced legislation to repeal the Federal Reserve Banking Act of 1913.
Congressman Henry Gonzales, Chairman of a banking committee, introduces legislation to repeal the Federal Reserve Banking Act of 1913 nearly every year. It’s always defeated, the media remains silent, and the public never learns the truth. The same bankers who own the FED control the media and give huge political contributions to sympathetic members of Congress.
THE FED FEARS THE POPULATION WILL BECOME AWARE OF THIS FRAUD AND DEMAND CHANGE!
We, the People, are at fault for being passive and allowing this to continue.
Rep. Louis T. McFadden (R. Pa.) rose from office boy to become cashier and then President of the First National Bank in Canton Ohio. For 12 years he served as Chairman of the Committee on Banking and Currency, making him one of the foremost financial authorities in America. He fought continuously for fiscal integrity and a return to constitutional government). The following are portions of Rep. McFadden’s speech, quoted from the Congressional Record, pages 12595-12603:
“THE FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD, A GOVERNMENT BOARD, HAS CHEATED THE GOVERNMENT OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES OUT OF ENOUGH MONEY TO PAY THE NATIONAL DEBT.
The depredations and the iniquities of the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Reserve banks acting together have cost this country ENOUGH MONEY TO PAY THE NATIONAL DEBT SEVERAL TIMES OVER.”
About the Federal Reserve banks, Rep. McFadden said, “They are private credit monopolies which prey upon the people of the United States for the benefit of themselves and their foreign customers; foreign and domestic speculators and swindlers; the rich and predatory money lenders. This is an era of economic misery and for the reasons that caused that misery, the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Reserve banks are fully liable.”
On the subject of media control he state, “Half a million dollars was spent on one part of the propaganda organized by those same European bankers for the purpose of misleading public opinion in regard to it.”
Rep. McFadden continued, “Every effort has been made by the Federal Reserve Board to conceal its power but the truth is the Federal Reserve Board has USURPED THE GOVERNMENT OF THE UNITED STATES. IT CONTROLS EVERYTHING HERE AND IT CONTROLS ALL OUR FOREIGN RELATIONS. IT MAKES AND BREAKS GOVERNMENTS AT WILL.
No man and no body of men is more entrenched in power than the arrogant credit monopoly which operates the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Reserve banks. These evil-doers have robbed this country of more than enough money to pay the national debt. What the Government has permitted the Federal Reserve Board to steal from the people should now be restored to the people.”
“Our people’s money to the extent of $1,200,000,000 has within the last few months been shipped abroad to redeem Federal Reserve Notes and to pay other gambling debts of the traitorous Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Reserve banks. The greater part of our monetary stock has been shipped to foreigners. Why should we promise to pay the debts of foreigners to foreigners? Why should American Farmers and wage earners add millions of foreigners to the number of their dependents? Why should the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Reserve banks be permitted to finance our competitors in all parts of the world?” Rep. McFadden asked.
“The Federal Reserve Act should be repealed and the Federal Reserve banks, having violated their charters, should be liquidated immediately.
FAITHLESS GOVERNMENT OFFICERS WHO HAVE VIOLATED THEIR OATHS SHOULD BE IMPEACHED AND BROUGHT TO TRIAL”, Rep. McFadden concluded.
If the media is unbiased, independent and completely thorough, why haven’t they discussed the FED? Currently, half the states have at least a grass roots movement in action to abolish the FED, but there’s no press coverage. In July, 1968, the House Banking Subcommittee reported that Rockefeller, through Chase Manhattan Bank, controlled 5.9% of the stock in CBS. Furthermore, the bank had gained interlocking directorates with ABC.
In 1974, Congress issued a report stating that the Chase Manhattan Bank’s stake in CBS rose to 14.1% and NBC to 4.5% (through RCA, the parent company of NBC). The same report said that the Chase Manhattan Bank held stock in 28 broadcasting firms. After this report, the Chase Manhattan Bank obtained 6.7% of ABC, and today the percentage could be much greater. It only requires 5% ownership to significantly influence the media. This is only one of 300 wealthy shareholders of the FED. It is believed other FED owners have similar holdings in the media (Controlled by Rockefeller). To control the media, FED bankers call in their loans if the media disagrees with them.
