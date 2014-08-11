Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

To say that Satanist Aleister Crowley was a baaaaaaaaad man would be an understatement.(1875-1947). But before we get to who this man was and the influence he has had on this world, let us tell you a little bit about just where this guy stood morally. He said "I simply went over to Satan's side and I do not know why." Crowley also said "I was not content to just believe in Satan, I wanted to be his chief of staff". Crowley was once considered "The wickedest man on earth" and was kicked out of almost every country he tried to make his home. The following overview of Crowley's life is from "Hungry for Heaven" by Steve Turner:



Subscribe in a reader "Born in 1875, Aleister Crowley had, like the Rolling Stones, rebelled against a regulated small-town background. He'd been raised in Leamington, Warwickshire, by parents who were members of the Strict Brethren, a fundamentalist Christian sect. From an early age young Aleister identified with the enemies of God in the Bible stories that were read to him. In particular he identified with the antichrist predicted in the book of Revelation. In 1898 he joined the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, a magical society." Most of Crowley's adult life was dedicated to indulging in everything he believed God would hate: performing sex magic, taking heroin, opium, hashish, peyote and cocaine, invoking spirits, and even once offering himself to the Russian authorities to help destroy Christianity. He wrote volumes of books that he believed were dictated to him by a spirit from ancient Egypt called Aiwass. “To worship me take wine and strange drugs,” the spirit conveniently told him. “Lust, enjoy all things of sense and rapture. Fear not that any God shall deny thee for this.” Aleister’s father Edward was a Brethren preacher. The young Crowley had inherited a fortune from his father, Edward Crowley who died when Aleister was eleven. From this inheritance, Aleister financed his satanic career. He began torturing and killing animals at age twelve. Crowley was a heroin addict and a sexual pervert. His Christian mother referred to him as “The Great Beast of Revelation whose number is 666,” and he was pleased with the title. He was convinced that he was the reincarnation of the magician Eliphas Levi, who died the year Crowley was born. Crowley also believed he had lived other lives, including that of Pope Alexander VI. Crowley claimed that dark powers gave him the words to his “Book of the Law.” His first wife, Rose, died in a mental asylum. His second wife also went insane. “Five mistresses committed suicide, and scores of his concubines ended in the gutter as alcoholics, drug addicts, or in mental institutions” (Hellhounds on Their Trail, p. 56). In 1922, Crowley published Diary of a Drug Fiend, which was about the use of cocaine. He described the widespread use of cocaine among Hollywood stars, which he described as “cocaine-crazed sexual lunatics.” As noted, Crowley died a wasted heroin addict given to rages and doubts. His last words were “I am perplexed…” Crowley worshiped the demon god Pan, the god of sexuality and lust. This was the original concept of Peter Pan, a Michael Jackson and Disney hero. His “Hymn to Pan” was read at his funeral: “I rave and I rape and I rip and I rend/ Everlasting world without end!” Crowley believed in human sacrifice and said “A made child of perfect innocence” is the most suitable victim. Watch this morbid video exposing Crowley: ALEISTER CROWLEY , ROCK STARS SATANIC IDOL The disturbing thing about all of this is the way many famous and influential people have embraced this man and his teachings. Guitarist Jimmy Paige, (spelled Paige and Page) of Led Zeppelin is a devout follower of Satanist, Aleister Crowley, who proclaimed himself as “The Beast 666”. Aleister Crowley was also a 33rd and 97th Degree Freemason and is recognized as the master Satanist of the 20th century. In 1971, Page bought Crowley’s Boleskine House (BELOW) The video below is a tour outside and inside the house. You’ll notice nothing but a dark, creepy place with bad wallpaper and odd paintings. But make no mistake about it, at one time, this is where Crowley practiced his hellish black magick rituals, including human sacrifice and eating of human feces. You have to ask yourselves why Jimmy Paige and numerous other contemporary artists would follow this guy? On the shore of Loch Ness where Crowley practiced his hellish, satanic sex-magick rituals, including human sacrifices. Paige actually performed Crowley magical rituals during their concerts. NOTE : The character “Uncle Fester” on the 60’s sitcom, The Adams Family was intentionally made to resemble Crowley. (BELOW) Zepplin’s song “Stairway to Heaven” carries the reference “May Queen,” which is purportedly the name of a hideous poem written by Crowley. Paige had inscribed in the vinyl of their album Led Zeppelin III , Crowley’s famous “Do what thou wilt. So let it Be.’ Paige and Robert Plant claim some of Zeppelins’ songs came via occultic “automatic handwriting,” including their popular “Stairway to Heaven.” Crowley’s Boleskine House, which Paige purchased was once a church that burned to the ground with the congregation inside. (Humm… nice huh?) There is no Stairway to Heaven….It’s a STAIRWAY TO HELL !!! Another thing that Crowley emphasized to his readers was that musicians into Magick (Crowley’s spelling) would be able to be musical mediums. When speaking of “Stairway to Heaven,” Robert Plant claimed to be a musical medium. He said the following about how he received the lyrics to the song: “‘I was just sitting there with Pagey in front of a fire at Headley Grange (Zepplin’s recording studio),’ Plant recalled. ‘Pagey had written these chords and he played them for me. I was holding a pencil and paper and for some reason, I was in a very bad mood. Then all of a sudden my hand was writing out the words: “There’s a lady who’s sure, all that glitters is gold, and she’s buying a Stairway to Heaven.” I just sat there and I looked at the words and I almost came out of my seat.” In 1998, the year of Page and Plant’s last world tour, Jimmy Page said the following.. (Taken from the Atlantic Records website): “When we first got back together, it was so immediately apparent that the two of us were just channeling the music. That’s what we had always had, and it was so apparent that it was there. It was almost effortless.” When commenting on the production of the album with Stairway to Heaven on it, Page made the following statement in the January 2002 issue of Guitar World magazine: “If something really magical is coming through, then you follow it.” THE LAW OF REVERSAL Crowley taught the Law of Reversal, which we go into in depth later. He believed in rituals carried out backwards. Remember, Stairway to Heaven has probably been around for hundreds of years in the spirit world, just waiting for the right moment to come out.. But for now, listen to Stairway to Heaven backwards…Don’t take our word for it…Listen for yourselves. We think it says something a little different than the folks at YouTube: Forward it says: “If there’s a bustle in your hedgerow don’t be alarmed now, it’s just spring clean for the May queen. Yes there are two paths you can go by but in the long run, there’s still time to change the road you’re on.” Backwards I believe it says: ” Here’s to my sweet Satan, I want to live it backwards like the Zep who’s power is Satan..he will give you 666…There was a little tool shed where he made us suffer sad Satan” Do you hear that? It’s here it is for everyone to hear!! Let’s continue with the rest of the interview. “We tried to take advantage of everything that was being offered to us.” In their channeling of the music and lyrics to Stairway to Heaven, Led Zeppelin presented the concept of worshiping the male/female godhead of the Qabalah, as taught to them by Aleister Crowley, that Lucifer is the god all over the world, irrespective of the name and that he has a female consort in the form of light; hence the lyrics: “There walks a lady we all know, who shines white light and wants to show….” The god form that they want the fan to worship in the song is Pan the Piper (also the origin of Peter Pan), the Greek God of the forests, who again, was presented by Aleister Crowley in no uncertain terms as Lucifer the Piper, the maker of music. The Bible teaches that Lord Jesus Christ created Lucifer as the celestial composer of music, with celestial pipes, in Ezekiel chapter 28. The worship of Lucifer, in the form of Pan, was a theme through all of Aleister Crowley’s writings. Jimmy Page has always been an open student of Crowley the Black Magician, and Led Zeppelin was his band. Following the teachings of Crowley, Jimmy Page and company were successful in placing his doctrines in many of their songs, including “Ramble On,” “Black Dog,” “The Battle of Evermore,” “Stairway to Heaven,” “No Quarter,” “The Song Remains the Same,” “Kashmir,” “In The Light,” “Achilles Last Stand,” and “Nobody’s Fault But Mine,” just to name a few. Led Zeppelin even went so far as to command their fans to sell their souls to the Devil in their concert film, “The Song Remains the Same.” The Beatles were into Crowley’s teaching of the Law of reversal and did backmasking on many of their albums: (WE’LL INCLUDE MORE EXAMPLES FROM OTHER ARTISTS AT THE END OF THIS ARTICLE ). The cover of the Sergeant Pepper’s album by the Beatles showed a background of, according to Ringo Starr, people “we like and admire” (Hit Parade, Oct. 1976, p.14). Paul McCartney said of Sgt. Pepper’s cover, ”. . . we were going to have photos on the wall of all our HEROES . . . ” (Musician, Special Collectors Edition, – Beatles and Rolling Stones, 1988, p.12). One of the Beatle’s heroes included on the