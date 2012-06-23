Quantcast

WHAT'S THE REAL AGENDA BEHIND THE SAME SEX MARRIAGE ISSUE?

If you’ve already been brain washed to believe that it is perfectly normal for two human beings of the same sex to have sexual relations and enjoy the fruits of marriage together, then read no further because I’ll probably just make you mad. However, if you understand that to build a house you need bolts and nuts to go together for your house to stand, then read on.

The minute we say that homosexuality is “gay” (the word means “happy”; the sodomite lobby hijacked the word to disarm the public and appear “harmless” to them), we have lost the argument. They are NOT “gay”, nor is their lifestyle “gay”. It is ANYTHING but happy. It is full of deadly blood infections, diseases, STD’s, extremely high rates of suicide and domestic violence, cancers, and drug abuse as well as a complete lack of monogamy. Homosexuals indulge in orgies and infidelity extremely frequently, just read their publications. Full of advertisements for orgies, even sex with children (it’s a sick but very common fantasy for homosexual adults). And teaching this filth to ANY child is beyond evil.﻿

To start with, I won’t even get into the spiritual or moral reasons why homosexuality doesn’t work but rather I’ll look at this issue from a logical and practical viewpoint. Before I start, I want to point out that homosexuals are people. I don’t believe they should be discriminated against (unless they are trying to force their agenda on others) and I certainly don’t believe society should tolerate any form of violence inflicted against them. From a Christian perspective, we are all fallible humans who need Gods mercy. It’s with this in mind, read on.

Is homosexuality biological, or is it something else? Let’s listen to the most recent studies presented by Dr. Joseph Davis.

To use my earlier example, what would I have if I didn’t use both bolts and nuts to build a house? What if I just used screws? How long would the house stand? I’ll tell you how long…about as long as a bottle of Jack Daniels would last at the Kennedy Compound..especially if Ted’s around….not very long! Even the most moronic engineer would understand you need two interlocking parts that are designed to fit together to make a house stand. Are you starting to get the picture?

If homosexuality is a good and normal thing then what if everyone was into same sex marriage? Think about what would happen. The entire population of the world would die off in one generation.

Get it? Guess what? If It wasn’t for heterosexual relationships, the person practicing homosexuality would not exist. Homosexuals can’t reproduce via their union. If the ultimate union was between a man and another man or a woman and another woman then not a single person would ever be born again. Logical right? Let me add another piece of logic you might have never thought of. If this nation agrees that two men should marry or if two women should marry, then that is the ultimate insult to women (if we’re talking about two men) and the ultimate insult to men (if we’re talking about two women). Do you know why? Because the very nature of two men marrying says women are unnecessary.

The very nature of two women marrying says men are not necessary. I’ve always wondered where the popularity of watching lesbian sex started for heterosexual men? Don’t they realize they are being insulted? Look at how subtle the gay agenda is in it’s language. If you don’t agree with two men or two women being married, what are you labeled as? Homophobic, right? What does “phobic” or what does someone who has a “phobia” mean? A “phobia” is classified as a mental illness. So what they are saying is “if you can’t get behind our agenda, then you are mentally ill”. Why is that term just for those who disagree? Why can’t those who disagree with the gay agenda label homosexuals as “heterophobic” Do you see the subtle double standard here? Do you see how effective the Rockefeller gay agenda propaganda machine has changed public perception?

The fact is, the homosexual agenda is a double standard hypocritical theme. They say they want “tolerance.” Really? All you have to do is disagree with their agenda publicly and see how “tolerant” they are, as they will call you and label you every ugly name in the book for not agreeing with them and their agenda.

The homosexual agenda claims they just want equal rights. Really? What they really want is SPECIAL rights. Let’s look at this logically. The homosexual agenda wants to be able to get insurance, benefits, tax breaks, etc. Hummm, what other group gets benefits as the result of their sexual activity? To try to classify gay rights as another legitimate minority is insane. A legitimate minority has to do with the characteristics people were born with NOT the sexual activity they are involved in.

No, this is not a civil rights issue. They are trying to piggy back on the suffering of the blacks and their plight from the 60’s. That doesn’t work. If they have a legitimate issue then they need to make it stand on it’s own merit and not say, “well that’s how they treated blacks in the past and we are just another minority like them.”

