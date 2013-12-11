THE AMAZING TRUE STORY OF MK-ULTRA/ BLACK OPS SURVIVOR BARBARA HARTWELL....

We at The Conspiracy Zone will be running articles written by a woman who has first hand knowledge of the black operations run by the American Government, especially the CIA . If you are unfamiliar with her story, you will be shocked and you should be outraged at what many government factions do to violate the human rights of law abiding citizens like Barbara. If you find her information valuable and wish to help her with her legal defense fund, we will include Barbara’s P.O. Box number at the end of this article where if you wish to contribute you can. In our first installment, we have included excerpts of many of her articles which span several years.

Independent Investigator, Intelligence Analyst, Journalist. Former CIA (NOC, Psychological Operations.) Black Ops Survivor. Sovereign Child of God. Believer in the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Legal Defense and Research Trust. Exposing Government Lies, Crimes, Corruption and Cover-ups. Liberty or Death. Don’t Tread on Me.

- BARBARA HARTWELL -

CODENAME: Black Angel

DELIVERED FROM THE CIA BY THE GRACE OF GOD.

In 1994, I broke out of CIA Black Operations, having been utilized at various times as an intelligence operative under Non-Official Cover (NOC) and as a professional CIA asset over a period of twenty-five (25) years of my adult life, between 1969-1994. I was recruited into CIA black programs in early childhood without my informed consent.

Because much of my training occurred under the CIA ’s infamous MK Ultra operation (in attempts to “create the perfect spy” during the cold war era) much of my memory throughout my life has been ‘wiped’ through hypnotic controls, the use of drugs and psychotronic antipersonnel technology (Electronic Dissolution of Memory). To many people, such projects being run by CIA seem more like science fiction than real government operations and thus my claims may stretch credibility to the breaking point. But speaking for myself, I know how real such operations are. I was there, I speak from many years of firsthand experience and I have lived—every day of my life to deeply regret the covert operations I was drawn into against my will; and the grievous injustices which were perpetrated upon me and other members of my family by this organized criminal network known as the Central Intelligence Agency.

I was delivered from these operations only by the Grace of God, after many years of prayer and battling the forces of darkness including as personified in my CIA handlers, in spiritual warfare and at times, what amounted to guerilla warfare. It is to God’s Glory, through the redeeming love of Jesus Christ, that I dedicate this website. Thank You Jesus! I have to thank my dearest friends, those heavenly angels, as well who lit the path to show me the way out and who saved my life through Divine Intervention more times than I can count. Created by God before the Foundation of the World, angels serve as God’s messengers, guardians and warriors. Some may not believe in the existence of angels, but I know beyond any doubt how very real they are, as I have been blessed to have them with me from earliest childhood.

All battles for Liberty are ultimately part of a vast, timeless spiritual war, a war for the salvation of souls—ongoing for millenia. There is no true liberty but that which comes from the spirit. As these battles are waged today here on earth, they are but a pale reflection of what could be termed the Angelic Wars, Angels of God under the command of Jesus Christ versus Satan and his fallen angels whose purpose is to enslave humanity. All who would enslave others are themselves enslaved, though they fail to see this truth. There can be no freedom but that bestowed on each individual by God.

In this war for hearts, minds and souls, the Central Intelligence Agency has been on the wrong side, the dark side, since Day One when the spy agency was formed in 1947 from its precursor, the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) and staffed with Nazi scientists brought to the United States of America under the auspices of an operation codenamed Paperclip (BELOW).

These Nazi scientists and S.S. officers, some of whom formed the original core of the CIA , brought with them the atrocities perpetrated during Hitler’s Third Reich, in the death camps and beyond, including the use of human subjects in genetic engineering experiments, known as “eugenics”; the practice of nefarious occultism; horrific psychiatric abuses for purposes of behavior modification, brainwashing and various forms of mind control. These and many other human rights violations can only be described as Crimes against God as the perpetrators attempt to usurp the power of God for an unholy agenda.

As an elite ‘enforcement’ arm of the Olympic Cartel (otherwise known as Illuminati) the CIA has continued its satanic Nazi legacy by waging its crusade for control of the world, its societies and its resources, run under the cloak of “intelligence gathering” and brandishing the dagger of National Security.

