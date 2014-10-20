BRITNEY SPEARS, PARIS HILTON AND MADONNA......WHO ARE THEY? WHO CONTROLS THEM AND FOR WHAT PURPOSE? WHAT IS THE REAL AGENDA? THE ANSWER MAY SHOCK YOU...

UNLIMITED INCOME POTENTIAL!

The problem with people who are spiritually blind is they think they can see.

If you think we are the ones seeing things that aren’t there after reading the below article and you are still skeptical after all the self evident facts and truths presented, let us direct you to this expose’ so you can understand why we are able to see what’s really happening and it’s really you that can’t: WHY MOST PEOPLE CAN’T SEE THE TRUTH

First let me say if you really are interested in the lives of people like Paris Hilton and Britney Spears, then you need a life….bad! And for those people, you may be excused to tune into Entertainment Tonight so you can see if Steadman will finally marry Oprah. But for the one percent of the population that actually doesn’t mistake thinking for just being conscious then read on. It is an illuminati plan to have these kind of people paraded on the controlled Media day after day.

In the secret illuminati document PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION, it outlines how to control the general population. (Make sure and read our report: SECRET ILLUMINATI DOCUMENT USED TO CONTROL YOU FINALLY REVEALED).

The PROTOCOLS already assume that the people have “lost the art of thinking” and are “Content with a show.” In PROTOCOL 13 it says “In order that the masses themselves may not guess what we are all about WE FURTHER DISTRACT THEM WITH AMUSEMENTS, GAMES, PASTIMES, PASSIONS, PEOPLE’S PALACES….SOON WE SHALL BEGIN THROUGH THE PRESS TO PROPOSE COMPETITIONS IN ART, IN SPORT OF ALL KINDS:

These interests will finally distract their minds from questions in which we should find ourselves compelled to oppose them. WHO WILL EVER SUSPECT THAT ALL THESE PEOPLES WERE STAGE MANAGED BY US ACCORDING TO A POLITICAL PLAN WHICH NO ONE HAS SO MUCH AS GUESSED AT IN THE COURSE OF MANY CENTURIES?”

Now remember, Hilton is an illuminati family and they know how to keep one of their own (Paris) in the news to distract you from what is really important. The same goes for MK-ULTRA slave Britney Spears. She is a former Disney employee and mouseketeer for the illuminati Disney family. Read more about it here: THE EVIL DISNEY EMPIRE

Most of these “singers” can’t really sing anyway. They use a system called “Auto-tune” which allows them to sound professional, even though they can’t hold a note. Britney Spears and Madonna BOTH use this system.

As a matter of fact, Britney Spears can’t sing at all! Give a listen without Auto-tune:

Antares’s Auto-Tune was created by seismic scientist Andy Hildebrand. Hildebrand was working with a software that used audio to find oil deep beneath Earth’s surface. The technology worked akin to echolocation (used by animals such as bats and dolphins, the act of making a sound then listening for when the echo comes back to you) but besides oil, could also detect pitch: thus Auto-Tune was born. Cher’s 1998 hit single “Believe” was one of the first main-stream songs to use Auto-Tune. The first line of the song is difficult to decipher because the “wobble” from the pitch correction is so strong. But then the words “so sad that you’re leaving” shows off Auto-Tune’s prowess for correcting pitch mistakes- Cher merely sounds as is she has perfect vocal chords.

I suspect she is also is a mind controlled multiple as evidence by her bizarre behavior, one of which, was shaving her head. That is a practice done by many female mind controlled multiples including the Manson family(BELOW). You’ll also want to check out THE NATURE OF EVIL Written by Barbara Hartwell for more on the real nature of evil and the powers behind people like Charles Manson.

After checking out of Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Centre (named after Robert Johnson’s deal with the devil) Britney Spears walked into Esther’s Hair Salon and said, “I want my hair shaved off.” “While I was talking to her body guard,” hair-stylist, Esther Tognozzi said, “she grabbed the buzzer and started buzzing her own hair off. … She buzzed off all her own hair and I just cleaned it up when she was done with it.” Spears showed little emotion as she chopped off her brunette locks. After leaving the salon, Spears headed to the Body & Soul tattoo parlor in nearby Sherman Oaks, Calif. She got two tattoos there, a black, white and pink cross on her hip and “cute little lips on her wrist”.

When a Body & Soul employee looked at the pop star in disbelief and asked why she shaved her head, Spears said, “I don’t want anyone touching me. I’m tired of everybody touching me.” What she really means is she is tired of her handlers raping and molesting her! Look at the above picture to the top left (ABOVE)....You can see an obvious wound that is swelling. Spears is so out of it she doesn’t even acknowledge it…It should be obvious that demonic spirits are in control of her now as she is trying to deface her God-given looks into something sinister and satanic. And she’s okay with it! Find me a normal woman that could do something like that! That’s Mind control 101!!! AMERICA’S HORRIFYING SECRET: MIND CONTROL

The hair represents the stylists, the handlers and people who are in control of her life and manage her looks.

Coincidentally, Britney’s first tattoo was of a butterfly with a vine, symbolic of the genealogy of the Monarch(y) program. This was followed by a black pentagram and one of the 72 Kabbalistic Hebrew names of God, which is said to have been misspelled.

When Arizona Wilder wanted to escape her handlers in the Satanic cult, the Mothers of Darkness, where she held the position of ritual Mother Goddess, she cut off her hair and died it brown, then defiled her body. The order wants their high slaves to be pristine. Arizona has presided over blood rituals that included personalities such as, the British royal family, George Bush, Henry Kissinger, Hillary Clinton, Rothschilds, Hapsburgs, Bob Hope, and Rupert Murdoch. The Mother Goddess also conducted Satanic ceremonies in France involving Pope John Paul II. Our current Pope, now known as Pope Benedict XVI, was elected on the 116th anniversary of Adolph Hitler’s birthday and is none other than former German Nazi Joseph Ratzinger.

