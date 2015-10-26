NEWS BRIEF: RT News, 11 June 2012

It’s important that information like this goes out because what we say, we believe to be true;

We have a duty to provide this information;

We are expressing an opinion along with facts. We have the right to freedom of press, speech and to express our opinion here:

No doubt, some of the police minions will want us to take this article down. To that we say: TRUTH IS AN ABSOLUTE DEFENSE !!! BRING IT ON !!!

IT IS GREAT TO KNOW THIS ARTICLE IS GETTING WORLD WIDE ATTENTION ! AS YOU CAN SEE BY THE GLOBE AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE , WE ARE GETTING TENS OF THOUSANDS OF HITS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD . HOPEFULLY , WE CAN PUT A BIG DENT IN POLICE CORRUPTION WHICH IS NOW AT EPIDEMIC LEVELS IN AMERICA . COPY AND PASTE AND SEND THIS TO FORUMS ABOUT POLICE MISCONDUCT AND SEND IT TO ANYONE YOU KNOW WHO IS CONCERNED ABOUT THE FIRST STAGES OF A POLICE STATE IN AMERICA . MAKE SURE AND WATCH THE SHOCKING VIDEOS AT THE END OF THIS REPORT AND SEE HOW THE POLICE ARE VIOLATING YOUR RIGHTS ON A DAILY BASIS .

Before we proceed, let’s look at another racist cop, Eric Casebolt, who is another racist loser just like Laska, who think they can cover their social awkwardness by becoming a policeman and controlling minorities or anyone else:

DO NOT TRUST THE POLICE !!!!! THEY ARE NOT ON YOUR SIDE !

IF YOU HAVE HAD A BAD EXPERIENCE WITH CORRUPT POLICE , LET US KNOW IN THE BELOW FORUM SO WE CAN TELL AMERICA !

Here’s a quiz: What is the difference between being kidnapped and being arrested? What’s the difference between being given a traffic ticket and extortion?

I guess ignorance of the law and lying is fine, as long as you are ex-Greenwood Village police stooge Anthony Laska along with 1000 other flunkies like him.

When I did go in to the station to clear this mess up, and I saw Anthony Laska was a creepy little runt that was balding and had stained teeth (bad hygiene). I thought it was “dress up a troll as a cop day”. He also has a slow inarticulate/uneducated speech pattern that reminded me of Forest Gump.

When writing this article, I had problems with the Greenwood Village police, specifically former Anthony Laska, whose facebook page says he’s married to a Michelle Corey Chambers and they live in Delta Junction Alaska (ABOVE). He ticketed me for basically hanging out at a public fountain, using the “terrorist” excuse to issue a frivolous ticket. He apparently thought I was trying to “poison” the fountain. RIDICULOUS !!! Some stooge in a gym over seeing it, called the police and the Greenwood Village police. They (THE POLICE ), should have known better than to waste taxpayer money to check this out. That’s what the “state” should do, figure out what’s real and what isn’t.

Read more about this abuse of authority with flunky police minions like him below. Anyone reading this article please copy and paste it to where you can to let the public know that “We the People” won’t put up with people like Laska anymore! Once again, keep in mind, people like Laska, are nothing but mind controlled losers who think they are important. They are nothing more than chess pieces for the New World Order. They don’t think for themselves. They are just clones doing what they have been told to do and not even doing a good job of that.

Here’s a contact number at the D.O.D in Greely, Alaska (BELOW): You may want to find out why they hire unprofessional, INCOMPETENT , UNQUALIFIED, childish, people like Laska.

Bldg 655

Big Delta Ave.

Fort Greely, AK

99731

907-873-3662

907-873-434

make sure and keep this address as well:

Department of Defense

400 Army Navy Drive

Arlington, Virginia 22202

United States

Anthony Laska

Possible e-mail address:

ajlaska@ci.fairbanks.ak.us

Possible address:

3720 Arapaho Dr. or Airline Dr.

North Pole, Alaska

99705

Who was the moron who reported a man eating lunch at a fountain as a possible “Terrorist?” to incompetent Laska? It was the below stooge number 2, JASON FREELAND . He apparently owns The Wellness Center (The Wellness Zone) at 6380 S Fiddlers Green Circle in Greenwood Village Co. 80111 at: 303-601-2741. DOB 3 /17/69

Apparently FREELAND is one of those paranoid sheep who thinks everything he sees on the 6:00 o’clock news is real. He’s a scrawny, creepy little dude who needs to “report” someone to the police to feel important. He is without a doubt is a believer in the idiotic “See Something, Say Something” doctrine. But what else would anyone expect from the brain dead sheeple in America. This business owner is too dumb and scared to investigate and talk with me. So he chose to be a coward and hide behind (See something Say Something) and call Greenwood Police. That is exactly what the NAZI Germans encouraged….. for citizens to “SPY” on each other!! By the way, even though lying snitches and stool pigeons like JASON FREELAND are not respected, they generally are the one’s who are accused as “lying snitches’ And we all know what “lying snitches” are thought of to most people. Just COWARDS !

