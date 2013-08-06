Quantcast

THE SARAH PALIN BIMBO ROAD SHOW ROLLS ON.......

NOTE: MOST OF THIS ARTICLE WAS WRITTEN BEFORE THE LAST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS, BUT THE INFORMATION IS STILL RELEVANT.

In the United States a strange feministic spirit has recently arisen in the person of Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin. Many people have been deceived by this woman who presents herself as a combination of a “hockey mom and pit bull.” The Illuminati is using this woman, who loves to shoot not only rifles but also high-powered automatic weapons. She makes bold speeches, even threatening to get tough with Russia and go to war with them if necessary. But who is she? How did she get to where she is?

She plainly stated this to anchor Charlie Gibson on the World News Tonight show as mentioned on CNN on September 12, 2008. The thing that first strikes me about Palin is how alarmingly unintelligent she is. She doesn’t seem to have the ability to grasp how politics really work or the ability to learn it. The thing I find most ironic about her is she doesn’t seem to realize how clueless she really is. I believe it is better to “Be thought a fool” than to “Open your mouth and remove all doubt.” Look at the videos at the end of this report and you can see how incapable this woman is of any kind of leadership, cogent thought or logical assessment of any kind.

If America considers this woman to have any council in world affairs, it just shows how fallen our nation is. As an American, I am embarrassed to watch a human being (Sarah Palin) fail with this kind of incompetence. To even suggest she could lead our nation is folly that is unimaginable. For any thinking person to watch her unintelligent ramblings and think she could lead anything, much less the most powerful nation on Earth, leads us to think “Satan has really blinded the minds in unbelievers.”

This woman has the mind of a 6th grader. She doesn’t know the Nations involved in NAFTA, she thinks Russia can be seen from Alaska, she doesn’t know if Africa is a country or continent and she can’t even think of any magazines she has read about world affairs and the doesn’t even know what the Vice president’s job entails. AMERICA! You are being played for a fool! The international bankers are parading this woman in front of you to see how stupid you are to support her! WAKE UP!

Palin also made it clear that God ordered us to go to war with Iraq. REALLY? Well, only if your god is Satan. She is echoing the words of George Bush when he said, “I am driven with a mission from God. God would tell me, ‘George, go and fight these terrorists in Afghanistan,’ and I did. And then God would tell me, ‘George, go and end the tyranny in Iraq,’ and I did.” “George, go have a homosexual relationship with your Skull and Bones buddy Victor Ashe,’ and I did.” (Okay we threw that one in, but you get our point). If you want to know more about that..click here: IS GEORGE BUSH A HOMOSEXUAL?

Palin made similar statements about “God’s war” while attending the Wasilla Assembly of God Church. According to I Peter 3:4, a woman is to have “a meek and quiet spirit, which is in the sight of God of great price.” There are very few of those women left in our country, but they are the ones who are powerful in prayer, and God’s hand is upon them.

Wherever Sarah Palin goes, she draws much larger crowds than McCain. The contest has taken on strange contrasts as Palin eclipses McCain in popularity.

Make no mistake abut it, Sarah Palin is an illuminati choice. John McCain is too senile to make his way to the bathroom without help so there is no way he knew who this woman was. Who is Sarah Palin?

We know she’s a former beauty queen. We do know that Palin graduated from the University of Idaho 1987 with a major in journalism and minor in politics. She is currently married to her high school sweetheart , Todd Palin. After college, Palin covered sports as an anchor at several TV stations and helped her husband run a commercial fishing business. She served four years as Mayor of Wasilla. Later, Palin ran for lieutenant governor and finished second in Republican primary. In 2006 Palin went against incumbent Gov. Frank Murkowski in Republican primary, got 51 percent of vote. In the general election, defeated Democrat Tony Knowles 49 percent to 41 percent. She is also in the middle of a bitter Hatfield/McCoy type dispute with her ex-brother in law who is a state trooper in Alaska. Today she is running for Vice President of the United States.

SARA PALIN A CHRISTIAN? NOT!

Palin described herself in an interview as a “Bible-believing Christian.” After the Republican National Convention, a spokesperson for the McCain campaign told CNN that Palin “doesn’t consider herself Pentecostal” and has “deep religious convictions.” The fact that she understands the Earth isn’t “Billions of years old” and she doesn’t think the book “Daddy has a Roommate” (Homosexual propaganda), belongs in the library, at one time make me think, she could be a real Christian, just in way over her head. The more we study her behavior though, it’s become quite apparent that she’s not a Christian at all and her Christian rhetoric is all an Illuminati ploy as evidenced by her illuminati hand signal (BELOW)

Palin really thinks “God” wanted us to invade Iraq and kill over a million people. Palin asked to be publicly blessed by a visiting African pastor who performs exorcisms. He publicly prayed over her in front of a large congregation and now the video is on the internet. He asked ‘God’ to protect her from the evils of ‘witchcraft’.

