THE OSAMA BIN LADEN 9/11 LIE: AMERICA'S GRAND DECEPTION CONTINUES

OSAMA BIN LADEN HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THE ATTACKS ON 9

Also, ask yourselves this—If the United States government thought Bin Laden carried out the attacks, then why was he never indicted?

Without a doubt, the biggest lie ever thrust on the American people were the events of 9/11, 2001. We at The Conspiracy Zone like to give you information not readily available anywhere else. The deception of 9/11 is covered extensively throughout the internet. So, we won’t go into all the lies the illuminati have tried to get the American public to swallow, but we will recap some of the most blatant, outlandish falsehoods that have been out there for public consumption that even a 3rd grader could see through.

LIE NUMBER 1 :

OSAMA BIN LADEN .

The original Boogie man. This man is supposed to have orchestrated this whole bonanza from a cave in Afghanistan, but in reality, the United States is trying to keep this man on life support to perpetuate it’s evil agenda! We are supposed to believe that this man is still on the run and has been for 7 years! We are supposed to believe that he puts out audio tapes and video tapes whenever he pleases, runs them on Arab television, Al Jazera, threatens the United States with more violence and all the greatest intelligence in our military can’t figure out just where this darned guy is. To start with, Osama Bin Laden was originally known as Tim Osman (BELOW RIGHT ). Only later would we know him as Osama Bin Laden. “Tim Osman” was the name assigned to him by the CIA for his tour of the U.S. and U.S. military bases, in search of political support and armaments. There is some evidence that Tim Osman … visited the White House. There is certainty that Tim Osman toured some U.S. military bases, even receiving special demonstrations of the latest equipment. Why hasn’t this been reported in the major media? One thing we do know is that the U.S. government is faking videotapes of the man now known as Osama Bin Laden. BUT! low and behold! Check out his videos! Even the average 2nd grader can see the picture on the far left is a fake and the two pictures on the left of the 4 picture grid are fakes and look NOTHING like the real Bin Laden in the two pictures to the right of the grid. The people who faked these videos didn’t even try to find a guy that really looked like the real Bin Laden. The phony fat Bin Laden fake looks more like Grady from Sanford and Son. These fakes from 2004 and 2007, (ABOVE), also don’t look a thing like the real Bin Laden,( RIGHT ).

A leading expert on Osama Bin Laden has officially gone on the record saying that he believes the so called “9/11 Confession” tape, released shortly after the attacks, is an outright fake that has been used by US intelligence agencies to deflect attention from “conspiracy theories” about 9/11.

Professor Bruce Lawrence, head of Duke University’s Religious Studies program, joined Kevin Barrett on his radio show (gcnlive.com, 2/16/2007, first hour) in his first public interview since comments he made last year indicating that he believes Bin Laden may be dead and that many of the newer tapes are either fake or consist of old audio and video.

The “Confession” video, played in the wake of the attack on Afghanistan in December 2001, was magically found in a house in Jalalabad after anti-Taliban forces moved in. It featured a fat Osama laughing and joking about how he’d carried out 9/11. The video was also mistranslated in order to manipulate viewer opinion and featured “Bin Laden” praising two of the hijackers, only he got their names wrong.

This Osama also uses the wrong hand to write with and wears gold rings, a practice totally in opposition to the Muslim faith.

Despite the fact that the man in the video looks nothing like Bin Laden, the CIA stood by the video whilst many, including Professor Lawrence now, have declared it an outright fake. Let’s take a closer look:

Osama Bin Laden has been dead since at least early 2002. THERE IS NO AL QAEDA !!! That is a lie cooked up by the New World Order elite so they can keep you in fear, take away your rights, and invade and occupy any country they want to because “Al Qaeda” is hiding there. As a matter a fact, before he died, Bin Laden was weak and frail. He looked nothing like the robust fakes you saw earlier. We’ve also included a credible French magazine that reported he died in August of 2002..

French regional daily L’Est Republican, published in Nancy, quoted a document from France’s DGSE foreign intelligence service as saying the Saudi secret services were convinced that Bin Laden had died of typhoid in Pakistan in late August of 02.(BELOW).

