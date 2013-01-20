THE PERVERTED WALT DISNEY EMPIRE

HOME
Help us to help keep you updated! Since 2007. All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!
theconspiracyzone@msn.com
EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;
If you don’t get it, here’s why:
1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means.
Did you find our site useful? Thank you for reading our free online articles? We want to say thank you!!! If we have been helpful, you can make donations to this site here to show your support.
THE CONSPIRACY ZONE is completely run on a voluntary basis. Your generous donation can certainly make a difference so we can continue to get the truth out.
Help us to help keep you updated! Since 2007. All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!
Desmond wrote on 06/15/2009 07:54 PM
Something I've always known but, this web site is needed! Gonna promote this as much as possible!
abbzeq wrote on 07/09/2009 11:39 PM
the reason America is so violent is because ancient pagan rome was violent and immoral. the catholic church controls much or Americas media and i would suggest you begin noticing the subliminal and indirect catholic symbolism in just about every movie produced these days. the illuminati may very well be in control of Americas minds but they do so through control of the italian roman catholic elite.
JC wrote on 07/11/2009 08:53 PM
Great work here.I expose anything I can on my youtube channel.I have 2000 subs and the most cutting edge original vids.Exposing disney is one of my specialties...peace
Erica wrote on 01/13/2010 07:27 PM
I am 16 years old and I was only aware of the fact that "Sex" was spelled in The Lion King. I have always loved Disney movies and reading your article opened my eyes about the Disney franchise. I can't believe how much sex and nasty stuff are in these movies and no one has really noticed. It really shocks me. I can't believe that people would but things like that in children's movies. Well thank-you for the page.
Joe Lanier wrote on 01/13/2010 11:26 PM
Thanks Erica, As you can imagine we get lots of negative e-mails from people who don't like what we expose. But it is because of people like you, who understand and want to know the truth, that we keep moving forward and telling the truth!!! Joe
jade wrote on 02/12/2010 03:43 AM
this is the best page i have come across. I have always known this. I am a 25 yr old woman who never watched cartoons or tv growing up, in my mind i always knew something wasn't right and that this was not how we were meant to live. Thank you very much for doing this.
Julie Kay wrote on 03/03/2010 01:38 PM
It`s funny stuff, Disney is just crap industry!
Jim wrote on 03/26/2010 07:49 PM
I'm 14 and have seen Disney movies my whole life. When I read this, I was just shocked. I mean, I've known for a long time about how the word "sex" is hidden in the stars on The Lion King, and I also know that some inappropriate things were hidden into Aladin and Little Mermaid, but I never knew that it was this bad. I am shocked. Stunned. Wow!
Ride on Euro Disney ! wrote on 05/12/2010 12:00 AM
Does this apply to Euro Disney? I have never herd anything like this? I am online and have found out so much on the topics??? Sonia
Dee wrote on 05/29/2010 04:38 AM
where did that Disney World in Florida Little Mermaid picture come from, where else can I find it?
ITK7 wrote on 05/31/2010 03:39 AM
Disney is THEE most demonic media org on the planet! They have deceived most people for their entire lives. Joe (the moderator) is 100% accurate here -- there needs to be an immediate boycott of ALL things Disney, they are a scourge upon the earth! Their occult bloodline roots goes back for centuries, merged w/other bloodline dynastic clans (intermarriage, incest is common in Black Nobility clans) Due to the presence of young people who frequent this excellent site, I'll refrain from going into graphic details, but would strongly urge all those not yet "of legal age" to have your parents (or legal guardians) view this site and share this info w/ as many who will listen. The time draws nigh, the rulers (not owners) of this world are really anxious to enact the final plans of their centuries old plot of world domination via music (harmonic vibrations), false-religions, and demonic rulership (governments) Young people, tell your friends to ck this site out... This site DOES NOT engage in "fear mongering"...but rather is committed to exposing the "rulers of darkness" among our society...
Reb wrote on 06/17/2010 11:17 AM
Check out this site and the proof of Disney and child porn starting back in the 1920's and a video of his first endeavors at child porn which he himself stars in. It is one of the segments on Disney and well worth your time. It is quite disturbing and only an imbecile could miss the pedophilia his film blatantly disclosed. Pass it on. http://releaseoftruth.blogspot.com/search/label/The%20Early%20Works%20of%20Walt%20Disney
Reb wrote on 06/17/2010 06:15 PM
If there is one documentary that is a must watch, this is it. This goes a long way explaining the evil that seems to be running this entire world and where that powerful evil comes from and how to stop it. The Creator, the gods, evil and the manipulation of humanity. http://releaseoftruth.blogspot.com/search/label/Lenon%20Honor%20Films
H0lly wrote on 06/26/2010 05:07 PM
Wow i am only 15 !!and is this true?this is disgusting i thought the dopey sneezy seven dwarf thing was mind blowing! the only thing i didnt get was what is depicted in the little mermaid cartoon? x
thanks wrote on 07/01/2010 09:27 PM
am so glad i found this page. keep up the good work. God Bless. Our Lord Jesus said' ye shall KNOW the TRUTH and the Truth shall SET YOU FREE'...
c@mi!!3 wrote on 07/27/2010 05:53 PM
i agree completely w/what this article is saying. im so glad that people are finally seeing the truth. hey, if a 13 yr old can see it, then i know 30 yr olds should be able to. This pg speaks to me, and i will not allow disney to control me ANYMORE!!! god bless!
e0nz~ wrote on 10/11/2010 07:57 PM
Unfortunately there's nothing that can really be done, not only are the movies, shows, and music being embedded into our subconscious but the government is currently messing with different frequencies and our foods. If you're heavily programmed enough certain words will make you act without you wanting to. This is especially true for the media puppets. (actors and singers)
Jon wrote on 11/30/2010 09:00 PM
This page, is the best i've ever seen about disney and there dirty ways!!! I have been researching about disney and stumbled across this. Absolutely brilliant!! I will continue to get the word out and tell everyone I know and tell people to check this page out.. I have already posted it on my facebook page! And My 6 year old daughter will no longer be watching Disney's crap in my house, and were never going to disney world!! Thank you so much for insightful knowledge!! From London, UK.. Big up!! :)
Vianey wrote on 12/15/2010 11:41 PM
My father has told me about Disney's wrong doings & all I could do was not believe him, Wow this helped a whole lot.
