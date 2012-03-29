CULT OF THE ILLUMINATI: WHY SMART PEOPLE OFTEN CAN'T SEE THE TRUTH.

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

The bizarre thing about the government's numerous false flag operations, is the number of people who still believe the ridiculous "official story." There are people who in spite of looking at airtight evidence like you have seen on this website, still can't see the truth. Here's the dynamic that is working. A good stage hypnotist can take 100 people out to the middle of a redwood forest and convince 90 of them that there are no redwoods to be seen. As the result, 90 people won't be able to see any redwoods at all. The other 10 who refuse to be hypnotized can still see the trees. The 90 people who are under mind control will think the 10 people who still see the redwoods are “crazy”, “insane” or “nutjobs” or “conspiracy theorists” not realizing or even being able to realize, it is they, themselves, the 90% people who are the deceived ones…...Sound familiar? How can this be? What is Cognitive Dissonance? Psychologists use the term Cognitive Dissonance to explain the brain’s inability to consider opposing evidence in a large part of the population. Governments intentionally create this disorder in the population. That’s how they can get away with creating events like 9/11. If the population in general didn’t have Cognitive Dissonance, governments could never stage events like this. Cognitive Dissonance is a form of government sponsored mind control. In religion, there’s a term, Esoteric, to explain why certain aspects prove to be mysteriously hidden from human perceptions. The model often starts with “Unconscious Incompetence”, which means you don’t know you need to know something. People who are in this category, wouldn’t even be on this website trying to figure things out. Hopefully, the model then moves to “Conscious Incompetence” (you don’t know, but at least you know you should learn). If you’re on this site, you are probably in this category. Only about 10% of the population ever get here. Cognitive dissonance is hastening the destruction of America. It is hard not to be deceived by the thin veil of normalcy which covers the trend curve of unprecedented and tyrannical historical events which loom on the horizon. red-pill-blue-pill-smIt is a red or blue pill kind of thing. What I have been describing is a condition called “cognitive dissonance”. Cognitive dissonance is a psychological phenomenon which refers to the discomfort felt at a discrepancy between what you already know or believe, and new information or interpretation. On some level, people with cognitive dissonance really know the truth, but accepting the truth would mean that the person would have to change their thinking and their actions. People who have cognitive dissonance want to maintain the life they have at any cost. It is a selfish and self-destructive act. In previous days, most of us in the Independent Media did not chastise those afflicted with cognitive dissonance, we thought that over time, our consistent message would bring you into real world of awareness. I think we succeeded in making many Americans aware, however, we did not move many from the cognitive dissonance crowd to action, but we accepted it. Many Americans know how bad things are but they keep hanging on as long as they can. This is no longer acceptable because you are working against the interests of your country, your family and ultimately your own survival. Totalitarian regimes need a significant degree of cooperation from the citizenry or they will not survive. The cognitive dissonance crowd is comprising a significant amount of that necessary support for tyranny to thrive. It’s Time to Speak the Truth In order to win this political fight, we need the sound of marching feet. We currently have a shell movement but they don’t because of their addiction to their selfish cognitive dissonance. We need depth and volume in our movement and there are people out there who should be joining this movement. Unfortunately, if we as Americans are going to survive, we cannot tolerate the fence sitters, the people who Thomas Paine called the “Sunshine Patriots”. I am calling out the cognitive dissonance crowd for being the cowards that they are. You need to look in the mirror, check your manhood and act accordingly. Most of the cognitive dissonance crowd are sheep. However, I firmly believe that there strong people in this group who could add to the resistance. They just need to rediscover their manhood and become far less selfish. We may not know it, but we now live in Nazi Germany. Your rights are fake, and your government has told you to that they will do anything to you that they want. Unless you and people like you stand up and fight back, many of you are going to die in a concentration camp or in a war. Don’t do what the people from our nation did when we pretended that what was happening was not happening! By the time things started happening, it was too late. And all this has happened while people actually go to the polls and VOTE for their own enslavement. In short, Hitler would never have been able to implement his tyranny without the help of the cognitive dissonance crowd. After all, what kind of sane people would have embraced being a Brown Shirt or let their kids belong to such a ridiculous group such as the Hitler Youth Movement. How the mind works The mind doesn’t function based on logic. It basically functions on “pattern recognition”. The same “cult mentality” is used by the illuminati in the events of those like 9/11, the Kennedy assassination, federal reserve income taxes, Democrat vs Republican, the Iraq war, Afghanistan war… etc. It brainwashes people with such magnitude, that they can no longer see the truth and the real issues even when it’s right in front of them. The reason is because the human brain is based more on pattern matching than on logic. How Cognitive Dissonance is created: The easiest way is Repetition. Repetition is also heavily used by cults. The human mind is not a computer. It is a biological organ that can do some logical processing. It is actually more based on pattern recognition than on logic, and that’s something that cult leaders have learned (through pattern recognition) that works on people. Advertising and propaganda work the same way. There is the BIG LIE fact that if you tell a lie over and over again that people will start to believe it. The human brain has only