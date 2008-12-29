Quantcast

WHAT REALLY ARE ALIENS AND UFOs? ARE THERE REALLY SECRET UNDERGROUND TUNNELS? LOOK AT ASTONISHING PHOTOS FROM DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (UPDATE)

Send link
Views: 89561 | Comments: 3

HOME

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

Bill Holden, who also served as Loadmaster for Air Force One, traveled with John F. Kennedy to Europe in the summer of 1963. He said a UFO conference in Bonn, Germany, prompted a discussion of the subject aboard the President’s plane one morning. Holden said he turned to Kennedy and asked, “What do you think about UFOs, Mr. President?” He said Kennedy became quite serious and thought for a moment before replying, “I’d like to tell the public about the alien situation, but my hands are tied.”

NOTE: The Conspiracy Zone’s position on Aliens: While we don’t hold to the belief that there are entities that have come here from other planets or star systems, we do think it is possible that Satan’s demonic forces can, at times manifest themselves and interact with humans to ultimately fool the world into accepting the future Antichrist. We will, however leave the final verdict to the reader.

CLICK HERE FOR INFO ON EARNING AN UNLIMITED INCOME!

The Easy Cash Phenomenon

Denver International Airport is about as bizarre and creepy of place as you can imagine. It is actually an airport over an underground city with tube shuttles that travel at mach speeds to places like the Argo Mines, Norad, Riverton, Wyoming and Dulce, New Mexico.

Here you see what looks like a Mayan woman holding up a tablet.

There is Nazi propaganda, Indian worship temples and bizarre murals that should make every decent person who travels via DIA angry.

The Illuminati want the New World Order established by the year 2012, which is the year the Mayan calendar ends. The DIA murals actually are a blue print of the events that will have to happen to carry out their evil agenda. Millions of travelers have seen these weird murals but most pay no attention.

This is a perfect example of the illuminati hiding in plain sight!

(ABOVE) Here is the capstone which reads: NEW WORLD AIRPORT COMMISSION!

(ABOVE) There are murals that depict a military man in a gas mask killing a dove (symbol of Christianity) with a sword, different minority groups lying dead in caskets (the illuminati expendable races), women carrying dead babies and kids with a German boy as the leader hammering a plowshare while holding it with an Iron claw. The murals at DIA are a map of the coming New World Order. On the Capstone in one of the many “Masonic” hallways in the airport it designates DIA and the “New World Airport Commission.” —

Denver International hosts a secret underground city which is over 88 square miles and several miles deep. DIA is one of the major hubs for these secret underground tunnels. Let’s take a partial look at an interview with Alex Christopher, author of Pandora’s Box who is an expert on the subject of DIA as he is interviewed by David Allen of KSEO. This system of murals at the airport are the most grotesque things you’ve ever seen at a public institution!!

DA: What’s on the murals?

AC: I say that that they are about what they plan to do to us, and the world as a whole, not what has happened or some fantasy. One of them that is very unusual has three caskets with dead people in them…

DA: That’s part of the ritual connected with the Skull & Bones Club.

AC: Yes. There are evidently three groups of people that they would like to see dead. The first casket has what the artist told me was a Jewish-American child, a little girl, and she has the “star” on her clothes and a little Bible and a locket…

DA: Jewish lineage is passed through the female…

AC: Yes. Well, all these caskets depict women who are dead.

DA: Then, in the center casket there is depicted a Native American woman, and the last casket has a black woman in it.

AC: Now, normally I would not have thought too much about these murals if I had not done a lot of research. Even in the government documents I have run across gene-splicing discussions on how they would like to splice out specific races, and also whoever these people are do not like the Jewish people. This is just one of the murals, and these murals are huge.

DA: This same mural depicts the destruction of a city and the forest, and there is a little girl holding a Mayan tablet that speaks of the destruction of civilization. There is a mural that depicts this “thing” standing over a city that looks like a green “Darth Vader”, with a sword, that has destroyed the city. This character is huge, and there is a road depicted with women walking holding dead babies. This same mural extends over to another mural which depicts all of the children of the world taking the weapons from each country on earth and giving them to a central figure which is a German boy who has this iron fist and anvil in his hand that is totally out of proportion to the child’s body, beating the swords into plowshares.

DA: I thought, well, this is very odd depicting a German child doing this. What all this symbolism on the airport murals seems to convey is that not only do we have a secret society behind this, but that it is a German secret society behind this, working in the vicinity of this New World Control Center.