Anzaria wrote on 10/21/2011 01:48 PM
I am so....shocked, and feel like i've been asleep in a coma for years and im waking up and all of a sudden there is fear, anxiety and uncertainty surrounding me because i've been asleep for so long and im beginning to question what's been happening. This is how I felt after reading this article. New Knowledge and Perspectives. YES. It sounds like a Tabloid special, YES it sounds like you are crazier than Walt Disney himself! But there is method in your madness. And I'd like to say that although I strongly agree with your article, and especially how the Media is SUCH A HUGE TOOL into shaping society and our beliefs, being the kind of person I am, I am going to do more research myself, view these pictures, movies, music myself and investigate what I uncover and if what I come to find and feel matches I will let you know that I'm SOLD on this Disney Conspiracy. I can't believe everything I hear and read and see, and that applies to your article as well. I am not SOLD on Disney neither. Always felt there was something weird and off so this article has pushed me to do more research and investigating. And also, if you have all these IP Addresses of the Government,and an indication that they have been on your page, have they contacted you? They didn't shut your page down which makes me wonder many things...It's Good that they didn't becuase this is VERY Useful and helpful. Keep on the good work.
darren diaz wrote on 11/11/2011 11:03 PM
Freak me out!!!
Zane wrote on 11/25/2011 10:05 PM
I liked alot of Disney movies when I was younger but I have always noticed that they have some scary kind of Fucked up stuff but in a weird childish way in their movies, a good example is their new Alice and wonderland movie, that was creepy even fir me and I'm 16. I always thought something was wrong with walt Disney but I didn't really think it was this bad. And it all makes sense too, good job on your research
digital fax wrote on 12/02/2011 03:22 AM
Check out this site and the proof of Disney and child porn starting back in the 1920's and a video of his first endeavors at child porn which he himself stars in. It is one of the segments on Disney and well worth your time. It is quite disturbing and only an imbecile could miss the pedophilia his film blatantly disclosed. Pass it on. http://releaseoftruth.blogspot.com/search/label/The%20Early%20Works%20of%20Walt%20Disney
digital fax wrote on 12/02/2011 03:50 AM
all those not yet "of legal age" to have your parents (or legal guardians) view this site and share this info w/ as many who will listen. The time draws nigh, the rulers (not owners) of this world are really anxious to enact the final plans of their centuries old plot of world domination via music
angeldigital wrote on 12/23/2011 06:28 PM
That Globe with My location was a lil freaky... wow... but this is a very interesting article. I enjoyed reading it very much.
Jessica wrote on 02/08/2012 01:13 AM
What I do not understand, Some one said the catholic church controls this country. I would have to disagree. I believe the Jewish people control this country as they are the most powerful influential force in America today. Walt was not a Jew and is speculated to be an anti semite. I am not so shocked about this, I am just shocked that since there is so much passion and anti Disney behavior where are all the conservative Christian's to shine a light to this issue? All I ever see are tea bagger's complaining about Obama. Wouldn't one think that this issue of the youth's mind's being poisoned would be top of the list for the conservatives to eliminate? One can blame Disney all they want, but the way I see it is the American population has fallen asleep as a whole and have only themselves to blame!
lala wrote on 02/21/2012 03:06 AM
kindly watch Aliens and Monsters movie. firstly notice that the alien that landed had just one eye (illuminati symbol), secondly the president flashed the satan i love you symbol with both hands, thirdly, a soldier panicked and ran into the base and under his breath he said "lucifer" please see the movie again. the world is sick
GNalani Andrade wrote on 04/11/2012 10:02 PM
Thank U SOO much 4this article! It is the TRUTH we understand that sets us free! I burned Toy Story 3 book I bought 4my 3yr old g'son! NO MO' DISNEY. THANK U JESUS U'R STILL ON THE THRONE! Nalani
farliy wrote on 04/17/2012 05:50 AM
very bad our word today , let us pray mother mary, father jeus,and holy spirit because we are in danger.
Arthur Strubelt II wrote on 04/18/2012 04:33 PM
Greetings' Thank you for exposing the satanic truth about disney and what they stand for .I always knew there was something strange about disney.I never visited a disney land park and thank God I never did.Thanks for exposing them for what they realy are.One day jesus will put an end to there perversion and they will end up in hell where they belong.God bless you.
SickDisney wrote on 04/21/2012 02:35 PM
thts just sick little kids sh0uld nt b watching disneyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy thts nt 4 lille kids it 4 fun nts PEVERTS AT DISNEY
illest wrote on 05/10/2012 02:09 AM
Please watch: The Arrivals Documentary exposing all kinds of corruption for everything and anything.
KillaCatori wrote on 05/19/2012 09:15 PM
Not suprising nevertheless its horrible. I know grown women who are addicted to the whole disney thing its weird and shocking. Hope and blessings go out to those who are under control whether it be intrusive disgusting programming or actual illuminati shit.!!! cray
Donna wrote on 05/22/2012 03:38 PM
I'm 43 and wanted to see Tangled because it looked so cute. I noticed the witch mother boiling a small child in a pot, who is supposed to represent Rapunzel(cannabalism). I couldn't believe they put that in the movie. You have to pay close attention because she's singing and does it real fast. This article helps to shed light on that.