Rockefeller also controls the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the sole purpose of which is to aid in stimulating greater interest in foreign affairs and in a one world government. Nearly every major newscaster belongs to the Council on Foreign Relations. The Council on Foreign Relations controls many major newspapers and magazines. Additionally, major corporations owned by FED shareholders are the source of huge advertising revenues which surely would influence the media (Reference 14, P. 56-59). It can be no wonder why groups such as FED-UP™ receive minimal, if any, press attention.
How do taxpayers stop financing those whose purpose it is to destroy us? First, expose their activity, then demand change.
WHO ARE THE OCCULT POWERS BEHIND THESE MEN?
It’s the Jesuit Order (formerly monks) who now masquerade in the guise of priests (plain black suits & white clergy collars) command Popes, Cardinals & Archbishops of the Roman Catholic Church. In devout service to their dark overlord they’re responsible for Inquisitions/Crusades (genocidal campaigns) which continue present day – WW1, WW2, Korean War, Vietnam (Conflict) countless political assassinations, current Crusade against Islamic world and coming WW3 are ALL Jesuit inspired plots.
The current leader of the Jesuit order is Adolfo Nicolas also known as “The Black Pope”, who usually wears black and practices, “Black Magic”: (BELOW)
-Abridged from bibliotecapleyades.net
Following dictates of Ignatius Loyola’s “25 Sessions” and leadership of Superior General,the ultimate goal of this secret organization is to, “Destroy and rebuild the Temple of Solomon, reestablishing the seat of the Pope in Israel.”
(BELOW) Nazi Pope Benedict XVI (Joseph Alios Ratzinger) & Adolfo Nicolas (Jesuit Black Pope); Note Black Popes hidden hands and Pope’s “sun finger” sign. This pose was done deliberately to show the Black Pope is the “hidden hands” behind the Pope of the Vatican. Also note Ratziger’s scarlet “ruby” slippers.
Historically, the Jesuit mission has been to eliminate Protestant Christianity throughout the world, with United States being the last frontier to be conquered. Contrary to the self-proclaimed mission to educate and assist the underprivileged in society, the Jesuits actually worship Lucifer and practice the most sadistic forms of human sacrifice, homosexuality, pedophilia, black magic, and murder.
The Society employs a variety of ruthless tactics to accomplish its long-term goal (of a New World Order which pays homage to their Black Pope). One is carrying out political assassinations of world leaders who refuse to comply with its demands. These assassinations in the U.S. have included presidents (Abraham Lincoln, JFK), cabinet members, congressmen, senators, diplomats, journalists, scientists and religious and business leaders.
For purposes of obfuscation and maintaining a spirit of compliance, the Society of the Jesuits employs (and finances) the services of the:
NSA
DHS
FEMA
OSS
ONI
FBI
CIA
DIA
DEA
Pentagon
Department of Defense (DOD)
NASA
Federal Reserve (Private Bank Stock Corp)
Internal Revenue Service (IRS)
Congress
Other Federal agencies as deemed necessary
Nicolas’s predecessor, Count Hans Von Kolvenbach and his Satanic cohorts (BELOW) were undoubtedly the powers behind the occult numerology in the events of 9/11.
THE ILLUMINATI OF TODAY: NUMEROLOGY IS ONE FACET THEY USE TO BRING IN THE NEW WORLD ORDER
The illuminati of today believe they are the descendants of Cain and Lucifer was their father. That’s why the illuminati of today in-breed and pay close attention to genealogies and don’t marry outsiders. They want to keep their Luciferian bloodlines intact. They plan their diabolical agenda through secret societies like the Masons, Bilderbergers, Skull and Bones, Jesuit Order etc. They plan events through numerology. Illuminati power numbers are 11 and 13. They believe the more occultic numbers there are surrounding an event they have planned, the less likely they are to be exposed. The number 11 is all consuming around the events of 9/11…and no..it wasn’t carried out by Osama Bin Laden or Arabs, but by high ranking illuminati members.
Satanists believe that a carefully planned event must be carried out according to the correct numbers, or it may not be successful. They go to great lengths to make an event occur according to the correct numbers…. so 11 is the essence of all that is sinful, harmful, and imperfect. It is also the number of the Antichrist because the Bible refers to him as the “11th” horn. Thus, while 11 is very important, multiplication’s are also important, such as 22, 33, 44, 55, 66, 77, 88, and 99.
