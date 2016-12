CLICK HERE FOR INFO ON EARNING AN UNLIMITED INCOME!

—

Written by Leola McConnell Monday, 14 May 2007 To the Media:

THIS ONE IS REALLY TELLING

WORDS WILL STILL BE HEARD ON WEBSITES LIKE THE CONSPIRACY ZONE

YOUR DEATH WAS NOT IN VAIN

THANK YOU LEOLA

YOU GET TRUTH LIKE THIS ON ABC

AMERICA

DO YOU SEE WHAT

GOING ON HERE

LETTING THESE PEOPLE TREAT YOU LIKE YOU

DUMB PUPPETS THAT DON

HAVE A BRAIN

ASK QUESTIONS

DON

BE CLONES WHO WANT NOTHING MORE OUT OF LIFE THAN TO BE ENTERTAINED BY

WITH THE STARS

IDOL

THINK FOR YOURSELVES

BECAUSE IF YOU DON

ONE DAY IT WILL BE YOU OR YOUR LOVED ONE WHO IS MURDERED LIKE LEONA MCCONNELL WAS

DEMAND THE TRUTH

YOU SHOULD BE OUTRAGED