9/11: YOU ARE LOOKING AT ANOTHER GOVERNMENT LIE

Also, ask yourselves this—If the United States government thought Bin Laden carried out the attacks, then why was he never indicted?

Without a doubt, the biggest lie ever thrust on the American people were the events of 9/11, 2001. We at The Conspiracy Zone like to give you information not readily available anywhere else. The deception of 9/11 is covered extensively throughout the internet. So, we won’t go into all the lies the illuminati have tried to get the American public to swallow, but we will recap some of the most blatant, outlandish falsehoods that have been out there for public consumption that even a 3rd grader could see through.

LIE NUMBER 1 :

OSAMA BIN LADEN .

The original Boogie man. This man is supposed to have orchestrated this whole bonanza from a cave in Afghanistan, but in reality, the United States is trying to keep this man on life support to perpetuate it’s evil agenda! We are supposed to believe that this man is still on the run and has been for 7 years! We are supposed to believe that he puts out audio tapes and video tapes whenever he pleases, runs them on Arab television, Al Jazzera, threatens the United States with more violence and all the greatest intelligence in our military can’t figure out just where this darned guy is. To start with, Osama Bin Laden was originally known as Tim Osman (BELOW RIGHT ). Only later would we know him as Osama Bin Laden. “Tim Osman” was the name assigned to him by the CIA for his tour of the U.S. and U.S. military bases, in search of political support and armaments. There is some evidence that Tim Osman … visited the White House. There is certainty that Tim Osman toured some U.S. military bases, even receiving special demonstrations of the latest equipment. Why hasn’t this been reported in the major media? One thing we do know is that the U.S. government is faking videotapes of the man now known as Osama Bin Laden. BUT! low and behold! Check out his videos! Even the average 2nd grader can see the picture on the far left is a fake and the two pictures on the left of the 4 picture grid are fakes and look NOTHING like the real Bin Laden in the two pictures to the right of the grid. The people who faked these videos didn’t even try to find a guy that really looked like the real Bin Laden. The phony fat Bin Laden fake looks more like Grady from Sanford and Son. These fakes from 2004 and 2007, (ABOVE), also don’t look a thing like the real Bin Laden,( RIGHT ).

A leading expert on Osama Bin Laden has officially gone on the record saying that he believes the so called “9/11 Confession” tape, released shortly after the attacks, is an outright fake that has been used by US intelligence agencies to deflect attention from “conspiracy theories” about 9/11.

Professor Bruce Lawrence, head of Duke University’s Religious Studies program, joined Kevin Barrett on his radio show (gcnlive.com, 2/16/2007, first hour) in his first public interview since comments he made last year indicating that he believes Bin Laden may be dead and that many of the newer tapes are either fake or consist of old audio and video.

The “Confession” video, played in the wake of the attack on Afghanistan in December 2001, was magically found in a house in Jalalabad after anti-Taliban forces moved in. It featured a fat Osama laughing and joking about how he’d carried out 9/11. The video was also mistranslated in order to manipulate viewer opinion and featured “Bin Laden” praising two of the hijackers, only he got their names wrong.

This Osama also uses the wrong hand to write with and wears gold rings, a practice totally in opposition to the Muslim faith.

Despite the fact that the man in the video looks nothing like Bin Laden, the CIA stood by the video whilst many, including Professor Lawrence now, have declared it an outright fake. Let’s take a closer look:

Osama Bin Laden has been dead since at least early 2002. THERE IS NO AL QAEDA !!! That is a lie cooked up by the New World Order elite so they can keep you in fear, take away your rights, and invade and occupy any country they want to because “Al Qaeda” is hiding there. As a matter a fact, before he died, Bin Laden was weak and frail. He looked nothing like the robust fakes you saw earlier. We’ve also included a credible French magazine that reported he died in August of 2002..

French regional daily L’Est Republican, published in Nancy, quoted a document from France’s DGSE foreign intelligence service as saying the Saudi secret services were convinced that Bin Laden had died of typhoid in Pakistan in late August of 02.(BELOW).