Here’s another pic of Freeland thinking he’s making America Free by lying to the police and thinking he is “seeing something and saying something”

Hey Dude, I’d leave my shirt on if I were you, you look like a cross between the Michelin man and Pillsbury dough boy:

Check here for more scumbag police abuse!! Including stool pigeon coward Jason Freeland :

There is a reason the people rioted in L.A. 20 years ago: It was because of out of control cops. More on this later in this article:

Did you know Police in the United States kill a black man every 36 hours, per year, that is more killings than the Klan ever carried out in a single year. So for communities of color, the only difference between the cops and the Klan when it comes to racist terror and violence, is that the cops are worse.

Remember, the police are legally allowed to lie to you…and they do so on a regular basis. Watch the below video and learn ten rules to follow when dealing with police:

UPDATE : HERE IS THE LATEST SCANDAL FROM OUT OF CONTROL COPS . THIS FROM AURORA , COLORADO:

Colorado Police Illegally Detain 40 Innocent Bystanders Searching for Robber

In News, NWO, Other Leaks, Police Brutality, Police State, Viral Videos on June 7, 2012 at 7:41 PM

06/03/2012

KDVR :

AURORA , Colo. Nearly two dozen cars were detained at the intersection of Iliff Avenue and Buckley Road Saturday afternoon as police, with guns drawn, searched each vehicle for a man who had just robbed the Wells Fargo bank at 15301 E. Hampden Ave.

According to witnesses, the adult occupants of the vehicles were handcuffed and led away from their cars after reports the suspect might have taken hostages.

“Cops came from every direction and just literally threw their cars in front of my car. They pinned them off there, they pinned them off in the parking lot, they pinned off here so literally nobody could go anywhere,” said Sonya Romero, who was detained. “We had to throw our hands in the air.”

Pictures from the scene show police officers armed with shields and weapons as they made contact with each car. Adults were handcuffed and led away. Children that were present followed.

“They had guns drawn, there were cops everywhere,” Romero said. “I mean, we didn’t know what the heck was going on. We didn’t know if we were in the line of fire or what the hell was happening.”

The big picture here is that the police in this small Colorado town applied tactics that are forbidden by the U.S. Constitution, and which were perfected by the SS in Nazi Germany, in order to make their job easier. Nazi Germany had the lowest crime rate of any modern society; but it had no freedom. The cops and the SS regularly arrested groups until they found the person they wanted.

We fought World War II in large measure to prevent such behavior by the government.

Here is the law. The government may stop a person temporarily for a few minutes and in public and ask questions of the person only when it has “articulable suspicion” about that person. The suspicion must be based on objective observations, not immutable characteristics (such as race or gender) or group characteristics (such as location or beliefs). The government may only arrest a person or prevent movement using restraints or force for more than a few moments, when it has probable cause to believe that the arrested person has committed a crime. The standard for arrest requires a “more likely than not” objective conclusion of criminal behavior on the part of the arrested person.

The behavior of the cops on Aurora, Co. will cost the town a great deal of money; and it should provoke a federal criminal investigation of the police behavior. The Aurora police violated basic constitutionally-guaranteed rights, federal law, rights guaranteed by the Colorado Constitution, and state law. EVERY PERSON IN THE BELOW PIC IS BEING HELD ILLEGALLY AS THE AURORA POLICE ARE VIOLATING THEIR 4tH AMENDMENT RIGHTS ! NOTICE ONE LADY IS EVEN CUFFED WITH HER ARMS AROUND A CHILD ! THESE POLICE ARE NOTHING BUT STATE SPONSORED CRIMINALS WITH A BADGE !

AURORA POLICE CHIEF DAN OATES MADE THIS INSANE STATEMENT :

“No question we inconvenienced citizens, and I feel badly about that.” But says he backs up the decision to proceed with the unusual method, “I can’t find fault with the decisions that were made.”

Inconvenienced? What his officers did was violate every principal America is about!

THIS MAN SHOULD BE FIRED FOR SUPPORTING THIS KIND OF ROGUE COP BEHAVIOR !!!!!

CALL AND TELL THE AURORA POLICE YOU ARE MAD AS HELL AND WON ’T PUT UP WITH THIS KIND OF CRAP ! AND EXPRESS YOUR OUTRAGE OVER POLICE CHIEF DAN OATES DEFENDING THIS KIND OF VIOLATION OF YOUR CONSTITUTION !

Aurora Police Chief: Dan Oates

1500 East Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, Co.

80012

INTERNAL AFFAIRS

303-739-6072

Officers think hanging out at intersections with their tax payer radar guns give them power. When in fact, they are just slaves to the government who think they are getting respect. Most of these “COPS” are just losers who prey on people with real jobs so the police dept can get money for the state. ONCE AGAIN ! THE POLICE ARE NOT ON YOUR SIDE ! YOU DON ’T ANSWER TO THEM ! YOU PAY THEIR SALARY !!!!!! DON ’T PUT UP WITH THEIR B .S.!!!! Statistics show policeman divorce rates are higher than any other job.

