PART SIX: WHO PLOTTED THE MURDER OF PRESIDENT KENNEDY? READ HERE HOW KENNEDY'S OWN VICE PRESIDENT, LYNDON JOHNSON CONSPIRED TO HAVE THE PRESIDENT KILLED!

Before we get to actual assassins who tore the country apart in 6 seconds,
(AND WE WILL GET THERE!), let’s look at who
organized the assassination of President Kennedy:
The above picture was taken on the day of the assassination. Anyone who knows anything about body language knows the look on Johnson’s face is an evil look of delight about the impending doom for JFK which he obviously knows is coming before the day is over.
Same thing below. Look at his ever knowing snide look of satisfaction on the evil that is about to hit Kennedy:
LYNDON JOHNSON
Yep! good ole’ LBJ was one of the
criminals who had Kennedy killed. To start with
Johnson hated the Kennedy’s and the Kennedy’s hated
him. It was important to have the president killed in
his trip through Texas because that’s where Johnson
had the most influence.
Johnson was a pathological
liar who didn’t tell the truth in areas that
were of really no consequence. Johnson’s mistress Madeline
Brown said in an interview that the day before Kennedy
was killed Johnson told her “That Goddamed Kennedy
won’t be around to embarrass me after tomorrow.”
Whenever
you are trying to identify the perpetrators of any crime,
ask yourself two things, One: WHO BENEFITED? And,
FOLLOW THE MONEY! Lyndon Johnson was also to be
questioned in front of a grand jury for his part in the murder of
four other individuals.
Had Johnson been kicked off the ballot
by Kennedy in the next election (which he would have) then LBJ
would have been indicted for murder and his part
for ordering hitman Mac Wallace to eliminate
at least four of his enemies who stood
in the way of him becoming the next President. As President, he would
not have had to have been called before a grand jury. Remember…
WHO BENEFITED FROM KENNEDY’S MURDER?
Lyndon Johnson was an overbearing, coarse, ruthless, psychopathic, low-life, power-mad monster. He was a good enough politician that he could charm when he had to, but the mask could easily slip, and often did. Nowhere is this more vividly documented than in a photo taken during the 1960 Kennedy-Johnson campaign. Here we see an out-of-control, drunken Johnson angrily reacting to a heckler while Kennedy tries to restrain him, (BELOW).
Another bad habit of his was to dictate letters and conduct meetings while sitting on the toilet. Also, if he happened to be near the White House swimming pool, he would suddenly strip naked, no matter who might be present, and jump in. His apologists defended these behaviors as harmless eccentricities, even as signs of a charming earthiness. And yet there were times when this earthiness was not so charming, as when he would, without the least shame, fondle women in front of other people, including his wife, Lady Bird.
And these weren’t even his worst traits. He was also a bully. In a moment of candor, one long-time associate in his oral history interview stated that the only people Johnson respected were those, like himself, who had a “power base.” Everyone else existed for his use-or abuse, if he saw fit.
Let’s listen to Johnson’s Mistress and mother of his child, Madeline Brown admit that Johnson knew about Kennedy’s assassination in advance. (We have another video of her at the end of this article as well):
In another interview, a reporter described a drunken Vice President Johnson following him around at a Washington party all evening, haranguing him over something he had written. The harangue did not end until the man fled the party. And everyone had stories to tell about Johnson’s famous techniques of persuasion: his big face only a few inches from his victim’s face, talking, imploring, threatening, while his hands worked constantly, grabbing an arm, grabbing a lapel, jabbing the chest with a forefinger, grabbing and jabbing and moving ever closer with no regard for social distance, until the victim agreed to do whatever Johnson wanted. Here’s another good source: LBJ MURDERED KENNEDY
You’ll notice how the coward, Johnson now always has the closed top limo now that he is president so no one will knock him off like he did to President Kennedy,(BELOW).
Isn’t it ironic how Johnson wanted power and control and now that he’s dead, his name will forever stink behind him as a lying weasel and hypocritical coward who had the president killed and Kennedy will be remembered as a great President? Keep that in mind for all you who plot evil as to how you will be remembered.
These are not the only bad habits of Lyndon Johnson. There is another, and it is the ugliest of all. As a young man, he is known to have tortured and killed a dog, on another occasion a mule. These incidents are described in Blood, Power, and Money, the book written by Johnson’s lawyer, Barr McClellan, who points out that, though the information is readily available to researchers in the LBJ Library, it has for some reason been ignored-even by Johnson biographer Robert Caro, whose critically acclaimed, multi-volume work lists so many other horrible Johnson habits. This omission is unfortunate, as it obscures the one most essential thing to know about Johnson-that he was a killer. It is a fact of criminal psychology that persons who torture and kill animals for entertainment do not respect life in general. Very often, they go on to kill human beings. This was Johnson’s destiny. However, as an adult, Johnson did not have to dirty his own hands with these killings; he could order them, sending his personal hit man Mac Wallace to do the job.
