THE FEDERAL RESERVE SWINDLER'S LIST: WHAT IN THE WORLD IS WRONG WITH OUR MONEY?

The Easy Cash Phenomenon

CRIME OF THE MILLENNIUM

THIS IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW!!!!

As few people in our societies even know, all of the world’s governments have (foolishly) granted exclusive monopolies for the printing of all the world’s currencies (our “money”) to a cabal of privately-owned corporations called “central banks” – given that name because it is a cabal exclusively owned/operated by bankers.

Understand that the monopoly to print money is nothing less than a license for economic rape. These private banks lend us all the paper that they print out of thin air (at zero cost to themselves). The result is that after roughly 100 years of this economic rape we have (collectively) paid these banks $trillions in “interest” for nothing, and currently owe them $10’s of trillions for nothing. History’s single greatest act of legal theft.

The 30% of your earnings that you pay today go to a Rothschild owned pyramidal scheme run for profit private banks.

PLEASE! End the fed & seize the STOLEN assets that belong to you (WE THE PEOPLE!)

From johnQ

Why a Central Ban? Simple, to stop the United Nations from implementing a One World Communist Government with a One World Luciferian Religion and a One World Payment/Identification System using Satellite controlled RFID Implants via a One World Bank, The IMF. Does all that sound like complete mumbo-jumbo to you? If so, you’re no different than we were a couple years ago before doing all of the research to figure this out. Welcome to the Global Elites’ Agenda 21 brought to you by their not so shiny new governing body for the world, the United Nations!

That’s what all the chaos going on around planet earth is about. This will blow you away when you finally put it all together. Basically, the insanity of never ending wars, faltering economies, uncanny up tick in bizarre happenings like UFOs, meteors, odd political/papal resignations, hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis and yes, even global warming are all solely due to the UNs’ quest to undermine America and then dominate our world.

The BANKS: ALL “Big Banks” (Chase, Bank of America, HSBC, CITI, Wells Fargo, ING etc.) and ALL “Central Banks” (the FED, Banks of England, Japan, Australia etc.) and both the “International Banks” (World Bank, and IMF) are owned by a criminal cabal of filth who live by an ancient book of satan worshipping, slavery and blood sacrifices called the “TALMUD”. They are all multi, multi TRILLIONAIRES that most have never heard a word about because they control EVERYTHING WE HEAR, READ AND SEE IN THEIR MEDIA!

The CORPORATIONS: The same lucifer lovin’ scum who own the banks now own the vast majority of stock in the worlds top 1,300 corporations. Satan/lucifer/evil aren’t just silly words. These people worship the devil, cast spells and conjure demons, literally. NO JOKE. This is why they are ALL psychopathic liars, mass/genocidal murderers and pedophilic perverts from hell who don’t give a damn about you and yours. That’s who owns all the banks and corporations on earth! And with all that wealth and corporate power just guess who’s controlling;

The GOVERNMENTS: Yep, those same satanic trillionaires are now in total control of ALL THE LEADERS IN YOUR GOVERNMENT. (Yes him and her and them etc., ALL of them are UNITED AGAINST US.) There is no democracy, your votes haven’t mattered for decades. There’s been near zero progress towards goodness on earth for nearly 50 years, not a single thing of importance has gotten markedly better, not pollution, not nukes, not relations between countries, not famine, not disease, NOTHING OF ANY IMPORT. And maybe you’ve also noticed there is no justice, politicians, bankers and priests never go to jail for anything, not war crimes, grand theft, pedophilia, rape, murder, treason nor anything else.

But how did they do it? Well, for one thing they created all of the political parties and useless talking points to divide you from your fellow countrymen/women. While we were dividing they bonded. While we argued, they advanced. While we hated, they advanced. While we did nothing, they advanced. And do you want to know where the brunt of all of those trillions of dollars of debt nearly every government in the world has borrowed FROM THEM VIA THEIR CENTRAL BANKS LIKE THE FED went?

Get ready for the biggest TOTAL “NO BRAINER” realization you’ve ever had. . . . . Let’s ask it again; where did all of those trillions go? It had to go somewhere right? IT WENT STRAIGHT BACK TO THEM VIA INTEREST, BAILOUTS, PROFITS TO THEIR CORPORATIONS AND BY OUTRIGHT THEFT. That’s where literally HUNDREDS OF TRILLIONS OF CURRENCY FROM NEARLY EVERY COUNTRY ON EARTH HAS WENT OVER THE LAST 100 YEARS!!! There’s an “AH-HA” moment worth remembering! Trillions and trillions, hundreds of trillions printed out of thin air then skimmed from corrupt governments and unsuspecting peoples around the world and funneled right back to them!

