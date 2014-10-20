Quantcast

BRITNEY SPEARS, PARIS HILTON AND MADONNA......WHO ARE THEY? WHO CONTROLS THEM AND FOR WHAT PURPOSE? WHAT IS THE REAL AGENDA? THE ANSWER MAY SHOCK YOU...

Send link
Views: 314440 | Comments: 12

CLICK HERE FOR INFO ON EARNING AN UNLIMITED INCOME!

HOME

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

theconspiracyzone@msn.com


Conspiracy Top Site List

View my Message Forum

Updated Banner

UNLIMITED INCOME POTENTIAL!

The Easy Cash Phenomenon

The problem with people who are spiritually blind is they think they can see.

If you think we are the ones seeing things that aren’t there after reading the below article and you are still skeptical after all the self evident facts and truths presented, let us direct you to this expose’ so you can understand why we are able to see what’s really happening and it’s really you that can’t: WHY MOST PEOPLE CAN’T SEE THE TRUTH

First let me say if you really are interested in the lives of people like Paris Hilton and Britney Spears, then you need a life….bad! And for those people, you may be excused to tune into Entertainment Tonight so you can see if Steadman will finally marry Oprah. But for the one percent of the population that actually doesn’t mistake thinking for just being conscious then read on. It is an illuminati plan to have these kind of people paraded on the controlled Media day after day.

In the secret illuminati document PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION, it outlines how to control the general population. (Make sure and read our report: SECRET ILLUMINATI DOCUMENT USED TO CONTROL YOU FINALLY REVEALED).

The PROTOCOLS already assume that the people have “lost the art of thinking” and are “Content with a show.” In PROTOCOL 13 it says “In order that the masses themselves may not guess what we are all about WE FURTHER DISTRACT THEM WITH AMUSEMENTS, GAMES, PASTIMES, PASSIONS, PEOPLE’S PALACES….SOON WE SHALL BEGIN THROUGH THE PRESS TO PROPOSE COMPETITIONS IN ART, IN SPORT OF ALL KINDS:

These interests will finally distract their minds from questions in which we should find ourselves compelled to oppose them. WHO WILL EVER SUSPECT THAT ALL THESE PEOPLES WERE STAGE MANAGED BY US ACCORDING TO A POLITICAL PLAN WHICH NO ONE HAS SO MUCH AS GUESSED AT IN THE COURSE OF MANY CENTURIES?”

Now remember, Hilton is an illuminati family and they know how to keep one of their own (Paris) in the news to distract you from what is really important. The same goes for MK-ULTRA slave Britney Spears. She is a former Disney employee and mouseketeer for the illuminati Disney family. Read more about it here: THE EVIL DISNEY EMPIRE

Most of these “singers” can’t really sing anyway. They use a system called “Auto-tune” which allows them to sound professional, even though they can’t hold a note. Britney Spears and Madonna BOTH use this system.

As a matter of fact, Britney Spears can’t sing at all! Give a listen without Auto-tune:

Antares’s Auto-Tune was created by seismic scientist Andy Hildebrand. Hildebrand was working with a software that used audio to find oil deep beneath Earth’s surface. The technology worked akin to echolocation (used by animals such as bats and dolphins, the act of making a sound then listening for when the echo comes back to you) but besides oil, could also detect pitch: thus Auto-Tune was born. Cher’s 1998 hit single “Believe” was one of the first main-stream songs to use Auto-Tune. The first line of the song is difficult to decipher because the “wobble” from the pitch correction is so strong. But then the words “so sad that you’re leaving” shows off Auto-Tune’s prowess for correcting pitch mistakes- Cher merely sounds as is she has perfect vocal chords.

I suspect she is also is a mind controlled multiple as evidence by her bizarre behavior, one of which, was shaving her head. That is a practice done by many female mind controlled multiples including the Manson family(BELOW). You’ll also want to check out THE NATURE OF EVIL Written by Barbara Hartwell for more on the real nature of evil and the powers behind people like Charles Manson.

After checking out of Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Centre (named after Robert Johnson’s deal with the devil) Britney Spears walked into Esther’s Hair Salon and said, “I want my hair shaved off.” “While I was talking to her body guard,” hair-stylist, Esther Tognozzi said, “she grabbed the buzzer and started buzzing her own hair off. … She buzzed off all her own hair and I just cleaned it up when she was done with it.” Spears showed little emotion as she chopped off her brunette locks. After leaving the salon, Spears headed to the Body & Soul tattoo parlor in nearby Sherman Oaks, Calif. She got two tattoos there, a black, white and pink cross on her hip and “cute little lips on her wrist”.

