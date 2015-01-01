Quantcast

PROOF THAT FOX, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS AND NBC ALL FAKE THE NEWS USING PHONY "CRISIS ACTORS"

Send link
Views: 34726 | Comments: 6

HOME

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

theconspiracyzone@msn.com

REMEMBER, THE MEDIA IS CONTROLLED BY 6 CORPORATIONS!!!! General Electric (GE), Disney, News Corp., TimeWarner, Viacom and CBS…just six corporations…each members of global mgt. team. The media (so-called left and right), functions as the”official mouthpiece” of global mgt. team — they have concentrated control over what we see, hear and read, from cradle to grave! These giant companies are vertically integrated, controlling everything from initial production to final distribution…

The Easy Cash Phenomenon

CLICK HERE FOR INFO ON EARNING AN UNLIMITED INCOME!

Before we start, let’s listen to George W. Bush admit that many videotapes used on the news stations are put out by the government for propaganda purposes but are presented as actual news stories:

In this short video (BELOW), you’ll see proof that actors are used in creating the news that you thought was real…

Now let’s look at actors posing as parents in the Sandy Hook hoax:

Here’s what we know now. At least two of the Sandy Hook parents are frauds. Laura and Nick Phelps are really actors Richard and Jennifer Greenberg Sexton. We suspect we will find more evidence of actors posing as parents in the days ahead.

Let’s look at their interview on CNN Below: UPDATE: WE WANT YOU TO KNOW THE VIDEO BELOW KEEPS BEING DELETED BY THE GOVERNMENT! YOU HAVE TO ASK YOURSELVES..WHY?

Find that hard to believe? Here’s a picture of her on the “crisis actors” website called Stars Color and you can see her here with the name Jennifer Greenberg on the top:

Click below for a tighter blowup…

(BELOW) is a composite of Jennifer Greenberg on the top and the so-called Laura Phelps at the bottom:

Below is Richard Sexton Greenberg who was posing as Sandy Hook parent Nick Phelps:

Now it gets really creepy. Here is Jennifer Greenberg introducing herself as “Laura Phelps” on That Morning Show for a segment called “Expressing Motherhood” at the 1:56 mark in the below video where you can see her acting on stage. NOTE: She has other “acting” credits in a play called “Never Tears” and she is also a member of the Screen Actors Guild.

(BELOW) The kid on the left is supposed to be the grieving brother of Victoria Soto, Carlos Soto and the kid on the right side is a relation (son) to a man named Leon Greenberg. The image on the right side is a screenshot taken directly from Leon Greenberg’s facebook page which has since been deactivated. Leon is the brother of the woman already identified as playing the role of Laura Phelps from the CNN interview. We now have three positive identifications of Sandy Hook imposters tracing back to the Sexton/Greenberg clan: Richard Sexton as Nick Phelps, Jennifer Greenberg Sexton as his wife Laura Phelps and this kid here who appears to be the son of Leon Greenberg and is NOT Carlos Soto as he claims to be.

(BELOW) The deleted Leon Greenberg facebook page.

Here’s the Greenberg family again showing Leon Greenberg and the supposed Carlos Soto as his son:

Still not convinced?

As a matter of fact, this is another case when they use “crisis actors” as grieving relatives. Here you can plainly see the actress they used named Alex Israel who was supposed to be a classmate of Adam Lanza in the Sandy Hook shooting hoax is now Katie Foley, the sister of alleged beheading victim James Foley (BELOW)

Here’s a short video showing you that this is the same girl playing two parts:

And if you are still not convinced, look again!

Here’s Barbara Starr (Adriana Munoz) acting as a Pentagon correspondent for CNN and as a crisis actor during the Sandy Hook and Boston Marathon false flag events.

Same mouth, same nose, same hair.

(BELOW) Here’s more lies you may have thought was real.

Brian Williams Admits He Never Came Under Fire in Iraq: “I Apologize”

(AP) – After twelve years, Brian Williams is coming clean, admitting the helicopter he traveled in during NBC’s coverage of the 2003 Iraq invasion never once came under fire, despite Williams’ story to the contrary.

On Jan. 30, NBC Nightly News posted a video of Williams to Facebook, in which Williams recounts the story during a news segment. Williams references “a terrible moment a dozen years back during the invasion of Iraq, when the helicopter we were traveling in was forced down after being hit by an RPG.”

A user by the name of Lance Reynolds, who purported to have served in Iraq during the incident in question, subsequently commented on the video, writing, “Sorry dude, I don’t remember you being on my aircraft.”

