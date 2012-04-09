—

How easily fooled were the people who bought the unbelievably transparent “unraveling lie” of 9/11? It is perhaps easy to say with hindsight, but the issue is if perhaps people have a tendency to believe precisely what they themselves wish to believe; and if the “official explanation” is not correct then the implication would be that many of those who were supposed to lead and protect the American people are nothing but a coven of corrupt and brutal criminals. And that is perhaps even harder for many people to believe.

Will the lies from the New World Order puppets in Washington D.C. (District of Criminals) never end? The Associated Press is running another lie about Osama Bin Laden taking credit for the aborted airline attack on Christmas that began when a 23-year-old Nigerian man allegedly tried to blow up a Northwest Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit with an explosive hidden in his underwear.

Let’s look at the following commentary from Joe Quinn of Sign Of The Times:

Follow me now, as I metaphorically wade through the vast piles of manure that constitute the raw material for the official story of the latest ‘terror attack’.

The Christmas knicker bomber was not your usual disgruntled Arab or lowly Muslim acolyte. He was the son of Nigerian banking mogul and former Nigerian government minister Alhaji Umaru Mutallab, one of the richest men in Africa. We’re talking one of the African colonial elite here, an African version of the British “old boy’s network” While in London, his son, the knicker bomber lived in a ₤4 million apartment in Mansfield Street, in the city’s West End.

‘Terrorist’ Mutallab (center) with his young and impressionable friends He also enjoyed access to visas for several different countries, including the US.

It is not surprising therefore to learn that the knicker bomber apparently received special treatment at Amsterdam airport before he boarded his flight to Detroit. Eyewitness Kurt Haskell reported that a sharply dressed Indian man escorted him to the gate and told the attendant that the knicker bomber had no passport but needed to get on the flight. The sharply dressed man was told that he would have to speak to the manager, which he apparently did and successfully got the young ‘terrorist’ on board.

Now this requires some serious string pulling, and all the hoopla in the press about whether or not the security system worked is just hubris, because if the knicker bomber appeared at the gate without a passport, it is unlikely that he went through the normal process up to that point, including check-in which requires passengers to show their passports. In all probability he was escorted as a VIP to the gate by the sharply dressed man. So how do two suspicious looking terrorists, at least one of them without a passport, get to the gate in an airport and then onto the flight? The answer is they don’t unless they have some diplomatic credentials or high-level contacts in the airport.

Guess who runs the security at Amsterdam Schipol airport? ICTS of course! the same Israeli owned security company that somehow managed to let the shoe bomber on his Miami flight in 2001 and several of those mythical hijackers who allegedly flew out of Boston’s Logan airport on 9/11. It is also useful to remember that the shoe bomber was cleared through ICTS and El Al security at Amsterdam airport on a flight to Tel Aviv in July 2001 for what was apparently an all-expenses paid week-long trip to the Israeli city. What precisely he did there remains a mystery.

All of which leads us to our second tentative conclusion:

The knicker bomber and his handler were not terrorists. Of course, it all depends on who you think the real terrorists are…

What REALLY went on is several of the oppressive laws in the Patriot Act and Homeland Security were set to expire at the first of the year and the U.S. government needed a patsy to have an “underwear bomb” so they could renew and create more unconstitutional laws and install scanners that can see through clothing at Airports…...DO YOU SEE WHAT ’S GOING ON HERE ? If you want to read more about the 9/11 and who was really responsible check out our article: THE 9 /11 LIE

NEWS BRIEF : “The Sharply Dressed Man Who Aided Mutallab Onto Flight 253 Was U.S. Government Agent ”, by Kurt Haskell, January 30, 2010

“Since our flight landed on Christmas Day, Lori and I have been doing everything in our power to uncover the truth about why we were almost blown up in the air over Detroit. The truth is now finally out after the publication of the following Detroit News article.”

Haskell then refers to the Detroit news article we mentioned, above. Then, Haskell provides his analysis.

