THE CONSPIRACY ZONE'S EXPOSE' ON THE ILLUMINATI: WHO ARE THEY? WHAT DO THEY WANT? WHERE DID THEY COME FROM? WE GIVE YOU THE NAMES OF THE PUPPETMASTERS WHO ATTEMPT TO CONTROL EVERYONE AND EVERYTHING

CLICK HERE FOR INFO ON EARNING AN UNLIMITED INCOME!
This is VERY significant with a Trump Presidency!!
JUST WHO ARE “THE ILLUMINATI” ANYWAY?
THAT QUESTION RISES AND FALLS ON THIS ISSUE:
Now, we have an Illuminati puppet (Donald Trump) on their agenda!
WHO OWNS DONALD TRUMP?
The narrative of the city of Babel is recorded in Genesis 11:1-9. Everyone on earth spoke the same language. As people migrated from the east, they settled in the land of Shinar. People there sought to make bricks and build a city and a tower with its top in the sky, to make a name for themselves, so that they not be scattered over the world. God came down to look at the city and tower, and remarked that as one people with one language, nothing that they sought would be out of their reach. God went down and confounded their speech, so that they could not understand each other, and scattered them over the face of the earth, and they stopped building the city. Thus the city was called Babel.
Understand, the Satanic government that has taken over this world’s system wants to circumvent the fact that the God of the Bible wanted NATIONS! What we have now, is the Illuminati who desires to form a “One World Government” that is ultimately run by the Antichrist. THAT IS A WELL DOCUMENTED FACT!
(BELOW) This is what the illuminists want the reconfigured, interconnected 10 super nations of the New World Order to look like: This is what the Bible speaks of when talking about the antichrist having 7 heads and 10 HORNS. These future 10 nations will be ruled by the antichrist.
So, just who are the Illuminati?
Glad you asked! The illuminati have been a closely guarded secret for centuries. It has been only recently that the lid has been blown off the evil works and plans of the illuminists. We now know who they are, where they came from, what their names are and what plans they have for civilization. BEWARE! The news is not good. If you are content with things the way they are and don’t want to know the truth or rock the boat…...read no further. But if you want to know the real truth about the most diabolical and bizarre bloodlines this planet has ever seen, then read on. __We at The Conspiracy Zone do not believe that all the pics of “Giants” below to be authentic, as a matter of fact, we suspect only one or two are real.. but they are good visual aids because we do think there are archeological finds that have been hidden from the public.
The word Illuminati means (1) People claiming to be unusually enlightened with regard to a subject. (2) Illuminati Any of various groups claiming special religious enlightenment. Latin illmint, from pl. of illmintus, past participle of illminre, to light up. See illuminate.
To start with “Illuminati” means “enlightened ones.” They believe they have ultimate wisdom and truth and the rest of us are just dumb sheep who can’t lead our own lives and thus are in need of rulers who know what’s best. Let’s look at how all of this got started. It started in the garden of Eden in Genesis of the Old Testament.
ILLUMINATI IN GENESIS:
Many of you have never heard what I am about to suggest, but read on with an open mind as you search for the truth and don’t be prejudiced from all the lies you have been told all your life. You have to first understand that Adam and Eve is not a fairy tale. It is a literal story and Adam and Eve, (Eve means mother of all living) were literal people.
GIANTS, THE ILLUMINATI AND THE LUCIFERIAN BLOODLINES:
When Eve was tempted by Satan in the garden, they did more than just eat the fruit from a tree. The bible says she was “beguiled.” A better modern term would be “seduced.” She saw the fruit of the tree was “pleasing to the eye” and would lead to infinite wisdom. She was in a word “obsessed” with this “fruit.” What in the world could this fruit have been? The word “tree” in the bible is used many times to describe living, thinking entities….both human and angelic.
The term “forbidden fruit” is most closely related to intimate sexual immorality. That is the case here as well. But who in the world would she be having immoral sex with? After all, there were only two people on the planet at the time. Some of you know what I am about to write already. We have seen in previous articles on The conspiracy zone that many times in the bible, (Genesis 6) that non-human entities (Fallen Angels), had sexual relations with human women.
We read in the account of Sodom and Gomorrah that the men of the town desired to have immoral homosexual relations with Angels God sent to destroy the city.
I want to make this perfectly clear, the word “giants” translated in your bible is a clear cut INTERPRETATION LIBERTY from the Greek. The word “root” was chosen for the translation of the word “giants” on purpose. The root that was used is gigantes (giants), but that’s NOT all they were. Yes, they were “giant”, but that’s not WHAT they were.
The translators did not interpret from the source root. The primitive root of “gigantes” in the Greek translates “gigas”, meaning EARTHBORN. They are also called “gibbhor” or “gibborim” in the Hebrew. You see, your King James bible is translated from the Greek and Hebrew from cover to cover! In the case of Gen.6:4, the translators specifically chose the Septuagint LXX for the word “giants” which was translated from Hebrew to Greek.
