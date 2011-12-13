TIGER WOODS, MIND CONTROL AND MK ULTRA

Talk about a jaw dropper,, what an excellent job at deeply connecting the dots my friend. Bigger dots my friend;
"The Trilateral Commission is intended to be the vehicle for multinational consolidation of the commercial and banking interests by seizing control of the political government of the United States. The Trilateral Commission represents a skillful, coordinated effort to seize control and consolidate the four centers of power--Political, Monetary, Intellectual, and Ecclesiastical."--U.S. Senator Barry Goldwater from his 1964 book "No Apologies"
"I believe that if the people of this nation fully understood what Congress has done to them over the last 49 years, they would move on Washington; they would not wait for an election....It adds up to a preconceived plan to destroy the economic and social independence of the United States!"
--George W. Malone, U.S. Senator (Nevada), speaking before Congress in1957.
"The invisible Money Power is working to control and enslave mankind. It financed Communism, Fascism, Marxism, Zionism, Socialism. All of these are directed to making the United States a member of a World Government ..." --AMERICAN MERCURY MAGAZINE, December 1957, pg. 92.
excellent post! "in the end times, knowledge will be increased" Daniel 12:4 -- it's truly fascinating to be alive to witness the prophecies of old unfold before our eyes -- see my post re: Tiger and the Mob, Zionist, Vegas connection (especially the first TigerSlut Rachel Uchitel)
http://intheknow7.wordpress.com/2009/12/30/tigersluts-vegas-connection/
Sterling Codey wrote on 07/10/2011 03:38 AM
My brother suggested I could possibly like this web-site. He was entirely suitable. This post really made my day. It is possible to not envision just just how much time I had spent for this data! Thanks!
It's very exiting to find your theconspiracyzone.podcastpeople.com website. Thank you for sharing this info. I find it very cognitive as I have been researching a lot lately on practical matters such as you talk about..
rclark wrote on 01/24/2010 08:32 PM
Talk about a jaw dropper,, what an excellent job at deeply connecting the dots my friend. Bigger dots my friend; "The Trilateral Commission is intended to be the vehicle for multinational consolidation of the commercial and banking interests by seizing control of the political government of the United States. The Trilateral Commission represents a skillful, coordinated effort to seize control and consolidate the four centers of power--Political, Monetary, Intellectual, and Ecclesiastical."--U.S. Senator Barry Goldwater from his 1964 book "No Apologies" "I believe that if the people of this nation fully understood what Congress has done to them over the last 49 years, they would move on Washington; they would not wait for an election....It adds up to a preconceived plan to destroy the economic and social independence of the United States!" --George W. Malone, U.S. Senator (Nevada), speaking before Congress in1957. "The invisible Money Power is working to control and enslave mankind. It financed Communism, Fascism, Marxism, Zionism, Socialism. All of these are directed to making the United States a member of a World Government ..." --AMERICAN MERCURY MAGAZINE, December 1957, pg. 92.
ITK7 wrote on 04/07/2010 04:44 AM
excellent post! "in the end times, knowledge will be increased" Daniel 12:4 -- it's truly fascinating to be alive to witness the prophecies of old unfold before our eyes -- see my post re: Tiger and the Mob, Zionist, Vegas connection (especially the first TigerSlut Rachel Uchitel) http://intheknow7.wordpress.com/2009/12/30/tigersluts-vegas-connection/
Sterling Codey wrote on 07/10/2011 03:38 AM
My brother suggested I could possibly like this web-site. He was entirely suitable. This post really made my day. It is possible to not envision just just how much time I had spent for this data! Thanks!
Assistant wrote on 10/10/2011 06:12 AM
It's very exiting to find your theconspiracyzone.podcastpeople.com website. Thank you for sharing this info. I find it very cognitive as I have been researching a lot lately on practical matters such as you talk about..
Henry wrote on 11/27/2012 09:52 PM
I think I agree with Paul Drockton.
コーチ バッグ wrote on 11/28/2012 10:36 AM
Interesting articles on information like this is a great find. It's like finding a treasure. I appreciate how you express your many points and share in your views. Thank you.
smart wrote on 02/06/2013 06:59 PM
His tw logo contains an absent triangle at the bottom, and on his hat this symbolizes the all seeing eye where his 3rd eye is.