“With the information we already knew and the admission from the above referenced Detroit News article, we have evidence and claims made by government officials that the U.S. Government wanted Mutallab to proceed into the U.S. in order to obtain information on other terrorists involved with him. Once we take this statement and add it to my eyewitness account of a ‘Sharp Dressed Man’ escorting Mutallab through the boarding process and allowing him to board without a valid passport we can make the connection that the ‘Sharp Dressed Man’ was a U.S. Government official/agent.”

After listing the many details which Haskell uncovered in his investigation and the lies in which he caught government officials, Haskell provides us the bottom-line statement.

“Janet Naploitano’s statement that ‘The System Worked’. From her point of view it probably did as this WAS PART OF THE SYSTEM !”

Yes, indeed, the escorting of Abdulmutallab through the airport security measures so that he could complete his flight to the United States for the alleged purpose of carrying out a “terrorist attack” was nothing more, nor less, than a government operation to stage a false attack. Why would the government wish to do this?

To understand this question, you only have to look at the increased security measures levied against millions of air travelers because of this failed “terror attempt”. Let us list just a few of these new measures:

1) Invasive body scanning devices – People of all body shapes and sizes and weights are going to object mightily to these new machines. Untold numbers of travelers will now creatively figure out a way in which to travel by another means or not travel at all. Business travelers will seriously consider video teleconferencing as an alternative to flying all participants to the meeting place.

2) Reports have surfaced that travelers will not be allowed to carry on any type of baggage, including laptops and brief cases. If enacted, this measure could complete the financial ruin of airlines. When I was an executive toy buyer for two large retail corporations I carried my brief case wherever I went. During short-time trips, I even carried additional underwear in my briefcase.

Disallowing the carry-on brief cases could cause many business executives to attempt to not travel to their appointments by air.

3) Updated Explosives Screening

4) “All passengers flying to the U.S. from countries designated as state sponsors of terrorism or certain other countries ‘of interest’—including Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria – will be subject to enhanced screening, which could include full-body pat-downs, a physical inspection of personal property, or screening by one of the 40 advanced-imaging machines located in 19 U.S. airports, said a Transportation Security Administration official.”

These are a lot of new security rules that are being set in place because of a failed “terrorist attempt” by a clumsy, inept “terrorist”! But, these kind of events which make no sense whatsoever are some of the trademarks of a government operation, as officials have never proven successful in properly tying up loose ends.

That brings to the newest Bin Laden lie released today:

SEPT 24th: BIN LADEN CLAIMS AIRLINE BOMB ATTEMPT ON CHRISTMAS- — -

AP

Bin Laden tape claims plane attack Play Video Reuters – Bin Laden tape claims plane attack FILE – This is an undated photo of al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden. Bin Laden AP – FILE – This is an undated photo of al-Qaida chief Osama bin Laden. Bin Laden issued a new audio message … By PAUL SCHEMM, Associated Press Writer Paul Schemm, Associated Press Writer – 1 hr 39 mins ago

CAIRO – Osama bin Laden claimed responsibility for the failed attempt to bomb a Detroit-bound airliner on Christmas in a new audio message released Sunday threatening more attacks on the United States.

The United States said there was no indication to suggest that bin Laden or any of his top lieutenants had anything to do with the attempted attack and that the claim may have been motivated by the wish of the terror network’s leaders to appear in control of al-Qaida’s offshoots.

“They offer strategic guidance and rely on their affiliates to carry out that strategic guidance,” State Department spokesman P.J. Crowley said in an interview.

“He (bin Laden) is trying to continue to appear relevant,” he said.

The Nigerian Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab told federal agents shortly afterward that he had been trained and given the explosives by al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, an al-Qaida-inspired offshoot in bin Laden’s ancestral homeland of Yemen.

In the minute-long recording released to al-Jazeera Arabic news channel, bin Laden addressed President Barack Obama saying the recent attempt was meant to send a message similar to that of the Sept. 11 attacks.

