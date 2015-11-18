PART SEVEN: WHO FIRED THE FATAL SHOTS THAT KILLED PRESIDENT KENNEDY? WE EXPOSE THE KILLERS AND YOU CAN SEE THEIR PICTURES POSTED IN THIS ARTICLE

HOME
Today, it is without any doubt that there had been more than one gunmen. In 1979, the House Select Committee on Assassinations confirmed this officially. The Committee went through a series of changes and turmoil among its members and staff, but in the end actually accomplished more than the Warren Commission had done in seeking the truth. The Committee concluded that there was a conspiracy to kill the president. It placed the blame on organized crime. The Committee concluded that four shots were fired at the president, not the three the Warren Commission claimed. At least one Committee member, Congressman Christopher Dodd, said he believed the evidence indicated that three gunmen fired at the president.
Pamela Ray wrote on 03/13/2010 09:35 PM
Material posted with my name attached was done without my permission. Pamela Ray
editor wrote on 03/14/2010 11:58 AM
Pamela- Are you saying the information we posted with your name on it is not true? Our research tells us the information is true and accurate. Being as such, it is in the public domain and we have the right to print it with or without your "permission" - EDITOR
Pamela Ray wrote on 04/09/2010 08:25 PM
Dear No Name Editor; This is a good post. I never said the information (attached to my name) wasn't true. Some of it is off my website www.jfkmurderjamesfiles.weebly.com and it was not properly sourced. Some of the information (with my name attached) is not LEGALLY (no fault of yours) in public domain - due to theft and piracy issues. ("permission") There are a few factual errors in the information but basically the majority of the post is correct. Have a nice day. Pamela Ray & James Files
EDITOR-- wrote on 04/09/2010 09:06 PM
Pamela --- Okay, fair enough...we will include your website and a link to it in our article...Also, if you read the "Posted By" at the end of the article or the "About the Authors" from the site, you would have clearly seen the name of the "Editor" -- Joe Lanier, posted everywhere, on every article, that you mistakenly identified as 'No Name Editor" I am clearly identified at the end of this article as-- "Posted by Joe Lanier Nov 08, 2009 08:51 AM....
Giovanny wrote on 08/12/2010 03:18 PM
i THINK America start to smell like a Sconk start from 1963 when a lot o shit from Gov from that time include ,FBI , CIA AND ALSO THE MOST NOTORIUS GANGS complote to kils the President ,and from that time the all most shit start all over in US AND TODAY WE GOT THE REZULT .
Stephen Quinto wrote on 01/11/2013 10:48 PM
I am filled with sadness and shame ....we [Americans] are responsible for so much ugliness! And it goes on, and on.... The Criminal Company had grown hair and teeth ever since the war [WWII]. And gotten in deeper with each successive administration since Reagan. But, know this: The Truth will out....! We shall live 'our' reality - that is [our] Destiny.