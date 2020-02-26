THE WORLD IS HEADED FOR AN ECONOMIC MELTDOWN PREDICTED IN REVELATION! READ WHAT YOU CAN DO TO PREPARE FOR IT.
We at The Conspiracy Zone believe Pastor Lindsey Williams to be an expert in diagnosing the upcoming global financial meltdown instigated by the global elite to bring every man, woman and child into the snare of the New World Order. We continue to believe that the National Media censors truths like you will read in this article and we at The Conspiracy Zone continue to bring our readers truths you cannot get anywhere else:
Lindsey Williams Details “Economic Calamity” Ahead
—
(Lindsey Williams)
(This is a summary by “Tom” of a recent interview of Williams by Gianni Hayes)
Dear Friends and Family:
—
For some years now, I have been saying that the “money changers” and “banksters” in London and New York are setting us up. They’re playing a money game in which all of the marbles are on the table. It seems that this game is now in the bottom of the Ninth inning. Tonight I listened to the Reverend Lindsey Williams on American Voice Radio, hosted by Ms. Gianni Hayes. Some people will recognize his name, some won’t. I am not going to go into a lengthy bio. You will have to do that research yourself, assuming you even have an interest. I will only mention that he is the man who, because of his contacts in the oil industry, correctly predicted that the world price for oil would fall from roughly $140.00 per barrel to less than $50.00 per barrel.
He claims to be well connected to what he calls “the power elite,” and I firmly believe that he is telling the truth. But, what he calls the power elite is just one level of corporate America. He interacted with the high paid servants of the oil industry. That would be the executives of ARCO and other big oil companies when he served as chaplain for the Alaska pipeline. He knows and admits that the “real power” is much further up the food chain. Bottom line? Personally, as far as I am concerned, Reverend Williams character and credibility are unimpeachable. I think it is very important to pay attention to what he has to say.
After two hours of interview I had four legal pages of notes. I am going to relate as best I can the highlights of that interview. Some of you will get duplications because some of you are on more than one of my mailing lists. Please understand. I consider this matter to be extremely important!
This will be rough, since it will be stream of consciousness, right off of my note pad. But it is the message that is important and not the delivery.
1. The reason why the “elite” dropped the world price of oil down below $50.00 a barrel was to wage economic warfare against the Arab/ OPEC countries. “They” seek to bankrupt OPEC countries., especially the Iranians by cutting their revenues more than 75%. (Do you think that is why Mr. Chavez is so belligerent towards the USA?) Why would they do that? Because Iran and the other OPEC states are getting too strong and too wealthy.. The Iranians are running an oil bourse, that effectively sidesteps the oil markets of New York and London. (My note. Even worse they are trading oil not for dollars but for other currencies such as the Euro. This is a direct threat to the western banking system.) According to Williams, this will not be allowed to continue. This is about control!! “What is happening today has been planned for years and there are other more nefarious motives, which will be outlined below.
2. The world reserve currency is the dollar and dollar denominated assets such as U.S. Treasury Debt. The Arabs have been recycling their petro dollars into U.S. Treasury debt for thirty five years. (My comment. The Arabs/OPEC have been financing our national debt. This is per agreement with the New York Banking establishment, and the U.S. Treasury. This arrangement has been part of the world order since the collapse of the Bretton Wood Agreement in 1971. This is now coming to an end.) Now that they are being bankrupted (intentionally) the OPEC/Arab states are no longer willing or able to buy Treasury Debt. Hence, the interest on the National Debt (which now exceeds 15 Trillion dollars?) is not being financed by foreign creditors. China, India and other Asian states are doing the same thing.
“They are running from dollar denominated assets.” Therefore, the Federal Reserve is now buying up all the Treasury Debt issued by the U.S. Treasury to cover the debt maintenance on the national debt. (My Comment: this is called “fiat money” and it is highly inflationary.) (My note: to put this in perspective, the so-called bailout, which was really nothing but a heist without the guns, in the amount of 700 billion dollars, was actually in the amount of 8..5 trillion dollars. All of this sum represents more debt “created” by the Federal Reserve which is then added to the National Debt. In addition to being extremely inflationary, we will be paying interest (“tribute?”) on this debt to the banksters in perpetuity.)
3. Gold and Oil generally move in tandem i.e., when oil goes up, so does gold. This has not been the case since the oil market collapsed. Gold has shown huge relative strength to the price of oil. Because of intense world wide demand and speculation the relationship between gold and oil will no longer continue. Gold will now move independently of oil.
4. This year, 2009, the USA will face total financial collapse. The dollar will also collapse in value, and it will take years for the U.S.A. to recover.
5. OPEC has been cutting production steadily but they cannot influence the supply of oil enough to affect the world price.
6. Ms. Hayes tried to get pastor Lindsey to point the finger at a particular ethnic group. He would not do so, but much to his credit he said that the Papacy and the Jesuits had nothing to do with what was going on.
7. He said we have more than enough oil in the USA for our own needs, but the so-called “elite” as he calls them have no intention of EVER developing a major oil field in the continental U.S. or Alaska. “They” will not allow this country to become energy independent, and they intend to continue to keep us dependent on foreign oil sources. (My note: Dependency is another world for control.) Later he mentioned the field just disclosed by the USGS which is located in Montana and N. Dakota. (This I believe is the Bakken Field.) He said that it contains 320 billion barrels which is only 10% of the reserves. This oil is worth about 15 trillion dollars. (My note: in others words the 300 BB is the easy oil. It’s the oil that will flow out of the ground under its own pressure. That means total reserves of this one field using secondary and tertiary recovery techniques are probably near three trillion barrels. To put that in perspective the Saudis have reserves of about 260 Billion barrels.) One of the senators from Montana has been screaming about this to Congress. He has been totally ignored by both Congress and the media.