To put it another way, what if you have a guy who is attracted to 500 pound women. Would not he be a minority? Why can’t he then apply for benefits? It’s really all about sexual activity isn’t it? I’m going to anticipate the other sides argument. So let me say, the guy who is attracted to and has sex with women that weigh 500 pounds….he was born that way…he has no choice in the matter. Okay, now I’ll hit this from a spiritual perspective. Even though the homosexual agenda says they want equal rights, history doesn’t support that notion. Read in the Bible the story of Sodom and Gomorrah.

The more the idea of homosexuality was accepted, the more aggressive they became. At one point the males of the city wanted homosexual relations with the angels God sent to destroy the city.

What this whole deal is with same sex marriage is trying to get the rest of the population to buy into this as another legitimate relationship on an even par with any heterosexual relationship. Do you realize the average homosexual male dies at 35 years of age? Do you know the average homosexual female dies at 45? Why do you think that is? It’s because using your body for any purpose other than that which it was designed for usually results in a premature death.

The fact is, the homosexual agenda is an illuminati (specifically Rockefeller) agenda. They want to confuse and make the real intent of a union between a man and woman come into question. They want to tear apart the family unit and thus make the county as a whole unstable so they can impose their New World Order agenda on a weakened and unstable America.

I don’t think America should stand by and let the “gays” force their own agenda on the rest of us. They are trying to put a gag order on anyone who would stand up and state the obvious…..And that is….. That the act of homosexualty is a perversion and is NOT in any way normal or healthy.

Even animals understand that “Males” and Females” are what creation is all about. Find me ONE example of sustained homosexual sex even in the animal kingdom…..Let me save you some time..there isn’t any! That is not “Hate speech” but is just common sense. Miss California, Carrie Prejean was absolutely 100% correct in what she said and it is extremely unfair for anyone to be critical of how she answered her questions.

She said nothing negative toward homosexuals (as people), but was responding to a rather unfair and loaded question that was put out by enemies of Christians to trap her. As a matter of fact, she should have been applauded by her response!!!! And she would have been applauded and continues to be so by anyone who has a clue. It’s with this in mind, read on.

MISS CALIFORNIA, CARRIE PREJEAN SAID ON RECORD THAT MARRIAGE SHOULD BE BETWEEN A MAN AND A WOMAN. NOW SHE IS BEING PERSECUTED BY THE MEDIA WHO SAY THAT STATEMENT COST HER THE CROWN. HERE IS WHAT SHE SAID:

“I think that I believe that a marriage should be between a man and a woman,”

Now, that statement should be common sense for anyone who has even a basic knowledge of our anatomical structure and what physical parts fit where. But, apparently, her statement was not so well taken by the homosexual community who want to impose their “alternate” bizarre, perverted lifestyle on everyone else..

Carrie Prejean says Marriage should be between a man and woman to a mix of boos and applause and backlash by the mainstream media.

Many experts think her statement cost her the title of Miss America. Let us tell you Carrie, if your statement cost you the crown of Miss America, then it’s not a crown you wanted or needed anyway. You are too good for it.

By the way, there is no such thing as “hate speech” only “FREE SPEECH!”

You do NOT want to be Miss America of Sodom and Gomorrah, which is what they would have tried to make you if you had bowed down to their perverted “Gay” agenda. The reason the homosexual community made an issue out of what you said is because they don’t like or respect women or the real institution of marriage between a man and woman anyway…you are better off without their “crown”!!!!

SAD, BUT TRUE! Let me say something else on a personal level. NEVER IN MY LIFE DID I THINK I WOULD SEE THE DAY, IN AMERICA, WHEN A WOMAN, OR ANYONE ELSE, CAN SAY “MARRIAGE IS FOR A MAN AND A WOMANAND HAVE THAT STATEMENT COME UNDER QUESTION…How can any rational human being disagree with what she said?

Hummm, did it ever occur to people that think “homosexual sex” is the way to go, that no one would have ever been born if their own parents thought that way? Did it ever occur to people that homosexuals can’t reproduce and if everyone thought and lived like they do, that the world’s population would die out in one generation? Did it ever occur to people, that Carrie Prejean is right? This isn’t Rocket science people, this is just common sense.

Meanwhile, the cutting edge came up with this shocking report!

