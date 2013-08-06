THE SARAH PALIN BIMBO ROAD SHOW ROLLS ON.......

Brilliantly done, much thanks for blog shout out! love the way you incorporated my post while piercing through MSM Disney-like fantasy narratives. Palin's far more dangerous than people imagine -- her master/controller Kissinger, and twin geopolitical strategist Zbig Brzezinski are agents for Illuminati steering groups headed by Rotshschild/Rockefeller. They use Palin to foment racial hatred, stoke fear, and as antagonist to their other MK'd tool Obama -- this is pure Hegelian Dialectic, and how Americans are tricked into beleiving these political characters care about them. Distract and dis-arm, divide and conquer...offer BREAD (bare necessities) & CIRCUS (continual entertainment) I will continue to sound the alarm re: MK-Ultra Monarch Slave (DID) Sarah Palin, Kissinger/Brzezinski human laptop -- read about her MK "Marionette"(DOLL Prog'mg)...full post here:
http://intheknow7.wordpress.com/2010/03/28/kissinger-palin-mengele-how-deep-does-the-rabbit-hole-go-part-2-warning-graphic/
Be Well & Stay Vigilant
GOP pin-up doll,MK-Ultra Mind Controlled BETA Sex Slave & Human Laptop Sarah L. Palin "exites" the base -- literally! Yep...the pseudo-evangelical Aphrohdite's fans are starting to show up for pics sporting visible erections (VIDEO link below)
How long before standard MK'd underground porn starts to surface? Team Palin has established daughter Bristol as sex symbol...next up 15yr-old Willow, who's been appearing regularly w/Mommy on the MK'd-Hollywood-occult-political circuit! Palin always gives Global Mgt. Team shout-outs re: which daughter is "available". Read about Heinz (Henry) Kissinger's role as master/owner/prog'mr of Alaskan MK'd Sex Kitten and his over 40yrs as Mind Control Slave PIMP here...
http://intheknow7.wordpress.com/2010/05/15/hk-mk-pimp/
(VIDEO)
http://theimmoralminority.blogspot.com/2010/07/one-male-sarah-palin-fan-simply-cannot.html
A wrote on 01/03/2015 11:01 AM
There can be no doubt that Palin is a desperately narcissistic, hopelessly ambitious bimbo. Even her colleagues in Alaska, like the chairman of the state's RNC, recounted her lack of intellectual curiosity and willingness to throw colleagues under the bus to advance herself.
She was chosen by Bill Kristol and other "neconservatives" who decided that she had sufficient sex appeal to boost the McCain ticket. Alaska is also home to Alaska Native Corporations (leading defense contractors) and is sitting on billions of dollars worth of oil.
Neocons also are anticipating war in the Pacific theatre -- as evidenced now by current antagonisms against Russia.
Palin was a crony who kicked lucrative taxpayer subsidized contracts to cronies - even though those very companies offered to assume the work for free in anticipation of future revenue -- and was driven out of offer over corruption charges.
That Tea Partiers rally around her is mystifying. Despite her rhetoric, she is very much establishment -- and aligned with the neocons who brought up 9/11 and the War on Iraq and pillaged the national treasury of billions of dollars for defense contractors. TP fails to see that her rhetoric doesn't correspond with her actual policies.
She doesn't really believe in anything but herself. She became Mayor of Wasilla by preaching guns, bibles, and family -- even though she herself has cheated on her husband and her daughters and she both dress and act like harlots. She ruthlessly and joyfully kills animals (God's creation) for fun and sport (to come across like a gun totting Barbie) and thinks it's cute to post pictures of her son standing on the family dog.
She basically has allowed the neocons to use her "star power" -- that is, her ability to command audiences by playing soccer mom/sex kitten -- to be a Trojan horse for their agenda. Palin just does/says what she is told and has been rewarded handsomely for it....
This dumb little bimbo from Wasilla is worth millions now -- from speaking engagements, books, tv appearances, crony contracts....Not a bad payback for someone who sold her soul to the devil....
Would you want to worry your pretty little head about policy or ethics when you could just show up, flutter your eye lashes, get posted on magazine covers across the nation, and blame the "lamestream media" for your personal failings all the while reaping millions of dollars and pretending you are God's gift to the country.
At last year's CPAC (national conservative) conference, this bimbo got standing ovations for reciting Dr. Seuss' "Green Eggs and Ham," with a satirical conservative twist. It must have been the dumbest thing I have ever seen....and Palin came across like a four year old in her mommy's big heels.
Sometimes I think she might be a heroin addict too. Listen at the bizarre way Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle from Saved by the Bell) speaks in her YouTube videos. She sounds like Sarah Palin, same disjointed manner of speaking -- her mind is shot. Voorhies allegedly lost her mind/intellect after through Heroin abuse during her relationship with Martin Lawrence. Palin has also been photographed dressed like a street walker looking incredibly anorexic -- the kind of wasted body you get from heroin abuse.
Make no mistake -- Sarah Palin is a Trojan horse -- but for the neocons, who are, at heart, illuminati.
