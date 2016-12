Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

I didn't learn much in collage as a Communications Major at Colorado State, but one thing I did learn was when a professor told us what it was really like to be involved in the Media. It ain't like you think it is folks. The media is NOT out there to inform you and tell you the truth. The Media is there for one reason and one reason only! THAT IS TO SELL ADVERTISING ! They want you to be unsure, unaware, unstable and scared. Why? So you will tune into the same advertising tomorrow!!! Are you starting to get this yet? The media is a business, nothing more. It is a business to sell you something. What they are selling is NOT the truth..It's NOT something you should be concerned about..It's NOT something you should be worried about. In short, the media is doing what we said they were doing on our front page. That is that they are LYING to you!!! What YOU should be doing is to Investigate everything! To do that you will need to turn off the "electronic sewer" "they" call television news. The electronic and print media is a wasteland designed to keep you distracted, misled, confused and misinformed. You will NEVER discover anything of value watching news on your TV… Never!!!! Why do you think it's called "PROGRAMMING"? If you really think about it, what do the Ken and Barbie doll talking heads on your TV News know about anything that's happening in Iraq or Pakistan? What have they experienced? Have they been on the front lines? What makes them qualified at all to give you the "News" other than changing clothes before the news and putting on hair spray and reading something that someone else has written? They are puppets who read nothing but AP or UPI wire from a teleprompter. You are relying on that for your information about world events? This song by Don Henley says it like it really is. Look at his take on the Anchors and Reporters who bring you the "NEWS" THINK ABOUT IT !: I make my living off the evening news Just give me something-something I can use People love it when you lose, They love dirty laundry Well, I coulda' been an actor, but I wound up here I just have to look good, I don't have to be clear Come and whisper in my ear Give us dirty laundry Kick em when they're up Kick em when they're down Kick em when they're down Kick em when they're up Kick em all around We got the bubble-headed-bleach-blonde who Comes on at five She can tell you bout the plane crash with a gleam In her eye Its interesting when people die- Give us dirty laundry Can we film the operation? Is the head dead yet? You know, the boys in the newsroom got a Running bet Get the widow on the set! We need dirty laundry You don't really need to find out whats going on You don't really want to know just how far its gone Just leave well enough alone Eat your dirty laundry Kick em when they're up Kick em when they're down Kick em when they're stiff Kick em all around Dirty little secrets Dirty little lies We got our dirty little fingers in everybody's pie We love to cut you down to size We love dirty laundry We can do the innuendo We can dance and sing When its said and done we haven't told you a thing We all know that crap is king Give us dirty laundry! Now, we are in no way promoting Don Henley and the Eagles. We suspect they are themselves an Illuminati organization. "Hotel California" and "Witchy Woman" are two bigtime occultic songs Henley did when he as with The Eagles, However, as Barbara Hartwell has told us "No one can control your mind completely" So why Don Henley bit the illuminati powers that feeds him, we don't know. But he did! So, for whatever reason he does expose the illuminati media here and what they are all about and we wanted to publish it. Once again, we are all about the truth…no matter where it comes from..Sometimes, as we expose the illuminati, we can learn from people who are/once was part of it. Usually, they have problems within the organization and try to express their frustration in coded messages to the masses. This message isn't coded from Don Henley. For whatever his reason, he is tired of the illuminists TV media agenda and he exposes them in this rendition of "Dirty Laundry" which has been out for 30 years. But is just as relevant today. Listen from beginning to end as we have included the words….Yes, we get it..it's "Not" our choice of music either…but you will get the point: EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ;