DA: __It is interesting when you consider Operation Paperclip wherein all these Nazi’s were brought to the United States to be groomed, financed, and basically brought back into power.

AC: Well, I know they’re here, because I have seen them alongside the Americans in the more sensitive areas of the airport. But, these paintings are most disturbing and very unusual. When I first tried to contact the artist and talk to him about these murals, he told me that he was given guidelines on what to paint and put in the murals. When I showed up in his studio, I asked to see the guidelines for the last two murals he was working on, he suddenly went “brain dead” and said “of course, there are no guidelines.” It took myself and two other people over eight months to figure out all the symbolism that is embodied in these murals.

DA: It turned out that some of these are “trigger” pictures, containing symbolism designed to trigger altered personalities of people that have been groomed in MK-ULTRA type programs for specific tasks that they have been trained to do in terms of something connected with Satanic rituals and mind control. I had one woman that called my out of the blue one night, and she was really disturbed about some information. She told me many different things that later turned out to be known MKULTRA triggers. Also, almost every aspect of these murals contains symbols relating back to secret societies. When you get the overall view of what they are talking about in these things, it is very very scary. It goes back to the Biodiversity Treaty, getting rid of specific races of people, taking over the world and mind control.

AC: There is one picture in which every plant turns out to be mind-altering or poisonous, and all the animals are Masonic symbols used in literature in every country in the world.

AC: It took a very long time to track all this stuff down and figure out what they’re trying to say. The one way they tell stories is in pictures. It’s right there in our face when you go into the airport. Most people look at them and say, “boy, those are crazy-looking pictures, what are they doing in this airport?”

DA: Now, you mentioned that underneath this airport it goes down many levels.

AC: Yes.

DA: Does the fact that all these underground levels are there have something to do with why it took so long for this airport to open?

AC: “Well, the gentleman that I was dealing with, Phil Schneider, said that during the last year of construction they were connecting the underground airport system to the deep underground base. He told me that there was at least an eight-level deep underground base there, and that there was a 4.5 square mile underground city and an 88.5 square-mile base underneath the airport. It is very unusual that they would allot a 50 square-mile area on the surface at which to locate an airport in the middle of nowhere unless they really planned to use it for something very unusual later. There is a 10-mile, 4-line highway out to this airport, and there is nothing out there in between the airport and Denver. Not even a service station, at least in September 1995. The people in Denver are really upset with the fact that this airport went in the way it did.” END INTERVIEW: —

H1. AC: Probably the biggest hub of all is under New Mexico.There are huge underground cities under Taos and the biggest of all under Dulce. We’ll go into great length here to expose what goes on in that vile place under Dulce’s Archuleta indian reservation.

HC: In 1996, a man named Phil Schneider was the lead geologist in charge of diagnosing the types of explosives needed to build the massive underground base and secret sophisticated tunnel system under the DIA. He had the highest security clearance of any person in the world and helped build many secret underground bases all over the world including Dulce base in New Mexico. —

Phil Schneider was a man who knew too much. It is our belief that he did not commit suicide as reported but was murdered by the power elite. I have communicated with his widow several times and here is an e-mail she sent to me.

DEAR JOE,

I am glad that after all of these years the information that Philip had to share, and the information that he died for, is still being revealed. There were many areas of Philip’s talks, any one of which caused him to be a “danger”. “Murder by Suicide” seems to be more common than we think. Like any injustice, the more people that know about what is happening the better. There is a book out about Philip’s murder called “The Philadelphia Experiment, Murder” by Alexandra Bruce. It also reveals much of the top secret work that his father, Capt. Oscar Schneider, MD (US NAVY) accomplished. He was involved with the first Philadelphia Experiment, with OPeration Crossroads (ie. the atomic tests at Bikini Atoll) and with the first nuclear sub, Natilaus. Being married to Philip was like a long chapter out of the x-files. The scary part is that the more “unbelieveable” it was, the closer to the truth it was. I saw things that are in most science fiction movies, but it was reallllllllll.

As I have always said, the Truth is out there, they just get murdered for revealing it….

I would love to talk more, even be part of your program if I could. There has been no justice, and no change in the way the underbelly of the government works. My daughter looks to me and wonders, why is her father dead, why was he taken away from her, why was she never able to say goodbye. He worked under the wrong social security number most of his life, and so she was even robbed of any social security benefits based on his work history. If I could make contact with people that knew him before 1980, I might be able to prove his work history. So many of the ones that contacted me on the internet 10 years ago are dead now.