The correct translation in the Hebrew is [Strong’s ref. 5303 nephiyl – nef-eel; prop. a feller, i.e. a bully or tyrant: – giant]. Its proper use in the plural for this word is NEPHILLIM (giants). Though this is the root given, it is NOT all of the meaning of the word.
You must “trace the roots to find the fruit” and what you come up with is [Strong’s ref. 5307 naphal- naw-fal; a prim. root; to fall, be cast down, cease, fugitive, die, fail, be judged, throw down] and also the ancient chaldean root [Strong’s ref. 5309 nephel- neh-fel; something fallen, i.e.an abortion].
Though these are descriptive words for these “offspring” (nephillim), they are much more descriptive of their “fathers” who bore them. What seems to give the credence to the “rape” scenario, is the use of the words “came in unto” in Gen.6:4. It implies that of “forcefulness.”
Also quite interesting, is the term “and they bare children unto them.” It might not seem curious to you at first, but God already stated at the top of the verse that”... there were nephillim (giants) in the earth in those days…” He is emphasizing the fact that there was a definite “sexual union” between human females and “fallen angels”, creating a HYBRID progeny called the nephillim.
And the angels which kept not their first estate, but left their own habitation….. giving themselves over to fornication,and going after STRANGE FLESH, are set forth for an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire”. (Jude 6-7)
“There were N E P H I L L I M in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown”. (Gen.6:4)
In the Living Bible, (Gen. 6:4) Is translated this way:
It was at this time and even afterward, that evil beings from the spirit world became sexually involved with human women and their children became giants.”
2 Samuel 21
In still another battle, which took place at Gath, there was a huge man with six fingers on each hand and six toes on each foot—twenty-four in all. He also was descended from Rapha. When he taunted Israel, Jonathan son of Shimeah, David’s brother, killed him.
Numbers 13:33
And there we saw the giants, the sons of Anak, which come of the giants: and we were in our own sight as grasshoppers, and so we were in their sight.
Deuteronomy 2:11
Which also were accounted giants, as the Anakims; but the Moabites called them Emims.
Deuteronomy 2:20
(That also was accounted a land of giants: giants dwelt therein in old time; and the Ammonites call them Zamzummims;
Deuteronomy 3:11
For only Og king of Bashan remained of the remnant of giants; behold his bedstead was a bedstead of iron; is it not in Rabbath of the children of Ammon? nine cubits was the length thereof, and four cubits the breadth of it, after the cubit of a man.
Deuteronomy 3:13
And the rest of Gilead, and all Bashan, being the kingdom of Og, gave I unto the half tribe of Manasseh; all the region of Argob, with all Bashan, which was called the land of giants.
TITAN = Greek
SHEITAN = Chaldean
SATAN = Hebrew
Also in Genesis we see two more attempts by Satan to interfere with Abraham’s seed before the birth of Isaac, as told in both Genesis 12:10-20 and in Genesis 20:1-18.
In the late 1950’s, during road construction in the Euphrates Valley of south-east Turkey, many tombs containing the remains of giants were uncovered. At the sites the leg bones were measured to be 120 cms (47.24 inches). Joe Taylor, Director of Mt. Blanco Fossil Museum, was commissioned to sculpt the human femur. This Antediluvian giant stood some 14-16 ft tall.
Genesis 6:4 claims: “There were giants in the earth in those days;” Deuteronomy 3:11 states that the bed of Og, king of Bashan, was 9 cubits by 4 cubits (approximately 14 ft long by 6 ft wide).
If most of what you’ve read and learned about the “gods” of mythology isn’t starting to ring some bells and whistles in your head by now, then your not alive!. It is imperative that you notice that the “nephillim” are NOT the same as “fallen angels”. But are the offspring of that union.
This would also explain giant structures like the Giza Pyramids of Egypt and Stonehenge. Remember, not only were the Nephillum physically strong, but their giant craniums would have enabled them to have intelligence that would have made Einstein look like a moron. Personally, I think they had figured out how to manipulate the Earth’s magnetic field and thus creating a zero gravity situation which assisted them in building the Great Pyramids.
You must understand that “fallen” in the case of these angels, is a “state” rather then a “condition” at FIRST. What I mean is, what happened to the fallen angels after they “procreated” with the daughters of men? Every indication would seem to say that the fallen angels “left” in the same way they “came unto.” They materialized “out of the “flesh” and back into their original form (spirit), leaving behind their offspring, the nephillim on earth. When they came unto the daughters of men, they must have manifested FLESH.
There is no other explanation and NO reason to believe this not possible as the bible is fraught with occasions of “angels” appearing in the flesh, eating, drinking, talking, fighting etc, and then “de-materializing” back into “spirit”. Do you think the daughters of men were wives to phantoms or thin air? As uneasy as this will make you feel, it is a REALITY.
This is what it says in the Hebrew. “There were nephillim (the fallen ones) in the earth in those days.” That is what the bible calls them in so many places. Jude 1:6 records, “Angels who had not kept their first estate,” who had fallen from heaven and from their former powers. When the “sons of God” and again it’s the beni-ha-elohim, “came in unto the daughters of Adam…” So it’s the same thing. Human women were literally “Raped” by these fallen angels…and their children became “Giants.”
