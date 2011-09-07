WHO REALLY CONTROLS THE WORLD? HERE IS AN EXPOSE' OF THE ROTHSCHILD/ROCKEFELLER AGENDA

CLICK HERE FOR INFO ON EARNING AN UNLIMITED INCOME!

JUST WHO ARE “THE ILLUMINATI ” ANYWAY ?

THAT QUESTION RISES AND FALLS ON THIS ISSUE :

Now, we have an Illuminati puppet (Donald Trump) on their agenda!

Watch this short video on how the World is under Rothschild control:

REVELATION 12 :9 This great dragon…the ancient serpent called the devil, or Satan, the one deceiving the whole world…was thrown down to the earth with all his angels.

JOHN 8 :44 “You are of your father the devil, and you want to do the desires of your father. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth because there is no truth in him. Whenever he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own nature, for he is a liar and the father of lies.”

Satan is presently called the “god of this world” in II Corinthians 4:4. Jesus referred to Satan’s Kingdom in Matthew 12:26 when He said, “And if Satan cast out Satan, he is divided against himself; how shall then his kingdom stand?” This world and this world’s kingdoms are under the domain of Satan. When Jesus Christ was tempted by Satan, ”...the devil, taking him up into an high mountain, shewed unto him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time.

And the devil said unto him, ‘All this power will I give thee, and the glory of them: for that is delivered unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it. If thou wilt worship me all shalt be thine.’ (Luke 4:5-7).”

In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the men who have bowed down to worship Satan and thus gained control of the world’s economic and political system. These men are truly Satan’s servants.

Okay, we have been giving you the puppets/shills that have the appearance of leadership, U.S. Presidents, etc, in our expose’ THE ILLUMINATI …WHO ARE THEY AND WHAT DO THEY WANT ,where you can learn more. But for now, let’s give you a general synopsis, of who is controlling YOU !!!!!!

As we have illustrated before, Barack Obama is not in control, he is a puppet. George Bush was NOT in control, he was another puppet. Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton were NOT in control. Ronald Reagan was NOT in control!

As we have said before, the illuminati puppets (Presidents) are all under the control of the Illuminati bankers that control the worlds resources. But who are they? We have included the “Dirty Dozen” here for you. Although they have their Satanic minions that do most of their dirty work which includes: The Vatican, the Jesuits or the Jesuit Order, ALL Secret Societies, the European Union, all the media…...including print, news and entertainment. Here is a short list of the Demonic forces that are behind almost EVERYTHING !

John Kennedy’s father, Joseph, once made the comment that “50 people run the world, and that may be a high number”. Joe Kennedy was an Illuminist criminal as well, but that’s another story. Well, here is the short list of the people he was speaking of as exposed above:

1) Lord Jacob de Rothschild.

2) Son Nathaniel.

3) Baron John de Rothschild, who recently said they’re working towards global governance. (NOTE: The Rothschild Dynasty is worth some 500 Trillion dollars. Just about half the world’s wealth)

4) Sir Evelyn de Rothschild.

5) David Rockefeller, Sr. who’s son Nick, while making him an offer for Nevada Governorship, told film director Aaron Russo (now deceased ) about 9/11 in advance. (Refuse a Rockefeller order, and you may end up dead). (NOTE: The Rockefeller dynasty controls over 100 Trillion dollars)

6) Nathan Warburg, whose family, was not only instrumental in creating the treasonous Federal Reserve, but along w/Rockefeller’s Standard Oil, Brown Bros. Harriman w/ Mgr. Dir. Prescott Bush also financed Nazi regime!

7) Herr Heinz (Henry) Kissinger, MK-Ultra Mind Control Programer, global mgt. team leader, war criminal and Nazi.

8) George Soros, financier and NGO manipulator.

9) Paul Volcker, globalist and economic adviser to Zbigniew Brzezinski’s hand-picked puppet Obama.

10) Larry Summers economic adviser to the President.

11) Lloyd Blankfein, CEO Global Mgt. Team investment banksters Goldman Sachs.

12) Ben Shalom Bernanke, chief Fed Reserve bankster, who w/sidekick Henry Paulson looted U.S. economy during installation of Obama, plunging U.S. taxpayers into downward spiral of intractable debt and despair, while Kissinger’s Alaskan MK’d Kitten performed brilliantly, distracting electorate from Rothschild “snatch-n-grab!” BTW Federal Reserve is not “Federal” and there are no “reserves”. Are you finally awakening to who the REAL “terrorists” are?