so much space. Some people say we only use 1/10 of our brains. If we do have vast memory storage we certainly don’t have equal access to that storage and the part of our minds that we have the most access to are the parts that we think about the most. Cult leaders exploit that using repetition so that their message is always in the top of the mind. Their message then interconnects with the rest of the individual’s life experiences and connects itself deep into the individual’s self identity. It is like a poisoning of the mind where repetitive belief becomes dominant and rational thinking atrophies. The mind loses it’s ability to reason and reprograms itself to parrot the message of the cult. The cult becomes like a virus that consumes the individual and the person becomes a sock puppet. This mindset is deeply ingrained into veterans of war and their families. Most Vets, can not accept the fact they were deceived. It would mean accepting the fact that their whole military life has been a lie. That their “purple heart” meant nothing. They want to believe they sacrificed life and limb to keep America free. It would be really hard to accept that they didn’t sacrifice anything for their country, but they sacrificed their lives for the bank accounts of the power elite, killing innocent people in the process. Why do we always hear the B.S. slogan “pray for America’s troops”? Why don’t we ever hear anyone crying out “PRAY FOR INNOCENT IRAQIS BEING SLAUGHTERED ”? Why? Because of MIND CONTROL !!!! Americans don’t value the lives of innocent Iraqi men, women and children because we have been conditioned to believe we are somehow superior and more important than they are. We will mourn for innocent Americans killed in a movie theatre tragedy (as we should), but we as a people won’t think twice about the 1 million plus innocent Iraqi men, women and children who have been systematically murdered by U.S. troops. Scientists understand that monotonous patterns produce a stupor that renders people vulnerable to hypnosis. Certain low-level frequencies or unperceived waves exist in radio and television, the normal vehicle for mass hypnosis. It is the prime method of controlling huge populations. On 9/11, everything shut down, except our television sets; we were extra attentive and traumatized, the most effective of any indoctrination process. Many still believe that Osama Bin Laden (A CIA operative) perpetrated 9/11 with nothing but a cell phone and a laptop from a cave in Afghanistan. As idiotic as that is, most people are mind controlled to the degree that it makes sense to them. There are books put out by stooges like John McCain that refute all the “Conspiracy Nuts”. What he does, is use the “strawman” tactic. He brings out the ridiculous arguments about the 9/11 issue and knocks them down. But he won’t deal with the most credible evidence that 9/11 was an inside job because he is part of the illuminati faction that create events like 9/11. Another tactic they use is to discredit the messenger and ignore the real facts. Politicians, journalists, and media personalities are repeatedly expressing outrage over the possible construction of the Muslim (Bin Laden) community center two blocks from ground zero. This attention serves to ignite the emotions that we all felt that day, conveniently near the anniversary. It serves to re-establish the connection between 9/11 and the Muslims. It is a psychological operation of the most organized kind. The government has had almost a decade to reiterate their deceptive version of the event. Many naive people, not wanting to complicate their lives with the horrible reality, believe the government/media’s reports, it is easier than acknowledging that they’ve been so easily deceived. Why big lies are easier to sell than small ones In the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods. It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there may be some other explanation. For the grossly impudent lie always leaves traces behind it, even after it has been nailed down, a fact which is known to all expert liars in this world and to all who conspire together in the art of lying. These people know only too well how to use falsehood for the basest purposes.” “Lucky for the rulers that the common people don’t think” -ADOLPH HITLER ”, 1925.” Hummm, even a scum of the earth dirtbag like Adolph Hitler knew how to manipulate the masses… We are what we think. It is what our mind does and what we dwell on that makes us who we are. Our mental processes, our thoughts, are the way we experience reality. The sum total of all the thoughts in our life represents our life experience. If we become a sock puppet then we are surrendering our life experience to someone else. We are being cheated out of what little existence we have. Time is something that is precious to us. We live to be real in the sacred moment. How cults work Cults use rituals and repetition to instill their reprogramming on their members. Rituals are things that the group does together to voice support for the group and demonstrate their submission to the cult mind. It can take the form of group prayers, songs sung together, the saying of the Pledge of Allegiance, marching in unison (Military), speaking in rhymes or other acts where the individual demonstrates submission to the group. These rituals help get the individuals mind into a more submissive state which is necessary when one is expected to believe the most bizarre things without question and without having any knowledge that they are being manipulated. (If you’re a Republican or Democrat, vote your party). Most people are without a clue that BOTH parties are controlled by the same corporations…..so the joke is on the hard core Democrats and Republicans who can’t see that. As realists, we hope most of you are or you probably wouldn’t be on this site. We do not use repetition to convince people to believe false information on faith. Now, faith is usually connected with religion. But the fact is, most of what you have “faith” in isn’t connected to your belief in God at all. If you believe we went to the moon, if you believe the “official story about 9/11”, you have accepted that on “faith” not “fact.” You are basing your whole concept about this on the “media” telling you the truth. That’s faith folks,not fact. Our message, is to spend time dwelling on reality. Thinking about reality and coming up with new ideas is healing to the mind. It pushes out the dogma and reprograms the brain to think in a healthy way. We want people to spend