— LIE NUMBER 2 :

THERE WERE 19 HIJACKERS WHICH HIJACKED FOUR PLANES THEN COMMITTED SUICIDE BY RUNNING THOSE JETS INTO THE WORLD TRADE CENTERS , THE PENTAGON AND THEN CRASHING ONE IN AN OPEN FIELD IN PENNSYLVANIA :

Big lie! Ask yourself this simple question. If the hijackers were incinerated in the fireball of the crash and the witnesses were incinerated along with them. How were the authorities able to come up with nice, neat drivers license type pictures of the alleged hijackers within 48 hours? How could they have figured out who they were? There was no one alive to identify them, correct? And, remember, there is no record of any of these men in the original flight manifests! On top of that, the government claimed they all had fake ID’s! Think for a second of the impossibility for anyone to identify these men. There were NO HIJACKERS !! As a matter of fact, 8 are still alive!! Google “9/11 hijackers still alive” and read their story: 9/11 HIJACKERS STILL ALIVE : Now, ask yourselves this, why are there no Arab names on the passenger list for the planes used in the September 11, 2001 attack on America? American Airlines Flight 11, United Airlines Flight 175, American Airlines Flight 77, and United Airlines Flight 93? Even the FBI admitted that they “are unsure about the hijackers identity”.

Why is the “terrorist ringleader Mohamed Atta” not listed on the passenger list for American Airlines Flight 11? If he checked in under an alias, then why isn’t that name listed? The fact remains that the flight manifests don’t account for 19 hijackers at all…..under any names. See: FLIGHT MANIFESTS AND PASSENGER LISTS

We understand that the passenger list published by the Associated Press on September 17, 2001 is based on information supplied by “family members, friends, co-workers and law enforcement.” How could “law enforcement” miss all the Arab names?

Yet on September 28, 2001 – seventeen days after the attack – the FBI found a will and burial instructions, in Mohamed Atta’s suitcase that Atta had checked for the American Airlines Flight 11 from Boston to Los Angeles, but which was never loaded on the plane.

Here’s an interesting analysis from Dr. James Fetzer who has studied the events of 9/11 in depth. He’s also been on ABC, NBC, CBS and MSNBC stating his position that “hijackers” didn’t exist on 9/11.

Are we to believe that Mohamed Atta’s suitcase bore his name, but his ticket was purchased under a different name? If so what is that other name, and is it on the passenger list? If the suitcase bore a non-Arab name, why did the FBI open it? Wouldn’t it have been returned to the family of the ticketed passenger? By the way, is it just me or does this picture of Atta (or whoever he is) appear to you like he’s trying not to laugh at this whole farce? (BELOW).

The 585 page report of the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States appears to be silent on these issues. Why? It is also odd that in the case of American Airlines Flight 11, for example, CNN states at the top that there were 92 people on board, while the provided list only contains 86 names. Every flight has a similar discrepancy – United Flight 93, for example, is said to have had 45 people on board, while the attached list only contains 33 names, none of them belonging to the hijackers. How did the list-compiler know that there were 45 people on board, and what possible reason is there for not simply releasing the flight manifests? Do they want us to assume that the hijackers somehow boarded the planes without checking in and if so, why haven’t United and American Airlines been penalized for such security lapses? Again I remind you of investigator Robert Mueller’s statement, “there is no legal proof to prove the identities of the suicidal hijackers.” Well, once again it should be painfully obvious that there was NOT any hijackers involved with the events of 9/11! Do you really believe that Bin Laden, is capable of orchestrating a military strike of this nature from the out-backs of one of the most backward, impoverished countries on the planet?

How the CIA , FBI, US Military, and the other secret organizations which we are not told about, knew nothing of this pending attack, and were unable to stop it.

Then, lo-and-behold, they became unbelievably efficient in rounding up all sorts of Arab suspects, in different countries even, within days.

Do you really believe that a video on how to fly a Boeing, and a copy of the Koran is left in a car by a hijacker, and “conveniently” found by the previously inept law-enforcement agencies within hours of the disaster – amongst the thousands of cars that would be parked at a major airport?

Do you really believe that an Arab passport of one of the hijackers on one of the planes could have been “conveniently” found at the sight after that fireball and collapse of rubble, in which they are still trying to find five thousand bodies?

Isn’t it convenient that Bush was in Florida at the time? One doesn’t want to be around if something goes wrong and the White House is hit, when you’ve orchestrated such an elaborate plan.