cover of Sgt. Pepper’s was — the infamous Satanist, Aleister Crowley! Most people, especially in 1967, did not even know who Crowley was — but the Beatles certainly did. Crowley’s photo appeared on the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper album cover (click to enlarge: upper left hand corner). The Beatles testified that the characters who appeared on the album were their “heroes.” Adolph Hitler was to be on the album but Lennon took it off at the last minute. John Lennon explained to Playboy magazine that “the whole Beatle idea was to do what you want … do what thou wilst, as long as it doesn’t hurt somebody” (Lennon, cited by David Sheff, The Playboy Interviews with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, p. 61). This was precisely what Crowley taught. Here is another picture drawn by Crowley himself with the phrase “Do What Thou Wilt” (BELOW RIGHT ), across the top that the rock group KISS clearly imitated.(BELOW LEFT ). Let’s listen to what a former satanist/illuminist, John Todd who was deeply entrenched in Rock Music has to say about it’s origins: Now, take a look at this video of another Crowley follower, Jim Morrison of The Doors. Make sure and watch this video until the end. You’ll see Morrison’s demonic possession like you may have see on the exorcist. You’ll see different voices taking Morrison over and even a woman’s voice come out of him: If you have ever had any reservations that the Beatles are EVIL …Look at this album (ABOVE), which shows dead baby;s ripped from limb to limb with the mutilated parts all over George, Paul, John and Ringo. You can even see the umbilical cord dangling down on Paul McCartney’s hand. This album was recalled because the butchers association complained more than anyone else…..YES! It’s DISGUSTING !!! Few people realize (or care to realize) that the Rolling Stones are of the Devil as well. Rock-n-roll music is absolutely saturated with Satanism and the occult. The song “Sympathy for the Devil” by the Rolling Stones, is the official anthem for the Church of Satan. In it, Lucifer speaks in the first person and asks sympathy for all who meet him. Lead singer, Mick Jagger claims that Anton LaVey, the founder of the Church of Satan and author of the Satanic Bible, helped inspire their music! Their album titled, “Their Satanic Majesties Request,” leaves no doubt to their allegiance! If you have any doubt they have an album called “Their Satanic Majesties Request”...look on this inside sleeve. To take it a little further, back in the 60’s it was well known the Beatles and the Stones were enemy’s. We’ll show you, that is the furthest thing from the truth! As a matter of fact, they worked together to bring out the New World Order. If you have any doubt..look at the Stones album “Sympathy for the devil.” Look at Sergeant Peppers..On the right side of the album you’ll notice a doll that says “Welcome Rolling Stones, Good Guys”. Enlarge it to see that. Now look at the Stones “Their Satanic Majesties Request.”(BELOW RIGHT ..CLICK TO ENLARGE ) On the lower right hand side, you’ll see a picture of John Lennon. On the lower left hand side,all the way to the left, you’ll see a hidden picture of George Harrison…do you see that? Look until you find it. They weren’t rivals at all…they were one in this together! Other people who embraced the teachings of Crowley: Ozzy Osbourne called Crowley “a phenomenon of his time” (Circus, Aug. 26, 1980, p. 26). Ozzy even had a song called “Mr. Crowley.” “You fooled all the people with magic/ You waited on Satan’s call / … Mr. Crowley, won’t you ride my white horse…” On the back cover of the Doors 13 album, Jim Morrison and the other members of the Doors are shown posing with a bust of Aleister Crowley. David Bowie referred to Crowley in his song “Quicksand” from the album The Man Who Sold the World. Mick Jagger, Sings about “Sympathy for the devil” Where he clearly identifies himself as Satan…Listen to his LP! Then listen to the Stones album “Their Satanic majesty’s request” Graham Bond thought he was Crowley’s illegitimate son and recorded albums of satanic rituals with his band Holy Magick. Iron Maiden lead singer Bruce Dickinson said: “… we’ve referred to things like the tarot and ideas of people like Aleister Crowley” (Circus, Aug. 31, 1984). Their song “The Number of the Beast” said, “666, the number of the beast/ 666, the one for you and me.” Crowley was called the Beast. Daryl Hall of the rock duo Hall and Oates admits that he follows Crowley. “I became fascinated with Aleister Crowley, the nineteenth-century British magician who shared those beliefs. … I was fascinated by him because his personality was the late-nineteenth-century equivalent of mine—a person brought up in a conventionally religious family who did everything he could to outrage the people around him as well as himself” (Rock Lives: Profiles and Interviews, p. 584). Hall owns a signed and numbered copy of Crowley’s The Book of Thoth (about