TIGER WOODS, MIND CONTROL AND MK ULTRA

The Rise and fall of Tiger Woods: This tells you alot of what Woods is all about.

If you are inclined to look at the whole Tiger Woods drama at face value, you might miss a possible explanation hidden a few layers below the surface. I’ve watched Tiger’s career with awe as he seems to play with an almost “other worldly” talent. He has dominated a sport over the last 13 years that doesn’t especially lend itself to the kind of strangle hold control Tiger has had on the PGA tour. He’s almost too good. His golf talent is undeniable and defies logic, statistics and odds. But now, it seems like another side of Tiger is showing itself, a side of Tiger Woods no one knew existed—not even his caddie and best man at his wedding, Steve Williams. Tiger has an alter personality if you will. But the odd thing is, how suddenly this happened. We have never seen the likes of it before. To watch a person of such magnitude, free fall in the period of two weeks. It’s almost like it was planned in advance.

Is there something else going on? If so, what? Alot of the Tiger Woods debacle doesn’t add up. When he ran his SUV into a tree outside his property, witnesses say he was laying in the street “snoring”. That could be an indication of some kind of mind control programming. I can’t help but wonder if Tiger was coming out of some mind controlled trance. Remember the Washington D.C. snipers who were “caught” in their car “asleep” on the side of the road? Even PGA commentator Johnny Miller, referred to Woods as having been “programmed” by his father. We know what a control his parents have had on him. Even the fact he always wears the color red on Sundays came from his mother because she said red was his “power” color. While we don’t know if all the women associated with Tigers affairs are all telling the truth, it is interesting that one described him as “cold and heartless”. We ran across this article by Paul A Drockton M.A.where you can read at: deadmanmusings.blogspot.com

We don’t necessarily agree with everything in the article. We want to post it because it is important to look out side the box. It’s important to always try to discover reasons “why”. It’s important in this day and age not to take things at face value but to look for hidden agendas and hidden meanings. If you want to know more about Mind Control after you read this article, please visit: MIND CONTROL ….AMERICA’S HORRIFYING SECRET

Sunday, December 13, 2009 Tiger Woods, Professional Athletes and MK Ultra

As we read the sordid details of Tiger Woods personal life, the question raises its ugly head: How could a man with so much going for him outwardly, be such a mess inwardly?

Marital fidelity and family life mean nothing to the Illuminati Satanists that are actively manipulating our world. In fact, they are diametrically opposed to family and community. Instead, they adhere to Socrates sexual fantasies expressed in his discussions about “Communism”.

You see, marital fidelity and family mean nothing to the Global Elite. They sexually abuse their own children. They sexually abuse the children of other Illuminati families. In fact, raising a MK Ultra sex slave is purely a matter of business to these psychopaths. Just ask those who investigated the Jon Benet murder mystery.

“Despite the neo-Nazi nuance, Yeager and Knoke were positively certain that JonBenet’s mother forged the kidnap letter. “Our conclusion,” Yeager offered, “is that you are investigating a child’s murder with ritualistic overtones. Strangulation and sexual assault are most commonly seen in sadomasochism between heterosexual and homosexual adults….

Was it because of the ritual, sexual abuse being perpetrated upon her – was it because of the child-porn ring being run out of Denver in which child ‘Models’ were being used for sexual favors and of which Jonbenet was one of those ‘Models’ or is it that Patsy simply could not stand the competition – on the stage and at home and therefore she (JonBenet) must be sacrificed for her (Patsy’s) ‘sins’?”

If they are nothing else, the Illuminati are materialists. People are objects that need to be controlled. Evil is incapable of love and becomes numb to physical pleasures over time. The brain is a funny thing, when you block out love and compassion, you end up blocking out every other human emotion. In the end, all you are is machine, incapable of feelings and lusting after more power, more energy without consideration for the consequences.

Tiger Woods, it is reported, was raised through the MK Ultra program. J. Lee said the following:

“Eldrick Tont “Tiger” Woods is HATED by other golfers, who know he’s a manufactured product of Pentagon MKULTRA mind control. I was told this by a pro golfer while we were at an aircraft factory in Oregon hand-building our own personal jet aircraft.

Baby Tiger’s colonel Green Beret Special Forces Vietnam daddy hired a military drill instructor to scream at him while putting and swinging. “Tiger’s” parents ancestry is from Communist China as well as Thailand, home of Manchurian Candidates, so “Tiger” is only 1/4 black. “Tiger” is a Buddhist who “studied” with monks at monastaries in [Communist] Asia. Since his mommy is a Thai citizen, “Tiger” is a citizen of Communist Thailand. “Tiger” is named for a South Vietnamese army officer who assassinated 50,000 South Vietnamese government employees who opposed the Communists of the New World Order (Phoenix Program).