The CIA has been wreaking havoc; instigating mayhem; fomenting the overthrow of governments; installing puppet governments and making enemies for the U.S. of A. around the globe since its inception. Among their ‘black budget’ projects they are involved in what I would call illegal domestic covert operations. As for their their primary Weapons of Mass Destruction, these include Psychological Operations (such as mind control and media propaganda campaigns) and State-sponsored Terrorism.

There are those who have been inside but remain deceived; most have lived their lives outside but remain naive. For all who are seeking the truth about some of the darkest secrets of the Central Intelligence Agency, I present on this website but a small portion of what, during a time span of of more than half a century, I have come to know.

It is my hope that those who are still in thrall to this deadly cabal will see the light; that they will turn to God; will repent of their grievous transgressions against humankind and sins against God and get on the Side of the Angels, while there is yet time.

DIVINE INTERVENTION

And speaking of supernatural warfare, here is something else to consider:

The uninformed people who think they know far more than they do are also forgetting, if they ever knew to begin with about the power of Almighty God, who is most certainly not on the side of anyone purposefully and willingly participating in the atrocities being perpetrated by CIA and their political cronies. If God be for us, who can be against us ?

This does not mean that at times the perps don’t literally get away with murder; or that any true believer in God is always saved from disaster. I only know that relying on God for protection and guidance in my own life has made all the difference in the world; that my life has been saved numerous times through Divine Intervention; and that I have witnessed and been blessed by the awesome power of God too many times to doubt. I also know that God works in mysterious ways which are beyond anyone’s understanding, including my own. I trust that when God decides it is time for me to leave this earth, He will send the chariot to take me home. But not until that time, and no government spooks or goons have any control over that, no matter how they may plot against a target.

WHERE ARE THE LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES WHEN YOU NEED THEM ?

On some of the more mundane occasions of harassment, I’ve had to call the police, for such relatively minor crimes as trespassing; breaking-and-entering; theft; vandalism; phone harassment and stalking. The perps (at least those among them who are professionals) cover their tracks well; thus they are difficult for the police to apprehend.

And just try calling the police against CIA …see how far you get. Sometimes the police are involved in the operation, being used as pawns by the intelligence agencies. On the other hand, I have to give some of the cops credit for trying, the honest ones who take their job seriously—to protect and serve, though not in one case have I ever seen the perps convicted in a court of law. If these perps who have criminally harassed me over the years were gathered together in one spot, they could easily fill a small town jail to capacity. That’s certainly where they belong, in jail. I’m still waiting…but not holding my breath.

I’ve also tried getting help from the FBI (on the advice of the police, who said they were not equipped to handle my complaints) in cases where it was appropriate to report the more serious crimes to them—on several occasions and in FBI Field Offices in several states, including New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado and California, giving them the names of perpetrators committing crimes (some of which are felonies) against me and my family, including death threats; reckless endangerment; assault; criminal harassment; conspiracy and racketeering. I’ve even provided hard evidence against the perpetrators, collected from the ‘scene of the crime’ and/or my own investigations. I’ve had witnesses, willing to provide testimony to substantiate my complaints against these criminals.

The FBI has done absolutely nothing to protect me from these criminals, much less did they even begin to investigate these crimes. Maybe they’re too busy hunting down “foreign terrorists” to be concerned about the domestic terrorists (who work for their own government) running their neutralization campaigns against law-abiding American citizens, right here at home. By refusing to investigate serious crimes, they are actually committing their own crimes, not the least of which is obstruction of justice. It’s a strange world we live in—at least the world I’ve been forced to live in.

CLOSING COMMENTS

After many years of fighting these government rat bastards and their minions, I have come to believe they may only be stopped from their works of iniquity by an organized effort to UNITE freedom-loving American patriots. True patriots, that is. Those who will fight to the death to protect and defend their God-given (natural) unalienable, Constitutionally protected and guaranteed rights. We don’t need the grandstanders, mountebanks, charlatans and snake-oil salesman, many of whom have established themselves as “alternative media” mouthpieces. We don’t need aggressive public interrogations or ultimatums from officious self-appointed watchdogs who demand that all activism for Liberty be done THEIR WAY .