Now I would be really impressed if she came out publicly and said 9/11 was an inside job, there is no Osama Bin Laden and the main enemy of the people is the government! More facts will come out about this as the weeks go by.

We think the following commentary from:Intheknow7.wordpress.com has a good grasp on the Truth about Sarah Palin: You’ll also want to read..THE ANATOMY OF SARAH PALIN as well.

PALIN: SEX SLAVE AND MIND CONTROL

Palin exhibits ALL the signs of a Monarch Programed Mind Controlled Beta-trained Sex Slave, with DID (formerly MPD) along with MARIONETTE (DOLL Programming) and Oz Programming along with her children…especially Piper (degenerate global elites prefer children). How many times have we heard her screech “Piper’s here today!” Sarah plays the traditional role in a multi-generational MK-ULTRA family as Mommy “the presenter”… fathers are ALWAYS 1st to subject victim to trauma via ritual rape/torture…causing “trauma- bonding.” Look at the picture below and see the prostitute high heels Piper is wearing…SICKENING!

“she’s going to learn at the feet of the master” – Rick Davis, McCain campaign spokesman.

Translation: MK’d GOP “doll” Palin has been programmed to download/upload coded intel, and has been summoned by her degenerate globalist master/programmer, Zionist-war criminal, Bohemian Grove member, Rothschild/Rockefeller Syndicate agent Henry Kissinger…who famously stated “power is the ultimate aphrodisiac…”

Kissinger is positively identified as a sinister MK-Ultra Monarch Mind Control Programmer/Handler by Brice Taylor on the cover of her stunning expose “Thanks For The Memories”, detailing the horrors of the global management team and the sadistic Monarch Mind Control Program. The program uses early childhood rape/torture techniques to create DID (formerly MPD) in victims used as sex-slaves, couriers of coded intel, drug mules, assassins and political characters used to mold society into willing slaves. These “ human robots” serve global elites.

This is what explains her constant erratic, otherwise unexplainable behavior…children traveling with her are undoubtedly being abused by elites and global management team in luxury hotel suites and estate homes. Her front “alters” as model/actress, beauty queen (pageant winner), news anchor, politician and outdoor woman are obvious. The first Palin images released to public were her in a stars and stripes bikini with a rifle, black leather micro-mini and phony Vogue cover (she was featured, but NOT on the cover). The public was being “mind controlled” to accept her as a GOP pinup doll, as a sex-symbol “first” and all her other attributes, (ALTERS) are secondary…”mirroring” her programming…

There are entire fantasy narratives surrounding Palin with Occult-Masonic overtones with Disney themes, re-enforcing Marionette (Doll programming) as well as her obvious “Beta-Kitten” sex-slave ‘alters”. These signals are easily identified by her appearance (image). It was specifically done to burn into people’s minds, her public image as a sex-symbol. Also, her carefully selected MK outfits (lots of occult red/black), her hair, (beauty pageant doll styles), glasses, shoes, and lately palms are signals to global management team that she is MK bloodline.

Palin was summoned to NY in 2008 to offices of Kissinger Assoc.Inc., 350 Park Ave & 51st announcing to global management team that Alaskan MK-Kitten was under control of ”Dr. K”, one of the most sadistic MK-Ultra Monarch programmers/handlers. ”Alters” took over from her “fractured mind” (remember the shattered-glass reference during her intro speech in Dayton, Ohio… 18 million cracks in the glass ceiling?) thus distracting the people, allowing Rothschild/Rockefeller agents/banksters (Paulson & Bernake) to loot the U.S. Treasury once again, triggering a massive credit crunch and plunging American citizens into a never ending cycle of debt and despair.

Henry Kissinger Globalist Quotes:

“Today, America would be outraged if U.N. troops entered Los Angeles to restore order [referring to 1991 LA Riot] tomorrow they will be grateful! This is especially true if they were told that there were an outside threat from beyond [i.e. Islamic Fundamentalism], whether real or * created* [emphasis mine], that threatened our very existence. It is then that all peoples of the world will plead to deliver them from this evil. The one thing every man fears is the unknown. When presented with this scenario, individual rights will be willingly relinquished for the guarantee of their well-being granted to them by the World Government.”, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Bilderberger Conference, Evians, France, 1991.