When a Body & Soul employee looked at the pop star in disbelief and asked why she shaved her head, Spears said, “I don’t want anyone touching me. I’m tired of everybody touching me.” What she really means is she is tired of her handlers raping and molesting her! Look at the above picture to the top left (ABOVE)....You can see an obvious wound that is swelling. Spears is so out of it she doesn’t even acknowledge it…It should be obvious that demonic spirits are in control of her now as she is trying to deface her God-given looks into something sinister and satanic. And she’s okay with it! Find me a normal woman that could do something like that! That’s Mind control 101!!! AMERICA’S HORRIFYING SECRET: MIND CONTROL

The hair represents the stylists, the handlers and people who are in control of her life and manage her looks.

Coincidentally, Britney’s first tattoo was of a butterfly with a vine, symbolic of the genealogy of the Monarch(y) program. This was followed by a black pentagram and one of the 72 Kabbalistic Hebrew names of God, which is said to have been misspelled.

When Arizona Wilder wanted to escape her handlers in the Satanic cult, the Mothers of Darkness, where she held the position of ritual Mother Goddess, she cut off her hair and died it brown, then defiled her body. The order wants their high slaves to be pristine. Arizona has presided over blood rituals that included personalities such as, the British royal family, George Bush, Henry Kissinger, Hillary Clinton, Rothschilds, Hapsburgs, Bob Hope, and Rupert Murdoch. The Mother Goddess also conducted Satanic ceremonies in France involving Pope John Paul II. Our current Pope, now known as Pope Benedict XVI, was elected on the 116th anniversary of Adolph Hitler’s birthday and is none other than former German Nazi Joseph Ratzinger.

Most of the bloodlines of the elite are kept hidden, such as Hitler’s connections with the Rothchilds, Bush’s connection to Crowley and Walt Disney and the Dark Prince. “Uncle” Walt was an illegitimate child that grew up in an abusing home. Much like Hitler’s mother and the Rothchilds. Walt’s probable mother, Isabelle, was brought to work at the Disney home as a maid in 1905. Disney became an FBI asset through 33rd degree Freemason and sexual cross dressing pervert, J. Edgar Hoover. Disneyland and Disney World have both been reported as being used in “Princess Programing” to create high level sex slaves.

Madonna is in reality a mind-controlled slave who has appeared in numerous underground porn and ritual porn movies; including Madonna performing an actual blood sacrifice. Also:

1) In ’ Desperately Seeking Susan ’ Madonna wears a jacket with the Illuminati ’ pyramid with eye ’ motif on the back. (BELOW)

2) In the cartoon show ’ The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy ’ the Discordian goddess Eris is drawn as Madonna ( Episode : ’ Complete and Utter Chaos ’ )

3) The song ’ Beautiful Stranger ’ is a secret hymn to Lucifer : ’ I looked into your eyes /And my world came tumbling down /You’re the devil in disguise /That’s why I’m singing this song ’. These lyrics may be meant literally , a love song to the Devil.

4) The song ’ Justify My Love ’ has a ’ The Beast Within ’ mix which quotes passages from the Book of Revelation ( The Beast Within = sexual penetration by the Devil or the Antichrist ).

5) Madonna is a practicing Kabbalist – Kabbalism is a mystical religion with links to sorcery , the Golden Dawn and Freemasonry.

” Kabbalism is a system of Jewish mysticism and magic and is the foundational element in modern witchcraft. Virtually all of the great witches and sorcerers of this century were Kabbalists.” -William J. Schnoebelen, The Dark Side of Freemasonry

6) The song ’ Like a Prayer ’ contains many blasphemous elements. At the beginning of the song a backwards message is played ’ O hear our savior Satan ’ Madonna stands in front of burning crosses and appears to bring a statue of a man to life by kissing him, she then has sex with him on the altar. She cuts her hands with a knife and appears to manifest stigmata in a church , implying she is a female Messiah. The plot of the video seems to show a man rescuing a woman with dark hair from being raped , he is then wrongly imprisoned and arrested for her murder. The woman may represent Madonna ( who was raped in New York ) being symbolically dead but who is then saved by the Church of Satan ( Madonna wakes up from a sleep in the church later on in the video ).