their mental time wondering about things, questioning things to test if they are real. That is the distinction between reality based thinking and blind faith thinking. Question us, don’t even just accept what we say at face value….put us to the test. Think, reason and come up with an answer….does what we say make sense? Cults, (Democrat vs Republican etc.) prohibit questioning, thinking, doubt, and scrutiny. They are not intellectually accountable. Their belief system falls apart when subjected to reason. Our beliefs should be subject to doubt and scrutiny and we should want it that way. If what we believe in falls apart we should learn from that and fix our mistakes. If it doesn’t fall apart then we can have an earned faith in what we believe in because our truth is purified by accountability. The mind is an imperfect tool. It’s not a computer. To the undisciplined mind, repetition means truth The human mind is hard wired to survive and do the things it needs to do to make that happen. Logic is something that is learned, and can be learned wrong. Logic is only as good as the sources of information that you trust and put your faith in. The government? The media? So the accuracy of what you believe isn’t as much a function of how smart you are, but what information you choose to believe (Have faith in). POPULAR OPINION …..BECAUSE A MILLION FOOLS CAN ’T POSSIBLY BE WRONG ! That’s why cults are filled with smart people who really should know better, but yet they don’t. One big lie is that the “media is impartial.” More lies are that “CNN, MSNBC , NBS, CBS and ABC are credible news sources you can trust.” Another huge lie is “Our government would never orchestrate something like 9/11”. Only bad people from other countries do that”. Do you see where we are going with this? Arabs did it, Arabs did it, Arabs did it, Arabs did it…Osama Bin Laden, Osama Bin Laden, Osama Bin Laden. Do you see what’s going on here? Because society is so complex we are required to take in information on trust that we can’t process ourselves. There just isn’t enough hours in the day to think about everything. So what we believe isn’t a result of logical processes, but a result of what information we choose to trust, like the 6:00 news. Our view of reality is distorted through the media and all those associated with it. Because our brains must link into the group mind (media), most of us have chosen, for better or worse, to put the group conclusions ahead of our own. After all, one might ask, how can all these people (news sources) be wrong? If the official story were wrong surely someone would have figured it out. WOULDN ’T THEY ? How can millions of people be fooled? Can millions of people all be fooled? As it turns out – yes they can. You should be seeing that by now. All you have to do is look back to Nazi Germany to see that. The fact that there are multiple fictional stories with millions of followers proves that. Make sure and read our article, WHY AMERICANS ARE SO EASY TO FOOL . It is also so disappointing to realize that we humans are such a gullible species. If you start with bad information and apply logic to it then you get the logical conclusion based on the bad information you started with. Remember, the illuminati are professional liars with generations upon generations of liars, thieves and occultists in their background who have mastered the art of deception. The Bible warned us that there is a “huge delusion” running rampant on our planet today. But you need not go away not knowing what that delusion is and who is masterminding it…... 6 Ways to Show the World is in Cognitive Dissonance October 18, 2015 cognitive-dissonance By Paul A. Philips Followers of the alternative media’s more truthful and unbiased reporting will indeed know that we’re getting a better idea of what’s going on in the world, unlike the vast majority who only see the viewpoint of the mainstream media. Given that the mainstream media acts as a vehicle for so much propaganda, lies and deception and the vast majority blindly accept what it says, paying scant attention to the contradictory evidence, this leads many into a state of cognitive dissonance when challenged with the truth while defending the mainstream media’s official version. With the masses not getting the big ‘hey wait a minute’ moment of realization accepting things that are in truth majorly not right, here are my 6 ways of showing that the world is therefore in a state of cognitive dissonance or even denial. 1. Going into agreement with the general consensus of the masses People blindly go into agreement with the general consensus of the masses because they find it hard to accept that so many can be wrong about the same thing… Can they all be wrong? Yes, of course they can. But then there’s the related peer pressure to agree and fall in line and be one of the crowd… But remember, the general consensus of the masses have given us flat Earth believers and football hooligans… 2. Blindly believing authorities The whole fabric of our reality has been shaped by accepting authority figures from the very beginning starting with our parents and teachers… Because this deep programming carries on in adulthood that’s why so many people readily accept authority figures (such as those so-called expert academics and senior politicians… etc.) regardless of what they say, even when glaringly obvious contradiction stares them in the face. Points 1 and 2 are the underlying tenets for cognitive dissonance. When challenged with regards to 1 and 2 they would also be the underlying reasons for denial. 