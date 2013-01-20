THE PERVERTED WALT DISNEY EMPIRE

Help us to help keep you updated! Since 2007. All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

The Conspiracy Zone thinks it is of utmost importance to understand the Walt Disney deception created by the Illuminati and the New World Order. Some of the excerpts of the below article are credited to:

THE SKILL

OF

LYING, THE ART OF DECEIT

The Illuminati Disney Bloodline

LEARN THE SHOCKING TRUTH OF WHAT WALT DISNEY IS REALLY ABOUT









The problem with people who are spiritually blind is they think they can see. If you think we are the ones seeing things that aren’t there after reading the below article and you are still skeptical after all the self evident facts and truths presented, let us direct you to this expose’ so you can understand why we are able to see what’s really happening and it’s really you that can’t: WHY MOST PEOPLE CAN’T SEE THE TRUTH

PERSONAL DETAILS

Walt had black hair with a black mustache, and bright quick eyes and was about 6’ tall. He used his own facial features to clue artists on how to draw Mickey Mouse’s features. He liked specially rolled brown cigarettes which he smoked up to 70 a day. He picked up the smoking habit in the army. He loved expensive scotch whiskey. He had a vacation home in Palm Springs, CA called the Smoke Tree Ranch. He often wore the Ranch’s letter STR emblazoned on his necktie. He played lots of golf with Bob Hope and Ed Sullivan, (two major mind control programmers) at the ST Ranch. His main home was an estate in Holmby Hills. The Holmby Hills estate was located in a plush area where lots of rich show-business families lived. It was located between Bel-Air, (an occult word for Satan) and Beverly Hills.

Walt spent many of his nights at the Disney Studios and later he had his own private quarters at the center of Disneyland. He had recurring bouts of insomnia. (For his nerves and insomnia he’d take alcohol and tranquilizers). He’d go weeks on end without stepping foot on the Holmby Hills estate and seeing his family. You also want to check out HIDDEN MEANINGS IN THE DRUG CULTURE which exposes Disney’s illicit drug promotion in their cartoons.

The main topic at the studio by the staff during different time periods was Walt’s bizarre behavior—he would not be available until late afternoon, when he would emerge from the studio’s subterranean maze of tunnels. The value of his estate when he died was 35 million dollars of which Lillian, his wife, inherited half. In 1966, Walt Disney died. Prior to his death he had investigated cryogenics—being frozen and it is believed by some that his body is frozen somewhere in California, while others claim he was cremated.

Most of the bloodlines of the elite are kept hidden, such as Hitler’s connections with the Rothchilds, Bush’s connection to Crowley and Walt Disney as well as the Dark Prince. “Uncle” Walt was an illegitimate child that grew up in an abusive home, much like Hitler’s mother and the Rothchilds. See ALEISTER CROWLEY AND THE BUSH CONNECTION Walt’s probable mother, Isabelle, was brought to work at the Disney home as a maid in 1905. Disney became an FBI asset through 33rd degree Freemason and sexual cross dressing pervert, J. Edgar Hoover. Disneyland and Disney World have both been reported as being used in “Princess Programing”, to create high level sex slaves like Britney Spears. (ABOVE LEFT )

Disneyland has underground tunnels and underground entrances that even most employees don’t know about. One victim of total mind-control mentioned that a tunnel entrance was at Matterhorn mountain. (The Matterhorn was opened by Walt and his good-friend Richard Nixon, who rode in the first car down the mountain.) Disney productions has given the Illuminati the cover to bring together Illusionists, magicians, and special effects artists without anyone being suspicious.

Some of these men were able to apply their talents toward programming children. As an example of their talents, Disney special effects artists were able to create 16 realistic-looking cadavers for the 1989 film Gross Anatomy. (BELOW LEFT )

Walt Disney Inc., has teamed up with Los Alamos and Sandia Labs, two other groups which are heavily involved in mind-control and people control to develop body scans, branding and access codes for the visitors to Disney’s theme parks. Each of the Disney theme parks, such as Disneyland, DisneyWorld, EuroDisney. have vast underground facilities.

