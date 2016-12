Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

Conspiracy Top Site List CLICK HERE FOR INFO ON EARNING AN UNLIMITED INCOME ! UPDATE : April 2nd, 2014. Watch this video of Bison leaving Yellowstone park. If another large caldera-forming eruption were to occur at Yellowstone, its effects would be worldwide. Thick ash deposits would bury vast areas of the United States, and injection of huge volumes of volcanic gases into the atmosphere could drastically affect global climate. Posted by geologist Christopher C. Sanders "I am advising all State officials around Yellowstone National Park for a potential State of Emergency. In the last week over 252 earthquakes have been observed by the USGS . We have a 3D view on the movement of magma rising underground. We have all of the pre-warning signs of a major eruption from a super volcano. – I want everyone to leave Yellowstone National Park and for 200 miles around the volcano caldera.” Normal volcanoes are formed by a column of magma – molten rock – rising from deep within the Earth, erupting on the surface, and hardening in layers down the sides. This forms the familiar cone shaped mountain we associate with volcanoes. Supervolcanoes, however, begin life when magma rises from the mantle to create a boiling reservoir in the Earth’s crust. This chamber increases to an enormous size, building up colossal pressure until it finally erupts. The explosion would send ash, dust, and sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere, reflecting the sun’s rays and creating a cold wave lasting several years. Crops in many areas would fail and many species of animals and plants would face extinction. WHEN supervolcanoes blow they can cover entire continents with ash. But how this happens has been a puzzle because wind and the initial force of the eruption are not enough to carry the ash over such long distances. Now an examination of prehistoric eruptions has come up with an answer. Supervolcanoes are classified as volcanoes that spew out more than a trillion tons of material when they erupt – equivalent to 30 Krakatoas. The Krakatoa explosion could have been heard and felt by people 1500 miles away!! Such volcanoes cannot be studied directly as the most recent was Toba in Sumatra around 71,000 years ago. So Peter Baines from the University of Melbourne, Australia, and Stephen Sparks from the University of Bristol, UK, used geological records of ash volume and magma chamber size to estimate the energy of past blasts and model the plumes they would have generated. From this they deduced that the Earth’s rotation fans ash out into a giant spinning cloud up to 6000 kilometers wide within one day. “It is a bit like a hurricane, but on a much larger scale,” Sparks says. Unfortunately the findings don’t offer a solution for surviving a future eruption, such as if the supervolcano underneath Yellowstone National Park in the US were to blow. “I’m not sure what we could do, except stay underground,” says Sparks. Look at this stocking bit of evidence showing how unstable Yellowstone Park really is and how the magnitude has intensified in the last few days: Compiled by Dee Finney: 252 Earthquakes at Yellowstone in last six days posted 3:29 a.m. 1-3-2009 18 earthquakes on January 2, 2009 12 earthquakes on January 1, 2009 58 earthquakes on December 31, 2008 23 Earthquakes on December 30, 2008 38 Earthquakes on December 29, 2008 103 Earthquakes on December 28, 2008 Yellowstone is a great smoldering pit -a caldera 30 miles across, 45 miles long, and several thousand feet deep – the ground having fallen into the huge underground cavern that was left by the earth-shaking eruptions. Lava then began oozing from the cracks to fill the still smoking caldera. The next explosion is already overdue. Typically, supervolcanoes are not mountains but depressions, huge collapsed craters called calderas, which are hard to detect. The Yellowstone caldera is 70 kilometers long and 30 km wide. Eight km beneath the Earth’s surface lies a huge magma chamber, containing vast amounts of molten rock. As pressure rises in the chamber, the surface is also rising and there is a measurable increase in heat. But experts do not know when Yellowstone will blow. Watch the video below and see what would be the impact if this Super Volcano erupts: — The areas where supervolcanoes are most likely to be found, are subduction zones, where the Earth’s plates are dipping below one another. The Pacific Rim and southeast Asia are especially vulnerable. In reality, if there is an eruption, larger than Mt. St. Helens, we would need at least a year’s worth of supplies because no food could be grown, farm lands would be useless, temperatures would drop by as much as 15 degrees. Within 3 months, the entire world would be covered by clouds. Millions of people would die – most within the surrounding 100 miles – fewer people would die from inhalation of ash as it spreads mostly east and south from the caldera in widening circles around the area. 600 miles from the caldera is not safe at all. FEMA could not handle this big an event. The U.S. economy would come to a halt. Grocery stores would empty out, airlines, trains, buses, and