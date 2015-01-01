PROOF THAT FOX, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS AND NBC ALL FAKE THE NEWS USING PHONY "CRISIS ACTORS"

HOME
Joe Monoco
01/01/2015 09:58 PM
ITK7 wrote on 04/27/2010 07:35 PM
I see "the battle has been joined" ...just posted "Speaking With One Voice: Rothschild Funded Nazi-Mind Science Controls Media"...Enjoy! great clip of BBC sloppiness, that's what arrogance does, blinds you to your own ineptitude. "Arrogance and self-awareness rarely go hand-in-hand" -- M from James Bond will be doing something on 9-11, but don't want to "re-ivent the wheel" would like to cover from a unique perspective... Be Well & Stay Vigilant
FutureShock wrote on 08/02/2010 07:51 PM
On the Robin Meade clip, check the crawler at the bottom. It's speeds back up when she comes round so the trance bit was a lot shorter than shown. Can't believe the Charles Jaco clip, you couldn't make that shit up! So fucking arrogant, fuck the MSM liars.
Shulz wrote on 08/12/2010 07:57 PM
I'm just curious when all this f-king 6 who drive the Media will go to Hell , just like to free join .
Summer Cruz wrote on 02/22/2013 03:57 AM
I cam across this and figured out that what I said in the past about news reports and "live" scenes are all FAKE. I am 15 going on 16 right now and I figured this out when I was around 6 years of age. It was obvious in some ways that media is bull.
Carljohn Veraja wrote on 03/03/2015 05:31 AM
House of cards set to fall.
Jess wrote on 03/19/2015 11:31 PM
Sandy Hook was a Gun Grab Hoax -- to attack Home Schooling, and ban AR15 rifles nationwide. LT Vance was suddenly removed from his Spokesman job (CT State Police) in FEB 2015, and reassigned to the Traffic Division. http://i.imgur.com/ibE2yKy.jpg Is that because LT Vance keeps lying about where Adam Lanza's body was "found?" http://i.imgur.com/jWGVW6W.jpg Police Evidence photos show a gun-range target stamped "FBI USE" in Nancy Lanza's basement: http://i.imgur.com/lS7BxK0.jpg Everyone knows Sandy Hook shooting was a Hoax (to ban AR15 rifles) but LT VANCE keeps lying and pretending it was real. http://i.imgur.com/ptZoQEf.jpg Forensic Proof that Adam Lanza's AR15 DIDN'T blow out the window at Sandy Hook Elementary: http://i.imgur.com/mXV3g7C.jpg Is Malloy (CT Governor) worried about LT VANCE getting subpoenaed during the next Vance press conference? Is that why CT moved Vance from his 16-year Spokesman job to the Traffic Division? http://i.imgur.com/R7XVajR.jpg http://i.imgur.com/zTa1iFQ.jpg Lt Vance's SON controls who can sue the State of CT. Vance JR is the CT Claims Commissioner. http://i.imgur.com/agzjUJZ.jpg AR15 wasn't used at Sandy Hook. CT already banned assault rifles, but the gun grabbers have 49 more States to go. http://i.imgur.com/YgP8sWJ.jpg CT Governor Dan Malloy locked down ALL Death Certificates across CT to conceal Sandy Hoax. How long can CT keep this Sandy Hook scam going? http://i.imgur.com/WAQ3S8J.jpg Adam Lanza is fake. He was created in PhotoShop to seize AR15 rifles and attack Home Schooling, since Adam Lanza was supposedly Home Schooled by Nancy Lanza. http://i.imgur.com/FBMPIFW.jpg During his press conference at Sandy Hook, Governor Malloy (CT) said he was "Spoken to that something like this might happen" in his State. In other words, he KNEW the Sandy Hook "shooting" was pre-planned. Yet Malloy is still using Sandy Hoax to push gun confiscation and attack Home Schooling. http://i.imgur.com/Q7N3jnM.jpg Obama flew fake Sandy Hook "parents" around the USA on Air Force One, to grab guns. http://i.imgur.com/jP0i76c.jpg Obama's CT SSN was stolen from Harrison Bounel (died in NEWTOWN, CT) at this hospital: http://i.imgur.com/OiGqp9g.jpg Wayne Carver (CT Medical Examiner) helped Malloy lock down ALL DEATH CERTIFICATES for ANY DEATHS in CT. http://i.imgur.com/jluf36X.jpg Obama (DHS) uses fake shootings to disarm the USA. Ask LT PAUL VANCE: http://i.imgur.com/YR1h25s.jpg