an Egyptian god). Sting, formerly of the Police, has spent many hours studying Crowley’s writings. Stiv Bators, lead singer for The Dead Boys and Lords of the New Church, had a song titled “Do What Thou Wilt/ This Is the Law,” after the philosophy of Satanist Aleister Crowley. In another song Bators sang: “I heard the Devil curse/ I recognized my name.” LSD guru Timothy Leary was a Crowley enthusiast. He said: “I’ve been an admirer of Aleister Crowley. I think that I’m carrying on much of the work that he started over a hundred years ago … He was in favor of finding yourself, and ‘Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law’ under love. It was a very powerful statement. I’m sorry he isn’t around now to appreciate the glories he started” The Marilyn Manson song “Misery Machine” contains the lyrics, “We’re gonna ride to the abbey of Thelema.” The Abbey of Thelema was the temple of Satanist Aleister Crowley. If ever there was a God-hating degenerate, it was Aleister Crowley …How anyone can admit to admiring this animal is beyond comprehension. Crowley was the one who initially coined the term “New age” in his book “The Book of the Law.” He wrote a chapter called “The New Aeon” back in 1904. Franklin D. Roosevelt was so impressed with the teachings of Crowley,(God only knows why), the President put an image Crowley designed on the back of the dollar bill. The Eye in the triangle now on the one dollar bill was created by Crowley. It is the eye of Horus (a demon) looking through the pyramid signifying a day when we are all watched by big brother under the New World Order. Around it are the words “Annuit Coeptis Novus Ordo Seclorum” Which in Latin says “Announcing The Birth Of The New Order Of The Ages.” Here is Crowley with the logo he designed on a hat he also made.(BELOW) — Crowley obviously the guru of modern satanism (and mentor of many rock groups) taught in his magick handbook, magick in Theory and Practice, he taught a concept known as “the law of reversal” “. . . let him learn to think backwards. . .” In many Satanic churches they will recite the Lords prayer but they will start with “Amen” and say “Nema” and then recite the whole prayer backwards. CROWLEY : “Let him train himself to think BACKWARDS by external means, as set forth here following: (a) Let him learn to write BACKWARDS . . . (b) Let him learn to walk BACKWARDS . . . (c) Let him. . . listen to phonograph records REVERSED . (d) Let him practice speaking BACKWARDS . . . (e) Let him learn to read BACKWARDS . . . (f) Instead of saying “I am he” let him say “eh ma I” (Crowley, Aliester. Magick:Liber ABA , book four, 1994 Ordo Templi Orientis ediiton, p. 639) Let’s look at how this concept is taught by some of the most influential rock groups of this era. Let’s look at the album 1999 by Prince. The album starts off with a flame burning upside down on the “P” in Prince (Look for that). Is the flame burning the right way? Of course not! It’s upside down and backwards! Now, let’s turn the album upside down, the way occultists see it, and see what it really says written backwards…. Look at what it says. First you have “666” followed by an upside down male sex organ. Backwards it then says: E…V…I…L., He’s made a crescent moon (just before the “V”) standout so you can see the real message clearly. The flame in the first letter P is now burning right side up. So, it says EVIL ..followed by a flame signaling the end of the world. Can you see that? You’ll also see Prince doing his imitation of the eye of Horus designed by Crowley on this Platinum album (ABOVE). Now let’s take a look at an album from Sting and the police. The album is entitled “Ghost in the machine.” You see three computer digits on the front. But it is really “666” written backwards. We have looked at the Beatles Lonely Hearts club album earlier. But look at who else is playing the game. Michael Jackson. These pictures were taken when he resembled a human being. But if you’ll notice when he received 8 Grammys and 7 American Music awards back in the 1980’s he wore a Sgt. Pepper’s suit signifying his allegiance to Crowley and the Beatles. If that doesn’t convince you, look back at one of Crowley’s commands…..”LET THE ADEPT INITIATE ….LEARN TO WALK BACKWARDS .” Michael Jackson made the “moonwalk” popular back in the 80’s. But he was just following Crowley’s teachings. By the way, Michael Jackson admitted to spiritism in the book “Moonwalker”. In it, he was asked “How do you write your music?” He replied, “It’s all very strange, I hear the words in the middle of the night and I wake up and say, Wow! put this down on paper. I feel like I didn’t write this. I feel like somewhere, someway, the songs have already been written and I’m just a courier bringing it into this world.” Once again, we see spiritism! Michael Jackson admitted he’s not really writing his songs but believes they have been prepared already in the spirit world and he is just bringing them into this world. Are you starting to see what’s going on here? Here are two more Crowley taught reversals: Look at the Oprah Winfrey show. Her production company “Harpo” is “Oprah” spelled backward. Look at the offset “O”... That is occult in origin which we will write more about. Until then, people worship Oprah for her “power”. Let us leave you with this bible verse:“For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?”