Now, let us review the tremendous instances where the 9/11 attacks occurred by the Power of “11”.
9/11 ATTACKS: AN EXERCISE USING THE NUMBER “11”
1. The first 11 is formed by the day on which this tragedy occurred, September 11.
2. The second 11 is formed by adding the 9th month, September, and the date, [1 plus 1], forming another 11.
3. The third 11 is formed by the airplane number that first crashed into the World Trade Tower. That plane was American Airlines Flight #11.
4. The fourth 11 is formed by the airplane number that crashed into the Pentagon. That plane was United Airlines Flight #77 [11×7].
5. The fifth 11 is formed by the North Twin Tower of the World Trade Center was 110 stories tall [11×10]
6. The sixth 11 is formed by South Twin Tower, the World Trade Center was 110 stories tall [11×10]
[NOTE: Girders of these towers were set 22” apart! 11×2;
[Construction began in 1966. Not only is this the year in which the Church of Satan was founded, when you add the digits together, they equal another “22”, 1+9+6+6 = 22;
[The first elevator “skyshaft” was set at the 44th floor, 11×4
[The towers were 1,368 and 1,362 feet respectively. “1,368” when added, equals “18”, or a “6+6+6”. “1,362” added equals “12”, a “6+6”, another “11×6”;
7. The Architecture of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, The Twin Towers formed an 11 as they stood before the attack
8. The eighth ‘11’ is formed by one of the doomed flights, where the crew totaled ‘11’.
9. The ninth ‘11’ is formed by the fact that September 11 is the 254th day of the year. When you add 2 + 5 + 4 you get ‘11’
10. The tenth ‘11’ is formed because, after September 11, there are 111 days left in the year.
11. The eleventh ‘11’ is formed by the historic fact that New York State was the 11th state to join the Union in preparation to create the 13-state confederation that would declare independence from England.
12. “11 Years To The Day” On September 11, 1990, President George Bush (Sr.) delivered a speech to the Congress entitled, “Moving Toward A New World Order”. Precisely 11 years to the day after President Bush delivered this speech praising the New World Order, and declaring it to be an inevitable fact, a mighty blow was struck to move the world finally into this global world system. Another of President Bush’s infamous quotes also came from this Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, when he said in August, 1990, that “this invasion shall not stand, because it threatens the New World Order.” Once the Senior Bush introduced this term to the general public, everyone started using it. Let’s listen to Bush here as he admits this very thing: KEEP IN MIND, GEORGE BUSH AND BILL CLINTON ARE ILLUMINATI BLOODLINES!
Let’s take a closer look at another videotape: (BELOW). You might not have caught this until we look at it frame by frame.
Is this a normal facial configuration to you? Or something more demonic? Micro-expressions like this caught on one frame of film can be very telling. (NOTE THE REPTILIAN EYE CONFIGURATION WITH ELONGATED PUPILS AND ANIMAL LIKE SAGGING FACIAL STRUCTURE). I’m surprised he’s not spitting pea soup at the camera!
THE SOLUTION
Currently all we do is exchange FED money (interest attached) for real U.S. money dollar for dollar. We should not be required to pay interest on our own currency. According to Benjamin Franklin, this was one of the primary reasons we fought the Revolutionary War. Today we are still fighting the same family of bankers.
The U.S. Government can buy back the FED at any time for $450 million (per Congressional record). The U.S. Treasury could then collect all the profit on our money instead of the 300 original shareholders of the FED. The $4 trillion of U.S. debt could be exchanged dollar for dollar with U.S. non- interest bearing currency when the debt becomes due. There would be no inflation because there would be no additional currency in circulation. Personal income tax could be cut off if we bought back the FED and therefore, the economy would expand. According to the Constitution, Congress is to control the creation of money, keeping the amount of inflation or deflation in check. If Congress isn’t doing their job, they should be voted out of office. Unfortunately, voters can’t vote the criminal FED or its Chairman out of office.
If the government has a deficit, we could handle it as Lincoln and Kennedy did. Print money and circulate it into the economy, but this time interest-free. Today the FED, through foreign banks, owns much of our debt and therefore controls us. The FED would cease to exist as taxpayers become informed and tell other taxpayers. The news media and Congress would then have no choice but to meet the demands of grass roots America.