I can still remember when I talked with the police about Philip’s death, which was at first said to be of natural causes. It wasn’t until I talked with the funeral director that anyone even looked closely enough at the body to determine that something was very wrong. No coroner went out to view his body, which was against Oregon Law. When I mentioned missing items from his apartment the police looked at me as if I was nuts. The money, jewelry, wallet, etc. was there, so there was no robbery. But his notes for his book, his photographs of UFO’s, his alien metals, his books on higher match….etc….where all missing.

But there is also a mystery, that I have always hoped would be uncovered. There had been rumors that Philip sold a major gem collection shortly before he died. It was worth $90,000.00. Also, I believe he had several barrels of items that he left with a “friend”. This person may not have known Philip well, and may not even know that he is dead, or how to reach his next of kin. I believe he is holding on to Philip’s legacy to his daughter, his only heir, Marie. There were also rumors that he bought some land in Idaho or Colorado. It would be helpful if some mention of this search for his assets could be made over the radio. A listener may be the “friend”, it will ring a bell, and he will have some way of contacting us to return items to Marie that now belong to her. Would this be possible?

Sincerely,

Cynthia (Schneider) Drayer

Portland, OR

BELOW IS A LECTURE BY PHIL SCHNEIDER GIVEN IN 1995. HIS ACCOUNT IS BACKED UP BY ANOTHER EYEWITNESS, FORMER BASE SECURITY OFFICER THOMAS EDWIN CASTELLO APPROXIMATELY A YEAR BEFORE HIS DEATH [OR DISAPPEARANCE].

“Security Officers wear jumpsuits, with the Dulce Symbol on the front upper left side. The standard hand weapon at Dulce is a “Flash Gun”, which is good against humans and aliens. The ID card (used in card slots, for the doors and elevators) has the Dulce Symbol above the ID photo. “Government Honchos” use cards with the Great Seal of the U.S. on it, stating the words New World Order in Latin.

After the second Level, everyone is weighed in the nude, then given a uniform. Visitors are given an ‘off white’ uniform. In front of ALL sensitive areas are scales built under the doorway, by the door control. The persons card must match with the weight and code or the door won’t open. Any discrepancy in weight (any change over three pounds) will summon security. No one is allowed to carry anything into or out of sensitive areas. All supplies are put through a security conveyor system. The Alien Symbol language appears alot at the Facility.

During the construction of the facility (which was done in stages, over many years) the aliens assisted in the design and construction materials. Many of the things assembled by the workers were of a technology they could not understand, yet it would function when fully put together. Example: The elevators have no cables. They are controlled magnetically. The magnetic system is inside the walls.

There are no conventional electrical controls. All is controlled by advanced magnetics. That includes a magnetically induced ( phosphorescent ) illumination system. There are no regular light bulbs. All exits are magnetically controlled. It has been reported that, “If you place a large magnet on a entrance, it will affect an immediate interruption. They will have to come out and reset the system.”

Mind Manipulation Experiments

Dulce has studied mind control implants, Bio-Psi Units, ELF devices capable of mood, sleep and heartbeat control. —

DARPA is using these technologies to manipulate people. They establish ‘The Projects’, set priorities, coordinate efforts and guide the many participants in these undertakings. Related projects are studied at Sandia Base by “The Jason Group” (of 55 scientists). They have secretly harnessed the dark side of technology and hidden the beneficial technology from the public.

The X-Files were right, apparently. Those are the people who believe firmly that the United States government is working in collaboration with extra terrestrials in a secret underground base in Dulce, New Mexico. And what projects are people and ETs standing side by side working on? Why, the genetic alteration of captive human beings in a torturous manner, among other things.

Dulce is a town nestled along New Mexico’s northern border. It’s a small town – typical in every way. Except that its supposedly the world-hub for alien-human collaboration on horrific genetic experiments.

Best we can tell the Dulce conspiracy theories started in 1956 when Saucer News editor James Moseley claimed the US government was building saucers in an underground base located in a non-specific southwestern US state. More specifically he said:

”’The whole project is so highly classified that ordinary military pilots and even the Air Force’s saucer investigators on Project Blue Book could not possibly know about it. In fact, this type of saucer IS NOT built by the American Government AS WE ORDINARILY UNDERSTAND THE WORD ‘GOVERNMENT.’ As fantastic as this might sound… these saucers are actually built, operated, and maintained by an organization which is ENTIRELY SEPARATE from the military and political branches of the Government that we know about. Although a handful of people at the very top of the Government know about the existence of this project, they have no direct contact with it… I shall call this secret project, ‘The Organization.’”