OSAMA BIN LADEN HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THE ATTACKS ON 9 /11 NOR DID HE CLAIM RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY TERRORIST ATTACK ….EVER!! (Note: although we at The Conspiracy Zone do not accept the belief in Islam as the absolute truth nor do we defend it’s principals. As a matter of fact as a Christian, I do not accept the basic principles of the Koran. We do, however, want to point out what Osama Bin Laden actually said and what his beliefs were of the events of 9/11 and show you he NEVER took responsibility for it but actually emphatically DENIED any involvement. All this, in spite of all the U.S. government faked videos and audiotapes attributed to him. It is our opinion that Bin Laden has been dead since at least 2002. His kidneys were failing and there is no way he could have lived much longer than that. Now, the U.S. government keeps trying to dig up this “boogie man” to keep you in fear and therefore allows our government to pass unconstitutional laws to keep America’s citizens in bondage and restrict the movements of it’s people. Let’s look at what Bin Laden actually said after the attacks in this exclusive interview:

Ummat Interviews Usamah Bin-Ladin 28 September 2001

Bin-Ladin Denies Involvement in the 9/11 Attacks

Source: Khilafah.com, 10 Oct 2001 —

The Al-Qaidah group had nothing to do with the 11 September attacks on the USA , according to Osama bin Ladin in an interview with the Pakistani newspaper Ummat. Osama bin Ladin went on to suggest that Jews or US secret services were behind the attacks. The following is the text of an interview conducted by a “special correspondent”, published in the Pakistani newspaper Ummat on 28 September, place and date of interview not given.

UMMAT : You have been accused of involvement in the attacks in New York and Washington. What do you want to say about this? If you are not involved, who might be?

OSAMA BIN LADEN : In the name of Allah (God), the most beneficent, the most merciful. Praise be to Allah, Who is the creator of the whole universe and Who made the Earth as an abode for peace, for the whole humankind. Allah is the Sustainer, who sent Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) for our guidance. I am thankful to the Ummat Group of Publications, which gave me the opportunity to convey my viewpoint to the people, particularly the valiant and momin (true Muslim) people of Pakistan who refused to believe the lies of the demon (Pakistani military dictator General Pervez Musharraf).

I have already said that I am not involved in the 11 September attacks in the United States. As a Muslim, I try my best to avoid telling a lie. I had no knowledge of these attacks, nor do I consider the killing of innocent women, children and other humans as an appreciable act. Islam strictly forbids causing harm to innocent women, children and other people. Such a practice is forbidden even in the course of a battle.

It is the United States, which is perpetrating every maltreatment on women, children and common people of other faiths, particularly the followers of Islam. All that is going on in Palestine for the last 11 months is sufficient to call the wrath of God upon the United States and Israel. There is also a warning for those Muslim countries, which witnessed all these as a silent spectator.

What had earlier been done to the innocent people of Iraq, Chechnya and Bosnia? Only one conclusion could be derived from the indifference of the United States and the West to these acts of terror and the patronage of the tyrants by these powers that America is an anti-Islamic power and it is patronizing the anti-Islamic forces. Its friendship with the Muslim countries is just a show, rather deceit. By enticing or intimidating these countries, the United States is forcing them to play a role of its choice. Put a glance all around and you will see that the slaves of the United States are either rulers or enemies of Muslims.

The U.S. has no friends, nor does it want to keep any because the prerequisite of friendship is to come to the level of the friend or consider him at par with you. America does not want to see anyone equal to it. It expects slavery from others. Therefore, other countries are either its slaves or subordinates. However, our case is different. We have pledged slavery to God Almighty alone and after this pledge there is no possibility to become the slave of someone else. If we do that it will be disregardful to both our Sustainer and his fellow beings. Most of the world nations upholding their freedom are the religious ones, which are the enemies of the United States, or the U.S. itself considers them as its enemies.

The countries which do not agree to become the U.S. slaves are China, Iran, Libya, Cuba, Syria [Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Sudan, Indonesia, Malaysia] and Russia. Whoever committed the act of 11 September are not the friends of the American people. I have already said that we are against the American system, not against its people, whereas in these attacks, the common American people have been killed. According to my information, the death toll is much higher than what the U.S. Government has stated.

But the Bush Administration does not want the panic to spread. The United States should try to trace the perpetrators of these attacks within itself; the people who are a part of the U.S. system, but are dissenting against it. Or those who are working for some other system; persons who want to make the present century as a century of conflict between Islam and Christianity so that their own civilization, nation, country, or ideology could survive. They can be anyone, from Russia to Israel and from India to Serbia. In the U.S. itself, there are dozens of well-organized and well-equipped groups, which are capable of causing a large-scale destruction. Then you cannot forget the American-Jews, who are annoyed with President Bush ever since the elections in Florida and want to avenge him.