We don’t need the bigots and hate-mongers whose message is one of chaos and violence, designed to divide-and-conquer. We don’t need those who make gratuitous personal attacks on other sincere patriots, out of spite-based envy or to gratify their own flagging egos.

The COINTELPRO (counter intelligence program) exploits just such people, some of whom may not even know they are being used for an agenda they are too blind to see.

What we DO NEED is solidarity among those no-nonsense, honest, straight-arrow, kick-ass patriots who will refuse to allow the government rat bastards to steal our freedom, our children’s and grandchildren’s freedom, no matter the consequences to ourselves.

Because I suffer from severe chronic health problems I am unable to work at a “normal” job involving regular hours. I have a congenital heart condition which has worsened over the years (especially under the stress caused by the relentless harassment of the past five years) as well as poorly understood and difficult-to-diagnose chronic diseases which result in a painful, debilitating complex of symptoms. My health problems prevent me from living a “normal” life or working on any regular schedule. Thus it’s impossible to make advance plans for a particular day or time period, as I’m never sure when the symptoms will strike.

These health problems are now so severe that I am bedridden for days at a time. All I can do is take painkillers and try to rest. In the past few years, I have consulted three doctors who all told me that since the state of my health prohibits me from working at a “normal” job, if I had been employed by a corporation, I would be eligible for disability. But aside from my work as an “independent contractor” for front companies of the CIA , I have always been otherwise self-employed, therefore I do not qualify for disability. I have no health insurance and no money for medical and dental care. I have no doubt that most of my anomalous chronic health and dental problems stem from the bizarre experiments I was used in. (Involving psychotronics, implants, “hard-wiring” in the body, exposure to radiation and electromagnetic energy fields.) These health problems are exacerbated by the unrelenting stress I am subjected to in the form of constant harassment.

In October 1998, I was the victim of a car crash. My car was “totalled” and I sustained injuries to my neck (sprain of cervical vertebrae). I do not believe this was an “accident”. The circumstances under which the incident occurred suggest that it was otherwise. The police report states that the other party was totally at fault. I have since been further incapacitated by these injuries. Although I have filed a lawsuit for personal injury, I have no idea when or even if I will be awarded a settlement. As a result of these injuries I am having a hard time with even the most normal tasks, especially lifting. I live alone with 8 cats whose care requires much time and energy. Since there is no one upon whom I can depend for help, my situation has worsened considerably over the past two months.

Over the past several years I have been up against these dire circumstances for the most part, all alone. I have lost most of the support I hoped would be available from family and friends. As any survivor of government black programs can attest, it is difficult to get others to even acknowledge the true nature of such a situation. Most people attribute little, if any, credibility to our claims. As far as collecting hard evidence to support our claims, it’s next to impossible (although I continue to do all I can and have been able to document much of my testimony and some from other witnesses). We are up against a collective of perpetrators with tremendous resources, financially and technologically. The perpetrators are heavily invested in stopping the truth from coming out, at whatever cost to the lives of their victims, as well as their families and friends.

I have been ignored, neglected, abandoned and/or betrayed by some of my family and friends because it was apparently easier for them to believe that I am a “nut case”, than to look at the facts, even when the truth is evident and despite the fact that they have witnessed the effects of my rapidly deteriorating health and the severity of the harassment I am under. In the typical tradition of “new-age pop-psychology” , they seem inclined to lay blame on the victim. Instead of offering support, some of these individuals have done more damage to me by meddling in my personal business and attempted manipulation. I have often been the recipient of unsolicited advice by people who know nothing about the real nature of my situation. They have repeatedly insisted on blaming me for things over which I have no control and/or attributing “mundane” explanations to events and situations which clearly stem from post-traumatic stress syndrome and continuing systemetized harassment.

Please send donations by postal money order (address below), made out only to “Barbara Hartwell”. I have no bank accounts and no credit cards. I have removed myself from the government system, and do not use a social security number. Checks are difficult for me to deal with, as I must sign them over to a third party in order to get them cashed. I find it unfortunate that I have to include all this detailed information, caveats and disclaimers (stated above) just to solicit donations from the public. But such is the nature of my situation, having been targeted by the government for neutralization; targeted by criminals, and by meddlesome busybodies who simply cannot seem to learn to mind their own business and leave me alone to tend to mine.