“My country’s history, Mr. President, tells us that it is possible to fashion unity while cherishing diversity that common action is possible despite the variety of races, interests, and beliefs we see here in this chamber. Progress and peace and justice are attainable. So we say to all peoples and governments: Let us fashion together a new world order.” Henry Kissinger, in address before the General Assembly of the United Nations, October 1975)

For those who wonder how such a monstrous conspiracy involving so many, for so long can occur without anyone in the MSM spilling the beans…listen to Rockefeller Syndicate leader David Rockefeller member of: Pilgrim Society, Bilderberger, Founder Trilateral Commission, Council On Foreign Relations and heir to Standard Oil (now Exxon-Mobil) fortune…

“We are grateful to The Washington Post, The New York Times, Time Magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subject to the bright lights of publicity during those years. But, the work is now much more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto determination practiced in past centuries.“ David Rockefeller, in an address to a meeting of The Trilateral Commission, in June, 1991.

Monarch Program coding (trauma/torture reinforcement) surrounding those MK’s used in the political realm is not as obvious as those in Hollywood or Music Industry…but can be plainly seen, IF you know what to look for because it’s a formula THAT NEVER CHANGES! Themes are occult-Masonic w/Disney overlays…Why? Because the two primary programming films are “The Wizard of Oz” and “Alice In Wonderland” Disneyland in California, Disney World in Florida used to be a primary programming centers. The Disney Family is a “bloodline” multi-generation Monarch family.

For more on MIND CONTROL, Here’s all you’ll ever need to know..AMERICA’S HORRIFYING SECRET: MIND CONTROL Also, read the truth about the evil Disney empire here: THE EVIL DISNEY EMPIRE

You can’t possibly miss the similarities here:

THE DOWN SYNDROME BABY QUESTION

Okay, now is where it really get’s bizarre. Supposedly, Palin recently gave birth to a Down syndrome baby. Possibly, but maybe not. It could be a lie to cover up for her daughter. There is new evidence coming to light that is implying that perhaps Sarah Palin’s four month old son Trig, who has been diagnosed with Down syndrome, is not her son, but rather her grandson! The 44-year old mother of five was wildly applauded in the pro-life circles for seeing the birth to term after the diagnosis of Down syndrome was detected while in the womb. There is now speculation that baby Trig may actually be the offspring of 17-year old daughter Bristol.

March 6th – Sarah publicly announces she is seven months pregnant. Everyone, even close staff members were totally surprised, with no one speculating she was with child. And, for good reason, look at the photo below. Bristol is on the right. This picture was taken at the time she would have been pregnant. I don’t know about you, be she (Bristol) looks like she’s either pregnant or needs to lay off the chocolate chip cookies for awhile. While Sarah Palin, doesn’t look pregnant at all and she should be seven months pregnant here.

April 16th, when in Texas for the Republican Governor’s Convention to give a keynote speech, she allegedly began to leak amniotic fluid, a full month before the due date. But she didn’t rush to the hospital but just called her doc and went on to give her speech. “I was not going to miss that speech,” she says. After speaking you’d think she rush to a local Dallas hospital but instead she hopped on an Alaska Airlines plane for an eight hour flight back home, with a stopover in Seattle. She didn’t let the airline know that she was pregnant and in labor. Most airlines require to be notified if you are seven months or more pregnant. (although Alaska doesn’t insist that passengers let them know). “Governor Palin was extremely pleasant to flight attendants and her stage of pregnancy was not apparent by observation as she didn’t show any signs of distress,” Airline rep Caroline Boren said.”

She lands in Anchorage and instead of going to one of the most equipped facilities for premature births in the state, she drives 45 minutes to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center outside Wasilla, the tiny town she was once mayor of. She “delivered” Trig one month prematurely and then returned to work three days later. “The doctor, Cathy Baldwin-Johnson, approving of all of these actions borders on malpractice. Not treating leaking amniotic fluid causes infections, and time is of the essence after water breaks. Husband Todd Palin simply delivers this winner of a line: “You can’t have a fish picker from Texas.” Uhhhhh, what?

In regards to her daughter, at the time of her mom’s “pregnancy”, she was pulled out of high school due to catching mono. She was out of school from five to eight months (with cases of mono usually lasing 2 weeks).

Now, Let’s take this a step further. If Trig (The downs syndrome boy), belongs to Sarah Palin, then that would mean Palin is at least 7 months pregnant in each of the below photos and is most likely 8 MONTHS PREGNANT!! does she look it? Hardly!!!

Now, Let’s take another look at another photo of Palin’s 17 year old daughter Bristol, (BELOW RIGHT). Does she look a little pregnant to you? She looks more well developed up top than most 17 year olds are…..but looks like she might be ready to nurse? Keep in mind, this is NOT the pregnancy everyone knows about. This would be in February 2008 where Bristol would be 6 months pregnant with Trig. On the flip side, does Sarah Palin look 7 months pregnant here?

