(WARNING: BECAUSE OF THE HORRIFIC NATURE OF THE IMAGES SHOWN IN THIS REPORT, SOME OF THIS ARTICLE MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME READERS. EVERY ATTEMPT HAS BEEN MADE TO DEAL WITH THE SUBJECT OBJECTIVELY AND WITH CIRCUMSPECT LANGUAGE. HOWEVER, WE FEEL IT IS IMPORTANT FOR OUR READERS TO UNDERSTAND WHAT THE FBI AND CIA ARE DOING TO OTHER INNOCENT HUMAN BEINGS AROUND THE GLOBE, THAT IS HIDDEN UNDER THE BANNER OF “NATIONAL SECURITY.” We at the ConspiracyZone find this article by Barbara Hartwell to be of major importance—CZ)
Saturday, March 21, 2009
STOP FBI/CIA TERROR & TORTURE
STOP FBI/CIA TERROR & TORTURE Note: Geral Sosbee is a Messenger of Truth and Defender of Liberty. For all the years I have known him he has been unrelenting in his efforts to educate the world about the truly nefarious nature of the FBI & CIA, who have targeted him for terror and torture—a neutralization campaign, the objective of which is not only to silence him, but to destroy his very life.
When you consider the enormous resources required to persecute just this one individual, it is stunning in its implications.
If Geral Sosbee is not telling the truth, WHY IS HE BEING PERSECUTED? The answer is clear. Read his website.
But don’t stop there. Take action, in whatever ways you are capable. Because this is not just about the brutal political persecution of one man, it is about the domination of the entire world, every individual on the planet. STOP THE TERROR. STOP THE TORTURE. Before it stops you….
BHP March 21, 2009 From Ex-FBI Agent Geral Sosbee See the evidence of fbi/cia efforts to dominate the world through inhumane & murderous methods;accept the cia/fbi as overlords, or STOP THEM; Do nothing and accept responsibility for their crimes against Humanity.
The tactics employed globally by the fbi/cia reflect the homicidal profile of the enforcers and perpetrators of the new, stagnant and completely controlled world. These tactics include, but are not limited to the following:www.sosbeevfbi.com —
Mass murder (sometimes one at a time)
Torture (physical and psychological)www.sosbeevfbi.com
Terrorism
Blackmail (of a mortifying type)
Stalking and kidnapping and fraudulent stings by law enforcement
Burglary, robbery, theft, fraud, extortionwww.constitution.org —
Abuse of civil process and disabling calumny
Financial isolation and ruination
Human experimentation (of a monstrous type)
Programming for suicide (inter alia) of the targeted individualswww.sosbeevfbi.com
Psychological operations and mind control
Psychoelectronic bombardment
Sosbee is an active victim/target of fbi/cia high tech assaults.See links — www.sosbeevfbi.com1 — and: — www.sosbeevfbi.com — www.indymedia.org www.sosbeevfbi.com2 www.sosbeevfbi.com3 —
and:www.sosbeevfbi.com4 and: — www.sosbeevfbi.com5 Psychoelectronic Assaults: — www.sosbeevfbi.com6 —
Nukings:
(Warning: graphic material, adult viewing only) To see what really can happen go to: [link]
Intrusive, continuous and disturbing surveillance (physical and electronic) twenty four hours a day, seven days a week -aided by tracking devices implanted in the person and properties of the Targetwww.sosbeevfbi.comt — www.sosbeevfbi.com8
-with invasions into home, office and car; and with strategic tamperings therein designed to drive the Target insane
The fbi/cia agents, operatives, thugs, assigns, handlers and supporters are your neighbors, friends, relatives, spouses, representatives, doctors, etc.
Click here for “The Law Of The United States And All The Globe Under The New World Order”www.sosbeevfbi.com9 —
Click here To See Evidence Of Corruption In The United States Embassies Worldwidewww.sosbeevfbi.com10 —
USA Admission to Use of Neuronal Entrainment, Etc.: See the following admission by USA, showing that my reports of high tech assaults on my person are legitimate.
The data shown in the Neuron Entrainment link below confirms that indeed the fbi/cia/marines, etc. have (and use) the high tech weaponry against human beings, and more particularly against this veteran:
Note that under the psychoelectronic bombardment, chemical and stalking sections (at ‘world in a box’), there are several links; here are five more very important links to add to the list:
1) C h e m i c a l, biological, and viral assaults on human beings:
http://www.governmentattic.org/docs/FBI-Army_Bacteriological_Warfare-Weapons.pdf
— 2) FBI efforts to hide identities of its thugs, thieves, assassins, dirty cops and self serving corrupt bureaucrats
—
(We want you to look at this picture of an Iraqi girl that was hit with a cluster bomb (BELOW RIGHT). Why are we not hearing the trumpet sound in America to “pray for innocent Iraqi’s?” Why is the tone “pray for our soldiers?” Understand America, Iraq was attacked by us! The soldiers are NOT fighting for our freedoms! Unknown to them granted, BUT THEY ARE DECEIVED AND ARE FIGHTING FOR THE GREED OF THE ILLUMINATI OIL BARRONS WHO STARTED THIS USELESS WAR FOR OIL AND THEIR OWN SELFISH PROFIT!!! Iraq posed no threat to us. And even if they did, Saddam is dead, so why are we still over there killing innocent people? Remember, you could have been born in Iraq and you could have been the father of this innocent girl. Would you then think of our soldiers as heros? WAKE UP AMERICA!!!!..CZ)
3) Psychoelectronic bombardment:
http://www.governmentattic.org/docs/USMC_NeuronalEntrainment_NonlethalApplications_1998.pdf
4) United States Army Civilian Inmate Labor program
5) See Germs & Viruses ‘Made In The USA’
See Germs & Viruses ‘Made In The USA’ www.fas.org/
See the following links for more on fbi thuggery & homicidal mindset:laura-knight.blogspot.com and: — www.thirdwordtraveler.com and: — justicedenied.org —
and:www.pbs.org
and:newsmax —
*because the box shackles Humanity.
See:
Secrets of the CIA (taken from another forum)
Five ex-CIA agents describe how their initial pride in serving their nation turned to remorse, as they realized they were really subverting democracy and killing innocent civilians in the name “national security”. Recomended viewingvideoplay —