AMERICA DECEIVED
By law (check the Congressional record), we can buy back the FED for the original investment of the FED’s 300 shareholders, which is $450 million. If each taxpayer paid $25, we could buy back the FED and all the profit would flow into the U.S. Treasury. In other words, by Congress allowing the constitutionally illegal FED to continue, much of your taxes go to the shareholders of the FED and their bankers. Note: The people who enacted the FED started the IRS, within months of the FED’s inception. The IRS are just illegal hatchet men for the Federal Reserve. The FED buys U.S. debt with money they printed from nothing, then charges the U.S. taxpayers interest. The government had to create income tax to pay the interest expense to the FED’s shareholders, but the income tax was never legally passed. The FED is illegal, per Article 1, Section 8 of the United States Constitution. Not one state legally ratified the 16th Amendment making income tax legal.
Currently, fewer and fewer Americans are being convicted for refusal to pay income taxes. In IRS jury trials, the jury, by law, must decide if the law is just. If taxpayers do not believe the law is just, the jury may declare the accused innocent. Judges are legally bound to inform juries of their right to determine the fairness of a law. Judges often do not disclose this information so they can control the court outcome. Luckily, more and more citizens are becoming informed. If one juror feels the law is unfair, they can find the defendant innocent. In Utah, the IRS quit prosecuting taxpayers because jurors verdict is not guilty.
If we eliminate the FED and uphold the Constitution, we could balance the budget and cut personal income tax to almost nothing. In Congressional hearings on September 30, 1941, FED Chairman Eccles admitted that the FED creates new money from thin air (printing press), and loans it back to us at interest. On June 6, 1960, FED President Mr. Allen admitted essentially the same thing. If you or I did this we would go to jail.
It is time to abolish the FED! Tell your friends the truth and win America back. We don’t even need to buy back the FED. We only need to print money the way the Constitution requires, not the new proposed international money. We want to keep our sovereignty and print real U.S. money.
Why has Congress allowed the FED to continue? If a Congressperson tries to abolish the FED, the banks fund the Congressperson’s opponent in the next election. The new Congressperson will obviously support the FED. When Congresspeople retire, political campaign funds are not taxed. Get elected and be a millionaire if you vote right. By the way, the profit of the FED is not taxed either. Once America understands, and takes action, Congresspeople will then be forced abolish the FED. In 1992, Illinois Congressman Crane introduced a bill, co-sponsored by 40 other Congressman, to audit the FED. This is a step in the right direction.
America was founded as a great nation…it is not great anymore because of what we are exposing. As a matter of fact, America’s leaders are steeped in Satanism and the occult. As “We the People” become informed, the media and Congress should be forced to buy back the FED, balance the budget, significantly cut taxes, and stop allowing bribes to determine voting strategies. I have already heard from politicians who claim they will change their platform to include abolishing the FED if enough people become informed.
OTHER CONTROLLERS:
RICHEST ILLUMINATI INDIVIDUALS AND FAMILIES IN THE WORLD:
Forbes magazine in their July 18, 1994, pages 152-219, and July 15, 1996, pages 142-243 issues listed an index of the Billionaires around the world. These articles implied that they are all-inclusive lists. However, it becomes clear that they are not complete lists when they exclude such prominent wealthy persons such as:
Her Royal Majesty Elizabeth – Queen of England:
Her Royal Majesty Beatrix – Queen of the Netherlands (known as the wealthiest woman in the world):
Her Royal Majesty Margaret the II – Queen of Denmark:
Her Royal Majesty Sofia – Queen of Spain:
Sir Muda Hassanal Bolkiah Muizzadin Waddaulah:
The Sultan of Brunei, Darussalam:
King Fahd – Monarch of Saudi Arabia:
Emir Shaikh Jabir al-Ahmad al-Jabir as-Sabah – King of Kuwait:
Sultan Qabus bin Said – King of Oman:
Emir & Prime Minister Khalifah ibn Hamad ath-Thani – King of Qatar:
President Zaid ibn Sultan an-Nahayan – Ruler of the United Arab Emirates:
Haydar Abu Bakr-al Attas – Prime Minister of Yemen:
Amir isa bin Sulman al-Khalifa – King of Bahrain:
The House of Rothschild:
The Wallenberg interests:
The Schiff interests:
The ultra-rich are very likely members of the Inner Circle of the Elite and do not want their massive wealth to be known by the public, therefore, they are not likely to be listed by Forbes magazine or any other news media.
