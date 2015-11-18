PART SIX: WHO PLOTTED THE MURDER OF PRESIDENT KENNEDY? READ HERE HOW KENNEDY'S OWN VICE PRESIDENT, LYNDON JOHNSON CONSPIRED TO HAVE THE PRESIDENT KILLED!

WE WILL GET THERE

CLICK HERE FOR INFO ON EARNING AN UNLIMITED INCOME!

THAT JOHNSON WAS ONE OF THE MAIN PERPETRATORS

THERE IS OVERWHELMING PROOF JOHNSON WAS DIRECTLY INVOLVED IN KENNEDY

OTHERS WHO PLANNED THE HIT

WHO ACTUALLY FIRED THE SHOT THAT KILLED JFK

LET

LISTEN TO FILES ON WHY HE FINALLY CAME OUT AND TOLD THE TRUTH ABOUT HIS ROLE IN KENNEDY

MURDER

IS THE MOST COMPLETE VIDEO ON THE KENNEDY ASSASSINATION YOU WILL EVER WITNESS