7) Madonna again represented herself as a Christ-like figure , appearing on a silvery crucifix at a concert in Rome.

8) In the song ’ Intervention ’ Madonna sings ” I know the road looks lonely/But that’s just Satan’s game/And either way my baby/We’ll never be the same ” – this song seems to refer to inducting her lover into the ways of the Devil , maybe ’ the road ’ is the left-hand path ?

9) In the video for ’ What It Feels Like For a Girl ’ Madonna is staying in a hotel room numbered 669 , as she leaves the last 6 swings down to make the hotel number 666. This maybe an oblique reference to The Eagles’ song ’ Hotel California ’ a song which contains Satanic messages and seems to refer to the Church of Satan which was based in a former Hotel on California Street in LA. To emphasize this point , Madonna steals a red car with a giant eagle printed on the bonnet.

10) In the video for ’ Human Nature ’ Madonna appears in the middle of a 5-pointed star made of rope , around about 3.35 in the video. This is a ’ blink and you’ll miss it moment ’ so is almost certainly intended to be a secret message.

During an Arsenio Hall show, in addition to flaunting her sex relationship with known lesbian Rosie O’Donnell, Madonna, who as a guest acted dissociative, was picked up by the cameras during the show kissing her Baphomet (Lucifer) ring and actually flips Arsenio the bird with it. (BELOW).

In the ritual performed at the MTV Awards, Madonna dressed in a Worshipful Master’s top hat, raised the two Mouseketeers, Britney and Christina, to their new level within the order with a lesbian wedding sealed with a kiss. Britney and Christina opened the VMA show dressed like brides singing Madonna’s classic hit “Like a Virgin,” which then segued into Madonna’s new song “Hollywood” as Madonna stepped out of the wedding cake wearing a modified tuxedo.

What ensued was a drag show of sorts in which Madonna was the “groom” and Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera were the virginal brides, culminating in a french-kiss between Madonna and Britney, and then between Madonna and Christina. During the performance Madonna’s dominance was clearly established through the body language and interaction between her and Britney and her and Christina. She frequently put her hands on Britney’s and Christina’s bodies, both possessively and intimately—stroking Britney’s face, putting her hand on her Britney’s hip, putting her face against Christina’s thigh as she pulled the garter off Christina’s leg. Madonna, Britney, and Christina weren’t playing tender, lovesick lovers, they were playing raunchy, in-lust lovers. (BELOW) Here is another concert by Madonna with more Occult symbols in her show. Unless anyone doubt our conclusions…

Is there anyway, anyone, can deny that the proof is right before them? PEOPLE! WAKE UP!!!**

The San Francisco Chronicle described the event as Madonna “dressed like a dominatrix bridegroom…french-kissing both Aguilera and Spears like a she-dog marking her territory” When asked, “What does it feel like to be kissed by Madonna?” Spears responded that “this is something I’ve dreamed about since I was a little girl. I cannot believe this just like freakin’ happened. I am on a major high right now. I feel very cool.”

Watch the whole disgusting occultic ceremony here. Watch how people applaud even though they have no idea what’s happening right in front of them: —

Britney was not the first famous female shaved head. She follows the likes of Demi Moore, who had a Kabbalist wedding with Ashton Kutcher, she had her head shaved as part of military trauma-based mind control in the film, G.I. Jane, and Natalie Portman who had her head shaved as part of the trauma-based mind control in the movie V for Vendetta based on the graphic novel by occultist Alan Moore.

BELOW: WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

Here is the crime scene (from the “Manson shaved head murders” of Sharon Tate) and where it ends up for these people who follow the Occult..It’s no innocent game..THIS IS WHAT THE RESULTS OF EVIL LOOK LIKE!!!: (BELOW)

Here’s a video from Beyonce who freely admits that she is demon possessed:—

What better way to distract most young American males than to constantly feed them a steady diet of young girls who are mainly known for sexual scandals? With the Rockefeller sponsored homosexual agenda in full force, they’ll get their share of females with the same story. Two for one is a good deal for the illuminists. So the next time you see one of these ladies (and I use the term loosely) on television whose main claim to fame is going out partying without underwear, remember nothing happens unless it was planned that way. Now you know the plan, you are way ahead of the game.

