THE FEDERAL RESERVE SWINDLER'S LIST: WHAT IN THE WORLD IS WRONG WITH OUR MONEY?

THE FEDERAL RESERVE BANK IS A PRIVATE COMPANY.
Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution states that Congress shall have the power to coin (create) money and regulate the value thereof. Today however, the FED, which is a privately owned company, controls and profits by printing money through the Treasury, and regulating its value.
The
FED began with approximately 300 people or banks that became owners (stockholders purchasing stock at $100 per share – the stock is not publicly traded) in the Federal Reserve Banking System. They make up an international banking cartel of wealth beyond comparison (Reference 1, 14). The FED banking system collects billions of dollars (Reference 8, 17) in interest annually and distributes the profits to its shareholders. The Congress illegally gave the FED the right to print money (through the Treasury) at no interest to the FED. The FED creates money from nothing, and loans it back to us through banks, and charges interest on our currency. The FED also buys Government debt with money printed on a printing press and charges U.S. taxpayers interest. Many Congressmen and Presidents say this is fraud. Who actually owns the Federal Reserve Central Banks? The ownership of the 12 Central banks by 10 families, a very well kept secret, has been revealed:
Rothschild Bank of London
Warburg Bank of Hamburg
Rothschild Bank of Berlin
Lehman Brothers of New York
Lazard Brothers of Paris
Kuhn Loeb Bank of New York (Rothschild owned)
Israel Moses Seif Banks of Italy
Goldman, Sachs of New York
Warburg Bank of Amsterdam
Chase Manhattan Bank of New York (Rockefeller owned)
These bankers are connected to London Banking Houses which ultimately control the
FED. When England lost the Revolutionary War with America (our forefathers were fighting their own government), they planned to control us by controlling our banking system, the printing of our money, and our debt (Reference 4, 22). The individuals listed below owned banks which in turn owned shares in the
FED. The banks listed below have significant control over the New York FED District, which controls the other 11 FED Districts. These banks also are partly foreign owned and control the New York FED District Bank. (Reference 22) First National Bank of New York
James Stillman National City Bank, New York
Mary W. Harnman
National Bank of Commerce, New York
A.D. Jiullard
Hanover National Bank, New York
Jacob Schiff
Chase National Bank, New York
Thomas F. Ryan
Paul Warburg
William Rockefeller
Levi P. Morton
M.T. Pyne
George F. Baker
Percy Pyne
Mrs. G.F. St. George
J.W. Sterling
Katherine St. George
H.P. Davidson
J.P. Morgan (Equitable Life/Mutual Life)
Edith Brevour T. Baker**
THE FEDERAL RESERVE CAN AND SHOULD BE BE ABOLISHED! Each of the U.S. Federal Reserve Banks can be dissolved today by an act of Congress or “forfeiture of franchise for violation of law.” How the American people can end the unconstitutional control of their money using the Federal Reserve interest bearing counterfeit Note is codified in the United States Code,
TITLE 12 CHAPTER 3 SUB CHAPTER IX § 341. General enumeration of powers. What laws have the Federal Reserve violated that would warrant their immediate forfeiture? Counterfeiting, money laundering, trafficking of counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes, securities fraud, fraud, insider trading, extortion, and embezzlement. Only the Congress of the U.S., which comprises of the Senate and the House of Representatives has the power to coin and issue the U.S. money supply and regulate the value thereof: [Article 1 Section 1 and Section 8] Nowhere, in the Constitution does it give Congress the power or authority to transfer any powers granted under the Constitution to a private corporation. Therefore the Federal Reserve is null and void.
JFK
HAD MANY OF ILLNESSES, THIS MAY EXPLAIN HIS ACTIONS AND WHY HE TRIED TO ABOLISH THE ILLEGAL FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM…MAYBE HE KNEW HE DIDN’T HAVE MUCH TIME? Read more about his Executive Order to abolish the Illegal federal Reserve here:
EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM; If you don’t get it, here’s why: 1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means.
By Joe Monoco