Christians need to mobilize on this issue right now. This Hate Crimes legislation is truly horrific.

NEWS BRIEF: “HATE BILL PASSES JUDICIARY COMMITTEE”,

“In a shocking conclusion to the second day of hearings on the federal hate crimes bill, HR 1913, The House Judiciary rejected the final amendment of Rep. Steve King (R, IA) that ‘sexual orientation’ in the bill specifically be defined as not including pedophiles …

They asserted that ‘sexual orientation’, as defined by the Hate Crimes Statistics Act of 1990, means consensual homosexual sex. That definition, it was claimed, is sufficient to exclude pedophiles. Before any one could respond in support of this bold and essential amendment, Judiciary Chairman Conyers cut off debate, calling for an immediate vote, which upheld Baldwin. When there were objections, Conyers said he had not noticed them wanting to debate Baldwin’s position, an absurd, unbelievable lie!”

The fact is that gays ever since the days of the Greeks have lusted after young boys as “consensual” partners.

“(In homosexual jargon, gay men are ‘chicken hawks’, boys ‘chickens’.) The promoters of HR 1913 are determined, at all costs, to protect the entire homosexual community as the primary beneficiaries of the hate bill. As we saw today, they were terrified of allowing opposition to fragment federal protection of homosexuals into ‘protected versus unprotected’ members. Such fragmentation would destroy their hate bill, dedicated to special protection of all homosexuals, regardless of degree of perversion. They do not want the pedophile members of NAMBLA (the North American Man-Boy Love Association) to be deprived of the same perks and protection under federal law enjoyed by homosexuals who cohabit only with adults. Homosexuals as a specific ‘class’ must remain inviolate.”

America is quickly degenerating into another Sodom and Gomorrah, and if you believe in our Constitution you must protest at all costs!!!!!!!!! You should be sickened by the below photo. IF YOU’RE NOT, THEN YOU ARE PART OF THE PROBLEM! If you can’t understand that men are by their very design supposed to be with a women and that women, by their very design, should be with a man…then you are…let’s see how can we say it..Oh yea, THEN YOU ARE FLAT DECEIVED and shouldn’t be reading this website!!!!!

“Clearly, the House Judiciary Committee has now sent a powerful message that all deviant brands of homosexuality are welcome on the federal hate crimes bandwagon. No homosexual, whether he be into sado-masochism, bestiality, transvestism, necrophilia (sex with the dead), or pedophilia, should consider himself outside special protection. Experts in hate crime legislation now predict that any parent who physically restrains a homosexual pedophile attacking his or her child will become a federal hate criminal. Any young man who defends himself against a homosexual aggressively hitting on him will become guilty of the ‘hate crime’ of ‘bias-motivated assault’.”

So, if this bill passes, if someone like Miss California said she thinks “marriage should be between a man and a woman”, that will be classified as “Hate Speech” and she could be jailed for saying that. DO YOU SEE WHAT’S HAPPENING HERE?!

Here’s Carrie’s interview by Fox News:

“I have no regrets about answering [judge Perez Hilton] honestly,” she said in one of her first interviews following the show, where she answered that she was against gay marriage becoming legal in California. “He asked me for my opinion and I gave it to him. I have nothing against gay people and I didn’t mean to offend anyone in my answer.”

In her interview, Prejean talks about being “tested” by God, the outpouring of support, and the first thing she and her family did after the show. (Hint, it involves ketchup and mustard.)

FOXNews.com: How are you feeling today?

Carrie Prejean: Honestly, happy. This happened for a reason. By having to answer that question in front of a national audience, God was testing my character and faith. I’m glad I stayed true to myself.

FOXNews.com: Have a lot of people been trying to get in touch with you?

Carrie Prejean: Yes, lots of phone calls. I’ve gotten over 500 facebook friend requests, hundreds of messages from people I don’t know, saying how proud of me they are that I stood my ground. That made me the real winner of the night.

FOXNews.com: Did your stomach sink when you first heard you picked Perez Hilton’s question?

Carrie Prejean: I had a gut feeling. I knew he was controversial, and so was the question. Out of all the topics I studied up on, I dreaded that one, I prayed I would not be asked about gay marriage. If I had any other question, I know I would have won.

FOXNews.com: Did you think right away your answer may have killed your chances of winning?