This might be the first time you ever heard this, but trust us, you probably haven’t heard the last of this story…

By the way, A question for Sarah…... WHO IS JOE SIX PACK?

And another thing, if you don’t want to be looked at as a bimbo, you might want to remember where you read things: (BELOW).

BIMBO CENTRAL

Well, Sarah, these really aren’t difficult questions. The V.P. should automatically know this stuff. The thing that is most disturbing is even if she doesn’t know anything about the bailout or foreign policy, she’s now had a couple of months to study and lean this stuff. But nooooooooooo, she still doesn’t get it. She thinks you can see Russia from Alaska. Listen to this answer when she’s asked about Russia.

WHAT? Hummmm, what about other issues? Can Sarah Palin answer a simple question?

Okay, Sarah , bring em’ to us whenever you’re ready to do your homework before you actually do a national interview….SHEEESH!! Wonder if she knows how many b’s in BIMBO?

In this one she’s asked what the V.P. does and she admits she has no idea..Look at the crazy “Mind Controlled” Eyes..

So, now she’s asked the same question later..You would think she’s learned..but Noooooo, she actually thinks the VP controls the Senate..

And, here Couric asks her about Supreme Court decisions and she’s can’t think of any…


Senator McCain even got in on the act of discrediting his Vice-Presidential running mate.

NEWS BRIEF: “McCain’s verdict on Palin: more trouble than a pitbull”, The Guardian (London), November 5, 2008

“So now we know what John McCain really thinks of his running mate Sarah Palin – and that’s not just because of the awkward body language between them during his concession speech in Phoenix, Arizona. An exasperated McCain has been telling friends in recent weeks that Palin is even more trouble than a pitbull.”

McCain voiced this opinion in the form of a joke:

“In one joke doing the rounds, the Republican presidential candidate has been asking friends: what the difference is between Sarah Palin and a pitbull? The friendly canine eventually lets go, is the McCain punchline.”

That is quite a slam from the man who announced just months ago that he was selecting her as his running mate! This is the kind of hyperbole which I feared when McCain announced he was selecting Governor Sarah Palin as his running mate. While this selection guaranteed the preponderance of the Evangelical vote for the McCain ticket, it also created the danger of a powerful backlash against Christians if John McCain was defeated.

The Illuminati Plan does envision a massive prison persecution against Christians once World War III gets underway. Before that type of persecution can begin, Christians must be marginalized and thoroughly discredited. An expected backlash wave against Palin might start that process moving forward.

This next news article is even more blunt.

NEWS BRIEF: “The fatal pick of Sarah Palin”, Kansas City News, November 5, 2008

”... the pick of Sarah Palin was fatal to John McCain’s campaign, and he should have seen it coming … who does he pick for a running mate? A folksy mother of five who draws big crowds but knows little about the U.S. government or world affairs … guess McCain was enamoured with the idea of a team of mavericks, but Palin’s maverick credentials were inflated.”

“Palin did irreparable damage to McCain’s credibility.”

While I am aware of the news articles that this campaign might propel Sarah Palin into the 2012 elections, I sincerely doubt it. The Christian vote will be discredited as meaningless and lacking political power and both Palin and genuine Christians will be pushed off the national stage. Remember, the Republican ticket has the Christian right fooled and suckered into believing they represent biblical values. Palin and McCain just like George Bush before them are nothing but Satan worshiping, New World Order puppets but the nation at large will believe they are real Christians. BOTH political parties are nothing but Wolves in Sheep’s clothing controlled by the same occultic Rockefeller/Rothschild dynasties and until America figures this out, we as a nation and as a people don’t stand a chance..

By Joe Monoco

theconspiracyzone@msn.com

Did you find our site useful? Thank you for reading our free online articles? We want to say thank you!!! If we have been helpful, you can make donations to this site here to show your support.

THE CONSPIRACY ZONE is completely run on a voluntary basis. Your generous donation can certainly make a difference so we can continue to get the truth out.