So why wasn’t the White House hit? Well too many of the people who concocted this elaborate plan are housed there.

But isn’t it “convenient” to put out propaganda through your CNN mouthpiece that the plane which crashed in Pennsylvania was destined for the White House?

— Look at this absurd picture supposedly taken at Dulles airport of a hijacker being frisked (BELOW). The airport security video is a fake made by the U.S. government. How do we know? All security cameras have dates and time codes on them. Oh, except for security cameras that have anything to do with 9/11 I mean…..Notice how all the actors in this fake stay out of the way in the foreground so we can all get a good look at the “hijacker”.......ridiculous!

Those planes that hit the World Trade Center towers were remote controlled and most likely cruise missiles dressed up to resemble planes. Look at the pictures below of what a real 767 looks like and the plane with the bomb attachment that hit the trade centers. Look how the body of the 9/11 plane is fat and not sleek like a real plane and more resembles the cruise missile picture, (BELOW).

Look at the body structure of a real 767: (BELOW LEFT ) compared to the planes that hit on 9/11: (BELOW RIGHT )...

The one that hit the Trade Center apparently had some kind bomb attached to it, (BELOW).

Look at the blue and white picture of a REAL 767 (ABOVE). It has a smooth underside. Now look at the fake 767 that hit on 9/11 (RIGHT). See the unnatural bulge (A NAPALM BOMB ) in the center? Also take note it’s not even shaped like a real plane! Note the wedge shape with the rear of the place significantly larger than the front. This is NOT the design shape of a real 767! Now, let’s look at what a napalm bomb would look like before they attached it to the plane. (BELOW).

The reason we believe this was most likely a napalm bomb is it would explain the unnatural fireball, (BELOW).

Are you starting to get the picture yet? Well, to take this even further, let’s look at what a napalm bomb explosion looks like from Vietnam.

It has a distinct orange and black fireball which is way different that an explosion from a plane crash. Do you see that? You REALLY should be getting this now. In comparison, let’s look at how a real plane crash looks at impact, (that haven’t been wired with explosives). There is not much of fire immediately. There is mostly just smoke and debris. This was taken at impact of a commercial plane crash in Madrid. (BELOW).

Okay, back to the lie about the hijackers, on the original flight manifests, all passengers were accounted for but there were no hijackers names or any alias names or any Arabic names on the flight manifests. In other words, the original flight manifests were 19 names short…......Opps! The people that faked this whole thing forgot to add the alleged hijackers to the flight manifest…DOHHH!!

LIE NUMBER 3 :

HIJACKERS CRASHED A COMMERCIAL 767 PLANE INTO THE PENTAGON :

Really? Let’s look at the Pentagon immediately after it was hit. Do you see a plane? The building initially was completely intact…just on fire.

Even after part of the wall collapsed…....Ummm still no plane… As a matter of fact, A real plane would have been way too large for the impact area…

HERE ’S THE PENTAGON SMOKING GUN PICTURE . IF YOU REALLY THINK A 767 JET TRAVELING AT 400 mph DID THIS DAMAGE , THEN YOU DON ’T NEED TO BE ON THIS WEBSITE , YOU NEED TO BE ARGUING THAT PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING IS REAL : (BELOW).

As a matter of fact, let’s close this debate once and for all. let’s look at a videotape taken from a Hotel across the street from the Pentagon at the time of the explosion which clearly shows the explosion without the presence of any plane:

Now check out the first reports on 9/11. Even CNN reported that NO PLANE HIT THE PENTAGON !

LIE NUMBER 4 :

PASSENGERS FOUGHT WITH HIJACKERS AND THE RESULT WAS THE FLIGHT 93 CRASH IN PENNSYLVANIA :

Let’s look at the crash site…(CLICK TO ENLARGE )

Do you see a plane?

(CLICK ON EACH OF THESE PICTURES ..IF YOU SEE A PLANE … PLEASE TELL ME !)

Do the original investigators at the scene look like they see a plane?

I’m sorry, but if I go to a plane crash site immediately following the accident..

I expect to see a crashed plane…but call me crazy.