Carrie Prejean: Yeah, I thought I was going to be 4th runner up for sure. I was surprised I made it to first runner up!

FOXNews.com: Before “the question,” did you think you would win Miss USA?

Carrie Prejean: There was a lot of talk about me, people saying I was the frontrunner. During the whole two-week experience leading up to the pageant, I was very confident and relaxed. Not too nervous.

FOXNews.com: Were you sad you didn’t win? Did you go to the party afterwards, or go home and cry?

Carrie Prejean: No, I got together with my family. I ate my first hamburger in a long time!

FOXNews.com: Has the Miss Universe organization contacted you at all? What about your Miss California USA directors?

Carrie Prejean: I haven’t been told anything. I didn’t even see the Miss California directors after the pageant.

FOXNews.com: Are you upset that Perez Hilton called you a “bitch” in his blog rant? (Editors note: Why isn’t what Hilton said classified as “Hate Speech?”)

Carrie Prejean: Yes, but I have no regrets about answering honestly. He asked me for my opinion and I gave it to him. I have nothing against gay people, and I didn’t mean to offend anyone in my answer.

FOXNews.com: So what about Perez’s offer to take you out for coffee to “talk”?

Carrie Prejean: No comment!

Well, she might have been questioned at the contest..BUT I STAND UP AND APPLAUD HER!!!!

Lastly, if the hate bill threat has not moved you to pick up your phone and protest to Congress, the fact of HR 1913’s implicit protection of all deviant members of the gay community, including pedophiles, should cause you to react with outrage.

Please pick up your phone now to express outrage over this terribly offensive legislation. Christians no longer have the majority in Congress to derail this bill, nor do we have a President who will veto it. America is reflecting the true anti-Christian values pit into which we have sunk. This country has most definitely entered into the “As In The Days of Lot” category which Jesus said was one of the signs that the End of the Age is approaching, with its Antichrist close at hand.

Is this where this corrupt nation we call America has gone to? Had Miss California have condoned sodomy and lesbian lovers, she would have been applauded. But for her to say, that marriage is for a man and a woman…..She is now questioned? THIS IS INSANITY!

THIS SHOULD BE AN OUTRAGE TO ALL AMERICANS!! YOU’RE 1ST AMENDMENT RIGHTS FOR FREEDOM OF SPEECH IS BEING THREATENED!! Please call your senator below!

5/15/09 THECONSPIRACYZONE UPDATE:

It looks like sites like ours is doing some good!!!! People are starting to let our government know they aren’t going to bow down to the gay agenda and their ridiculous “hate speech” legislation! Read this report from Thecuttingedge:

Has public pressure finally forced the White House to backtrack on its promises to the Gay/Lesbian agenda?

Or, are we simply seeing the outworkings of a strategic retreat so that the infamous ‘Hate Crimes’ bill can be passed?

NEWS BRIEF: “Unhitched! White House scrubs marriage promise: Obama’s pledge to homosexuals disappears from official agenda”, World Net Daily, May 12, 2009

“The White House has scrubbed President Obama’s central pledge to the homosexual community from its website – his promise to quash the federal Defense of Marriage Act. The president unveiled his pro-homosexual agenda on the White House website on Inauguration Day. Under the ‘Civil Rights’ section, he called for the repeal of the act signed by President Bill Clinton in 1996 after an overwhelming bipartisan vote in Congress (342-67 and 85-14). The Defense of Marriage Act provides that federal laws must be interpreted in accord with the traditional definition of marriage as the union of husband and wife.”

Therefore, the Gay/Lesbian community has always targeted the “Defense of Marriage Act” for destruction, as it strikes at the very heart of the homosexual agenda. President Obama pledged to get this law rescinded.

Now, it appears that his pledge is no longer his goal. His original strong language promising an end to the Defense of Marriage Act has now been replaced by a more general write-up. Even more interestingly is the White House’s change in the military policy toward gays.

“The White House also temporarily altered language promising to repeal the military’s ‘Don’t ask, don’t tell’ policy. The newly worded statement simply said the president ‘supports changing Don’t Ask Don’t Tell in a sensible way that strengthens our armed forces and our national security’.”

Has public pressure finally forced the Obama Administration team to backtrack its strident pro-gay policy? This last segment seems to suggest that this is the case.