Mbaranja wrote on 06/19/2012 11:01 PM
Disney is a CULT! I had the incredible misfortune of working for them for a few months. I saw already "crazy Disney people" and then watched as others become progressively crazier and bought into the cult. They wanted our mail sent to them to be monitored, they wouldn't let you go to the bathroom, they beat people down until they cried (in a circle with ONE person in the middle - the target) then hugged them and said "We are your family now." They are insane! When I got my revenge on them and took off they tried to track me down and threaten me and I said I'd already called the news (which I had) and they immediately left me alone. NUTS!
Meridith Baranja wrote on 06/19/2012 11:12 PM
Disney is an insane cult! I had the misfortune of working for them for a few months and they wanted our MAIL sent to them for review, the held candle light vigils in circles with one person in the middle, who they would berate until they cried and then hug them and say "We are your family now!" Some of the people were Disney crazy already but I watched others follow along. Most of them were incredibly stupid. After I got my revenge and left they tried to track me down and I told them I contacted the news (which I did and they were interested) and they backed off! WACKOS!!!!
chery.biscuit wrote on 06/23/2012 03:58 PM
That's really unbelieveable! I'm sooooo shocked that a kids cartoon creator would even want to put something in the media like that! Surely if he was obsessed with "male parts" then doesn't that suggest something? Absolutely horrid, vile and damn right obsene!
Slender Man wrote on 09/01/2012 05:49 AM
IM GONNA DISBAND WALT DISNEY!!!!!!!NO MORE EVIL!!!
escort girl Oslo wrote on 09/07/2012 05:00 PM
Tremendous issues on theconspiracyzone.podcastpeople.com . I am very satisfied to peer your article. Thanks a lot and i am looking ahead to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
ceelady wrote on 09/28/2012 06:08 PM
I've always thought disney movies were so magical and beautiful.I actually found this site after watching The Jungle Book, wanting to know if anybody else thought that it had some disturbing scenes. The disney Empire needs to be burned and crumbled. The best we can do as a people is to make viewers more aware of what they are subliminally taking in.
harp wrote on 10/13/2012 02:27 PM
what a trip :O , Daaaam !!!
mr bob dobbalina wrote on 10/16/2012 05:42 AM
i want to tank you for this wonderful article, it has been trulry enlightning. i will not say my true name on here but i will tell you this. i am the former president and c.e.o. of what was a very large adult entertainment company. we did a very large portion of our business and i have inside detailed information of the disney corporation. for a number of years a company that we controlled had exclusive contracts with disney. we did video duplication and burnd dvds for childrens movies. we also secertly produced hardcore pornography for the disney corp. i have first hand knowledge of the fact that its was the disney corp that stole and released the now infomous tommyy lee pamela anderson video. i can tell you for a fact that kathleen disney a air to the disney fourtune is a member of the board of directors for a company known as nts. the business of nts is phone sex. i have been to numerious conventions with kathleen disney and have been to preverted sex partys where lude sex acts were happening all around me.many of the exuctives of disney also attended these functions. the most outragous party took place several years ago in new orleans witnessed outragous sex acts and open display of the occult. i am a very close friend of a former hollywood records exec. he has told me horror storys about mike eisner. i do also know mike eisner from his days of hanging out at johnny depps viper room in los angeles. i have seen mike eisner drink and use narcotics openly at this nightclub. i dont know what else you would like to know. if you do contact me i will attempt to answer your questions. i would like to say that i have since left the world of adult entertainment. i woke up one morning i realized that everything i ever done was bullshit. i turned my back on the corporate world and basically droped out. i will tell you that my friend the hollywood records exec also shunned mike eisner and left hollywood. here is the kicker both my friend and i found ourselves in a federal prison. neither of our cases had anything to do with the other however we both became targets of federal investigations at the same time. we were both arrested indicted and charged at the same time we served prison time at the same facility none of this made sense to me at the time but makes perfect sense today. i can tel you this. i was never and i have no reason to lie about this today i was not guilty of any of the charges against me. i dont belive my friend was guilty of any of his charges either. since we were released from federal prison we have both live very quit private lives. neither of us have been able to obtain any kind of employment. it is as if our qualifications no longer exist. i know he as well as i are now penniless with no hope for the future. the only thing i can take solice in is the fact that i am no longer involved with the porn industry. i have just learned of these secret sociatys and i cannot belive what i am learning. when i think back you know 20 20 hindsight i cant belive what i was involved in. my story includes mafia influence the fbi terriosim which i tried to report to the fbi but they wouldent listed even though i had haed evidence, narcotics, money laundring, fraud, extortion and the list goes on. i dont know what else to say.
ty wrote on 10/20/2012 03:51 PM
I've always been aware of the illuminati since i dont know, a long time ago. It's really scary to see how everything on tv nowadays are related to them. It's becoming clearer and clearer now. But dome people are just laughing at this matter, saying this is all bullshit. It is no bullshit to me. They are real. It is not just happening in your country, but its happening in the whole world now. I'm living in indonesia, and i'm sad that our cultures have changed so much now. Free sex is becoming a lifestyle now. Teenage boys are going to jail for raping little girls. Movies on the cinema are full of sexual content. We're moving backwards now. This makes me really sad. Thanks for sharing your article.
escorts Paris wrote on 10/22/2012 05:04 PM
Just thought I'd drop you a line to tell you your theconspiracyzone.podcastpeople.com really rocks! I have been looking for this sort of information for a long time.. I don't usually reply to posts but I will in this case. WoW terrific great.