One of Johnson’s earliest victims was Department of Agriculture inspector Henry Marshall, whose investigation of Billy Sol Estes’ (RIGHT) cotton allotment schemes was leading straight to Estes’ partner in crime, then-Vice President Johnson. In 1984, in grand jury testimony for which he had been granted immunity, Estes described a 1961 meeting between himself, Johnson, Cliff Carter, and Mac Wallace, during which the Marshall problem was discussed. Johnson concluded the meeting by telling Wallace, “Get rid of him.”
Marshall was found dead shortly afterwards. Officially, it was a suicide, it having been determined from the evidence that he first beat himself unconscious, then attached a hose to the exhaust pipe of his pickup, stuck the other end in his mouth, then after asphyxiating himself picked up his rifle and fired several shots into his own unconscious body.
Not surprisingly, there were many persons, including Texas Ranger Clint Peoples, who questioned this version of events. Yet it remained the official version until Estes’ 1984 testimony, after which Marshall’s death certificate was changed to read, “Cause of death—murder by gunshot.”
Estes detailed other Johnson murders carried out by Wallace. One of the victims was Johnson’s sister, Josefa, whose involvement in late-night sex orgies in Austin’s Zilker Park had long worried Johnson. It was just a matter of time, he feared, before the vice squad raided the park and a scandal erupted that would destroy his career. Johnson solved the problem by sending Wallace to murder the hosts of these sex parties, then years later sending him to murder the ever-troublesome Josefa.
Another Johnson victim, according to Estes, was President John F. Kennedy.
THERE IS OVERWHELMING PROOF JOHNSON WAS DIRECTLY INVOLVED IN KENNEDY’S MURDER. EVEN JOHNSON’S OWN ATTORNEY, BARR McCLELLAN, AMONG OTHER HIGH PROFILE PEOPLE, ADMITS THAT JOHNSON WAS ONE OF THE MAIN PERPETRATORS
OTHER CONSPIRATORS INCLUDE:
GENERAL EDWARD LANSDALE
Lansdale was in charge of the hit teams in Dallas and even visited James Files behind the grassy knoll 10 minutes before the murder asking him “Is everything in place?” He orchestrated assassinations across the globe against anyone who he felt was a threat to the U.S., he was the one who planned the entire hit. He picked Dealey Plaza for the triangulation of fire and picked the assassins and spotters as well as the shooters locations. He most likely had three hit teams in place in Dallas. One at Love field, one in Dealey Plaza and one at the Trade Mart. This was his operation.
ALLEN DULLES (BELOW RIGHT)
—
The CIA Kennedy assassination theory was frequently mentioned during the 1960s and 1970s when the U. S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was involved in plots to assassinate foreign leaders. Kennedy said to his collaborator Clark Clifford, shortly after the failed Bay of Pigs Invasion, “Something very bad is going on within the CIA and I want to know what it is. I want to shred the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter them to the four winds”. According to author James Douglass, Kennedy was assassinated because he was turning away from the Cold War and seeking a negotiated peace with the Soviet Union. Dulles undoubtedly was one of the principal planners of the Presidents murder. Also, Dulles was one of the dirtbags that conducted Mind control experiments on innocent people using MK-ULTRA. Read more: MIND CONTROL, AMERICA’S HORRIFYING SECRET
Convinced that German scientists could help America’s postwar efforts, President Harry Truman agreed in September 1946 to authorize “Project Paperclip,” a program to bring selected German scientists to work on America’s behalf during the “Cold War” However, Truman expressly excluded anyone found “to have been a member of the Nazi party and more than a nominal participant in its activities, or an active supporter of Naziism or militarism.” The War Department’s Joint Intelligence Objectives Agency (JIOA) conducted background investigations of the scientists. In February 1947, JIOA Director Bosquet Wev submitted the first set of scientists’ dossiers to the State and Justice Departments for review. The Dossiers were damning. Samuel Klaus, the State Departments representative on the JIOA board, claimed that all the scientists in this first batch were “ardent Nazis.” Their visa requests were denied. Wev was furious. He wrote a memo warning that “the best interests of the United States have been subjugated to the efforts expended in ‘beating a dead Nazi horse.’” He also declared that the return of these scientists to Germany, where they could be exploited by America’s enemies, presented a “far greater security threat to this country than any former Nazi affiliations which they may have had or even any Nazi sympathies that they may still have.” When the JIOA formed to investigate the backgrounds and form dossiers on the Nazis, the Nazi Intelligence leader Reinhard Gehlen met with the CIA director Allen Dulles.
Dulles and Gehlen hit it off immediately. Gehlen was a master spy for the Nazis and had infiltrated Russia with his vast Nazi Intelligence network. Dulles promised Gehlen that his Intelligence unit was safe in the CIA. Apparently, Wev decided to sidestep the problem. Dulles had the scientists dossier’s re-written to eliminate incriminating evidence. As promised, Allen Dulles delivered the Nazi Intelligence unit to the CIA, which later opened many umbrella projects stemming from Nazi mad research. (MK-ULTRA / ARTICHOKE, OPERATION MIDNIGHT CLIMAX) Military Intelligence “cleansed” the files of Nazi references. By 1955, more than 760 German scientists had been granted citizenship in the U.S. and given prominent positions in the American scientific community. Many had been longtime members of the Nazi party and the Gestapo, had conducted experiments on humans at concentration camps, had used slave labor, and had committed other war crimes. This was all the evil work of Dulles.
