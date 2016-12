Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

What you are about to read will be extremely upsetting and shocking. We at The Conspiracy Zone think it is important to get this hidden practice exposed. Without a doubt, the most disgusting and sickening practice this world has ever known is the practice of Mind Control.

We are not talking about subliminal mind manipulation we are exposed to on a daily basis. What we are talking about is a practice which started with the mystery religions in ancient Egypt. From there it evolved and was practiced in ancient Babylon. In modern times, one of the most disgusting humans which ever lived took it to a whole new level. We’re talking about the evil Nazi scientist Josef Mengele. (BELOW).

From there Allen Dulles, former head of the CIA adopted this practice and it is in use to this very day at many United States military institutions. Mind control is also known as satanic ritual abuse and Near Death Torture. The purpose is to fracture the mind of the individual being tortured to create MPD or Multiple Personality Disorder.

The mind can’t handle the abuse the victim is put through so the brain blocks it out creating amnesia walls. It is in these blank parts of the brain now formed in the victim where the programming in set. The victim then is sent to do horrifying tasks the person would not normally do…such as prostitution, assassinations and the programming of other mind control victims.

WARNING : BECAUSE OF THE HORRIFIC NATURE OF THESE REPORTS , SOME OF THIS ARTICLE MAY BE DISTURBING TO READERS . EVERY ATTEMPT HAS BEEN MADE TO DEAL WITH THE SUBJECT OBJECTIVELY AND WITH CIRCUMSPECT LANGUAGE .

The topic of mind control is elaborate, multifaceted and multi layered. For the casual reader, it can quickly become numbing, overwhelming the senses and create a desire to exit the topic, but avoiding this subject is the most foolish thing you could possibly do.

WHAT IS SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE AND MIND CONTROL ?

The phrase “satanic ritual abuse” first arose in the mid-1980s to describe the disclosures of some children in child protection cases and some adults in psychotherapy. In the early 1980s there was an exponential increase in child protection investigations in America, Britain and other developed countries due to mandatory reporting laws and increased public awareness of child abuse. In a small number of investigations, children disclosed organized and ritualistic forms of sexual abuse by parents and caregivers. Claims also made by adults in psychotherapy. These disclosures included descriptions of sexual abuse in the context of Satanic cults, rituals and the use of Satanic iconography, garnering the label “satanic ritual abuse” in the media and with some professionals.

Clinicians, psychotherapists and social workers have documented clients who describe a history of SRA and have put out a body of literature on the treatment of ritually abused patients. Much of the focus on dissociative disorders had emerged 1980s which includes children and adults with allegations of being ritualistically abused.

They also demonstrated high levels of distress and trauma-related symptoms. Some of these patients exhibited high levels of dissociation and a portion have been diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder (DID). SRA (Satanic Ritual Abuse) victimization is not the isolated depraved action of a psychotic or sociopathic individual. Instead the victimization is part of a widespread multi-generational nearly omnipotent satanic conspiracy involving thousands or even millions of people.

Many of these people in the very highest levels of society, government, law enforcement, religion, and even mental health institutions. We have heard SRA stories accusing famous televangelists, police chiefs, FBI agents, the Pope, CIA leaders, U.N. members, millionaires, philanthropists, pastors, teachers, school principals, psychiatrists, and others. The plans to create a mind controlled worker society have been in place for a long time. The current technology grew out of experiments that the Nazis started before World War II and intensified during the time of the Nazi concentration camps when an unlimited supply of children and adults were available for experimentation.

We’ve heard about the inhumane medical experiments performed on concentration camp prisoners, but no word was ever mentioned by the media and the TV documentaries of the mind control experiments. That was not to be divulged to the American public. Mind control technologies can be broadly divided into two subsets: Trauma-Based or Electronic-Based.

The first phase of government mind control development grew out of the old occult techniques which required the victim to be exposed to massive psychological and physical trauma, usually beginning in infancy, in order to cause the psyche to shatter into a thousand alter personalities which can then be separately programmed to perform any function (or job) that the programmer wishes to”install”.

Each alter personality created is separate and distinct from the front personality. The ‘front personality’ is unaware of the existence or activities of the alter personalities. Alter personalities can be brought to the surface by programmers or handlers using special codes. The victim of mind control can also be affected by specific sounds, words or actions known as triggers.

The second phase of mind control development was refined at an underground base below Fort Hero on Montauk. Long Island (New York) and is referred to as the Montauk Project. The earliest adolescent victims of Montauk style programming, so called Montauk Boys, were programmed using trauma-based techniques but that method was eventually abandoned in favor of an all-electronic induction process which could be “installed” in a matter of days (or even hours) instead of the many years that it took to complete trauma-based methods.

MIND CONTROL AND WW2 EXPERIMENTS :

Dr. Joseph Mengele of Auschwitz notoriety was the principle developer of the trauma-based Monarch Project and the CIA ’s MK Ultra mind control programs. Mengele and approximately 5, 000 other high ranking Nazis were secretly moved into the United States and South America in the aftermath of World War II in an Operation designated “Paperclip”. The Nazis continued their work in developing mind control and rocketry technologies in secret underground military bases.