Watch the below video and you can see the Rothschilds own nearly half the World’s wealth:

And in this video, you’ll see America’s true history revealed and how the Rothschilds gained control of America and ultimately the entire World’s monetary system.

Rulers and their accomplices:

Accomplices: Rothschild/Rockefeller media engaged in a “BLACK-OUT” since June 2010, not a whisper about the annual Bilderberg meeting in Spain June 3-6. For more info on this very important subject please visit: INTHEKNOW7 .WORDPRESS.COM

In short, these are are people that orchestrated 9/11. These are the people that had President Kennedy killed for challenging their illegal Federal Reserve system, and their illegal war in Vietnam which brought money to their pockets while your young men and women died for nothing other that the profits of these oil barons.

The same thing is happening again in Iraq and Afghanistan…Iraq for oil and Afghanistan for the opium trade. It’s these people that initiated the BP oil spill. These are the people that raped the credit industry. These are the people that stole your children’s future.These are the people who collapse the economy when it suits them. These are the people that take a third of your income with the Illegal Federal Reserve and their Illegal “income taxes”. These are the families that started WWI and WW2 and used the servicemen and women as mere pawns.

These are the families and bloodlines who financed Hitler and then took him down. These are the men who decide who is going to be the President. These are the people who finance both the Democratic and Republican parties. Make sure and read more here: THE FEDERAL RESERVE SWINDLE

These are the men that use YOUR money to fund black operations like underground tunnels and Chemtrails and everything else that is to your detriment. They control you through mind control practices, black magic (Mostly practiced by the Vatican and the Jesuit Order), they do it through symbols, TV, entertainment and sports. Read their Protocols to see their real agenda of controlling you and taking away your rights and freedoms: Even when these people die, they are so steeped in occult practices, their children have been so indoctrinated through generational satanism, there is always someone there to step up and continue the NWO agenda. THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION

THESE ARE the real criminals that want you and I as slaves! YOU NEED TO SEE WHO THESE SATANIC MEN REALLY ARE ! Rothschild and Rockefeller are the main controlling bloodlines. The Rothschilds control the worlds wealth and banking system and the Rockefellers control the Arts and Entertainment and Media.

The shadow forces behind the NWO agenda Somewhere near the very top of the pyramid, an extremely elitist organization known as the Council of the 13 families orchestrates all of the major world events. As the name suggests, the Council consists of the top 13 most influential families on Earth. —

An increasingly number of people is becoming aware that 99% of the Earth’s population is controlled by an “elite” 1%, but the Council of the 13 families consists of less than 1% of the 1% “elite” and nobody on Earth can apply for membership. In their opinion, they are entitled to rule over the rest of us because they are the direct descendants of the ancient gods and consider themselves royal. These families are:

1. Rothschild (Bauer or Bower)

2. Bruce

3. Cavendish (Kennedy)

4. De Medici

5. Hanover

6. Hapsburg

7. Krupp

8. Plantagenet

9. Rockefeller

10. Romanov

11. Sinclair (St. Clair)

12. Warburg (del Banco)

13. Windsor (Saxe-Coburg-Gothe)

Personally, I suspect that this may not be the complete list and some very powerful lineages are still unknown to us but since the Illuminati are all interconnected families, these names (BELOW) may be just as accurate

Remember, they believe their occult power is preserved thru their bloodlines. The satanic bloodlines are 13 in number, (another illuminati power number) counterfeiting God’s 12 tribes of Israel which he was to bring his messiah through. HERE ARE THE DESCENDENTS OF THE ILLUMINATI SATANIC BLOODLINES TODAY :

1. ROCKEFELLER BLOODLINE

2. ROTHSCHILD BLOODLINE

3. COLLINS BLOODLINE

4. DuPONT BLOODLINE

5. KENNEDY BLOODLINE

6. ASTOR BLOODLINE

7. FREEMAN BLOODLINE

8. LI BLOODLINE

9. VAN DUYN BLOODLINE

10. ONASSIS BLOODLINE

11. BUNDY BLOODLINE

12. REYNOLDS BLOODLINE

13. MEROVINGIAN BLOODLINES (European Royalty)

Interconnected families:

DISNEY

McDONALD

HARRIMAN

VANDERBILT

BROWN

WARBERG

KRUPP

FARBEN

GUGGENHEIM

THESE PEOPLE ARE ALSO PRINCIPALS IN THE FEDERAL RESERVE SCAM …...THE FED IS AN UNCONSTITUTIONAL ORGANIZATION WHICH IN TURN GIVES THEM CONTROL OF THE WORLDS MONETARY SYSTEM : ARTICLE 1, SECTION 8 OF THE CONSTITUTION STATES THAT CONGRESS SHALL HAVE THE POWER TO COIN (CREATE) MONEY AND REGULATE THE VALUE THEREOF .