Each theme facility also has a vast infrastructure underground in order to maintain it. The underground areas contain wardrobe design and repair units, fitting rooms, restrooms, cafeterias, security units, computers, freight ramps, utility encasements, and large connecting tunnels. The underground areas also have human programming rooms. They have their own power plants and water systems and their own police force. Disney company employs 71,000 people at several locations. People are coming and going 24 hours at the Disney theme parks.

Now, we want to show you how insidious the Illuminati can be. Walt Disney was part of an illuminati family. His initial interest was not in kids in the way you might think, but he was in fact a sexual pervert and pedophile, which was displayed in everything he did. He was also a big time occultist.

Walt Disney was an illuminist. Behind all those cartoons, magazines, movies etc., is a hidden agenda to control our children’s minds. Disney productions over the years are filled with Masonic symbolism, mind control and indoctrination which we will show you. He is preparing our younger generations for the New World Order as well as introduce them to sorcery (black magic). For more info on the Occultic Disney empire, check out our article that exposes Disney’s mind control agenda for another Disney victim, former Mouseketeer, Britney Spears : BRITNEY SPEARS , MADONNA AND PARIS HILTON : WHO CONTROLS THEM AND FOR WHAT PURPOSE

OCCULT PORN KING —

Walt grew up fascinated with the occult and in an abusive home situation. He was fascinated with cartoons, nature and children. He had an intuitive sense for quality cartoons that would appeal to children. At some point, the syndicate got him indebted to them. At that point he was their man. He owed them a debt that they held over him. In secret, Walt became a porn king. A victim remembers that he was sadistic and enjoyed snuff porn films. His interest in children was far from altruistic.

The Hapsburgs of the 13th Illuminati bloodline had a sex salon in Vienna, where a porn photographer named Felix Salten worked. Felix Salten wrote a book Bambi, which was then translated into English by the infamous communist Whittaker Chambers. The elite were just beginning to form the roots for today’s environmental movement. The book appealed to Disney because Disney liked animals better than people. In the book, tame animals view humans as gods, while the wild and free animals see humans as demons who they simply called “Him.” The book begins with both free and tame animal viewing humans as rightly having dominion over them. In the end, the animals view all humans as simply being on the same level as animals, a vicious animal only fit to be killed.

Disney instructed his animators to make the animals “to be human”...they wanted people to forget they are watching animals. Bambi was to receive a Christ-like manger birth, with the animals hailing him as a “prince.” Due to his sexual problems, Walt at one point permitted himself to be subjected to the packing of his genitals in ice for hours at a time. (Elliot, Walt Disney Hollywood’s Dark Prince, p. 83.) Children were instructed to call Walt “Uncle Walt.” An example of this were the Mouseketeers. For those who know how mind-control programmers have traditionally liked to be called “uncle” by their child victims, the insistence by Walt to be known as “uncle” is telling.

From what this author has learned from some sources about Walt’s non-public life as a hidden sadistic porn king, it raises questions about other parts of his life. For instance, Kenneth Anger in his book Hollywood Babylon II, p. 192, “Some animators stated that the boss [Walt Disney] seemed to have fallen in love with the boy.” There may be some truth in this. The boy, who Walt fell in love with, was a small young attractive boy actor named Bobby Driscoll who signed up in 1946 with Disney. He acted in Song of the South, Treasure Island. Bobby’s voice was used in Peter Pan. Bobby Driscoll was very intelligent and attractive. Did Disney help or abuse him? If Disney was such an up building wholesome atmosphere and this child actor had everything going for him, why did Bobby become a methamphetamine addict at 17 and die as a young adult? Why didn’t his talent and early career lead to something positive in his life?