The only thing we were told about was the rocketry work with former Nazi star celebrities like Warner Von Braun. The killers, torturers, and mutilators of innocent human beings were kept discretely out of sight but busy in U.S. underground military facilities which gradually became home to thousands upon thousands of kidnapped American children snatched off the streets (thousands per year) and placed into iron bar cages stacked from floor to ceiling as part of the ‘training’.

These children would be used to further refine and perfect Mengele’s mind control technologies. Certain selected children (at least the ones who survived the ‘training’) would become future mind controlled slaves who could be used for thousands of different jobs ranging anywhere from sexual slavery to assassinations.

A substantial portion of these children, who were considered expendable, were intentionally slaughtered in front of (and by) the other children in order to traumatize the selected trainee into total compliance and submission. Some of the most gruesome deaths included being skinned alive.

THE TYPES OF TRAUMA : THE TECHNIQUES ARE HORRIFYING :

One thing discovered by research into the genetic transmission of learned knowledge by humans to their children was that people are born with certain fears. Snakes, blood, seeing internal body parts, and spiders are all things that people are born fearing.

The phobias toward these things are passed down genetically from one generation to another. In searching for traumas to apply to little children, the Programmers found that these natural phobias which occur in most people from birth will work “wonderfully” to split the mind. Along this line, the following are samples of traumas applied to program slaves: (a) being locked in a small confined spot, a pit or cage with spiders and snakes. (b) being forced to kill, cut up, and eat innocent victims, (c) Upside down Immersion into feces, urine and containers of blood, then being made to eat these things. Often a slave will experience not only all of the above but many others before they reach 4 or 5 years of age.

It is important to traumatize the child early before it has a chance to develop its ego states. By the way, when the child is placed into a small box with spiders or snakes, they will often be told that if they play dead the snake will not bite them. This carries out two things for the programmers, it lays the basis for suicide programs (i.e. “if-you-are-dead, then you-are-safe” thinking) and it teaches the child to dissociate.

Traumas to split the mind are not just high voltage electroshock, or natural phobias but encompass the full range of the emotional and spiritual being of the victim. The victim is eventually stripped of every emotional resource by a variety of traumas, such as “blood orgies” where male and female genitals are cut. Also used are torture sessions on all types of medieval torture machines and staged events where actors imitating God, Jesus Christ, police, and therapists curse the victim, reject the victim, and even “kill” the victim in simulated drug deaths. Children often are tied to other innocent children which are then systematically and brutally killed while the children are made to believe that they are guilty for the child’s punishment.

Near death experiences such as drowning have become an art with these abusers. Trained dogs, monkeys and other animals are used to further traumatize the victims. An Illuminati slave will most likely have experienced all of the last few paragraphs above, plus much more.

Joseph Mengele, aka Dr. Green, was skilled at using German shepherd dogs to attack people. Mengele got a reputation in the Nazi concentration camps for using German shepherds, before he was brought over to America. He used dogs to help program American children. (The Process Church often uses German Shepherds too.)

He was also skilled in abortions, and was involved in weird traumas involved with babies being born, or the simulated births of dead rats (or other gross things) from the vagina’s of girls being programmed. When the Satanic cults tie their victims with wire for rituals, some of these people will lose their toes or fingers from the wire. At times little fingers and the top part of ring fingers are lost in Satanic cult rituals too.

Many of the traumas and tortures are done by Alters or persons who are sadistic. How does the Network get sadistic men to torture little children? Three different respectable studies (Harrower, 1976/ Milgram, 1974/ & Gibson 1990) show that essentially all human males can be taught to engage in sadistic behavior. There may be a few exceptions, but the point is that sadistic people are not in short supply for programming. Some of the alter systems have extremely brutal sadistic alters. In fact, the Mothers of Darkness Alters are an important balancing point to prevent the sadistic male programmers from killing more of the children they are working on.

These sadists get a laugh from hurting little children. The more pain, the more charge and excitement they get out of it. Sadists enjoy gaining total control over a person. In order to do this, they take charge over the little child’s basic body functions, such as sleep, eating, and excretion. They enjoy terrorizing the little child, so Monarch slaves end up watching hours of sadistic behavior done to others before they are even 5 years old.

The worse the trauma, the more the sadistic programmers enjoy it. Sensory deprivation, forced labor, poisoning, and rape of every orifice of the child are popular tortures by the programmers. The child soon learns that he is at the mercy of crazy people who can only be satisfied by total submission, and the willingness to allow someone else to think for you. The child will be made to eat feces, blood, or other disgusting things, while the programmer eats good meals. Some of this sadistic behavior is toward a goal. Cutting a person’s tongue and putting salt on it reinforces the no-talk programming. Making someone throw up causes eating disorder programming. Dislocating joints cause dissociation as well. When the child victim’s crying is heard, they immediately apply torture so the child thinks it will suffocate.

This trains the child not to cry. Around age 3, a Black Mass, a sick evil communion, is performed which is so ugly, that the child hides in dissociation by creating a “locked-up”/or “obscure” child. This early flip provides a base for dark side programming. This ‘locked up’ child can have a powerful healing (with system wide effects) by being part of a positive love-filled communion. There are many traumas which can be carried out, which leave no physical scars, but do leave the child with the deepest emotional and spiritual scars.