By the way, if you don’t know what a real plane crash looks like..we’ve added 5 plane crash pics (BELOW) outside of 9/11. Funny how REAL crashes look outside of 9/11. You can actually see a plane!.. AMAZING HOW THAT IS ISN ’T IT?

LIE NUMBER 5 :

THE TWIN TOWERS FELL BECAUSE OF BURNING JET FUEL :

Let’s get this straight. Buildings don’t turn to dust in a little over an hour and fall in their own footprints because of anything….... except explosives that take out the structure of the building. Jet fuel does NOT burn even close to the 3000 degrees required to melt steel. Jet fuel burns at about 800 degrees and most of that was consumed in the initial fireball! Let’s look at a woman who was trying to get help, standing where the airliner hit! Her hair isn’t on fire and she is completely healthy and perfectly fine. The fire was not only not hot enough to melt steel, it wasn’t even hot enough to be lethal to humans. This women has been identified as Edna Cintron. (BELOW). You won’t hear her name on the local or national media. But her name needs to be heard! Her life was lost because of this big lie perpetrated against this nation by illuminists! And her picture is proof positive of what we have been telling you all along! Please remember her! She unknowingly laid down her life so you would know what the truth is!!!! For us at The Conspiracy Zone, her story reminds us of the little boy that went to the beach after a massive wave. He started to throw Starfish back into the ocean. Someone close to him said “Son, you can’t help all those fish.” His reply was as he threw one back into the ocean, “No, but I can help this one!” So, we can’t help all the murder victims of 9/11, but we can get Edna’s story out. McLennan Edna Cintron was born on October 14, 1954. She was 46 years old. Born in Puerto Rico, She was brought to New York by her mother when she was about five. They were poor. She made it through the 11th grade, but did not graduate from high school. (Recently, she was going to school to prepare herself for a GED , a test that is the equivalent of a high school diploma and is crucial to career advancement.)

Make sure and read: THE TWIN TOWERS WERE BROUGHT DOWN BY BOMBS INSIDE THE BUILDINGS

Her husband, William, worked as a doorman at an apartment building on the swanky Upper East Side, five days a week, from 7am to 3pm. Then, each work day after three, he drove to the Harlem flower shop they jointly owned, Sweet William’s Florist, where he labored until 8pm. He was at the florist’s on Saturdays, and Edna joined him there often on Sundays.

For Edna Cintron and her husband, William, every evening fit into a comforting routine. “She had everything prompt, clean, neat, organized,” Mr. Cintron, a 44-year- old doorman, said of his 46-year-old wife, an administrative assistant for Marsh & McLennan. “She would come out of work, come home, cook, make sure that when I would come out of work there was food on the table and everything. And every night we would have ice cream and we would watch TV.”

That simple routine in their home in East Elmhurst, Queens, was remarkable, Mr. Cintron said, because they each had been homeless, and in their 12 years of marriage they had struggled with his alcoholism. “We started from the bottom,” he said, “and we worked our way all the way up to the top,” even opening a florist business, Sweet William’s, in East Harlem.

Mr. Cintron said that his wife had given him the courage to go to detox and that last January he celebrated 12 years of sobriety. “She made sure that she kept me in check,” he said. “She made sure that I did the things I was supposed to do. She was a very, very strong woman because she would put her foot down.

“She was more like a mother to me. She would make sure that I would eat right and she would make sure that no one would manipulate me. So she was also my backbone. She made me strong. She made me who I am today.”

Edna Cintron had one more courageous act to her credit in her abbreviated life. She ventured out to take a look at the world moments before it came crushing down and in that act demonstrated for all of us the lie that the WTC ’s collapsed because of a blazing inferno. THESE BUILDINGS FELL BECAUSE OF A CONTROLLED DEMOLITION !!! You can even see “cutter charges” from bombs inside the buildings that took down these towers.

Oh, and one more thing, let’s not forget that World Trade center 7 also came crashing down 6 hours AFTER the twin towers collapsed. Remember World Trade Center 7 was NOT hit by a plane but just turned to powder anyway. (BELOW). The laws of physics must have been suspended for a day. LIE NUMBER 6 :

THE UNITED STATES MILITARY WAS CAUGHT OFF GUARD :

Let me tell you something. Washington D.C. is the most secure city on the planet!! Especially the area around the Pentagon. Experts in military personnel are on on duty 24/7,they have radar, night vision cameras, they record every inch around that place 24/7!! They have the most advanced security technology in the world!! No one was caught off guard. The military were given stand down orders by Donald Rumsfeld and Dick Cheney. Let me tell you how obvious this was that many people knew in advance.