Then there are intelligence agencies in the U.S., which require billions of dollars worth of funds from the Congress and the government every year. This [funding issue] was not a big problem till the existence of the former Soviet Union but after that the budget of these agencies has been in danger. They needed an enemy. So, they first started propaganda against Osama and Taleban and then this incident happened. You see, the Bush Administration approved a budget of 40 billion dollars. Where will this huge amount go?

It will be provided to the same agencies, which need huge funds and want to exert their importance. Now they will spend the money for their expansion and for increasing their importance. I will give you an example. Drug smugglers from all over the world are in contact with the U.S. secret agencies. These agencies do not want to eradicate narcotics cultivation and trafficking because their importance will be diminished. The people in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Department are encouraging drug trade so that they could show performance and get millions of dollars worth of budget. General Noriega was made a drug baron by the CIA and, in need, he was made a scapegoat. In the same way, whether it is President Bush or any other U.S. President, they cannot bring Israel to justice for its human rights abuses or to hold it accountable for such crimes.

What is this? Is it not that there exists a government within the government in the United Sates? That secret government must be asked as to who carried out the attacks.

UMMAT : A number of world countries have joined the call of the United States for launching attacks on Afghanistan. These also include a number of Muslim countries. Will Al-Qa’idah declare a jihad against these Islamic countries as well?

OSAMA BIN LADEN : I must say that my duty is just to awaken the Muslims; to tell them as to what is good for them and what is not. What does Islam say and what do the enemies of Islam want. Al-Qa’idah was set up to wage a jihad against infidelity, particularly to counter the onslaught of the infidel countries against the Islamic states. Jihad is the sixth undeclared pillar of Islam. [The first five being the basic holy words of Islam (“There is no god but God and Muhammad is the messenger of God”), prayers, fasting (in Ramadan), pilgrimage to Mecca and giving alms (zakat).] Every anti-Islamic person is afraid of jihad. Al-Qa’idah wants to keep jihad alive and active and make it a part of the daily life of the Muslims.

It wants to give it the status of worship. We are not against any Islamic country. We do not consider a war against an Islamic country as jihad. We are in favour of armed jihad only against those infidel governments, which are killing innocent Muslim men, women and children just because they are Muslims. Supporting the U.S. act is the need of some Muslim countries and the compulsion of others. However, they should think as to what will remain of their religious and moral position if they support the attack of the Christians and the Jews on a Muslim country like Afghanistan.

The orders of Islamic Shariah [jurisprudence] for such individuals, organizations and countries are clear and all the scholars of the Muslim brotherhood are unanimous on them. We will do the same, which is being ordered by the Ameer-ul-Momeneen [the commander of the faithful] Muhammad Omar [leader of the Taleban] and the Islamic scholars. The hearts of the people of Muslim countries are beating with the call of jihad. We are grateful to them.

UMMAT : The losses caused in the attacks in New York and Washington have proved that giving an economic blow to the U.S. is not too difficult. U.S. experts admit that a few more such attacks can bring down the American economy. Why is Al-Qa’idah not targeting their economic pillars?

OSAMA BIN LADEN : I have already said that we are not hostile to the United States. We are against the [U.S. Government] system, which makes other nations slaves of the United States, or forces them to mortgage their political and economic freedom. This system is totally in the control of the American Jews, whose first priority is Israel, not the United States. It is clear that the American people are themselves the slaves of the Jews and are forced to live according to the principles and laws laid down by them. So the punishment should reach Israel. In fact, it is Israel, which is giving a blood bath to innocent Muslims and the U.S. is not uttering a single word.

UMMAT : Why is harm not caused to the enemies of Islam through other means, apart from the armed struggle? For instance, urging the Muslims to boycott Western products, banks, shipping lines and TV channels.

