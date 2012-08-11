PART TWO: SEX AND DECEPTION IN THE ZAPRUDER FILM?

HOME
Ace wrote on 06/13/2010 06:40 AM
People probably will think you are crazy when you mention that there is subliminal writing in the frames of the Zapruder film. I studied subliminal advertising, and it's there and in the 1960's fashion. Moreover, it's all over the film, and not just the word "sex". I could tell the readers exactly what is written, but people only believe the truth about subliminal embeds when they find it themselves. There is a lot of nasty stuff directed at Kennedy and his wife.
Bill wrote on 02/27/2011 06:33 PM
The photo of Clint Hill on the back of the Limo is not Kennedy's foot but Hills foot. If you have seen a photo from the other side Clint Hill is semi spread eagle with his right leg on the trunk while protecting Mrs Kennedy and our dying President.Just tilt the photo to the left and you can tell it a right foot shoe. Thanks.