Reynolds added, “I do remember you walking up about an hour after we had landed to ask me what had happened. Then I remember you guys taking back off in a different flight of Chinooks from another unit and heading to Kuwait to report your ‘war story’ to the Nightly News.”

Willams responded to the comment via his verified account, writing, “To Joseph, Lance, Jonathan, Pate, Michael and all those who have posted: You are absolutely right and I was wrong.

“In fact, I spent much of the weekend thinking I’d gone crazy. I feel terrible about making this mistake, especially since I found my OWN WRITING about the incident from back in ‘08, and I was indeed on the Chinook behind the bird that took the RPG in the tail housing just above the ramp.

“Because I have no desire to fictionalize my experience (we all saw it happened the first time) and no need to dramatize events as they actually happened, I think the constant viewing of the video showing us inspecting the impact area and the fog of memory over 12 years made me conflate the two, and I apologize.

“I certainly remember the armored mech platoon, meeting Capt. Eric Nye and of course Tim Terpak. Shortly after they arrived, so did the Orange Crush sandstorm, making virtually all outdoor functions impossible. I honestly don’t remember which of the three choppers Gen. Downing and I slept in, but we spent two nights on the stowable web bench seats in one of the three birds.

“Later in the invasion when Gen. Downing and I reached Baghdad, I remember searching the parade grounds for Tim’s Bradley to no avail. My attempt to pay tribute to CSM Terpak was to honor his 23+ years in service to our nation, and it had been 12 years since I saw him.

“The ultimate irony is: In writing up the synopsis of the 2 nights and 3 days I spent with him in the desert, I managed to switch aircraft. Nobody’s trying to steal anyone’s valor. Quite the contrary: I was and remain a civilian journalist covering the stories of those who volunteered for duty. This was simply an attempt to thank Tim, our military and Veterans everywhere—those who have served while I did not.”

IN SHORT, HE JUST ADMITTED HE LIED TO YOU!!!!! HOW MUCH PROOF DO YOU NEED!?

Now, what is Isis and how is this newest illuminati lie shifting our thinking? Don’t believe for a minute there is a group like this be-heading children and that American Christians are next! Jeeez! People will believe anything it seems.

READ MY LIPS!!! THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS ISIS!!!!

This is just a ploy of the globalists to get people from the West outraged at those “savage” Muslims. Remember, we have seen this all before when the lie was spread that Iraqi soldiers were taking babies out of incubators and throwing them on the floor..remember? Don’t fall for this kind of fear-mongering lie again!

The Kuwaiti Incubator Babies was a LIE. Behold the lie that got the public behind the war – The Kuwaiti Incubator Babies…LIE. This entire story was manufactured. The “innocent” girl who testifies “tearfully”, is, in reality, a member of the Kuwaiti royal family and her “story” has been given to her – she was coached. Behold the former head of the CIA and then current President of the United States, George H.W. Bush, LIE through his teeth, about the incubator babies. Do you think that the former head of the CIA would make up such a story? The Incubator babies of 1990. How many lives and how many billions did this lie cost?

Take a look at the actress making up the incubator story:

Now let’s look at the Foley beheading hoax:

There are lot of questions, and no answers. One thing we do know, it has more illuminati numerology involved:

James Foley was captured 11/22, the same date John Kennedy was murdered. There’s that number 11 again.

Firstly, a masked jihadist can be seen repeatedly seen (at least six times) drawing the knife across the 40-year-old war reporter’s neck, but no blood was visible. They stopped the film before the beheading actually took place. Also, in what has to be a joke from the producers of this hoax, the man in the dark grim reaper suit, allegedly from the Middle East, speaks perfect English with a British accent..YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME! This must be a joke…right?

Secondly, there didn’t appear to be any blood spilling from Foley’s throat, and the sounds he made at the moment of his death are obviously fake.

Third, Foley’s reaction seems to be very disconnected; he appeared to be very calm and collected as he read out his statement, raising many questions that he was about to be brutally executed

Fourth, in the barbaric footage, as the beheading occurs, the screen suddenly fades to black.

Fifth, the next shot is of Foley’s bloodied head resting on his back.

Sixth, the Islamic State featured an English-speaking executioner; there were lack of references to the Quran and no chants of “Allahu Akbar” as the execution take place.

All in all, the video points out various factors that clearly suggested the James Foley video was not what it was reported to be.