Intense, right? Well that was in 1956 – since then we have a good deal more detail on the subject – namely from a man who claims to have interviewed one or more former base employees. He wrote a book on it called The Dulce Book, and goes by the one-name moniker Branton. In his book he claims a lot of things happen at the base – among them:

“(There) are experiments done on fish, seals, birds and mice that are vastly altered from their original forms. There are multi-armed and multi-legged humans and several cages of humanoid bat-like creatures up to seven feet tall. The aliens have taught the humans a lot about genetics, things both useful and dangerous.”

It gets worse, as the former employee states in the book:

“I frequently encountered humans in cages, usually dazed or drugged, but sometimes they cried and begged for help. We were told they were hopelessly insane and involved in high-risk drug tests to cure insanity. We were told never to speak to them at all.”

We have obtained some secret photos that were smuggled out of Dulce base in New Mexico which Phil Schneider also helped build that includes a picture of one of the tube shuttles and signs written in mostly alien language. This base goes down eight levels deep, four miles down and includes “Nightmare Hall” where grotesque cross breeding experiments are done between aliens and humans. Here’s one of the many control rooms like the ones inside Dulce’s secret military installation.(BELOW).

This photo smuggled out of Dulce depicts vats where hybrid life forms are being incubated.(BELOW).

This photo (BELOW) shows what the Dulce tube shuttles may well look like which travel at mach speeds…1400 mph! (BELOW), depicts the routes to the tube shuttles in Stockholm.

More pictures which resemble what Dulce may in fact look like, including elevators operated magnetically and phosphorus lighting inside tunnels. You can also see shuttle boarding area. In Dulce, human/alien language is used. You’ll also see photos of tunnel entrances to the tube shuttles and signs that are written in the “Universal language”.

(LEFT) More disgusting genetic engineering experiments are being conducted at Dulce, New Mexico. These are the photos actually smuggled out of Dulce where embryos to these hybrid creatures are kept in tubes under ultraviolet lighting.

No need to really ever come to the surface either. If you’re wondering how they farm underground…here it is!(BELOW).

UNDERGROUND BASES:

A Lecture By Phil Schneider – May 1995

Phil Schneider, a very brave man, lost his life due to what appeared to be an execution in January 1996. He was found dead in his apartment with piano wire still wrapped around his neck. Phil Schneider was an ex-government engineer who was involved in building underground bases. He was one of three people to survive the 1979 fire fight between the large Greys and U.S. intelligence and military forces at Dulce underground base.

In May 1995, Phil Schneider did a lecture on what he had discovered. Seven months later he was dead.

Picture taken 1995.

This man’s final acts should not go unnoticed.

“It is because of the horrendous structure of the (U.S.) federal government that I feel directly compelled not to tell anybody about this material. How long I will be able to do this is anybody’s guess. However, I would like to mention that this talk is going to be broken up into four main topics. Each of these topics will have some bearing on what you people are involved in, whether you are patriots or not.”

“I want you to know that these United States are a beautiful place. I have gone to more than 70 countries, and I cannot remember any country that has the beauty, as well as the magnificence of its people, like these United States.”

“To give you an overview of basically what I am, I started off and went through engineering school. Half of my school was in that field, and I built up a reputation for being a geological engineer, as well as a structural engineer with both military and aerospace applications.

I have helped build two main bases in the United States that have some significance as far as what is called the New World Order. The first base is the one at Dulce, New Mexico. I was involved in 1979 in a firefight with alien humanoids, and I was one of the survivors. I’m probably the only talking survivor you will ever hear. Two other survivors are under close guard. I am the only one left that knows the detailed files of the entire operation. Sixty-six secret service agents, FBI, Black Berets and the like, died in that firefight. I was there.”

“Number one, part of what I am going to tell you is going to be very shocking. Part of what I am going to tell you is probably going to be very unbelievable, though, instead of putting your glasses on, I’m going to ask you to do is be skeptical. But please, feel free to do your own homework. I know the Freedom of Information Act isn’t much to go on, but it’s the best we’ve got. The local law library is a good place to look for Congressional Records. So, if one continues to do their homework, then one can be standing vigilant in regard to their country.”

