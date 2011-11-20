Thursday, September 18, 2008

The Wreckers: False Lights and the Nature of Evil

The Wreckers: False Lights and the Nature of Evil All truth passes through three stages: First, it is ridiculed; next it is violently attacked; finally, it is held to be self-evident. —Schopenhauer PREFATORY COMMENTARY : PTSD

The process of writing reports like this one is always heartrending for me, and yet I find it necessary to address these topics for a variety of reasons, personal as well as professional. Those who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) may find it quite distressing to read this report. The same could be said for those who are hypersensitive or empathic. Though I regret that this is so, to attempt to shield others (even my family and closest friends) from the brutal truth would be dishonest, a disservice to all.

On the other side of the spectrum, there are many who seem hell-bent on discrediting PTSD , claiming that it is not a “real” disability. And, as if the PTSD debunkers were not bad enough, there are others who, in their ignorance, attempt to marginalize its effects, as if they believe it could simply be cured by waving the magic wand of “positive thinking”; “releasing negative energy”; “letting go of the past”; or spouting some other such bromide redolent of New Age quackery.

Those of us whose lives have been severely compromised by the mental anguish, triggered by flashbacks of unresolved past traumas; as well as some of the attendant painful and debilitating physical symptoms, know better. Pretending that terrible, life-shattering events of the past never happened (or that the threat of such events recurring is not real); discounting cumulative damages to the psyche and body, via New Age pop psychology, these are not solutions; do not lead to any form of resolution, much less recovery;

PTSD was once called “shell shock” or “combat fatigue” as it was known to be most common among military veterans. But it doesn’t matter what it’s called, or who believes it does, or does not, “exist.” What matters is that it is hell to live with, and made harder still when the people in our lives (as too often happens) lack understanding, and/or refuse even to acknowledge its validity. Unfortunately, I know the feeling all too well.

It also matters that some of us who suffer from PTSD know that our disability (among a potential host of others, such as Gulf War Syndrome or fibromyalgia) has been engineered; it was inflicted by design. Who engineered it? A cabal of evildoers, otherwise known as agents of the U.S. government. Even worse, most of the veterans who suffer from PTSD have been abandoned and betrayed by the nation they served. As for the “treatment programs” run by the government, usually through the V.A. hospitals, they only make the disability much worse. Plying the patients with psychotropic drugs; along with mandatory group therapy or ‘support groups’ are the norm for those who receive disability benefits.

Mind control programming in various forms by government psychologists and psychiatrists completes the “therapy”. Containment therapy, that is. The truth is, the V.A. is just another long arm of the octopus, designed to force its stranglehold on hapless Americans. I have debriefed many military veterans and intelligence operatives (over a period of more than thirty years, both ‘inside’ and ‘outside’); among them, those who had the misfortune of being dependent on the V.A. hospitals for medical care and treatment programs. What I have learned after many years of talking with these people, as well as from my own independent investigations, is absolutely appalling.

The government is engaged in a racket which includes “terminating” certain military personnel, especially those who have been involved in black operations. After my involvement in counseling these veterans, in efforts to help them break free of the government system designed to destroy them, I realized that the V.A. hospitals are no better than a “roach motel”. Veterans check in, but all too often, they don’t check out.

The real objective is to silence those who might wake up and smell the corruption; who might place the blame squarely where it belongs; who might go so far as to speak out, blow the whistle on government war crimes which they witnessed, and in which they often unwittingly participated. I believe the intent of the majority who enlist in the military is to serve their country with honor. But what kind of honor exists in the DoD? Or CIA ? Or any other government agency? The basic right of an individual to “informed consent” is certainly not honored. And these individuals have more than just the “need to know” about all which will deeply affect their own lives, as well as those of their families. They have the RIGHT TO KNOW .

Those who dare to ask the vital questions, or challenge authority; or those with integrity, who stand up against human rights violations, tyranny and corruption, must be neutralized, one way or another. Why? Because the whole system is based on lies, cover-ups, manipulation and brainwashing. On using human beings without regard for their God-given (natural) rights; completely lacking respect for the Inviolability of Personhood.

