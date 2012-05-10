UNCOVERING HIDDEN MEANINGS IN THE DRUG CULTURE

i see and agree with most of the stuff your saying here
the stuff about the bible scriptures ,i have no doubts about that,you point out some things here, and you start to get a picture
its as like,if you see these movies,your are starting to be stringed along slowly down towards that path,decieved,or like a small seed is being planted within us ,what does a seed do?eventually it grows.
i will pass this along
Nenny wrote on 03/24/2010 11:36 AM
that's some crazy stuff... wow!! thanks for this.. will definitely pass this along..
SharpieIInk wrote on 04/06/2010 08:38 PM
My theory which is purely berthed of giggles, wine and being surrounded by my jewish relatives for an evening, is of the same nature but quite different.
Each dwarf represents the specific drug their personalities, characteristics express through behavior and appearance.
The old blue caterpillar is not smoking a god damn bong.
It's a hookah which is used widely throughout the Middle East as well as other countries. Hookah bars are legal and it is used to smoke illicit drugs though not so often because of the cost and the fact that it is simply not practical.
Hookahs is a type of Shisha.
One that it used socially and is the equivalent to snacking on chips and drinking soda while chatting with a group of friends if you were to substitute the greasy flavors with any of the various flavors which contain pipe tobacco (usually about 1/3-1/2 of the mixture) and flavored molasses. Fill the glass half way with water and light; next inhale. Replace that fizzy feeling with air you barely feel in your lungs. Lighter even and when you open your mouth to exhale, beautiful smoke- the whitest, smoothest you can get from burning and inhaling anything that comes out wispy and smelling just like the same flavor in your mouth.
By the way, these- none of these stories here, are disney creations.
The components- while they may differ between variations of each tale, those which you refer to are true for all versions accurate to the originals. If you are going to propose such theories, I suggest you begin with one that is pondered by scholars even. "Alice in Wonderland" as well as "Through the Looking Glass" are often beleived to have been written about a curious trip or perhaps even written while under the influence of halucinegens which is less likely but interpreting it later on in writing as it has been(if this was the case) would come up with such a product especially after incorperatting his(Lewis Carroll) neices likeness into the bizaare string of events. That is almost certain, as there is no reason for much debate and great supporting knowledge to be the case as he cared greatly for his young niece. Some confusion surfaces though when the idea branched from that previous which is that Lewis Carroll is the "White Rabbit" who if you will recall keeps things in order as well as a "rabbit" could.
You are missing so much that is actually fact or widely suggested as well as accepted due to the fact that in the time that many of these stories were conjured up, it is extremely likely and probable illicit substances influenced some portion at least of the stories.
MiZzTaChO wrote on 05/16/2010 06:55 PM
This is a great site, you have obviously put a lot of hard work and a great deal of research into it! Watch TADS 2nd Semester at HashemStudios on YouTube! The videos discuss this subject in detail!
Wow!!!! I thought i had it all figured out just by listening to demonic music! I have heard of sponge bob and differnt shows on disney and nicklodeon being very santanic! But honestly I missed the snow white titlein that order form. But now I see and I just want to say thanks for the wake up call! I am going to pay closer attention to EVERYTHING!
Donella Kulinski wrote on 07/09/2011 09:45 PM
My brother suggested I could like this site. He was entirely ideal. This post genuinely produced my day. You'll be able to not envision just how much time I had spent for this facts! Thanks!
Justin Rhodes wrote on 11/16/2011 05:37 AM
I am a recovering opiate addict. This article made me realize that they are doing that. Thank you
Impressie site, iF you don´t mind i would like to translate some of your posts to spanish to publish them in my blog http://doncuco.worpress.com
Let me know if there is any problem with this
Regards
Don Cuco
Talk about an eye opener! very interesting stuff.
this is the best site i have ever seen!!!
Weel wrote on 06/15/2013 02:17 PM
Actually, Walt Disney named the dwarfs. They were unnamed in the original Grimm brothers' tale.