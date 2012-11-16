When the TV series ROOTS was broadcast into every home in the nation back in 1977, it really didn’t do anything to heal wounds from the past between the races. As a matter of fact, it harmed it. Why? Because it wasn’t true. It was NOT a true representation of how slavery was started in America. Listen to Dr. James Manning tell you how the slave trade really happened in America and why you aren’t told the truth in the history books:
Pastor James David Manning, one of President Obama’s most vocal and outspoken critics, has just released a video in which he claims that on the afternoon of November 16th, 2009, while at his ATLAH World Missionary Church, he was visited by two CIA agents. Manning says the agents claimed that they were from Homeland Security and were accompanied by two NYPD Detectives. Manning made sure to mention that he is “Of sound mind” anticipating that the government goons will try to pull the “insane” card on him..
Though he did not go into detail about the specifics of the alleged encounter (and probably with good reason), Manning did say that the agents asked him about certain statements that he made about President Obama in a video message distributed by ATLAH Ministries entitled “Tea Party Members: Go Viral On The Birth Certificate”.
—
Pastor Manning also said he expects to be arrested within the next few days and charged with “the threat against the life of a U.S. President”, and that he believes that this arrest is “imminent”.
**However, Manning says he welcomes the arrest and will not attempt to resist. He believes it is possible that God will use his arrest to finally bring about the truth that Obama is an illegal alien and not qualified to be President of the United States..
It has been truly stated that a man’s judgment is only as good as his information. Thus, in order to alter the judgment of people, you must control the information they receive. Here let it be noted that the White House brazenly boasted that they control the news media! This was revealed by the White House Communications Director, Anita Dunn. Dunn also was caught on tape while speaking to high school students in June, stating that one of her two favorite political philosophers was Communist Chinese leader Mao Tse tung. (1) Chairman Mao, as he was known, was a vicious Communist responsible for the mass murdering of tens of millions of people, and this is one of the heroes of Anita Dunn, handpicked by Barack Obama!
It is a sad fact that regardless of what the controlled press may say, Barack Obama is most assuredly illegally seated in the White House. He is not legal because he cannot produce a true and valid copy of his birth certificate proving that he was born in the United States. Here let it be noted that on Sunday, June 27th, 2004, the East African Standard Newspaper featured a headline as follows: “Kenyan-born Obama all set for U.S. Senate.” (2) I have a copy of this page in front of me, but when attempting to find a larger copy, I was not surprised to find it had disappeared from the Internet. We must also note that during a 2004 Senate debate Alan Keyes stated that Obama was not a natural born citizen of the United States. Obama laughed and said to Keyes, “Only the President has to be a natural born citizen.” (3)
Obama is not an American, much less, an American President. He is totally out of touch with America. A prime example of this is his gross insensitivity to the horrifying shooting that took place at Fort Hood in Texas on the 5th day of the 11th month of this year. It happened midway between Halloween and Armistice Day, which is celebrated at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month each year. Two days after the shooting was Friday the 13th, and the grief was heavy for the thirteen that died and for the many wounded. The occult implications of this blood sacrifice should be obvious.
The witches and Freemasons that control our Government always work their plan around the celestial calendar. We must note that when Obama was informed, he was about to address a Tribal Nations Conference, and instead of stopping and addressing the tragic issue, he opened his speech to the Indians with a light, almost joking attitude, including a “shout out” to Dr. Joe (Medicine) Crow.
There was no serious or somber reaction to the tragedy at all as he briefly mentioned it. It is a fact that Major Nidal Malik Hasan was a graduate of Virginia Tech, where 32 people were mass murdered in 2007. (6) There is a spiritual connection in all of this, and mind control is a program involving occult activity.
Everything about the Obama Administration seems wrong. Even Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is not permitted to be the Secretary of State under the United States Constitution. The organization known as Judicial Watch has filed lawsuits to challenge the appointment of Hillary Clinton because the U.S. Constitution clearly states the following: “No Senator or Representative shall, during the time for which he was elected, be appointed to any civil office under the authority of the United States, which shall have been created, or the Emoluments whereof have been increased during such time.” This means that Hillary Clinton could not legally occupy her office of Secretary of State until the year 2013. (7)
NOW MANNING BELIEVES HIS ARREST IS “IMMINENT”.