Sensory deprivation and the dislocation of joints are tortures that leave no marks. Burial caskets, some outside and some at inside locations are often used on slaves. That is why many slaves fear being buried alive.

The Programmers place all types of creepy insects in the caskets when they bury the person alive. Another type of sensory deprivation is done by placing the victim in salt water (for buoyancy and weightlessness). Then the victim is fitted with sensitive sensors that shock the person if the victim moves. The shock puts the person back into unconsciousness.

The brain is trained to stop all external body movement from the conscious mind. This type of sensory deprivation is used to place in the posthypnotic commands to do something at some future date far into the future. The program is placed into the mind at the same primal level that the mind uses to tell the heart to beat. One of the “appropriate” tortures is to place a bar between a little girl’s legs which spreads the girl’s loins for rape. Then the bent spread legs are flapped, while the victim is specifically told she is a “Monarch butterfly”. Many victims have created butterflies in their minds while being raped. The programmers may tell some of their victims that out of caterpillar-worms come ‘beautiful butterflies’. While raping the child, the Programmers will describe their sperm fluid as “honey comb” and will cry out “hallelujah” when they ejaculate. It doesn’t take long for the child to realize it has no ability to resist what is being done to it. The will of the child victim is destroyed and in its place remains a pliable slave. If the slave doesn’t learn correctly, they receive more pain. A fish hook in the vagina is a popular one. Older males have their genitals mutilated during additional or reprogramming sessions. They may have to eat the skin taken from their genitals. The mind of the victim is not only divided from itself, but the very process of torture makes the victim distrustful of humans in general.

On top of this distrust, the programmers will layer in programming to isolate the person from healthy relationships, which in turn increases the victim’s feeling of helplessness. They are divided from their own parts (their own self) and the world in general. For instance, the water, cave and sand tortures make the survivor fearful of oceans. The victim may be traumatized by being lowered on ropes or a cage on ropes into the water from a cliff or may end up being buried alive in sand and watching the tide come in or simply being totally buried alive in sand and abandoned.

FIRE TORTURE

Fire/burning torture is used in the Porcelain Face programming. The charismatic branch of the satanic Network (such as the Assembly of God churches) uses Porcelain Face programming. This is done by using wax masks upon the victim, and giving them fire torture. The person actually thinks that their face has melted. At that point, the programmer pretends to be a god & a hero, and tells the person he will give them a new face, a porcelain mask (these new faces by the way, look like the ones sold in so many stores). The memories of abuse are then hypnotically hid behind the masks. To take off the masks is to regress & burn again.

If anyone touches the faces of alters with Porcelain Face programming, the alters will feel a burning sensation because their masks are not to be tampered with. This means that these Alters have via torture & hypnosis, lost their own faces! This is part of the dehumanization process.

As long as these alters stay in denial of what has happened to them, they do not have to face the burn- torture memories. Some alters are tortured in a fashion that the eye area is traumatized and they squint the left eye. This may be why Baron Guy de Rothschild of France’s left eye looks the way it does. Guy de Rothschild is a major handler/programmer and descendant of the Satanic Rothschild dynasty, but the reason for his drooping left eye is not known. Perhaps it was torture (BELOW LEFT ).

By traumatizing someone on a specific day,say, repeatedly traumatizing them on their birthday, is far more damaging than just simply traumatizing them.

MIND CONTROL PROGRAMMED INDIVIDUALS :

The lone gunman that we hear about in assassinations, assassination attempts, school shootings, etc. are mind controlled individuals who had been ‘programmed’ to carry out those missions. Ted Bundy, the ‘Son of Sam’ serial killer David Berkowitz, Oswald..Okay, Oswald didn’t actually shoot Kennedy, but he was part of the process…Timothy McVeigh (He was a patsy and had help), the Columbine shooters, John David Chapman, Sirhan Sirhan, etc. were mind controlled individuals who were programmed to perform these killings. Jon Bennet Ramsey easily could have been a mind control victim…Patsy Ramsey almost surely was.

Tens of thousands of young teenage boys were kidnapped and forced into the mind control training program called The Montauk Project starting around 1976. Al Bielek, under mind control, was involved in many areas of the secret Montauk Project. After slowly recovering his memories beginning in the late 1980’s, he came to realize that there were at least 250,000 mind controlled “Montauk Boys’ produced at 25 different facilities similar to the underground base at Montauk, Long Island.

Many of these boys were to become ‘sleepers’ who are individuals who were programmed to go into action at a later date when properly “triggered” to engage in some sort of destructive or disruptive conduct. Other Montauk Boys were woven into the fabric of mainstream American life as journalists, radio & TV personalities, businessmen, lawyers, medical professionals, judges, prosecutors, law enforcement, military men, etc.

The vulnerability of children is one of the reasons that the CIA and other intelligence agencies have played a key role in the creation of ‘mainstream’ satanic groups such as the OTO and the Temple of Set, as well as in denying the existence of underground satanic cults and satanic crime.