3. Accepting ‘coincidences’ commonly occurs with those in cognitive dissonance or denial In effect the masses dismiss the conspiracies by accepting the coincidences. The 9/11 ‘coincidence’ Indeed, you only have to look at 9/11 to see how people accept those so-called coincidences to believe the official version leading to so many disharmonies… The bloodlines of the US Presidents ‘coincidence’ How anybody can dismiss the conspiracies related to the fact that so many of the US Presidents are related using mere coincidence as an explanation beggars belief… The Moon and the total eclipse ‘coincidence’ Another example of dismissing something without question is in the case of the moon and the total eclipse. The moon is exactly 1/400th the sun’s size and is 400 moon diameters away from the sun. That’s why we see a total eclipse from our view on planet Earth with the moon in front of the sun. The fact that this relationship is considered mere coincidence, flatly dismissing suggestions outside of this leads to outright denial… 4. Blindly accepting statements made by the masses and authorities More reasons for going into a state of cognitive dissonance and denial. Here are some examples. “Hard work has never harmed anyone” Of course it has. History tells us how many workers, such as the exploited ones, have suffered serious health problems or even died as a consequence of their hard work… but many go into agreement with this statement without questioning the circumstances. “Conventional medicine is the only real approach to cancer treatment” Many people place their faith in the establishment’s conventional medicine to the extent that when suffering with a life-threatening illness such as cancer they ignore the facts regarding the low success rates. Further they may ignore or even ridicule alternative therapies even though these therapies have shown to be successful. “Vaccinations are safe and effective” This was a statement made at a Senate meeting by an authority (see video above). In light of this, how do you think the masses are going to react when given evidence to the contrary if they never take the trouble to question the statement? 5. Inability to ‘think the unthinkable’ With the education system and the mass media brainwashing going on night and day, day and night, it’s a wonder how anybody can think at all. Real thinking, as Albert Einstein remarked, means to think the unthinkable. For many, to go outside of the implanted psyche, go beyond the realms of the programming and brainwashing and think the unthinkable, is just too much for them. With all the lies and deception in a world where nothing is as it seems requires thinking the unthinkable to discern the truth from lies. 6. ‘Unbelievable’ In line with 5, many people, when explained how the deceptions work and all the related lies don’t get it because they’re in a state of ‘unbelievable.’ They find it too hard to comprehend that they have been so dastardly deceived for so long. That their life-long beliefs (be-LIE-fs.) are untrue and those who they looked upon as heroes are actually villains having an involvement in screwing the people enslaved by the system… In conclusion What other examples can you think of related to the above 6 ways to show that the world is in cognitive dissonance or denial? Those in the state of cognitive dissonance or denial are victims. If they’re willing, they need all the assistance they can get in order to help themselves out of their victimhood consciousness and victim circumstances and become victor. I hope that this piece has served to encourage those in the know to help these individuals by standing up for what is truthful, fair honest and just. A compassionate and courageous stand is what the world needs most… I also hope that this piece encourages living life as an inquiry. Remember, it’s a lot easier to take just a few hours or days… to gather the facts from research and feel liberated rather than spend the rest of your life believing lies. Truth By Consensus: How To Control Our Thinking. -Zen Gardner Funny how this works. People actually think they can arrive at the truth by averaging what they hear. That’s how most people are taught to think. I get this argument all the time. It totally explains the power of the mass media. Just think about this dynamic. How do people arrive at conclusions? What information or lack thereof are they deriving them from? Pretty stark reality if you’re willing to look it in the eyes. People are incredibly similar in their outlook and understandings. And hence behaviors. Incredibly so. Like we’re following a script. Look at yourself. How you dress, the expressions you use, what you’re into. No matter what segment of society you’re living in, it’s pretty freaky. I remember when I decided to grow out my facial hair and looking in the mirror thinking, “Am I following some meme being broadcast by these bastards?” Paranoid? Totally. It’s the only way on this planet. Completely healthy. If you’re not, you’re not awake yet. Truth is Never Popular While a defined consensus gets established and reaffirms the status quo, “contrary” eddies of thought and realization make their way through the public psyche. These are carefully ferreted out by the watchdog media cabal and portrayed as “fringe” ideas and “conspiracy theories” of course. Carefully and dutifully packaged and sublimated into a negative subconscious arena for the mainstream unawakened. Anything contrary is now anathema, resented; spuriously thrown overboard as wing nut conspiracy talk. Typical. And more importantly…very effective and very efficient. Getting To the Point I’ll take Truth over BS fairy tales any day of eternity. No matter the pain and seeming loss of emotional or otherwise investments, bring on the Truth. 9/11 is always the standard reminder of how duped the world can be. Plain as the nose on your face those towers were brought down by some sort of exotic and carefully planned out demolition technique, but what the hell. No one cares. Or very few. At least that’s the portrayal we get and it seems to hold way too much water. People are even afraid to discuss the subject. That’s when you know society has been seriously hemmed in and headed for dismemberment. As obvious as it is, the Truth can just be right there without people being able to see it. It’s the condition of our “race”…we want to believe what we want and will cloak it in “positive thinking” or “idealism” or imposed bottom line security needs whenever we can for peace and comfort. Very, very sad from the Truth perspective, but oh so understandable. group conformity (The Asch experiment) is an important part of human conditioning as seen in the below (Video) Media assets will attempt to create a false consensus effect wherein everyone will be portrayed as believers of an absurdity or falsehood, and like this subject, the aim is to make you conform and disbelieve your own eyes by manipulating the human need to fit in, working via our fear of exclusion. Enter Psycho-Sexual Addiction This psychological pandering we’re witnessing is simply a ploy to keep the masses asleep. The populace has been duped, hypnotized, seduced. It no longer can contain, maintain or control itself. It must have the savories and goodies of the system or it will go berserk. This addiction is firmly established. Football, advertising, game shows, reality dramas, zombie and vampire horror and sci-fi movies while sucking down addictive, poisonous foods………”Please bring it on! We want more! We want another reality, not our