Deep Underground Military Bases & Black Budget

“I love the country I am living in more than I love my life, but I would not be standing before you now, risking my life, if I did not believe it was so. The first part of this talk is going to concern deep underground military bases and the black budget. The Black Budget is a secretive budget that garners 25% of the gross national product of the United States. The Black Budget currently consumes $1.25 trillion per year. At least this amount is used in black programs, like those concerned with deep underground military bases. Presently, there are 129 deep underground military bases in the United States.”

“They have been building these 129 bases day and night, unceasingly, since the early 1940’s. Some of them were built even earlier than that. These bases are basically large cities underground connected by high-speed magneto-leviton trains that have speeds up to Mach 2. Several books have been written about this activity. Al Bielek has my only copy of one of them. Richard Souder, a Ph.D architect, has risked his life by talking about this. He worked with a number of government agencies on deep underground military bases. In around where you live, in Idaho, there are 11 of them.”

“The average depth of these bases is over a mile, and they again are basically whole cities underground. They all are between 2.66 and 4.25 cubic miles in size. They have laser drilling machines that can drill a tunnel seven miles long in one day. The Black Projects sidestep the authority of Congress, which as we know is illegal. Right now, the New World Order is depending on these bases. If I had known at the time I was working on them that the NWO was involved, I would not have done it. I was lied to rather extensively.”

Development of Military Technology, Implied German Interest in Hyperspacial Technology, and More

“Basically, as far as technology is concerned, for every calendar year that transpires, military technology increases about 44.5 years. This is why it is easy to understand that back in 1943 they were able to create, through the use of vacuum tube technology, a ship that could literally disappear from one place and appear in another place. My father, Otto Oscar Schneider, fought on both sides of the war. He was originally a U-boat captain, and was captured and repatriated in the United States. He was involved with different kinds of concerns, such as the A-bomb, the H-bomb and the Philadelphia Experiment. He invented a high-speed camera that took pictures of the first atomic tests at Bikini Island on July 12, 1946. I have original photographs of that test, and the photos also show UFO’s fleeing the bomb site at a high rate of speed. Bikini Island at the time was infested with them, especially under the water, and the natives had problems with their animals being mutilated. At that time, General MacArthur felt that the next war would be with aliens from other worlds. ”

“Anyway, my father laid the groundwork with theoreticians about the Philadelphia experiment, as well as other experiments. What does that have to do with me? Nothing, other than the fact that he was my father. I don’t agree with what he did on the other side, but I think he had a lot of guts in coming here. He was hated in Germany. There was a $1 million reward, payable in gold, to anyone who killed him. Obviously, they didn’t succeed. Anyway, back to our topic – deep underground bases. ”

The Fire Fight At Dulce Base

“Back in 1954, under the Eisenhower administration, the federal government decided to circumvent the Constitution of the United States and form a treaty with alien entities. It was called the 1954 Greada Treaty, which basically made the agreement that the aliens involved could take a few cows and test their implanting techniques on a few human beings, but that they had to give details about the people involved.

Slowly, the aliens altered the bargain until they decided they wouldn’t abide by it at all. Back in 1979, this was the reality, and the fire-fight at Dulce occurred quite by accident. I was involved in building an addition to the deep underground military base at Dulce, which is probably the deepest base. It goes down seven levels and over 2.5 miles deep. At that particular time, we had drilled four distinct holes in the desert, and we were going to link them together and blow out large sections at a time.

My job was to go down the holes and check the rock samples, and recommend the explosive to deal with the particular rock. As I was headed down there, we found ourselves in spite of a large cavern that was full of outer-space aliens, otherwise known as large Greys. I shot two of them. At that time, there were 30 people down there. About 40 more came down after this started, and all of them got killed. We had surprised a whole underground base of existing aliens.

Later, we found out that they had been living on our planet for a long time, perhaps a million years. This could explain a lot of what is behind the theory of ancient astronauts. ”

“Anyway, I got shot in the chest with one of their weapons, which was a box on their body, that blew a hole in me and gave me a nasty dose of cobalt radiation. I have had cancer because of that. ”

“I didn’t get really interested in UFO technology until I started work at Area 51, north of Las Vegas.”

After about two years recuperating after the 1979 incident, I went back to work for Morrison and Knudson, EG&G and other companies.

At Area 51, they were testing all kinds of peculiar spacecraft. How many people here are familiar with Bob Lazar’s story?