H.L. HUNT
Johnson mistress Madeline Brown said that the plan to kill JFK had its origins in the 1960 Democratic Convention, at which John F. Kennedy was elected as presidential candidate with Johnson as his running mate, where H.L. Hunt (ABOVE), an American oil tycoon, and Lyndon Johnson hatched the assassination plot. Just before John F. Kennedy was assassinated he upset people like Clint Murchison, Haroldson L. Hunt and Sid Richardson when he talked about plans to submit to Congress a tax reform plan designed to produce about $185,000,000 in additional revenues by changes in the tax treatment for the gas-oil industry. Kennedy was particularly upset that Hunt, who had an annual income of about $30,000,000, paid only small amounts of federal income tax. So, Kennedy decided to take on the oil industry. On 16th October, 1962, Kennedy was able to persuade Congress to pass an act that removed the distinction between repatriated profits and profits reinvested abroad. While this law applied to industry as a whole, it especially affected the oil companies. It was estimated that as a result of this legislation, wealthy oilmen saw a fall in their earnings on foreign investment from 30 per cent to 15 per cent.
On 17th January, 1963, President Kennedy presented his proposals for tax reform. This included relieving the tax burdens of low-income and elderly citizens. Kennedy also claimed he wanted to remove special privileges and loopholes. He even said he wanted to do away with the oil depletion allowance. It is estimated that the proposed removal of the oil depletion allowance would result in a loss of around $300 million a year to Texas oilmen.
OTHERS WHO PLANNED THE HIT:
SAM GIANCANA
—
SAM GIANCANA: who felt double crossed by Kennedy after
Giancana fixed his election so he would win the state
of Illinois. After becoming president John F. Kennedy appointed his brother, Robert Kennedy, as U.S. Attorney General. The two men worked closely together on a wide variety of issues including the attempt to tackle organized crime. One of their prime targets was to get Giancana arrested. Boasting that he was the mastermind of a Mob/CIA plot to kill President Kennedy, Chicago godfather Sam Giancana told relatives he was in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963 to supervise that plot.
Giancana claimed that both “Richard Nixon and Lyndon Johnson knew about the whole damn thing” adding that he had met with both future presidents in Dallas “immediately prior to the assassination.” In 1979, a House committee differed with the commission’s finding that Oswald acted alone. After a two-year study, the panel indicated there were at least two shooters, declared that Kennedy “was probably assassinated as a result of a conspiracy,” and it fingered the Mafia as having the “motive, means, and opportunity.” Two top committee staffers, Robert Blakey and Richard Billings — later wrote of their conviction that “Oswald was acting in behalf of members of the Mob, who wanted relief from the pressure of the Kennedy administration’s war on crime led by Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.”
The two investigators flatly asserted that the president of the Mob-dominated Teamsters union, Jimmy Hoffa, along with Mob bosses Carlos Marcello, Santos Trafficante and Sam Giancana, planned and carried out the president’s slaying. They said both Oswald and Ruby were Mafia-connected, and that Ruby silenced Oswald on orders from the Mob. In a recent book, former Mafia consigliere Bill Bonanno, the son of legendary New York godfather Joe Bonanno, also maintains that Hoffa, Marcello, Trafficante, and Giancana were involved in the JFK assassination.
On 22nd November, 1963, President Kennedy was assassinated. Rumours began to circulate that Giancana and other gang bosses such as Santos Trafficante, Carlos Marcello, and Johnny Roselli, were involved in the crime.
In 1975 Frank Church and his Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities discovered that Judith Campbell had been involved with both Giancana and John F. Kennedy. It emerged that during the 1960 presidential election Campbell took messages from Giancana to Kennedy. Campbell later claimed these messages concerned the plans to murder Fidel Castro. Kennedy also began an affair with Campbell and used her as a courier to carry sealed envelopes to Giancana. He told her they contained “intelligence material” concerning the plot to kill Castro.
Giancana was now ordered to appear before Church’s committee. However, before he could appear, on 19th June, 1975, Sam Giancana was murdered in his own home. He had a massive wound in the back of the head. He had also been shot six times in a circle around the mouth.
On 14th January, 1992, the New York Post claimed that Hoffa, Santos Trafficante and Carlos Marcello had all been involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Frank Ragano was quoted as saying that at the beginning of 1963 Hoffa had told him to take a message to Trafficante and Marcello concerning a plan to kill Kennedy. When the meeting took place at the Royal Orleans Hotel, Ragano told the men: “You won’t believe what Hoffa wants me to tell you. Jimmy wants you to kill the president.” He reported that both men gave the impression that they intended to carry out this order.
In 1992 Giancana’s nephew published Double Cross: The Story of the Man Who Controlled America. The book attempted to establish that Giancana had rigged the 1960 Presidential election vote in Cook County on John Kennedy’s behalf, which effectively gave Kennedy the election. It is argued that Kennedy reneged on the deal and therefore Giancana had him killed.