The ugly reality is that, when it comes to severely traumatizing children, nothing compares to the stories told by those who have survived what has been termed satanic ritual abuse. When a child is conceived, a lot of them – their very birth has been planned from the start. How this works is somebody who is in the Illuminati, conceives the child in an occult ritual with a woman.

This is one way they hide their lineages. Let’s put it this way, not everybody born to mothers are actually the biological children of that mother. There is a lot of switching done at hospitals and so forth. The child’s birth has been planned. While the child is in the fetus, they already begin certain things to test the fetus’ mental abilities and to traumatize that fetus so it will be more dissociated.

The illuminati know how to build walls in the mind to mentally section off the mind – and they do this through trauma. If you get a severe enough trauma what the mind will do in order to continue functioning is dissociate that trauma with an amnesia wall. Let’s say you were in war and your best friend had just gotten blown to smithereens by artillery … his guts are lying out. Your mind may build amnesia walls around this event and you may not be able to remember it. So the worse the trauma, the better the amnesia wall.

The Illuminati take a small child about two years old, and they begin traumatizing it with the worst traumas that are imaginable so that they can create these amnesia walls. They find these dissociated pieces of the mind which are just like in a sense floppy disks, then they put in their programming to the dissociated parts of the mind as to what they want that part to become. Some of these parts they make into personalities and they create MPD , DID and then while they are creating these multiple personalities, they are programming them to be exactly what they want them to be.

You just don’t traumatize a person indiscriminately or you will kill them. You have to know what you are doing. They have doctors and heart monitoring equipment. The fundamental programming is done in hospital settings, or hospital-type settings.

That’s why a lot of the VA hospitals here in the USA – actually all of the VA hospitals – have been used for programming. A lot of the other civilian hospitals have also had particular wards set up where they were able to do programming. They are monitoring heartbeat, they know just how far to push them. When they start going into a near-death experience they know exactly when they can electroshock them to bring them back to life, etc. It is very skilled. They have to be very skilled in the drugs they use, how and when they administer them and what they do when the person is under drugs. What they do is not haphazard.

FIRST HAND ACCOUNTS FROM TWO VICTIMS :

Dr. Henry Makow gave the following report of Brice Taylor and Cathy O’brien who were two illuminati mind control victims.These two women were tortured, brainwashed and prostituted by the Illuminati and they paint a disturbing picture of how the world is really run. Both say they were prostituted to world leaders as children. Brice Taylor, author of Thanks for the Memories (1999) and Cathy O’Brien (with Mark Phillips) author of Trance-Formation of America (1995).

These books are consistent and confirm the revelations of Illuminati programmer “Svali” (“Illuminati Defector Details Pervasive Conspiracy.”) If you want to understand the world, you must read these three women.

Essentially every country is run by a shadow government, which owes its loyalty to the New World Order controlled by a 13-member Illuminati Council.

According to Svali, “each ruler represents an area of Europe held under its sway; and each one represents an ancient dynastic bloodline.” American leaders are often direct descendents, whether legitimate or illegitimate.

According to Taylor, Henry Kissinger is the CEO for the Illuminati who naturally prefer to remain in the shadows. Our political leaders are chosen by their moral frailties, blackmail-ability, and willingness to advance the Illuminati plan. Strings are pulled and they mysteriously rise to prominence. It doesn’t matter which party they belong to. They secretly serve the “Cause.”

Many are products of a life that may include pedophilia, drug trafficking and consumption, child pornography, bestiality, mind control, rape, torture, satanic rituals and human sacrifices. They are given many opportunities to indulge their perversities, which ensure continued obedience and solidarity.

Drug trafficking, white slavery, prostitution and pornography finances secret New World Order programs. Elements in the CIA , FBI, Coast Guard, Military, and police are all involved, as is the Mafia.

This information may upset or enrage some people. The torture and depravity they describe is excruciating. Even writing about it is difficult.

The public has a child-like trust in its leaders, especially Presidents. The charge that they really belong to a sadistic, criminal, traitorous syndicate is a betrayal on the scale of incest.

We respond with denial and anger. We don’t want to admit that we are dupes and our perception of reality is false. Dumbed down, we are incapable of common sense and concerted action. We refuse to contemplate what they may have in store. Better to ridicule the messenger and change the channel.

These women could have remained silent and found some much deserved peace and happiness. Instead they are taking great risks to warn humanity of the danger. Are we going to listen?

SEX ROBOTS

Both Cathy O’Brien and Brice Taylor were victims of the CIA ’s MK-Ultra mind control program, which is designed to create human robots to serve functions ranging from prostitutes to couriers to killers.

Their families belong to secret satanic sects that sexually abuse their children generation after generation to produce the trauma which causes multiple personality disorder. In this traumatized condition the mind splinters into many compartments. Victims exhibit extraordinary powers of recollection and endurance and can be easily programmed to do anything.

These cults operate within many organizations including charities, churches, boys/girls clubs, Masonic lodges, day cares and private schools.