“Peter LaBarbara, president of Americans for Truth questioned whether scrubbing the language means repealing the Defense of Marriage Act is now a low priority for the Obama administration. ‘We hope so, given that support for traditional marriage, between a man and a woman, remains strong throughout the country’, he said in a statement. ‘We hope that President Obama recognizes that his anti-DOMA pledge – like his radical campaign embrace of the Freedom of Choice Act (FOCA), which would eviscerate pro-life laws restricting abortion across America – is not popular with mainstream voters, even if it was useful in rallying liberal Democratic activists during the campaign’.”

We would like to think that President Obama is actually changing his pro-gay policy in the face of consistent opposition from the majority of mainstream voters who steadfastly oppose gay marriage. However, we believe a more likely scenario is that the Obama Administration wants to conserve all its political capital on getting support for the “Hate Crimes” bill now working its way through Congress.

This next commentary article reveals just how insideous this whole “Hate Crimes” bill is. It actually offers legal protection for child pedophiles!

NEWS BRIEF: “Why I hate ‘hate crimes’ ”, by Joseph Farah, World Net Daily, May 13, 2009

“It’s called the ‘Matthew Shepard Local Law Enforcement Hate Crimes Prevention Act of 2009’ ... As WND has reported, this one actually offers special protections for pedophiles who are targeted in crimes. Now, just imagine the horror you might feel as a parent if your child was violated by a child molester – someone who would testify in open court that he or she has an innate sexual predilection for kids. Before this bill was approved in the House, representatives tried to amend it to exclude pedophiles from the long list of sexual deviates it protects. – and at least one, Rep. Alcee Hastings, explicitly affirmed his desire to offer special protection for pedophiles.”

Liberals pushing this bill realize that its passage has to be carried out in the face of determined public opposition to doing anything to legalize homosexuality, and giving it the same legal standing as homosexuality.

But wait! Since this “Hate Crimes” bill protects child molesters, then it creates a special classification for the most onerous type of sexual crime. For the first time ever, a pedophile would be protected against normal legal punishment, whether the pedophile was gay or straight!

Therefore, what I think is occurring here is that the White House is leading a temporary retreat in supporting any other measure than the “Hate Crimes Bill”. The old adage of “biting off more than you can chew” comes to mind immediately.

This strategy would require an intense focusing on the Hate Crimes legislation. Once the “Matthew Shepard Act” is real law, then the White House can make another abrupt about-face and support these goals which it has now temporarily rescinded.

This retreat might also cause Conservative and/or Christian opposition groups to relax, thinking that President Obama does not have the support he needs to pass any gay legislation. We cannot relax our fight against the current “Hate Crimes” law!

UPDATE: MAY 26TH…It looks like more and more people are seeing what the real issue is here and are standing up to make a difference! KUDOS FOR CALIFORNIA VOTERS!!!!!

  • 12:56 PDT SAN FRANCISCO—California voters legally outlawed same-sex marriage when they approved Proposition 8 in November. —

The 6-1 decision upholding Prop. 8 was issued by the same court that declared a year ago that a state law defining marriage as the union of a man and a woman violated the right to choose one’s spouse and discriminated on the basis of sexual orientation.

Prop. 8 undid that ruling by reinstating the definition of marriage that the court had struck down, this time as an amendment to the state Constitution. The author of last year’s 4-3 decision, Chief Justice Ronald George, said today that the voters were within their rights to do so.

“All political power is inherent in the people,” George said, quoting the Declaration of Rights in the state Constitution.

George said voters have added “the sole, albeit significant, exception that the designation of ‘marriage’ is … now reserved for opposite-sex couples.” That was within their authority, he said, and any further change can come only at the ballot box.

The ruling, the court’s third major decision on same-sex marriage in five years, may be the last word from the state’s legal system on the issue. But the matter is far from settled in the political arena. Gay-rights advocates, anticipating the decision, have discussed putting another constitutional amendment on the ballot in 2010 or 2012 to try to repeal Prop. 8.

“Today’s decision is a terrible blow to same-sex couples who share the same hopes and dreams for their families as other Californians,” said Shannon Minter, legal director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, who argued the case before the court. “But our path ahead is now clear. We will go back to the ballot box and we will win.”