CARLOS MARCELLO
—
CARLOS MARCELLO: (LEFT). Another mob boss, maybe the most
powerful one out of New Orleans. The Kennedy’s had
him deported and Marcello even spent time in prison
because of JFK. On 24th March, 1959, Marcello appeared before the Senate Committee investigating organized crime. Serving as chief counsel to the committee was Robert F. Kennedy; his brother, Senator John F. Kennedy, was a member of the committee. In response to committee questioning, Marcello again invoked the fifth amendment in refusing to answer any questions relating to his background, activities, and associates.
In his autobiography, Mob Lawyer (1994) (co-written with journalist Selwyn Raab) Frank Ragano added that in July, 1963, he was once again sent to New Orleans by Jimmy Hoffa to meet Marcello and Santos Trafficante concerning plans to kill President John F. Kennedy. When Kennedy was killed Hoffa apparently said to Ragano: “I told you could do it. I’ll never forget what Carlos and Santos did for me.” He added: “This means Bobby is out as Attorney General”. Marcello later told Ragano: “When you see Jimmy (Hoffa), you tell him he owes me and he owes me big.” During his public war on organized crime, documented in his book The Enemy Within, Robert Kennedy, as attorney general, deported crime boss Carlos Marcello. Kennedy branded Marcello as an undesirable character who had no positive use for American society. On April 6, 1961, Marcello was whisked away in a plane and dumped on a Guatamalan beach. Two months later Marcello found his way back into the country, possibly with the help of David Ferrie’s pilot experience. Marcello privately vowed to get even.
In September of 1962, private investigator Ed Becker met with Ferrie’s boss, Carlos “The Little Man” Marcello. He hoped to obtain funds from Marcello for an oil venture. During a whiskey-laced conversation at Marcello’s country estate in Louisiana Becker mentioned Marcello’s deportation. Marcello angrily announced that Robert Kennedy “would be taken care of.” But he hinted that it would be done in a round-about manner. He declared that to kill a dog you don’t cut off the tail but the head. The head would be the president, and the plan would include finding a nut to take the blame, “the way they do it in Sicily.”
Marcello employed Oswald’s uncle Charles Murret as a bookmaker in the New Orleans gambling world. In the 1970’s the FBI wiretapped many of Marcello’s phone conversations. However, the FBI has refused to release 161 reels of tape containing these conversations. An FBI informant, Joe Hauser, who claimed he made several of these recordings, told author John H. Davis that Marcello spoke of involvement in the assassination and that he personally knew Oswald.
Though Ferrie officially denied knowing Oswald, it is widely believed that Ferrie met Oswald far before their alleged liaison at 544 Camp Street. In 1955 both Ferrie and Oswald were members of the Louisiana Civil Air Patrol. Ferrie was asked to leave the air patrol just before Oswald joined, but apparently still remained close to the members of the organization. Though Ferrie denied any relationship with Oswald, a former schoolmate claimed that he, Oswald, and Ferrie all worked in the Civil Air Patrol. Several other members of the organization said that Oswald and Ferrie were in the Civil Air Patrol at the same time.
Carlos Marcello’s pilot and employee was a bizarre homosexual named David Ferrie. He is by far the oddest character in the Kennedy assassination saga (LEFT). Evidence shows he was a friend of Oswald in spite of his denials, and possibly, of Jack Ruby. Ferrie was bald from head to toe—but sported part of a red floor rug as a hairpiece, and drew brows over his eyes with stage greasepaint. He was a homosexual pedophile who had been fired by Eastern Airlines after his arrest on morals charges. When Ferrie died of his alleged “brain hemorrhage,” D.A. Garrison publicly speculated that the CIA deliberately silenced Ferrie. Ferrie pal Edward del Valle was murdered at about the time Ferrie died. Del Valle – a Cuban exile leader – was the victim of a gunshot to the heart and an apparent machete chop to his skullcap.
On the day Oswald handed out pro-Castro leaflets in New Orleans, Ferrie was leading an anti-Castro demonstration a few blocks away. Guy Banister’s secretary Delphine Roberts told author Anthony Summers that at least once Oswald and Ferrie went together to a Cuban exile training camp near New Orleans for rifle practice.
Raymond Broshears, an ex-roommate of Ferrie, said that Ferrie had told him that he went to Houston the day after the assassination to await a call from a man, allegedly one of the gunmen. This person was to fly from Dallas to Houston in a twin-engine plane that would take them to Central America and eventually to South Africa where the U.S. government had no extradition treaty. South Africa, at the time, was the home of Permindex, an organization with a sinister and cloudy past that had been reportedly ousted from Europe for nefarious activities and had a history of connections with world-wide assassinations.
Ferrie was to function as a co-pilot for the gunmen and supposedly another companion who was to be deeply involved in the assassination. The men had code names and the only code name Broshears could remember was Garcia. Ferrie said he never received the phone call. Ferrie told Broshears that the assassins panicked and tried to fly non-stop to Mexico, but they crashed off the coast of Corpus Christi and perished. Broshears believes Ferrie was murdered. Ferrie told him “no matter what happens to me I won’t commit suicide.” On the other hand, Ferrie had often boasted that he knew of ways of killing people that could be mistaken for suicide.