He was a physicist working at Area 51 trying to decipher the propulsion factor in some of these craft.”

In November 1989, Lazar appeared in a special interview with investigative reporter George Knapp on Las Vegas TV station KLAS to talk about the several aspects and implications of his work at S-4. Bob Lazar says he was initially introduced to work at S-4 by Dr. Edward Teller. His tasks consisted in the scientific investigation of the propulsion system of one of nine disc-shaped aircraft, as a general part of the ongoing reverse engineering project taking place at S-4. Upon first sight, Lazar thought the saucers were secret, terrestrial aircraft, whose test flights must have been responsible for many UFO reports. Gradually, on closer examination and from having been shown multiple briefing documents, Lazar came to the conclusion that the discs must have been of extraterrestrial origin. In his filmed testimony, Lazar explains how this impression first hit him after he boarded the craft under study and examined their interior. For the propulsion of the studied vehicles, Bob Lazar explains how the atomic element 115 served as a nuclear fuel. Element 115 (or ununpentium (Uup)).

This reportedly provided an energy source which would produce anti-gravity effects under particulate bombardment. As the intense strong nuclear force field of element 115’s nucleus would be properly amplified, the resulting effect would be a distortion of the surrounding gravitational field, allowing the vehicle to immediately shorten the distance to a charted destination.

Govt Factions, Railroad Cars & Shackle Contracts

“Now, I am very worried about the activity of the the federal government. They have lied to the public, stonewalled senators, and have refused to tell the truth in regard to alien matters. I can go on and on. I can tell you that I am rather disgruntled.” Recently, I knew someone who lived near where I live in Portland, Oregon. He worked at Gunderson Steel Fabrication, where they make railroad cars. Now, I knew this fellow for the better part of 30 years, and he was kind of a quiet type. He came in to see me one day, excited, and he told me “they’re building prisoner cars.” He was nervous.

Gunderson, he said, had a contract with the federal government to build 107,200 full length railroad cars, each with 143 pairs of shackles. There are 11 sub-contractors in this giant project. Supposedly, Gunderson got over 2 billion dollars for the contract. Bethlehem Steel and other steel outfits are involved. He showed me one of the cars in the rail yards in North Portland. He was right. If you multiply 107,200 times 143 times 11, you come up with about 15,000,000.

This is probably the number of people who disagree with the federal government. No more can you vote any of these people out of office. Our present structure of government is “technocracy”, not democracy, and it is a form of feudalism. It has nothing to do with the republic of the United States. These people are god-less, and have legislated out prayer in public schools.

You can get fined up to $100,000 and two years in prison for praying in school. I believe we can do better. I also believe that the federal government is running the gambit of enslaving the people of the United States. I am not a very good speaker, but I’ll keep shooting my mouth off until somebody puts a bullet in me, because it’s worth it to talk to a group like this about these atrocities. ”

America’s Black Program Contractors

“There are other problems. I have some interesting 1993 figures. There are 29 prototype stealth aircraft presently. The budget from the U.S. Congress five-year plan for these is $245.6 million. You couldn’t buy the spare parts for these black programs for that amount. So, we’ve been lied to. The black budget is roughly $1.3 trillion every two years. A trillion is a thousand billion. A trillion dollars weighs 11 tons. The U.S. Congress never sees the books involved with this clandestine pot of gold. Contractors of sleath programs: EG&G, Westinghouse, McDonnell Douglas, Morrison- Knudson, Wackenhut Security Systems, Boeing Aerospace, Lorimar Aerospace, Aerospacial in France, Mitsibishi Industries, Rider Trucks, Bechtel, I.G. Farben, plus a host of hundreds more. Is this what we are supposed to be living up to as freedom – loving people? I don’t believe so. ”

Star Wars and Apparent Alien Threat

“Still, 68% of the military budget is directly or indirectly affected by the black budget. Star Wars relies heavily upon stealth weaponry. By the way, none of the stealth program would have been available if we had not taken apart crashed alien disks. None of it. Some of you might ask what the “space shuttle” is “shuttling”.