For more on MIND CONTROL and what Britney is dealing with: Here’s all you’ll ever need to know..AMERICA’S HORRIFYING SECRET: MIND CONTROL

For more on MK ULTRA and mind control, here is a video entitled FORBIDDEN KNOWLEDGE OF MK ULTRA:

(BELOW) Paris Hilton going out partying with Britney Spears…

(BELOW) Britney Spears going out “partying” on the town. This is the girl who so many young girls look up to?

EDITORS NOTE: Looks like Shakira is another Illuminati controlled sex slave too. Read this incredible article: SHAKIRA, FREEDOM IS A LIEANOTHER ILLUMINATI SEX SLAVE?

You’ll also want to know more about another human sex slave..Sarah Palin: THE ANATOMY OF SARAH PALIN

To learn about the history of programmed sex slaves in American, click here: 50 YEARS OF MK-ULTRA SEX SLAVES IN AMERICA

THE PERVERTED DISNEY EMPIRE

Joe Monoco

theconspiracyzone@msn.com

Did you find our site useful? Thank you for reading our free online articles? We want to say thank you!!! If we have been helpful, you can make donations to this site here to show your support.

THE CONSPIRACY ZONE is completely run on a voluntary basis. Your generous donation can certainly make a difference so we can continue to get the truth out.

Red Arrow Divider Red Arrow Divider


By Joe Monoco 10/20/2014 03:03 PM

Recent Comments

  1. Lori wrote on 11/12/2009 03:59 PM

    wow....this is really creepy

  2. INDIAN IN THE MACHINE wrote on 12/26/2009 04:06 PM

    Thank you for this excellent expose! MTV VMA OCCULT CEREMONY 2009, AND POP MUSIC CELEBRITIES TAYLOR SWIFT, BEYONCE, PINK, LADY GAGA http://indianinthemachine.wordpress.com/2009/10/05/vma-occult-ceremony-and-pop-music-celebrities-britany-spears-taylor-swift-madonna-pink-lady-gaga/

  3. noor al haqiqa wrote on 03/14/2010 03:18 AM

    HOpe you get more traffic than I did when I wrote about this stuff. You are well versed, good data. Such material is rare and you have obviously done your homework. Remember, Anna Nichole was in there. The CIA and the military machine control almost all that happens in Hollywood.

  4. Barbie wrote on 09/18/2010 08:42 PM

    I wonder if you could talk about the jewish/zionist in hollywood. I love this site. I agree with the above poster you are well versed. Good job.

  5. Tekla wrote on 11/12/2010 09:49 AM

    im so thankful that you are opening the eye's of so many young people out there who take these people as their role models..if you are not born again this is the time to repent..read revolutions and you shal know the truth, the bible says in the last days so many evil things will hapen..take jesus christ as you personal saviour b4 its 2 late.

  6. chris wrote on 12/07/2010 07:45 AM

    Thanks so much because now I know things I did not Know before; my eyes are more opened and can see better the real truth. The Lord Jesus had already warned us about the present delusion but what I did not know is that this delusion is not only for the christian church but also for the entire world. God bless you.

  7. Brandon wrote on 10/24/2011 09:09 AM

    You should really post warning on the dead pics.Im a kid and i am scarred from seeing that sharon tate girl ------------------------------------------------------- EDITOR.......Very good Brandon......we have posted a warning above the picture...