Broshears told author Dick Russell in 1975 that Ferrie believed Kennedy was a Communist. Ferrie had told him that he knew Oswald and that he felt Oswald did not shoot the president. Ferrie believed that Oswald thought he was working for Castro, but in reality he was a pawn in an anti-Castro conspiracy. The plotters wanted to make the assassination look like it was a communist conspiracy. In 1963 Ferrie told Broshears that four people would shoot from different angles. Later in 1964 he said one fired from a sewer opening, another from the grassy knoll, and one from behind the motorcade. Funding for the plot came from Marcello, Ferrie told Broshears, adding that Clay Shaw knew of many of the plot’s details but did not engineer it.
JIM BRADEN
—
Eugene Hale Brading (also known as James Lee and Jim Braden) developed a long criminal record while living in California. Arrested 35 times he had convictions for burglary, illegal bookmaking and embezzlement.
On 21st November, 1963, Braden arrived in Dallas with a man named Morgan Brown. They stayed in Suite 301 of the Cabana Motel. Later that day Brading visited the offices of Texas oil billionaire Haroldson L. Hunt. It is believed that Jack Ruby was in the offices at the same time as Braden.
After the assassination of John F. Kennedy, Braden was arrested and taken in for interrogation because he had been “acting suspiciously” in the Dal-Tex Building, overlooking Dealey Plaza. Braden told the police he was in Dallas on oil business and had gone into the building to make a phone call. Braden was released without charge. Braden was most likely the spotter for shooter Charles Nicoletti.
Brading returned to his room at the Cabana Motel. It was later established that Jack Ruby visited the motel around midnight.
In his book, The Kennedy Conspiracy, Anthony Summers shows that Braden had links with Carlos Marcello, Santos Trafficante and David Ferrie.
In 1968 Braden was interviewed by the Los Angeles Police Department because of his presence in Los Angeles on the night that Robert Kennedy was murdered.
SANTOS TRAFFICANTE
—
SANTOS TRAFFICANTE: (ABOVE). Mob boss out of Florida. Also
resentful of Jack’s brother Bobby and his crackdown on
organized crime figures. Trafficante also worked closely with the CIA agent, William Harvey, in this operation. By 1962, Trafficante and his friends became convinced that the Cuban revolution could not be reversed by simply killing Castro. However, they continued to play along with this CIA plot in order to prevent them being prosecuted for criminal offences committed in the United States.
Later, Trafficante became involved in Mafia plots to kill President John F. Kennedy. He told a friend, Jose Aleman: “Mark my word, this man Kennedy is in trouble, and he will get what is coming to him. Kennedy’s not going to make it to the election. He is going to be hit.”
MEYER LANSKY
—
MEYER LANSKI: (ABOVE). Mossad Mob boss that had a big influence in
the Cleveland area had it out for the Kennedy’s as well. Lansky also worked for New York’s leading crime boss, Joe Masseria. In 1931 Lansky joined with other gang members, Lucky Luciano, Bugsy Siegel and Albert Anastasia, in the killing of Masseria. Lansky was part of the Jewish/Italian mafia and was also connected to the Israeli Mossad (The equivalent of the CIA).
In 1936 Lansky established gambling operations in Florida, New Orleans and Cuba. He was also the major investor in the Flamingo Hotel and Casino started by Bugsy Siegel in Las Vagas. He arranged Siegel’s execution in June, 1947 when he became convinced that his partner was fiddling the books.
By the 1960s Lansky was involved in drug smuggling, pornography, prostitution and extortion. He had also invested heavily in legal businesses such as hotels and golf-courses. It was estimated at the time that his total holdings were worth $300,000,000.
In 1970 plans were made to arrest Lansky on suspicion of income-tax evasion. When Lansky heard the news he fled to Israel. He was eventually arrested and returned to the United States but in 1973 he was acquitted of income-tax evasion. Other charges were abandoned because of Lansky’s poor health. Meyer Lansky died of lung cancer in Miami Beach, Florida, on 15th May, 1983. It has been estimated that when he died Lansky was worth over $400 million.
Lansky was considered the Mafia’s financial genius. Known as ’’The Little Man’’ because he was barely five feet tall, Lansky developed Cuba for the Mob during the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista, when Havana was ’’The Latin Las Vegas.’’ Under its tall, swaying palms, gambling, prostitution and drug trafficking netted the U.S. Syndicate more than $100-million-a-year – even after handsome payoffs to Batista.