Which brings me to the next issue: neutralization campaigns. Those who have been targeted for neutralization (especially former military or intelligence professionals) will undoubtedly recognize the larger truth contained herein, a truth which supercedes any personal facts I may reveal about my own life.

My hope is that others, those persons not targeted, may see it too, and it may be that the most I can do is open a small window into the world of targeted individuals and ask them to take a look through it. I guarantee, they won’t like the view, but there’s always the chance that at least a few among them may become outraged enough to stand up and be counted, to join the opposition to tyranny, to put their lives on the line in the battle for Liberty.

It’s their battle too, or at least it should be. If not on behalf of themselves, what about their children and grandchildren? If they won’t fight for freedom for their own families, for future generations, who will?

Those who remain in denial; those who, for whatever reasons, cannot or will not look at the truth, for fear that it may require them to change their view of the world; to finally admit the stark reality of evil and the lengths to which evildoers will go to destroy a life, I implore them to pray for the courage to look anyway, to ask God to give them a Love of the Truth.

As for the wreckers themselves, the subject of this report, I hold no illusions about them. They are evil incarnate; as always, evil is as evil does. There is no speculation here, nor idle conjecture. I am not just a bystander, peddling secondhand conspiracy theories, as is the case with many who call themselves “researchers”; “concerned citizens”; “journalists” or even “whistleblowers”. I have witnessed many of these atrocities with my own eyes; have documented the testimony of reliable witnesses/targets/ victims; and over the course of more than half a century, have been the victim/target of all too many of these abuses by government, as have my relatives, friends and professional colleagues.

There are many who are so misguided and/or malicious that they actually try to attach blame to me, simply by virtue of the fact that I was born into a “CIA family.” By this line of faulty logic, I’m to blame for my family’s bloodlines; for their profession of “government service”; for the choices they have made; and for the fact that as a child (like most children) I was not allowed to make my own choices early in life. Maybe, according to their skewed philosophy (blaming the victim) I’m to blame for being born at all.

Or, these unscrupulous detractors vehemently insist that if I were really “out”, and telling the truth, I would be in jail, or dead. Another blanket statement which is patently absurd, as it has been disproven many times by former CIA who did get out, did live to tell the truth, did not end up in jail.

Since we all die eventually, maybe after I’m gone, some of these fools will decide I was telling the truth. More likely, they will have a field day libeling a person who can no longer speak out in defense of herself. But while I live, I will continue to speak out, in my own and others’ defense, and I will continue to name the perpetrators and the liars and shills who cover for them.

They call me a liar; a CIA disinfo agent and much worse. Each time I have exposed the truth about illegal domestic and foreign covert operations, criminal conspiracies, racketeering, scams and hoaxes, naming the names of government criminals, their cronies, minions and useful idiots—foaming at the mouth, they shout: CIA ! CIA! CIA !

Have they presented any solid evidence in support of their libelous claims? None at all, ever. Have they come forward with the testimony of truthful, reliable witnesses against me? Never once.

Certainly they have fabricated many outrageous lies for the purpose of discrediting Barbara Hartwell. They have recruited malicious liars (some using pseudonyms, in their cowardly fear of being identified and exposed) to bear false witness against me.

They have engaged in defamation of character and every smear tactic imaginable. But they don’t have the facts, nor do they have the truth. As for the evidence which might prove their claims, that is someting they will never have, as it simply does not exist.

There is really not much I can do about the lies being disseminated by this network of psychopaths and criminals. I can only continue to expose them, by name, refute their libelous falsehoods and hope that the readers of my reports will use discernment and do enough of their own research to ascertain the facts and arrive at the truth.

It is my hope that as an expositor, I may serve the truth in the only ethical way I know: By refusing to minimize, whitewash or sanitize the truth in any way, specifically the truth as I have witnessed and experienced it.

My feelings about the truth are another matter. I don’t expect most others to share them, though I believe there are certain feelings and responses which will be universal among people of conscience; among those who defend individual God-given (natural) rights and liberties; and certainly among those who seek justice, who seek to be vindicated, even avenged, for the evil done to themselves, their families and loved ones.