Society is being subjected to the same type of trauma-based programming using constant war and atrocities that include Auschwitz, Hiroshima, the Kennedy assassinations, Sept. 11 and Abu Ghraib. We are being collectively desensitized on the one hand, and programmed to focus on sex, violence, trivia and empty social rituals on the other.

Both women were sexually abused as babies. Cathy O’Brien was often given her father’s penis instead of a baby bottle. Congressman Gerald Ford, who was involved in drug trafficking and child pornography with the Michigan mob, initiated her into the MK Ultra Program. (No wonder Betty Ford drank.)

O’Biren’s father prostituted her as a child to friends, business associates and politicians as a favor, or for money. She also appeared in numerous child pornography and bestiality films. When you read this book you will understand who Jon Benet Ramsay was and why there is no resolution to her murder.

DEPRAVITY

O’Brien (born in 1957) says she serviced an array of politicians including the cocaine snorting Clintons (A Three-Way), Ronald Reagan, George H.W Bush, Dick Cheney, Pierre Trudeau, Brian Mulroney, Governors Lamar Alexander and Richard Thornburgh, Bill Bennett (author of The Book of Virtues), Senators Patrick Leahy, Robert Byrd (her handler) and Arlen Spector. Notable by their absence were Jimmy Carter and Richard Nixon. Taylor (born in 1951) She says she slept with both JFK and LBJ as a preteen and teenager.

When O’Brien’s daughter Kelly was born in 1980, they often worked as a mother-daughter team. George H.W. Bush particularly liked Kelly. Cheney is not a pederast because his large genitals (Surgically enhanced) horrify children. (195)

Referring to George Bush, Dick Cheney told her: “A Vice President is just that, an undercover agent taking control of the drug industry for the President.” (158)

George Bush Jr. was present on one occasion but is not accused. (196) O’Brien was rescued by Mark Philips in 1988. It is likely that Bush Jr. is involved in this mind control, drug and sex scene. Rumors swirl around him and his behavior is erratic. Remember the pretzel incident? Last summer Margie Schroedinger a woman who was suing the President for rape “committed suicide.”

Sen. Robert Byrd, who controls the nation’s purse strings, justified to Cathy his involvement in drug distribution, pornography and white slavery as a means of “gaining control of all illegal activity world wide” to fund Black Budget covert activity that would “bring about world peace through world dominance and total control.”

He said, “95% of the people want to be led by the 5%.” Proof is that “the 95% do not want to know what really goes on in government.” Byrd believed that mankind must take a “giant step in evolution through creating a superior race.”

Byrd believed in “the annihilation of underprivileged nations and cultures” through genocide and genetic engineering to breed “the more gifted, the blonds of the world.” (118)

O’Brien visited a series of secret paramilitary compounds throughout the US like one at Mount Shasta in California. “I learned that this not-so-secret military buildup consisted of special forces trained robotic soldiers, black unmarked helicopters, and top secret weaponry including electromagnetic mind control equipment.”

At these compounds O’Brien and her daughter were often hunted like wild animals, tortured and raped for the amusement of CIA , military and politicians.

O’Brien worked as a sex slave at Bohemian Grove, the elite’s perversion playground on the Russian River in California. She says the place is wired for video in order to capture world leaders in compromising positions.

“Slaves of advancing age or with failing programming were ritualistically murdered at random in the wooded grounds of Bohemian Grove…There was a room of shackles and tortures, an opium den, ritualistic sex altars, group orgy rooms…I was used as a “rag doll” in the toy store and as a urinal in the “golden arches” room.

PRIMARY MIND CONTROL CENTERS IN THE UNITED STATES :

The primary or initial torture for many children in western U.S. was done at China Lake, California which officially has gone under the designations of: Naval Ordinance Test Station ( NOTS ), Naval Weapons Center (NWC), Ridgecrest (the town nearby), and Inyo-kern (the area). the address of Nimitz Hospital is the code “232 Naval Air Weapons Station”. The base was set up to test “new weapons”. Evidently, the Navy decided that mind controlled people were an important weapon to test. Most of the “new weapons” created at China Lake were for the most part human robots turned out in large numbers.

The Monarch Mind Control was carried out in large airplane hangers on the base which have been able to house thousands of tiny cages just large enough for human babies. Lots of 1,000 babies was a small batch. According to people who worked in the hangers helping program, many batches were 2,000 or 3,000 babies. Many survivors remember the thousands of cages housing little children from ceiling to floor. The cages were hot wired (electrified on the ceiling, bottom and sides) so that the children who are locked inside can receive horrific electric shocks to their bodies to groom their minds to split into multiple personalities. These cages are called Woodpecker Grids. The victim sees a flash of light when high D.C. voltage is applied.

Later, this flash of light is used with hypnotic induction to make the person think they are going into another dimension when they are blasted with high voltage. In the Peter Pan programming, the Programmers tell the slaves that this is “riding the light.” One of the popular traumas after the small child has endured the Woodpecker Grid cages for days is to rape it. The rape is intentionally brutal so that it will be as traumatic as possible. Many of the technical people on the base are civilians.