In the mid-‘50s, Batista designated Lansky the unofficial czar of gambling in Havana. This was so Batista could stop some Mob-run casinos from using doctored games of chance to cheat tourists. A shrewd, master manipulator whose specialty was gambling, Lansky was also known among mobsters as honest. It wasn’t necessary to rig the gambling tables to make boatloads of bucks. Lansky directed all casino operators to ’’clean up, or get out.’‘
Lansky, in turn, was very generous with the Cuban dictator. As former Lansky associate Joseph Varon has said: ’’I know every time Myer went to Cuba he would bring a briefcase with at least $100,000 (for Batista). So Batista welcomed him with open arms, and the two men really developed such an affection for each other. Batista really loved him. I guess I’d love him too if he gave me $100,000 every time I saw him.’‘
PETER LICAVOLI
—
Licavoli was rumoured to have taken part in the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre. An effective contract killer, in 1935 Licavoli is believed to have killed Jerry Buckly, a journalist investigating organized crime. Other victims included Milton Jones from St. Louis and Jackie Kennedy, a leading crime figure in Toledo. Licavoli moved to Detroit and supplied men to Henry Ford to help him break strikes during the 1930s.
After the Second World War Licavoli was one of the five ruling Dons of Detroit. Between them they controlled several casinos, racetracks and hotels. He also owned Grace Ranch where he bred racehorses.
Chauncey Holt claimed that Licavoli was involved in organizing the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Holt suggest that the gunman, including Charlie Nicoletti met at Licavoli’s Grace Ranch on the way to Dallas.
In 1976 Licavoli was convicted of buying a stolen 16th century painting. He eventually served a 13 month sentence for the crime.
Peter Licavoli died of a heart attack in Tucson, Arizona on 11th January, 1984.
DAVID ATLEE PHILLIPS
—
DAVID ATLEE PHILLIPS: (LEFT).
He was a powerful CIA influence and had access to the
most sophisticated weapons at the time and even
supplied the assassins with what they needed including
a rifle like this Remington Fireball. (BELOW). This is the model of Rifle James Files used on the grassy knoll. Phillips was also the controller for Lee Harvey Oswald who was the “patsy” this whole operation was going to be pinned on…...WHO ACTUALLY FIRED THE SHOT THAT KILLED JFK
DAVID SANCHEZ MORALES
—
David Sanchez Morales, aka “El Indio,” (ABOVE) worked for the CIA under the cover of Army employment. He was involved in PBSUCCESS, the CIA’s 1954 overthrow of the Guatemalan government, and rose to become Chief of Operations at the CIA’s large JMWAVE facility in Miami. In that role, he oversaw operations undertaken against the regime of Fidel Castro in Cuba. Morales was involved not only in President Kennedy’s murder, but in Bobby Kennedy’s murder as well.
Morales was involved in other covert operations of the CIA, reportedly including plots to assassinate Fidel Castro, training intelligence teams supporting the Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, the CIA’s secret war in Laos and its controversial Operation Phoenix in Vietnam, and the hunting down of Che Guevera in Bolivia.
After Morales’ retirement in 1975 he returned to his native Arizona, and died of a heart attack in 1978. HSCA investigator Gaeton Fonzi traced Morales to Wilcox, Arizona shortly after Morales’ death, and talked to his lifelong friend Ruben Carbajal and a business associate of Morales’ named Bob Walton. Walton told Fonzi of an evening, after many drinks, when Morales went into a tirade about Kennedy and particularly his failure to support the men of the Bay of Pigs. Morales finished this conversation by saying “Well, we took care of that son of a bitch, didn’t we?” Carbajal, who had been present at the confession, corroborated it.
Morales was also named by Howard Hunt as a participant in the JFK assassination.
Carbajal described the long line of cars and men in dark glasses who paid their respects at the funeral of Morales, whose tombstone reads simply: “David S. Morales, SFC US Army, World War II Korea, 1925 – 1978.” Morales operated under deep cover for such a high-level officer, one who is discussed in books by insiders like David Phillips, Bradley Ayers, and John Martino. The released CIA records on Morales are a faint outline of the files the CIA must maintain.
In November 2006, a BBC Newsnight program alleged that film footage showed that David Morales, George Joannides, and Gordon Campbell were present at the Ambassador Hotel when Robert Kennedy was murdered.
Remember, Kennedy wanted to get America off the
Federal Reserve system, he wanted to stop the vietnam
war, his brother was leading an assault of organized
crime kingpins and he wanted to dismantle the CIA.
Cross dressing homosexual J. EDGAR HOOVER was also involved. He was the main cog in covering up who was really behind the killing
- destroying documents, inventing impossible theories (magic Bullet), ordering the alteration of films (Zapruder) and revising history. He’s the main reason it has been so difficult to piece together what really happened.
—
Hoover kept his job as the head of the FBI so long because he was adept in the art of blackmailing people. He had files and files of negative information on people which he could use against them in an instant. The only reason John and Bobby Kennedy tolerated him instead of firing him is because Hoover had documents of Kennedy’s adulterous affairs which no doubt was several hundred. If Hoover had released this to the general public it no doubt would have ruined Kennedy.
Here we see some of the most wealthy men in America
who wanted JFK’s head. They are Texas oilmen who put up
the cash to kill the President and control America themselves.
They include HOWARD HUNT: (BELOW LEFT).
CLINT MURCHESON: (BELOW CENTER) and GEORGE BUSH (BELOW RIGHT),
who was the head of the CIA at the time and also the principal owner of Zapata oil…..
