UNCOVERING HIDDEN MEANINGS IN THE DRUG CULTURE

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

theconspiracyzone@msn.com

Conspiracy Top Site List CLICK HERE FOR INFO ON EARNING AN UNLIMITED INCOME! Theconspiracyzone



Before you look at our report…..You have to be totally committed and resolute in finding the truth. You have to understand that there are forces that want to control and manipulate you for their own hidden agenda. You have to understand that when you are being manipulated, EVERYTHING means something, nothing is shown to you by chance….nothing is shown to you by accident…nothing is trivial. The answer to the first question is obvious to anyone who has truly studied history. There is an age-old conspiracy consisting of high ranking people in the upper levels of various secret societies. The problem with people who are spiritually blind is they think they can see. If you think we are the ones seeing things that aren’t there after reading the below article and you are still skeptical after all the self evident facts and truths presented, let us direct you to this expose’ so you can understand why we are able to see what’s really happening and it’s really you that can’t: WHY MOST PEOPLE CAN ’T SEE THE TRUTH From their vantage point, which is shrouded by secrecy, they are able to plan, scheme, and choreograph the events of the world. In other words, things don’t just happen to happen. They happen because someone wants them to happen and has the power to make them happen. It is spiritual wickedness in high places according to Ephesians 6:12. Thus, the major events of history happened by design and manipulation. This includes every major war and revolution. One of these high-ranking Illuminists openly admitted to all of this. The late President Franklin Delano Roosevelt brazenly stated, “….if it happened, you can bet that we planned it that way.” Most of Walt Disney’s films are metaphors and allegories. The same thing is true of movies like “The Wizard Of Oz.” Both of these films are steeped in the Occult and loaded (Pardon the pun) with drug references. We’ll concentrate on just a few of them here. One example is people that are using cocaine. When they get their dose of SNOW WHITE , they are gonna get HAPPY , SNEEZY, SLEEPY , GRUMPY, DOPEY (DOPE), BASHFUL , then you head to the DOC . Cocaine is sometimes called: Snow, White Lady, Charlie, Coke, Powder and even Snow White. The names of the 7 dwarfs are in order…...Happy, Sneezy, Sleepy, Grumpy, Dopey, (DOPE) Bashful , and Doc.. Why does Disney put an emphasis on “Dwarfs?” Why couldn’t they be just “people?” Or men? Or women?..etc. What are “Dwarfs?” Why are they made to be important? Why are “midgets” and “poppies” (DRUG REFERENCE ) important in the “Wizard of Oz?” Is there something that ties all of this together? In ‘The Wizard of Oz’ are the poppies that the witch creates to put Dorothy and her friends asleep the same thing as opium? Why do you think the United States is in Afghanistan? It’s because of the CIA led drug trade of Opium. It has nothing to do with Osama Bin Laden. He’s long dead. It has nothing to do with “protecting our freedoms”. It is only about black market drugs which our intelligence operations control. DO YOU GET IT ? Opium, codeine, Morphine, Heroine, Darvocet, Percocet, Oxycontin, Demerol, Vicodin, to name a few, are all derived from the sedative plant the Opium Poppy. Let’s read on…. Snow White is a movie that indiscreetly makes reference to the drug white gold. For one, her name is Snow White, the color of cocaine. Snow White has black hair…so where does the term “Snow White” come from? She doesn’t wear the color white. Cocaine is referred to as “Snow White” or “White Snow” or “Snow” in the drug culture. It is an allegory that is used by Disney to promote the underground drug culture and mind control. For more on Disney click here: BRITNEY SPEARS , PARIS HILTON AND MADONNA : THEIR REAL AGENDA and here: THE PERVERTED WALT DISNEY EMPIRE This right here is a dead giveaway! The names of the dwarfs are named after the symptoms of cocaine usage! People that are addicted to cocaine speak of the drug as almost a sexual relationship….SNOW WHITE ? Their beards were also white, it seems they would be that way because they are old, but it’s only that way to the untrained eye. To anyone who knows about the drug culture, they know EXACTLY what the white beards mean! And they all have hats…look at the hats from back to front in this picture. The hats go up, down, up, down, up down..etc…DO YOU SEE THAT ? It’s a drug reference of being “up” and “crashing” constantly. Not only sexually, but mentally as well….Also, see the “doc” is the only one without a diamond pick…. It also looks like they work in a diamond mine, but those are no ordinary diamonds, they are crack diamonds, which they process into their drug of cocaine. All of them are guilty of the crime of being a drug reference. The “Doc” is the one who enables them with their “drug of choice” and fixes them when the user tears up their nose. Let’s look at them in the order that they were intended: 1. Happy – Cocaine puts you in a euphoric state of mind, and this guy is the perfect example. So much cocaine usage has left him in a blissful state. It’s tragic. But this is what initially sucks the user into this destructive drug..You are happy and in a state of euphoria….at first. 2. Sneezy – Now this is a sad case, to most people when he has his finger up to his nose it may seem he is stifling a sneeze, but in reality, this poor midget is getting his fix of coke by putting it on his finger. The other dwarfs think he has a sneezing problem, but he is much smarter than them. Hiding your habit by putting it on your nose…..But this goes without saying. Sneezing is a major symptom with cocaine users. People! Use common sense! What animator would use a character of “sneezy”, combined with all the rest of the symptoms we’ve pointed out unless it was a drug reference that went up your nose? This isn’t rocket science… 3. Sleepy – You become sleepy from doing cocaine. Too much cocaine makes this guy seem like a sufferer of narcolepsy. The problem is, since cocaine is a major “upper’ it most likely will not let the user sleep. Even though they crave sleep.. 