This is in part because part of the research involves mind-control, and Illuminati civilian mind-control experts have come and gone from the base. The California Institute of Technology at Pasadena is intimately connected to China Lake’s research (and by the way to the Illuminati). Also much of the work at the facility is for the intelligence agencies and not the military. Intelligence assets are often civilians. One of the things developed in the California Universities and then implemented at China Lake was color programming, which will be covered later in this book. Red and green were discovered to be the most visible colors for programming. Various colored flashing lights were used in programming at NOTS . Survivors of the programming all remember flashing lights. The use of flashing lights has been introduced into American culture by the CIA . If a person goes into bars and places where bands play, you will notice multi-colored lights flashing. The flashing lights create disassociation, especially in people who are programmed.

HOW CHILDREN ARE TRANSPORTED TO A MAJOR PROGRAMMING SITE

A list of major programming centers is given in the Appendix, along with each site’s programming specialties. In this chapter, an example of just one of the bases used for early programming is given, the large and very secret China Lake facility in California near Death Valley. The children are brought into the China Lake NWC (aka NOTS ) base by trains, planes and cars. A number of the small airfields which fly these children into China Lake have been identified. One, which is no longer in use for moving children, was a private air strip at Sheridan, OR which was beside a large lumber mill. The lumber mill had an agreement to secretly house the children who had their mouths taped. Neighbors in the area were bought off, and warned that if they talked they would be in trouble for broaching national security. The area has lots of mills joined by train tracks, which were used to shuttle the children around. Tied into this network was a Catholic monastery which lies between Sheridan and McMinnville, close to the rail network.

The Union Train Station in Portland, OR has underground tunnels where children were temporarily warehoused in cages before continuing on their journey. The Jesuits were active in this part of the child procurement. Catholic adoption agencies (which are many), nuns who get pregnant, third world parents, and parents who will sell their children were all sources of children for programming. When one thinks about how many corrupt people there are and how many towns and cities are on the West Coast, how many children are produced by Satanic breeders, illegal aliens, and other parents who’d rather have the money than the children, the reader begins to realize how procuring batches of 1,000 or 2,000 children was no problem for the Illuminati working through intelligence agencies such as the CIA , NIS, DIA , FBI, and FEMA . The Finders, a joint CIA /FBI group procured children for the Network for years. Some of the children needed for programming are to be used for sacrifices to traumatize those being programmed. (The names of some of the people who work at procuring children for programming/sacrifice have been released in Fritz Springmeier’s monthly newsletter.)

The secret FEMA airstrip at Santa Rosa has planes landing and leaving all night. Some of these flights go east and then land at the secret 1800-square-mile China Lake Naval Research Base, and are believed to carry children for programming. This airstrip is called the SANTA ROSA AIR CENTER . When I tried to get FAA information on this airstrip they played stupid as if it didn’t exist, yet it is in operation.

Near Santa Rosa is the Bohemian Grove. Southwest of Santa Rosa is this air center which is not used by the public. This airport was recently used by private pilots as a F.B.O. It was built during W.W. II as a training base for P-32 pilots, and deactivated in 1952. After the war, it was leased to private companies (such as the CIA ). The paved areas are 4’ of concrete and can land the heaviest planes in use. There are no buildings over two stories in the entire area, and no control tower. The FBI have a contingent in the Federal building downtown Santa Rosa, and “FEMA” has a radio station at the airport. The Army reserve also has some buildings in the area.

However, there is some highly secret activity going on underground at the airport. 6-7 small planes sneak out of the closed base a day, and for a base of its description that is closed, that is very interesting. The planes take off in the evening and do not turn their lights on until hundreds of feet into the air. The Press Democrat of Santa Rosa ran an article on Thurs., Apr. 22, 1993 about the Federal government selling 70 acres of property just to the east of the airport. However, when one reads closely, the land is going to be offered to a host of Federal agencies. The property was “being used by FEMA ” (707-542-4534). If one thinks about it, it is unlikely that the radio station is a FEMA transmitter station. The close vicinity of this secret activity to the elite’s Bohemian Grove makes this an interesting site for study.

The airport used for the Bohemian Grove visitors is north of Santa Rosa on hwy 101, the Sonoma County Airport. United Express and American Eagle (which flies to and from San Jose) fly into this airport, which has a control tower. In 1964, the airport was reported to have also carried about 600 military operations (either a takeoff or landing) per year. It was around this time that the Federal government made an agreement with Sonoma County Airport to help pay for the runway to be extended, the runway to be strengthened and the airport to be upgraded in numerous ways. The elite from around the world fly into here to go to the Bohemian Grove, which is in the Monte Rio area. Monarch slaves are regularly abused at the Grove for the entertainment of Bohemian Grove members in kinky sex theme rooms, such as the dark room and the necrophilia room.

Secret NWO order business is conducted in the small, dark lounge with a wooden sign naming it U.N.DERGROUND. Slaves are hunted in the woods for sport [called ‘the Most Dangerous Game’], and occult rituals, including infant sacrifice, are held outdoors in the Grove. These airfields are described in detail so that the reader can begin to catch on to the network of small planes and airfields the Monarch system uses to transport children. The children are trickled in from various collection points to China Lake. Monarch slaves, many of them children themselves are used in this extensive child procurement system.