From those who knew Walt personally one learns that he had an obsession with the buttock part of anatomy. He enjoyed jokes about this part of the anatomy, which he told to his staff quite frequently. The staff edited out many of his crude posterior jokes from cartoon scripts. Two examples that got by the editors are a Christmas special where a little boy is unable to button the drop seat of his pajamas. The little boy’s problem in maintaining his modesty is the running gag of the cartoon. In the end, Santa gives him a camper pot. The second example is the paddling machine used on the wolf in The Three Little Pigs. Numerous Disney cartoons feature buttocks of characters provocatively twitching.

Notice in the photo below that there are three cleverly hidden sixes in the word “Disney”. One of the sixes is written backward. Once again, an Aleister Crowley teaching.

(Above) There are 3 hidden sixes. (Below) Look at the 2 hidden sixes in the “W”. One is backward, one is forward. There are other hidden sixes as well.

Also notice that Mickey mouse is wearing a sorcerer’s hat and is casting a magic spell. (ABOVE)

This one needs no explanation. (BELOW)

Disney is perhaps the epitome of Illuminati ability to create images.

They have created great images for things Disney. That includes, Walt Disney, Disney movies and Disney’s Amusement parks. The sinister side of them has been carefully hidden.

In order to make movies that contain the typical smut of Hollywood which includes sex and violence, Disney did a slight of hand and created subsidiaries which Disney runs, which has allowed them to keep their good image. They also never showed the public the hard core porn that was made for years in secrecy for the elite.

Behind Disney’s good front lies hard porn, snuff films, white slavery, Illuminati mind-control, and the seduction of several generations into witchcraft. Disney’s involvement in these kinds of things will be explained in this article. Nobody has sold America witchcraft as well as the Disney brothers. Movie after movie has cleverly brought the occult into the warp and woof of American thought, all under the disguise of entertainment.

For instance, it was Disney that brought us cannibalism and told us that it was a “triumph of the human spirit”, (a direct quote from Disney’s Touchtone producer Robert Watts concerning Disney’s movie “Alive” featuring survivors of an airplane crash who turned to cannibalism). Under the disguise of entertainment and showing us how “triumphant” the human spirit was, they subtly promoted cannibalism.

Mickey Mouse plays a leading role in “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.” And yet when it has been suggested that Disney movies aren’t wholesome, many Christian parents came unglued and get angry. The deceptive image that Disney movies are wholesome is an Illuminati deception.

Parents would be surprised what is slipped into cartoons. In Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”, the castles are male sexual organs, (More on that below). In one cartoon, Marvel comics Mighty Mouse, (Disney acquired Marvel for 4 billion) is shown without comment clearly snorting cocaine, even though the “official” excuse was he was smelling “flower petals.” (BELOW).

Walt Disney Studios Chairman Joe Roth is in charge of Walt Disney as well as subsidiaries, Touchtone, Miramax, and Hollywood Pictures, which were all created to camouflage the Disney production of adult films. Disney operates in a clandestine manner regarding the promotion, distribution and rating of the films produced by their subsidiaries.

But Disney doesn’t stop there. They hide subliminal images in all their movies. Here are some of the most obvious. Look at the naked lady in the window of The Rescuers (BELOW).

Here’s a not-so-hidden phallic pointing right at Miley Cyrus’s head in the marketing of Hanna Montana candy. Disney has no shame! Here they are marketing a male sex organ complete with testicles pointed at the head of a 15 year old girl, (Hanna Montana). Oh! they are promoting it as a “microphone” to be held up to the teen age girls mouth. I don’t know what planet you are on, but I know of no “flesh colored microphones or guitars” shaped like that. On top of that, it’s called “Concert Candy” Do you know what that means for people of that age? Well, you need to figure out what your kids are doing. WAKE UP ! Don’t you see what the perverts and pedophiles at Disney are trying to do to YOUR little girls? You need to start getting pro active!

Okay then, based on what you have seen already, we don’t have to explain the Disney sanctioned Hanna Montana promo photo below do we? Wonder if Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus is okay with this?