Large ingots of special metals that are milled in space and cannot be produced on the surface of the earth. They need the near vacuum of outer space to produce them. We are not even being told anything close to the truth. I believe our government officials have sold us down the drain – lock, stock and barrel. Up until several weeks ago, I was employed by the U.S. government with a Ryolite-38 clearance factor – one of the highest in the world. I believe the Star Wars program is there solely to act as a buffer to prevent alien attack – it has nothing to do with the “cold war”, which was only a toy to garner money from all the people – for what? The whole lie was planned and executed for the last 75 years. ”

::: Stealth Aircraft Technology Use by U.S. Agencies and the United Nations :::

“Here’s another piece of information for you folks. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the ATF rely on stealth tactical weaponry for as much as 40% of their operations budget. This in 1993, and the figures have gone up considerably since. The United Nations used American stealth aircraft for over 28% of its collective worldwide operations from 1990 to 1992, according to the Canter for Strategic Studies and UN Report 3092. ”

::: The Guardians of Stealth and Delta Force – Origins of the Bosnia Conflict :::

“The Guardians of Stealth: There are at least three distinct classifications of police that guard our most well-kept secrets. Number one, the Military Joint Tactical Force (MJTF), sometimes called the Delta Force or Black Berets, is a multi-national tactical force primarily used to guard the various stealth aircraft worldwide. By the way, there were 172 stealth aircraft built. Ten crashed, so there were at last count about 162. Bill Clinton signed them away about six weeks ago to the United Nations. There have been indications that the Delta Force was sent over to Bosnia during the last days of the Bush administration as a covert sniper force, and that they started taking pot shots at each side of the controversy, in order to actually start the Bosnia conflict that would be used by succeeding administrations for political purposes. ”

::: Thoughts on the Bombings in the United States :::

“I was hired not too long ago to do a report on the World Trade Canter bombing.

I was hired because I know about the 90 – odd varieties of chemical explosives. I looked at the pictures taken right after the blast. The concrete was puddled and melted. The steel and the rebar was literally extruded up to six feet longer than its original length. There is only one weapon that can do that – a small nuclear weapon. That’s a construction-type nuclear device. Obviously, when they say that it was a nitrate explosive that did the damage, they’re lying 100%, folks. The people they have in custody probably didn’t do the crime. As a matter of fact, I have reason to believe that the same group held in custody did do other crimes, such as killing a Jewish rabbi in New York. However, I want to further mention that with the last explosion in Oklahoma City, they are saying that it was a nitrate or fertilizer bomb that did it. ”

“First, they came out and said it was a 1,000 pound fertilizer bomb. Then, it was 1,500. Then 2,000 pounds. Now its 20,000. You can’t put 20,000 pounds of fertilizer in a Rider Truck. Now, I’ve never mixed explosives, per se. I know the chemical structure and the application of construction explosives. My reputation was based on it. I helped hollow out more than 13 deep underground military bases in the United States. I worked on the Malta project, in West Germany, in Spain and in Italy. I can tell you from experience that a nitrate explosion would not have hardly shattered the windows of the federal building in Oklahoma City. It would have killed a few people and knocked part of the facing off the building, but it would have never have done that kind of damage.

I believe I have been lied to, and I am not taking it any longer, so I’m telling you that you’ve been lied to.”

::: The Truth Behind the Republican Contract With America :::

” We are the laughing stock of the world, because we are being hoodwinked by so many evil people that are running this country. I think we can do better. I think the people over 45 are seriously worried about the future. I’m going to run some scary scenarios by you. The Contract With America. It contains the same terminology that Adolph Hitler used to subvert Germany in 1931. I believe we can do better. The Contract With America is a last ditch effort by our federal government to tear away the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. ”

Some Statistics on the Black Helicopter Presence

“The black helicopters. There are over 64,000 black helicopters in the United States. For every hour that goes by, there is one being built. Is this the proper use of our money? What does the federal government need 64,000 tactical helicopters for, if they are not trying to enslave us. I doubt if the entire military needs 64,000 worldwide. I doubt if all the world needs that many. There are 157 F-117A stealth aircraft loaded with LIDAR and computer-enhanced imaging radar. They can see you walking from room to room when they fly over your house. They see objects in the house from the air with a variation limit of 1 inch to 30,000 miles. That’s how accurate that is. Now, I worked in the federal government for a long time, and I know exactly how they handle their business. ”

::: Government Earthquake Device, AIDS as a Bioweapon Based on Alien Excretions :::

“The federal government has now invented an earthquake device. I am a geologist, and I know what I am talking about. With the Kobe earthquake in Japan, there was no pulse wave as in a normal earthquake. None. In 1989, there was an earthquake in San Francisco. There was no pulse wave with that one either. It is a Tesla device that is being used for evil purposes. The black budget programs have subverted science as we know it. Look at AIDs, invented by the National Ordinance Laboratory in Chicago, Illinois in 1972.