EDITOR--THE CONSPIRACY ZONE wrote on 11/06/2012 05:59 PM
Here is a partial bibliography for this article for anyone interested: Partial BIBLIOGRAPHY BOOKS AAA. Disneyland Park and Southern California. 1996. the Walt Disney Co.’s Annual Reports. pub. by the Walt Disney Co. annually. Auletta, Ken. Three Blind Mice. NY: Random House, 1991. Cluran, Richard M. To the End of Time. Rockefeller Ctr, NY, NY: Simon and Schuster. Commander M. The Controllers: A New Hypothesis of Alien Abductions. (subtitle Alien Abductions, or Government Secret Mind Control Black RandD Programs). 88 pages long. 1990. Current Biography 1952 Directory of Corporate Affiliations (1986) published by the National Register Pub. Co. Eliot, Marc. Walt Disney Hollywood’s Dark Prince. NY, NY: Harper Paperbacks, 1993. Finch, Christopher. The Art of Walt Disney from Mickey Mouse to the Magic Kingdom. NY: Harry N. Abrams, Inc., 1975. Hagstrom, Robert G. Jr. The Warren Buffett Way. NY: John Wiley and Sons. Hulteng, John L. The Messenger’s Motives, Ethical Problems of the News Media. Englewood Cliffs, NJ: Prentice-Hall, Inc., 1976. Jackson, Kathy Merlock. Walt Disney, A Bio-Bibliography. Westport, CN: Greenwood Press. Landis, Bill. Anger, The Unauthorized Biography of Kenneth Anger. NY: HarperCollins Pub., 1995. Moldea, Dan E. Dark Victory, Ronald Reagon, MCA and the Mob. NY, NY: Viking, 1986. Mosley, Leonard. Disney’s World. Stein and Day: NY, 1985. Neelands, Barbara. About Ben Sharpsteen. Second Impressions, No. 1 A Sharpsteen Museum Reprints Project, Calistoga, CA: Sharpsteen Museum, July, 1990. Riegert, Ray, ed. Disneyland And Beyond the Ultimate Family Guidebook. Berkeley, CA: Ulysses Press of Berkeley, CA. Schickel, Richard. The Disney Version. NY: Simon and Schuster, 1968. Siu, R.G.H. The Craft of Power. NY, NY: Quill, William Morrow and Co. Sklar, Martin A. (with intro by Walt Disney) Walt Disney’s Disneyland. Walt Disney Prod., 1969. Smoodin, Eric. Disney Discourse Producing the Magic Kingdom. Routledge: NY, 1994. Stein, Jeff, ed. The Basic Everyday Encyclopedia. NY, NY: Random House, 1954. Sterling, Claire. Thieves World -The Threat of the New Global Network of Organized Crime. NY: Simon and Schuster, 1994. Taylor, John. Storming the Magic Kingdom. NY: Alfred A. Knopf, 1987. Thomas, Bob. Walt Disney An American Original. Hyperion (Disney): CA, 1994. Wallechinsky, David and Irving Wallace and Amy Wallace. The Book of Lists. 666 5th Ave., NY, NY: Bantam Books, 1978. Wallechinsky, David and Irving Wallace. The People’s Almanac. Garden City, NY: Doubleday and Co., 1975. Who’s Who, Who’s Who in the West (1951), Who Was Who World Biography PERIODICAL SOURCES Carson, L. Pierce, Who’s Who in the Napa Valley, Appellation, Oct/Nov. ‘95 George Magazine, ""Here Comes the Son’", Dec. Vol. 1, No. 10. House and Garden, "Sticks and Stones, Mickey for Mayor?", Oct. 1, 1996, pp. 61 -68ff. Martin, Harry V. Napa Sentinel. A series of articles in 1989 were very important in learning of some of the Illuminati/CIA/Contra/Drug Running activities in Napa Valley, CA that Roy Disney is associated with. Harry V. Martin went into all kinds of records and did an excellent job of investigative reporting. Monde 2000, no.12, had an article on non-lethal weapons that the NWO is developing. This article was reprinted in Encounter Chronicles Journal of Scientific Intelligence, and discussed how Disney has been working with Sandia Labs and Los Alamos. Media Spotlight’s article Fantasia, Mother Jones, May-Ju’, 97, p. 61. NAPA VALLEY REGISTER, the following articles are samples of what was used: "ABC Will Mount An Anti-Drug Campaign’" Friday, Jan. 10, 1997, p.1D "Children’s Books Get Red Carpet Treatment In Hollywood Films" May 16, 1996, p. SC "Disney and McDonalds’" May 24, 1996 "Disney Buys ABC", Saturday, Aug. 19, 1995, D. "Disney Earnings Up 28 Percent In Third Quarter", Friday, July 26, 1996, p. 8C "Disneyland Expansion Given OK" Wednesday, Oct. 9, 1996, p.D ‘"Disney Links to McDonald’s May Be Back. Thursday, Apr. 11, 1996, 7A "Disney World Makes Sure World, Remember the Magic"" (by L. Pierce Carson), Sun., Oct. 20, ‘96 "Federal Employees Get Disney Tour" Saturday, Dec. 9,1995, p. 5A "It’s Lights-Out For Main Street" May 14, 1996. "An Overlooked, Different World Inside Theme Park" Sunday, Sept. 29, 1996, p. SC "Mickey Going On The Road", Friday, 7/26/96, p. 8C ‘"Past and Future In Disney Community’", Friday, Oct. 4, 1996, p. iD "Planned Parenthood Benefit On Sunday"--Events of Interest sect. on p. A2, Sept. 13, ‘96 "Pentagon Still Wastes Money", Mon., 4/15/96, p. 4B Newsweek "Power Failure" 12/23/96, p. 34-36; ‘"Sending an SOS at ABC", 5/12/97, p. 54-55 NY TIMES (the following are samples of what was used: Articles during the "50’s and ‘60’s were looked at. "Disney Offers Faux Memories of Atlantic City Boardwalk" by Joe Sharkey, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 1996 "Baptists Censure Disney On Gay-Spouse Benefits" Thurs. June 13, 1996, p. Ala "Disney to acquire 2 radio stations", 4/15/97, p. C4. The PRESS DEMOCRAT (the following are example of what was used:) "Baptists, Disney Paths Diverge" Saturday, June 29, 1996, p. D4 "Disney To Buy Stake In Web Company" 2/15/97, p. E6 "Heavy Disney" Sunday, Oct. 20, 1996 "The Ins and Outs of Allen" by Frederic M. Biddle and Renee Graham, On Q" Sept. 29, 1996, p. 27 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE (the following are examples of what was used:) "Disney, Miramax Bond", May 10, 1996 "Disney Signs Asian Animator" "Miramax Plans To Make ‘Thoughtful" Films", 4/11/96 SAN FRANCISCO EXAMINER (the