People in the know say Tiger was always was a womanizer. However, the sponsors that he represented wanted him to be portrayed as a family man. So his marriage may have been arranged. His father was a Vietnam vet and his mother, Kultida, who is from Thailand was most likely a prostitute. His dad was notoriously unfaithful too. Now, the father of Tiger Woods, Earl Woods, did become a Lieutenant Colonel in the US military.

He did two tours of Vietnam as a Green Beret. Earl did bring home Kultida from his Vietnam tours. And Kultida, a woman barely mentioned in two books written by Earl Woods, is the mother of the worlds most famous athlete, so many are interested in learning about who is the mother of Tiger.

Why is there almost nothing written about Kultida, except Earl Woods met her while on one of his two tours in Vietnam? Search any search engine now and see how little information there is on Kultida Woods.

No doubt some questions people would like to have asked Earl before his death are:

In what country did Earl Woods first meet Kultida the mother of Tiger Woods?

Was Earl Woods still married at the time to the mother of his first three children?

What was the setting or place where you first met Kultida?

Is it true Kultida was a prostitute before you married her?

Now if Earl did meet Kultida in Vietnam, one needs to ask, why was a young Thai woman in Vietnam?

If Earl met Kultida in Thailand, one needs to ask why was a Green Beret on a tour of Vietnam in Thailand?

The Christian Science Monitor stated, that during the Vietnam war, any Thai woman even seen with a US serviceman, would have been considered a prostitute! Needless to say, there is an air of truth about this, but it’s still speculation at this point…..

“Tiger” first played golf at age 3 on the Bob Hope (Mike Douglas) TV Show (BELOW). Bob Hope is a notorious MK-ULTRA programmer and pedophile CIA sexslave handler. Bob Hope is purported to be what is called a “handler”, something like the puppet master that pulls the strings. He is also reputed to have been a closet pedophile along with George Bush, and actually introduced a three year old Tiger Woods as a golfing prodigy along with his father on the Michael Douglas show back in the day.

It’s not just steroids folks, or nutrition. No matter what body you possess, you are still governed by a mind. The Illuminati, through “Delta Programming” can dramatically enhance the mental game of an athlete through trauma based programming. According to Svali, this type of “brain-wave programming” creates an emotionless alter personality(s) that have photographic memories

Delta Programming was perfected by the NAZIS as military programming. It is also part of the military training for many of those in our Special Forces:

The army is moving toward becoming an occult fighting force that practices witchcraft with its warfare. Some of the units moving that direction are Psy-Op operations, which has included Satanists within its officers. The Delta Force network of various Generals and other high ranking officers is merely one facet of the drive by the Illuminati to transform the American army into something akin to occultic warriors that will be as fierce as the Nazi Death head units. Bear in mind that George Bush, commander-in-chief of Burn’s Armed Forces has come from an Illuminati family/ & the Illuminati Skull & Bones chapter that was part of the secret support for Hitler. They have been using as an insignia that they themselves (the Skull & Boners) call “the Death Head”….Torture is required by MK-ULTRA as to create multiple personalities, often on military bases, as proven in the Franklin Cover-up. (ibid)

Military units such as the “First Earth Battalion although they are supported by American tax dollars are not here to protect America. They are global minded. They are here to protect an occult world government. They are out there actively promoting the New World Order. Several years ago, Egendorf states that $4.5 million (which came from you and I, and other Americans) had already been spent on Delta Force’s 80 different projects. The Green Berets is another organization that has been heavily targeted by the Satanists, to indoctrinate and recruit. The Green Berets are increasingly moving toward being warrior-monk group. Many of them are now programmed multiples.

“Super Athletes”, like Tiger Woods, are created in the same fashion, using the same programming that has been perfected by the military. The difference is that they focus on specific skills necessary for them to reach the top of the preselected Sport that they participate in.

The trauma inflicted during programming causes “alter” personalities to emerge. These alters are then programmed to make cold hard preset decisions, like a computer script, that are not influenced by the environment. Where as the average human feels intimidated by large crowds; influenced by emotions; and has a difficult time keeping their focus, the Illuminati Mind Controlled Athlete and his/her alter personalities don’t share these weaknesses.

Thus, Tiger Woods can execute the same “programmed” sequence each and every time he addresses the ball with amazingly consistent results. More machine than man, he shows no emotion other than the one he is supposed to express according to his preprogrammed scripting. It goes something like this:

Shot:= 420 Yards to the Flag on the green.

Scripted programming: Use a 3 wood at x angle with y velocity. Set tee at __ inches. Smile and Wave to crowd. Take shot. Hand club to caddy.

Every variable is addressed and every possible outcome is also programmed within the individual, as well as their response to that outcome. For Example:

Ball position = 40 yards to the left of the “pin” in sand.