I get so tired of the lie that “police put their lives on the line everyday”......Bull!

Yea, it’s really life threatening to hide behind trees and bust people for going 10 mph over the speed limit. It’s really life threatening to issue a parking ticket in the handicapped zone. It’s really life threatening to light up someone who runs a four way stop…..Oh yes, the sobriety check points where most people are clean must be overworked for the poor cops….

MY BLEEDING HEART !!! Maybe they have to direct traffic where the lights are out?! When was the last time we needed a policeman and he was there for us? Ummmm, like NEVER ! As a matter of fact, if any policeman’s life was really on the line, like in the L.A. riots….They (the police) would be pulled off the streets and the public would be forced defend themselves…..DO YOU REMEMBER THE L .A. RIOTS !!! ONCE AGAIN , THE POLICE ARE NOT ON YOUR SIDE !!!!! As a matter of fact, if the people’s rights and life and property were on the line and there was a real threat to our security and our businesses, the police and their collective pansy ass’s would be so pulled off the streets before the looting ever started. In other words…YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN !!!!

ANTHONY LASKA : ANOTHER EXAMPLE OF INCOMPETENT ,CHILDISH, RACIST POLICE WORK :

The fact that I was ticketed for possible “terrorism” by hanging out by a public fountain and possible poisoning it is laughable. Laska, the police officer who wrote this pathetic ticket, didn’t bother look in to it, (or investigate it) and was in on an obvious mission, TO PROFILE !!!!

This incompetent Officer (Anthony Laska), and I use the term, “officer” loosely, because I don’t respect him to have that title and no one else should either. He said they were on alert for “terrorists” in public places. GIVE ME A BREAK ! This was nothing but police “profiling”.

This, I consider RACISM ! The complaint issued to me was from this officer “Anthony Laska.” His writing on the ticket looks like that of a six year old so it’s hard to make out what his first name really is—-but we figured it out later. He now apparently works with the department of defense in Alaska. Good luck there with this fool! Here is a photocopy of the ticket this fool gave me before he even did an investigation. (BELOW): This was such a ridiculous, idiotic ticket submitted by an unqualified bad cop (Laska). It obviously never went to trial and was dropped. WHAT A WASTE OF TAXPAYER MONEY ! The complaint issued for me even admits that “there was no arrest” and that there was “no fingerprinting” and there was “no photographs”. In other words. “There is no case”! But, because I was “profiled as a terrorist” I was called in.

By the way, I was in no way obligated to go in and talk with this creepy guy. If I just blew the whole thing off there is not a thing he could have done. But, I just thought I could clear this all up by going in. Because I follow the law! How wrong was I! ONCE AGAIN ! “DON’T TRUST THE POLICE !”

Officer Laska, even initially called a phone number that was not my residence trying to find me and threatened my mother that he would “Have my car picked up” unless I came in and talked to them. I even still have that phone conversation recorded. First off, Officer Laska could NOT have my car picked up, for ANY reason as he threatened which makes him nothing but a liar! DON ’T LET FOOLS LIKE THIS BE ON THE STREETS !!! They cost people money to play their childish games. INCREDIBLE isn’t it? Hell, he wasn’t even experienced enough with investigations to figure out he called my mothers house. He couldn’t even figure out where I lived!

Now, here is a photo of (Anthony Laska) who actually issued me a ticket (BELOW). Looks like he has a facebook page. I did some research on him, he’s 42 and looks 62. He quite frankly looks like a homeless bum….but I digress. When I filed a formal complaint to the police chief against him, I suggested that all potential police officers have at least a four year collage degree before they can issue tickets and that might weed out people like him.

When I did go in to the station to clear this mess up and I saw Anthony Laska was a creepy little runt that was balding and had stained teeth (bad hygiene). I thought it was “dress up a troll as a cop day”. He also has a slow inarticulate/uneducated speech pattern that reminded me of Forest Gump. Even though I was under no obligation to go into the station, I did so to try and clear this “terrorist” nonsense up.

He was argumentative and reminded me of the kid everyone picked on in school and now that he’s a policeman. He thinks he’ll now get respect. WRONG ! Look at his facebook page (BELOW) and his favorite quote is “Google me bitch.” Is this the kind of person you want in authority? Someone who has this kind immature, 7th grade disrespect towards women? “Google me bitch”? Of all the great quotes out there, this is his all-time favorite? Now he’s a police officer? If he now works at the Department of Defense! AMERICA IS IN TROUBLE !

That should tell you a little about his mentality right there. Proof from his facebook page (BELOW). Keep this in mind because once he figures out we exposed him, he might try to change this. That should worry everyone that disrespectful, ignorant, incompetent people like this can actually become policemen, and believe me, there is more of his kind out there than people want to believe.