A newly discovered FBI document reveals that George Bush was directly involved in the 1963 murder of President John Kennedy. The document places Bush working with the now-famous CIA agent, Felix Rodriguez, recruiting right-wing Cuban exiles for the invasion of Cuba. It was Bush’s CIA job to organize the Cuban community in Miami for the invasion. The Cubans were trained as marksmen by the CIA. Bush at that time lived in Texas. Hopping from Houston to Miami weekly, Bush spent 1960 and ‘61 recruiting Cubans in Miami for the invasion. That is how he met Felix Rodriguez.
You may remember Rodriguez (BELOW LEFT) as the Iran-contra CIA agent who received the first phone call telling the world the CIA plane flown by Gene Hasenfus had crashed in Nicaragua. As soon as Rodriguez heard that the plane crashed, he called his long-time CIA supervisor, George Bush. Bush denied being in the contra loop, but investigators recently obtained copies of Oliver North’s diary, which documents Bush’s role as a CIA supervisor of the contra supply network.
In 1988 Bush told Congress he knew nothing about the illegal supply flights until 1987, yet North’s diary shows Bush at the first planning meeting Aug. 6, 1985. Bush’s “official” log placed him somewhere else. Such double sets of logs are intended to hide Bush’s real role in the CIA; to provide him with “plausible deniability.” The problem is, it fell apart because too many people, like North and Rodriguez, have kept records that show Bush’s CIA role back to the 1961 invasion of Cuba. (Source: The Washington Post, 7/10/90).
Here’s a short film on Bush’s involvement in Kennedy’s murder:
That is exactly how evidence was uncovered placing George Bush working with Felix Rodriguez when JFK was killed. A memo from FBI head J. Edgar Hoover was found, stating that, “Mr. George Bush of the CIA had been briefed on November 23rd, 1963 about the reaction of anti-Castro Cuban exiles in Miami to the assassination of President Kennedy. (Source: The Nation, 8/13/88).
On the day of the assassination Bush was in Texas, but he denies knowing exactly where he was. Since he had been the supervisor for the secret Cuban teams, headed by former Cuban police commander Felix Rodriguez, since 1960, it is likely Bush was also in Dallas in 1963. Several of the Cubans he was supervising as dirty-tricks teams for Nixon, were photographed in the Zapruder film.
In 1959 Rodriguez was a top cop in the Cuban government under Batista. When Batista was overthrown and fled to Miami, Rodriguez went with him, along with Frank Sturgis and Rafael Quintero. Officially, Rodriguez didn’t join the CIA until 1967, after the CIA invasion of Cuba, in which he participated, and the assassination of JFK. But records recently uncovered show he actually joined the CIA in 1961 for the invasion of Cuba when he was recruited by George Bush. That is how Rodriguez claims he became a “close personal friend of Bush.”
Then “officially” Rodriguez claims he quit the CIA in 1976, just after he was sent to prison for his role in the Watergate burglary. However, according to Rolling Stone reporters Kohn & Monks (11/3/88), Rodriguez still goes to CIA headquarters monthly to receive assignments and have his blue 1987 bulletproof Cadillac serviced. Rodriguez was asked by a Rolling Stone reporter where he was the day JFK was shot, and claims he can’t remember.
George Bush claims he never worked for the CIA until he was appointed director by former Warren Commission director and then President Jerry Ford, in 1976. Logic suggests that is highly unlikely. Of course, Bush has a company duty to deny being in the CIA. The CIA is a secret organization. No one ever admits to being a member. The truth is that Bush has been a top CIA official since before the 1961 invasion of Cuba, working with Felix Rodriguez. Bush may deny his actual role in the CIA in 1959, but there are records in the files of Rodriguez and others involved in the Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba that expose Bush’s role. The corporations would not put somebody in charge of all the state secrets held by the CIA unless he was experienced and well trained in the CIA. (Source: Project Censored Report, Feb 1989, Dr Carl Jensen, Sonoma State College). -Paul Kangas
SID RICHARDSON
Sid Richardson was also a financier of the Kennedy assassination, according to many researchers of the coup in Dallas. (ABOVE).
Robert Bass is the nephew of SID RICHARDSON, whose alleged role in the Kennedy assassination is well known. Robert’s brother Ed was a classmate of George W. Bush at Yale. The Bass family of Fort Worth are major financial supporters of Bush.)
JOSEPH MILTEER
Milteer was a political activist in far-right, racist circles from Quitman, Georgia. He was independently wealthy, and traveled constantly. On one of his trips, to Miami, he made statements about Kennedy being killed. In Crossfire Jim Marrs reports that:
On November 9, 1963, a Miami police informant named William Somersett met with Joseph A. Milteer, a wealthy right-wing extremist who promptly began to outline the assassination of President Kennedy.
Milteer was a leader of the arch-conservative National States Rights Party as well as a member of other groups such as the Congress of Freedom and the White Citizen’s Council of Atlanta. Somersett had infiltrated the States Rights Party and secretly recorded Milteer’s conversation.