If you have been a regular reader of my websites (2000-2004, barbarahartwell.com, defunct; 2006-2008, to date, Barbara Hartwell vs. CIA ); or of my writings published elsewhere on the Internet or in hard copy publications, then you will know the basic facts about my professional background; the issues which most concern me and which are the focus of my activism and writings.

You know what I stand for, and what I stand against. Since 1995, I have published hundreds of articles, reports and editorials on the Internet (these not including my previous or concurrent contributions published in hard copy periodicals/books), many of which may be found on this website.

Assuming you’ve read enough of my reports to be aware of my basic situation, you will also know that I am financially destitute and that for over a dozen years, my only sources of material support have been donations from the public; and assistance from family and friends. To put it bluntly, for many years I have had to beg for money to stay alive. In the past, there were certain times when I received enough financial support that I could share what I had to help others, some of whom were in worse circumstances than my own. Alas, those times are long gone….

But rather than make a pitch for donations by repeating the same old ‘sob story’, about being a pauper; being persecuted by criminals in government and their minions….and so on and so forth, I would rather refer the readers to any number of reports published on this site. The gory details are there, for those with eyes to see… Instead, I will simply outline some facts which explain why I am making a public appeal for donations at this time. And why this appeal is a matter of urgency in sustaining life. I guess these details will be gory enough,perhaps unbelievable to some, but unfortunately for me, they are the truth.

In order to protect my privacy (which is extremely important to me) I will give the minimum information necessary to convey these facts. The last thing I need is to publish personal information which my adversaries will try to twist and use against me in some malicious way. And most importantly, my personal business is NOBODY ’S BUSINESS . As for the information I choose to make public here, as always, the readers may make of it what they will.

1) I am completely financially destitute. I have no source of material support whatsoever and no prospects of such.

2) I am not “eligible” for social security nor disability benefits, having no official employment history. And I absolutely refuse to have any dealings with government agencies, state or federal, to apply for any form of “government aid”; I will not allow any invasions of my privacy, nor in any area of my life.

Quite simply, I would rather die than traffick with the devil.

3) I am alone in the world, and have no family or friends on whom I can rely for material support.

4) Earlier this year, through circumstances beyond my control, and of a disastrous nature, I lost the one (small) source of support I had, which was even then not nearly enough to survive on, being far below what is deemed the “poverty line”.

5) Due to dire poverty, I lost Internet access and phone service for a period of nine months, between November 2007 and August, 2008. Most all communications were effectively shut down. Thus, I was unable to maintain my website during this time.

6) I was forced out of my home for a period of several months and had to go to a “safe house” in another state because of life threatening circumstances. These circumstances included (but were not limited to) that the electricity; the water; the phone service, were shut off because I did not have the money to pay the bills. I could not afford to fill the gas tank for the stove. I was unable to get firewood for the winter. I was unable to get the help I needed from anyone, and would have surely frozen to death and starved had I not found a safe place to spend the winter. There was also what I can only refer to as a “government factor” involved, on which I will not elaborate further.

7) Since I returned to my home in Maine this spring, I have been going hungry much of the time. Since I’ve been a vegetarian for many years (only because I love animals) it costs far less for me to survive, considering my diet. But even rationing food, I’ve never had enough. I lost a lot of weight and my health, already poor, suffered as a result.

8) I have no health insurance and have not been able to afford much-needed medical care for years. I am also disabled, disabilities which are a direct result of crimes committed against me by government criminals, including injuries from “arranged” car crashes; assaults with directed energy weaponry; biological warfare, etc. I am in need of medicines, treatments and surgery which I have no way to afford.

That about sums up my situation. Pretty grim, isn’t it? I know, it’s hard to believe, but such is my life. For those who may want to consider making a donation, I will gratefully accept all donations which are given in the spirit of “Christian charity” or “love gifts”. That is, no questions asked, no strings attached.

More disclaimers and caveats: Donations are not “tax-deductible”. (No government tax-collectors are acknowledged by me.) Donations do not “buy” the donor the right to make claims on my time; nor to meddle in my personal/professional business. (I’ve had enough of this nonsense to last the rest of my life!)