Children are also used to entice and kidnap other children. Teenage slaves are used to escort and transport little children on trains, buses, and planes. The triangular-shaped airfield at China Lake has traditionally begun very early in the morning with lots of activity. The night flights from FEMA ’s Santa Rosa airfield being an example of incoming flights. The airfield connects to the main base area via Sandquist Road. Children are landed at this field, while others are driven through the gates guarded by marines, and others come through via the east-west rail line. The fact that children are driving through the gates is not alarming because inside the military perimeter is a high school, a junior high school and 3 other schools. Some of the adults of the children being programmed stay in military barracks (Quonset huts and one story buildings) while they wait.

A male Monarch victim remembers a large hanger building at China Lake with a concrete floor and row after row of cages suspended from the ceiling filling the large building. One of the Programmers was dressed similar to a Catholic Priest. The electric current that ran to the cages made a hum, like an electric fence. There was a marble slab that served as an altar where black-hooded robed people would take a bone handled knife and sacrifice little children in front of the other children in the cages. (Memories from other survivors about the place will be mentioned later.)

MORE ABOUT THE SECRET CHINA LAKE BASE

Charles Manson, a programmed Monarch slave who received initial programming at China Lake, lived with his cult only 45 miles north-west of China Lake at the remote Myers and Barker ranches. Scotty’s Castle in Death Valley, Bakersfield, Edwards AFB , and Papa Ludo’s Store & Tavern (with its secret underground programming center) are all in the vicinity of China Lake and have all been programming sites too. Old route 66 went by China Lake, which now is just off U.S. 395. The area’s tavern has been named the Hideaway. The building was low, away from the highway, with a large unlit parking lot. Only people who knew how to enter it by the obscure entrance on the side could get in. The Hideaway Tavern has been a local hangout for the CIA men in China Lake. It has served them excellent steaks. The base headquarters is known as the White House, and it looks somewhat like a yacht clubhouse. Northwest of the airfield, at 39-64 & 4-33 E on the quad maps, the government has built a large magical seal of Solomon (hexagram) with each leg 1/4 mile long on the ground.

What was it like for a victim in the early 1950’s in a NOTS area programming center? One of the buildings in the area used for programming was described as having a flat roof and a tan exterior. A fence ran around the building. Inside the front door was an old oak reception type desk. A series of 3 doors connected by tunnels were passed through. One entered into a hallway, and then took a left into the programming room. Tunnels connected the different hallways.

The programming room was painted a good dissociative color white. In the middle of the room, cages were suspended with chimps. The examining table was metal, which was cold for the victim, but easy to wash for the attendants. The victim was placed in cages and could observe white dots light up in different dot patterns over the door on a panel of lights. The low level shocks to the victim were coordinated with the dot patterns. (Some of this relates to domino programming.) An attendant monitored the entire scenario on charts, while the child was repeatedly traumatized with low-voltage shocks. Needles were poked in the child, the room was made dark and then lit. Voices said, “Love me, love me not.” This was part of the ‘love me, don’t love me’ part of programming. “Good girls ride the silvery wings.” This was to build the ability to condition disassociation by the victim upon electro-shock. SICKENING !!!!!

Here are some of the major programming locations:

29 Palms, CA

Area 51 (Dreamland, Groom Lake), NV—Area 51 is also known as Dreamland. There are a number of extensive underground facilities in the area. This was one of the first genetic research facilities in the U.S. and perhaps the first major genetic research facility. The people/workers & victims are brought in by airplane and tube shuttle. The worst cases of UFO/alien type of Monarch programming is coming out of Area 51. The eggs from slaves are being harvested and weird genetic creatures are being developed from human eggs which have been genetically mixed with other things.

Bethesda, MD—The Bethesda Naval Hospital

Bingham, UT—A red brick house, which was a closed House of Prostitution. The building was used for KKK programming. Child porn was produced in the basement, and upstairs programmed child slaves serviced KKK members. The KKK activity in the area connects in with the Illuminati controlled Kennecott Copper Co. (aka Utah Copper Co.) Russell G. Frazer, head of Bingham’s Klavern & doctor for Kennecott Copper Co. did the electro-shock to split personalities.

Black Forest, Germany—Because the U.S-U.K. and Germany do so much programming, and some of the people in the U.S. were programmed in the U.K., Germany or Russia, it is worthwhile to mention some of the German programming sites. A number of witnesses report about castles in the Black Forest which are used for programming & ritual. Basal, Sw. on the border with Germany is a important Illuminati center. Frankfurt, Berlin and Zurich are all important programming/ritual sites. The Jesuits and the Catholic churches are very active in programming in Germany.

Boulder, CO—The headquarters for EMC, a type of electro-magnetic mind control that is being broadcast to modify the thinking of Americans, and to control slaves.

Butner, N.C.—Center of Correctional Research, all types of mind control are carried out and experimented with on the inmates.

Camp Peary, VA—The CIA’s The Farm is located on a narrow strip of land between the York & James Rivers near Williamsburg, VA, used for programming CIA slaves. It has red brick buildings, and looks similar to a small college. The official crytonym was ISOLATION. People who are brought in who don’t know where they are for training are called Black Trainees.