By the way, Manning refers to Obama as a “Long Legged Mac Daddy” Well, if you want to know what that is, It means: “A Pimpalicous, Promiscuous man who gets anything he wants (ie, sex, money, clothing, cars, power, etc).” Basically, it means Obama is a male whore that get’s what he wants from trafficking with the Devil…he’s a spiritual sell out…Obama, is just George Bush warmed over…same theme, all controlled by the same people…the illuminati international bankers.
Barack Obama is an Illuminati puppet just like George Bush was.. That’s why nothing has changed. We are still killing innocent people in Iraq and we are still occupying Afghanistan to control the drug (opium) trade. By the way, why are we always hearing the same old mantra in the secular media about “praying for our troops?” Why are we not hearing anything about praying for innocent Iraqi’s whom so far 1.3 million have been slaughtered? Well, I suppose I better watch it now because obviously telling the truth can get you arrested..
HERE IS YOUR WORST NIGHTMARE AMERICA!!! WE NO LONGER HAVE FREEDOM OF SPEECH. WE ARE LIVING IN A TIME WHERE IF THE GOVERNMENT DOESN’T LIKE WHAT YOU SAY, YOU CAN NOW BE ARRESTED. EVEN IF YOU DON’T AGREE WITH PASTOR MANNING, YOU, AS AN AMERICAN, SHOULD BE FIGHTING FOR HIS RIGHT TO “SAY IT” OR HIS RIGHTS OF FREEDOM OF SPEECH. JUST THE FACT THAT PASTOR MANNING EXPECTS TO BE ARRESTED FOR SAYING WHAT HE BELIEVES TO BE TRUE, TELLS YOU THAT AMERICA HAS FALLEN. WE NO LONGER CAN SAY WHAT WE THINK, WE NO LONGER ARE PROTECTED BY OUR CONSTITUTION AND BILL OF RIGHTS, WE ARE NO LONGER SECURE IN OUR HOMES, WE ARE NO LONGER PROTECTED FROM ILLEGAL SEARCHES. THAT MEANS WE ARE NO LONGER A FREE PEOPLE. WE ARE NO LONGER A REPUBLIC THAT IS “BY THE PEOPLE AND FOR THE PEOPLE.” WE ARE NOW SLAVES TO A ROGUE GOVERNMENT THAT NO LONGER RECOGNIZES THE CONSTITUTION THAT OUR FOREFATHERS DIED FOR. BENJAMIN FRANKLIN SAID THIS: “A PEOPLE WHO ARE WILLING TO SACRIFICE THEIR FREEDOMS FOR TEMPORARY SAFETY, DO NOT DESERVE FREEDOM NOR SAFETY.” YOU THINK ABOUT THAT….....
Now, that said, this fight isn’t over. That’s where YOU and websites like this one, can and do make a difference. Remember when Tiger Woods was going to be fined for a statement he made last summer, but the “powers that be” on the PGA tour backed off because of the backlash they would receive? “WHEN DID AMERICA LOOSE IT’S RIGHTS OF FREEDOM OF SPEECH?” (CLICK HERE). You never know who might have seen our article (and others like this one) and decided the public outrage just wasn’t worth it and got them to back down. THAT’S RIGHT! The public made the PGA tour officials back off, but only because WE SPOKE OUT!! Well, it’s happening again, and one more time, we have to let those bastards in Washington D.C. —(District of Criminals), know that we have “TAKIN’ TOO MUCH AND WE AIN’T GONNA TAKE NO MORE!!!!!”
Did you find our site useful? Thank you for reading our free online articles? We want to say thank you!!! If we have been helpful, you can make donations to this site here to show your support.
THE CONSPIRACY ZONE is completely run on a voluntary basis. Your generous donation can certainly make a difference so we can continue to get the truth out.