following are examples of what was used:) "Disney Institute Is A Short Course In Creativity"" by Catherine Watson, Sunday, May 26, 1996, p. T9 "Mouse Matriculation Is A Great Experience"" by Catherine Watson, Sunday, May 26, 1996, p. T9 "Tomorrowland Jumps Into The Future", Sunday, July 14, 1996, p. T3 the Spotlight’s Feb. 26, ‘96 p. 31 article "Disney Turns Back on Family Values." Time Magazine, "Job Hunting With Mike [Ovitz]" 2/24/97, p. 50; ‘"Hilton Has Room For ITT’" 2/10/97 Wall St. Journal (many issues from several decades.) SOME OF OTHER SOURCES (used and not used). Various Disney brochures Rush Limbaugh’s comments concerning how Disney had betrayed its viewers’ trust. Interviews w/ Napa Valley residents. Interviews with disgruntled insiders to the NWO. Interviews with various types of Disney victims. [Disney has used mafia-type tactics, i.e. death threats, to intimidate numerous people into selling their property. Roy E. Disney has been reported involved in these land thefts. Victims of this type of intimidation are in many states, but several prominent regions are, Napa Valley, CA Shenandoah Valley Virginia, and FL Disney’s land-grabbing operations could be a book in itself. This author has lots more research which I HAVE NO PLANS to reveal, which has been left w/ key others, such as the connections of VaVin, near Leon,VA, who produce Prince Michel de Virginia, whose chef and others connect to Belgium. The background of several key people, like Robert Podesta. Financial records, such as Fed. Judge Fern M. Smith (Burrows). ETC. Additional Information "Disney, Militarization and The National Security State After 9/11" "How Disney Magic and the Corporate Media Shape Youth Identity in the Digital Age"
carmen wrote on 11/29/2012 11:02 AM
Has anyone seen the scene where in the movie Shrek (the 1st movie), Lord Forquaad (the short guy), well there is a scene where he is in bed sipping on a drink and the, Mirror shows him Princess Fiona and he gets "turned on" by watching her. He makes this face and then notices that he was turned on and pulled,the covers closer to him as if he was embarrsst. I never noticed it because I could care less about kids movies since I have no kids of my own, until I saw it with my niece. I was shocked what,i saw and I was outraged of the crap they put. It's a kids movie! DISNEY IS SICK AND TWISTED! I had a friend that told me that you can see Lord Forquaad's erection under the covers but I didn't notice it but check it out.
molly stewart wrote on 12/31/2012 01:42 PM
i think the things they are doing is horrible im 11 and i know everything u need to know about it i use to love disney channel and all that but know i dont watch it they need to do someting about it
molly stewart wrote on 12/31/2012 01:44 PM
i think this is horrible what they do i use to love disney channel know i dont watch it they should shut it down and the theme park they have to do something it is desgusting im only 11 and i know everything u need to know about this x
Ronald Hall wrote on 01/03/2013 05:19 AM
Those military and government agencies checked you out just in case you say something with 100% proof that will threaten their existence as "reliable" and "Trusted" institutions! They wanted you to know that they viewed your site. If not, they have the means to block you from discovering their IP addresses. They want you to be worried and scared. I say, "Screw them!" They destroyed my family (conspired and took my kids with lies and a bogus psych report) because I knew too much and there's not a darned thing anyone can do about it! This system wants its citizens to be obedient drones. I'm sorry, but I'd prefer to think for myself instead of being a blind slave to idiocy!
testosterone wrote on 01/09/2013 07:00 PM
Your blog post on theconspiracyzone.podcastpeople.com offers the same submit as another article author but i much like your far better.
KILLUMINATI wrote on 01/26/2013 04:48 AM
What has this world come to?No wonder America is the breeding ground for evilness...FUCK THE GOVERNMENT DEMONS BURN IN HELL!!!You WILL BE EXPOSED.WE THE PEOPLE ARE WATCHING YOU...
Priscilla Ramirez wrote on 02/18/2013 11:32 PM
Get the word out there and send this link to everyone in your contact list AS WELL as post on hichever online site you use rather it be Facebook or Twitter. This information can definitely be told to anyone, however proof is always best. We need to protect the INNOCENCE of children, NOT set them up to be hookers, whores, slaves, or anything similar or worse. Stand up and do something, dont just read this and go on about your day.... heck for all we know the Donald duck ride can have a secret camera in the eyes... what else dont we know? Find out and stand up for your children, your neices, nephews, cousins, neighbors.... stand up for INNOCENCE! Thank you for this website, this URL should be handed out ON A FLYER AT DISNEY LAND AND DISNEY WORLD AND EVERY DISNEY STORE :)
eskorte piker wrote on 03/03/2013 04:40 AM
Omg! why peoples are doing this kind of cheap things. Messing the things why.
Gail wrote on 03/07/2013 12:25 AM
thank you so very much for all the info.
anon wrote on 03/13/2013 01:44 AM
Satan and his wannabe followers who are causing this evil and corruption in this world are fucking noobs. Watch them get owned when they experience the true wraith of the creators powers.
Nancy wrote on 03/19/2013 02:45 PM
Thank you soo muchh for all this information!.. i would really want to know who you are. You have the whole truth about disney and uncovered their secret. This world is becoming terribly conrupted!