China Lake Naval Research Base (Inyokern), CA—This facility had a country store, and hangers, and a hospital (address for the hospital is the code- 232 Naval Air Weapons Station) which all provided sites for programming. This site has been operational since the early 1950s. Large numbers of children (batches of 1000 or 2,000 or 3,000 children were run through this facility at a time. This facility did much of the original traumas and mind-splitting tortures that created the MPD. Other facilities then specialized in further programming that was then layered in on top of the original China Lake programming. A great deal of dehumanization in cages was done to large numbers of tiny children at China Lake Naval Facility. Nimitz Hospital did drug testing of the children prior to their programming.

Colorado Springs, CO—The ALEX system programming and end-times Military programming is coming out of Colorado Springs and is connected to NORAD. One of the Colorado sites is doing alien programming with mock UFOs.

Dillsboro Nike Base—Monarch programming of many kinds

Disneyland, CA—Disneyland has been an off hour site for Illuminati and satanic rituals for years. Programming has gone on using Disneyland as one big prop for programming. Many of the Disney movies are used for programming, and some Disney scripts are especially tailored for Monarch slave programming. The Peter Pan programming can use the ship. The space programming can use the space props. The satanic programming can use the castles. Lots of mirror programming is done at Disneyland, and Disneyworld. There is also Magic Mountain programming, and programming using the Around the World Dolls, and its theme song. Some of Wizard of Oz and the Cinderella programming was also done at Disneyland using costumes. Children are taken to Disneyland to get them ready for the scripts.

Disneyworld, FL—Disneyworld was created as the eastern counterpart to the Disneyland programming site. One of the rides in Disneyworld plays “It’s a small, small world” which is Disneyland developed programming theme.

Ft. Campbell, KT—Base programs are placed in here.

Ft. Detrick, MD—involved with medical/biological experimentation

Ft. Holabird, MD—This site is no longer in existence, but was the Army Intelligence School. CIC used the school. The place was known as “the Bird.”

Ft. Hood, TX—programming involving military uses of Delta Monarch slaves was done here.

Ft. Huahuachua, AZ—HQ for Army Intelligence.

Ft. Knox, KT—The 1st Earth Batt. was developed here.

Ft. Lewis, WA—involved with the Psychic warfare part of the Monarch Programming.

Ft. McClellen—

Ft. Meade, MD—The National Security Agency was created on 4 Nov 1952. Its headquarters were Fort Meade, VA. The National Security Agency (NSA) employs tens of thousands of employees and has a budget larger than the CIA. It has also been kept far more secret, while the CIA has been used as the fall guy to protect the National Security Agency’s reputation. In the late 1960’s, under Operation Minaret and Program Shamrock, the NSA and its British counterpart GCHQ began monitoring much of the communication within the USA and UK. The NSA monitors all American calls via computers using trip words, specific names, specific addresses, specific telephone numbers, etc. NSA has several computer to record all the millions of conversations which the computers have examined and deemed worthy of recording. How the NSA can get any use out of millions of recorded telephone conversations is beyond me? What intelligence agency could adequately process so much information? These organizations now monitor all communications within both countries. At least one congressman got upset that his phone was bugged by the NSA. (see David Corn’s article, “The case of the bugged senator” in Nation, Feb. 6, ‘89, p. 152.) The NSA has developed a fiber optics network called Internet computer network. An orange book is used to specify some of the NSA’s security levels. An informant in the National Security Agency states that establishment newspapers like the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times are used to communicate secret messages which are placed within want ads, buzz words in editorials, and via other methods. Because of some of what this person told me, I have given some possible examples in this newsletter of how people might be using the papers for secret messages. For instance using Michael Jackson with his hands making some type of sign might be a signal. Manfried Adler and the US Senate Committee investigating the CIA found that 90% of the CIA’s secret messages are transmitted via the media, with the aid of coded texts and pictures. A raised forefinger or two raised forefingers while a speaker is talking means that the message is a masonic message coming from a masonic speaker. The Illuminati uses code words within the large establishment papers to warn their people what they are going to do with the economy. In this way, people in the Illuminati can take appropriate responses.

Goddard Space Flight Center—NASA mirror-theme programming

Grissom AFB, IND—

Hollywood, CA—One of the programmers used to be Anton Lavey. He had followers who would carry out his very wishes. LaVey’s children of course were programmed too. His own girls have been participating in the nude in satanic rituals since little children.

Homestead AFB, FL—

Kirkland AFB, NM—

Lamp, MO—This has been the site of a CIA near-death trauma center where slaves are programmed. It is an R&R center for the CIA where they can have any sexual perversion or drug they want. This has been a large cocaine supply depot also. Hal Meadows was director of this center which is deep in the woods surrounded by cabin chalets overlooking a small deep lake. A gravel road leads to the site which is fenced and well-guarded. Hal Meadows address was Box 27, Lampe, MO 65681.

Langley, VA—Slaves for the wants of intelligence. Also, where NASA faked some of the moon landing footage.

By Joe Monoco

theconspiracyzone@msn.com