Here’s Miley again: (BELOW). A little sexy for a 15 year old…don’t you think?

MK-ULTRA slave Selena Gomez: 15 years old. Guess her handlers have decided she’s into big purple crayons:

Here’s another “bronze” phallic in The Little Mermaid.

Here it is closeup. Disney seems to have an obsession with male sex organs:

How about Jessica Rabbit in this freeze frame giving us a crotch shot without panties complete with pubic hair:

And the word “SEX” written in the stars in The Lion King. Note: This is NOT SFX ! Only naive people without much wisdom believe that lie.

More from The Lion King promotion banner:

Below is the priest in the Little Mermaid complete with erection:

More hidden SEX :

Nuff said! Disney created this ride. (BELOW) Donald Duck is a patented image. Which means Disney created and APPROVED this ride for children. PARENTS ! WAKE UP!!!!

This ride was made for children, (A similar ride as above) even though you see an adult female on it, which is just as bad. Which also shows that these perverted rides are not just a single event but they are patented by Disney and distributed to be installed at various businesses.(BELOW)

Is Disney giving lap dances now? The picture below is of real representatives for Disney at Disney World in Florida. The woman representing The Little Mermaid has less clothes on than most women at strip bars. The little Mermaid in Disney’s movie is only supposed to be 15 years old but she wears nothing over her breasts but coconut shells. Hey, by the way, I’m okay with adult entertainment with adults who make individual choices, but what I have a problem with is two, three, four, five and six year old kids who have to figure this out.

BELOW ) This is a REAL picture of Christina Aguillera at Disneyland with Donald Duck. Our research tells us this is real….even though you may find “edited” versions on the internet that cover this up and say it’s a “photoshop”. Our reasons why we disagree are from the other photos below. That even includes a lawsuit from a woman that says a Donald Duck employee molested her. Please do more of your own research on this

If you think this photo isn’t real, let’s look at another pic of Aguillera in public without a bra. Looks to me like the same nipple ring. (BELOW)

Still not convinced? Here’s another photo that shows that same nipple ring

This isn’t the first time Disney’s Donald Duck has been groping women.

AUGUST 10 (AP) – While visiting Epcot Center in Florida, a Pennsylvania woman alleges that a Disney employee dressed as Donald Duck grabbed her breast and molested her after she sought an autograph.

After the alleged groping, Donald Duck made gestures—apparently with his snowy white hands,“indicating he had done something wrong,” according to a lawsuit filed last month by April Magolon. The Upper Darby woman, 27, was visiting Epcot with her children and fiancé in May 2008 when the incident reportedly occurred.

Magolon, pictured below, is suing Disney for negligence, battery, and infliction of emotional distress, and is seeking in excess of $50,000 in damages. The entertainment giant has petitioned to have the lawsuit, which was filed in Pennsylvania’s Court of Common Pleas, transferred to federal court in Philadelphia.

According to Magolon’s complaint, she has suffered “severe physical injury, emotional anguish and distress including, but not limited to post-traumatic stress disorder” as a result of the run-in with Donald Duck. She also contends that the incident was “one of a long line of continuing, long standing, similar prior incidents” involving the groping of patrons by costumed Disney employees.

Walt Disney is steeped in the occult as well as sexual perversion and Satanism, controlled by secret society Illuminist’s who are trying to corrupt every child in America. Satan is the god of this world, he operates primarily through secret occult societies and esoteric groups. All of the worlds top political, corporate, financial, and media leaders are members of such Satanic organizations, (such as Skull and Bones and Freemasonry) whose members are often guilty of pedophilia, but are never prosecuted. Please read Masonic Child Abusers. Read about the Franklin Cover-ups which is about the little boys being raped by Washington politicians.

Disney movies and Disney Amusement Parks rate as one of the best deceptions. According to deprogrammed ex-Illuminati slaves, the Illuminati in the 1960’s needed to shift their programming away from the military bases, because too much publicity was shined on them.