Scripted Programming: Use sand wedge at x angle with y velocity. Hit ball __ inches below the sand. Take hat off to crowd.

I believe that, in Tiger Wood’s case, he could have been programmed using “virtual reality” golf courses on the PGA tour.

The profit motive should be pretty clear here. The Illuminati “handler” passes the huge “paydays” up to the Illuminati “investor”. The athlete himself or herself, is given enough resources to maintain the appearance of tremendous wealth. In the end, these trappings of wealth are taken away and given to another.

In my opinion, Tiger Woods has reached the magical age where his programming is probably breaking down and cannot be repaired. Thus the Illuminati create a way for his exit that is both instructive and banal. The cheating husband makes people think that Americans are a nation of sex-crazed lunatics that get filthy rich and start cheating on their wives.

Not much of a role model.

We will then be propagandized by the Illuminati media to believe that such behavior is easily “forgivable”. That Tiger’s other amazing attributes (primarily his ability to play golf) have brought much happiness and joy into the hearts of mankind. The Illuminati late night comedians will further desensitize us with vulgar skits that tell us how much of a “stud” Tiger really is.

Then its on to the next Illuminati controlled Sporting event folks!

Let’s look at a short video where tiger talks about “Blacking Out” and not having memory for long periods of time:

Watch the whole story (BELOW) entitled “Tiger Woods….his life.”

*Posted by Paul A Drockton M.A. at 5:53 AM 6 comments Links to this post Labels: Delta Force, Illuminati, mind-programming, Nazis, performance enhancement, professional athletes, steroids, Tiger Woods *

Here’s more thoughts we’ll post from TIGER WOODS , AN MK ULTRA RITUALLY ABUSED VICTIM at Mindcontrolblackassassins.com. This article is well worth your time to read!

TIGER WOODS : A CLASSIC DR . JEKYLL & MR. HYDE MULTIPLE

Tiger Woods’ image and personality that is being exposed today is so vastly different than the public image that we have been inoculated with. It is so drastically different that it suggests that Tiger had been artificially implanted with alternative personalities like a classic Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde.

That brings up another interesting question. Can the military-industrial-medical complex artificially create perfect athletes as test subjects to create the super soldier that Reichsfurhrer Heinrich Himmler had sought? Is it too incredible to believe?

Tiger’s father, Earl, had always expressed some extremely loathly, incredible and bizarre expectations for his son as if Tiger had been preordained and fated for superstar greatness by some extraordinary and abnormal means. Earl’s expressions about the potential of Tiger were much-much more than a puff and boast.

TIGER : THE CHOSEN ONE

In 2000, Earl Woods, “Tiger will do more than any other man in history to change the course of humanity. … He is the Chosen One. He’ll have the power to impact nations. Not people. Nations.”

TIGER : SELECTED BY GOD

Earl Woods, “Please forgive me…but sometimes I get very emotional…when I talk about my son…. My heart…fills with so…much…joy…when I realize…that this young man…is going to be able…to help so many people…. He will transcend this game…and bring to the world…a humanitarianism…which has never been known before. The world will be a better place to live in…by virtue of his existence…and his presence…. I acknowledge only a small part in that…in that I know that I was personally selected by God himself…to nurture this young man…and bring him to the point where he can make his contribution to humanity…. This is my treasure…. Please accept it…and use it wisely…. Thank you.”

TIGER : GOD’S MIND

Earl Woods, “Tiger will win because of God’s mind. Can’t you see the pattern? Can’t you see the signs? “Tiger will do more than any other man in history to change the course of humanity…” Tiger implanted with “God’s Mind”, very, very interesting.

Earl Wood’s reference to Tiger being implanted with “God’s Mind” is an important clue in understanding Tiger’s programming in that he has a “God” alter personality programmed to rule over his mind, personality, and body.

“God’s Mind” is an important essential alter in his programming. What God had chosen Earl Woods to sire a super human species? What Godly mind? The military-industrial-medical-congressional complex!

In most cases, Tiger was in his father’s presence when he made most of the almost divine, mystic yet bizarre prophesies about him. What did Tiger do or say? Nothing. Absolutely nothing like a programmed helpless android.

The military-industrial-medical complex has had the technology to create “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde” multiple personality victims for decades. Tiger is a bloodline generational military-industrial mind control casualty just like the underwear bomber, Britney Spears, Michael Jackson and most of what you have been exposed to from Hollywood. Tiger is most likely a MK ULTRA super athlete experiment, which is the result of what you see, a trauma based induced multiple, a classic CIA /MK ULTRA “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde” victim of governmental abuse.

Did Tigers father, Earl, hint at the possibility of mind control in this Nike commercial?