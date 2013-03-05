THE FEDERAL RESERVE SWINDLER'S LIST: WHAT IN THE WORLD IS WRONG WITH OUR MONEY?

THIS IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

FROM THEM VIA THEIR CENTRAL BANKS LIKE THE FED

HUNDREDS OF TRILLIONS OF CURRENCY FROM NEARLY EVERY COUNTRY ON EARTH HAS WENT OVER THE LAST 100 YEARS

IT WENT STRAIGHT BACK TO THEM VIA INTEREST

THE FEDERAL RESERVE BANK IS A PRIVATE COMPANY .

Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution states that Congress shall have the power to coin (create) money and regulate the value thereof. Today however, the FED, which is a privately owned company, controls and profits by printing money through the Treasury, and regulating its value.

The FED began with approximately 300 people or banks that became owners (stockholders purchasing stock at $100 per share – the stock is not publicly traded) in the Federal Reserve Banking System. They make up an international banking cartel of wealth beyond comparison (Reference 1, 14). The FED banking system collects billions of dollars (Reference 8, 17) in interest annually and distributes the profits to its shareholders. The Congress illegally gave the FED the right to print money (through the Treasury) at no interest to the FED. The FED creates money from nothing, and loans it back to us through banks, and charges interest on our currency. The FED also buys Government debt with money printed on a printing press and charges U.S. taxpayers interest. Many Congressmen and Presidents say this is fraud.

Who actually owns the Federal Reserve Central Banks? The ownership of the 12 Central banks by 10 families, a very well kept secret, has been revealed:

Rothschild Bank of London

Warburg Bank of Hamburg

Rothschild Bank of Berlin

Lehman Brothers of New York

Lazard Brothers of Paris

Kuhn Loeb Bank of New York (Rothschild owned)

Israel Moses Seif Banks of Italy

Goldman, Sachs of New York

Warburg Bank of Amsterdam

Chase Manhattan Bank of New York (Rockefeller owned)

These bankers are connected to London Banking Houses which ultimately control the FED . When England lost the Revolutionary War with America (our forefathers were fighting their own government), they planned to control us by controlling our banking system, the printing of our money, and our debt (Reference 4, 22).

The individuals listed below owned banks which in turn owned shares in the FED . The banks listed below have significant control over the New York FED District, which controls the other 11 FED Districts. These banks also are partly foreign owned and control the New York FED District Bank. (Reference 22)

First National Bank of New York

James Stillman National City Bank, New York

Mary W. Harnman

National Bank of Commerce, New York

A.D. Jiullard

Hanover National Bank, New York

Jacob Schiff

Chase National Bank, New York

Thomas F. Ryan

Paul Warburg

William Rockefeller

Levi P. Morton

M.T. Pyne

George F. Baker

Percy Pyne

Mrs. G.F. St. George

J.W. Sterling

Katherine St. George

H.P. Davidson

J.P. Morgan (Equitable Life/Mutual Life)

Edith Brevour T. Baker**

THE FEDERAL RESERVE CAN AND SHOULD BE BE ABOLISHED !

Each of the U.S. Federal Reserve Banks can be dissolved today by an act of Congress or “forfeiture of franchise for violation of law.” How the American people can end the unconstitutional control of their money using the Federal Reserve interest bearing counterfeit Note is codified in the United States Code, TITLE 12 CHAPTER 3 SUB CHAPTER IX § 341. General enumeration of powers. What laws have the Federal Reserve violated that would warrant their immediate forfeiture? Counterfeiting, money laundering, trafficking of counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes, securities fraud, fraud, insider trading, extortion, and embezzlement.

Only the Congress of the U.S., which comprises of the Senate and the House of Representatives has the power to coin and issue the U.S. money supply and regulate the value thereof: [Article 1 Section 1 and Section 8] Nowhere, in the Constitution does it give Congress the power or authority to transfer any powers granted under the Constitution to a private corporation. Therefore the Federal Reserve is null and void.