Their goal was to have someplace that people from all over the world could come to without raising any suspicions, and a place which would be the perfect cover for many of their criminal activities.

PEOPLE, POLICIES AND THE HOMOSEXUAL AGENDA FACT: — In June, 1996, Disney helped promote the 6th annual “Gay and Lesbian Day at Walt Disney World.” Disney has allowed the homosexual organisers to portray Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck as homosexual lovers; and Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck as lesbians.

FACT: — Disney has extended company health benefits to live-in partners of homosexual employees (the policy does not cover unmarried heterosexual couples who live together) – The Orlando Sentinel, 10/7/95; USA Today, 10/19/95; Daily Variety, 10/9/95

FACT: — Disney president Michael Eisner is quoted as saying he thinks 40% of Disney’s 63,000 employees are homosexual.

FACT: — Disney has the largest gay and lesbian employee organization in the entertainment industry.

FACT: — Disney helped underwrite the 1993 Hollywood benefit for the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force – The Press Enterprise, 12/28/93

FACT: — Disney advertised in Out a homosexual magazine – Out, 2/94

FACT: — Tom Shumacher, Disney VP of feature animation, is an open homosexual who takes his “husband” to executive retreats. In an interview with the homosexual publication The Advocate, Shumacher said: “There are a lot of gay people (at Disney) at every level. It is a very supportive environment.” – Human Events, 8/12/94; The Advocate 6/25/94

FACT: — Disney hired avowed lesbian Lauren Lloyd for the specific purpose of developing female and lesbian movies. OUT magazine, a homosexual publication, praised Disney: “Like it or not, lesbians are not yet chic entertainment attractions for a lot of America. With Lloyd and Disney on our side, though, anything is possible.” – Out, 11/94

FACT: — According to monitoring by American Family Association, Disney has been one of the top sponsors of pro-homosexual TV programming.

FACT: — In the May, 1995, issue of BUZZ magazine, contributing editor Steven Gaines reports that a homosexual rights activist said that she was once told by Disney chairman Michael Eisner that “as many as 40% of the company s 63,000 employees might be gay.” Thomas Schumacher, an open homosexual and one of the guiding lights behind Disney’s billion-dollar hit, THE LION KING, added, ”...there are a lot of gay people here at every level.” —

BUZZ is described as a magazine which “provides readers with perspective on personalities, politics, culture and commerce of Los Angeles, California.” The cover story, entitled “Disney Comes Out of the Closet,” also reported that Disney has the “largest lesbian and gay employees organization in the entertainment industry” and that the perception of Disney as having many homosexual employees is “well founded.”

In addition to Schumacher, BUZZ names prominent openly homosexual Disney executives such as production vice president Lauren Lloyd of Disney’s Hollywood Pictures; studio producer Laurence Mark; supervising animator Andreas Deja, the man responsible for the character of Gaston in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST ; senior vice president at Disney’s interactive division Steven Fields; Rick Leed, who heads the production company that produces the television sitcom HOME IMPROVEMENT . Disney training coordinator Jimi Ziehr said that at Disney’s Epcot Centre in Orlando, Florida, “gays outnumber the straights at Futureland operations, and there’s nothing in the closet at Guest Relations.” - Buzz, 5/95

Let us begin our discussion by examining what really happens when a child plays with a toy, any toy. In their minds, children become one with the toy, interacting with it and assuming the properties of it. If the toy is a figure, the child imagines that he possesses all the powers and abilities of the figure. If the toy is a western gun set, the child imagines himself as being a cowboy or gunfighter.

(BELOW RIGHT) These Disney panties are marketed to children. Parents, Is this Okay with you?

If the toy is a spaceship, the child imagines he is the captain of the ship and assumes all the characteristics of the captain. Whatever the toy, the child interacts with it and with its characteristics. This understanding is critical because there is no more effective way to teach a child than by having him or her interact with an object or by role-playing the scene.