Let’s look at a rap group called the COUP . (BELOW RIGHT )

This album was released in May of 2001…5 MONTHS BEFORE THE ATTACKS !! One guy is activating a radio…which is what the REAL criminals used to activate the explosives around the twin towers on 9/11.

The other one has two sticks obviously orchestrating this event! NOW , LOOK AT THE PICTURE (LEFT) OF THE ACTUAL EVENT PUBLISHED BY TIME MAGAZINE !.....YOU’LL SEE IT ’S THE EXACT SAME FRAMING AND EXPLOSION AS THE RAP GROUP COUP PUT ON THEIR CD !!!!!!! REMEMBER , THAT ALBUM COVER WAS CREATED FIVE MONTHS BEFORE THE PICTURE ON THE LEFT WAS TAKEN !!!!! ARE YOU GETTING THIS YET ? LET ’S MAKE SURE YOU DON ’T MISS THIS …. LET ’S BLOW THESE PICTURES UP SO YOU CAN SEE IT AGAIN , (BELOW LEFT IS THE ACTUAL 9 /11 CRASH ….BELOW RIGHT IS THE ILLUMINATI RAP GROUP “COUP” WHICH WAS MADE FIVE MONTHS BEFORE 9 /11!!!!!!!!!). THIS IS ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT “PROOFS” YOU WILL EVER SEE !!

You can bet that if a rap group knows about this in advance…The President, the Defense Secretary, Norad and even the Pentagon know too!! Keep this in mind. This is not an ordinary rap group. They were put together by the power elite and the people they put on the cover are images which will be acceptable to certain parts of the population. They even named them COUP !!! Do you see it! The illuminati and the power elite are pulling a COUP to take this nation over!!! And they are even arrogant enough to telegraph their punches beforehand!

*You can even check it out here on Snopes.com. They even have to admit the album was done before the events of 9/11! Also, read their explanation and see how they even have a hard time explaining this…

Need more proof Entertainment insiders knew of 9/11 in advance? Look at the short video below:

THE CULT OF 9 /11

The bizarre thing about the events of 9/11 is the number of people who still believe the ridiculous “official story.” There are people who in spite of looking at airtight evidence like you have just seen, still can’t see the truth. One such person responded in the “Comment” section below. The reason lies in the same practice as those used by Cults. The same “cult mentality” is used in the events of 9/11 to brainwash people with such magnitude, that they can no longer see the truth even when it’s right in front of them. The reason is because the human brain is based more on pattern matching than on logic.

Repetition is also heavily used by cults. The human mind is not a computer. It is a biological organ that can do some logical processing. It is actually more based on pattern recognition than on logic, and that’s something that cult leaders have learned (through pattern recognition) that works on people. Advertising and propaganda work the same way. There is the BIG LIE theory that if you tell a lie over and over again that people will start to believe it. I’ve heard the big lie theory so many times that I am beginning to believe it; demonstrating that it does work.

The human brain has only so much space. Some people say we only use 1/10 of our brains. If we do have vast memory storage we certainly don’t have equal access to that storage and the part of our minds that we have the most access to are the parts that we think about the most. Cult leaders exploit that using repetition so that their message is always in the top of the mind. Their message then interconnects with the rest of the individual’s life experiences and connects itself deep into the individual’s self identity. It is like a poisoning of the mind where belief becomes dominant and rational thinking atrophies. The mind loses it’s ability to reason and reprograms itself to parrot the message of the cult. The cult becomes like a virus that consumes the individual and the person becomes a sock puppet.*

We are what we think. It is what our mind does and what we dwell on that makes us who we are. Our mental processes, our thoughts, are the way we experience reality. The sum total of all the thoughts in our life represents our life experience. If we become a sock puppet then we are surrendering our life experience to someone else. We are being cheated out of what little existence we have. Time is something that is precious to us. We live to be real in the sacred moment.

As realists, we do not use repetition to convince people to believe false information on faith. Our message, is to spend time dwelling on reality. Thinking about reality and coming up with new ideas is healing to the mind. It pushes out the dogma and reprograms the brain to think in a healthy way. We want people to spend their mental time wondering about things, questioning things to test if they are real.