Most of the bloodlines of the elite are kept hidden, such as Hitler’s connections with the Rothchilds, Bush’s connection to Crowley and Walt Disney and the Dark Prince. “Uncle” Walt was an illegitimate child that grew up in an abusing home. Much like Hitler’s mother and the Rothchilds. Walt’s probable mother, Isabelle, was brought to work at the Disney home as a maid in 1905. Disney became an FBI asset through 33rd degree Freemason and sexual cross dressing pervert, J. Edgar Hoover. Disneyland and Disney World have both been reported as being used in “Princess Programing” to create high level sex slaves.

Madonna is in reality a mind-controlled slave who has appeared in numerous underground porn and ritual porn movies; including Madonna performing an actual blood sacrifice. Also:

1) In ’ Desperately Seeking Susan ’ Madonna wears a jacket with the Illuminati ’ pyramid with eye ’ motif on the back. (BELOW)

2) In the cartoon show ’ The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy ’ the Discordian goddess Eris is drawn as Madonna ( Episode : ’ Complete and Utter Chaos ’ )

3) The song ’ Beautiful Stranger ’ is a secret hymn to Lucifer : ’ I looked into your eyes /And my world came tumbling down /You’re the devil in disguise /That’s why I’m singing this song ’. These lyrics may be meant literally , a love song to the Devil.

4) The song ’ Justify My Love ’ has a ’ The Beast Within ’ mix which quotes passages from the Book of Revelation ( The Beast Within = sexual penetration by the Devil or the Antichrist ).

5) Madonna is a practicing Kabbalist – Kabbalism is a mystical religion with links to sorcery , the Golden Dawn and Freemasonry.

” Kabbalism is a system of Jewish mysticism and magic and is the foundational element in modern witchcraft. Virtually all of the great witches and sorcerers of this century were Kabbalists.” -William J. Schnoebelen, The Dark Side of Freemasonry

6) The song ’ Like a Prayer ’ contains many blasphemous elements. At the beginning of the song a backwards message is played ’ O hear our savior Satan ’ Madonna stands in front of burning crosses and appears to bring a statue of a man to life by kissing him, she then has sex with him on the altar. She cuts her hands with a knife and appears to manifest stigmata in a church , implying she is a female Messiah. The plot of the video seems to show a man rescuing a woman with dark hair from being raped , he is then wrongly imprisoned and arrested for her murder. The woman may represent Madonna ( who was raped in New York ) being symbolically dead but who is then saved by the Church of Satan ( Madonna wakes up from a sleep in the church later on in the video ).

7) Madonna again represented herself as a Christ-like figure , appearing on a silvery crucifix at a concert in Rome.

8) In the song ’ Intervention ’ Madonna sings ” I know the road looks lonely/But that’s just Satan’s game/And either way my baby/We’ll never be the same ” – this song seems to refer to inducting her lover into the ways of the Devil , maybe ’ the road ’ is the left-hand path ?

9) In the video for ’ What It Feels Like For a Girl ’ Madonna is staying in a hotel room numbered 669 , as she leaves the last 6 swings down to make the hotel number 666. This maybe an oblique reference to The Eagles’ song ’ Hotel California ’ a song which contains Satanic messages and seems to refer to the Church of Satan which was based in a former Hotel on California Street in LA. To emphasize this point , Madonna steals a red car with a giant eagle printed on the bonnet.

10) In the video for ’ Human Nature ’ Madonna appears in the middle of a 5-pointed star made of rope , around about 3.35 in the video. This is a ’ blink and you’ll miss it moment ’ so is almost certainly intended to be a secret message.

During an Arsenio Hall show, in addition to flaunting her sex relationship with known lesbian Rosie O’Donnell, Madonna, who as a guest acted dissociative, was picked up by the cameras during the show kissing her Baphomet (Lucifer) ring and actually flips Arsenio the bird with it. (BELOW).

In the ritual performed at the MTV Awards, Madonna dressed in a Worshipful Master’s top hat, raised the two Mouseketeers, Britney and Christina, to their new level within the order with a lesbian wedding sealed with a kiss. Britney and Christina opened the VMA show dressed like brides singing Madonna’s classic hit “Like a Virgin,” which then segued into Madonna’s new song “Hollywood” as Madonna stepped out of the wedding cake wearing a modified tuxedo.

What ensued was a drag show of sorts in which Madonna was the “groom” and Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera were the virginal brides, culminating in a french-kiss between Madonna and Britney, and then between Madonna and Christina. During the performance Madonna’s dominance was clearly established through the body language and interaction between her and Britney and her and Christina. She frequently put her hands on Britney’s and Christina’s bodies, both possessively and intimately—stroking Britney’s face, putting her hand on her Britney’s hip, putting her face against Christina’s thigh as she pulled the garter off Christina’s leg. Madonna, Britney, and Christina weren’t playing tender, lovesick lovers, they were playing raunchy, in-lust lovers. (BELOW) Here is another concert by Madonna with more Occult symbols in her show. Unless anyone doubt our conclusions…

Is there anyway, anyone, can deny that the proof is right before them? PEOPLE! WAKE UP!!!**

The San Francisco Chronicle described the event as Madonna “dressed like a dominatrix bridegroom…french-kissing both Aguilera and Spears like a she-dog marking her territory” When asked, “What does it feel like to be kissed by Madonna?” Spears responded that “this is something I’ve dreamed about since I was a little girl. I cannot believe this just like freakin’ happened. I am on a major high right now. I feel very cool.”

Watch the whole disgusting occultic ceremony here. Watch how people applaud even though they have no idea what’s happening right in front of them: —