Capture wrote on 04/20/2013 06:19 PM
Imagine that the government looking into this they may take it down various sites have already been terminated I would save a copy. Hear that twisted illuminati sadists I don't care what your new world order brings I'll never bow to your twisted ways ever!!!!
escorte montpellier wrote on 05/29/2013 08:36 AM
theconspiracyzone.podcastpeople.com is terrific. There's often all the appropriate info at the suggestions of my fingers. Thank you and maintain up the superior work!
Thirteen Years Old wrote on 06/04/2013 02:01 AM
I'm 13. I've known about the illuminati for maybe a year or more now. My whole family knows about it. All of us, we'll watch a Disney movie to find the subliminal messages. I know a lot of information and maybe some isn't true but I've told about 10 people about the illuminati. I recognize things.. All the time! I was watching toopy and bino (a treehouse tv show for children) and the thing I noticed is that toopys tail is nothing like a rats tail. It's clearly supposed to be anal beads Also, toopy and bino sleep in the same bed (both male) and at night when they're about to sleep, toopy gets really excited and sits up towards bino and tells him things they could do tomorrow. Bino has a stuffed bear. When toopy is excited bino always turns the other way and grabs his bear. If you watch the cartoon you will notice it looks like toopy is a molester, by the body language they use. People need to realize this! I honestly thin you cant live a normal day without seeing or hearing something subliminal.
fiddker12 wrote on 06/18/2013 03:29 PM
holy!!!! never watching disney stuff again but what about
Ok nvm wrote on 07/25/2013 11:27 PM
Oh wow, I've done some research, and apparently, this is true after all! Fascinating.
Googleplexplus wrote on 08/01/2013 06:47 AM
thanks for the info.. i just want to ask though... how could you even notice those symbols if they are flashed for a few seconds/milliseconds only.. are there any leakage of top secret info or you just have a really fast reaction time :)?
The Kills wrote on 08/29/2013 12:19 AM
Interesting article indeed. My point is pretty vague, but I remember watching the movie "the labyrinth" on the Disney channel( not a Disney film) but I noticed the scene when hoggle was pissing in the pond at the start when the little girl Sara interiors him was actually edited out. So to me that says Disney editors actually removed ruid imagery. So now I'm confused
Mary wrote on 09/17/2013 10:04 PM
Thank you so much for creating this page ! You have opened my eyes, and now I will pass it on to my family !wow so much information on one place ! Really thank you, Joe, and continue exposing them !
ju wrote on 09/19/2013 03:13 AM
Okay ..as I read all this info and now sick to my stomach. Can't believe the world is like this!! it just is mind blowing!!! What I would like to know....What do we do with all this? How do we stop it? Can we stop it? I know so many people that don't want to hear this. So I keep it to myself now. I want to make flyer's and put them every where for people to wake-up!! Is it possible to change all this some how???
KECOG wrote on 10/07/2013 05:03 PM
I've seen that before, and it's sad to know that many of our heros from that day and age were nothing close to that dream we had of them. If it's okay with the admins here, I would like to add my take on that image of Mickey wearing the wizards costume. Isn't that the one where he is the Sorcerer's Apprentice? As such, it wouldn't be surprising to find him dressed as such, and casting spells (to control the broom that he was using.) It might be interesting to you that there are six 6's, probably more, hidden in the image. I don't know where I can post them, but I'd love to send you a before/after set of screenshots that I have set up, if I may.
Ed wrote on 10/19/2013 04:22 PM
This blew me away! My special needs daughter has always loved all things Disney, and she has a huge collection of Disney movies. I discovered this page while researching Disney as a part of a campaign advocating against the change in Disney's passes for folks with disabilities which they put into effect 10/9/2013. The more research I did into Disney, the more I became appalled at the organization and it's affiliate's depravity. Thank you for opening my eyes!
David Prude wrote on 10/22/2013 06:45 PM
It is pretty sickening thinking about all these images i avoided as a child there was something in me that never really liked disney anything while i was younger i understand now it must have been my inner godlieness my parents instilled in me nonetheless i always watch warner brothers not much a difference but it was some what a attempt to avoid watching the pedophilic phenomenon known as disney.
Valerie Sink wrote on 10/24/2013 09:28 PM
Even though I am only 13 years of age, I have been researching conspiracies and such for a few years now. Because of my discoveries, I have come to find that I have been brainwashed throughout my childhood years, and the first year of teenagerhood has brought a new light to my eyes. I am in love with this blog and all of its information and I will continue to research this topic, along with others. Thank you so much. :)
Tom Lloyd wrote on 11/01/2013 05:08 AM
Great Stuff... But I don't agree with constant exposure to violence making you a violent person. I love action films, I love action/FPS video games, I read some dark comics and such... I'm not a violent man, I'm actually a man of peace. I'm fascinated by military, firearms, blades, martial arts, ancient weapons, explosives/artillery etc. Yet I hate war. Ironic, I know, but true.
Lion of Judah wrote on 11/18/2013 12:29 PM
It's great that there are some people who are still open-minded enough to be awakened, but the problem is that most people in our culture are absolutely unwilling to think about these issues and even get angry when they are mentioned. The sad reality is that most people HAVE been successfully brainwashed. We are in the minority.
LJW wrote on 11/20/2013 08:04 AM
I've always known the people at the very top of Disney are corrupt. It's actually gotten worse. The 'Dreamworks' logo was actually created by someone else - yet they never credited or paid the person for it. I despise anything Disney and find the characters in suits creepy.