own!” Scantily dressed young girls, sculpted effeminate men, cross sexual weirdness of every type and genre…. …bring it on. Chaos is our new middle name, in fact, their manipulated shifting world is apparently our New Normal. ‘Chaos is the new normal’ is as cognitively dissonant as the ‘war on terrorism’. Orwell, you must be howling! Know what you “believe” about not only their false structure, but our true reality, to the point it’s not a belief. Please know each of those as facts…not an emotional extension of some hope or sense of idealism. Be sure you’re deciding for yourself and not following anything unconsciously. We’re not used to that kind of truly independent thought, having been taught all our lives to just follow, obey and repeat, so it’s a lot of work and a set of muscles that have to be developed. You’ll see what I mean as it goes along. Affirming our conscious awakening in spirit, word and deed is our primary purpose and most potent weapon. Not only against the usurpers and the ignorance and darkness that seems to rule our current paradigm, but for the development and realization of the true conscious reality that is there to be expressed into this dimension. Some of the following excerpts are from Truthin7minutes: LAST MODIFIED : NOVEMBER 8, 2013 So you’re awakening. And you’ve reached a sort of tipping point that there’s something off about life, but don’t quite know what it is. Instinctively, we seek out others for guidance. And we latch onto those who possess either hidden knowledge (or seem to be a little smarter than us). Truth is like the layers of an onion I find when it comes to tracking down the real truth about life, the best analogy is to think of an onion. It’s got endless layers. Because there’s always a layer of truth waiting for us – ready to cater to everyone on the planet. No exceptions. The outer layers always caters to the largest number of people… This layer is known as the mainstream media. Everything from the news we see on TV (or hear on the radio) to what’s written in newspapers is mostly mainstream news. Most books, trade journals and magazines are part of the mainstream. The next layer of the truth onion is the alternative media. This layer gives us the (false) impression that they’re challenging the mainstream. And it doesn’t end there. Because there’s an alternative to the alternative media known as the “esoteric.” We can think of these layers of the truth as one-way roads that lead us to endless rabbit holes… because once you’re funneled to these new layers, it’s impossible to go back. For example, once you discover that most sports is rigged, you lose your passion and desire to watch sports ever again. Over many years, we ultimately find out that just about everything in our lives is a whopper of a lie. That’s where the famous expression, “Are you sure you can handle the truth” comes into play. Because the deeper you bite into this onion, the more disturbing our past might seem to be. And we can’t go back. Because living in a lie is repugnant. Welcome to Plato’s Cave Most people never get past the first layer of the onion. Life’s artificial realities have been brainwashed into them from womb to tomb. They truly live in Plato’s cave… In the Allegory of the Cave, prisoners lived chained to a wall in a cave all of their lives – facing a blank wall. Shadows are projected on these walls. All they know of life are these shadows and the echoes of unseen objects… But one prisoner escapes the cave and sees the light… experiencing the world outside of the cave for the very first time. And it’s like NOTHING he could have ever imagined. If you’re listening to my voice right now, you’ve obviously fled the cave. And you’re looking for answers. Most escape the cave out of desperation. Usually, they hit rock bottom – either financially or encounter a traumatic experience in their life. They begin to shed their decades’ worth of indoctrination and slowly seek out answers. The speed and direction of their path is almost always determined by their “information gap”. This is the acceptable window of information that hooks a person to “find out more”. If this gap is too big, people flee, literally… they can’t handle the truth as it exceeded their “information-gap comfort zone.” If the information gap is to small, there’s little in the way of curiosity – and most merely live to die without questioning things. Comfort is the number one enemy of any truth seeker. If going through life is too comfy cozy, then the information gap is too small and there’s no curiosity to find out more. That means anything considered even slightly confrontational is too big a hurdle to accept. This also means the biggest enemy to those seeking truth is “social proof.” In simple speak, this is “monkey see, monkey do”... it’s the idea of keeping up with the Jones’. Most of us are hardwired to avoid conflict and stay out of the limelight. Marketers master the art of catering to their “targets” with social proof. That’s why we see testimonials and endorsements on selling pages. People seek out normalcy. Most want to be just like everyone else. It’s comfortable. To pull off a con, the scammer must get the victim to let down their guard. This puts them at ease. On the flip side, being tagged as a kook, crackpot, weirdo or conspiracy theorist demonizes people seeking truth. And that’s extremely uncomfortable for most. Name calling We tend to quickly end our search for truth when we first encounter “Ad hominem” attacks…I mean no one want to be called a “Conspiracy Theorist.” Name-calling is a VERY powerful weapon against those seeking out truth. Most are easily intimidated and go back into their “cave.” Some are able to break through the verbal attacks and forge on. In fact, I’m seeing this percentage grow as the number of life’s oddities and coincidences are far too many to be believed. Unfortunately, there’s a perception that were alone in our pursuit of the real truth about life. We have this burning desire to track down “gurus” and “experts” to help point out and speed up our pursuit of truth. When we reach a sort of tipping point, our information gap increases rapidly. We want to speed up our pace of knowledge. Controlled opposition – leaders of the cults And those that are tricking us know this. So they give us our “thought leaders.” These “experts” and “gurus” are formally known as “controlled opposition.” These persona’s and personalities have been trained and groomed to be leaders of truth movements… They’ve been given gold nuggets of knowledge which gets passed onto us through osmosis. This new information falls perfectly into our now-comfortable information gap. We latch onto our new hero and ultimately become their follower. This is no different then joining a cult. But here’s the sinister part… Over time, these cult leaders “go rogue” and then “flip.” And within 6 months or so, they spin us off into “la la land”, and actually lead us away from any real truth. So who exactly can we trust? For me, the answer is very very few. In fact the number so low, I can count them on just the fingers of my one hand. I know, I know. If we can’t trust anyone, that’s INCREDIBLY depressing, right? I hear you. And I understand why you’d be bummed out. But let me reassure you that traveling the road of truth alone is actually very inspiring – even liberating. And it ultimately leads you to rubbing elbows with like-minded truth seekers (I explain this a bit later). 