(Matthew 16:26). (Below) How about the United States military with the U.S. flag which is backwards. NOW do you see what’s going on here? ALEISTER CROWLEY AND THE BUSH CONNECTION : *Now, here’s where things get really CREEEEPY ! Few people understand that one of the most notorious individuals in British history may have contributed to the lineage of our current president. Evidence points to the disturbing possibility that Crowley was the true father of Barbara Bush, the former First Lady and mother to George W. Bush. If you look at the below pictures, you can see the resemblance of Crowley and Bush are too apparent to dismiss. Anyone who remotely knows genetics can see these two people are related!!! The story may seem difficult to believe at first, until one learns more about the social inter-relations that tied together these unlikely parties. Specifically, we must focus on a fascinating woman named Pauline Pierce, (Shown here holding George W. Bush), born Pauline Robinson—whose third child was named Barbara. Most sources divulge little about this woman. We learn more about her husband Marvin Pierce, the president of the McCall Corporation, which published McCall’s magazine and Redbook. He married Pauline, a beautiful young socialite, in 1919. Their first child, Martha, was born the next year; the second, James, was born in 1921. At this time, Aleister Crowley inhabited what must have seemed a very different world, as he embarked upon the great communal experiment of the Abbey of Thelema in Italy. During the Abbey period, a Crowley follower had accidentally died during a magical (Crowley’s spelling) ceremony. The incident created a firestorm of unwanted publicity (the sensationalist British press labeled Crowley “The Wickedest Man in the World”), which prompted Mussolini’s government to expel Crowley and his followers from Italian soil. By 1924, he lived in poverty in France, where Frank Harris kindly took him under his roof. This arrangement inevitably brought Crowley into contact with Nellie. Thus it was that four individuals came together: Frank Harris, Nellie O’Hara, Pauline Pierce, and Aleister Crowley. Anyone who has studied Crowley’s life will understand that what happened next was, in a sense, inevitable. Pauline returned to America in early October of 1924. On June 8, 1925, she gave birth to a girl named Barbara. Barbara Pierce married George H.W. Bush, who eventually became the 41st President of the United States. Is Aleister Crowley the father of Barbara Bush? It’s very possible and highly likely that she knows her real father was Crowley and is working behind the scenes to carry on the agenda he started. Illuminati families are way more aware of things like this than we think they are. I suspect Crowley is indeed Barbara Bush’s real father. Barbara Bush matches her real father, Aleister Crowley to near perfection. The face and eyes, it’s all very clear. (BELOW) Barbara Bush has no resemblance to the man on the right, Marvin Pierce (Her alleged father). But is a perfect match to the man on the left (Crowley) Two very recent pics of Barbara Bush (Below) and her father, Aleister Crowley. You should be able to discern the evil in both, as a matter of fact, if you took the hair off Barbara Bush, she could be Aleister Crowley’s twin: However, more than one person has noted the resemblance and it is astounding!—and this resemblance is not just physical. Many will recall the former First Lady’s haughty and thoughtless remarks in the aftermath of the Katrina disaster. Those “in the know” were reminded of Aleister Crowley’s similar reaction to the loss of life which occurred during the ascent of Kangchanjunga, an expedition he commanded: “This is precisely the sort of thing with which I have no sympathy whatsoever.” Barbara Bush (Who is also the cousin of George Bush Sr. in addition to being his wife) Also, said a truly despicable statement when asked about the war casualties in Iraq…She stated…”It’s not relevant, why should I concern my beautiful mind with that?” Hummm, Beautiful mind? No, she has an EVIL mind..the same as her father Crowley. But America..WAKE UP!! This is the same disgusting first lady you admired for 8 years! (George Bush Sr. was the REAL president when Reagan was in power). She is not who she presents herself to be. She is the product of generational satanism. And each generation gets more and more evil than the one which preceded it. "HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH THE UNFRUITFUL WORKS OF DARKNESS BUT RATHER EXPOSE THEM "...EPH 5:11 By Joe Monoco