In today’s American culture, how does a child know what characteristics a particular figure or toy is supposed to possess? In most instances, comics and TV shows vividly display the characteristics, powers, and abilities which a character is supposed to possess.

Let us examine this phenomenon more closely by first examining some statistics about TV and movies. This information comes from christian author, Phil Phillips’, Horror and Violence; The Deadly Duo In The Media and from Phillip’s first book, Turmoil In The Toy Box. As you consider these statistics, please carefully consider how your own precious children are being impacted.

Children are watching violence at a rate like NO OTHER GENERATION IN HISTORY .

Violence has increased 720% since 1982.

Film can “create” violence far more severe than is found in reality. For example, how many of you have actually ever witnessed a murder? Yet, all of us, and all of our children have witnessed many murders on TV and movies, murders that can be shown in vivid detail and color, and even in slow motion.

Constant exposure to violence creates an insensitivity to violence in reality. Human beings simply cannot watch violence repeatedly and not be affected, no matter what the conventional wisdom of the world says to the contrary. Of course, the Apostle Paul, writing through the influence of the Holy Spirit, warned us of this 1,900 years ago: “Whatever is true..right…pure…lovely…admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy, think about such things.” (Philippians 4:8 NIV ).

This phrase, “think about such things” literally means “fix your minds on them”. But, American children are not fixing their minds on these type things; rather, they are filling their minds with violence, murder, and the occult. This situation is becoming so serious because “NO OTHER GENERATION IN THE HISTORY OF MANKIND SINCE CREATION has gained a major portion of their `socialization’ from “a machine”. Of course, the machine of which Phil Phillips is speaking is TV and movies. Phillips continues:

“The cultural values that (TV/Movies) are teaching: Nothing is off-limits: sex outside marriage, euthanasia, homosexuality, abortion, drugs, child abuse, alcohol consumption, rape, murder, and now cannibalism.” I want to add one other set of values which TV is teaching our children, occultism. Our children are watching occultic meditations, seances, and rituals that would normally be observed only by a member of an occultic coven.”

This is a very serious indictment. What are some of the effects of such long-term and continuous exposure to this type of mental bombardment? Phillips concludes:

5.

“The U.S. is the THE MOST violent” Western nation. We do not need to be persuaded of the truth of this statement. All we have to do is recall the content of our daily newspapers, magazines and TV News programming. We are literally seeing people acting out in their lives the values and the actions which they have been seeing on TV and movies for years. Robbery, extortion, murder, kidnapping, adultery of all types and in the last decade, perversions of all types are the standard in today’s TV and movies.

People today are just acting out these values and situations and we are appalled. But, we should not be surprised, because psychologists now know that human beings tend to move toward that which they picture repeatedly in their minds.

But, the worst is still ahead of us, because repeated viewing of violent and perverted behavior is actually causing mental perversion in the minds of the viewers. Phil Phillips continues his report.

“Both children and adults have difficulty distinguishing between reality and illusion after continued, long-term exposure to TV and movies.” This means that people who continuously view the standard diet offered on TV and movies are slowly losing their ability to distinguish between reality and fantasy. I believe this is one of the many reasons we are seeing so many violent and graphic “copycat” crimes of today. What is a copycat crime? It is a crime which is patterned after one already committed and vividly reported in the media or a crime which is patterned after a portrayal in movies or on TV.__

Now that we have discussed the effects of continued viewing of TV and movies, let us return to our subject of Toys. We felt it important to lay this philosophical ground work of the effects of TV because most of the toys in today’s market are advertised heavily on TV. In fact, many of today’s toys were developed simultaneously with the toy itself, with the ultimate goal of using the TV show as the mass market means by which the maximum number of toys could be sold.

Let’s face it, the elites running this country are dangerous predators who pose more of a threat to America’s national security than CIA sponsored Osama bin Laden and his CIA manufactured Al Queda network, the Israeli funded PLO , the Taliban, or any other created “foreign” terrorist group that ostensibly, “hates us because of our freedoms.”