Image Below: The militant spoke English with a British accent before beheading; it is unclear where the video was filmed. But it’s very obvious this is a staged production and the lines for both “actors” was scripted and not real.

Let’s look at the video. Barack Obama speaks until 2:13 of the video. Then watch for terrible acting by both Foley (it’s not him, but that’s another story for later) and the comical British accent from the executioner…..It’s really laughable.


Now let’s shift our attention to Charles Jaco was the CNN reporter famous for covering the 1990 Persian Gulf War.

The first part of the below video shows the stage set he was on, and he was clowning around with fellow CNN staff during the breaks. The Saudi Arabian “hotel” in the background were fake palm trees and a blue wall in a studio. This clip was leaked by CNN staff.

The second part of this video was a live CNN satellite feed recorded onto VHS showing the final cut. Charles Jaco was wearing a different jacket, but he had the same act. The acting was terrible as Charles Jaco wore a gas mask, and his fellow correspondent Carl Rochelle wore a helmet. The sirens and missile sound effects are part of the stage set. The camera never pans out or shows the sky.

These clips are the highest quality of this newscast and behind the scenes.

Yes, Charles Jaco was a reporter for CNN. Google his name and read the results.

This is the reason why I don’t trust mainstream news. It is all theater and it’s completely staged. I only use the news as a guide to get an idea of what is going on, and then I do further research myself.

You can start your own research by visiting patriotportal.com

This video is FAIR USE depicting an historical event. I encourage this video to be downloaded, and re-uploaded to other websites to get more people to see this.

Charles Jaco currently works as a reporter for FOX 2 NOW in Saint Louis, Missouri. It’s amazing this clown still has a job. But keep in mind, it’s not about Charles Jaco, it’s about the “powers that be” that control him and allow him to do this…AND ENCOURAGE IT!

One only has to WATCH THIS to understand. THIS IS REAL FOOTAGE, REAL PROOF of how the media can fool the population.

THIS WAS NOT A BAD COMEDY SHOW, THIS WAS CNN 17 YEARS AGO. Google Charles Jaco! Now, the typical idiotic reaction applied on this: “Why would they fake it? Wouldn’t it be easier to make real news in real places instead of faking them?” The answer is NO! IF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA WAS FAKING NEWS STORIES IN 1990, WHAT MAKES YOU THINK THEY EVER STOPPED? Let’s break down what we have just seen (BELOW) —

Now let’s watch the media lie to you about eyewitness testimony in the Kennedy assassination. Here is a news report from reporter Jay Cormley from local affiliate channel 11 stating that the witness closest to Kennedy (Bill Newman) didn’t hear shots coming from behind him but came toward the Texas School Book depository. He makes it a point to lie to you by walking along the grassy knoll and saying “But the Newmans said they never heard a shot from this area.” REALLY?

Now, let’s hear what Bill Newman said in his own words. HE SAYS JUST THE OPPOSITE OF WHAT YOU JUST HEARD THE NEWS REPORTER SAY:

Now listen to this account from Bill Newman as he specifically said the shots came from the grassy knoll which directly contradicts what the lying news reporter just said.

Now at the 1:00 min mark, let’s listen to Bill Newman SPECIFICALLY say he heard shots from behind him on the knoll (hill, mound or garden next to the overpass) on the very day of the assassination!

The Media is also full of mind-controlled puppets as well. Look at CNN anchor Robin Meade who is in a trance so deep she’s actually drooling…Look at her post hypnotic stare that she only comes out of when she blinks: —

Then ask yourselves this: How could the BBC, in this live report run a crawl across the screen that World Trade Center 7 had collapsed when it’s still standing in the background? Who was it that actually knew it was going to come down later? (BELOW) —

Now, look at how the Mass Media brainwashed America into believing Osama Bin Laden was involved in planning the events of 9/11 (BELOW)

Here’s another government lie about “when” George Bush knew about 9/11 that the media uses to control you. —

You’ll need to read more at: CNN MK’d KITTEN ROBIN MEADE & GEORGE BUSH Sr. BIRTHDAY FUN

Red Arrow Divider Red Arrow Divider

By Joe Monoco

theconspiracyzone@msn.com

EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;

Did you find our site useful? Thank you for reading our free online articles? We want to say thank you!!! If we have been helpful, you can make donations to this site here to show your support.

THE CONSPIRACY ZONE is completely run on a voluntary basis. Your generous donation can certainly make a difference so we can continue to get the truth out.