100% trust is impossible Personally, I don’t trust anyone 100%. And quite frankly, I wouldn’t want it any other way. Not trusting anyone 100% doesn’t make me paranoid. Instead, it’s just me being careful. And it always pays off in spades. My BS detector is on 24/7 alert. And as a result, I almost never get ripped off or hurt. The added benefit is I’m able to skim the cream off the top and separate the truth from the nonsense. Every controlled opposition personality gives us truth. They have to. That’s how they hook us in. I’m able to grab these nuggets of truth and expand my own investigations. I pick up the phone. I ask questions. I’ve also mastered the art of searching the ‘net to expand my search for truth. These days, I’ve honed the ability to find the most reliable thought leaders in the least amount of time. Here are a few suggestions to separate the gold nuggets from the nonsense: Controlled opposition is promoted to the top by the top. Real people spend years trying to spread the word. Most fail to even get 500 views on a YouTube video over the course of many years… But control opposition gets a lot of exposure. And they get it quick. For example, it’s not unusual to have them upload a YouTube video that gets them 100,000 views in mere days. This is an impossibility for real people without ties to intelligence agencies. Are they willing to talk? I’ll send off a quick email to those thought leaders and see if they respond. Most don’t. That kind of tips us off that they’re really not willing to help us. We assume that they’re too busy to reply, however I know they’re merely playing a power game – and real people don’t do this. Are they recruited by the military? Those who join the military represent less than 1% of the United States population. Yet strangely, almost 100% of the truth movement’s thought leaders are current or ex-members of the military. There’s something DRASTICALLY wrong with those ratios. Even more telling, controlled opposition often live on (or very close to) military basis. And get this – an abnormally high percentage of alternative talk radio shows originate in the 512 area code in Austin, Texas. Austin is a hotbed of military intelligence home bases. EX is not really EX….most of the time. There a few legitimate whistle blowers but not many. We naturally assign credibility to those who are an “ex” of something or the other. For example, if someone is ex-CIA, we assume they’re behind-the-scenes information about how the CIA really works is legitimate. The unfortunate reality is anyone “ex” is not. Most of the time, anyone in the intelligence agencies never retire. And any information they give us is hardly credible and almost always a red-herring distraction. Fuzzy conclusions: Controlled opposition comes up with a dizzying array of conclusions on what really happened during some of the most obvious psychological operations. Obviously, 9/11 was one of the greatest magic tricks ever, but these Pied Pipers offer an endless parade of alternative versions of what really happened on 9/11. By the way, there is some truth to most of these. That’s why it’s hard for most to sort out. Alex Jones – “I predicted it would happen!” Alan Watt – “We all know what happened on 9/11” Judy Wood – “Directed energy weapons” David Icke – “Reptilians did it” Willie Rodriquez – “Bombs in the basement” Dylan Avery – “Pulled off by elements of the US government” David Ray Griffin – “Government did it” Oliver Stone – “Nothing wrong with the official story” Michael Moore – “Bush did it” Richard Gage – “Controlled demolition” Steven E. Jones – “Thermate/Thermite” Simon Shack – “Missiles might have been used” Phil Jayhan – “Remote-controlled planes” Jim Fetzer – “Small nuclear bombs” Barry Zwicker – “The media covered things up” Noam Chomsky – “9/11 conspiracy theories are a distraction” No meets and greets Ask any Pied Piper if they’d be willing to meet up with you for lunch. Their silence will be deafening. It’s super hard to find real people willing to get together and talk about real truth. You’d think that people would jump at the chance to find like-minded people to rub elbows with. But they don’t. Why? What are these people afraid of? In order to qualify as controlled opposition, one must have half a chromosome missing. Because a touch of craziness is part of the job description. While it’s different in the mainstream media, the alternative media gives us an endless parade of “crackpots.” This is by no means an accident. Notice that most controlled opposition don’t dress well. They’re almost always single and never have any children. And it looks like they get their clothing from Goodwill or the Salvation Army. This is a brilliant tactic. After all, who would want to be associated with these weirdos, right? Bandage solutions: A surefire way to spot controlled opposition is to pay close attention to their solutions. Most simply scare us half to death. They drone on… talking for hours and hours about conspiracy theories and how the government is incompetent, evil and out to get us. This is a setup. Because after describing the problems and issues (which builds rapport), they offer false solutions. For example, they tell us that buying gold is a great hedge against the falling value of the dollar. Or that we should stock up on storable food in case the world comes to an end. This is nothing more than scare mongering that leads to profiteering. This formula is thousands of years old. And most still fall for the scam. Preachers: Perhaps the biggest tip off is that controlled opposition are always talking AT us. It’s a one-way dialog. They NEVER engage in a conversation. They never ask