The enemy is inside the gate. The elites are directly or indirectly kidnapping ‘OUR’ CHILDREN ’ and using them for perverse reasons—too evil to contemplate. They are serial, sexual children abusers, children torturers and it’s all happening in broad daylight. Let’s not kid ourselves, the Elites are masters of multi-tasking and the art of extrapolating multiple-goals/purposes from each and every one of their carefully crafted black-ops against “we the people.”

The dirty laundry list of ways these children are forced into sexual slavery and used by their perpetrators is quite comprehensive: sexual pleasure and fantasy fulfillment for pedophile perverts, money laundering, drug running, kiddie porn, blackmail, illegal arms trafficking, MK-ULTRA experimentation, ritual-satanic-abuse, and who knows what else.

CONCLUSION:

Just when ‘WE’ thought it couldn’t get any worse, that the elites couldn’t get any more predatory in their behavior- WHAM ! BAM! – another SLAP in the face! I know this all seems like something you furtively read on the front page of the National Enquirer while standing in the check-out line of your local corporate grocery store.

But it’s true. Our children are being kidnapped and forced into servicing the elites and their minions in order to quell their twisted sexual appetites and simultaneously advance their New World Order agenda through blackmail and espionage. It’s not hyperbole. The elite, who truly control, really do consider ‘US’, including our babies, their chattel and cattle!

History has already proven that elites mercilessly use our children for cannon fodder. For example, their bogus wars. Why? So they can line their pockets with more blood money and power. Power is to the elite what heroine is to a street addict and we all know that addicts will do just about ANYTHING to feed their habit.

The elites poison our children with contaminated vaccinations that can severely compromise their immune system and our children are forced to attend schools, which are nothing more than social engineering and government/corporate indoctrination centers. So, our children essentially serve a minimum 12 year prison sentence. When they are finally released, most spend the rest of their lives in a sort of parole or house arrest state of mind. In other words, mental prisoners for life. Their spirits are squelched, their souls are stultified, and their intellects are shaped into instruments to be used by their masters.

Why? So they can effectively serve as a cog in the wheel of an elite designed and owned social and economic system. The children who strive to serve their inner truth, their soul felt dreams and deep aspirations, are eventually forced by economics, emotional needs, and peer pressure to fall in line with the crowd or be marginalized from the mainstream the rest of their lives. Sorry to break your bubble, but America is not a land that values that nurtures individuals. It is a land of mass social conformity, rampant materialism, and media induced consumerism and group think.

Individuality and individualism are not the same. We are a society based on “individualism” not individuality. Individualism is a social construct, or a concept of self, imposed from the outside using social pressure, or force, to ensure conformity to a group norm. Whereas individuality is the unfolding of the authentic or true self, which is beyond concepts, from within the depths of one’s soul. Instead of authoritative force or peer pressure, loving guidance and ample opportunities to develop and exercise one’s free will, while maintaining and respecting the rights and needs of others. That should be the rule of a free society.

It boils down to this, in order for the elite to maintain their privileged position of power, they are systemically keeping humanity developmentally arrested. From an elitist point of view, an efficient way to control the masses is to traumatize most of humanity. Trauma is known to arrest development and this is their area of expertise. Scientists are working around the clock, for their elite masters, devising new and improved methods to traumatize “the next enemy.” By now we should know who the enemy really is.

The elite’s arsenal of military and biological weapons, economic strategies, and social engineering that create most of the suffering and misery on this planet is simply staggering. As many of you already know, the elite can engineer famines, turn natural catastrophes deadlier, and manufacture others. They can collapse any economy. They can create and release deadly diseases and contaminate our water and food. And they can hide their crimes while creating more social trauma, because they own and control the mainstream media. So why should it surprise you, dear reader, that they use our children as sex slaves and get away with it?