4. Bashful – When you do cocaine you go into withdrawal after the initial “High”...It leads to a feeling of isolation and depression and a general feeling of wanting to stay away from other people. 5. Dopey – When you hear Snow White, you either think of her or this dwarf. He may be the goofiest of the dwarfs, but wouldn’t you be if you were a cocaine symptom, he always runs around with the over sized tunic and ears looking ridiculous and also crazy. He’s pretty much level-headed when he doesn’t take his cocaine. But dopey (DOPE), is what ALL cocaine users become. 6. Grumpy – After a while on a cocaine high, you get angry, just as this curmudgeonly old bastard does. Oh the “Doc” will tell you “He just has a mental imbalance” but while on cocaine he’s a rambling psychotic, dangerous to talk to and more dangerous to interact with. Men that are on cocaine are more likely to abuse their spouse when high on this drug. The lack of sleep, even though the user is sleepy leads to this symptom…Also, depression, anger (grumpy) and a host of other symptoms are related to this. 7. Doc – You’ll need one to do repairs on your nose or get you more for medicinal purposes…The “doc” actually becomes an enabler….DO YOU SEE WHAT ’S GOING ON ? Hummmm, Snow White and the seven dwarfs…..What does it REALLY mean? It should be obvious by now.. What it looks like: Comes as a white powder. (SNOW WHITE ). The risks users take: Tremors, muscle twitching, craving can turn cocaine into an expensive habit. Damaged nose membranes and nose bleeds. Damaged veins, HIV & Hepatitis (if it’s injected), Heart attack and death if a large amount is taken, also expect accidents due to slowed reactions. Mixing cocaine with other drugs such as heroin (a speedball) is particularly dangerous. That’s how Saturday night live comic John Belushi died. THE LAW : Cocaine is classified as a Class A drug. 1.Having or using Cocaine can lead to 7 years in prison and/or an unlimited fine. 2.Supplying Cocaine (which includes passing it on to a friend) is punishable by up to life imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine. 3.Getting a criminal record can make it more difficult to travel abroad or get certain jobs. There are MANY of Disney movies that have some relation to drugs. Here are some examples: Dumbo: dumbo drinks a barrel of a mysterious liquid, has very odd dreams and wakes up in a tree in the middle of who knows where… Peter Pan: sprinkles ‘fair dust’ *que finger quotations such as dr. evil does on Austin powers on the children, next thing you know they are on adventures in a mysterious land where they can fly and never age… Mary Poppins: every night feeds the children ‘medicine’ and then they jump into paintings and have yet more adventures…”A spoon full of sugar helps the medicine go down” What medicine are they speaking of? And why do we need sugar to help the “medicine” go down? And why would this seemingly trivial concept be a flagship song in a major motion picture? This is a big manipulation…...DO YOU SEE THAT ? Alice in Wonderland: eats magic ‘mushrooms’. You can also see a blue Demonic being obviously smoking out of a bong…PEOPLE! WAKE UP !! C’mon people this is obviously drug lord programing the minds of future generations to become potential buyers… THE TRUTH MUST BE EXPOSED ! After this report, you can’t possibly miss it! If you do, it’s because you are not resolute in finding the truth and you choose to be in the darkness…. NOTE ABOUT : Walt Disney’s Snow White We have been getting lots of e-mails from uninformed people that Walt Disney did not create the Snow White story. WE GET THAT ! Even so, this does not mean that his role is irrelevant in promoting and preserving this classic European folktale. Quite the contrary. Without Disney, it’s likely that few people would know anything about the Snow White tale or the other Brothers Grimm tales (Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, etc.) that he brought to the big screen. But the role of Snow White, as it applies to Walt Disney, was much more than the mere preservation of a folktale. It was, in every sense of the word, the single most important and influential decision of his career. It was Snow White (not Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, a cool theme park ride, etc.) that launched Disney to greatness. So you see, we know WALT DISNEY didn’t create this originally, but it was Disney that re-invented it with the drug references and everything we know it to be! Hopefully this will put an end to the people that think Snow White existed before Disney. Yes, it was, but it was Disney who made it everything WE KNOW IT TO BE ! We at The Conspiracy Zone just give the average person too much credit. We assumed most people already knew that…. Joe Monoco theconspiracyzone@msn.com EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ; If you don’t get it, here’s why: 1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means. Interesting that Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington was interested in the above article: Domain Name (Unknown) IP Address 67.98.158.# (Walter Reed Army Medical) ISP Broadwing Communications Location Continent : North America Country : United States (Facts) State : District of Columbia City : Washington Lat/Long : 38.8933, -77.0146 (Map) Page Views 2 Referring URL unknown Visit Entry Page http://theconspiracy…ople.com/posts/36428 Visit Exit Page http://theconspiracy…ople.com/posts/36428 Out Click Time Zone unknown Visitor’s Time Unknown Visit Number 99,732

Large Visitor Globe Did you find our site useful? Thank you for reading our free online articles? We want to say thank you!!! If we have been helpful, you can make donations to this site here to show your support. THE CONSPIRACY ZONE is completely run on a voluntary basis. Your generous donation can certainly make a difference so we can continue to get the truth out. Feedjit Live Blog Stats