By Joe Monoco 06/08/2013 09:31 PM

  1. ITK wrote on 04/04/2010 11:32 AM

    Brilliantly done, much thanks for blog shout out! love the way you incorporated my post while piercing through MSM Disney-like fantasy narratives. Palin's far more dangerous than people imagine -- her master/controller Kissinger, and twin geopolitical strategist Zbig Brzezinski are agents for Illuminati steering groups headed by Rotshschild/Rockefeller. They use Palin to foment racial hatred, stoke fear, and as antagonist to their other MK'd tool Obama -- this is pure Hegelian Dialectic, and how Americans are tricked into beleiving these political characters care about them. Distract and dis-arm, divide and conquer...offer BREAD (bare necessities) & CIRCUS (continual entertainment) I will continue to sound the alarm re: MK-Ultra Monarch Slave (DID) Sarah Palin, Kissinger/Brzezinski human laptop -- read about her MK "Marionette"(DOLL Prog'mg)...full post here: http://intheknow7.wordpress.com/2010/03/28/kissinger-palin-mengele-how-deep-does-the-rabbit-hole-go-part-2-warning-graphic/ Be Well & Stay Vigilant

  2. ITK7 wrote on 07/03/2010 06:05 PM

    GOP pin-up doll,MK-Ultra Mind Controlled BETA Sex Slave & Human Laptop Sarah L. Palin "exites" the base -- literally! Yep...the pseudo-evangelical Aphrohdite's fans are starting to show up for pics sporting visible erections (VIDEO link below) How long before standard MK'd underground porn starts to surface? Team Palin has established daughter Bristol as sex symbol...next up 15yr-old Willow, who's been appearing regularly w/Mommy on the MK'd-Hollywood-occult-political circuit! Palin always gives Global Mgt. Team shout-outs re: which daughter is "available". Read about Heinz (Henry) Kissinger's role as master/owner/prog'mr of Alaskan MK'd Sex Kitten and his over 40yrs as Mind Control Slave PIMP here... http://intheknow7.wordpress.com/2010/05/15/hk-mk-pimp/ (VIDEO) http://theimmoralminority.blogspot.com/2010/07/one-male-sarah-palin-fan-simply-cannot.html

  3. A wrote on 01/03/2015 11:01 AM

    There can be no doubt that Palin is a desperately narcissistic, hopelessly ambitious bimbo. Even her colleagues in Alaska, like the chairman of the state's RNC, recounted her lack of intellectual curiosity and willingness to throw colleagues under the bus to advance herself. She was chosen by Bill Kristol and other "neconservatives" who decided that she had sufficient sex appeal to boost the McCain ticket. Alaska is also home to Alaska Native Corporations (leading defense contractors) and is sitting on billions of dollars worth of oil. Neocons also are anticipating war in the Pacific theatre -- as evidenced now by current antagonisms against Russia. Palin was a crony who kicked lucrative taxpayer subsidized contracts to cronies - even though those very companies offered to assume the work for free in anticipation of future revenue -- and was driven out of offer over corruption charges. That Tea Partiers rally around her is mystifying. Despite her rhetoric, she is very much establishment -- and aligned with the neocons who brought up 9/11 and the War on Iraq and pillaged the national treasury of billions of dollars for defense contractors. TP fails to see that her rhetoric doesn't correspond with her actual policies. She doesn't really believe in anything but herself. She became Mayor of Wasilla by preaching guns, bibles, and family -- even though she herself has cheated on her husband and her daughters and she both dress and act like harlots. She ruthlessly and joyfully kills animals (God's creation) for fun and sport (to come across like a gun totting Barbie) and thinks it's cute to post pictures of her son standing on the family dog. She basically has allowed the neocons to use her "star power" -- that is, her ability to command audiences by playing soccer mom/sex kitten -- to be a Trojan horse for their agenda. Palin just does/says what she is told and has been rewarded handsomely for it.... This dumb little bimbo from Wasilla is worth millions now -- from speaking engagements, books, tv appearances, crony contracts....Not a bad payback for someone who sold her soul to the devil.... Would you want to worry your pretty little head about policy or ethics when you could just show up, flutter your eye lashes, get posted on magazine covers across the nation, and blame the "lamestream media" for your personal failings all the while reaping millions of dollars and pretending you are God's gift to the country. At last year's CPAC (national conservative) conference, this bimbo got standing ovations for reciting Dr. Seuss' "Green Eggs and Ham," with a satirical conservative twist. It must have been the dumbest thing I have ever seen....and Palin came across like a four year old in her mommy's big heels. Sometimes I think she might be a heroin addict too. Listen at the bizarre way Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle from Saved by the Bell) speaks in her YouTube videos. She sounds like Sarah Palin, same disjointed manner of speaking -- her mind is shot. Voorhies allegedly lost her mind/intellect after through Heroin abuse during her relationship with Martin Lawrence. Palin has also been photographed dressed like a street walker looking incredibly anorexic -- the kind of wasted body you get from heroin abuse. Make no mistake -- Sarah Palin is a Trojan horse -- but for the neocons, who are, at heart, illuminati.