us questions. They stand on their soap box and give us sermons. Most continue to get fleeced by these leaders. They’re so charming. And they use Neuro-linguistic programming techniques to put us under a spell. Revealing real truth to the masses is the LAST thing a preacher want to expose. Because doing so would put these criminals out of business. So where do we go from here? Well, we have a choice – to be chained in the cave or to escape the cave. Once out of the cave, we can’t go back. Because the people inside the cave won’t believe what we’ve discovered. But that’s okay. Because there’s a growing number of people escaping the cave. And they’re all meeting at my place. There’s no need to live inside your head any longer. Meetup with like-minded, awake people. Improve your life TREMENDOUSLY . Find out what it’s like to be your own thought leader. Thecuttingedge makes the following observation: During the 2008 Presidential campaign, many people noted the similarity of styles and message between Adolf Hitler and Barack Obama. You should not be too surprised, because the coming New World Order is planned to be Nazism revived; the “Nazi Wolf” will return with a vengeance! But, when Obama tells Americans during his Inaugural address that they need to be motivated by more personal responsibility, he will be mirroring Adolf Hitler’s admonition to his people in the early days of his reign in Germany. Hitler also pledged action to get Germany “back on track”, a promise which resonated strongly with the average German as Germany was mired in the muck and mire of the Great Depression and of the aftermath of the treaty ending World War I. In all ways you want to count, the planned New World Order will parallel Nazi’s Hitler. What you may not realize is the startling degree to which Presidents Bush/Clinton/Bush have guided America on a path similar to Hitler’s Germany for the past 20 years. One of the first realizations to hit me in 1987 when I began to research the New Age Movement, its New World Order, and its “New Age Christ” was that this final world system was designed to parallel Hitler’s New World Order regime. Former Satanist, Doc Marquis, confirmed this truth and stated the maxim I will never forget. He said that Hitler was a perfect type of the coming Antichrist for a very good reason: the Illuminati never tries anything new before it tests it out on a small scale first. Hitler was a type of Antichrist and he proved that a demon-possessed Black Magick political leader could mesmerize an entire population of a modern people who were well-educated and who considered themselves rational human beings. Here are 25 rules the government and it’s minions use to spread disinformation and discredit people who question them and try to find out the real truth. Twenty-Five Rules of Disinformation Note: The last five (or six, depending on situation) rules are generally not directly within the ability of the traditional disinfo artist to apply. These rules are generally used more directly by those at the leadership, key players, or planning level of the criminal conspiracy or conspiracy to cover up. 1. Sidetrack opponents with name calling and ridicule. This is also known as the primary attack the messenger ploy, though other methods qualify as variants of that approach. Associate opponents with unpopular titles such as “Lizard people”, “conspiracy theorists”, “nut cases”, “kooks”, “right-wing”, “liberal”, “left- wing”, “terrorists”, “conspiracy buffs”, “radicals”, “militia”, “racists”, “religious fanatics”, “tin foil hat wearers”, and so forth. Question the “sanity” of anyone who believes the “outlandish”, “crazy”, “insane” possibility of 9/11 being an inside job. This makes others shrink from support out of fear of gaining the same label. 2. Become incredulous and indignant. Avoid discussing key issues and instead focus on side issues which can be used show the topic as being critical of some otherwise sacrosanct group or theme. This is also known as the “How dare you!” gambit. 3. Create rumor mongers. Avoid discussing issues by describing all charges, regardless of venue or evidence, as mere rumors and wild accusations. Other derogatory terms mutually exclusive of truth may work as well. This method works especially well with a silent press, because the only way the public can learn of the facts are through such “arguable rumors”. If you can associate the material with the Internet, use this fact to certify it a “wild rumor” which can have no basis in fact. 4. Use a straw man. Find or create a seeming element of your opponent’s argument which you can easily knock down to make yourself look good and the opponent to look bad. Either make up an issue you may safely imply exists based on your interpretation of the opponent/ opponent arguments/situation, or select the weakest aspect of the weakest charges. Amplify their significance and destroy them in a way which appears to debunk all the charges, real and fabricated alike, while actually avoiding discussion of the real issues. 5. Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil. Regardless of what you know, don’t discuss it, especially if you are a public figure, news anchor, etc. If it’s not reported, it didn’t happen, and you never have to deal with the issues. 6. Hit and Run. In any public forum, make a brief attack of your opponent or the opponent position and then scamper off before an answer can be fielded, or simply ignore any answer. This works extremely well in Internet and letters-to-the-editor environments where a steady stream of new identities can be called upon without having to explain criticism reasoning—simply make an accusation or other attack, never discussing issues, and never answering any subsequent response, for that would dignify the opponent’s viewpoint. 7. Question motives. Twist or amplify any fact which could so taken to imply that the opponent operates out of a hidden personal agenda or other bias. This avoids discussing issues and forces the accuser on the defensive. 8. Invoke authority. Claim for yourself or associate yourself with authority and present your argument with enough “jargon” and “minutiae” to illustrate you are “one who knows”, and simply say it isn’t so without discussing issues or demonstrating concretely why or citing sources. 9. Play Dumb. No matter what evidence or logical argument is offered, avoid discussing issues with denial that have any credibility, make any sense, provide any proof, contain or make a point, have logic, or support a conclusion. Mix well for maximum effect. 