Since its inception in 1913, the Federal Reserve has helped to devalue our dollar by 95%. During the recent economic crisis, it has poured trillions of dollars into the economy with no oversight, made secret agreements with foreign banks and governments and has refused to tell Congress who is getting the money or to give it the details of what deals are being made.

Do you want to know why everyone is in a financial bind? Do you want to know why banks are failing? Do you want to know what is really behind the government “bailout?” Well, let me tell you what is really wrong with your money…..It doesn’t exist! That’s right, there’s really no such thing as money. It’s all a figment of your government controlled imagination. Paper money isn’t backed by gold or silver. As a matter of fact, it isn’t backed by anything. It’s called “fiat” money.

The Federal Reserve system is the biggest swindle this nation has ever known. In the first place, the Federal Reserve isn’t Federal at all. It is a group of independent/private shareholders and most are not even from America. Our Constitution actually gives only Congress the power to print money…NOT the Federal Reserve.

As a matter of fact, our constitution forbids any organization like the Federal Reserve to even exist at all when it comes to our financial structure. The Federal Reserve is a privately owned corporation by 300 private share holders that also own international banks, and the shares are not available to purchase by the public. The Federal Reserve prints money out of thin air, then lends it to the US government with interest, which is paid out of our income taxes, which is why the government is always in debt. The Fed is not the government. Also the government is not permitted to audit them, so the government has no control over them.

So, they are making huge profits off of the citizen’s hard earned money and do not pay interest but charge interest.

When you find out how our banking system really works, you should be furious! First of all, banks operate on a system called the “fractional reserve system.” What that means is the banks only have to have 10% in assets of the money they lend out. So, if they lend you $100,000 to buy a house, all they are required to have in assets is $10,000. By the way, they cannot lend out any of their $10,000 in assets. But here’s the swindle. That $100,000 they lent to you goes on their books as an asset! That means they record your promise to pay as an asset and now they can loan out ten times that much or $1,100,000. Then the process starts again…once they loan out $1,100,000 that is recorded as an asset, now they can loan out $11,000,000…and on and on and on.

So, you might be wondering where all that money is coming from if they are only required to have 10% in assets. The answer is..IT COMES FROM THIN AIR! Literally! Banks print money from nothing. The original $100,000 lent to you by your bank is nothing but numbers on a computer screen which you are expected to pay back from your hard work with interest. After you are done paying for your house in thirty years, you will have paid over $300,000 for your home. That is money you legitimately earned on your job to pay back money that never existed! The same concept holds true for credit cards. If you default on them, you are expected to believe your credit card company took a loss. HARDLY! That money they lent you..along with the usury 19% interest, never actually came from anywhere. Are you starting to get it?

You see, our whole banking system is based in debt. That’s why the national deficit can never completely get paid off because if it did, there would be no money in circulation. When the federal reserve gives congress one billion dollars, that gets put into circulation and now America owes the Federal Reserve one billion dollars…plus interest! Do you see that?

If you think that sounds like a scam..it is! It gets even worse.

If you make $50,000 per year, you probably only get home with $33,000. That’s because it is eaten up in federal income tax. We have news for you…income tax is illegal. The definition of a tax is on bought goods and services, not on money you haven’t even received yet. So how do they get away with it? They trick you into “volunteering” to pay. You are deceived into signing a document agreeing to pay federal income tax to make it legally binding. Think about it….The IRS knows, or can find out exactly how much money you make a year. Why don’t they just send you a bill for how much you owe without having you fill out your 1040 forms? Because they can’t! YOU have to fill it out…tell them how much you owe and then sign it. That way, you legally volunteer to pay income tax. You hand your hard earned money over to the Federal Reserve.

Do you know when you fill out your W2 forms for your employer, that there is a box where you can check “EXEMPT”? Check it out. Just who do you think is exempt? YOU ARE!!! You probably don’t know you can opt out.

Did you know the IRS or the Federal Reserve has never been audited and answers to no one? If the Federal Reserve was a legal entity they would have their books open to the public. Their business should be one of public record, don’t you think? If they took X number of dollars from the “taxpayers” then they should be able to show how much money they took in and where they spent it. But they don’t. And the people don’t/can’t ask. Why not? You are entitled to know that. Let me tell you why you can’t know that. Because the Federal Reserve doesn’t spend your money on schools or roads or anything else that is useful to the public. Instead your money goes right into the pockets of the international bankers…aka the Rockefellers, the Warburgs, Kuhn & Loeb etc and the rest is spent on black budget operations that benefit no one but the global elite. Not a bad gig huh? I wish I could devise a scheme to force every man woman and child in this country give me a third of their paycheck.

The part that is not used to make the super elite even more wealthy is used on illegal, immoral government black ops.