IN 1935 THE SUPREME COURT RULED THAT CONGRESS CANNOT CONSTITUTIONALLY DELEGATE ITS POWER TO ANOTHER GROUP . (Reference 22, P. 168) I.E. THE FEDERAL RESERVE IS ILLEGAL !

Some of the information below is attributed to Thomas D. Schauf who is an authority on, and advocate of, exposing the Federal Reserve:

Rothschild, a London Banker, wrote a letter saying “It (Central Bank ) gives the National Bank almost complete control of national finance. The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits, or so dependent on its favors, that there will be no opposition from that class… The great body of the people, mentally incapable of comprehending, will bear its burden without complaint, and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical (contrary) to their interests.” [The bankers created the legislation for the FED ]

In 1913, before the Senate Banking and Currency Committee, Mr. Alexander stated: “But the whole scheme of a Federal Reserve Bank with its commercial-paper basis is an impractical, cumbersome machinery, is simply a cover, to find a way to secure the privilege of issuing money and to evade payment of as much tax upon circulation as possible, and then control the issue and maintain, instead of reduce, interest rates. It is a system that, if inaugurated, will prove to the advantage of the few and the detriment of the people of the United States. It will mean continued shortage of actual money and further extension of credits; for when there is a lack of real money people have to borrow credit to their cost.”

I spent much time researching the FED and these are the shocking and revealing conclusions.

THE FEDERAL RESERVE BANK IS A PRIVATE COMPANY . THERE ARE NO GOVERNMENT ENTITIES INVOLVED !

Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution states that Congress shall have the power to coin (create) money and regulate the value thereof. Today however, the FED , which is a privately owned company, controls and profits by printing money through the Treasury, and regulating its value.

The FED began with approximately 300 people or banks that became owners (stockholders purchasing stock at $100 per share – the stock is not publicly traded) in the Federal Reserve Banking System. They make up an international banking cartel of wealth beyond comparison. The FED banking system collects billions of dollars in interest annually and distributes the profits to its shareholders. The Congress illegally gave the FED the right to print money (through the Treasury) at no interest to the FED . The FED creates money from nothing, and loans it back to us through banks, and charges interest on our currency. The FED also buys Government debt with money printed on a printing press and charges U.S. taxpayers interest.

Who actually owns the Federal Reserve Central Banks? The ownership of the Central banks, a very well kept secret, has been revealed:

Rothschild Bank of London

Warburg Bank of Hamburg

Rothschild Bank of Berlin

Lehman Brothers of New York

Lazard Brothers of Paris

Kuhn Loeb Bank of New York

Israel Moses Seif Banks of Italy

Goldman, Sachs of New York

Warburg Bank of Amsterdam

Chase Manhattan Bank of New York

These bankers are connected to London Banking Houses which ultimately control the FED . When England lost the Revolutionary War with America (our forefathers were fighting their own government), they planned to control us by controlling our banking system, the printing of our money and our debt.

KEEP IN MIND , THESE ILLUMINATI BANKERS ARE LAZY PATHETIC LYING SLUGS THAT ARE STEALING TRILLIONS UPON TRILLIONS OF OUR MONEY ! THEY ARE BLOOD SUCKING LEECHES /PARASITES THAT HAVE DEVISED A WAY FOR “WE THE PEOPLE ” WHO ACTUALLY WORK FOR A LIVING , TO HAND THEM A THIRD OF OUR EARNINGS AND DISGUISE THAT AS A “TAX”. THEN , THEY MAKE IT A CRIME NOT TO SHELL OUT YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY OVER TO THEM IN A SCAM YOU KNOW AS “INCOME TAX ”. THAT IS PURE AND SIMPLE EXTORTION . AMERICA ! THAT SHOULD MAKE YOU MAD AS HELL !

PUPPETS OF THE POWER ELITE :

The individuals listed below owned banks which in turn owned shares in the FED . The banks listed below have significant control over the New York FED District, which controls the other 11 FED Districts. These banks also are partly foreign owned and control the New York FED District Bank.