10. All of the Arab states are sliding into a depression. Their budget planning is based upon $80.00 oil, so they are cutting their expenditures dramatically——especially infrastructure and public works.
11. In addition to no longer buying our treasury debt, the Arab/OPEC states are now actively selling what treasury debt they hold. This is also occurring throughout Asia, especially China. This of course amounts to Trillions of dollars of Treasury debt etc. (My Note: if the Fed is now monitizing these debt instruments, which they must surely do since they are the buyer of last resort, this will also be highly inflationary.) The Arabs/OPEC/Asia are converting their dollars and dollar denominated assets to gold and other hard assets.
12. The long term goal of “these people” is to control and own everything. “They intend to break us.” (My comment: Geeeez. I am confused. Here, all along, I have been told by the media that our enemies are in the Middle East.)
13. Gasoline will remain at approximately $1.50 per gallon for the next year to a year and half. This is killing the State government gas tax revenues. Total, state tax revenues are collapsing. Expect many states to go bankrupt, especially California.
14. “They” intend to control the world price of oil by dumping massive amounts of oil on the market to keep the price down. They intend to use, among other sources, an oil field in Indonesia that “they” just brought “on line.” This field has reserves of more than 300 billion barrels. He also mentioned another field in northern Russia.
15. The ultimate objective is to “destroy the USA.” At the same time “they” seek to consolidate control over all assets of any significance. “They” already own and control, the banks, and the media. (My note: Williams did not say, but obviously, they also control the oil industry.) “They” intend to gain control of the entire auto industry. According to Williams “why not buy the auto industry? All they need to do is create the credit in a computer entry.” The takeover of the auto industry will happen when the time is right. They also seek control of all the real estate that is worth owning. According to pastor Williams, everyone is going to be paying rent by the time this thing is over. Again he emphasized that “After years of collapse they intend to own everything.”
16. Russia is a major world power. Tensions will increase between the west and Russia. Look for a return of the cold war.. (My note: he did not say it but I got the feeling that the Russians are not anxious to become part of the New World Order. Of course this oil price suppression is really hurting the Russians. They have had to devalue the Ruble seven times.)
17. “There will be no attack on Iran. There will no war with Iran.” “The American people will not stand for it.” They intend to accomplish their goal of destroying Iran by economic means. “They will accomplish their goal of destroying Iran without the need of another 911 false flag operation.”
18. “Within six to nine months we will be into full blown hyper inflation.” “Buy everything you need right NOW!!!!” “Prepare your dinner table NOW! It is going to be 1933 all over again.”
19. “The nations of the world, especially China, are dumping U.S. currency and buying gold.
20. “The reason why it is getting so hard for people to buy gold is that “they” do not want people to be able to protect themselves.” “They don’t want people to have something that is REAL.” (My note: it’s hard to find any significant quantities of gold anywhere. Silver too!)
21. “They fear people buying gold because it is something “they” can NOT control. They feel that only they, the elite, should own gold.”“They regard it as real money.”
22.Their greatest fear is that the people will “wake up” from their slumber. “In fact they are terrified.” They do not intend to impose martial law. They believe this would cause an armed revolution and that they do not want. Hmmmm. (I guess that is why the founders included the Second Amendment in the Constitution.) “A revolution means they could lose control.”
23. “The American people are terrified of Obama.” “The day after the election the gun shops in the USA were emptied by alarmed and frightened citizens.” “Wal Mart reported that the day after the election their sales of ammunition went up by 400%. It was a record for ammunition sales in a twenty four hour period. (My note: this continued for several weeks after the election.) Evidently this behavior caused a great deal of alarm.
24. “They” have given up on implementing the North American Union and are “going all the way.” The goal is total global control of everything. Global Government. Global bank. Global Currency, etc. (My note: this NWO globalism business has always included a global army, and a global religion).
Pastor Williams was asked what can we do? He made some suggestions which are not surprising. They are:
1. Get your spiritual house in order. (My note: I totally agree with Rev. Williams. At the core, this struggle is spiritual in nature. It is also a war on human consciousness. And, It is about both controlling and breaking the human spirit. That can only happen if we allow it to happen. “They” need us to surrender our God given powers to them for them to accomplish their evil deeds. Think, think, think! People must learn to use the magnificent brain that God gave us.
2. Be skeptical of everything. In the coming months accept nothing at face value. Investigate everything. To do that you will need to turn off the “electronic sewer” “they” call television. Better yet, throw the damn thing in the dump where it belongs.The electronic and print media are a wasteland designed to keep you distracted, misled, confused and misinformed. You will NEVER discover anything of value watching boobokvision. Never!!!! Trust nobody until that person has EARNED your trust. And above all, question everything, especially if it comes from people in a position of authority. And, finally recognize that “the enemy” is within. The enemies of freedom are right here. Inside the gates.)
3. Get out of debt.. He said debt is the main weapon of subversion and control used by “these people.” (My note. I totally agree with that remark unless all of your debt is unsecured and you own no real assets. Can’t squeeze blood from a stone.)
—
That was all he had to say, but I am sure everyone on this list can fill in the rest.
I would only add, that disclosure is what these parasitic cockroaches fear the most. So, feel free to circulate this memo.
Get ready. Be prepared. Protect yourself and your family. Protect your fellow Americans.
“HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH THE UNFRUITFUL WORKS OF DARKNESS BUT RATHER EXPOSE THEM”…EPH 5:11
By
J Monoco
•
02/26/2020 12:55 PM