It was a biological weapon to be used against the people of the United States. The reason I know this is that I have seen the documentation by the Office of Strategic Services, which by the way is still in operation to this day, through the CDC in Atlanta. They used the glandular excretions of animals, humans and alien humanoids to create the virus. These alien humanoids the government is hobnobbing with are the worst news. There is absolutely no defense against their germs – none. They are a biological weapon of terrible consequence. Every alien on the planet needs to be isolated. ”

” Every moment we waste, we are doing other people on the planet a disservice. Right now, I am dying of cancer that I contracted because of my work for the federal government. I might live six months. I might not. I will tell you one thing. If I keep speaking out like I am, maybe God will give me the life to talk my head off. I will break every law that it takes to talk my head off. Eleven of my best friends in the last 22 years have been murdered. Eight of the murders were called “suicides.” Before I went to talk in Las Vegas, I drove a friend down to Joshua Tree, near 29 Palms. I drove into the mountains in order to get to Needles, California, and I was followed by two government E-350 vans with G-14 plates, each with a couple of occupants, one of which had an Uzi. I knew exactly who they were. I have spoken 19 times and have probably reached 45,000 people. Well, I got ahead of them and came to a stop in the middle of the road. They both went on either side of me and down a ravine. Is this what its going to take? I cut up my security card and sent it back to the government, and told them if I was threatened, and I have been, that I was going to upload 140,000 pages of documentation to the internet about government structure and the whole plan. I have already begun that task. ”

“Thank you very much.”

End of May 1995 Lecture by Phil Schneider.

IN JANUARY 1996, PHIL SCHNEIDER WAS DEAD.

UNDERGROUND BASE FACTS: Dulce Base – under Mt. Archuleta, Dulce, New Mexico. Located close to the Colorado border and situated on the Jicarella Apache Indian Reservation. The town of Dulce is located off U.S. Route 64 population 900-1,700. A small town with one motel and a gas station. The base is located 2.5 miles northwest of Dulce and almost overlooks the town. Joint CIA-Alien base. 95 miles northwest of Los Alamos. Biogenetics Laboratory including but not limited to: Atomic Manipulation, cloning, studies of the human aura, advanced mind control applications, animal/human crossbreeding, visual and audio human chip implantation, abduction and feeding off of humans including children.

The Second Largest Reptilian and Grey Base in North America. The Central Hub.

1st Level – contains the garage for Street Maintenance.

2nd Level- contains the garage for trains, shuttles, tunnel-boring machines and UFO maintenance.

3rd Level – the first 3 levels contain government offices.

4th Level – Human Aura Research as well as aspects of Dream Manipulation, Hypnosis, and Telepathy. They can lower your heartbeat with Delta Waves and introduce data and programmed reactions into your mind (for those implanted with brain chips). Most people already are, they just don’t know it.

5th Level – witnesses have described huge vats with amber liquid with parts of human bodies being stirred inside. Rows and rows of cages holding men, women and children to be used as food. Perhaps thousands.

6th Level= privately called “Nightmare Hall.” It contains the genetic labs. Here are where the crossbreeding experiments of human/animal are done on fish, seals, birds, and mice that are vastly altered from their original forms. There are multi-armed and multi-legged humans and several cages and vats of humanoid bat-like creatures up to 7 feet tall.

7th level – Row after row of 1,000s of humans in cold storage including children.

OTHER SECRET BASES ACROSS THE NATION:

Wright Air Force Base – Dayton, Ohio. Includes a Warehouse with multi-levels underground packed with alien craft, hardware, and even bodies on ice. Headquarters of the infamous Project Blue Book.

Groom Lake, Area 51 – Nevada. Includes the Nellis AFB test range but has nothing to do with underground nuclear testing. Huge underground facility where the exchange of technology takes place.

Located approx 125 miles north-northwest of Las Vegas and consists of the Groom Lake and the Papoose Lake Complexes. The expanded eastern portion of the property is known as the S-4 site, others allege its the southwest corner of Area 51. Either way the S-4 area is where the UFOs are stored. Also Dreamland (Data Repository Establishment and Maintenance) under the Groom Mountains is controlled by Greys.

Groom Facility – Large storage area in the tunnels that holds thousands of alien craft parts.

Mercury, Nevada – underground shuttle system link between Dreamland and Dulce.

Post Your Comment





Post comment