Satan has been trying to unite the world for centuries!!
The satanic goal of the illuminati is to destroy all governments and religions and bring the world under their control. That is the idea of The New World Order. The agenda is to have a one world government under their domination with the biblical antichrist as the ultimate world leader.
In short, it’s not about the Democratic or Republican party. Both parties are controlled by the above people and their descendants. They are above the law and will never be arrested for their crimes. But be aware, they are NOT above GOD almighty, and their judgment day will come….SOON!!!
EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;
We like the following summation about the Rothschild/Rockefeller agenda posted at:
Vince’s worthwhile website.
The Rothschild and Rockefeller families are the wealthiest in the world, it is estimated that over their generations, the Rothschilds alone have amassed around 500 trillion dollars. This figure is thought to be about half the entire worlds wealth, the equivalent of 990 trillion circulating dollars.
IF I COULD RULE THE WORLD…
The Rockefellers are estimated to have amassed around 100 trillion dollars, as their accounts are never disclosed or audited this figure may be considerably higher by billions upon billions more. It might also be lower…but not by much!
The Rothschilds and Rockefellers are cabalistic family’s in that between them they own all the worlds major banks, big corporations, conglomerates, oil companies, and own vast properties such as mansions, castles, palaces, race courses, casinos, hotels, real estate, exotic resorts and vast tracts of land.
Its as if they were playing the famous John Waddington’s® board game of Monopoly™ and have succeeded in owning all the property on the board…including the bank!
Also they have amassed vast quantities of art, cash, gold and gold mines, diamonds and diamond mines along with a lot of other precious metals and stones. Indeed much of the worlds wealth is firmly grasped in their possession.
They also have their long, greedy, probing fingers in thousands of other investments, businesses, lucrative associations and organizations that yield fantastic amounts of revenue for them on an ever perpetuating basis.
PLENTY ENOUGH TO GO AROUND…
If you as a sovereign state or government try to cash in, work and weed your way in, attempt to get some for yourself then you will be faced with an impenetrable wall of steel. A wall that you will neither be able to climb over, go under, go around or go through.
If you don’t play ball with these two cabalistic families and you persist to increase your own wealth from your own gold deposits and go your own way then you may end up being personally eliminated as were Abraham Lincoln, JFK, Saddam Hussein, Colonel Gadaffi and a host of others. War may even be declared on you, to overthrow and seize your country and all its resources…as Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya have already found out.
Gadaffi was introducing his own gold standard, whereas all and any goods for export had to be paid for in African gold dinars. Gadaffi stated that he would except American gold coinage but no cash, checks, bonds, promises or anything else…just solid gold.
This was perhaps the main reason why he was deliberately toppled by the Rothschild cabal. They wanted Gadaffi dead too, not just arrested and held prisoner and that is exactly how it was played out. R.I.P Gadaffi.
The Rothschilds and Rockefellers are incredibly powerful, they hand pick presidents, crash stock markets, create wars, bankrupt nations and orchestrate global trouble and strife, where millions become impoverished and die. These two families are therefore hardly benevolent and hardly exist for the well being of the planet…they are ruthless cabalistic entities. We would be better off, truly much better off if they all got into a big rocket with its destination being a one way trip to the Moon.
If all the actual wealth of these two cabalistic families could be distributed around the world, it would end poverty, famine and death in every country. This is not a pipe dream but a reality, if only we could seize their ill-gotten fortunes and do this right now, a new world of freedom and prosperity would arise for every man woman and child on the planet.
The answer from these two ruthless and selfish cabalistic families of course would be a resounding “No way, you will slave, you will struggle, you will die and that’s the end of the matter ” They must honestly believe they have some God given right to the world, claiming it as their own whilst the population are looked upon as trespassers.
If God were to take every man woman and child off this planet to another and leave the two cabal families and their relatives to get on and have the world to themselves, I wonder how long they would survive?
Below is a brilliant 1½ hour Youtube video that shows what the world would indeed be like if the entire population was to suddenly disappear…its not long before everything breaks down…
To say that the Rothschilds and Rockefellers practically own the world is not a ludicrous assumption but would be closer to reality than anyone is prepared to admit. The Rothschilds and Rockefellers work covertly behind the scenes and tell governments, kings, queens and world leaders what to do, what to say and how go about it…all for their own best interests and advantages.