— LIE NUMBER 2 :

THERE WERE 19 HIJACKERS WHICH HIJACKED FOUR PLANES THEN COMMITTED SUICIDE BY RUNNING THOSE JETS INTO THE WORLD TRADE CENTERS , THE PENTAGON AND THEN CRASHING ONE IN AN OPEN FIELD IN PENNSYLVANIA :

Big lie! Ask yourself this simple question. If the hijackers were incinerated in the fireball of the crash and the witnesses were incinerated along with them. How were the authorities able to come up with nice, neat drivers license type pictures of the alleged hijackers within 48 hours? How could they have figured out who they were? There was no one alive to identify them, correct? And, remember, there is no record of any of these men in the original flight manifests! On top of that, the government claimed they all had fake ID’s! Think for a second of the impossibility for anyone to identify these men. There were NO HIJACKERS !! As a matter of fact, 8 are still alive!! Google “9/11 hijackers still alive” and read their story: 9/11 HIJACKERS STILL ALIVE : Now, ask yourselves this, why are there no Arab names on the passenger list for the planes used in the September 11, 2001 attack on America? American Airlines Flight 11, United Airlines Flight 175, American Airlines Flight 77, and United Airlines Flight 93? Even the FBI admitted that they “are unsure about the hijackers identity”.

Why is the “terrorist ringleader Mohamed Atta” not listed on the passenger list for American Airlines Flight 11? If he checked in under an alias, then why isn’t that name listed? The fact remains that the flight manifests don’t account for 19 hijackers at all…..under any names. See: FLIGHT MANIFESTS AND PASSENGER LISTS

We understand that the passenger list published by the Associated Press on September 17, 2001 is based on information supplied by “family members, friends, co-workers and law enforcement.” How could “law enforcement” miss all the Arab names?

Yet on September 28, 2001 – seventeen days after the attack – the FBI found a will and burial instructions, in Mohamed Atta’s suitcase that Atta had checked for the American Airlines Flight 11 from Boston to Los Angeles, but which was never loaded on the plane.

Here’s an interesting analysis from Dr. James Fetzer who has studied the events of 9/11 in depth. He’s also been on ABC, NBC, CBS and MSNBC stating his position that “hijackers” didn’t exist on 9/11.

Are we to believe that Mohamed Atta’s suitcase bore his name, but his ticket was purchased under a different name? If so what is that other name, and is it on the passenger list? If the suitcase bore a non-Arab name, why did the FBI open it? Wouldn’t it have been returned to the family of the ticketed passenger? By the way, is it just me or does this picture of Atta (or whoever he is) appear to you like he’s trying not to laugh at this whole farce? (BELOW).

The 585 page report of the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States appears to be silent on these issues. Why? It is also odd that in the case of American Airlines Flight 11, for example, CNN states at the top that there were 92 people on board, while the provided list only contains 86 names. Every flight has a similar discrepancy – United Flight 93, for example, is said to have had 45 people on board, while the attached list only contains 33 names, none of them belonging to the hijackers. How did the list-compiler know that there were 45 people on board, and what possible reason is there for not simply releasing the flight manifests? Do they want us to assume that the hijackers somehow boarded the planes without checking in and if so, why haven’t United and American Airlines been penalized for such security lapses? Again I remind you of investigator Robert Mueller’s statement, “there is no legal proof to prove the identities of the suicidal hijackers.” Well, once again it should be painfully obvious that there was NOT any hijackers involved with the events of 9/11! Do you really believe that Bin Laden, is capable of orchestrating a military strike of this nature from the out-backs of one of the most backward, impoverished countries on the planet?

How the CIA , FBI, US Military, and the other secret organizations which we are not told about, knew nothing of this pending attack, and were unable to stop it.

Then, lo-and-behold, they became unbelievably efficient in rounding up all sorts of Arab suspects, in different countries even, within days.

Do you really believe that a video on how to fly a Boeing, and a copy of the Koran is left in a car by a hijacker, and “conveniently” found by the previously inept law-enforcement agencies within hours of the disaster – amongst the thousands of cars that would be parked at a major airport?

Do you really believe that an Arab passport of one of the hijackers on one of the planes could have been “conveniently” found at the sight after that fireball and collapse of rubble, in which they are still trying to find five thousand bodies?

Isn’t it convenient that Bush was in Florida at the time? One doesn’t want to be around if something goes wrong and the White House is hit, when you’ve orchestrated such an elaborate plan.

So why wasn’t the White House hit? Well too many of the people who concocted this elaborate plan are housed there.