First National Bank of New York James Stillman National City Bank, New York Mary W. Harnman

National Bank of Commerce, New York A.D. Jiullard

Hanover National Bank, New York Jacob Schiff

Chase National Bank, New York Thomas F. Ryan Paul Warburg William Rockefeller Levi P. Morton M.T. Pyne George F. Baker Percy Pyne Mrs. G.F. St. George J.W. Sterling Katherine St. George H.P. Davidson J.P. Morgan (Equitable Life/Mutual Life) Edith Brevour T. Baker.

How did it happen? After previous attempts to push the Federal Reserve Act through Congress, a group of bankers funded and staffed Woodrow Wilson’s campaign for President. He had committed to sign this act. In 1913, a Senator, Nelson Aldrich, maternal grandfather to the Rockefellers, pushed the Federal Reserve Act through Congress just before Christmas when much of Congress was on vacation). When elected, Wilson passed the FED . Later, Wilson remorsefully replied (referring to the FED ), “I have unwittingly ruined my country”).

Now the banks financially back sympathetic candidates. Not surprisingly, most of these candidates are elected. The bankers employ members of the Congress on weekends (nickname T club out Thursday…in Tuesday) with lucrative salaries. Additionally, the FED started buying up the media in the 1930’s and now owns or significantly influences most of it .

Presidents Lincoln, Jackson, and Kennedy tried to stop this family of bankers by printing U.S. dollars without charging the taxpayers interest. Today, if the government runs a deficit, the FED prints dollars through the U.S. Treasury, buys the debt, and the dollars are circulated into the economy. In 1992, taxpayers paid the FED banking system $286 billion in interest on debt the FED purchased by printing money virtually cost free. Forty percent of our personal federal income taxes goes to pay this interest. The FED ’s books are not open to the public. Congress has yet to audit it.

Congressman Wright Patman was Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Banking and Currency for 40 years. For 20 of those years, he introduced legislation to repeal the Federal Reserve Banking Act of 1913.

Congressman Henry Gonzales, Chairman of a banking committee, introduces legislation to repeal the Federal Reserve Banking Act of 1913 nearly every year. It’s always defeated, the media remains silent, and the public never learns the truth. The same bankers who own the FED control the media and give huge political contributions to sympathetic members of Congress.

THE FED FEARS THE POPULATION WILL BECOME AWARE OF THIS FRAUD AND DEMAND CHANGE !

We, the People, are at fault for being passive and allowing this to continue.

Rep. Louis T. McFadden (R. Pa.) rose from office boy to become cashier and then President of the First National Bank in Canton Ohio. For 12 years he served as Chairman of the Committee on Banking and Currency, making him one of the foremost financial authorities in America. He fought continuously for fiscal integrity and a return to constitutional government). The following are portions of Rep. McFadden’s speech, quoted from the Congressional Record, pages 12595-12603:

“THE FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD , A GOVERNMENT BOARD , HAS CHEATED THE GOVERNMENT OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES OUT OF ENOUGH MONEY TO PAY THE NATIONAL DEBT .

The depredations and the iniquities of the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Reserve banks acting together have cost this country ENOUGH MONEY TO PAY THE NATIONAL DEBT SEVERAL TIMES OVER .”

About the Federal Reserve banks, Rep. McFadden said, “They are private credit monopolies which prey upon the people of the United States for the benefit of themselves and their foreign customers; foreign and domestic speculators and swindlers; the rich and predatory money lenders. This is an era of economic misery and for the reasons that caused that misery, the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Reserve banks are fully liable.”

On the subject of media control he state, “Half a million dollars was spent on one part of the propaganda organized by those same European bankers for the purpose of misleading public opinion in regard to it.”

Rep. McFadden continued, “Every effort has been made by the Federal Reserve Board to conceal its power but the truth is the Federal Reserve Board has USURPED THE GOVERNMENT OF THE UNITED STATES . IT CONTROLS EVERYTHING HERE AND IT CONTROLS ALL OUR FOREIGN RELATIONS . IT MAKES AND BREAKS GOVERNMENTS AT WILL .

No man and no body of men is more entrenched in power than the arrogant credit monopoly which operates the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Reserve banks. These evil-doers have robbed this country of more than enough money to pay the national debt. What the Government has permitted the Federal Reserve Board to steal from the people should now be restored to the people.”