roads would stop. Though at the end of the film, during the last half hour, Tom Brokaw and workers at Yellowstone Park tried to make it seem like nothing is going to happen, it is already known that the scientists who are monitoring what is going on at Yellowstone is being withheld from the public. As a Bible prophecy watcher, I have been watching the Yellowstone Caldera for several years now. Yellowstone has been warming up as an earthquake hot spot in recent years, and over the past several days, it has experienced an earthquake swarm, with over 250 earthquakes shaking up the area since Friday. Earthquakes are not a recent phenomenon in the Yellowstone area. Yellowstone is a geologically active area, with thousands of hot springs and geysers dotting the landscape, indicating the presence of magma just below the surface. Why do Bible prophecy watchers care about this recent swarm of earthquakes to hit the Yellowstone caldera? The Bible specifically addresses earthquakes in Matthew 24:7, Mark 13:8, and Luke 21:11. In each of these verses, the disciples are asking Jesus about the last days, and what the signs will be when his return is near. Jesus tells them that they can recognize that time is getting short when there are nations and kingdoms rising against each other, famines, and earthquakes in various places. The recent swarm of earthquakes in the Yellowstone caldera is another earthquake sign. Now, let’s look at what the Bible says about earthquakes. First of all, Jesus only uses the word “earthquakes” three times in Scripture. They are all found in the Gospels in parallel accounts. Matthew 24:7 (NKJV) “For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in various places. Mark 13:8 and Luke 21:11 basically say the same thing. From these verses many have understood Jesus to be saying that earthquakes are a sign of the end of the world? That is not what Jesus said. Let’s back up to the beginning of Matthew 24 and see if we can understand what Jesus is saying. Matthew 24:1-3 (NKJV) Then Jesus went out and departed from the temple, and His disciples came up to show Him the buildings of the temple. 2 And Jesus said to them, “Do you not see all these things? Assuredly, I say to you, not one stone shall be left here upon another, that shall not be thrown down.” 3 Now as He sat on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to Him privately, saying, “Tell us, when will these things be? And what will be the sign of Your coming, and of the end of the age?” But Yellowstone’s significance as a sign of Christ’s return doesn’t just stop at the recent earthquakes. There are earthquakes everywhere, and under ordinary circumstances, one earthquake riddled location would be as significant as another. The Yellowstone area often experiences earthquakes. Because Yellowstone has the potential for volcanic activity as well, there are a couple of other Bible verses that have significance. Revelation 6:12 states that after the sixth seal was opened, “there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became like blood.” Revelation 8:5 tells us that “the angel took the censer, filled it with fire from the altar, and threw it to the earth. And there were noises, thunderings, lightnings, and earthquakes.” This may be very significant to the End Days with “fire and brimstone” in large quantities. In recent years it has been discovered that Yellowstone is one of a few known examples of a supervolcano. These volcanoes erupt only rarely; but with a force at least 1000 times that of ordinary volcanoes. Imagine 1,000 volcanoes all erupting in the same place at the same time. A large part of the national park area is a giant crater formed by the last explosion several thousand years ago. It is so large that it can only be seen from space. It fills most of the area covered by this map. This has only been discovered in the past few years. Now it is overdue. Humans most likely did not exist last time Yellowstone exploded but its effects are known – a herd of fossilized rhinos were found choked to death under the ash layer a thousand miles away. This was the first evidence of the size of the eruptions. Most of America was buried under several feet of volcanic ash – and there were vast amounts of choking sulfurous gases. There is a giant blob of red hot magma 8,000 meters below Yellowstone, it has been building up since the last eruption and is fed from below. It is now 50 Km long, 30 Km wide and 10 Km deep and is full of dissolved gasses at enormous pressure. The gases are the cause of the explosion that occurs once the eruption is underway – the magma pools below the surface under great pressure. When the steady build up of pressure finally forces a way through to the surface the effect is similar to removing the cork from champagne – the gases suddenly leave the liquid they were dissolved in and blow the liquid out of its container. Once an eruption starts it will accelerate until the whole pool of magma explodes, throwing at least 1000 cubic kilometers of hot material high into the atmosphere. This is likely to happen soon, the area north of the lake has bulged upwards by almost a metre in 50 years. One side of the lake is creeping into the forest as the land rises. This type of rapid change cannot continue for long