The brutal assault upon the Spiritual Integrity of individuals and upon our God-given rights to Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness, as always, is my greatest concern. In that crusade for justice, I will not apologize for being a firebrand. There are those who have called me an “extremist” or a “radical”. Fine with me, never would I have reason to deny it.

But I wonder, how can they believe it is possible to be too extreme, too radical, in the exposure of evil or in the pursuit of justice? Shall we just allow tyrants and evildoers to run roughshod over us? Shall we allow them to make us into slaves? Shall we compromise with evildoers, in the false belief that it will keep us “safe”? Or shall we expose them for what they are and fight them with everything we are, everything we have? It is a choice which must be made by each individual. I made my choice long ago. In large measure, this is a report about the nature of evil. And so, my personal message to the evildoers, the wreckers, is this: May you and your evil be vanquished; expunged from the face of the earth. May you reap what you have sown. May God, in His infinite wisdom, judge you, in the fullness of infinite time, as only God can do.

NEUTRALIZATION :

Time is running out. The plot by the criminals and psychopaths in government to neutralize me beyond recovery seems finally to be achieving its end. By that I mean complete financial destitution with no known prospects of reversal; years of disability and chronic illness with no access to medical care; deemed “not eligible” for disability benefits, denied by the very government entirely responsible for the disabilities, caused by decades of abuses and persecution; total isolation and lack of any support system, having no family or friends I can rely on for any form of support or assistance. It is the classic Psy War against a target: Isolation, alienation, deprivation. And for its overall effectiveness, it is second to none.

Who can survive it, and for how long? How can one person, completely alone in the world, with no backup, no resources, expect justice? I don’t expect it. But my battle plan remains uncompromised and I will continue fighting for it, as long as I may live. What more can they take from me? What is left to destroy? Over the course of many years of their relentless persecution, I have salvaged what little I could, time and again, but the primary hope that now remains is only that I may leave behind enough of the truth so that all and sundry have access to it.

Those few with eyes to see will know what I write to be the truth. What they do with the truth, whether or not they choose to act on it, is entirely left to their own discretion and of course, individual conscience. Some years ago, I related a story in one of my reports about a conversation I overheard when perps from the Criminally Insane Agency mistakenly believed me to be unconscious, after they had drugged me. They were discussing, actually arguing amongst themselves, what they should do about their “problem” with me, as I had been deemed “beyond salvage.” Those familiar with the intelligence community will recognize the phrase and understand its meaning all too well.

In my report, I commented that the way they were talking about me, you would think I were a sunken ship, rather than a human being. And I have learned through brutal experience, after more than half a century of dealings with these cold-blooded life-wrecking rat bastards, that they do not view any person as a human being, but rather as a commodity, a subject, or perhaps at best, a “talent” to be used for their own ends.

You are deemed either an asset or a liability. An asset, depending on what use they can make of you, how they can “utilize” you. And in that case, they will use you, and use you, and use you… until they use you up. That is, if you let them.

If a person is in any way a threat to their overriding agenda, which is COMPLETE CONTROL , that person is deemed a liability. If you are one of their operatives, trained and groomed by them, for their ends, and not “going along with the program”, not cooperating by allowing yourself to be utilized in the ways they see fit; if you are in any way defiant, then “beyond salvage” accurately sums it up. That phrase is what put me in mind of the wreckers.

For many years, I have called these evildoers the heartbreakers, for that is the most apt description of their utterly malicious intent and the atrocious results they achieve. But there is another name for them: the wreckers. I wonder how many of the readers are familiar with the history of the wreckers. For those who are not, let me introduce them. The wreckers were gangs of criminals who operated for more than three centuries (1600s-1900s) mostly in the North Atlantic coastal regions of North America, but as far south as the Carolinas, as well as in Ireland and England.

FALSE LIGHTS :

The modus operandi of the wreckers was a simple but diabolical trap set for ships approaching land. They would set various types of controlled fires on the cliffs or high ground of a shoreline, or on a rocky island which sat in the ship’s path to a harbor, with malicious intent of luring and misdirecting the cargo ships, laden with treasure or goods destined for various ports.