But isn’t it “convenient” to put out propaganda through your CNN mouthpiece that the plane which crashed in Pennsylvania was destined for the White House?

— Look at this absurd picture supposedly taken at Dulles airport of a hijacker being frisked (BELOW). The airport security video is a fake made by the U.S. government. How do we know? All security cameras have dates and time codes on them. Oh, except for security cameras that have anything to do with 9/11 I mean…..Notice how all the actors in this fake stay out of the way in the foreground so we can all get a good look at the “hijacker”.......ridiculous!

Those planes that hit the World Trade Center towers were remote controlled and most likely cruise missiles dressed up to resemble planes. Look at the pictures below of what a real 767 looks like and the plane with the bomb attachment that hit the trade centers. Look how the body of the 9/11 plane is fat and not sleek like a real plane and more resembles the cruise missile picture, (BELOW).

Look at the body structure of a real 767: (BELOW LEFT ) compared to the planes that hit on 9/11: (BELOW RIGHT )...

The one that hit the Trade Center apparently had some kind bomb attached to it, (BELOW).

Look at the blue and white picture of a REAL 767 (ABOVE). It has a smooth underside. Now look at the fake 767 that hit on 9/11 (RIGHT). See the unnatural bulge (A NAPALM BOMB ) in the center? Also take note it’s not even shaped like a real plane! Note the wedge shape with the rear of the place significantly larger than the front. This is NOT the design shape of a real 767! Now, let’s look at what a napalm bomb would look like before they attached it to the plane. (BELOW).

The reason we believe this was most likely a napalm bomb is it would explain the unnatural fireball, (BELOW).

Are you starting to get the picture yet? Well, to take this even further, let’s look at what a napalm bomb explosion looks like from Vietnam.

It has a distinct orange and black fireball which is way different that an explosion from a plane crash. Do you see that? You REALLY should be getting this now. In comparison, let’s look at how a real plane crash looks at impact, (that haven’t been wired with explosives). There is not alot of fire immediately. There is mostly just smoke and debris. This was taken at impact of a commercial plane crash in Madrid. (BELOW).

Okay, back to the lie about the hijackers, on the original flight manifests, all passengers were accounted for but there were no hijackers names or any alias names or any Arabic names on the flight manifests. In other words, the original flight manifests were 19 names short…......Opps! The people that faked this whole thing forgot to add the alleged hijackers to the flight manifest…DOHHH!!

LIE NUMBER 3 :

HIJACKERS CRASHED A COMMERCIAL 767 PLANE INTO THE PENTAGON :

Really? Let’s look at the Pentagon immediately after it was hit. Do you see a plane? The building initially was completely intact…just on fire.

Even after part of the wall collapsed…....Ummm, still no plane… As a matter of fact, A real plane would have been way too large for the impact area…

HERE ’S THE PENTAGON SMOKING GUN PICTURE . IF YOU REALLY THINK A 767 JET TRAVELING AT 400 mph DID THIS DAMAGE , THEN YOU DON ’T NEED TO BE ON THIS WEBSITE , YOU NEED TO BE ARGUING THAT PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING IS REAL : (BELOW).

As a matter of fact, let’s close this debate once and for all. let’s look at a videotape taken from a Hotel across the street from the Pentagon at the time of the explosion which clearly shows the explosion without the presence of any plane:

Now check out the first reports on 9/11. Even CNN reported that NO PLANE HIT THE PENTAGON !

LIE NUMBER 4 :

PASSENGERS FOUGHT WITH HIJACKERS AND THE RESULT WAS THE FLIGHT 93 CRASH IN PENNSYLVANIA :

Let’s look at the crash site…(CLICK TO ENLARGE )

Do you see a plane?

(CLICK ON EACH OF THESE PICTURES ..IF YOU SEE A PLANE … PLEASE TELL ME !)

Do the original investigators at the scene look like they see a plane?

I’m sorry, but if I go to a plane crash site immediately following the accident..

I expect to see a crashed plane…but call me crazy.

By the way, if you don’t know what a real plane crash looks like..we’ve added 5 plane crash pics (BELOW) outside of 9/11. Funny how REAL crashes look outside of 9/11. You can actually see a plane!.. AMAZING HOW THAT IS ISN ’T IT?