without something giving way. We at TheConspiracyZone think the following analysis by Thecuttingedge is 100% accurate: The Illuminati may be planning to use the destructive nature of the Yellowstone Super Volcano as their major tool to accomplish their coveted “Re-wilding” project. What is the “Re-wilding Project”? In the Book of Revelation, God’s judgments as described in Chapters 6-19 kill two-thirds of all mankind; consistent with this figure, the Illuminati plans to kill 66% of all mankind [Constance Cumbey’s book, “A Planned Deception”, p. 164, as she quotes “Friends of the Earth”]. For every nation on earth, the Illuminati has redrawn the map, indicating where man will be allowed to live in the final stage of the New World Order, where he will be able to go for recreation, and where he will not be able to go at all under any circumstances. We have re-produced the map of the United States, depicting this scenario. As you can see from this map, the land is divided into the following zones: ‘Wilderness area’ is defined as the habitat of plants and animals. All human activity is to be forbidden. —

‘Buffer Zones’ are those areas surrounding the wilderness areas. Limited and strictly controlled, only access is to be permitted by humans. No organized activity, such as work, or homes, or cities, will be allowed. Knowing how dictatorial government works, any humans allowed to be in these Buffer Zones will probably have to be given special permits. And, of course, paramilitary forces will undoubtedly have to be patrolling these zones, enforcing the limited human access. —

'Cooperation Zones' are the only areas where humans will be allowed to live, and presumably, work. — These areas to be set aside in New World Order planning will be swept of all human living and/or development, as part of the United Nations Biodiversity Protection program, created in 1972. This plan literally conceives of setting aside huge areas of the world where no humans can live will be allowed to live or work, or play. While this plan is global and is being instituted globally, we will limit our study of it to the United States. [The entire plan is published in a report entitled, "Our Global Neighborhood: The Report of the Commission On Global Governance", Oxford University Press, ISBN 0 -19-827997-3, 410 pages long. You can order from any bookstore using the ISBN Number, above.] This plan in America is called the "Rewilding" of America. This term means to re-wild this continent. In other words, they plan to sweep aside all evidences of human endeavor, i.e., homes, businesses, structures, entire cities, allowing the land to go back to its natural state, before the wicked White Man took the land from the Native Americans (Indians). Using Presidential Directive, normally exercised through various Federal Government agencies, this "rewilding" project will be accomplished by declaring huge tracts of land completely off limits to humans. These tracts of land would be called 'reserves'. Reserves would "include wilderness areas and national parks while inner buffer zones would permit no agriculture, no more than 0.5 miles of road per square mile of land, primitive camping, and only light selection harvesting of forests. The June 25, 1993, issue of Science magazine reports that the plan calls for 23.4% of the land to be put into wilderness (no human use) and 26.2% into corridors and human buffer zones (very limited use by humans)." [Marilyn Brannan, "Special Report: The Wildlands Project Unleashes Its War On Mankind", p. 2.] This is 50% of America!!! These "re-wilding" blocs are as follows: Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona Wisconsin, Michigan Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York Portions of Virginia, West Virginia, the Carolinas, Tennessee, Georgia following major river systems Portions of Florida Remember, 50% of the United States is going to be set off limits to us nasty humans!!!! As you can see by looking at the map, the "re-wilding" bloc of Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona are planned be wiped clean of human endeavor, a plan conceivably made possible by a massive eruption of this Yellowstone Super Volcano! In the space of a few hours, days, weeks, and months, a massively exploding super volcano could wipe out the predominantly white man Industrial Civilization, a New World Order goal that might never be achieved by any other method, including the current rage of re-zoning according to United Nations regulations. While this possibility might seem too huge to be possible, we urge you to consider all the facts, including the reality that these huge land deformations which are a "reliable indicator" of an explosion are occurring at just the same time in world history as are the other elements of the Illuminati plan to produce the Antichrist. And at just the same time that the world has a marketed implantable microchip under the skin; And at just the same time that Christianity is sliding into its unbelievable apostasy, even to the point of accepting homosexuals as clergy; And at just the same time as the world's economy is going global, setting the stage for the planned meltdown so that, out of the ashes of all the world's markets, the global market of the Antichrist can arise.