Here we have the spreading of the satanic bloodline. Genesis chapter 6 goes on to trace many of these descendants of the fallen angels. You find that all through Palestine, on both sides of the Jordan river, clear down through Mount Seir, the rugged mountain range southeast of the Dead Sea where Esau and his family lived, all through this area there are these various people with the satanic blood in them.
PROOF THAT GIANTS EXISTED:
There are two different places, one in Isaiah the other in Ezekiel, where it speaks of what it calls a king or a prince. In the one case it speaks of Babylon and the other case of Tyre. Nevertheless it speaks of him in language, which could not possibly apply, to anybody except Satan. Therefore this indicates that at some time or other, Satan had incarnated in the form of these various kings, one king of Babylon and one king of Tyre.
Human Fossil finds:
A 19’6” human skeleton found in 1577 A.D. under an overturned oak tree in the Canton of Lucerne.
23-foot tall skeleton found in 1456 A.D. beside a river in Valence, France.
A 25’ 6 ” skeleton found in 1613 A.D. near the castle of Chaumont in France. This was claimed to be a nearly complete find.
A 9’ 8” skeleton was excavated from a mound near Brewersville, Indiana (Indianapolis News, Nov 10, 1975).
In 1833 soldiers digging at a pit for a powder magazine in Lompock Rancho, California, discovered a male skeleton 12 feet tall. The skeleton was surrounded by carved shells, stone axes, and blocks of porphyry covered with unintelligible symbols. The skeleton had double rows of upper and lower teeth. These bones substantiated legends by the local Piute Indians regarding giants which they called Si-Te-Cahs.
In Clearwater Minnesota, the skeletons of seven giants were found in mounds. These had receding foreheads and complete double dentition.
“A miner fell through a hole in a mine in Italy and found this 11’ 6” skeleton.” believed to been found in 1856. A mound near Toledo, Ohio, held 20 skeletons, seated and facing east with jaws and teeth “twice as large as those of present day people,” and besides each was a large bowl with “curiously wrought hieroglyphic figures.” (Chicago Record, Oct. 24, 1895; cited by Ron G. Dobbins, NEARA Journal, v13, fall 1978).
Almost beyond comprehension or believability was the find of the two separate 36-foot human remains uncovered by Carthaginians somewhere between 200-600 B.C.
Caius Julius Verus Maximinus, also known as Maximinus Thrax (235-238 A.D.) was a Roman soldier-emperor who spent his reign on campaign. Maximinus was born in Thrace to a Gothic father an Alanic mother in about 173 A.D.. He was reportedly 8’ feet, six inches (2.59m) tall, and of tremendous strength. —
In an ancient text of the Jews, we read an astonishing description of some of these gigantic Amorites whom the Israelites conquered. In Buber’s Tanhuma, Devarim 7, the text tells us of a Rabbi Johnanan ben Zakkai’s encounter with the Roman Emperor Hadrian. This event occurred in about A.D. 135, soon after the Roman victory in the Bar Kochba war, when the Jews rebelled against the Romans. The text reads:
“The wicked emperor Hadrian, who conquered Jerusalem, boasted, ‘I have conquered Jerusalem with great power.’ Rabbi Johanan ben Zakkai said to him, ‘Do not boast. Had it not been the will of Heaven, you would not have conquered it.’ Rabbi Johanan then took Hadrian into a cave and showed him the bodies of Amorites who were buried there. One of them measured eighteen cubits [approximately 30 feet] in height. He said, ‘When we were deserving, such men were defeated by us, but now, because of our sins, you have defeated us’” (quoted in Judaism, edited by Arthur Hertzberg, p.155-156, George Braziller, New York: 1962).
OTHER LUCIFER / HUMAN HYBRIDS (ANCIENT ILLUMINATI BLOODLINES):
But remember, not ALL of Satan’s seed or bloodlines were giants.
The Bible speaks of various other satanic bloodlines as well and most were indistinguishable from any other human as they, themselves are human but tainted with Luciferian blood which gives them an evil, heartless and demonic nature… they include:
Anakim
- anaqiy; a desc. Of Anak, to choke, necklace [Strong’s ref. 6062, ‘60,59]
Emim
- eymiym; terrors, fright, horror, fear [Strong’s ref. 367, ‘8]
Zuzim
- zuziym; aboriginal tribe, a wild beast [Strong’s ref. 2104, ‘23]
Zamzumim
- zamzom; intriguing, native tribe,to plan, devise evil [Strong’s ref. 2157,61]
Horim
- choriy; cave dweller, troglodyte [Strong’s ref. 2752]
Zophim
- tsophiym; watchers, to observe, to wait for [Strong’s ref. 6839, ‘22]
Caphtorim
- kaphtoriy; to encircle, origin of the philistines [Strong’s ref. 3732, ‘31,30]
Gammadim
- gammad; a warrior, to grasp, [Strong’s ref. 1575, ‘74]
Seirim
- sayir;devil, satyr, he-goat, hairy [Strong’s ref. 8163]
- shed; a devil, demon, insolence, waste [strong’s ref. 7700, ‘36]
Nephillim
- nephiyl; a giant, feller, cast down, be judged,fugitive, thrown down, fallen, an abortion [Strong’s ref. 5303, ‘07]
Rephaim
-raphah; a giant, dead [Strong’s ref. 7497, 7496]
Don’t think this is so impossible because many times the Old Testament tells of these angels appearing in very solid form. They came and talked with Abraham on several occasions, one of them wrestled with Jacob almost all night.
