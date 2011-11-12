AMERICA: LAND OF DECEIT, HOME OF THE ILLUMINATI.

theconspiracyzone@msn.com
CHANGE! Traumatic change, EXTREME change, HUGE change! That was the major theme put forth by President elect Barack Obama which ultimately had him elected.
But what does change mean? What does Obama mean by change? Anyone who has had their head above ground for the last eight years knows what we have now isn’t working. So, CHANGE really means “Give us something else…ANYTHING else!”
A study of history will quickly reveal that Adolf Hitler and others like him who were first elected to office and shortly after became dictators were also elected to office on a campaign of CHANGE.
Satan loves the idea of change. Because if people are always is a state of CHANGE, it makes it difficult to arrive anywhere. How do you know when you get here if you don’t know where you’re going?
This last election was the most bizarre election in the history of this nation. We at The Conspiracy Zone predicted Obama would win in a landslide and that he did. 270 electoral votes were needed to win the Presidency. Obama had 338 and McCain had 145.
Obama had huge rivers of money flowing into his campaign from over seas. Why? Who was behind him? This election was different from all the others because it seemed like it was a world election. I have associates that live in Europe and the feeling was that Western Europe was more fascinated with our election than we were. They understand the worlds economy is heavily influenced by our elections.
Obama was sneaky because in the early stages of his campaign, he refused taxpayer money for his funds. Why is that significant? Because he could then raise astronomical amounts of money and thus remain audit-exempt! In other words he could hide any wrong doing.
We found the following observation from David Meyer interesting: On Election Eve as Barack Obama was preparing to celebrate, one of the featured entertainers was the ever-popular Bruce Springsteen, who sometimes refers to himself as the Jersey Devil in reference to his home state of New Jersey. On Halloween night, just a few days before the presidential election, Bruce Springsteen posted a free download of a new song on his website entitled “A Night With the Jersey Devil.” The song was about sixteen witches casting sixteen spells. As a former occultist, this is no joke to me. In witchcraft, a coven usually consists of thirteen witches. When the number grows beyond that to reach sixteen, there is now a power of three beyond thirteen to begin forming a new coven. This is called hiving off, and thus, Springsteen was singing about the expansion of witchcraft in America.
Incidentally, Bruce Springsteen is from an illuminati family. Initially, his family name was “Springs” and in typical illuminati fashion, his forefathers had it changed. They many times change their name to avoid detection.
We must also note that there will be fifteen cabinet members, plus the Vice President, who will make up the Obama sixteen! Who is this strange new President-elect, who was raised as a Muslim, and upon coming to Chicago, joined a so-called “Christian” church that does not require a Moslem to renounce his faith to be a member? Who is this sixth post-war President to be left-handed, who has read every Harry Potter book? Who is this strange one who was raised on dog meat and snake meat, and who used many drugs as a teenager, including marijuana and cocaine? Why was he given the code name Renegade by the Secret Service? Many answers to these and other questions will come forth soon.
We also know that Inauguration Day is January 20th, 2009. In astrology and witchcraft, that day is a high day, because it is the day when the sun enters the 11th sign of the zodiac, known as Aquarius. The rock group known as the Fifth Dimension had a hit song about the Age of Aquarius, when a new power would come in with a new harmony and understanding, and that it would be a time of “mystic crystal revelations.” We must also remember that the word inaugurate comes from the ancient Roman Empire, where soothsayers were called augurs. The word inaugurate literally means to take omens. It is done while facing the giant 555 foot obelisk, called the Washington Monument. The architectural word obelisk literally means shaft of Baal, which is the erect reproductive organ of Baal, the sun-god. What could be more pagan than all of this?
On the day of his inauguration, Barack Hussein Obama must stand and say the following words: “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.” But what is an oath to such a charlatan traitor, who in a speech clearly stated the following: “The Constitution is a fundamental flaw and blind spot…..”
Powerful evidence has now emerged regarding his ancestry. Eight thousand Beduin nomadic people say they have photographic and other documentary proof that Obama has Arab blood from the Beduin tribe and came from these tribes of nomadic Arabs of northern Israel. He is also one-quarter white and one-quarter Kenyan. This Beduin connection would make him a descendant of Abraham through Ishmael and a descendant of Esau through the Idumeans and Edomites. The Herodian Dynasty came from this race, including Herod the baby killer, who ruled at the time when Jesus was born. In Hebrew, the word “Barak” without the added letter “C” means lightning.
When Revelation, chapter 13, tells us of the antichrist causing fire to come down from heaven, the Greek word used there for fire means lightning. Why did the news media on election night keep saying that America and all the other countries were “electrified by Obama’s rise in the polls?” We also know that Obama’s home state of Illinois has a state lottery with one game called “Pick Three.” The numbers for the evening draw on the day he was elected were 6-6-6! It’s almost as if some of the same spirits that were in Adolf Hitler are now in Barack Obama. Why did Obama take his campaign to Berlin, Germany, and stand in the Tier garden with his right arm stiffened and raised to 45 degrees in a Hitler-like salute? Why did thousands of Germans who gathered there return that salute, which is forbidden by law in Germany? Why did Obama give his one-world speech from a place in Berlin where five streets come together at a place called the Big Star? (BELOW).
As the Federal Government continues their quest for the New World Order, the people suffer. Is all that is happening now with the “bailouts” planned for the same time as Obama being elected?