The fires would serve as “false lights” which, mistaken for lighthouses, would cause the ships to crash on nearby treacherous shoals, cliffs or rocks. As the ships ran aground, began to break apart and sink, the wreckers, wielding grappling hooks and cudgels, would move in for the kill, plundering the crates of goods, including silver and gold; and murdering any survivors, who clung to the rocks for dear life, or tried to swim to shore; usually drowning them or beating them to death. Killing the survivors eliminated the witnesses to their crimes. In such a way, the entire crew of a ship, as well as whole families of passengers, men, women and children, perished at the hands of the wreckers.

In one infamous account of such an engineered shipwreck, a woman, part of a wrecking crew, beat her own son to death as he clung to the rocks, after his ship ran aground, lured by a false light. In an attempt to save his own life, believing his mother did not know him, in a last plea for mercy, he shouted, “Ma, it’s me!” Recognizing him as her son made no difference to this monster.

When asked later how she could have murdered her own son, the heartless wrecker replied: “A son is just a son. Wrecking is survival.” This hideous tale of cold-blooded murder and betrayal is emblematic of the utter lack of conscience, decency and humanity which personified the wreckers.

The wreckers of the North Atlantic were finally (more or less) put out of business when adequate numbers of lighthouses were established at key locations along the coastlines, manned by full time keepers, whose lights were kept burning to guide the ships safely to a harbor. I have always thought that lighthouses, and those who keep them, symbolize truth, since they light the path to truth.

I have been a lover of the ocean since childhood. Over the course of my life I have lived (and spent much time, at the beach houses of friends and family; in the boatyards and yacht clubs; in excursions on the ocean in various craft) in beach communities, especially on the Atlantic coast. Florida, the Carolinas, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware (where an aunt and uncle once lived in an old lighthouse) Connecticut, Massachusetts, Long Island and Maine (always my favorite) where I now reside.

My fascination with all things connected to the sea, especially lighthouses, has led me to learn the lore and legends, encompassing everything from the beauty, mystery and romance, to the lighthouse hauntings, to the dark and sinister tales of the wreckers.

It appears that nothing much has changed in the past four hundred years. The murderous wreckers, albeit in a different form, are still plying their deadly trade, still wrecking lives, still breaking hearts. The thieving bastards are still stealing and destroying private property; still engaging in the lowest forms of trickery and deception; still killing witnesses who might expose their crimes.

Only now, they perpetrate their crimes with little risk of being apprended, much less fear of retribution.

The atrocities of the wreckers have become institutionalized.

WAR CRIMES , INSTITUTIONALIZED HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS :

Now, they have implemented treasonous legislation which allows them to commit war crimes under the color of law; as well as to be ‘exonerated’ from past war crimes. Not Constitutional law, the Supreme Law of the Land, to be sure, but who is going to stop them?

Now, the bastards can hold prisoners without formally charging them with any crime and with no access to legal counsel. The bastards can also torture their captives with impunity. They can spy, violate privacy, engage in ‘round-the-clock surveillance of American citizens, all the while waving the flag in their rabid, war-mongering frenzy: The War on Terror, don’t you know?

Terrorists, running a war on terror. Terrorists, terrorizing anyone who dares to stand up and defy them, who dares to fight for Liberty, who dares to call them what they are: TERRORISTS . And traitors to these United States of America.

As for the wreckers who have destroyed my own life, their hideous handiwork has been wrought not by rogue gangs of thugs, but in a highly organized manner, at the behest and the expense of the U.S. Government. And their terror campaign against private citizens like myself started long, long ago, before their illegal covert operations morphed into the “war on terror” and reached the public perception as such.

I’d been writing and speaking publicly about it for many years before 9-11, attempting to warn all and sundry. Mostly, I only encountered resistance from people whose eyes glazed over at the mention of domestic terrorism by the government; who just couldn’t get their minds around the fact that the U.S. government would persecute American citizens.