Aside from Christian charity for a pauper, if you find my work valuable, or if you have gained any benefit from the Truth published on this website, then your donation may help, not only to save my life, but to keep this website online.

Lastly, I am a recluse. I have renounced the world. My kingdom is not of this world—however, I still believe it is my duty before God to fight tyranny and injustice wherever I may encounter these evils; and to defend the sacred God-given Rights and Liberties of the Individual, for as long as I may live.

Thank you for your consideration.

Liberty is everything. Without it, life means nothing.

Liberty or Death. Don’t Tread on Me.

EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ;

AMERICA

MORALITY WASTELAND

If you don’t know who Barbara Hartwell is, you need to! She has gone through, from no fault of her own a living hell from the hands of some individuals in the U.S. government. Barbara is risking her life by coming forward with the truth about what really goes on inside the CIA .

NATURAL RIGHTS BESTOWED BY GOD VS . SLAVES OF MEN

From the Hartwell Archives, 2003

Natural Rights Bestowed by God

Our Rights come from God. Why, then, are we reminded that our Rights come from the state (civil rights)? What the state gives, it can take away. We frequently hear our nation referred to as a democracy, yet the word is not found in the Constitution.

Rather, we see in Article IV, Section 4: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican form of Government,”

The Pledge of allegiance contains: ” ..and to the Republic, for which it stands..”

Commenting on our form of government, Chief Justice John Marshall stated: “Between a republic and a democracy, the difference is like that between order and chaos.”

Even though the current version of the pledge of allegiance to our flag as mandated by the Federal Government contains the word “indivisible”, that is not true..Under the Constitution of The United States, each state is a sovereign entity unto itself, and may or may not divest itself from the union as the people therein may determine for themselves.

The Soldiers Training Manual, issued November 30, 1928 gives the following definitions:

“TM 2000-25: 118-120, Democracy – A government of the masses.

Authority is derived through mass meeting or any other form of direct expression. Results in mobocracy. Attitude toward property is communistic, negating property rights. Attitude toward law is that the will of the people shall regulate, whether it be based upon deliberation, or governed by passion, prejudice, and impulse, without restraint or regard to consequences. Results in demagogism (sic), license, agitation, discontent, and anarchy.”

“TM2000-25: 120-121, Republic – Authority is derived through election by the people of public officials best fitted to represent them.

Attitude toward property is respect for laws and individual rights, and a sensible economic procedure. Attitude toward law is the administration of justice in accord with fixed principles, and established evidence, with a strict regard to consequences. A greater number of citizens and extent of territory may be brought within its compass. Avoids the dangerous extreme of either tyranny or mobocracy. Results in statesmanship, liberty, reason, justice, contentment, and progress.

“You were bought at a price; do not become slaves of men.”

-1 Corinthians 7:23

It was upon this premise that our Founders drafted the Declaration of Independence, our Constitution, and the first 10 amendments which are the Bill of Rights. At the Constitutional Convention (1787), Benjamin Franklin declared: “We have been assured..in the Sacred Writings, that except the Lord build the house, they labor in vain…” From the Bill of Rights, U.S. Constitution Amendment I

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

Amendment II

A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, THE RIGHT OF THE PEOPLE TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMS SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED .

Keep in mind the words “Congress shall MAKE NO LAW ”.

Also keep in mind that the Bill of Rights was designed for the specific purpose of PROTECTING the NATURAL rights of the INDIVIDUAL citizen bestowed by the CREATOR . Protection FROM THE GOVERNMENT , that is.

The Government does NOT bestow rights on the people. Rights are NOT a privilege.

NOBODY has the right to “control” guns.

NOBODY has the authority to INFRINGE on an INDIVIDUAL citizen’s RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS , the right to protect herself/himself against aggressors of any kind!

I find it pathetic that so many people in this country are wimps, and that they are just NOT going to stand up for their rights.

Some of them actually waste their time arguing over whether or not they HAVE any rights. These are people whose lives are ruled by fear and who have handed over their power to the government.

And these people will get exactly what they deserve…..slavery under the NWO .

Barbara Hartwell

2003