  8. Social Networker wrote on 02/12/2012 11:25 AM

    I am a mind control victim and it is not something strictly applied to "stars" to serve as a political decoy, but to society at large to bring forth its demise. Those who are in control of such things have set things up so as to not appear responsible for the degenerate state of affairs we find ourselves in. Instead individuals are to be blamed and man`s inner evil at large, which is utter nonsense because if they actually stopped meddling with us all, things would be pretty fine indeed and much of the division we experience in our world would not even exist. I started to learn about all this since 2006 following heavy gang stalking in London which forced me to leave the country and run home to Sicily to my parents for "safety", only it wall all programmed and they are in fact my main instigators for the decline of my life. My background has allowed me a unique perspective as well as experiences into this entire disgusting and twisted world of witchcraft mind control - the end aim is not political, that is strictly a vessel through which they can continue their daily business undisturbed as they cover all houses of authorities and control. The aim is dominion of the evil kind, attained through human sacrifice and sexual illumination, preferably through the use of child sex slaves and sacrifices as pinnacles of the continuously heavy childhood trauma inflicted. I have a thousand stories I could tell you since childhood which all seemed strange but which only later as an adult and once having been exposed to certain extreme tortures, have I been able to combine all as one continuous life control over me, with the ultimate intent to drive me insane, to have me appear as sadistic and a practicing witch, to claim me as sexually insatiable although I have actually had little sex in my life, not because I am unattractive, rather quite the opposite actually, but because there has always been an air of abuse to me with sex and for years I did not enjoy it, yet I cannot tell you if I was actually ever abused as a child, although I remember several uncles making the approach which I would contrast. Now I realized that over years I have been heavily hypnotized and that anything could be. I have had a fixation of drawing eyes for instances, single eyes, never as a set/couple, although I would draw them prettified they would still remain single eyes. At some point I begun drawing them in the middle of the palm of my left hand. You may think of the eye of Ra when I mention this, but for Sicilian/Catholic culture this is representative of the evil eye. What you define and most others do too, as Kabbalistic Jewish mysticism is in fact alchemy and the cult of necromancy, which is what these people perform. The point is not whether we believe or not that these things exist and work as they practice them, our problem is that THEY believe they do and we are their victims. What they get up to is so vile that over time they have mutated the whole front as social decline so to allow themselves to continue undisturbed whilst escaping blame. They are causing great fear amongst us all, as a society as a whole, they are and have convinced us that psychiatry truly exists as they have presented it to us whilst it plays a major role in supplying them innocent victims, they control the medical industry as their Egyptian cult imposes them to and primarily they present it all as an Isis cult. The Entity responsible for all this is the R.C.Church who has had over history total monopoly of all things alchemical, of all things Kabbalistic and of all things scientific. If you do a research you will notice that now a movement towards a secular western society is being promoted - this is another move to cast the spot light somewhere else for they have total control of most of our public establishments and can freely continue to fuel their sacrifice culture through already implemented, tried and tested methods of human trafficking. Minority groups such as Jews, Sicilians, Nigerians, Japanese and most Eastern Europeans and Western Black populations have been and still are used by the Church to carry out its agenda on local levels of divide, fear and superstition. Sicily for instance has a 1,500 years long Jewish settlement history which has been hidden in normal history accounts, because most of the Sicilian culture is in fact imbedded in kabbala rituals, although the Sicilians at large do not realise this since the church permits these things and so people view them as an extension of the Catholic faith, which, in fact, is not a wrong view. I can tell you there is no such thing as Sicilian Mafia, but rather Sicilians delivering Catholic Mafia to the doorsteps of others, as it has been in the States, and on its own front doors. The Jews have been used in the same way. It was in fact the Church who forced the persecuted Jews to take up the trade of banking, declaring them a people already damned by God, and negated all commerce and living to them, to push them to act as bankers. They established themselves in Europe as what we now call it the Rothschild conspiracy I suppose in a well planned and executed, methodical way of deceiptfully taking stock and control of countries and their public resources, further propagating their culture of slavery. Just look into the Venice Ghetto history to get a quick understanding of how this took place. The money the Jews operated with, were Catholic money and they implemented Catholit interests. The Catholic faith is THE necromantic problem of our standing society, it is the reason why priests abuse of children and that will never change, they have simply found other ways to continue their greedy cult of genocide. Mind control victims are required to bring forth examples within our societies of immoral behaviour, it is not casual that so much focus of recent years has been placed on all things of witchcraft representation such as Harry Potter for instance, Wicca and New Age Revivals, Kundalini Yoga and much more, and you will hear more and more of mothers harming their children - these are "wired" people, who provide them with recordable mind reading and visual of what they actually do, which can all be viewed remotely and the emotions from which are recorded in a computer system, ready to be "played back" to the virtual "player" who wishes to experience and glorify that experience. They basically record real life snuff movies without ever running the risk of being caught and the sacrifices are offered nonetheless as times required for the mind controlled victim is literally driven to act out that way at a time convenient to them. You may think I am nuts saying all of this and in this context but it is true, it is all what they have exposed me to only so far I have not given in to the sex maniac persona they tried to build in me, I have not acted out violently although they have framed me in many ways as a violent person and I have been wired by English intelligence. Eventually you get to understand different triggers they set in you and so forth and if you need more background information into how they continuously renew hypnosis in individuals and so forth, look into the technology they use on T A R G E T E D I N D I V I D U A L S and you will see that it is a social scale practice. Read up on these: Ishtar 8 pointed star; Isis also known as Star and Sea Star (Stella Maris); Owl association to Ishtar; Isis goddess of magic; Alchemy; Kevin Annett; Obelisks monuments; Evil eye; Hand of Fatima/Isis; Necromancy (Catholic Churches in Portugal and Italy totally covered in human remains) Unleavened break and unfermented drink as part of necromancy ritual (as the Jews at times of Moses leading them out of Egypt); the Bibble filled instances of child sacrifice and blood rituals; Jesus illumination and resurrection from death (kabbala and necromancy); the White Dove = Isis; Rose = Isis; Heart cult = think Aztecs, Anubis heart weighing and the sacred heart of Jesus; all of a sudden you will notice stars, hearts, the colour red, roses, skulls, communion rituals and much more EVERYWHERE in our society and that will be more or less a right indication as to what really surrounds us - all else is a lie and cover up. All the best!