This Laska guy who wrote me a ticket under the ruse of “terrorism”, has a facebook page where he lists relatives such as Elizabeth, Debi, Jimmy, Josh, Bryan and David with the surname LASKA , along with his famous “GOOGLE ME BITCH ” (BELOW) as his favorite phrase? DUDE , as an ex-cop, he just doesn’t get it. Glad this dude is an ex-cop that has been exiled to Alaska. His family must be so proud! Why would he create/allow a facebook page that includes his relatives names for the world to see with GOOGLE ME BITCH as his favorite phrase? STUPID IS AS STUPID DOES . KEYSTONE COPS ARE STILL THRIVING !!!!

Anthony Laska lacked professionalism, integrity, intelligence and just plain common sense to think normal people may be “terrorists”. Scary that people like Laska can be promoted to the Dept. of Defense. Apparently, they hire racists and sexists. GOOGLE ME BITCH ?

My advice is to call the number at the top of this article and complain that childish morons like Laska even have a job! Apparently racists that disrespect women can work for America!

That’s blatant RACISM !!!!! The real thing is, people like him are too stupid to even know they are slaves of their employers. They think they have an “important” job. Cops like him are the enemy of our Constitution and “WE THE PEOPLE ”! Employers in law enforcement tend to hire people of low intelligence like Laska because people like him are easy to control and manipulate because they don’t think for themselves.

What to do if you are confronted with a lying manipulative bad cop like Anthony Laska.

Are police officers allowed to lie to you? Yes, the Supreme Court has ruled that police officers can lie to the American public. Police officers are trained at lying, twisting words and to be manipulative. Police officers and other law enforcement agents are very skilled at getting information from people. So don’t try to “out smart” the police officer or try being a “smooth talker” because you will lose! Because, you as a decent citizen want to tell the truth, but you are up against professional lying police! If you can keep your mouth shut, you just might come out ahead more than you expected.

Teach your children that they must call a parent for permission before they talk to police officer. Remember police officers are trained to put you at ease and to gain your trust. Their job is to find, arrest and help convict a suspect and that suspect is you!

Yea, this Laska dude presents himself as a good guy, family guy on Facebook. But just look at the lies and deception he (AS ALL COPS ) practice in his “profession.”

Lies Police Officers like Laska Use To Get You To Talk:

There are many ways a police officer will try and trick you into talking. It’s always safe to say the Magic Words: “Am I free to leave, if not I’m going to remain silent and I want a lawyer.”

The following are common lie’s the police use when they’re trying to get you to talk:

1. “You will have to stay here and answer my questions” or “You’re not leaving until I find out what I want to know.”

2. “I have evidence on you, so tell me what I want to know or else.” (Police can fabricate fake evidence to convince you to tell them what they want to know.)

3. “You’re not a suspect, were simply investigating here. Just help us understand what happened and then you can go.”

4. “If you don’t answer my questions, I won’t have any choice but to take you to jail.”

5. “If you don’t answer these questions, you’ll be charged with resisting arrest.”

6. “Your friend has told his side of the story and it’s not looking good for you, anything you want to say in your defense?”

Watch this video below and you’ll see why the police don’t like to have people around with video cameras around when they are making arrests:

This kind of nonsense is not an isolated incident:

MIAMI , FL – An officer with the Miami-Dade police department was arrested by federal authorities for stopping female drivers for no other reason than to initiate “sexually suggestive conversations.” He told women to unzip their shirts or else they would face punishments such as losing their children.

Although police officers may seem nice and pretend to be on your side, they’re wanting to learn your habits, opinions, and affiliations of other people not suspected of wrongdoing. ANTHONY LASKA CALLED MY MOTHER TO KNOW WHERE I “HANG OUT ”. I know, UNREAL , stupidity! He’s too dense to know that’s my mom on the line and didn’t seem to have the concept she can see his caller I.D. that identifies him. But he still wanted to know from her where I “hang out”. We have this conversation recorded to this day.

When she asked if I could call him back, he said “no”. Once again, he’s too dumb and untrained to know that she would know who was calling from the caller I.D. Yea, he’s brilliant, right,? Don’t try to answer a police officers questions! Remember,

POLICEMEN ARE PROFESSIONAL LIARS !

They are trained to be that way. You can never tell how a seemingly harmless bit of information that you give to a police officer might be used and misconstrued to hurt you or someone else. Also keep in mind that lying to a federal agent is a crime. But them lying to you (THE PEOPLE ) isn’t.

Know Your Rights When Dealing With Police Officers!

What makes a police officer powerless? A well informed citizen who knows their rights!

Police officers hate to hear these words:

“I don’t consent to a search.”

“Am I free to go?”

“I’m going to remain silent.”

Never talk to a police officer!

All the information the police officer needs to know about you, can be found on your id card or drivers license. Don’t volunteer any information to a police officer, if he ask you a question politely ask him “Am I free to go?” If he says yes, then leave, if he says no then say, I’m Going to Remain Silent.

“Am I Free to Go?”