OSAMA BIN LADEN : The first thing is that Western products could only be boycotted when the Muslim fraternity is fully awakened and organized. Secondly, the Muslim companies should become self-sufficient in producing goods equal to the products of Western companies. Economic boycott of the West is not possible unless economic self-sufficiency is attained and substitute products are brought out. You see that wealth is scattered all across the Muslim World but not a single TV channel has been acquired which can preach Islamic injunctions according to modern requirements and attain an international influence. Muslim traders and philanthropists should make it a point that if the weapon of public opinion is to be used, it is to be kept in the hand. Today’s world is of public opinion and the fates of nations are determined through its pressure. Once the tools for building public opinion are obtained, everything that you asked for can be done.

UMMAT : The entire propaganda about your struggle has so far been made by the Western media. But no information is being received from your sources about the network of Al-Qa’idah and its jihadi successes. Would you comment?

OSAMA BIN LADEN : In fact, the Western media is left with nothing else. It has no other theme to survive for a long time. Then we have many other things to do. The struggle for jihad and the successes are for the sake of Allah and not to annoy His bondsmen. Our silence is our real propaganda. Rejections, explanations, or corrigendum only waste your time and through them, the enemy wants you to engage in things which are not of use to you. These things are pulling you away from your cause. The Western media is unleashing such a baseless propaganda, which makes us surprise but it reflects on what is in their hearts and gradually they themselves become captive of this propaganda. They become afraid of it and begin to cause harm to themselves. Terror is the most dreaded weapon in modern age and the Western media is mercilessly using it against its own people. It can add fear and helplessness in the psyche of the people of Europe and the United States. It means that what the enemies of the United States cannot do, its media is doing that. You can understand as to what will be the performance of the nation in a war, which suffers from fear and helplessness.

UMMAT : What will be the impact of the freeze of Al-Qa’idah accounts by the U.S.?

OSAMA BIN LADEN : God opens up ways for those who work for Him. Freezing of accounts will not make any difference for Al-Qa’idah or other jihad groups. With the grace of Allah, Al-Qa’idah has more than three alternative financial systems, which are all separate and totally independent from each other. This system is operating under the patronage of those who love jihad. What to say of the United States, even the combined world cannot budge these people from their path. These people are not in hundreds but in thousands and millions. Al-Qa’idah comprises of such modern educated youths who are aware of the cracks inside the Western financial system as they are aware of the lines in their hands. These are the very flaws of the Western fiscal system, which are becoming a noose for it and this system could not recuperate in spite of the passage of so many days.

UMMAT : Are there other safe areas other than Afghanistan, where you can continue jihad?

OSAMA BIN LADEN : There are areas in all parts of the world where strong jihadi forces are present, from Indonesia to Algeria, from Kabul to Chechnya, from Bosnia to Sudan, and from Burma to Kashmir. Then it is not the problem of my person. I am a helpless fellowman of God, constantly in the fear of my accountability before God. It is not the question of Usama but of Islam and, in Islam too, of jihad. Thanks to God, those waging a jihad can walk today with their heads raised. Jihad was still present when there was no Usama and it will remain as such even when Usama is no longer there. Allah opens up ways and creates loves in the hearts of people for those who walk on the path of Allah with their lives, property and children. Believe it, through jihad, a man gets everything he desires. And the biggest desire of a Muslim is the life after death. Martyrdom is the shortest way of attaining an eternal life.

UMMAT : What do you say about the Pakistan Government policy on Afghanistan attack?

OSAMA BIN LADEN : We are thankful to the valiant people of Pakistan who erected a blockade in front of the evil forces and stood in the first file of battle. Pakistan is a great hope for the Islamic brotherhood. Its people are awakened, organized and rich in the spirit of faith. They backed Afghanistan in its war against the Soviet Union and extended every help to the mojahedeen (freedom fighters) and the Afghan people. Then these are very Pakistanis who are standing shoulder by shoulder with the Taleban. If such people emerge in just two countries, the domination of the West will diminish in a matter of days. Our hearts beat with Pakistan and, God forbid, if a difficult time comes we will protect it with our blood. Pakistan is sacred for us like a place of worship. We are the people of jihad and fighting for the defense of Pakistan is the best of all jihads to us. It does not matter for us as to who reforms Pakistan. The important thing is that the spirit of jihad is alive and stronger in the hearts of the Pakistani people.