The tape, later turned over to Miami police, recorded Milteer as saying, “[During Kennedy’s impending visit to Miami] You can bet your bottom dollar he is going to have a lot to say about the Cubans, there are so many of them here . . . The more bodyguards he has, the easier it is to get him . . . From an office building with a high-powered rifle . . . He’s knows he’s a marked man.” (p. 265). Next, there is the call from Dallas on the Day of the Assassination
But yet another claim about Milteer would provide compelling evidence that Milteer had foreknowledge of the assassination. He supposedly called Somersett from Dallas on the morning of November 22nd, and predicted that Kennedy would be killed. According to Marrs:
On the day of the assassination, Milteer telephoned Somersett, saying he was in Dallas and that Kennedy was due there shortly. Milteer commented that Kennedy would never be seen in Miami again. (Crossfire, p. 265) Milteer most likely, wasn’t involved in the planning of the murder, but he did have inside information and he did know it would take place in Dallas.
Here, (BELOW) you can see someone who looks alot like Milteer in the crowd in Dallas seconds before Kennedy’s murder….even though many photographic experts disagree this is Milteer.
(BELOW) A brief video summation of how Kennedy was murdered and the role of James Files:
LET’S LISTEN TO FILES ON WHY HE FINALLY CAME OUT AND TOLD THE TRUTH ABOUT HIS ROLE IN KENNEDY’S MURDER. THIS IS THE MOST COMPLETE VIDEO ON THE KENNEDY ASSASSINATION YOU WILL EVER WITNESS:
HERE ARE SOME OF THE PRIME SUSPECTS IN THE JFK ASSASSINATION CASE: The following list compiled by Northstarzone..
Many questionable people are associated with the Kennedy assassination case. Several key figures are given below.
- Mr. Brehn, Secret Service director
- Earle Cabell, mayor of Dallas
- Charles Cabell, CIA agent, brother of Earle
- Dark Complected Man, witness
- Allen Dulles, CIA director, Warren Commission member
- Abe Fortas, LBJ personal advisor
- Mr. Goldberg, Warren Commission Report author
- William Greer, Secret Service agent, driver of JFK’s limousine
- Charles Harrelson, hitman (Tall tramp)
- Chauncy Holt (Old Tramp)
- Montoya, aka, Charles Rogers – Frenchy (lead tramp)
- J. Edgar Hoover, FBI director
- E. Howard Hunt, CIA agent
- Lyndon Baines Johnson, American President
- Nicholas Katzenbach, Attorney General
- Roy Kellerman, Secret Service agent, passenger in JFK’s limousine
- Meyer Lansky, Mobster
- Lee Rankin, Warren Commission chief counsel
- Jack Ruby (Rubenstein), Dallas night club owner
- Clay Shaw (Bertrand), businessman
- Arlen Spector, Warren Commission lawyer, Pennsylvania senator
- Frank Sturgis, CIA agent
- Santos Trafficante, Mobster
- Umbrella Man, Witness
- Earl Warren, Supreme Court Chief Justice, Warren Commission chairman
CONCLUSIONS
We believe that there is sufficient evidence to prove that President John F. Kennedy was killed by a conspiracy located within the highest levels of the United States government.
We believe that the assassination of President Kennedy was a carefully planned Zionist Ritual Murder to eliminate President Kennedy and install Lyndon Johnson as president of the United States.
—
Let’s hear from Lyndon Johnson’s mistress Madeline Brown and what she knew about LBJ’s involvement with Kennedy’s murder: (BELOW).
Let’s also listen to this statement from Oswald’s killer Jack Ruby who clearly implicated Johnson in Kennedy’s killing:
Learn (BELOW) who actually Killed the President then go to our next article WHO FIRED THE FATAL SHOTS AT PRESIDENT KENNEDY? for the complete story…
We will put this video of Kennedy admitting that there is a NEW WORLD ORDER CONSPIRACY on all of his assassination articles on this webpage.
WHO FIRED THE FATAL SHOTS AT PRESIDENT KENNEDY? WE NAME THE KILLERS AND YOU CAN NOW FOR THE FIRST TIME SEE THEIR PICTURES IN THIS ARTICLE!
GEORGE BUSH’S ROLE IN KENNEDY’S MURDER
EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;
topsupplementss wrote on 03/15/2011 01:20 PM
Excellent work I enjoy reading your posts
THOMAS GU LLA wrote on 03/31/2014 09:40 PM
I LIKE TO POST THIS STORY ON MY TIMELINE FACEBOOK PLEASE
Bobby English wrote on 12/09/2016 08:51 AM
Hi, To understand the HATRED the W.A.S.P community had for JFK, you MUST read: THE KENNEDY MEN 1901 - 1963 by Laurence3 Leamer. This book is NOT about the assassination, but it clearly shows the people who HATED JFK. JFK signed his Death Warrant, when he refused to go to war with Russia, during the Cuban Missile Crises. He did business with the Russians, BEHIND the backs of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the CIA. He was now, DEAD MAN WALKING. Without the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the CIA, JFK couldn't have been assassinated! They are the people who organized the assassinated, with the assistance of many others. This is why it is IMPOSSIBLE to get all the facts on the case - NATIONAL SECURITY is the defense!