As soon as the police officer asks you a question ask him, “Am I free to go?” You have to ask if you’re “free to go,” otherwise the police officer will think you are voluntarily staying to talk with him. If the police officer says that you’re are being detained or arrested, say to the police officer “I’m going to remain silent.”

Anything You Say Can And Will Be Used Against You!

Silence is not an admission of guilt and can not be used against you in court.

You have every right NOT to talk to a police officer and you should NOT speak to a police officer unless you have first consulted with a lawyer who has advised you differently. Police officers depend on fear and intimidation to get what they want from you and this includes giving up your rights. Police officers might say they will “go easy” on you if you talk to them, but they’re LYING !

The government made a law that allows police officers to lie to American citizens. That’s another reason not to trust the police!

Never voluntarily talk to a police officer, there’s no such thing as a “friendly chat” with a police officer. Let the police officer do all the talking and you stay silent. The Supreme Court has recently ruled that you should NOT talk to a police officer without a lawyer and you must say out loud “I’m going to remain silent.” It can be very dangerous to talk to a police officer or a Federal Agent.

Innocent people have talked to a police officer and ended up in jail and prison, just because they spoke to a police officer without an attorney.

What If a Police Officer Walks Up to You in Public?

NEVER give consent to talk to a police officer. If a police officer stops you and ask to speak with you, you’re perfectly within your rights to say “I do not wish to speak with you, good-bye.” At this point you should be free to leave, but the police officer will probably ask for your identification. If you have identification on you, tell the officer where it’s at and ask permission to reach for it. “Some states you’re not required to show an I.D”. MOST STATES YOU ARE NOT ! DO NOT GIVE YOUR ID TO A POLICE OFFICER IF YOU ARE NOT REQUIRED TO ! Know the laws in your state!

The police officer might start asking you questions, at this point you may ask the officer “Am I Free to Go?” The police officer may not like this and may challenge you with words like, “If you have nothing to hide, why won’t you speak to me?” Just like the first question, you don’t have to answer this question either. Just ask “Am I Free to Go?”

Police officers need your permission to have a conversation, never give it to them. There is NO law that says you must tell a police officer where you are going or where you have been, so keep your mouth shut and say nothing! Don’t answer any questions (except name, address and age) and probably not even that, until you have a lawyer.

We’ll have more on this Laska clown later on in this article. But for now:

Officials used the ‘War On Terror’ as their ‘severe crisis’ which allowed them to seize control and so arm police forces that they are now para-military rather than normal police forces.

NEWS BRIEF : “How the War on Terror Has Militarized the Police”, The Atlantic, November 7, 2011

“Over the past 10 years, law enforcement officials have begun to look and act more and more like soldiers. Here’s why we should be alarmed. At around 9:00 a.m. on May 5, 2011, officers with the Pima County, Arizona, Sheriff’s Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) team surrounded the home of 26-year-old José Guerena, a former U.S. Marine and veteran of two tours of duty in Iraq, to serve a search warrant for narcotics. As the officers approached, Guerena lay sleeping in his bedroom after working the graveyard shift at a local mine. When his wife Vanessa woke him up, screaming that she had seen a man outside the window pointing a gun at her, Guerena grabbed his AR-15 rifle, instructed Vanessa to hide in the closet with their four year old son, and left the bedroom to investigate.”

“Within moments, and without Guerena firing a shot or even switching his rifle off of ‘safety’ he lay dying, his body riddled with 60 bullets. A subsequent investigation revealed that the initial shot that prompted the S.W.A.T. team barrage came from a S.W.A.T. team gun, not Guerena’s. Guerena, reports later revealed, had no criminal record, and no narcotics were found at his home.”

In addition to arming police forces with incredible firepower, the Federal Government has also trained them to shoot first and ask questions later. Can you imagine that, without receiving fire from the victim, these police fired so many times that they actually hit him 60 times? How many rounds did they fire off? If they hit a body hidden inside the house that many times, they must have fired hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

These are the actions of a dictatorship. But, of course, a dictatorship is what the secret societies like the Bilderbergers are planning once the world moves into the New World Order.

Now, let us return to our featured article.

“Sadly, the Guerenas are not alone; in recent years we have witnessed a proliferation in incidents of excessive, military-style force by police S.W.A.T. teams, which often make national headlines due to their sheer brutality. Why has it become routine for police departments to deploy black-garbed, body-armored S.W.A.T. teams for routine domestic police work? ”

The answer is that the Federal Government has taken full advantage of the domestic terror produced by the attacks of 9/11. Officials up and down the Federal Government have forced changes in the guise of protecting us from terrorism that they would never be able to make otherwise.

But, of course, this is the essence of the “Dialectic Struggle” tactic: create a crisis and then step in with your solution.

I am amazed at the tremendous mileage the Government has gotten from the attacks of 9/11, as officials from Bush to Obama have been able to get tough dictatorial laws passed by Congress. History will record 9/11/2001 as the true “Day of Infamy”, the first day of the end of America’s Constitutionally guaranteed freedoms.