10. Associate opponent charges with old news. A derivative of the straw man usually, in any large-scale matter of high visibility, someone will make charges early on which can be or were already easily dealt with. Where it can be foreseen, have your own side raise a straw man issue and have it dealt with early on as part of the initial contingency plans. Subsequent charges, regardless of validity or new ground uncovered, can usually them be associated with the original charge and dismissed as simply being a rehash without need to address current issues—so much the better where the opponent is or was involved with the original source. 11. Establish and rely upon fall-back positions. Using a minor matter or element of the facts, take the “high road” and “confess” with candor that some innocent mistake, in hindsight, was made, but that opponents have seized on the opportunity to blow it all out of proportion and imply greater crimes which, “just isn’t so.” Others can reinforce this on your behalf, later. Done properly, this can garner sympathy and respect for “coming clean” and “owning up” to your mistakes without addressing more serious issues. 12. Enigmas have no solution. Drawing upon the overall umbrella of events surrounding the crime and the multitude of players and events, paint the entire affair as too complex to solve. This causes those otherwise following the matter to begin to loose interest more quickly without having to address the actual issues. 13. Alice in Wonderland Logic. Avoid discussion of the issues by reasoning backwards with an apparent deductive logic in a way that forbears any actual material fact. 14. Demand complete solutions. Avoid the issues by requiring opponents to solve the crime at hand completely, a ploy which works best for items qualifying for rule 10. 15. Fit the facts to alternate conclusions. This requires creative thinking unless the crime was planned with contingency conclusions in place. 16. Vanishing evidence and witnesses. If it does not exist, it is not fact, and you won’t have to address the issue. 17. Change the subject. Usually in connection with one of the other ploys listed here, find a way to side-track the discussion with abrasive or controversial comments in hopes of turning attention to a new, more manageable topic. This works especially well with companions who can “argue” with you over the new topic and polarize the discussion arena in order to avoid discussing more key issues. 18. Emotionalize, Antagonize, and Goad Opponents. If you can’t do anything else, chide and taunt your opponents and draw them into emotional responses which will tend to make them look foolish and overly motivated, and generally render their material somewhat less coherent. Not only will you avoid discussing the issues in the first instance, but even if their emotional response addresses the issue, you can further avoid the issues by then focusing on how “sensitive they are to criticism”. 19. Ignore proof presented, demand impossible proofs. This is perhaps a variant of the “play dumb” rule. Regardless of what material may be presented by an opponent in public forums, claim the material irrelevant and demand proof that is impossible for the opponent to come by (it may exist, but not be at his disposal, or it may be something which is known to be safely destroyed or withheld, such as a murder weapon). In order to completely avoid discussing issues may require you to categorically deny and be critical of media or books as valid sources, deny that witnesses are acceptable, or even deny that statements made by government or other authorities have any meaning or relevance. 20. False evidence. Whenever possible, introduce new facts or clues designed and manufactured to conflict with opponent presentations as useful tools to neutralize sensitive issues or impede resolution. This works best when the crime was designed with contingencies for the purpose, and the facts cannot be easily separated from the fabrications. 21. Call a Grand Jury, Special Prosecutor, or other empowered investigative body. Subvert the (process) to your benefit and effectively neutralize all sensitive issues without open discussion. Once convened, the evidence and testimony are required to be secret when properly handled. For instance, if you own the prosecuting attorney, it can insure a Grand Jury hears no useful evidence and that the evidence is sealed an unavailable to subsequent investigators. Once a favorable verdict (usually, this technique is applied to find the guilty innocent, but it can also be used to obtain charges when seeking to frame a victim) is achieved, the matter can be considered officially closed. 22. Manufacture a new truth. Create your own expert(s), group(s), author(s), leader(s) or influence existing ones willing to forge new ground via scientific, investigative, or social research or testimony which concludes favorably. In this way, if you must actually address issues, you can do so authoritatively. 23. Create bigger distractions. If the above does not seem to be working to distract from sensitive issues, or to prevent unwanted media coverage of unstoppable events such as trials, create bigger news stories (or treat them as such) to distract the multitudes. 24. Silence critics. If the above methods do not prevail, consider removing opponents from circulation by some definitive solution so that the need to address issues is removed entirely. This can be by their death, arrest and detention, blackmail or destruction of their character by release of blackmail information, or merely by proper intimidation with blackmail or other threats. 25. Vanish. If you are a key holder of secrets or otherwise overly illuminated and you think the heat is getting too hot, to avoid the issues, vacate the kitchen. STUPID IS AS STUPID DOES So, you see it’s not really that most people are stupid. It’s that most people get an “F” in Logic, critical thinking, discernment and wisdom. Without those four traits it’s impossible to see reality and your role in society. I’m sure there are people with Masters degrees who still think Osama Bin Laden was behind 9/11 because it could NEVER be an inside job. You can still function day to day, balance your checkbook, graduate from college, hold a job and make money and still have Cognitive Dissonance and be under severe mind control. Unfortunately, most people in America have this mental state and thus have arrested development in the critical thinking and logic department. WE THE PEOPLE are the ones that need to put a stop to the tyr