Backers of the measure were also looking ahead.

Prop. 8, which declared that only marriage between a man and a woman is valid or recognized in California, passed with a 52 percent majority after an intense and expensive campaign. Sponsors, mainly affiliated with Christian conservative groups, raised nearly $40 million for the measure and opponents more than $45 million – combined, a record for a ballot measure on a social issue anywhere in the nation.

While the issue has gone back and forth between the court and the voters in California, same-sex marriage has been legalized by the Supreme Courts of Iowa and Connecticut and the legislatures of Vermont and Maine. Those states joined Massachusetts, whose high court issued the first such ruling in 2003. Similar legislation is pending in New Hampshire and New York.

California’s legal battle dates back to February 2004, when San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom authorized the city clerk to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Nearly 4,000 weddings took place in the next month before the state Supreme Court ordered a halt, then voided the marriages in August 2004 and found unanimously that Newsom had no authority to disregard state law.

The city and a number of couples quickly returned to court and sued to overturn the law. They won in Superior Court, lost in an appeals court, and won in the state’s high court on May 15, 2008 – but by then, their opponents had already submitted more than 1 million signatures qualifying Prop. 8 for the November ballot.

This time, the issue before the justices was whether the voters’ power to amend the Constitution by initiative.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuits were two groups of same-sex couples, some already married and some thwarted by Prop. 8, along with an array of local governments led by San Francisco. They argued that a measure eliminating fundamental rights exceeds the scope of a constitutional amendment and amounts to a revision, which needs a two-thirds legislative vote or approval from delegates at a state constitutional convention to reach the ballot.*

PEOPLE, LET’S MAKE NO MISTAKE ABOUT IT. HOMOSEXUALITY IS NOT GODS PLAN! IF YOU DOUBT THAT, LOOK AT GOD’S URBAN RENEWAL PROGRAM FOR SODOM AND GOMORRAH. IT WAS DESTROYED! HOMOSEXUALITY IS NOT NORMAL—IT’S NOT HEALTHY AND DEFIES COMMON SENSE. DON’T LET THE HOMOSEXUAL ROCKEFELLER AGENDA ALONG WITH THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA TELL YOU ANYTHING DIFFERENT! THIS IS NOT HATE SPEECH, IT’S JUST COMMON SENSE. NOW, ASK YOURSELVES ONE QUESTION: THE HOMOSEXUAL AGENDA WILL FIGHT THIS ARTICLE TOOTH AND NAIL. THEY WILL LABEL IT AS “HOMOPHOBIC” AND A NUMBER OF OTHER TERMS.

WHY ISN’T THEIR AGENDA LABELED AS “HATE SPEECH”? WHY AREN’T THE PEOPLE WHO LIBELED CARRIE PREJEAN ACCUSED OF “HATE SPEECH?” WHY ISN’T SODOMITE PEREZ HILTON WHO LABELED PREJEAN A “BITCH” ON HIS WEBSITE ACCUSED OF BEING A “HATER”? THE HOMOSEXUAL AGENDA HAS CALLED HER EVERYTHING FROM A “BITCH” TO A “HATER” AND ANYTHING ELSE “THEY” TERM AS APPROPRIATE BECAUSE SHE THINKS MARRIAGE IS FOR A MAN AND A WOMAN. IF ANYONE IS “HATING” THE TRUTH—IT’S THE “GAYS” AND THEIR AGENDANOT CARRIE PREJEAN…..WHY? IT’S BECAUSE IT’S THE 11TH HOUR AND THE IMMORAL NEW WORLD ORDER WANTS TO IMPOSE THEIR GOD HATING AGENDA ON EVERYONE ELSE!

I firmly believe that our battle here is not “flesh and blood” but “spiritual wickedness in high places”. With that in mind look at this issue not so much from a legal standpoint but from the real source and purpose for this bizarre law passed at this time in which we live.

EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;

By Joe Monoco

If you don’t get it, here’s why:

1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means.