AMERICA TAKE NOTICE ! Unconstitutional arrests are taking place across the country of people who owe small debts, and collection companies are making huge profits. Here’s what’s happening. People are secretly being arrested throughout the nation for owing minor credit card debts. People are not being served notice that they are being sued, then when they don’t show up for court, a warrant is issued for their arrest….and the debtors don’t even know it!!!

You committed no crime, but an officer is knocking on your door. More Americans are surprised to find themselves being locked up over debts.

Take Joy Uhlmeyer (BELOW LEFT ), who had been arrested while driving home to Richfield, Minn., after a visit with her mother. Uhlmeyer spent a night in a holding cell. Then, handcuffed in a squad car, she was taken to Minneapolis for booking. No one had an answer as to why she was arrested. Finally, after 16 hours in limbo, jail officials fingerprinted Uhlmeyer and explained she owed a credit card company less than $300. Uhlmeyer spent a sleepless night in a frigid Anoka County holding cell, her hands tucked under her armpits for warmth. Finally, after hours in limbo, jail officials fingerprinted Uhlmeyer and explained her offense — missing a court hearing over an unpaid debt. “They have no right to do this to me,” said the 57-year-old patient care advocate, her voice as soft as a whisper. “Not for a stupid credit card.”

It’s not a crime to owe money, and debtors’ prisons were abolished in the United States in the 19th century. But people are routinely being thrown in jail for failing to pay debts. In Minnesota, which has some of the most creditor-friendly laws in the country, the use of arrest warrants against debtors has jumped 60 percent over the past four years, with 845 cases in 2009, a Star Tribune analysis of state court data has found.

Not every warrant results in an arrest, but in Minnesota many debtors spend up to 48 hours in cells with criminals. Consumer attorneys say such arrests are increasing in many states, including Arkansas, Arizona and Washington.

Last spring, Deborah Poplawski (BELOW RIGHT ) was digging for coins to feed a parking meter when she saw the flashing lights of a police car. She was arrested, not for parking illegally, but for a small credit card debt. How much? $250!

Thanks to interest and fees, Poplawski was on the hook for a lot more than her original debt. Less than a month earlier, she learned by chance that she had an outstanding warrant. A debt buyer had sued her, but she says nobody served her with court documents. She spent nearly 25 hours in the Hennepin County jail. The judge told her to fill out a form listing her assets. A debt collection firm used this information to seize her bank account.

How often are debtors arrested across the country? No one can say. No national statistics are kept, and the practice is largely unnoticed. “MY SUSPICION IS THE DEBT COLLECTION INDUSTRY DOES NOT WANT THE WORLD TO KNOW THESE ARRESTS ARE HAPPENING BECAUSE THE PRACTICE WOULD BE WIDELY CONDEMNED ,” said Robert Hobbs of the National Consumer Law Center in Boston

Whether a debtor is locked up depends largely on where the person lives, because enforcement is inconsistent. Arrests are increasing in certain states, driven by a bad economy, high consumer debt and a growing industry that buys debt and employs every means available to collect. In one state with particularly creditor-friendly laws, debtor arrests have increased sharply.

In Illinois and southwest Indiana , some judges jail debtors for missing court-ordered debt payments. In extreme cases, people stay in jail until they raise a minimum payment. In January, a judge sentenced an Illinois man “to indefinite incarceration” until he came up with this amount toward a lumber yard debt.

It’s now of utmost importance that we NOT let America become a Police State where the police can do anything they please. The police routinely violate people’s rights. They lie to people they are trying to arrest on a constant basis. People may wonder “are police allowed to lie to me?”

Yes. It’s a legally accepted and highly effective interrogation technique to lie to you and present false evidence in order to elicit a confession. This is particularly common during interrogations in which officers might tell you that “your friend already gave you up, so you might as well come clean.” DON ’T ADMIT YOU OWE MONEY TO A CREDITOR OR TO A POLICEMAN !!!!

The best defense against these manipulative tricks is to avoid saying anything to police without first speaking with an attorney. Use the magic words “I’m going to remain silent. I would like to see a lawyer.” Repeat, if necessary.

On a related topic, it’s commonly believed that undercover police have to reveal their identity when asked. This is false. Police lie….and do on a constant basis.

Determine if you’re free to go. Unless you’re detained or arrested, you may terminate the encounter anytime. But don’t wait for the officer to dismiss you. Ask if you’re free to go.

For example, if an officer threatens to call in a K-9 unit if you refuse a search, you should ask “Officer, are you detaining me, or am I free to go?” (Because he will lie to you)

Not only can this line can help withdraw you from an encounter, it also deflects any of the officer’s probing questions or threats. So if an officer says “If you cooperate with me, everything will go easy for you.” You may respond by saying either “Officer, I don’t consent to any searches” or “Officer, am I free to go?”

If the officer lets you leave (and by our constitution he has too), do so immediately. If the officer’s answer is unclear, or if he asks additional questions, persist by repeating “Officer, am I free to go?”