The IRS is also another illegal, unconstitutional organization. No organization has a right to “audit” anyone! The IRS are just hatchet men for the illegal Federal Reserve. You can fight these criminals. But you have to do it legally and you have to do it with knowledge and intelligence. You can’t just ignore them. In reality, they are but paper tigers with no teeth, but be alerted, there is a legal way to fight back.

The Federal Reserve has never been challenged before or since John Kennedy. Now let me say this about Kennedy. He was farrrrrrrrrrr from perfect in his personal life. He was a hopeless womanizer and he no doubt had conquests in the thousands. Kennedy would not have lived long even if he had not been murdered. Among other things, he had Addisons disease and he had been infected and re-infected with VD so many times his doctors could no longer cure him. The Kennedy family is an illuminati family.

Joe Kennedy (John’s Father) was basically a mobster that made a fortune off of illegal bootlegging and fixing the stock market. In my opinion, the Kennedy’s are not a family to be admired. I suspect a demonic curse follows that family and that’s why we see tragedy upon tragedy connected with them. However, for reasons I don’t fully understand, John Kennedy challenged the federal reserve. He wanted to take us off their evil system.

John Kennedy was popular among the public, but often hated among his peers. There were many factions that wanted him dead. Kennedy wanted Americans off the criminal (and illegal) Federal Reserve fraud system where money is not backed by anything, (called fiat money which we discussed earlier). Kennedy printed billions of dollars of United States Notes. Look at a dollar bill you have now, it says “Federal Reserve Note”. That means folks….IT AIN’T OUR MONEY!!!

It belongs to the illuminati families we expose in later writings. Kennedy passed bill 111100 which would have taken all Americans off this suffocating system. In other words you would have NEVER had Federal taxes taken out of your paycheck! If you made $50,000 dollars a year..you made $50,000 a year…not $33,00 after taxes! The fact is and we touched on before, it’s not even a legitimate tax to take a portion of your paycheck before you even get it. It’s extortion by the Illuminati extremists to fund their illegal wars and personal agendas.

When Kennedy was killed, all the United States notes where taken out of circulation and not a word was said to the American public about it. John F. Kennedy issued an Executive Order 11110, requiring the Treasury Department to start printing and issuing silver certificates for the silver then remaining in the US Treasury.

Kennedy decided that by returning to the constitution, which states that only Congress shall coin and regulate money, the soaring national debt could be reduced by not paying interest to the bankers of the Federal Reserve System, who print paper money then loan it to the government at interest. This was the reason he signed Executive Order 11110 which called for the issuance of $4,292,893,815 in United States Notes through the U.S. Treasury rather than the Federal Reserve System.

(Below) John F. Kennedy’s United States Note.

That same day, Kennedy signed a bill changing the backing of one and two dollar bills from silver to gold, adding strength to the weakened U.S. currency.

Kennedy’s comptroller of the currency, James J. Saxon, had been at odds with the powerful Federal Reserve Board for some time, encouraging broader investment and lending powers for banks that were not part of the Federal Reserve system. Saxon also had decided that non-Reserve banks could underwrite state and local general obligation bonds, again weakening the dominant Federal Reserve banks.

Kennedy’s E.O. was never implemented following his assassination, and shortly afterwards, United States silver coins were taken out of circulation and replaced with the copper clad slugs in use today. These two events, the failure to print new silver certificates, and the substitution of worthless slugs for our silver coins, may explain why the Warren Commission included on its panel John J. McCloy, a man with no experience in crime, law enforcement, or national security, but who had been the President of the Chase Manhattan Bank.

Kennedy also threatened to “fracture the CIA into a million pieces” which threatened men like George Bush who was a high ranking executive of the CIA at the time. Kennedy also wanted to bring “Your sons and daughters home before Christmas” speaking of the Vietnam war….which was all about offshore oil.

That didn’t sit well with wealthy American oil barons (including George Bush) who were making a mint off the war which your sons and daughters were dying for.

Now, why Kennedy (originally an illuminati puppet no doubt) decided to do the right thing in these situations and actually bite the illuminati hands that fed him….I don’t know. I’ve heard unsubstantiated rumors he became born again before he was killed. Maybe the guilt of his past to this point made him change or maybe he decided to actually grow a brain and do the right thing for once in his life. We just don’t know. It makes no sense to us for a man who was put in to be an illuminati puppet to suddenly implement strategies that real Christians and the Nation as a whole would be concerned with.