They are behind all of the western worlds finances and are the ones responsible for keeping everyone’s wages at a regulated low whilst the cost of living is at a regulated high, to always be out of reach. This is so that you have to keep your nose to the grindstone week in week out, to try to keep up, to try to survive. Keeping you in perpetual enslavement is the first priority on their corrupt and ruthless single-minded agenda.
You will never really have enough capital and these two cabals constantly work to maintain this edifice and use the powerful force of inflation as an engine, separating you from your money. Right up through the ages until the 19th century there was no such thing as inflation…if a loaf of bread was 2 pennies in 850 A.D then it was still 2 pennies a thousand years later in 1850 A.D!! The prices never altered as they do today, as now its all cleverly manipulated and regulated so that you just never earn enough to envelop all your needs.
Basically, inflation is supposed to manifest on the amount of global yield and the amount of spending in lieu of the national gold reserves but in reality the Rothschilds set the price of gold each day to create these inflation rates. They set it to keep the world in want and need, so that nobody ever earns or acquires quite enough. Workers of the world don’t stand a chance nor have they ever stood a chance, as it is all cleverly manipulated and regulated to keep your standards below par.
If you contemplate and cogitate about it, it becomes apparent that as the world develops and labour becomes less intensive, people should no longer be struggling for every buck as was done in the 1800’s for example. But no…its as if there has been no change in life, as we are still struggling to make any capital for a better lifestyle of limited want.
We should have caught up and overtaken the old values by now…but no! because these two cabalistic families keep on financially pushing us away as we catch up. The goal posts are deliberately moved and constantly kept moving to keep you in your place of perpetual struggle.
NOTE:
If you are earning 40 – 50,000 bucks a year or more and live in a nice roomy house or mansion then count yourself very fortunate, because you are in the top percentage and sit higher on the food chain. The general masses are well below the accepted standard and are either out of work or are earning a pittance on minimum wage. The general masses are struggling to keep up with their payments, hence they have to go without this and go without that and budget to make ends meet.
Historically, we were living similar financial lives to this in the 17 and 1800’s, why are we still like it now? The answers should now be a little more obvious to you, its through cold, calculating, manipulation.
Generally people will never earn enough, this is deliberately manipulated and regulated to keep it this way, again…who does the manipulating?...why the Rothschilds and Rockefellers do, the government tags along following their lead like a faithful mutt. These two cabals are in a constant state of self preservation by collating all the capital, the population only get the dregs and dimes, so the population can only dream on for a better existence.
NOTE:
With practically every single item now being made in China and millions of western workers on welfare, the poverty gap is now on the increase, especially due to all the foreclosures of thousands of homes and businesses every week.
The latest news is that now even the Chinese workers want a fair wage and many thousands of them are now refusing to work their 14 hour shifts for slave wages that constitute a bowl of rice or a few cents per hour. The Western company of Foxconn where the majority of mobile phones are assembled is said to be one of the worst culprits of slave wage payment.
The Chinese workers are starting to revolt though and as an old British north country anecdote says…”Aye lad, happen there’s trouble at mill ”
Many high-rise offices, factory’s and buildings in China are now having suicide nets placed around them as many employees (over 700 in the last two years) have sadly thrown themselves off to their deaths.
A LAW FOR THEM…
The Rothschild and Rockefeller cabalistic families secrete all their vast wealth away in underground vaults, massive secret underground banks where all their tons and tons of cash, gold and diamonds are kept. Their wealth is never audited, never investigated and never accounted for, they never pay taxes, nor are they hindered by any of the financial hurdles that the rest of the world face every day.
These cabals are a law unto themselves, they own the law, they own the legal system, they own the presidents, the kings and queens…as they have all the wealth. With wealth is power and all the worlds governments and royalty truly understand this, more than most and they read these two families loud and clear.
Above, Sir Evelyn De Rothschild, grinning at the bank and whilst he is there we could envisage him looking sideways at the bank manager and saying.. ” Jump boy jump ” and the bank manager squats, bows, scrapes and replies “Yes sir, yes sir, how high sir, how high? ”
In the 1800’s the Rothschilds bought many of the major news agencies including Reuters, the biggest news agency in the world. They realised that by owning the press, they controlled what the public was reading, learning and finding out. Today of course they also own the majority of TV networks and hence have control over what you see and hear.