How does the PATRIOT Act & War on Terror impact your rights during police encounters? There are many reasons to be concerned about the unconstitutional impact of the PATRIOT Act and War on Terror. But as far as the powers of your local sheriff or state highway patrol are concerned, they have had zero impact.

That being said, be mindful that some police officers may use the threat of terrorism to trick citizen’s into believing they have enhanced search and interrogation powers. For example, police may justify a routine traffic search request by claiming “I’m just searching for guns and explosives”. This is simply a cynical way to trick citizens into compliance and is a violation of your 4th Amendment rights of unreasonable searches.

Back to my case…..Officer Anthony Laska called my mother’s house and threatened to have my car picked up….HE WAS LYING !!!!!! It would be a violation of the 4th Amendment if police could just come and pick up your car. LASKA WAS LYING THROUGH HIS TEETH ! WE STILL HAVE THE ORIGINAL RECORDING OF HIS IDLE THREAT ! We’ll try to get this recording posted soon.

Don’t fall for these kind of traps. You have the right to refuse search requests by asking “Officer, am I free to go.” Repeat if necessary.

Don’t think for a minute that the police are on your side. Let’s read this statement from a former NYPD :

When Officer Adil Polanco dreamed of becoming a cop, it was out of a desire to help people not, he says, to harass them.

“I’m not going to keep arresting innocent people, I’m not going to keep searching people for no reason, I’m not going to keep writing people for no reason, I’m tired of this,” said Adil Polanco, an NYPD Officer.

He claims Precinct Commanders relentlessly pressure cops on the street to make more arrests, and give out more summonses.

“Our primary job is not to help anybody, our primary job is not to assist anybody, our primary job is to get those numbers and come back with them?” said Officer Polanco.

Eyewitness News asked, “Are you telling me they’re stopping people for no reason, is that what you’re saying?”

“We are stopping kids walking upstairs to their house, stopping kids going to the store, young adults. In order to keep the quota,” answered Officer Polanco.

THE REAL ANSWER IS YES ! THEY DO STOP PEOPLE FOR NO REASON !!!!!

Here is a statement from the Colorado Greenwood Village Police Department from their website:

“The Greenwood Village policing philosophy is based on the principle of providing safety in our community, crime prevention and solving neighborhood problems.”

BS!!!!!! Well, first off, the Greenwood Village police department pulls people over frequently on the highway and endangers everyone. I see this constantly. Also, they pull over motorists for hours on end into the parking lots of private businesses for their “speed traps” that the taxpayers pay for. I’ve seen this first hand at the Bank of The West private parking on Quebec street. I went to work at 9:00am and there was a policeman pulling people over there. At lunchtime. 12:00 noon, he was still at it. If I was the owner of Bank of The West, I would come out and tell the officer to stop pulling people over in my parking lot and to run his speed trap elsewhere.

If any of you see this…write a letter and complain to the Attorney General in your state as well as nationally! Also, file complaints with the United States Department of Justice or the United States Attorneys office. —

IT’S IMPORTANT THAT YOU FILE COMPLAINTS AGAINST THE POLICE !

KEEP IN MIND , YOU DON ’T ANSWER TO BAD , LYING COPS LIKE LASKA ! HE ANSWERS TO YOU ! YOU AND YOUR TAXES PAY HIS SALARY !

His threat is against my 4th amendment rights says he’s either not telling the truth (a liar), to try to get me to come down to the station or ignorant of the Constitution (or both). Second, I believe he was using threats that he couldn’t follow through with to try and intimidate. Well, I am not intimidated by anyone! I did decide to go into the station to clear up this nonsense that I may be a “terrorist”.

When I was at the station, Laska was not articulate in my conversations with him and he was very argumentative and ignorant of the law.

He seemed to have problems relating to people. Almost like you might think he’s mentally disturbed or handicapped.

He seemed to have problems even filling out a ticket properly. In my opinion, he lacked education, formal training and common sense. Typical for beat cops.

AMERICA ! DON’T LET IRRESPONSIBLE LOSERS LIKE LASKA HAVE THEIR WAY !!!!

Remember, cops like Laska are NOT out to catch real “crooks”. They are out to hassle decent people and extort money from them that then goes to the City and County.

THIS KIND OF POLICE BS HAS GOT TO STOP ! As a matter of fact, please call the Greenwood Village police in Colorado at 303-486-8248 and ask for John A. Jackson (the police chief pictured below), and ask why they waste tax payer money with useless “speed traps”. Ask him why they pull people over on the highway that endangers people’s lives. —

Then ask why they accuse regular citizens of “Terrorism” and encourage officers to make empty lying threats such as “picking my car up”. It’s against the law for citizens to lie to the police, but apparently they can lie and threaten all they want. Here is Jackson’s picture below. Remember, he is okay with a cop that has on his facebook page “Google me bitch” and apparently, the Dept of Defense in Alaska is okay with this kind of childish, unprofessional behavior as well.