Damorphious wrote on 12/21/2013 11:21 AM
our spirit is fed on the stuff we watch and listen to. our thoughts are just that, until it drops down into the heart where, just like the seed sown into the ground, grows and we reap what we sow. if the seeds are evil lies then the lies will grow in the heart, you cant not be affected by violence and darkness unless you focus your thoughts and heart towards the light of the Father and Son Jesus. I asked Jesus for wisdom and knowledge, revelation and understanding and he has led me to understand the devils plan tactics and devices. just remember that satan uses people and jesus has sent us into the darkness to be and reveal the light and bring hope and pull those that are ensnared by the enemy out from darkness. so dont hate the people that are doing this. they could very well be possesed with demons to such an extent that they are no longer in control of their own will. pray for them, love them. reveal the evil deeds that some may be saved and come to the Family of God. sidroth.org is another website i found that has some great stuff if you like encouraging testimonies and supernatural heavenly faith building content
Donita wrote on 01/02/2014 04:13 AM
Nice! Just wanted to respond. I thoroughly loved your post. Keep up the great work on www.theconspiracyzone.org . wish you all the best in 2014!
Daniele wrote on 01/04/2014 03:06 AM
www.theconspiracyzone.org is terrific. There's often all the appropriate info at the suggestions of my fingers. Thank you and maintain up the superior work! and Happy New Year!
Elicia wrote on 01/05/2014 01:17 PM
You made some Good points there. I did a search on the topic and found most people will agree with www.theconspiracyzone.org and Happy New Year!
Jessica wrote on 01/06/2014 01:54 PM
Ive been watching disney films and reading disney books my whole life, i had no idea of the phallic references present in a lot of the films broadcasted. However... this isnt going to stop me watching the occasional bambi film.
matt berg wrote on 01/15/2014 09:11 AM
First off id like to say how awesome of an article this was. I have felt this way about society for a long time. We are obsessed with sex and violence and its gone on long enough. Im sick of seeing shows like16 and pregnet or any thing that has to deal with sex in general. Where has morality gone? Ive always lived a possitive life with no drug, booze, or sleeping around and seeing what this world is coming to makes me sick. Girls think that the way to get accepted by guys is either to be pretty or be a slut. Im not trying to use slut to degrade woman its just how i see it. Guys are the same way, get dressed in in hollister shirts and wear overpowering Cologne just so you can get laid one night. Its disgusting. Be who you want to be, social norms only confine your mind and sprit. There comes a time when being 'wrong' in everyone elses eyes is the way to progress. We need to step up and see our own self worth and fight conformity.
Jelb wrote on 02/27/2014 02:42 AM
Remove all the worst criminals in our society and you will find an entire planet with no direction to go.
Marinna wrote on 03/08/2014 11:39 AM
Everyone says "slow down satan."no one is listening cuz apparently they made FROZEN and it has so many secret messages when u watch it in slow motion.
cawanda wrote on 03/12/2014 07:19 PM
I would like to say that I am disgusted with Disney channel and that this channel needs to be shut down even though i have some favorite shows and movies on there. they just can not be ruining little innocent peoples mind like really thats not right at all.
sydney wrote on 03/26/2014 02:57 PM
im over averagely im omg i just cant believe .... im burning my TV.
Brooklyn wrote on 04/09/2014 09:45 PM
Wow. My brother has been talking about the illuminati for 5 years now, finally I've started listening. Jesus is coming back faster than a bullet. This is such a great website. Thank you for posting this page. I appreciate it immensely and the MK Ultra mind control of Selena Gomez was quite interesting as well. God bless you guys. Keep exposing the truth!
mareo wrote on 04/22/2014 04:48 PM
Thank you very much fo revealing these truths. I confirm that I will let other parents know this page.
manga wrote on 06/06/2014 05:22 PM
Wow i didnt know all this stuff was in disney shows and movies, my little nieces and nephews love disney. I did know about the subliminal advertisement mostly the gay ones on disney, and i think i did notice some about sex in the little children cartoons but i forgot about it. Do you have a youtube page if you do can you give me a link to it?
hey 101 wrote on 06/06/2014 05:44 PM
I did notice that a good amount of adults that was on disney channel as children are messed up now Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and who ever else, i kinda been thinking about it and i thought that they were raped as children or as teens (by higher ups or people with a lot of authority at disney) this might seem messed up but if you really think about it.
Carol wrote on 06/11/2014 04:49 PM
When my oldest granddaughter was about 4 years old, I sat down with her to watch the Disney Channel one day. When I was raising my kids, I had a policy that they could pick one TV show a day. 1/2 hour comedy on prime time. We would sit down together and watch it so I could provide input on anything I saw that was inappropriate. So now I'm raising my oldest granddaughter with much the same policy except I let her watch Disney sometimes, thinking it was safe. So, after watching 2 or 3 shows with her on Disney that day, I banned Disney from our house. I explained that the occult theme was sooo strong and wrong that we just could not justify letting a child watch it & I had no desire to watch such a mess myself. By the time this same child had been home schooled (by me) through high school, I decided to check & see what she watched on TV. Well, she would sometimes turn it on in the late afternoon - when she was tired of school work. It was always an informative show like that Dr. Oz or a documentary that she chose. I have still never seen her choose even a sitcom to watch. She says the message just makes living a godly life too hard.
veritas wrote on 06/21/2014 10:27 AM
I wanted to some other movie to your list of Disney Crap & Filth that passes as media and the lies of Disney being "wholesome family entertainment" their version of Pinocchio especially having his nose protruding out. Clearly they are disguising "his nose" as a penis being erected. Also another person had a youtube video of beauty and the beast and the three town whores with gaston one scene where they depicts one of the blondes has her breasts bounce up and down from a whale water spout. Truly sick and disgusting filth emanating feom The Evil Empire of Disney.