“Our people’s money to the extent of $1,200,000,000 has within the last few months been shipped abroad to redeem Federal Reserve Notes and to pay other gambling debts of the traitorous Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Reserve banks. The greater part of our monetary stock has been shipped to foreigners. Why should we promise to pay the debts of foreigners to foreigners? Why should American Farmers and wage earners add millions of foreigners to the number of their dependents? Why should the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Reserve banks be permitted to finance our competitors in all parts of the world?” Rep. McFadden asked.

“The Federal Reserve Act should be repealed and the Federal Reserve banks, having violated their charters, should be liquidated immediately.

FAITHLESS GOVERNMENT OFFICERS WHO HAVE VIOLATED THEIR OATHS SHOULD BE IMPEACHED AND BROUGHT TO TRIAL ”, Rep. McFadden concluded.

If the media is unbiased, independent and completely thorough, why haven’t they discussed the FED ? Currently, half the states have at least a grass roots movement in action to abolish the FED , but there’s no press coverage. In July, 1968, the House Banking Subcommittee reported that Rockefeller, through Chase Manhattan Bank, controlled 5.9% of the stock in CBS . Furthermore, the bank had gained interlocking directorates with ABC .

In 1974, Congress issued a report stating that the Chase Manhattan Bank’s stake in CBS rose to 14.1% and NBC to 4.5% (through RCA , the parent company of NBC ). The same report said that the Chase Manhattan Bank held stock in 28 broadcasting firms. After this report, the Chase Manhattan Bank obtained 6.7% of ABC , and today the percentage could be much greater. It only requires 5% ownership to significantly influence the media. This is only one of 300 wealthy shareholders of the FED . It is believed other FED owners have similar holdings in the media (Controlled by Rockefeller). To control the media, FED bankers call in their loans if the media disagrees with them.

Rockefeller also controls the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the sole purpose of which is to aid in stimulating greater interest in foreign affairs and in a one world government. Nearly every major newscaster belongs to the Council on Foreign Relations. The Council on Foreign Relations controls many major newspapers and magazines. Additionally, major corporations owned by FED shareholders are the source of huge advertising revenues which surely would influence the media (Reference 14, P. 56-59). It can be no wonder why groups such as FED -UP™ receive minimal, if any, press attention.

How do taxpayers stop financing those whose purpose it is to destroy us? First, expose their activity, then demand change.

WHO ARE THE OCCULT POWERS BEHIND THESE MEN ?

It’s the Jesuit Order (formerly monks) who now masquerade in the guise of priests (plain black suits & white clergy collars) command Popes, Cardinals & Archbishops of the Roman Catholic Church. In devout service to their dark overlord they’re responsible for Inquisitions/Crusades (genocidal campaigns) which continue present day – WW1 , WW2, Korean War, Vietnam (Conflict) countless political assassinations, current Crusade against Islamic world and coming WW3 are ALL Jesuit inspired plots.

The current leader of the Jesuit order is Adolfo Nicolas also known as “The Black Pope”, who usually wears black and practices, “Black Magic”: (BELOW)

-Abridged from bibliotecapleyades.net

Following dictates of Ignatius Loyola’s “25 Sessions” and leadership of Superior General,the ultimate goal of this secret organization is to, “Destroy and rebuild the Temple of Solomon, reestablishing the seat of the Pope in Israel.”

(BELOW) Nazi Pope Benedict XVI (Joseph Alios Ratzinger) & Adolfo Nicolas (Jesuit Black Pope); Note Black Popes hidden hands and Pope’s “sun finger” sign. This pose was done deliberately to show the Black Pope is the “hidden hands” behind the Pope of the Vatican. Also note Ratziger’s scarlet “ruby” slippers.

Historically, the Jesuit mission has been to eliminate Protestant Christianity throughout the world, with United States being the last frontier to be conquered. Contrary to the self-proclaimed mission to educate and assist the underprivileged in society, the Jesuits actually worship Lucifer and practice the most sadistic forms of human sacrifice, homosexuality, pedophilia, black magic, and murder.

The Society employs a variety of ruthless tactics to accomplish its long-term goal (of a New World Order which pays homage to their Black Pope). One is carrying out political assassinations of world leaders who refuse to comply with its demands. These assassinations in the U.S. have included presidents (Abraham Lincoln, JFK ), cabinet members, congressmen, senators, diplomats, journalists, scientists and religious and business leaders. For purposes of obfuscation and maintaining a spirit of compliance, the Society of the Jesuits employs (and finances) the services of the:

NSA

DHS

FEMA

OSS

ONI

FBI

CIA

DIA

DEA

Pentagon

Department of Defense (DOD)

NASA

Federal Reserve (Private Bank Stock Corp)

Internal Revenue Service (IRS)

Congress

Other Federal agencies as deemed necessary

Nicolas’s predecessor, Count Hans Von Kolvenbach and his Satanic cohorts (BELOW) were undoubtedly the powers behind the occult numerology in the events of 9/11.