Let’s look at the a little further. First, you have to understand, what we are seeing are not “bailouts” It is a deliberate attempt the illuminati factions to control America’s banking system. They did it by artificially raising the price of oil to a ridiculous $150 a barrel. That collapsed the economy. Then the government could step in and take control of the banking system. They are in the process now of taking control of the U.S. automotive industry. Do you see what’s going on here? The evil goal is to control everything! They will next try to take over the airlines industry and then all private businesses. Also, remember this. Dark complected people are not the “minority” on this planet. They are the “majority” That is one reason why the illuminists want a “dark completed” man in office now to suck the “majority” of the world into illuminati philosophy….PEOPLE! YOU CAN’T MISS IT, JUST OPEN YOUR EYES!!!!
Watch for a “terrorist” event which collapses the airline industry only to watch the Federal Government “bail” them out too. They tried this once before with the events of 9/11.
Obviously, the government is intentionally destroying our economy to make way for the new electronic beast money system. We are watching this systematically happen before our very eyes. Anyone with a properly working brain knows that you cannot repair our current system of credits and currencies. The Illuminati-controlled Federal Government has no intentions or expectations in that direction. They are preparing the way for the second beast of Revelation, chapter thirteen, who will cause everyone to receive the mark of the beast in order to buy or sell anything.
Yes, America we will see a CHANGE but it will not be the change you are looking for.
Timothy 3:13 we read as follows: “But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived.”
“HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH THE UNFRUITFUL WORKS OF DARKNESS BUT RATHER EXPOSE THEM”…EPH 5:11
e3 wrote on 02/03/2009 04:12 AM
If you are going to post things saying that "Powerful evidence has now emerged regarding his ancestry. Eight thousand Beduin nomadic people say they have photographic and other documentary proof that Obama has Arab blood from the Beduin tribe and came from these tribes of nomadic Arabs of northern Israel." YOU SHOULD HAVE OVERWHELMINGLY BEEN ABLE TO POST THE PHOTOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE! Otherwise, stop with the Star Magazine style GOSSIP! WHERE IS THE EVIDENCE???? "He is also one-quarter white" ( SO HE HAD 3 OTHER MOTHERS? STANLEY ANN DUNHAM WAS A WHITE WOMAN FROM ENGLISH, SCOTTISH, IRISH, FRENCH, GERMAN & NETHERLANDS ANCESTRY.. SHE WAS NOT 1/4 WHITE.. get it together and CEASE with the copy and paste blogging.. where is your research & critical thinking.. what you wrote is stupid and makes no sense! "and one-quarter Kenyan." <--- I could literally PEE on myself laughing at the blatant stupidity and ridiculousness of this statement.. was the sperm that fertilized his mother's egg, split up between 3 other men? HE HAS ONE FATHER WHO IS 100% KENYAN UNLESS YOU CAN PROVE, KEYWORD PROVE OTHERWISE.. THE LUO TRIBE he is descended from ARE NOT ARABS!! THEY ARE KENYANS, BLACK AS NIGHT ALMOST.. if his father was only PARTLY Kenyan, HE WOULD BE ABOUT OBAMA'S SKINCOLOR! This Beduin connection ( AGAIN, NOT ONE SHRED OF PROOF, JUST HERE SAY AND GOSSIP!) would make him a descendant of Abraham through Ishmael and a descendant of Esau through the Idumeans and Edomites. <<-- (NO EVEIDENCE, NO EVIDENCE!! PROPAGANDA ALERT, NOT VERY GOOD PROPAGANDA AT THAT!!)The Herodian Dynasty came from this race, including Herod the baby killer, who ruled at the time when Jesus was born. In Hebrew, the word “Barak” without the added letter “C” means lightning. -- UGH! WHAT-EVER!!!
Joe Monoco wrote on 02/03/2009 05:31 AM
I just love posts like this! First off, you don't have the slightest idea of what the term "evidence" means. When we talk of "ancestry" It is NEVER and I MEAN NEVER photographic! Try to prove that your mom and dad had you...Photographically...Should there have been a Playboy photographer in your mom and dads bed? Are you really that stupid? Are are you just trying to get some air time? Get a clue! Evidence comes from documents, testimony from relatives etc... which we provide. Not from photographs! Copy and paste?...Prove it! that is our research! Our writings! Where did we cut and paste? Photograph it and prove it as you say! Where is YOUR research? Back your own statements! You never will because you know why? YOU CAN'T!! You can't even spell. The way you spell "Barack" is ummm "Barack" Not "Barak" Like you say. Dude..Your lucky We responded to your post you are so mis-informed, hypocritical and downright stupid!!! Don't post again because it wil be deleted! This forum is for intelligent people who do their homework and have thought provoking ideas..Not for people like you who bore the readers and administators of this site. Let me tell you how dumb I know this person is. Even though I told them not to post again, they will to try to get their point across only to have us delete it ......Watch this comment section and I will once again prove I am right as I always do......Joe Monoco
Rick Miler wrote on 05/05/2010 08:44 PM
You know we as a planet are under attack by groups some people call them globalists and whatever,they just don't see past their nose's and you can see the fingerprints of the Illuminati all over the planet. I have been telling people about them and their splinter groups since 1968 and most of them either consider me a radical or just look at me with a blank stare or flat out don't don't believe me,but I still tell people about the threat to the planet as a whole by these groups. Keep on talking and telling people through your site but I fear these groups have pretty much smoked screened the truth through our government and other means,when you can instill fear in people you pretty much have them under your control and they are doing a good job of it unfortunately.