Moral considerations aside, not to worry, they can easily afford it. They’ve got the resources, in spades gleaned from their extortion of “taxpayer dollars”; their sponsorship of pervasive corporate debt-slavery; as well as black budget funding, scavenged from drugs-for-arms deals and other criminal enterprises. Nor are they at a loss for manpower (if you could call them “men”. ) They operate under plausible deniability, their methods are insidious as hell. Cowards, liars, traitors. Terrorists R Us.

Those of us who seek justice, who defend our individual rights and liberties, bestowed by God, fight them with every fiber of our being. We expose their evil, bringing it into the light. But to fight them, to expose them truly and well, we must first understand the nature of evil. Unless and until evil is recognized for what it actually is, all efforts to expose it, to vanquish it, are in vain.

THE NATURE OF EVIL :

I have heard many people say they do not “believe” in evil. Or, some claim, that in the universe, good and evil must be “balanced”. Some believe that we “create our own reality”, which is neither “good” nor “evil”, but only serves to teach us “lessons.” They don’t believe there are any victims, nor any perpetrators of evil. No, they actually BLAME THE VICTIMS for any and all evil that is done to them.

They claim we are “responsible” for all that befalls us….after all, they smugly opine, it was only a “life lesson” we needed to learn. They say we must “take responsibility” for every event in our lives, as it is just part and parcel of our “spiritual evolution”. What’s more, we must also have “compassion” for those who treat us wrongfully, no matter how heinous the abuse; we must try to “understand” them…after all, they are our “teachers”. Try selling this crock of perfumed hogswill to the victims of the wreckers, the survivors of family members murdered by the wreckers.

Such utter foolishness is mind boggling; pathological idiocy in its worst form. And tragically, this false belief system has taken hold among millions of people, most notably those in the New Age movement, a toxic amalgam of fascism, communism, globalist collectivism and what I would call Mickey Mouse Metaphysics.

It has been designed to lead the populace away from individual critical thinking, as well as to stamp out genuine spirit-filled intuition; and ultimately, to sever an individual’s personal relationship with the Creator, whence all gifts of the spirit emanate.

Refusing to believe in the existence of evil, it follows that they do not believe certain individuals to be inherently evil, nor the collectives comprised of these individuals, whose sole intent is to do evil. The deniers of evil, who obviously lack any form of spiritual or intellectual discernment, will thereby claim that the lowest and most despicable of traits, as well as the highest forms of saintliness and goodness, coexist in each and every individual. That we are ALL “capable” of either extreme.

What they are really saying is that we are all capable of “evil”, though they still, in their self-contradictory mindset, deny its existence. They claim that we are all the same, as if we come into the world straight out of some cookie-cutter mold. How very, very wrong they are. How very, very foolish. How completely have their minds been co-opted.

Those of us who have directly perceived the forces of evil, who have apprehended evil in its various forms, including as incarnated in the flesh; who have faced it down and stood our ground against it, know beyond any shadow of doubt that evil is a reality, to be ignored, discounted or denied, always at one’s own peril.

Collective indoctrination which denies evil is, of course, foisted upon society by the top-ranking evildoers themselves. The denial that perpetrating evil is a PERSONAL CHOICE , with malice aforethought, to control, to exploit and to do harm to others, a choice made by each individual, is also responsible for perpetuating the evils of the world; in part by enabling the evildoers; by institutionalizing their evil; by making evil “acceptable” in the mass psyche, the collective consciousness.

In such a way does society, the individuals who comprise it, become innured to evil. By all means, let’s roll out the red carpet for evildoers! “Nurture over nature” proponents (some of whom call themselves “scientists” or “psychologists”) ; or those who see each human being as a “tabula rasa” (blank slate) fail to comprehend the most basic truth: That evildoers are entirely lacking in humanity, that in effect, they have no souls. Or, that what “souls” they may have are artificial and do not belong to God. Or, that they have sold their souls in the pursuit of material/flesh/ego-gratification, in the lust for power to be wielded over all God’s creation; in their grotesque vanity, to attempt to usurp the very power of God.