THE ILLUMINATI OF TODAY : NUMEROLOGY IS ONE FACET THEY USE TO BRING IN THE NEW WORLD ORDER

The illuminati of today believe they are the descendants of Cain and Lucifer was their father. That’s why the illuminati of today in-breed and pay close attention to genealogies and don’t marry outsiders. They want to keep their Luciferian bloodlines intact. They plan their diabolical agenda through secret societies like the Masons, Bilderbergers, Skull and Bones, Jesuit Order etc. They plan events through numerology. Illuminati power numbers are 11 and 13. They believe the more occultic numbers there are surrounding an event they have planned, the less likely they are to be exposed. The number 11 is all consuming around the events of 9/11…and no..it wasn’t carried out by Osama Bin Laden or Arabs, but by high ranking illuminati members.

Satanists believe that a carefully planned event must be carried out according to the correct numbers, or it may not be successful. They go to great lengths to make an event occur according to the correct numbers…. so 11 is the essence of all that is sinful, harmful, and imperfect. It is also the number of the Antichrist because the Bible refers to him as the “11th” horn. Thus, while 11 is very important, multiplication’s are also important, such as 22, 33, 44, 55, 66, 77, 88, and 99.

Now, let us review the tremendous instances where the 9/11 attacks occurred by the Power of “11”.

9/11 ATTACKS : AN EXERCISE USING THE NUMBER “11”

1. The first 11 is formed by the day on which this tragedy occurred, September 11.

2. The second 11 is formed by adding the 9th month, September, and the date, [1 plus 1], forming another 11.

3. The third 11 is formed by the airplane number that first crashed into the World Trade Tower. That plane was American Airlines Flight #11.

4. The fourth 11 is formed by the airplane number that crashed into the Pentagon. That plane was United Airlines Flight #77 [11×7].

5. The fifth 11 is formed by the North Twin Tower of the World Trade Center was 110 stories tall [11×10]

6. The sixth 11 is formed by South Twin Tower, the World Trade Center was 110 stories tall [11×10]

[NOTE: Girders of these towers were set 22” apart! 11×2;

[Construction began in 1966. Not only is this the year in which the Church of Satan was founded, when you add the digits together, they equal another “22”, 1+9+6+6 = 22;

[The first elevator “skyshaft” was set at the 44th floor, 11×4

[The towers were 1,368 and 1,362 feet respectively. “1,368” when added, equals “18”, or a “6+6+6”. “1,362” added equals “12”, a “6+6”, another “11×6”;

7. The Architecture of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, The Twin Towers formed an 11 as they stood before the attack

8. The eighth ‘11’ is formed by one of the doomed flights, where the crew totaled ‘11’.

9. The ninth ‘11’ is formed by the fact that September 11 is the 254th day of the year. When you add 2 + 5 + 4 you get ‘11’

10. The tenth ‘11’ is formed because, after September 11, there are 111 days left in the year.

11. The eleventh ‘11’ is formed by the historic fact that New York State was the 11th state to join the Union in preparation to create the 13-state confederation that would declare independence from England.

12. “11 Years To The Day” On September 11, 1990, President George Bush (Sr.) delivered a speech to the Congress entitled, “Moving Toward A New World Order”. Precisely 11 years to the day after President Bush delivered this speech praising the New World Order, and declaring it to be an inevitable fact, a mighty blow was struck to move the world finally into this global world system. Another of President Bush’s infamous quotes also came from this Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, when he said in August, 1990, that “this invasion shall not stand, because it threatens the New World Order.” Once the Senior Bush introduced this term to the general public, everyone started using it. Let’s listen to Bush here as he admits this very thing: KEEP IN MIND , GEORGE BUSH AND BILL CLINTON ARE ILLUMINATI BLOODLINES !

Let’s take a closer look at another videotape: (BELOW). You might not have caught this until we look at it frame by frame. Is this a normal facial configuration to you? Or something more demonic? Micro-expressions like this caught on one frame of film can be very telling. (NOTE THE REPTILIAN EYE CONFIGURATION WITH ELONGATED PUPILS AND ANIMAL LIKE SAGGING FACIAL STRUCTURE ). I’m surprised he’s not spitting pea soup at the camera!