SEX IN SUBLIMINAL ADVERTISING -- IT AFFECTS YOUR MIND, EVEN WHEN YOU'RE NOT AWARE OF IT.

The problem with people who are spiritually blind is they think they can see.

If you think we are the ones seeing things that aren’t there after reading the below article and you are still skeptical after all the self evident facts and truths presented, let us direct you to this expose’ so you can understand why we are able to see what’s really happening and it’s really you that can’t: WHY MOST PEOPLE CAN’T SEE THE TRUTH

You are constantly being bombarded with filthy subliminal advertising….every single day from the media and advertisers. You may not know it, but if affects you…if affects your thinking, your moods and your buying habits. We’ll give you a few here that are just the tip of the iceberg from the pedophiles and perverts who own the media and government. You cannot be in the dark of what is going on with this. We could publish thousands of these…but we think you’ll get the idea here…at least we hope. We will be adding and updating this so please check back often!

NAZI SALUTE….THOSE OF US IN THE KNOW ALWAYS KNEW THIS ABOUT ARNOLD….(ABOVE RIGHT)

BE AWARE OF HOW YOUR MIND IS BEING MANIPULATED BY ADVERTISERS!

By Joe Monoco

EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;

By Joe Monoco 10/10/2012 11:00 PM

Recent Comments

  1. susan wrote on 06/27/2010 08:48 PM

    I think if you have a dirty mind,of course you will see unclean things. I believe that is with EVERYTHING. Not just advertising. I see ANGELS EVERYWHERE!!

  2. Joe Lanier --Editor wrote on 06/27/2010 10:05 PM

    Susan, we think your response in incredibly naive. This is not a matter of what you "choose" or "not choose" to see. It's a fact that advertisers spend billions to manipulate you with filthy advertising. The fact you see "angels" everywhere means you must be in total denial about what is happening all around you. If you choose to turn a blind eye to it and see "angels" that's your problem, but what about the millions of people, including children who's minds are being affected by what's really going on around them....This has nothing to do with having a "dirty mind" ..It's a matter of having a clear mind that can see the truth and take action if it is corrupting society. Gods word clearly tells us: EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;...The Bible does NOT instruct us to look the other way and just see Angels everywhere......When we expose the occult in Rock Music and in Hollywood, is it just because we have a "dirty Mind?" When we expose the occult works of Hitler in Nazi Germany, is that our "dirty mind?" I suppose when you look at the atrocities of Satanism and the occult in the Hitler regime, I suppose all you really saw are "Angels".......You my dear need to wake up!

  3. kjhkjh wrote on 01/09/2013 04:26 PM

    I am surprised the computer mouse isn't on there.

  4. Smithd821 wrote on 09/25/2016 10:06 PM

    Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group? There's a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Many thanks ddeebbakaacccdbe___Yes! Share with Everyone! JM