But in any case, and in every case, evil is a personal choice. Those who consciously and willfully choose evil will be held accountable, if not before humanity, then certainly before God. Still, it is the duty of all who see and understand the nature of evil to expose it, to defy it and to make every effort to hold the evildoers accountable for their crimes against God and humanity.

As for those who do not recognize evil for what it is, they are doomed to be used by evildoers, who feed on their confusion; their naivete; and their character flaws, exacerbated by indoctrination, and their profound ignorance.

And until such time (if ever) that they learn to recognize evil, they cannot be delivered from that which they refuse to acknowledge. It is really all that simple, and yet, far too many of these brainwashed individuals fail to see this simple truth and thus fall prey to the machinations of evildoers. Perhaps I could compare them to lost souls, dejectedly wandering through a seemingly endless dark tunnel. When finally, they glimpse “a light at the end of the tunnel”, they believe they have found their way out, that deliverance is near.

Then, in shock and horror, they hear the roar of the approaching train, bearing down on them, its blinding headlights the last thing they will ever see.

Even false light travels faster than sound. Evil can only win through deception, through engendering false perception, false lights.

In conjunction with deception, evil always involves aggression, intrusion, invasion, exploitation and predation, in various forms.

Evil does not respect,nor even acknowledge, the spiritual integrity and personal boundaries of others: the Inviolability of Personhood.

Evil does not respect the sanctity of an individual life, nor the natural rights and liberties bestowed upon that life by God.

Evil is entirely devoid of compassion, empathy, mercy and conscience.

Evil is a voracious black hole whose vortex subsumes all ambient light and consumes the lives, the hopes and dreams of innocents.

PSYCHOPATHOLOGY IN EVILDOERS :

Psychopathology is inherent in the nature of evil, at least in human terms. Those who do evil may be narcissists, sociopaths, callous opportunists. Call them what you will, evildoers are criminally insane.

Just know that their abiding creed is to USE , to CONSUME , the more the better; and yet their hunger is inexhaustible, as their negatively-inflated egos can never, ever get enough. They are psychic vampires who feed off the etheric/spiritual energies of their victims. They are “social engineers” who get by in the world with oily charm and “situational ethics”. Having no conscience, the very idea of moral absolutes is beyond their ken. They are liars, thieves, poseurs, mountebanks, merchants of false hope.

The virtues of compassion, mercy, charity, spiritual love and selfless service to others are seen only as weaknesses, weaknesses they can exploit, and which ultimately may become fatal “weaknesses” in their targets and victims. Lacking all love, light and truth, the evildoers seek to destroy these virtues wherever they may find them, as means and opportunity permit.

In their ceaseless aggression, these diabolical predators intrude, invade, stalk, harass and persecute; they rape, they loot and plunder, all the while bearing false witness against their quarry, often accusing them of the very crimes of which they themselves are guilty as sin.

Again, the deception. They live and breathe lies, firing up the false lights at every turn. They masquerade as paragons of virtue; as freedom fighters; as ministers to the downtrodden; as defenders of the underdog; as shepherds to the lost; as benefactors to the needy; as champions of justice. But their hearts are hollow, black and cold.

They commit atrocities and blackmail each other to cover up their crimes. They destroy the lives and hopes of all those without the wherewithal to protect themselves, especially innocent children, who are seen as nothing more than vessels of convenience on which to visit their vile sexual perversions. Who cares? It’s only one little life, and they hunt it down, simply because they can.

This, all this, is the nature of evil. I have only scratched the surface in attempting to describe it. But can anyone with the slightest bit of spiritual discernment doubt it? Evil exists and anyone who claims otherwise is either an evildoer or is deceived, enslaved by evildoers.

Listen to their words, hear their lies and false promises, but instead of blindly believing, perceive only with the light of spirit, from your heart. Look from your heart to see the fruits they bear. By their fruits shall you know them. When you perceive by the Holy Spirit, living in your heart, they can deceive you no more. Barbara Hartwell November 27, 2006 posted by Barbara Hartwell at Thursday, September 18, 2008