As far as Kennedy’s brothers are concerned, we know very little about his brother Bobby and his spiritual standings when he was murdered by mind controlled puppet Thane Eugene Cesar and fallguy, Sirhan Sirhan. We do know that Bobby Kennedy was ultimately killed by the same people who murdered John Kennedy. We also know Ted Kennedy has been a drinking ignorant alcoholic all his life and is not worthy of a Senate seat. But, if you have ideas about why the President decided to challenge the power elite..drop us a line. In spite of all Kennedy’s shortcomings, had he have won this battle with the federal reserve, the American people would have been way better off. But NO U.S. PRESIDENT had confronted these issues other than Kennedy to this very day.

The current government hates websites like ours. Kennedy would have loved it. He even petitioned us to go out and warn the American people!! Let’s listen to Kennedy as he exposes the New World Order in what turned out to be the speech which got him killed:__

The time is getting critical people! This trillion dollar “bailout” was not a bailout at all, but a deliberately planned event created to give the government more ownership and more control over YOU!

THE FEDERAL RESERVE BANK IS A PRIVATE COMPANY.

Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution states that Congress shall have the power to coin (create) money and regulate the value thereof. Today however, the FED, which is a privately owned company, controls and profits by printing money through the Treasury, and regulating its value.

The FED began with approximately 300 people or banks that became owners (stockholders purchasing stock at $100 per share – the stock is not publicly traded) in the Federal Reserve Banking System. They make up an international banking cartel of wealth beyond comparison (Reference 1, 14). The FED banking system collects billions of dollars (Reference 8, 17) in interest annually and distributes the profits to its shareholders. The Congress illegally gave the FED the right to print money (through the Treasury) at no interest to the FED. The FED creates money from nothing, and loans it back to us through banks, and charges interest on our currency. The FED also buys Government debt with money printed on a printing press and charges U.S. taxpayers interest. Many Congressmen and Presidents say this is fraud.

Who actually owns the Federal Reserve Central Banks? The ownership of the 12 Central banks by 10 families, a very well kept secret, has been revealed:

Rothschild Bank of London

Warburg Bank of Hamburg

Rothschild Bank of Berlin

Lehman Brothers of New York

Lazard Brothers of Paris

Kuhn Loeb Bank of New York (Rothschild owned)

Israel Moses Seif Banks of Italy

Goldman, Sachs of New York

Warburg Bank of Amsterdam

Chase Manhattan Bank of New York (Rockefeller owned)

These bankers are connected to London Banking Houses which ultimately control the FED. When England lost the Revolutionary War with America (our forefathers were fighting their own government), they planned to control us by controlling our banking system, the printing of our money, and our debt (Reference 4, 22).

The individuals listed below owned banks which in turn owned shares in the FED. The banks listed below have significant control over the New York FED District, which controls the other 11 FED Districts. These banks also are partly foreign owned and control the New York FED District Bank. (Reference 22)

First National Bank of New York

James Stillman National City Bank, New York

Mary W. Harnman

National Bank of Commerce, New York

A.D. Jiullard

Hanover National Bank, New York

Jacob Schiff

Chase National Bank, New York

Thomas F. Ryan

Paul Warburg

William Rockefeller

Levi P. Morton

M.T. Pyne

George F. Baker

Percy Pyne

Mrs. G.F. St. George

J.W. Sterling

Katherine St. George

H.P. Davidson

J.P. Morgan (Equitable Life/Mutual Life)

Edith Brevour T. Baker**

THE FEDERAL RESERVE CAN AND SHOULD BE BE ABOLISHED!

Each of the U.S. Federal Reserve Banks can be dissolved today by an act of Congress or “forfeiture of franchise for violation of law.” How the American people can end the unconstitutional control of their money using the Federal Reserve interest bearing counterfeit Note is codified in the United States Code, TITLE 12 CHAPTER 3 SUB CHAPTER IX § 341. General enumeration of powers. What laws have the Federal Reserve violated that would warrant their immediate forfeiture? Counterfeiting, money laundering, trafficking of counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes, securities fraud, fraud, insider trading, extortion, and embezzlement.

Only the Congress of the U.S., which comprises of the Senate and the House of Representatives has the power to coin and issue the U.S. money supply and regulate the value thereof: [Article 1 Section 1 and Section 8] Nowhere, in the Constitution does it give Congress the power or authority to transfer any powers granted under the Constitution to a private corporation. Therefore the Federal Reserve is null and void.

JFK HAD MANY OF ILLNESSES, THIS MAY EXPLAIN HIS ACTIONS AND WHY HE TRIED TO ABOLISH THE ILLEGAL FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM…MAYBE HE KNEW HE DIDN’T HAVE MUCH TIME?

Read more about his Executive Order to abolish the Illegal federal Reserve here:

JFK ORDERS A HALT TO THE ILLEGAL FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM

EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;

If you don’t get it, here’s why:

1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means.

By Joe Monoco

By Joe Monoco 05/03/2013 01:37 PM