Apparently he promotes and is okay with bad cops like officer Laska….Now, to be fair, he wasn’t the Police Chief when I had my run in with the department…..but the speed traps (at taxpayer expense) and dangerous traffic stops on the highway continue. You can also e-mail him at:

jjackson@greenwoodvillage.com or write the dept at: City of Greenwood Village • 6060 South Quebec Street • Greenwood Village, CO 80111 -4591*

Also, don’t stop at the local level. File complaints with the Attorney General on the National level too. Especially if you think you were profiled as I believe I was.

Here is the address:

Eric H Holder Jr. Attorney General

950 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Washington D.C.

20530

(202) 514-2001

If you live in Greenwood Village and you have been stopped without probable cause, make sure and let John A. Jackson know about it, (BELOW). He may not do anything about it, but WE THE PEOPLE need to let him and all Police Chiefs across the nation know that we won’t tolerate their strong arm tactics. I guarantee you, if enough complaints get filed with the Attorney General in your state…..they will start listening!!!

Remember, you don’t answer to the police, they answer to you! You pay their salary! Don’t put up with their intimidation tactics.

OTHER CATEGORIES OF POLICE CORRUPTION YOU NEED TO BE AWARE OF :

Corrupt acts by police officers

Police officers have various opportunities to gain personally from their status and authority as law enforcement officers. The Knapp Commission, which investigated corruption in the New York City Police Department in the early 1970s, divided corrupt officers into two types:

Meat-eaters, who “aggressively misuse their police powers for personal gain,”

And grass-eaters, who “simply accept the payoffs that the happenstances of police work throw their way.”

If you are ever called to jury duty, don’t ever give credibility to a police officer’s testimony. They are notorious for lying under oath!!! That’s why O.J. Simpson was acquitted. It wasn’t because he was innocent, even the jurors knew he was guilty. Why didn’t they convict him? Because every juror, said they couldn’t convict Simpson knowing the police LIED UNDER OATH !!!!!!

The reason they found Simpson innocent is because the lead detectives in the case (Phillip Van Atter and Tom Lange along with racist scum Mark Fuhrman) all lied through their teeth! Thus, blocking any kind of conviction for Simpson. Only the LAPD through their own lying and incompetence could have screwed this one up as guilty as Simpson was! It wasn’t the media, it wasn’t the people, it wasn’t the jury….. It wasn’t racism by the media…..IT WAS THE LYING POLICE !

Fuhrman, like Laska, will compromise any investigation because of their ignorant, racist, “terrorist” views….

This sort of corrupt acts that have been committed by police officers have been classified as follows:

Corruption of authority: police officers receiving free drinks, meals, and other gratuities.

* Kickbacks: receiving payment from referring people to other businesses. This can include, for instance, contractors and tow truck operators.

* Opportunistic theft from arrests and crime victims or their corpses.

* Shakedowns: accepting bribes for not pursuing a criminal violation.

* Protection of illegal activity: being “on the take”, accepting payment from the operators of illegal establishments such as brothels, casinos, or drug dealers to protect them from law enforcement and keep them in operation.

“Fixing”: undermining criminal prosecutions by withholding evidence or failing to appear at judicial hearings, for bribery or as a personal favor.

* Direct criminal activities of law enforcement officers themselves.

* Internal payoffs: prerogatives and perquisites of law enforcement organizations, such as shifts and holidays, being bought and sold.

* The “frameup”: the planting or adding to evidence, especially in drug cases.

* Police hazing within law enforcement.

* Ticket fixing: police officers canceling traffic tickets as a favor to the friends and family of other police officers.*

How serious is this “terror threat” that police are always on guard for anyway? The answer will shock you!

NSC Study Shows You are More Likely to Killed By a Cop Than a Terrorist!!!!!!

While we`re constantly being told that another attack is imminent and that radical Islamic fundamentalists are two steps away from establishing a caliphate in Branson, Missouri, just how close are they? How do the odds of dying in a terrorist attack stack up against the odds of dying in other unfortunate situations?

The following ratios were compiled using data from 2004 National Safety Council Estimates, a report based on data from The National Center for Health Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau. In addition, 2003 mortality data from the Center for Disease Control was used.

—You are 17,600 times more likely to die from heart disease than from a terrorist attack

-You are 12,571 times more likely to die from cancer than from a terrorist attack

-You are 11,000 times more likely to die in an airplane accident than from a terrorist plot involving an airplane

-You are 1048 times more likely to die from a car accident than from a terrorist attack

You are 404 times more likely to die in a fall than from a terrorist attack

-You are 87 times more likely to drown than die in a terrorist attack

-You are 13 times more likely to die in a railway accident than from a terrorist attack

-You are 12 times more likely to die from accidental suffocation in bed than from a terrorist attack

-You are 9 times more likely to choke to death on your own vomit than die in a terrorist attack

You are 8 times more likely to be killed by a police officer than by a terrorist

-You are 8 times more likely to die from accidental electrocution than from a terrorist attack

-You are 6 times more likely to die from hot weather than from a terrorist attack

SOURCE : The Progressive Review