And that is the distinction between reality based thinking and blind faith thinking. Cults prohibit questioning, thinking, doubt, and scrutiny. They are not intellectually accountable. Their belief system falls apart when subjected to reason. In contrast our beliefs are subject to doubt and scrutiny. If what we believe in falls apart we learn from that and fix our mistakes. And if it doesn’t fall apart then we can have an earned faith in what we believe in because our truth is purified by accountability.

The mind is an imperfect tool. It’s not a computer. It’s hard wired to survive and do the things it needs to do to make that happen. Logic is something that is really learned, and can be learned wrong. And logic is only as good as the information that you trust. So the accuracy of what you believe isn’t as much a function of how smart you are, but what information you trust. That’s why cults are filled with smart people who really should know better, but yet they don’t. One big lie is that the media is impartial. More lies are that CNN , MSNBC, NBS , CBS and ABC are credible news sources you can trust. Another huge lie is our government would never orchestrate something like 9/11…..only bad people from other countries do that…..do you see where we are going with this?

Because society is so complex we are required to take in information on trust that we can’t process ourselves. There just isn’t enough hours in the day to think about everything. So what we believe isn’t a result of logical processes, but a result of what information we choose to trust….like the 6:00 news. Our view of reality is distorted through the media and all those associated with it.

Because our brains must link into the group mind (media), most of us have evolved, for better or worse, to put the group conclusions ahead of our own. After all, one might ask, how can all these people be wrong? If this were wrong surely someone would have figured it out. Can millions of people all be fooled? As it turns out – yes they can. You should be seeing that by now. All you have to do is remember Nazi Germany. The fact that there are multiple fictional stories with millions of followers proves that. Make sure and read our article: “THE MOON LANDING HOAX .” But it is also so disappointing to realize that we humans are such a gullible species. If you start with bad information and apply logic to it then you get the logical conclusion based on the bad information you started with.

So who is the real enemy?

Over 170 million people were slaughtered by governments during the 20th century. Ten million died in World War I and fifty million died in World War II. Of those who were killed during World War II, almost 70% were civilians. This so-called collateral damage was a consequence of the bombing by Britain and America.87 Then there was Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, a potential war in Iran and the unpublicized CIA wars. Yet, many citizens, rather than focusing on America’s brutality, claim that Islam is violent.

The Muslims are not the enemy. They don’t extort usury through the Federal Reserve; they aren’t manufacturing population-reducing vaccines and GMO seeds; they didn’t devise our abortion laws (about fifty million dead); they didn’t bail out the banks; they didn’t create the Department of Homeland Security and impose the PATRIOT Act; they aren’t wiretapping our private conversations or scanning us at the airport; they didn’t impose godless Communism on several countries and cause the death of millions of innocent people; they haven’t instituted the draconian healthcare laws; they have not orchestrated the nation’s economic crashes; they have not deindustrialized the nation and outsourced so many jobs; they haven’t wiped out the middle class by passing trade laws like NAFTA ;88 and they haven’t foreclosed on thousands of homes; they are not the reason thousands of people live in tent cities; they haven’t developed depleted uranium weapons. Instead of worrying about a mosque, consider what’s going on behind the closed doors at the Federal Reserve, the Pentagon, the Senate and House chambers, the CFR , the State Department, the UN or dozens of other places. The Muslims didn’t instigate the attacks on the USS Liberty or the USS Cole and they didn’t orchestrate the highly organized attack in Manhattan on 9/11.

But, for now, let’s leave you with the immortal words and wisdom of that satan worshiping puppet Donald Rumsfeld:(CLICK BELOW ). Well, I have one word for you Donald…........WHAT?

THE DECEPTION CONTINUES!!!! THE BUSH FAMILY AND BIN LADEN FAMILY NOT ONLY KNOW EACH OTHER…BUT ARE BUSINESS PARTNERS!!!!