“And I will put enmity between thee (Satan) and the woman, and between thy seed (Satan’s) and her seed (daughters of men); it (seed of mankind, Jesus) shall bruise thy head (Satan’s), and thou (Satan’s seed, Satan) shalt bruise his (Jesus) heel”.
(Gen. 3:15)
That’s right, the real story of Genesis is one of Eve being seduced and having sexual relations with Satan himself. God said “I will put enmity between the seed of the woman and thy seed.” When Adam and Eve hid from God, they sewed fig leaves to cover their genitals…...they didn’t try to cover their mouths which would have been logical if this was a story of simply eating fruit. As a result Eve became pregnant from Lucifer and had a son named Cain. Abel was Adams son, but just like Satan himself thinks, Cain killed his half brother. So, it was now Seth that would be the bloodlines of Adam and Cain would be the bloodlines of Lucifer. You’ll notice that in the bible it does not track the bloodlines of Cain…because that was Lucifer’s bloodline! KEEP IN MIND, WE ARE NOT SAYING THIS CONCEPT IS TRUE OR WHAT REALLY TOOK PLACE. WHAT WE ARE SAYING IS THAT’S WHAT THE ILLUMINISTS BELIEVE!
THE ILLUMINATI OF TODAY: NUMEROLOGY IS ONE FACET THEY USE TO BRING IN THE NEW WORLD ORDER:
So, that brings us to the illuminati. The illuminati of today believe they are the descendants of Cain and Lucifer was their father. That’s why the illuminati of today in-breed and pay close attention to genealogies and don’t marry outsiders. They want to keep their Luciferian bloodlines intact. They plan their diabolical agenda through secret societies like the Masons, Bilderbergers, Skull and Bones, Jesuit Order etc. They plan events through numerology. Illuminati power numbers are 11 and 13. They believe the more occultic numbers there are surrounding an event they have planned, the less likely they are to be exposed. The number 11 is all consuming around the events of 9/11…and no..it wasn’t carried out by Osama Bin Laden or Arabs, but by high ranking illuminati members.
Satanists believe that a carefully planned event must be carried out according to the correct numbers, or it may not be successful. They go to great lengths to make an event occur according to the correct numbers…. so 11 is the essence of all that is sinful, harmful, and imperfect. It is also the number of the Antichrist because the Bible refers to him as the “11th” horn. Thus, while 11 is very important, multiplication’s are also important, such as 22, 33, 44, 55, 66, 77, 88, and 99.
Now, let us review the tremendous instances where the 9/11 attacks occurred by the Power of “11”.
9/11 ATTACKS: AN EXERCISE USING THE NUMBER “11”
1. The first 11 is formed by the day on which this tragedy occurred, September 11.
2. The second 11 is formed by adding the 9th month, September, and the date, [1 plus 1], forming another 11.
3. The third 11 is formed by the airplane number that first crashed into the World Trade Tower. That plane was American Airlines Flight #11.
4. The fourth 11 is formed by the airplane number that crashed into the Pentagon. That plane was United Airlines Flight #77 [11×7].
5. The fifth 11 is formed by the North Twin Tower of the World Trade Center was 110 stories tall [11×10]
6. The sixth 11 is formed by South Twin Tower, the World Trade Center was 110 stories tall [11×10]
[NOTE: Girders of these towers were set 22” apart! 11×2;
[Construction began in 1966. Not only is this the year in which the Church of Satan was founded, when you add the digits together, they equal another “22”, 1+9+6+6 = 22;
[The first elevator “skyshaft” was set at the 44th floor, 11×4
[The towers were 1,368 and 1,362 feet respectively. “1,368” when added, equals “18”, or a “6+6+6”. “1,362” added equals “12”, a “6+6”, another “11×6”;
7. The Architecture of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, The Twin Towers formed an 11 as they stood before the attack
8. The eighth ‘11’ is formed by one of the doomed flights, where the crew totaled ‘11’.
9. The ninth ‘11’ is formed by the fact that September 11 is the 254th day of the year. When you add 2 + 5 + 4 you get ‘11’
10. The tenth ‘11’ is formed because, after September 11, there are 111 days left in the year.
11. The eleventh ‘11’ is formed by the historic fact that New York State was the 11th state to join the Union in preparation to create the 13-state confederation that would declare independence from England.
12. “11 Years To The Day” On September 11, 1990, President George Bush (Sr.) delivered a speech to the Congress entitled, “Moving Toward A New World Order”. Precisely 11 years to the day after President Bush delivered this speech praising the New World Order, and declaring it to be an inevitable fact, a mighty blow was struck to move the world finally into this global world system. Another of President Bush’s infamous quotes also came from this Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, when he said in August, 1990, that “this invasion shall not stand, because it threatens the New World Order.” Once the Senior Bush introduced this term to the general public, everyone started using it. Let’s listen to Bush here as he admits this very thing: KEEP IN MIND, GEORGE BUSH AND BILL CLINTON ARE ILLUMINATI BLOODLINES!
Let’s take a closer look at another videotape: (BELOW). You might not have caught this until we look at it frame by frame. Is this a normal facial configuration to you? Or something more demonic? Micro-expressions like this caught on one frame of film can be very telling. (NOTE THE REPTILIAN EYE CONFIGURATION WITH ELONGATED PUPILS AND ANIMAL LIKE SAGGING FACIAL STRUCTURE). I’m surprised he’s not spitting pea soup at the camera!
HERE’S THE ENTIRE VIDEO:
Let’s take a look of this photo of Bill Clinton by Reuters (BELOW). Notice some rather strange markings on his face. I don’t want to get into the concept of “Shapeshifting” too much because I don’t completely buy into it. If you want more info on it, Google the word “shapeshifters” and learn more about it.
Here it is again blown up:
Moving on, Bill Clinton appeared on a great many television programs, explaining this term (NEW WORLD ORDER), and telling everyone what a wonderful concept it was. British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Gorbachev suddenly began using this term, a formerly very hidden term reserved only for the readers of select occult material. Back to the illuminati and the number 11.
13. When President Bush visited New York City on September 16, he was pictured with a firefighter who was wearing a helmet with the numbers, ‘164’, which when added together, form an ‘11’.
14. Flight 11 – 92 on board – 9 + 2 = 11
15. Flight 77 – 65 on board – 6 + 5 = 11
16. During the crisis on Tuesday, kids in the area of the Twin Towers were moved to a “safe school” on 11th Street
17. The only operating ferry was Number 11, on 33rd Street.
18. George W. Bush..11 letters.
19. Colin Powell..11 letters.
20. New York City..11 letters.
21. President Bush ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff under September 22 [11×2]. This date means that the flags will fly at half-staff for 11 days after the attacks. Are you starting to get it? *
Remember, they believe their occult power is preserved thru their bloodlines. The satanic bloodlines are 13 in number, (another illuminati power number) counterfeiting God’s 12 tribes of Israel which he was to bring his messiah through.
HERE ARE THE DESCENDANTS OF THE ILLUMINATI SATANIC BLOODLINES TODAY:
1. ROCKEFELLER BLOODLINE
2. ROTHSCHILD BLOODLINE
3. COLLINS BLOODLINE
4. DuPONT BLOODLINE
5. KENNEDY BLOODLINE
6. ASTOR BLOODLINE
7. FREEMAN BLOODLINE
8. LI BLOODLINE
9. VAN DUYN BLOODLINE
10. ONASSIS BLOODLINE
11. BUNDY BLOODLINE
12. REYNOLDS BLOODLINE
13. MEROVINGIAN BLOODLINES (European Royalty)
Interconnected families:
DISNEY
McDONALD
HARRIMAN
VANDERBILT
BROWN
WARBERG
KRUPP
FARBEN
GUGGENHEIM
The satanic goal of the illuminati is to destroy all governments and religions and bring the world under their control. That is the idea of The New World Order. The agenda is to have a one world government under their domination with the biblical antichrist as the ultimate world leader.
RICHEST ILLUMINATI INDIVIDUALS AND FAMILIES IN THE WORLD:
Forbes magazine in their July 18, 1994, pages 152-219, and July 15, 1996, pages 142-243 issues listed an index of the Billionaires around the world. These articles implied that they are all-inclusive lists. However, it becomes clear that they are not complete lists when they excludes such prominent wealthy persons such as:
Her Royal Majesty Elizabeth – Queen of England:
Her Royal Majesty Beatrix – Queen of the Netherlands (known as the wealthiest woman in the world):
Her Royal Majesty Margaret the II – Queen of Denmark:
Her Royal Majesty Sofia – Queen of Spain:
Sir Muda Hassanal Bolkiah Muizzadin Waddaulah:
The Sultan of Brunei, Darussalam:
King Fahd – Monarch of Saudi Arabia:
Emir Shaikh Jabir al-Ahmad al-Jabir as-Sabah – King of Kuwait:
Sultan Qabus bin Said – King of Oman:
Emir & Prime Minister Khalifah ibn Hamad ath-Thani – King of Qatar:
President Zaid ibn Sultan an-Nahayan – Ruler of the United Arab Emirates:
Haydar Abu Bakr-al Attas – Prime Minister of Yemen:
Amir isa bin Sulman al-Khalifa – King of Bahrain:
The House of Rothschild:
The Wallenberg interests:
The Schiff interests:
The ultra-rich are very likely members of the Inner Circle of the Elite and do not want their massive wealth to be known by the public, therefore, they are not likely to be listed by Forbes magazine or any other news media.
Satan has been trying to unite the world for centuries.
Back in the tower of Babel, God confused the languages and forced people to form nations. Satan on the other hand wants to destroy nations and bring the world as one under his ruler ship.
The illuminati are interconnected families who believe Lucifer is their spiritual father and they do his bidding.
Now, the illuminati try to hide this secret. They try to hide who they really are. They change their names, adopt out and try everything they can to keep their dirty little secret. But watch the pattern stay the same. Both George Bush and John Kerry are related. Both George Bush senior and Barbara Bush are related…they are 2nd Cousins. All of the U.S. Presidents are related to King Alfred. Remember, it is all about preserving the satanic link between Cain and Lucifer that happened all the way back in Genesis. We are reminded of it everyday.
THE ILLUMINATI NOW CONTROL THE WORLDS BANKING AND MONETARY SYSTEM
On the back of the dollar bill there is the satanic eye in the triangle designed by satanist Aleister Crowley. It depicts the “eye of Horus” signifying a day when big brother watches us all. Around the pyramid a banner says: “Annuit Ceoptus Novus Ordo Seclorum” which means “Announcing the birth of the new order of the ages.” Perhaps the greatest conspiracy is to distract us from the truth, so that we will lose money and property to the powerful conspirators, who corruptly monopolize wealth and power, and gain more power as a result. Instead of using most of our time or money to fight the powerful by learning and sharing the truth, we are deceived into trying to keep and make more money than we really need, so that we will lose it to the powerful.
A common control measure is to deceive the majority that the purpose of life is to spend most of your time to make money, and spend it on unnecessary things. The conspirators deceive people that making excessive money is easy and profitable, despite the fact that the majority of small businesses go bankrupt. Suitable paid work is very hard to find. Searching and applying for it costs money and time. Therefore the conspirators profit from peoples waste and bankruptcies. Instead of encouraging volunteer work and encouraging people to freely help and serve each other, their motto is either make excess money for yourself or spend all your time trying to find something that will make excessive money for yourself.
The term “make money” is deceptive. Unless you are a bank or a mint it is illegal to create money. For you to gain money, it has to come from somewhere to the disadvantage of someone else. This could be:
1. From the Government, (if you are a public servant)
2. As wages from a poor small business manager, or charges to a poor person.
3. Taken from a company, which causes that company to charge higher costs to poor people.
But if you use your money and time for God’s will you are not guilty of disadvantaging others. The conspirators have highly infiltrated the corrupt mainstream workforce, including the public service, which often forces people to teach and use bad practices when better methods are available. People are doing unnecessary work. Many jobs, products and services are unnecessary and corrupt, and hence corrupt the people who are involved with them.
The conspirators have shares in and therefore control of many companies and organizations whose staff would be fired if they did not obey the terms of the corrupt system.
Charging money for something suppresses the material or service by restricting or deterring people from using it. A very small percentage will buy something as opposed to using it for free, because it is unaffordable for most of the world’s population, requires carrying money or having credit cards and wastes time for bookwork and transactions. Also it discriminates against the needy. Instead people who can afford it should offer to donate, even if they are not asked for money. Would you be reading this information if you initially had to pay for it?
The powerful aim to destroy small businesses and disadvantage citizens by sending them bankrupt. They then claim their property and money.
The banks and multinationals may eventually merge together and then merge with the one world government, who will make sure almost no small businesses are left to bypass their system. Probably almost the only ones selling will be multinationals, controlled by the one world government. Therefore everyone will be forced to rely on a monopoly, which will have complete control over everyone.
Banks create money from nothing and demand it back, together with unnecessarily high interest. They encourage waste of money so that they can profit from the interest. The conspirators deliberately create problems such as wars, market depressions and other crises. This is so that they can control, confuse and distract people, and also benefit from the interest on the money that they lend to fund and then stop these crises. Also it is so that the world will accept their solutions, which are really only steps towards their plan and more of their control. Sources give strong proof that the conspirators have funded both sides of most of the wars in the last 200 years, including the world wars.
Their members are in our governments and often form presidents of various countries. Therefore the conspirators control the world’s governments.
The conspirators can control the weather for biological warfare. They are deliberately ruining the environment to gain more control.
The conspirators mix truth with evil to slowly seduce the masses into their hands. Like pawns in a game many people are helping and working for the conspirators without knowing this. People even unintentionally deceive their family members.
To achieve their plans they aim to destroy existing governments, private property, religion and sovereignty so that they control everything.
Many diseases, foods and medicines are deliberately made to weaken and control people. Starvation, death and poverty, deliberately caused to billions of people will also give the powerful, greater control.
Genetic engineering gives multinationals more power over food, crops, seed collecting and farmers.
Corrupting and weakening the population will make it easier for the conspirators to get the people to accept their conditions. Ways this is done include; media propaganda, promotion of violence and sex, bad education, and drugs.
Unnecessary paper work, duplication, and excessive questions in documents cause time and money to be wasted.
We are in full support of the following commentary from Texe Marrs: Habitats Brimming with Luciferian Energy:
Considering their dwelling places, the rich are definitely in a far different league. But the estates and mansions of the wealthy Illuminati elite are different in ways other than measured by their huge size, ritzy décor, sprawling grounds, and price tag. Look closely at the ominously dark architectural features of their habitats and you’ll discover strange things—beasts in stone, occult designs, wicked furniture appointments, and pagan works of art. Since it is true that in an immoral, Christ less world, men and women are judged by the things with which they surround themselves and by where and how they live, the conclusion is inescapable: The Illuminati are soul-possessed human devils!
The decadent lifestyles, unethical business practices, and raw personal character of the wealthy elite are mirrored in their dwellings. Consider, for example, Cornelius Vanderbilt, who manipulated the stock market and unscrupulously heaped for himself a staggering fortune. Vanderbilt admitted to associates that for as long as he could remember he had been obsessed with making money—”I have been insane on the subject of money-making all my life.”
Gargoyles, Horned Devils, Ancient Gods, and Phallic Signs are all over these mansions.
The Vanderbilt Dynasty’s fabulous Biltmore Estate no doubt reflects this money mania, and it also reflects the fact that, according to his biographers, Vanderbilt never made a single business decision until he first consulted with demon spirits.
The Vanderbilts’ Estate openly displays gargoyles and horned devils in stone, paintings of ancient Mystery Religion gods and goddesses, and witchcraft furnishings.
At the Rockefeller’s Kykuit estate you’ll find a statue of a nude goddess, sculptures of Greek deities, zodiac signs in mosaic, and an Egyptian obelisk. Here’s patriarch David Rockefeller (BELOW).
The Rothschild’s ornate Waddesdon Manor in England is where America’s richest billionaire, Warren Buffett, and California Governor—the “Chosen Disciple”—Arnold Schwarzenegger recently met with Lord Jacob Rothschild. The architecture of Waddesdon Manor is highlighted by a striking fountain in the gardens with statuary of a gigantic vicious serpent terrorizing hapless victims.
On the grounds of the duPont mansion we find a great owl and skull & bones design carefully grafted into the landscape while, parked outside the chauffeurs’ garage, we observe luxurious Rolls Royce automobiles.
Astor Court, home of John Jacob Astor, boldly shows forth the Astor family crest—a crowned dragon serpent. Hmmm. Doesn’t the Bible describe the devil as both a serpent and a dragon?
THE LIVES OF THE ILLUMINATI ELITE ARE SATURATED WITH OCCULTISM
These are just a few of the many breathtaking examples of the dwelling places of the Illuminati rich and famous. It is undeniably true that the lives of the elite are saturated in occultism. Surely, the mansions and castles in which they and their families dwell have become the habitats of devils. Can the minds and souls of these men remain free of demonic influence when their households are so thoroughly immersed in satanic architectural decadence?
You Can’t Take It With You.
John D. Rockefeller’s grave is shown with his telling grave marker, the obelisk.
Some years ago, the Broadway play, You Can’t Take it With You, captivated audiences. James Stewart starred in the movie of the same name. In the scriptures, the Apostle Paul states much the same principle, reminding us all that no matter how rich and how many possessions we acquire, these insanely abundant things will do us not one iota of good when we depart this earth. The Apostle James issued a notable fiery warning to men who gain their great wealth and build their immense fortunes on the backs and misery of those whom they oppress. “Ye have heaped treasure together for the last days,” he admonished, “Behold, the hire of the labourers…which is of you kept back by fraud, crieth: and the cries of them…are entered into the ears of the Lord.” (James 5:4)
The evil Rothschild dynasty own all of the following estates:
It was, however, Christ Jesus whose life and example as an humble man lights our path today. The Lord possessed not even a foxhole in which he could lay his head. “Take heed,” Christ warned, that worldly riches and things not be your downfall. In His parable of the greedy rich man who foolishly built up his vast estate, drank wine and pleasured in his great possessions, the Lord said: “Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee: Then whose shall these things be?...So is he that layeth up treasures for himself, and is not rich toward God.”
Doesn’t that say it all? The Illuminati are, indeed, fabulously, insanely, rich. Their dwellings provide them lifestyles of abundance you and I as ordinary people can scarcely imagine. But Jesus lays down the ultimate guidestone by which all men, on that great day coming, will be measured.
Who is the man who is “rich toward God?” He it is who shall be rewarded. He it is who shall receive the Kingdom and be made joyous by the presence of His Glory. Truly, as this same Jesus promised, “In my Father’s house are many mansions.” What mortal man, even a Rothschild or a Rockefeller, can top the incalculable treasure that awaits the redeemed child and servant of God? Let’s look at other ways these evil families manipulate you.
inconsistency causes confusion. Standards vary so much in different places.
Government policies are advised by unelected bureaucrats, linked to and influenced by the powerful.
Newly elected members of parliament are lectured that they must vote as the party dictates.
To protect their interests, the media often give no publicity or bad publicity to good ideas or good parties. The reason why so many people are not aware of these things is that the conspirators control all the main media and education systems.
Bible prophecies are known to be 100% accurate. The Bible predicts that the Beast or Antichrist will fool the elect of many religions that he is God by doing miracles and promising peace. He will break his peace agreement, totally rule the world and bring widespread persecution. He will force everyone to worship him and accept a satanic mark on their right hand or forehead in order to buy or sell (Rev 13). This will probably be an embedded computer chip. It will be better to die and be with Christ instead of taking the mark and worshiping the satanic beast, which will cause you to be eternally separated from Christ.
There is strong evidence that the conspirators have well planned this system of a satanic one-world government.
Government statistics deceive people into thinking that things are going better than they are. Something must be wrong when approximately: 90% of the world’s population are worse off financially than the average pensioner, 95% of small businesses make a loss and 1/3 of the worlds population go to bed hungry. In wealthy countries real unemployment is about 20% with sometimes 16 unemployed people for every job vacancy. Wealth distribution is totally corrupt, because the hardest working, most honest, hard working, ambitious, intelligent and innovative Christian people may be poor while lazy and corrupt people may be rich.
Let’s face it, the Elites running this country are dangerous predators who pose more of a threat to America’s national security than CIA sponsored Osama bin Laden and his CIA manufactured Al Qaeda network, the Israeli funded PLO, the Taliban, or any other foreign terrorist group that ostensibly “hates us because of our freedoms.”
The enemy is inside the gate. The elites are directly or indirectly kidnapping ‘OUR’ CHILDREN’ and using them for perverse reasons—too evil to contemplate. They are serial, sexual children abusers, children torturers, and it’s all happening in broad daylight. Let’s not kid ourselves, the Elites are masters of multi-tasking and the art of extrapolating multiple-goals/purposes from each and every one of their carefully, crafted black-ops against “we the people.”
The dirty laundry list of ways these children forced into sexual slavery and used by their perpetrators is quite comprehensive: sexual pleasure and fantasy fulfillment for well-heeled, pedophile perverts, money laundering, drug running, kiddie porn, blackmail, illegal arms trafficking, MK-ULTRA experimentation, ritual-satanic-abuse, and who knows what else.
CONCLUSION:
Just when ‘WE’ thought it couldn’t get any worse, that the elites couldn’t get any more predatory in their behavior- WHAM! BAM! – another SLAP in the face. I know this all seems like something you furtively read on the front page of the National Enquirer, while standing in the check-out line of your local corporate grocery store.
But it’s true. Our children are being kidnapped and forced into servicing the elites and their minions in order to quell their twisted sexual appetites and simultaneously advance their New World Order agenda through blackmail and espionage. It’s not hyperbole. The elite, who truly control, really do consider ‘US’, including our babies, their chattel and cattle!
History has already proven that elites mercilessly use our children for cannon fodder, for example, in their bogus wars. Why ? So they can line their pockets with more blood money and power. Power is to the elite what heroine is to a street addict. And we all know that addicts will do just about ANYTHING to feed their habit.
The elites poison our children with contaminated vaccinations that can severely compromise their immune system. And our children are forced to attend schools, which are nothing more than social engineering and government/corporate indoctrination centers. So, our children essentially serve a minimum 12 year prison sentence. When they are finally released, most spend the rest of their lives in a sort of parole or house arrest state of mind. In other words, mental prisoners for life. Their spirits are squelched, their souls are stultified, and their intellects are shaped into instruments to be used by their masters, not by their souls.
Why? So they can effectively serve as a cog in the wheel of an elite designed and owned social and economic system. The children who strive to serve their inner truth, their soul felt dreams and deep aspirations, are eventually forced by economics, emotional needs, and peer pressure to fall in line with the crowd or be marginalized from the mainstream the rest of their lives. Sorry to break your bubble, but America is not a land that values and nurtures individuals. It is a land of mass social conformity, rampant materialism, and media induced consumerism and group think.
Individuality and individualism are not the same. We are a society based on “individualism” not individuality. Individualism is a social construct, or a concept of self, imposed from the outside using social pressure, or force, to ensure conformity to a group norm. Whereas individuality is the unfolding of the authentic or true self, which is beyond concepts, from within the depths of one’s soul. Instead of authoritative force or peer pressure, loving guidance and ample opportunities to develop and exercise one’s free will, while maintaining and respecting the rights and needs of others, should be the rule of a free society.
It boils down to this, in order for the elite to maintain their privileged position of power, they are systemically keeping humanity developmentally arrested. From an elitist point of view, an efficient way to control the masses is to traumatize most of humanity. Trauma is known to arrest development, and this is their area of expertise. Scientists are working around the clock, for their elite masters, devising new and improved methods to traumatize “the next enemy.” By now we should know who the enemy really is.
The elite’s arsenal of military and biological weapons, economic strategies, and social engineering that create most of the suffering and misery on this planet is simply staggering. As many of you already know, the elite can engineer famines, turn natural catastrophes deadlier, and manufacture others. They can collapse any economy. They can create and release deadly diseases and contaminate our water and food. And they can hide their crimes while creating more social trauma, because they own and control the mainstream media. So why should it surprise you, dear reader, that they use our children as sex slaves and get away with it?
“No matter how paranoid or conspiracy-minded you are, what the government is actually doing is worse than you imagine.”
- William Blum
History books controlled by the conspiracy do not tell the full truth on why many events happen. Many facts are suppressed.
Joe Monoco