John Smith wrote on 06/23/2014 03:51 PM
Disney's fascination with witchcraft and its employment in his work was obvious to me long ago . The pseudo-Christian C.S. Lewis seems to have had a somewhat similar lifestyle of love of the occult , and smoking and drinking . I have not confirmed all of your information , but am led to deem it credible because you show the sexual innuendos that I doubt you would alter in his films . Americans have been brainwashed from the inception of this country as I fairly well documented in my early blogs . Thanks for your presentation evidencing an enormous amount of research and work . I would never take anyone to Disneyland , as promoted by the TBN pseudo-Christian network .
arie wrote on 07/06/2014 10:42 AM
I have just found your page so I dont know if you did an article on Bedknobs and Broomsticks. If you didnt the occult themes and the name for the wizard is actually the heir to h3ll. Astorath or something.
alex wrote on 07/09/2014 10:19 PM
Where can i find this article in other languages? I wish to share. Thank you. GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.
catstan wrote on 08/03/2014 11:35 PM
JESUS IS COMING
Stan wrote on 08/03/2014 11:36 PM
we are watching
Kevin. wrote on 09/10/2014 08:21 AM
Not just Disney, but all of Hollywood ; e.g. check out the film Mash and the funeral scene which is once again available on youtube and pause anytime from 1:27 to 1:30 on that posted clip ; it's where the Painless Pol is lying in the coffin just after taking a pill. A bad joke or just plain illegal filth ? An erection of duty; sorry dereliction of film code.
создание сайта в интернете wrote on 10/17/2014 08:59 AM
Hi! This post could not be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this page to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
something rotten at Disney wrote on 11/01/2014 12:39 PM
Very fascinating article and pretty surprising (especially that blatant pic of the nude woman in The Rescuers!). I can't say shocking as I've always had my suspicions about "Uncle Walt". I just figured he really hated children and wanted to traumatize them. note that in so many of his movies the mother figure (frequently of an animal like Bambi or Dumbo) gets killed or disappears somehow. This is most children's deepest fear - loss of mother and abandonment. My mother innocently took me to Bambi when I was about 6 and had to take me home as I literally became hysterical over what happened to Bambi's family. Disney creates really mentally unhealthy things for kids, and I guess a lot of it now has the alternative/gay/multi-culti stuff being promoted now. My advice to parents - get rid of all the Disney crap. Whether yu're religious or not (and I'm not) it's unwholesome.
Len Hummel wrote on 12/01/2014 12:36 AM
One of the wisest things ever said was this: "Things are rarely what they APPEAR to be on the surface." and this one: "those who greatly prosper in this world are usually under the sway of the god of this world, satan."
Joy M. wrote on 12/30/2014 06:57 PM
THANK YOU for all your work in brimging this crucial info to us all, I to will and am doing all I can ad well to pass yhis ingo amd uour site along to othets I hope and pray will also wake ip and see beyond wants right in front of them. May my Beloved Holy Father LORD God and my Savior Jesus Christ bless, protect and continue to guide you in all His ways in Jesus Christ name I pray and give thanks.amen.
Richard wrote on 02/14/2015 07:56 PM
The Illuminati Irony: Lucifer’s promises are no more sincere that the NIST 911 report. He has no more concern for Illuminati members or any other of his followers than W had for the American people, that Rumsfeld had for his Pentagon staff or that Bremer had for his employees on the day they mercilessly ravaged America. Laughably, Lu’s disciples anticipate an eternity of demented ecstasy. Guess again. Take W for example. When he finally meets his demise, he’ll go directly to doomsday without passing Judgment. He waived the right. “Hi, Lu, what’s up?” “Hi, George, step right over here.” “Wha… what are you doing?” “I’m chaining you to the wall of eternally exponentially expanding agony.” “Bu… but you, you promised.” “Yeah, right, and you promised to serve the American people. Now, I got you. Haaa, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha.” “Ahh. AAAHHH. AAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHH…” for all eternity. Ask Lu today if it’s true. “No! No! Richard’s wrong. I’d never do anything like that. I exist to serve your most evil desires. I’m not a back-stabber. Trust me.” Birds of a feather… Disney... is burning now. A true Christian would forgive him. But it's way too late.
DARWIN wrote on 05/05/2015 09:17 PM
I HOPE KIDS DO RESEARCH LIKE THIS INSTEAD OF WATCHING DISNEY MOVIES THAT COULD TRICK THEIR MINDS THANKS FOR THIS PAGE GOD BLESS MABUHAy
Pamela wrote on 12/20/2015 09:47 PM
This is so disturbing. I didn't think Disney was this bad. & I'm a christian. GOD did say that demons would disguise themselves as angels of light. I think that fits this scenario perfectly. I really loved Disney shows & movies too. Wow. I'm shocked. Those children's rides are especially disturbing. Who would design that for children? This is evil & clever in a way you have no idea your being imprisoned. Thank you for this, very much. & GOD bless us all.
GLADYS FREE wrote on 04/20/2016 03:37 PM
how do you share this with every one
Pamela wrote on 05/29/2016 06:27 PM
Dr Brian Neil Talarico North Bay Has been convicted of child molestation, an possession of child pornography on his computer. Sexually molesting a young boy. He had prior convictions for child molestation in 1990 and 2001. After his parole in 2006. Dr. Talarico Brian. Works for north east mental health centre, despite his background, and numerous complaints against him of abuse, fraud, negligence, and imprisonment. Address: North East Mental Health Centre, North Bay Campus Highway 11 North, North Bay Ontario P1B 8L1, and now works for Act 2, North Bay.
black ops wrote on 06/21/2016 11:35 PM
I have trouble with Stevison jhonson and brown smith and others they call them self saintians few the goast riders lots of names claim their god to gondi to sainten their actual pschic con men that work with a known conthat goes by the name the murphy man he goes bi jack grant tommas murphy this group also called the dragons ring ran the freeway flyer in la wich roger malthouse worked for as a driver they ran drugs converted money through churches into realastate through kick backs the clean money invested in to realastate they embesle steal pattons rape muder molest and brain wash childern use dead agenting black pr muder chariter assanation mind controle ans hypno brain washing and force females in to prostution they claim to have connection to disney maybe the real snake behinde the sceans they currently keep me from family brain washing and conning them even marri in to familes ti take over they claim to be going after a movie studio a hotel chain and more they use all their tools on disinharitence parties that are murder off parties like they do to me they cut any resorce and direction they can good hunting