NOTE:
The internet is not yet controlled by them as they were too slow to catch on to it. Today they are making every possible move to disrupt the internets freedom and to try to control it. The Rothschilds and Rockefellers absolutely hate and fear any form of freedom, they detest you having so much free and unrestricted information. They hate and detest the fact that you are getting wise to the world and how the corrupt cabals rule and restrict freedoms and liberty.
They hate you reading articles such as The Conspiracy Zone on Vince’s Worthwhile Website as you are getting unrestricted, uncontrolled and unregulated information…they hate it with a passion, a passion that could make their heads turn green and wobble with bells on!
They want you to be ignorant and kept in the dark, they want you to be poverty stricken or as close to it as possible. They want you to be dumb and dumbed down slaves, sheeple who don’t know their bottoms from their elbows. This way they stay in complete power and have all the wealth to themselves so that they can have the best of everything that the world has to offer, whilst they reckon that you aren’t entitled to any of it.
CREME DE LA CREME…
The Rothschilds own the Royal Mint in the UK and others around the world, indeed all the places that actually make and print the money. They make capital out of all the oil and precious metal transactions in the world too, mounting up to several million dollars every day of their avaricious lives.
As stated earlier, they fix the price of gold on a daily basis to ensure that they are always reaping the top of the financial harvest…the cream of the crop. This has the bonus effect of ensuring that they always get maximum profits of every investiture on a 24/7 global basis.
All and any avenues of how this world offers prospective wealth, these two cabalistic families have taken for themselves and if you want any of it, then you must work your fingers to the bone and then you might have some old, mouldy scraps off their abundant and opulent, gold edged table.
NOTE:
In the UK and other countries, if you were to dig and find gold in your yard it immediately belongs to the authorities. You would receive some bullion value of the gold but you would have to pay tax on it.
All Sturgeon Salmon belongs to the Queen, as she automatically owns it. If you do fish and catch some, you have to pay for it on a special salmon fishing license. This proves that they are under the delusion that they own the world…or think that they should.
Nearly all the wars in the world since the early 1800’s have been backed (or as some profess…even started) by the Rothschilds and Rockefellers, they back both sides too, this so that they always come out on top. In WWII for example, they were funding Hitler and America at the same time, they benefited a hundred fold from the winning side and scraped in all the spoils from the losers…you see, they never lose.
Check the below statement out…more importantly the very last line, when in 2002 David Rockefeller said…
“For more than a century, ideological extremists at either end of the political spectrum have seized upon well publicized incidents…to attack the Rockefeller family for the inordinate influence they claim we wield over American political and economic institutions.
Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal, working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ’ Globalists ’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure…one world if you will…
...If that’s the charge, I stand guilty and I’m proud of it. ”
So there we have it, straight from the horses mouth…conspiracy theory?..No! its conspiracy fact? I am sure you will agree that the above Rockefeller statement indeed endorses conspiracy fact, with not a single theory in sight! Moreover, it should help you to awaken to the reality and gravity of the whole diabolical situation that we all endear on a daily basis.
FINAL FOOD FOR THOUGHT…
These two cabals could be looked upon as organized crime families and if so, then they need to be arrested and locked up. However, the pipe dream of their arrests and prosecution for crimes against humanity is just that…a pipe dream, as it will never happen. Like Marvel™ comics character Judge Dredd, Rothschild would just look at you and say ” I AM the law! ”
I will leave you all with this to muse over… In 2000 the 70 year old Sir Evelyn De Rothschild married multi million dollar businesswoman Lynn Forrester. They spent their wedding night at the Whitehouse in Washington D.C. with Bill Clinton running around serving drinks and hors d’oeuvres. If that’s not enough…
...a year later on September 2001, the couple hired out the entire top two floors of a 5 star hotel in Manhattan, New York…the hotel had an excellent view of the World Trade Center. At 9 a.m in the morning of 911, the couple were both sitting out on the balcony with their breakfast and they watched the whole 911 events unfold, live and direct…they had the best seats in the house.
Wake up America..before you don’t have an America to wake up to anymore.
EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;
If you don’t get it, here’s why:
1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means.