While thousands of human beings lie buried under tons of rubble in devastated Manhattan, the U.S. and Britain have launched a massive bombing attack on Afghanistan. Among the declared targets: electrical power facilities (1), clearly an attack on civilians. Hundreds of thousands of terrorized human beings are fleeing into the cold countryside, carrying with them nothing but their poverty. Among the weapons employed by Infinite Justice: Tomahawk missiles, which are partly composed of deadly Depleted Uranium. U.S. and British soldiers and Afghan civilians take note: Afghan Syndrome may be just around the corner. (2)

But some folks are doing OK.

Below we have reprinted an article from the ‘Wall Street Journal’. It reveals that Saudi Binladin Group, the conglomerate owned by Osama bin Laden’s family, has invested in:

“Carlyle Group, a well-connected Washington merchant bank specializing in buyouts of defense and aerospace companies.” (‘WSJ,’ 27 September 2001) Which is owned by the Bush’s as well..

Through his lofty position at Carlyle and as a consultant, George Bush Sr. is closely linked to the bin Ladens. As are other powerhouse U.S. politicians.

Given that Carlyle’s business is “defense,” the Bushes and bin Ladens may well profit handsomely from the current war.

There has been no outcry in the mass media about this. No U.S. newspaper has picked up the WSJ story. Nor has CNN or Fox.

At first, Bush spokeswoman Jean Becker told the ‘Wall Street Journal’ that her boss had met with the bin Ladens only once.

But “after being read the ex-president’s subsequent thank-you note” the original “only once” claim was revised. In other words, she got caught in a lie and switched to a new story:

“President Bush does not have a relationship with the bin Laden family,” says Ms. Becker. “He’s met them twice.” (‘WSJ,’ 27 September 2001)

Once, twice, who’s counting?

Clearly a) Bush has a guilty conscience, otherwise why not tell the truth? And b) since he’s clearly in stonewall-mode there is no reason to believe there weren’t more meetings with the bin Ladens. How many more? Who knows? But his spokeswoman’s behavior shows this: if Bush did have more meetings, he surely won’t come clean unless confronted with proof.

A U .S. inquiry into bin Laden family business dealings could brush against some big names associated with the U.S. government. Former President Bush said through his chief of staff, Jean Becker, that he recalled only one meeting with the bin Laden family, which took place in November 1998. Ms. Becker confirmed that there was a second meeting in January 2000, after being read the ex-president’s subsequent thank-you note. “President Bush does not have a relationship with the bin Laden family,” says Ms. Becker. “He’s met them twice.”

President George W. Bush was directly linked to the Bin Ladens two decades ago. His longtime friend James W. Bath, who met Mr. Bush when they were both pilots in the Air National Guard, acted as a Texas business representative for Osama’s older brother, Salem bin Laden, from 1976 to 1988, when Salem died in a plane crash. Mr. Bath brought real-estate acquisitions and other deals that belonged to Salem bin Laden, an ebullient man who headed the family construction business. Mr. Bath generally received a 5% interest as his fee, and was sometimes listed as a trustee in related corporate documents. Mr. Bath acknowledged that during the same period he invested $50,000 in two funds controlled by Mr. Bush.

Among the properties that Salem bin Laden bought on Mr. Bath’s recommendation was the Houston Gulf Airport, a lightly used airfield in League City, Texas, 25 miles east of Houston. But Mr. bin Laden’s hope that it would develop a major overflow airport for Houston never materialized, in part due to concern over wetlands. Ever since his death, his estate has sought to sell the airfield, without success. Today, it is still on the market.

Wall Street Journal, 2001 Reprinted for Fair Use Only** —

All the evidence now proves Bush’s committed Treason and killed 3,000 Americans on 9-11-2001 to wrap America in a Patriotic Fever & War Flag, in order to convince Americans it is OK for U.S., and The Bush Crime Family to attack Sovereign Nations for their Oil. To enrich themselves and cover their Oil Debt, that the Bushes have tied to their National Banks, at the cost of lives of Americas young Military and the deaths of innocent men, women, and children. This is mass murder and war crimes, in violations of American and International Laws. The Bush’s now can be compared to Adolph Hitler, and immediately arrested and tried for their Genocide. Stew Webb Feb. 12, 2005. AMERICA !!! WAKE UP !!! YOU ’RE BEING HAD !!!

For any skeptics who doubt the ruling elite are trying to establish a “New World Order”, which is what the events of 9/11 was really about, let’s take you now to a clip of George Bush Sr. admitting that very thing: