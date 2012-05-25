THE MOON LANDING: BIGGEST HOAX OF THE MODERN ERA. LISTEN HERE TO A VERY BIZZARE MESSAGE FROM NEIL ARMSTRONG. (UPDATE)

Wernher von Braun, the “Father of Rocket Science,” is quoted in 1953:

“It is commonly believed that man will fly directly from the earth to the moon, but to do this, we would require a vehicle of such gigantic proportions that it would prove an economic impossibility. It would have to develop sufficient speed to penetrate the atmosphere and overcome the earth’s gravity and, having traveled all the way to the moon, it must still have enough fuel to land safely and make the return trip to earth. Furthermore, in order to give the expedition a margin of safety, we would not use one ship alone, but a minimum of three … each rocket ship would be taller than New York’s Empire State Building [almost ¼ mile high] and weigh about ten times the tonnage of the Queen Mary, or some 800,000 tons.”

“Conquest of the Moon” by Wernher Von Braun, published in 1953 by Viking Press

NOTE : The Saturn 5 Rocket that “allegedly” went to the moon weighed a TOTAL of 3000 tons. So do the math!!

Here’s a very important video on the staged moon landings:

“In the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods. It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there may be some other explanation. For the grossly impudent lie always leaves traces behind it, even after it has been nailed down, a fact which is known to all expert liars in this world and to all who conspire together in the art of lying. These people know only too well how to use falsehood for the basest purposes.” -ADOLPH HITLER ”, 1925.

Hummm, even a scum of the earth dirtbag like Adolph Hitler knew how to manipulate the masses…

So you think America actually landed men on the moon? Well, think again. We have proof that the moon landings in the late 60’s and early 70’s were all a big lie!

To start with, keep in mind that there was only about 100 people involved in the moon landing hoax. Mission Control in Houston as well as most of the men and women who worked on this project nearly 40 years ago had no idea it was a fake. But how is this possible? Very simple. The power elite who put on this fiasco never let anyone see too big of picture. The thousands of people involved only had their small part to worry about. Mission control was in Houston. The launch site in Florida. The engineers, mechanics, computer programmers etc, didn’t have jobs that mixed with each other. So most people couldn’t figure out the whole thing amounted to a Hollywood production.

In, 1962, then President John Kennedy said he had a vision of America “putting a man on the moon and returning him safely” before the decade is out. Now, we don’t know if at the time Kennedy knew this was impossible or not but shortly after his murder in 1963, the best rocket scientists in the world involved with the project informed Lyndon Johnson that science is at least 30 years away from being able to accomplish such a task. The fact is…they were a little optimistic. Here we are nearly 40 years later and we still don’t have the technology to send a man to the moon and return him safely to earth. The powers that decided on this fraud concluded that if they couldn’t send a man to the moon and get him back safely, then what would they do is to have NASA fake the project then keep the billions of taxpayer money used to fund this operation for themselves. They then decided they actually could “fake” the whole thing for a fraction of the money they were being supplied. Here’s a site in Iceland where we found alot of the NASA fakes were made, (BELOW).

Here are some facts to keep in mind about the impossibility of actually sending a human being to the moon: The moon is constantly being bombarded with “micrometeors” that travel at speeds of 20,000 mph. To keep that in perspective a rifle bullet travels at 800 mph. Remember the moon has no atmosphere to slow them down. If any astronaut or the Lunar landing module got hit with just one of those…...even if it were the size of a grain of rice, that would be the end. Strange NASA wasn’t too concerned about this at the time, don’t you think?

This one is incredibly funny! This is supposed to be the frogmen to rescue the Apollo men. Look at the fake “kite string” that is on top the the module. This is supposed to be the string that held the parachutes that brought the module to earth. I would think it would require heavy ropes for such a task. By the way, if this is same space module that brought the astronauts home then where is the area that they docked and climbed into the Lunar Module? Was it the same place? It had to be….but they also had to have the parachutes in the same place. So where are the parachutes in this photo? How was there room to get through the opening into the lunar module with the parachutes stored there? Also, look at the fake breathing respirators on their mouths so they wouldn’t spread “Moon germs” to the frog men. Okay, what about the “moon germs” that are inside the module? what about the “moon germs” on their body? Are those moon germs less threatening than what they might breathe out? Maybe since NASA can’t tell us how the Apollo men went to the bathroom for two weeks, We are thinking the frog men should have the gas masks on for any nasty stuff the Apollo men might have brought back! By the way, the “Apollo men” are on the rafts and have been for at least 10 minutes, what is the “frog man” still doing swimming in the ocean? Looking for the great white shark ? Or is he looking for a carp to eat tonight? Come on..AMERICA! Think about the B.S. these pictures are telling you!! (BELOW).

Listen to these other insane facts put out by Nasa with Buzz Aldrin in his interview with Eric Spitzagel on how they went to the bathroom:

Here’s a completely random and perhaps insignificant detail: During our conversation, Buzz had something on his wrist that looked distinctly like a candy bracelet. I fully admit that I’m probably very, very wrong, and the bracelet likely had some significance totally unrelated to candy. But whatever it was, I couldn’t take my eyes off of it, and I kept waiting for Buzz to bring the bracelet to his mouth and start nibbling.

Eric Spitznagel: If you don’t mind, I’d like to ask you a question that I wrote when I was five years old.

Buzz Aldrin: Really? (Laughs.) You’ve been waiting on this one awhile.

Spitznagel: My kindergarten teacher had us write letters to astronauts, asking our most burning questions about space travel. I wrote to you, but I assume you never got my letter.

Aldrin: Oh gosh, how long ago was that? I really couldn’t tell you.

Spitznagel: So here’s my question: How do you pee and poop in your astronaut suit?

Aldrin: (Laughs.) That has given me an awe for technology. You can be lying on your back in a Mercury capsule, and before technology came along, if you had to go to the bathroom, you’d be lying in a pool of your own urine.

Spitznagel: Wasn’t that the first thing you asked when you got the Moon-landing gig? “How am I gonna take a crap?”

Aldrin: We were well skilled in the art of disposal waste. There was such a thing called a “blue bag,” which was kind of messy. There was a stickum on it, and you could stick it around your posterior. For urinating we had an ego-buster, which was like a condom catheter. We were cautioned not to overestimate our size. (Laughs.) Because if the condom was too big, there might be a little leakage.

Spitznagel: That doesn’t sound very hygienic. Were you walking around the Moon with a spacesuit filled with wee?

Aldrin: No, no, no. There was a connection to a one-way check valve in your thigh, so you could kind of move around like this (wiggles his leg) and squeeze the urine out into a larger bag that you could then dispose of.

Spitznagel: Dispose of when you get back to Earth?

Aldrin: Or on the lunar surface.

Spitznagel: On the Moon? So in addition to your footprint, there’s a big bag of your excrement up there?

Aldrin: (Laughs.) Well no, probably not anymore. Sometimes we’d dispose of it during an EVA (extra-vehicular activity), when we were getting rid of a bunch of extra stuff. We did that on Gemini 12. I remember we were headed local horizontal, local vertical, and we opened the hatch and I had three bags worth gripped between my legs,

Spitznagel: Three bags of…?

Aldrin: Yeah, yeah. And I just tossed them like this. (Pantomimes throwing bags over his shoulders.) Straight up! Being very familiar with orbital mechanics, I should have realized what I’d just done. I’d put those three bags on a free return trajectory. (Laughs.) Straight back to us!

Spitznagel: This is starting to sound like a Farrelly Brothers comedy.

Aldrin: So an orbit later, we looked out the window and there were three bags in a row, heading straight for us.”

UNBELIEVABLE !

Let’s look at other inconsistencies, these are supposed to be the same suits folks!!! Look at the Spacesuit (RIGHT BELOW ),

This is what NASA says is the actual suit that Neil Armstrong wore on the moon. Now, Look at the same suit NASA claims was photographed with Armstrong with his individual pose. (BELOW)

Check out the discrepancies with the oxygen chambers and the hookup to the helmet. Now, look at the boot (BELOW LEFT ).Look at the tread on the boot.

It looks nothing like the photo NASA said is the first “boot print” on the moon, (BELOW RIGHT ). NASA eventually backtracked for this slip up and now claims the boots Armstrong wore on the moon were “jettisoned” before the LEM took off from the lunar surface and weren’t returned to earth…....SHUUUUUUURE they were!!

Now, Let’s take this even further. Here is Neil Armstrong on the moon, (BELOW). Is he wearing EITHER of the suits NASA claimed he was earlier? If not, why was NASA having people pay to see the suit he actually wore on the moon in the earlier photo? The suit is now on display at the Neil Armstrong Museum in Ohio.

Another problem, other than the photographic ones,

Is deadly radiation,not only for the astronauts but the radiation would have fried any pictures they would have tried to take. It is absurd that NASA tried to pass off these so-called pictures from the moon. We’ll show you in a minute that all NASA ’S pictures are fakes.

The moon casts a shadow here on earth and it is 250,000 miles away. For the surface to be that bright, it would be blinding to anyone. Forget about getting pictures to come out. However none of the fake photo’s the astronauts took back up this fact.

Neil Armstrong…the alleged first man on the moon, is now suffering from a mental illness because of being forced to live with this lie all his life. Strange that we never see any astronaut that walked on the moon talk in detail about their experience in public. Why don’t they? NASA will not allow them to do so. Before we show you the pictures which prove the moon landing was all a colossal hoax. We want to acknowledge photo analyst Jack White who went over thousands of photo’s from NASA . He’s an expert photographer and agrees these pictures are fake. Keep in mind each picture NASA put out has a code, like a social security number attached to it. It usually starts with the letter “A” and “S”. So, you can search NASA ’S website, punch in the code and that particular picture will come up. The pictures have all been coded for decades so no one can doctor any of the pictures with out it being easy to check against the code. For instance this picture is coded in the upper left hand corner: AS15 -88-11901. So you know it’s a real authentic picture put out by NASA and in this picture you can see the lunar rover was dropped into position by a crane. There are no tire tracks left on the front or back of the vehicle. [CLICK ON PICTURES FOR LARGER IMAGES ]

Here’s the same thing in photo: AS17 -140-21354 from Apollo 17. Once again, no tracks. The rover had to have been lowered by a crane.

Now look at this next picture. It’s a picture of astronaut Buzz Aldrin taken in Mauna Kea Hawaii. If you look at the mountains behind him, you’ll see it’s the same mountain NASA used in faking the picture below it that was used in the Apollo 17 mission. Just look to the right side of the picture and you’ll see it’s the same mountain NASA photo shopped from the one behind Buzz Aldrin in Hawaii. By the way, I wonder what all the movie production vans are doing sitting behind him?

And, here’s the same fake mountain….....again.

And again! Geez, guys! c’mon, you must get tired of using the same fake backdrop from Hawaii over and over again? Look at the center of the picture. You can see exactly where the movie set ends and the fake backdrop begins. Look for the same pattern on all NASA photo’s.

Now, I don’t know how NASA thought they could ever get away with this. Look at the decal on Apollo 15 that says “UNITED STATES ” It’s put on with nothing but scotch tape. Must be the new re-enforced scotch tape that can take those 400 degree temperatures.

Here’s Astronaut Pete Conrad from Apollo 12. If you look in his visor, in the upper right hand corner you can see a reflection of a studio light. You can also see the “hotspot” the studio light illuminates on the ground also reflected in his visor.

BELOW LEFT : This is an absurd photo of the Eagle, the lunar module from Apollo 11 while on the moon. Look close. It is nothing but cardboard (which you can see buckling), black roofing paper, gold Reynolds wrap aluminum foil, curtain rods and masking tape along with electrical engineers tape…...ridiculous!!!!!

Check out the “Mystery of the Moonrovers” second from the bottom on the right: Here’s a photo of Apollo 17 and the lunar rover. The picture on the top is BEFORE the lunar rover was unloaded and assembled. You can see it’s still packaged and has rubber bands around it. The photo at the bottom shows what it looks like AFTER they broke open the package and supposedly assembled the rover. The package kind of looks like a baked potato broken open. The problem is you can see tire tracks in the photo BEFORE they broke open the package and assembled the rover. [MAKE SURE AND CLICK ON THIS LARGER IMAGE ]

BELOW RIGHT : This next NASA fake comes courtesy Apollo 15. In most movie sets, the crew will take a picture of the set to try and frame it correctly before they start shooting with film. The same thing here. It’s just that some absent minded photographer forgot and left the polaroids on the leg of the lunar module…....dohhhh!

By the way, if you think the photos left on the lunar lander are just weird reflections from the gold Reynolds Wrap. (BELOW) Photo Expert Jack White shows you how you can tell the difference.

BELOW : These are two photo’s of the LEM from Apollo 16. The top one taken from the command module on it’s way to the lunar surface and the one on the bottom was taken after it landed. The problem is the top picture shows that the lunar rover was to be unloaded from the RIGHT SIDE (R1) and then that just vanishes after it gets to the lunar surface and now seems to be on the LEFT SIDE (S2).

We think the photographers for Apollo 16 need to frame their phony pictures better. You can clearly see 6 studio lights at the top of the picture at “Lights, Camera, Action”.

BELOW : Here’s the lunar rover of Apollo 15 leaving no tracks again which means it was put there from above…..most likely dropped into place from a crane.

Everyone of these pictures is of Buzz Aldrin from Apollo 11. Apparently he can’t figure out how he wants to dress. In some pictures his moon suit is tucked into his moon boots, in some they are not. In some pictures his gloves are white, in some they’re grey. Some pictures he has an antenna …and some he doesn’t. One picture shows him wearing a black arm band…and it disappears in others.

(BELOW): These are all pictures of the lunar landing module of Apollo 11. Some on the moon, some in Lunar orbit and two just before it was put on the Saturn 5 Rocket. The last picture is just the ascent module without it’s landing base attached. But NASA says these are all pictures of the same module. Do they all look the same to you?

Objects which are heated cannot be cooled by space. In order for an object to cool it must first be removed from direct sunlight. Objects which are in the shadow of another object will eventually cool but not because space is “cold”. Space is not cold. Hot and cold do not exist in the vacuum of space. Objects cool because the laws of motion dictate that the molecules of the object will slow down due to the resistance resulting from striking other molecules until eventually all motion will stop provided the object is sheltered from the direct and/or indirect radiation of the sun and that there is no other source of heat. Since the vacuum of space is the perfect insulator objects take a very long time to cool even when removed from all sources of heat, radiated or otherwise.

NASA insists the space suits the astronauts supposedly wore on the lunar surface were air conditioned. An air conditioner cannot, and will not work without a heat exchanger. A heat exchanger simply takes heat gathered in a medium such as freon from one place and transfers it to another place. This requires a medium of molecules which can absorb and transfer the heat such as an atmosphere or water. An air conditioner will not and cannot work in a vacuum. A space suit surrounded by a vacuum cannot transfer heat from the inside of the suit to any other place. The vacuum, remember, is a perfect insulator. A man would roast in his suit in such a circumstance.

NASA claims the spacesuits were cooled by a water system which was piped around the body, then through a system of coils sheltered from the sun in the backpack. NASA claims that water was sprayed on the coils causing a coating of ice to form. The ice then supposedly absorbed the tremendous heat collected in the water and evaporated into space. There are two problems with this that cannot be explained away. 1) The amount of water needed to be carried by the astronauts in order to make this work for even a very small length of time in the direct 55 degrees over the boiling point of water (210 degrees F at sea level on Earth) heat of the sun could not have possibly been carried by the astronauts. 2) NASA has since claimed that they found ice in moon craters. NASA claims that ice sheltered from the direct rays of the sun will NOT evaporate destroying their own bogus “air conditioning” explanation.

Remember this. Think about it the next time you go off in the morning with a “vacuum bottle” filled with hot coffee. Think about it long and hard when you sit down and pour a piping hot cup from your thermos to drink with your lunch four hours later… and then think about it again when you pour the last still very warm cup of coffee at the end of the day.

The same laws of physics apply to any vehicle traveling through space. NASA claims that the spacecraft was slowly rotated causing the shadowed side to be cooled by the intense cold of space… an intense cold that DOES NOT EXIST . In fact the only thing that could have been accomplished by a rotation of the spacecraft is a more even and constant heating such as that obtained by rotating a hot dog on a spit. In reality a dish called Astronaut a la Apollo would have been served. At the very least you would not want to open the hatch upon the crafts return.

NASA knows better than to claim, in addition, that a water cooling apparatus such as that which they claim cooled the astronauts suits cooled the spacecraft. No rocket could ever have been launched with the amount of water needed to work such a system for even a very short period of time. Fresh water weighs a little over 62 lbs. per cubic foot. Space and weight capacity were critical given the lift capability of the rockets used in the Apollo Space Program. No such extra water was carried by any mission whatsoever for suits or for cooling the spacecraft.

On the tapes the Astronauts complained bitterly of the cold during their journey and while on the surface of the moon. They spoke of using heaters that did not give off enough heat to overcome the intense cold of space. It was imperative that NASA use this ruse because to tell the truth would TELL THE TRUTH . It is also proof of the arrogance and contempt in which the Illuminati holds the common man.

What we heard is in reality indicative of an over zealous cooling system in the props used during the filming of the missions at the Atomic Energy Commissions Nevada desert test site, where it is common to see temperatures well over 100 degrees. In the glaring unfiltered direct heat of the sun the Astronauts could never have been cold at any time whatsoever in the perfect insulating vacuum of space.

It would also be a good idea for you to measure the dimensions of the astronauts in their spacesuits and then measure the actual usable dimensions of the hatch that they had to use to egress and ingress the Lander. Also measure the inside dimensions of the actual Lander and you will see that the astronauts (liars) could not have possibly left or entered in their suits through that hatch. Notice the position of the hinge of the hatch and then examine the Lunar Lander training simulator and measure all the dimensions noted above taking care to note the position of the hinge on the much larger hatch and you may become “illumined”... so to speak.

Here is a study by analyst Jack White. He has studied this moon landing hoax more than anyone. Here, he puts it to the math test to show the impossibility of what NASA is asking us to believe. I visited several official NASA websites to find HOW MANY PHOTOS WERE TAKEN on the surface of the Moon. Amazingly, NASA AVOIDS THIS SUBJECT almost entirely. Two days of searching documents and text were fruitless. But Lunar Surface Journal, one of the sites, lists every photo with its file number. So I undertook to make an actual count of every photo taken by astronauts DURING EXTRA -VEHICULAR ACTIVITY (EVA), the time spent on the surface out of the LEM .

Here is my actual count of EVA photos of the six missions:

Apollo 11…........ 121

Apollo 12…........ 504

Apollo 14…........ 374

Apollo 15….......1021

Apollo 16….......1765

Apollo 17….......1986

So 12 astronauts while on the Moon’s surface took a TOTAL of 5771 exposures.

That seemed excessively large to me, considering that their TIME on the lunar surface was limited, and the astronauts had MANY OTHER TASKS OTHER THAN PHOTOGRAPHY . So I returned to the Lunar Surface Journal to find how much TIME was available to do all the scientific tasks AS WELL AS PHOTOGRAPHY . Unlike the number of photos, this information is readily available:

Apollo 11….....1 EVA …..2 hours, 31 minutes…...(151 minutes)

Apollo 12….....2 EVAs…..7 hours, 50 minutes…...(470 minutes)

Apollo 14….....2 EVAs…..9 hours, 25 minutes…...(565 minutes)

Apollo 15….....3 EVAs…18 hours, 30 minutes….(1110 minutes)

Apollo 16….....3 EVAs…20 hours, 14 minutes….(1214 minutes)

Apollo 17….....3 EVAs…22 hours, 04 minutes….(1324 minutes)

Total minutes on the Moon amounted to 4834 minutes. Total number of photographs taken was 5771 photos.

Hmmmmm. That amounts to 1.19 photos taken EVERY MINUTE of time on the Moon, REGARDLESS OF OTHER ACTIVITIES . (That requires the taking of ONE PHOTO EVERY 50 SECONDS !) Let’s look at those other activities to see how much time should be deducted from available photo time:

Apollo 11….Inspect LEM for damage, deploy flag, unpack and deploy radio and television equipment, operate the TV camera (360 degree pan), establish contact with Earth (including ceremonial talk with President Nixon), unpack and deploy numerous experiment packages, find/document/collect 47.7 pounds of lunar rock samples, walk to various locations, conclude experiments, return to LEM .

Apollo 12….Inspect LEM for damage, deploy flag, unpack and deploy radio and television equipment (spend time trying to fix faulty TV camera), establish contact with Earth, unpack and deploy numerous experiment packages, walk to various locations, inspect the unmanned Surveyor 3 which had landed on the Moon in April 1967 and retrieve Surveyor parts. Deploy ALSEP package. Find/document/collect 75.7 pounds of rocks, conclude experiments, return to LEM .

Apollo 14….Inspect LEM for damage, deploy flag, unpack and deploy radio and television equipment and establish contact with Earth, unpack and assemble hand cart to transport rocks, unpack and deploy numerous experiment packages, walk to various locations. Find/document/collect 94.4 pounds of rocks, conclude experiments, return to LEM .

Apollo 15….Inspect LEM for damage, deploy flag, unpack and deploy radio and television equipment and establish contact with Earth, unpack/assemble/equip and test the LRV electric-powered 4-wheel drive car and drive it 17 miles, unpack and deploy numerous experiment packages (double the scientific payload of first three missions). Find/document/collect 169 pounds of rocks, conclude experiments, return to LEM . (The LRV travels only 8 mph.)

Apollo 16….Inspect LEM for damage, deploy flag, unpack and deploy radio and television equipment and establish contact with Earth, unpack/assemble/equip and test the LRV electric-powered 4-wheel drive car and drive it 16 miles, unpack and deploy numerous experiment packages (double the scientific payload of first three missions, including new ultraviolet camera, operate the UV camera). Find/document/collect 208.3 pounds of rocks, conclude experiments, return to LEM . (The LRV travels only 8 mph.)

Apollo 17….Inspect LEM for damage, deploy flag, unpack and deploy radio and television equipment and establish contact with Earth, unpack/assemble/equip and test the LRV electric-powered 4-wheel drive car and drive it 30.5 miles, unpack and deploy numerous experiment packages. Find/document/collect 243.1 pounds of rocks, conclude experiments, return to LEM . (The LRV travels only 8 mph*.)

Let’s arbitrarily calculate a MINIMUM time for these tasks and subtract from available photo time:

Apollo 11…subtract 2 hours (120 mins), leaving 031 mins for taking photos

Apollo 12…subtract 4 hours (240 mins), leaving 230 mins for taking photos

Apollo 14…subtract 3 hours (180 mins), leaving 385 mins for taking photos

Apollo 15…subtract 6 hours (360 mins), leaving 750 mins for taking photos

Apollo 16…subtract 6 hours (360 mins), leaving 854 mins for taking photos

Apollo 17…subtract 8 hours (480 mins), leaving 844 mins for taking photos

So do the math:

Apollo 11…..121 photos in 031 minutes….....3.90 photos per minute

Apollo 12…..504 photos in 230 minutes….....2.19 photos per minute

Apollo 14…..374 photos in 385 minutes….....0.97 photos per minute

Apollo 15…1021 photos in 750 minutes….....1.36 photos per minute

Apollo 16…1765 photos in 854 minutes …....2.06 photos per minute

Apollo 17…1986 photos in 844 minutes …....2.35 photos per minute

Or, to put it more simply:

Apollo 11….....one photo every 15 seconds

Apollo 12….....one photo every 27 seconds

Apollo 14….....one photo every 62 seconds

Apollo 15….....one photo every 44 seconds

Apollo 16….....one photo every 29 seconds

Apollo 17….....one photo every 26 seconds

So you decide. Given all the facts, was it possible to take that many photos in so short a time?

Any professional photographer will tell you it cannot be done. Virtually every photo was a different scene or in a different place, requiring travel. As much as 30 miles travel was required to reach some of the photo sites. Extra care had to be taken shooting some stereo pairs and panoramas. Each picture was taken without a viewfinder, using manual camera settings, with no automatic metering, while wearing a bulky spacesuit and stiff clumsy gloves.

The agency wants the world to believe that 5771 photographs were taken in 4834 minutes! IF NOTHING BUT PHOTOGRAPHY HAD BEEN DONE , such a feat is clearly impossible…made even more so by all the documented activities of the astronauts. Imagine…1.19 photos every minute that men were on the Moon – that’s one picture every 50 SECONDS !

The secret NASA tried to hide has been discovered: The quantity of photos purporting to record the Apollo lunar EVAs could not have been taken on the Moon in such an impossible time frame. So why do these photos exist? How did these photos get made? Did ANY men go to the Moon? Or was it truly the greatest hoax ever?

© 2005 Jack White

It should be obvious. The moon landing was a lie. It was all a studio production. Parts where filmed at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, parts were filmed in Arizona and part of it in Hawaii. Parts of the lunar surface were filmed in Iceland and parts in a movie studio….

APOLLO FACTS

Facts surrounding the Apollo missions from Apollofake.Bravehost.com. Every other question you might have about the Apollo fraud should be answered here or above: Courtesy NasaScam.com—

FACT : Neil Armstrong is now suffering with mental illness. A direct result of him putting his name forward as the foundation stone for the biggest lie in history. OR it could be that he has become paranoid by the overwhelming number of web sites, exposing him as a liar.

FACT : Rumor has it that Apollo 12 astronaut Pete Conrad was going public about the fake Moon landings on the 30th anniversary back in July 1999. He was killed in a motorcycle accident one week before the 30th anniversary.

FACT : It takes the space shuttle 66 hours to reach the International Space Station which is a mere 185 miles above Earth. NASA claim Apollo 13 was 55 hours into it’s duration from lift off when it encountered a problem at a distance of 200,000 miles from Earth. Sheesh!

FACT : On his web site, world celebrity Uri Geller states that NASA ’s Apollo Moon pictures have been crudely faked, and asks WHY ? Uri however is friendly with Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell, so we may ask WHY does he not ask Mitchell himself why the photo’s were faked?

FACT : President Lyndon Johnson made certain Apollo files classified, with a declassification date of 2026. This is so those involved in the Apollo scam would be long dead and gone, and no one alive to blame. One need not wait 18 years for the truth behind Apollo, as it is already well known.

FACT : In the early 60’s NASA officials, realizing that a manned Moon landing was totally impossible before 1970, met in secret behind closed doors. It was at that meeting they agreed upon a decision to fake Apollo 11, in the hope they would get to the Moon later on, and then shroud the earlier faked pictures for genuine Moon pictures. The reality is they never succeeded with any mission.

FACT : Arthur C. Clarke referred to Apollo 11 as a “Hole in History”. Historian A.J.P. Taylor referred to it as “The biggest nonevent of his lifetime”.

FACT : NASA had not perfected the lunar landing craft in time for Apollo 11. In 2008 they are still trying to get a rocket to land and take off again, 40 years after Apollo was supposed to have done just that.

FACT : Film footage taken inside the capsule of ALL Apollo missions, shows a light blue haze, and curvature of Earth through capsule window, when they were supposedly half way to the Moon, and in the blackness of space. This proves that capsule was only in Earth orbit.

FACT : Moon pictures on NASA ’s web sites are fake, with backdrop scenes pasted. The pictures reveal a black line penciled in where background meets daylight sky, which was blacked out completely.

FACT : The LM used on latter missions, was the same spec as the first mission, ie, no modifications. It would have therefore been impossible to carry the rover vehicle to the Moon in the same confined LM, even if it collapsed into a more compact form.

FACT : The lunar rover had inflatable tires which would have exploded if pre-inflated, and there was no air on the Moon to inflate them. Pro Apollo NUTTERS claim the rover had solid wire mesh tires. Yes the rover in the museum had these fitted in the mid 70’s when they realized pneumatic tires could not have functioned on the Moon. NASA have had 40 years in which to clear up the plainly obvious mistakes within the Apollo program. Each time some one brings up a query NASA correct it and say nothing, ie, they cannot say why the anomaly was there in the first place. Anyway I have pictures of the rover supposedly on the Moon and it has the SAME tires AND tire valves as the one they used at KSC . In other words it is the SAME one. Early close up pictures of the rover on Internet have CHANGED since the blunder was exposed on this web site.

FACT : It would have been impossible to have a water cooled space suit on the Moon, when outside temperature was already at boiling point of water, there would be no where for the heat to dissipate.

FACT : The LM was suspended from a huge traverse crane based at Langley Research Center, Hampton, Virginia, and was gently lowered at the same time it traversed over a mock Moon surface created beneath it. Check picture on REALITY site, and Channel 4 video “As it Happened” .

FACT : Trainee astronauts were also suspended from this huge traverse crane in a horizontal position to simulate reduced gravity. Check picture on REALITY site with the NASA web site picture of Harrison Schmitt tripping up. The unusual high backward leg swing is identical in both pictures.

FACT : Film footage allegedly taken by Apollo 8 as it supposedly circled the Moon, is the SAME film used for the Apollo 11 mission, except that film is reversed and run backwards, look for “tadpole like” mountain range. What NASA did was to film the mock lunar surface at LRC , traveling in one direction, then reverse camera, and film surface traveling in opposite direction, as shown in video’s.

- FACT : Film footage showing Apollo missions allegedly circling the Moon, was taken by a rail mounted camera which slowly moved toward a rotating plaster paris model of the Moon.

FACT : James Lovell was reading from a prewritten script in the simulator when he did the voice over for the above film, and referred to the Moon as being “essentially gray, no color, looks like plaster of paris”. The recording was made long before the mission. Listen carefully on headphones, as he tries hard to suppress himself from laughing. Why otherwise would someone on such an important mission find it so comical? The answer is because it was indeed plaster of paris he was referring to, hence the smirk on face of Michael Collins after the remark.

FACT : Michael J. Tuttle who composed the fake Moon pictures, used mountain background scenes from the astronaut training sessions in Iceland, and other places, to paste on the genuine simulation pictures. He also digitally composed the 360 degree panoramic shots of fake Moon landing sites for use by NASA . His URL speaks for itself. The majority of NASA ’s fake Moon landing pictures were taken/composed in the mid 90’s, AND NOT in the late 60’s as many are led to believe. This was because suspicion was aroused at the time regarding the limited number of photo’s available. NASA had to do something rapidly because of the onset of the Internet.

FACT : The Saturn V rocket had shed 97% of its weight upon reaching Earth orbit. The remaining 3% was the space capsule placed in Earth orbit.

FACT : Earth is 250,000 miles from the Moon, yet reflected sunlight from its surface is strong enough to illuminate the darkness on planet Earth. Anyone hovering above surface of Moon would be blinded by the high intensity light reflected back.

FACT : In the mid 60’s, Alan Shepherd was removed from ALL space missions due to vertigo and meniere’s disease. No one in such a poor state of health would be assigned to such a dangerous and complex mission. He was not even on the Apollo 14 mission, which in itself was only in Earth orbit.

FACT : Alleged Moon rock is basalt rock found here on Earth. NASA made it radioactive by “baking it” in a radiation oven. If it is genuine Moon rock, then it was brought back by a scoop and return probe.

FACT : The monitored radio/data signals were either transmitted from Earth and reflected back by bouncing signal of the Moon, or were transmitted via a leased channel. If a valuable source of monitoring equipment was left on Moon, then it would be used today, and not shut down in the 70’s.

FACT : In a TV interview with journalist Sheena McDonald back in 1994, the NASA Administrator, Dan Golden, (alias Dan Dare), openly admitted that mankind cannot venture beyond Earth orbit, until they can overcome the dangers of cosmic radiation. He managed to say this without any mention of the Apollo missions 25 years before, which supposedly went 250,000 miles outside Earth orbit.

FACT : Neil Armstrong has NO momentos or photographs whatsoever from his alleged Moon mission, however he has plenty from his test pilot days. There are no photographs of Armstrong supposedly on the Moon, because Armstrong, knowing the saga was fake, refused NASA permission.

FACT : In 1969 computer chips had not been invented. The maximum computer memory was 256k, and this was housed in a large air conditioned building. In 2008 a top of the range computer requires at least 64 Mb of memory to run a simulated Moon landing, and that does not include the memory required to take off again once landed. The computer on board Apollo 11 had 32k memory.

FACT : When Apollo astronauts were not in space, they were manning mission control communication for other Apollo missions, this was to limit the number of persons in the know. There were in fact two communication links to every Apollo mission. First was launch control who dealt with communication at lift off, and reentry, however once in Earth orbit communication was handed over to the limited few astronauts manning mission control. Check it yourself on film coverage released at the time. Collins, Duke, Aldrin, Lovell, Shepherd, Schmitt, Cernan etc, are all there on various missions. Lovell himself admitted that there were two communication links to the astronauts.

FACT : It would have been impossible for the astronauts to get from the Lunar Module to the conical space capsule, as this section was occupied by the 3 large reentry parachutes, which ejected from the conical end.

FACT : In 2008 NASA does not have the technology to land a man on the Moon, and return them safely. It may be possible in the future, but such a feat is still many, many years away.

FACT : Buzz Aldrin believes he has suffered brain damage as a result of his trip to the Moon. He knows darned well that he never went anywhere near the Moon, and so could not have suffered brain damage in the way he alleges. Aldrin was the only Apollo astronaut who went public, and talked about the Moon landings during the 70’s and 80’s. The guilt, remorse, and stumbling over awkward questions put to him by the media, have put an intolerable strain on him. His psychological damage is the result of keeping it bottled up for 40 years, instead of getting it off his mind. In Aldrin’s book “Return to Earth”, he makes a remark that all 6 of them have been made to look fools. Make of this what you will.

Q: What about Moon rocks brought back by astronauts, it’s proof the landings took place?

A: No it is not, and this is the most common tactic used by NASA and PAN’s, but proves nothing. NASA were manufacturing simulated Moon rock, long before the Apollo missions, this is proven in an abstract published in 1966, 3 years before Apollo 11. This simulated Moon rock is reconstructed from basalt, and meteorite samples discovered in Antarctica. It is simulated Moon rock that is dispatched to universities around the globe as being the real thing. These simulated Moon rocks are, of course, totally different to any rocks found on Earth, and they were meant to be that way. This is why geologists claim they cannot be found elsewhere on Earth. No of course not because they are manufactured by NASA to be totally different to Earth borne rocks. NASA manufacture the simulated Moon rock and Moon dust so cheaply they do not even charge for it, other than transportation costs.

Q: Why don’t they point the Hubble telescope at Moon to view the artifacts left behind?

A: Hubble is owned and operated by NASA, the one’s responsible for faking in the first place, so there is no chance there. In order to cover up for NASA, their paid informers, (PAN’s like Phil Plait from Badastronomy), claim that Hubble cannot resolve down to view the landing sites, but how much resolution do they need? Hubble will in fact resolve down to 50 meter’s on the Moon’s surface, which is more than enough to view the artifacts supposedly left behind. NASA do in fact have very high resolution pictures of the Moon, but do not inform the media because the first thing people would ask is to see the artifacts left behind from Apollo, and, as to be expected there is nothing there.

Q: What about the hammer and feather experiment, how could they achieve that in Earth’s gravity?

A: This is another ridiculous claim made by PAN’s, but again, proves nothing. The film is shot in poor lighting, as well as being a very poor quality black and white fuzzy film, and as the experiment is performed so far away from the camera, it can easily be fabricated. I would like to point out that magicians like David Copperfield have performed far greater feats, (optical illusions), within a few feet of a live audience. One of his stunts involved himself being cut in half by a rotating saw blade, then the two sections of his body were moved to opposite ends of the stage. If PAN’s believe the hammer and feather experiment was real, do they also believe that David Copperfield was sliced in two by a rotating saw blade?

Q: Why do prominent astronomers like Sir Bernard Lovell and Patrick Moore support the Moon landings if they were faked?

A: Scientists and astronomers around the globe know full well that the Moon missions were faked, but relay on NASA to gain access to the vital data beamed back to Earth from the Hubble space telescope. They cannot slag off NASA otherwise NASA would deprive them of this essential information, which they so much require.

Q: What about the laser reflector left on the Moon by astronauts, from which they can calculate the Moon’s distance from Earth?

A: In 1946 scientists in the USA managed to bounce a radio signal off the Moon’s surface, and were able to calculate the precise distance of the Moon by the reflected radio signal. In the early 60’s NASA realized they could perform the experiment more efficiently, and accurately by using a high powered pulsed laser beam. In this scenario the laser beam is reflected back to Earth in the same way as Sunlight is reflected off the Moon’s surface towards Earth. On May 9 1962, (over 7 years BEFORE Apollo 11 supposedly landed on the Moon), a high powered pulsed ruby laser was successfully aimed at the Moon, and reflected back off the Moon’s surface to provide an accurate measurement of the Moon’s precise distance from Earth without any reflector being on the Moon’s surface. There is no laser reflector on the Moon, and never has been. NASA are using the same method today as what they were using back in 1962 before astronauts supposedly landed on the Moon. Incidentally NASA plan to use an even higher power laser on Mars to calculate distance. Have astronauts placed a reflector on Mars to bounce the beam back?

Q: Why did the USA fake the Moon landings, was it to fool the then Soviet Union?

A: No they weren’t done to fool the Russians, does anyone believe the Russians would be so stupid to fall for a con like that? Russia were more advanced than the USA in space technology, and knew at the time of Kennedy’s speech that it was impossible for manned space travel to the Moon and back. The landings were faked purely and simply to convince Western civilization that the USA were better in space technology than the Soviet Union, because the Western world had lost faith in USA capabilities, and the USA could not be seen as the ‘weaker link’ at such a crucial period in time. There was no SPACE RACE as claimed by NASA, who incidentally coined the phase. Russia had no intention whatsoever of sending men to the Moon because they knew it was impossible.

Q: Was Richard Nixon behind the fake Moon landings.

A: Although Nixon was president at the time of the Apollo missions, he was not directly responsible, even though he knew, or should have known, they were fake. The planning and preparation into faking the Moon missions began way back in the early 60’s, and hence Lyndon B Johnson was the president with the most inside knowledge of the Apollo program.

Q: What about the vast number of people involved in Apollo, wouldn’t someone have spoken out.

A: Pan’s claim there were half a million people involved in the Apollo program, but that includes all the humble engineers working on machine parts in many companies around the globe. So if someone is making a part in some engineering factory in Seattle, and his boss tells him it’s for the Apollo spacecraft, is that engineer proof the landings took place? No of course it is not proof, and even if that engineer knew they never made it to the Moon, he would still brag to his friends that he made a part that went to the Moon just to make him feel proud in some way or other. Parts for the Apollo program were made at many different factories around the globe. For example the laser reflector supposedly left on the Moon was manufactured in France. NASA collected the unit from the French company, and that was the last they saw of it. It’s probably stashed away in some archive at Langley, but one things for certain it’s not on the Moon. Are those French engineers proof they landed on the Moon? No of course not, as very few, (probably less than 200 people), were actually involved in bringing the whole lot together, so as to minimize what was actually taking place. No need for any of them to speak out because (A) They are 100% patriotic to the USA, and would say nothing that would go against America, even if it were true. (B) They do not need millions of dollars to safeguard their future, as they have already received substantial amounts from NASA just to “keep mum”.