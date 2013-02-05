UPDATE: THE ADAM LANZA STUDIO CREATED SANDY HOOK HOAX IN CONNECTICUT ARE ILLUMINATI ORCHESTRATED. WE HAVE PROOF OF FAKE ACTORS CAUGHT PLAYING THE PART OF PARENTS!

HOME
By
Joe Monoco
•
05/02/2013 04:58 PM
lord rev wrote on 12/04/2009 05:37 PM
look conspiracy zone help me to prosecute this beings i have been collecting evidence both myself and my friends at the pcm in paducah have been collecting all kinds of evidence to prove the grand conspiracy my friend shelia at the pcm in paducah has figured out the entire plan of these illuminati draconian reptilians and their agendas
Gritschick wrote on 12/15/2012 08:22 AM
Question, do you think the Geminid showers had anything to do with these terrible acts in USA and China? Bill Clinton is from Hope. Also, I am curious if you have a map with all the sinister places in USA? Enjoy your site!
minddefensecoach wrote on 12/26/2012 11:30 PM
I am seeking a solution of trauma based mind controlled slavery. I have been put into this mind programming for 8 years. I was assigned school shooting tasks twice, one wasa College, another one was an elementary school. However, I have been survived so far. I am looking for support and seeking possibilities to lunch civil war against evil government. You cam visit my blog at minddefensecoach.wordpress.com. Please leave me messages once you were there.
Anon E. Mouse wrote on 01/09/2013 11:41 PM
Listen to Bob Marley Rat Race and Slogans, listen to all his songs. He fought against the cia and the system with his love and positivity and they can not beat it.
Cheryl wrote on 01/20/2013 06:33 AM
Best article EVER! Very thorough
Stealth wrote on 02/03/2013 01:22 PM
As a former SOG Officer in USSF, I immediately noticed things on the 'news' about Sandy Hook ( I live here in Ct ) that drew my suspicions.. I clearly recall one 'news' report that showed the AR-15 being removed from the trunk and held 'aloft' over the officers head to 'display'... This-some 14 hours later?? And then the 'media' started showing video of officers looking 'down' into the 'trunk of the car weeks later' and 'clearing' a shotgun?? Too many people will go like the veritable 'lambs to the slaughter' because of fear, or cowardice.. Those like myself who know and understand what id going on these many decades.... will be the last line of defense.
MrJustice wrote on 03/20/2013 05:35 PM
It appears Mind Defense Coach blog no longer works. I decided to test drive the link in comment #3 which I get taken to a page saying the author deleted the site. I wonder if the government or FBI got to him and pulled the plug? Maybe he is in hiding or he could be a complete scam and realized nobody on here was fooled? So many questions and so few answers.
Cassandra wrote on 05/02/2013 02:53 PM
I am watching the updated video on youtube and the Peace Symbol has been bothering me lately so I looked it up a while back at first I found that the peace sign was supposedly designed as protest against nukes so it represents a missile but this didn't seem right (where is the stikethrough?) I dug further and found the real meaning is the broken cross another illuminati symbol.
Cassandra wrote on 05/02/2013 03:04 PM
Still watching video heard a woman mentioning guns and a kitten Monarch mind control uses kittens to control their mind control victims. Yes Cisco Wheeler was being controlled by Fritz Springmeir but many of the lies were true lies (illuminati term) and I think Fritz got a little carried away and let out too many secrets so he was arrested in Portland Oregon. Also look up John Todd who came out of the Collins Clan (major witchcraft wizardry family of illuminati) He was arrested for the USC rape in SC in the early 90's, Strom Thurmond himself made sure he was caught. He served his term in prison and after he was released they decided he was insane and incarcerated him in a mental institution and disappeared or dead. He told their agenda to the christian churches in the 70's. They want to take away our guns and bankrupt themselves and after the chaos come in with the golden answer and become our rulers.
Cassandra wrote on 05/02/2013 03:12 PM
Diane Feinstein got her start in politics when the mayor of San Fransisco and another official where assasinated and Diane Feinstein then was elected mayor.