Source: Ummat, Urdu-language daily newspaper based in Karachi, Pakistan - Friday, 28 September 2001 – pages 1, 7. Source: BBC Monitoring Service. Source: http://www.khilafah.com/

So who was behind 911?

The Illuminati, which is an informal term used today to refer to the global elite. They are the movers and shakers of this sinful world, all members of the occult, who control the central banks, top governments, the Supreme Court, wars, mainstream news media, etc. Their official headquarters is the Council on Foreign Relations. Some members included the Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Rudolph Giuliani, the Bush family, Henry Kissinger, the DuPont family, and thousands of others. All recent presidents have been members. Nearly all White House staff have come from this woefully evil organization as well. These are the culprits behind the 911 attacks.

Amazingly, as America’s preachers are publishing tracts condemning the Muslim world as crazed bombers, not a word is being spoken, or a tract published, exposing the Satanic Bohemian Grove, where top U.S. government and corporation leaders attend every year to worship Satan. What is wrong with today’s preachers? 1st Timothy 6:10 gives us the answer… “For the love of money is the root of all evil…” The pastor who speaks the truth of these evils to his congregation is likely to end up in the poor house. 2nd Timothy 4:3 tells us why, “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears.” The United States has deteriorated into an intolerant society, where people will only come to church if it is to their liking, and the message makes them feel good about themselves. Even our best pastors today refrain from touching upon certain taboo issues, but they are issues of national security which are a threat to our very freedoms. Some Christian leaders are even teaching that it is sinful for U.S. citizens to cry aloud against the crimes being committed by our government.

An overwhelming amount of irrefutable evidence has been uncovered, including tons of disturbing facts that cannot be explained away, concerning the 911 attacks. The smoking gun of 911 is presidential directive w199-eye. To understand the motive behind this directive, one must look deeper into the Bush families partnership with the Carlyle Group in Saudi Arabia. Also, please view the documentary on the Bush Family Fortunes. The terrorist didn’t come from Iraq, they came from Saudi Arabia, friends of the Bush family. Please watch Illuminazi 911 (Free 1:23 hour startling video by Anthony J. Hilder). As you can clearly see, Islam is the least likely suspect in the 911 attacks. In fact, they are not suspects at all. The bizarre circumstances surrounding the collapse of World Trade Center building 7 is another smoking gun. Below is freeze frame of a BBC Reporter announcing that Building 7 Had Collapsed 20 Minutes Before It Fell! This is irrefutable evidence of a government conspiracy against U.S. citizens. —

Conclusion

Wake up America! Stop blaming the Muslims. The true culprits behind 911 needed a fall guy, i.e., someone to blame, so they chose Bin Laden. Al Qaeda is the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency, or as some have called it, Cocaine Import Agency). The Bush administration has committed more crimes against U.S. citizens than any other administration in history, from the anti-American Patriot Acts to the Inside Job of 911. For a detailed analysis of these evils, and many more, please read How Satan Turned America Against God; by Dr. William P. Grady; ISBN : 0-9628809-3-0.

Islam is a false religion, to be sure. This cannot be denied. However, Islam is also the perfect scapegoat for a much greater evil at work in the world today—The Illuminati. I would also highly recommend the eye-opening book, The New World Order, by Ralph A. Epperson; 1990; ISBN: 0-9614135-1-4; publisher: PUBLIUS PRESS, Tucson, Arizona. The average person, Christians included, believe what they see and hear on the television (or should I say, Devilvision?). God has given us the truth today, but you have to DESIRE the truth first in order to search for it. It’s so much easier to just sit in front of the TV, listening to FOX LIARS, than it is to actually pick up a book and study for the truth. The New World Order is here; but sadly the average Christian today doesn’t even realize it, which is evidenced by the plethora of Christian leaders in America who genuinely think Islam was responsible for the 911 attacks. —

How ironic is it that the real Osama Bin Laden was NOT involved in the events of 9/11 nor could he have pulled off an event of such a grand scale even if he wanted to. Of all the government propaganda we have heard isn’t it sad that Bin Laden is the one actually telling the truth about the events of that day?

EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ;