By Joe Monoco 01/01/2015 09:58 PM

Recent Comments

  1. ITK7 wrote on 04/27/2010 07:35 PM

    I see "the battle has been joined" ...just posted "Speaking With One Voice: Rothschild Funded Nazi-Mind Science Controls Media"...Enjoy! great clip of BBC sloppiness, that's what arrogance does, blinds you to your own ineptitude. "Arrogance and self-awareness rarely go hand-in-hand" -- M from James Bond will be doing something on 9-11, but don't want to "re-ivent the wheel" would like to cover from a unique perspective... Be Well & Stay Vigilant

  2. FutureShock wrote on 08/02/2010 07:51 PM

    On the Robin Meade clip, check the crawler at the bottom. It's speeds back up when she comes round so the trance bit was a lot shorter than shown. Can't believe the Charles Jaco clip, you couldn't make that shit up! So fucking arrogant, fuck the MSM liars.

  3. Shulz wrote on 08/12/2010 07:57 PM

    I'm just curious when all this f-king 6 who drive the Media will go to Hell , just like to free join .

  4. Summer Cruz wrote on 02/22/2013 03:57 AM

    I cam across this and figured out that what I said in the past about news reports and "live" scenes are all FAKE. I am 15 going on 16 right now and I figured this out when I was around 6 years of age. It was obvious in some ways that media is bull.

  5. Carljohn Veraja wrote on 03/03/2015 05:31 AM

    House of cards set to fall.

  6. Jess wrote on 03/19/2015 11:31 PM

    Sandy Hook was a Gun Grab Hoax -- to attack Home Schooling, and ban AR15 rifles nationwide. LT Vance was suddenly removed from his Spokesman job (CT State Police) in FEB 2015, and reassigned to the Traffic Division. http://i.imgur.com/ibE2yKy.jpg Is that because LT Vance keeps lying about where Adam Lanza's body was "found?" http://i.imgur.com/jWGVW6W.jpg Police Evidence photos show a gun-range target stamped "FBI USE" in Nancy Lanza's basement: http://i.imgur.com/lS7BxK0.jpg Everyone knows Sandy Hook shooting was a Hoax (to ban AR15 rifles) but LT VANCE keeps lying and pretending it was real. http://i.imgur.com/ptZoQEf.jpg Forensic Proof that Adam Lanza's AR15 DIDN'T blow out the window at Sandy Hook Elementary: http://i.imgur.com/mXV3g7C.jpg Is Malloy (CT Governor) worried about LT VANCE getting subpoenaed during the next Vance press conference? Is that why CT moved Vance from his 16-year Spokesman job to the Traffic Division? http://i.imgur.com/R7XVajR.jpg http://i.imgur.com/zTa1iFQ.jpg Lt Vance's SON controls who can sue the State of CT. Vance JR is the CT Claims Commissioner. http://i.imgur.com/agzjUJZ.jpg AR15 wasn't used at Sandy Hook. CT already banned assault rifles, but the gun grabbers have 49 more States to go. http://i.imgur.com/YgP8sWJ.jpg CT Governor Dan Malloy locked down ALL Death Certificates across CT to conceal Sandy Hoax. How long can CT keep this Sandy Hook scam going? http://i.imgur.com/WAQ3S8J.jpg Adam Lanza is fake. He was created in PhotoShop to seize AR15 rifles and attack Home Schooling, since Adam Lanza was supposedly Home Schooled by Nancy Lanza. http://i.imgur.com/FBMPIFW.jpg During his press conference at Sandy Hook, Governor Malloy (CT) said he was "Spoken to that something like this might happen" in his State. In other words, he KNEW the Sandy Hook "shooting" was pre-planned. Yet Malloy is still using Sandy Hoax to push gun confiscation and attack Home Schooling. http://i.imgur.com/Q7N3jnM.jpg Obama flew fake Sandy Hook "parents" around the USA on Air Force One, to grab guns. http://i.imgur.com/jP0i76c.jpg Obama's CT SSN was stolen from Harrison Bounel (died in NEWTOWN, CT) at this hospital: http://i.imgur.com/OiGqp9g.jpg Wayne Carver (CT Medical Examiner) helped Malloy lock down ALL DEATH CERTIFICATES for ANY DEATHS in CT. http://i.imgur.com/jluf36X.jpg Obama (DHS) uses fake shootings to disarm the USA. Ask LT PAUL VANCE: http://i.imgur.com/YR1h25s.jpg

Post Your Comment





Post comment