  9. daisy galinato wrote on 03/14/2012 05:08 AM

    i'm sick and tired of being poor.how to get rich..and how to be an illuminati member..

  10. Gia wrote on 04/16/2012 06:12 PM

    shocked,disgusted abhorred! CANT BELIEVE CELEBS HAVE 2 SUFFER SO MUCH BUT LESSON NUMBER 1 DONT SELL YOUR SOUL OR YOUR CHILD'S. SICK SICK PEOPLE

  11. sarah wrote on 08/06/2012 07:18 PM

    Vital Facts: 1) The “Illuminati” base their belief system, their rituals, and the technology they use to control humanity primarily on extremely perverse deviant sex. 2) The “Illuminati” have been actively promoting deviant sexual behavior of all types for centuries, but have accelerated their manipulation of society rapidly in recent years. In 2012 sexual perversion of all kinds is ubiquitous in every society because of the diligent work of the “Illuminated”. The “Extreme Perversion Normalization Initiative” (EPNI) has thousands of employees dedicated to nothing but creating and spreading perverse sexual ideas and images through society – images such as we see above. 3) Through hidden signals in popular media such as music, television, movies, video games, and pornography – EPNI has “pre-programmed” tens of millions of unsuspecting people with Monarch programming. With this pre-programming, traditional Monarch sex puppet training that would have required years of childhood trauma in decades ago can now be accomplished remotely – simply by having the subject view enough media encoded with hidden Monarch signals over a long enough period of time. 4) Once a subject has had sufficient exposure to pre-programming signals – the “Illuminati” are able to remotely activate this programming and seize total control of the subject’s body at any time. Once activated, these unfortunate subjects become remote controlled Monarch Sex Puppets who are then used for every sort of deviant sexual and criminal purpose imaginable. 5) Many people reading this are likely already completely infected with EPNI Monarch Programming and are already being used as Monarch Sex Puppets without their knowledge. The “Illuminati” wipe all memory of Puppet Time at the end of each session and often the only signs that a person has been being used as a amnesiac sex slave puppet are the evidence of lost time, unexplained bruises or ligature marks, unexplained bodily fluids, and a general sense of exhaustion. 6) “Illuminati” disinformation agents promote the idea that only a handful of people are actual Monarch Sex Slaves and that such programming requires extensive intervention beginning with childhood trauma. However high technology decades in advance of what humanity believes is current permit the Illuminati to program tens of millions of people reading this as Monarch Sex Slaves over the Internet. “Illuminati” sex is always perverse – it always promotess BDSM, group sex, semenancy, bisexuality, and other types of deviance. There are two keys to understanding any of this that most researchers overlook or misunderstand. Firstly, deviant sex magick is at the heart of “Illuminati” ritual and is also one of the key means by which they control unsuspecting minds and take control of unsuspecting bodies for sex puppetry. Secondly, the “Illuminati” are taunting humanity constantly (or “scene-ing” humanity to use their BDSM terminology) through obvious references to these very secret and perverse ritual practices they so adore. This taunting serves three ends: it is part of their great mind sex magick ritual in and of itself, it is one of the primary ways they agitate and destabilize human consciousness to make people more susceptible to mind control, and it is one of the ways through which they spread hidden Monarch Sex Puppet Control Codes themselves. Check yourselves – Have you lost time? Are you tired? Any unexplained bruises or fluids? You may be being used as a Monarch Sex Puppet to commit acts of perversion on your friends and family. Educate yourselves before it is too late!

  12. Courtney wrote on 08/28/2012 12:41 PM

    Thank you so much for putting this information out there.. Hopefully people are starting to wake up.. I know I am.