By Joe Monoco 06/23/2012 05:50 PM

Recent Comments

  1. Ginger wrote on 07/13/2008 10:40 AM

    Being well-versed in the ways of the Illuminati, you should have discarded all religion as their initial means of controlling us. Same-sex marriage is a strictly religious issue, like abortion. Both of these issues are merely distractions that tend to push the buttons of liberals and conservatives, instigating 'impassioned argument,' to put it nicely. Live and let live, dude. We have much bigger problems than gay sex, and, when it comes to abortion... these days I'd say it's much more merciful, considering what all the kids who are being born in this day and age have to deal with. Don't hate. You might realize you share a common enemy with these people.

  2. JM wrote on 07/13/2008 11:14 AM

    Actually, if you were well-versed in the ways of the illuminati, you would know religion IS THEIR INITIAL MEANS OF CONTROLLING US! If there is one thing they use more it could be the worlds money system. I'm really suprised you could make such a statement. It's not about "live and let live" and it's not about "gay sex" Apparently, you missed the whole point. What does "hate" have to do with anything? You have obviously been so mind controlled that even you now think if anyone speaks out against anything, it's now classifed as "hate" speech. Well, it doesn't suprise me at all. That's not an original or logical thought from you to use the "don't hate" slant. You prove my point in so much that you are parroting illuminati philosophy and you don't even know it. Joe Monoco

  3. Ginger wrote on 07/13/2008 05:45 PM

    The term 'initial' means first, not most. Monotheism was created, embraced by the Roman Empire, and then forced upon our ancestors to replace the original pantheon worshipped at the time. The dual goal of monotheism was to effectively erase the history of a near-global pantheon of 12 deities and replace it with several monotheistic cultures, all vying for dominance. Divide and conquer, said Caesar. I suppose you don't believe that the Illuminati could go back that far, but let me remind you that much of their occult knowledge can be traced back to Pre-Dynastic Egypt... And that's only where we lose the trail. Now, you can tell me all you want that I will burn in hell for renouncing the faith that these so-called Illuminated Ones forced down my ancestor's throats so many years ago. (By the way, I won't apologize for the ancient faiths, either. But every single one of these so-called 'gods,' every one including yours, forced horrible things upon humanity from the time of our conception to the present.) I am not denying the existence of the divine, but I am denying the validity of religion. Religion was only the first step in separating us from the divine spark that resides within, around, and everywhere. Religion created hell on Earth. What was that epoch called, the one that happened right after Christianity sunk it's claws into Europe? Oh, right, I believe it was known as 'The Dark Ages,' when all the knowledge of the world disappeared and mankind became completely dominated by the church and the monarchy. If such a being as Jesus Christ ever existed, he was more or less an unwitting tool in the quest for global domination. Let me explain to you the Egyptian cult of Horus. Horus was the son of Osiris, the dead god of the underworld, and Isis, the virgin goddess. He was born of the virgin goddess on December 21st. His birth was announced by angels, attended by shepherds, and, later, 3 solar deities. An attempt was made on his life by a king called Herut. At age twelve, he came of age by special ritual, "restoring the eye of Horus." At age 30, Horus was baptised by Anup the Baptiser, who was beheaded shortly afterwards. Horus was tempted in the desert by his rival, Set, but resisted the temptation. He had twelve disciples, walked on water, cast out demons, healed the sick, restored sight to the blind, and "stilled the sea by his power." He also raised his dead father from the grave. He died by crucifixion, accompanied by two theives, was buried in a tomb, and resurrected three days later. Now, I ask you, how is it that the life of a man you've come to worship as your savior directly mimics the life of an Egyptian sun deity worshipped aeons before him? Actually, that's rhetorical and I can answer that fairly simply. Horus and Jesus (the Jesus that we know from the Bible, for, just because the literary character is not real, we cannot truly ascertain that Jesus the man did not actually exist) both symbolize the sun. The Illuminati is, by nature, a sun cult and enjoy interweaving their symbolism into the 'reality' they create for us. The sun figuratively 'dies' on December 21st, and is 'reborn,' or 'born' on December 25th. We have three days of less light in the intermediate period. Sirius is the star of Bethlehem, and the three that follow Sirius, the three stars of Orion's belt, are the Magi. Remember that the Magi supposedly came from the east, and followed a star in the east. This would be remarkably hard to do on land. As stars in the sky, it makes perfect sense that they could not return to Herod in the west, only continue their eastward journey. All of this happens in the zodiacal house of Capricorn (covering Matthew 1:18-2:23,) following which the sun enters the house of Aquarius, the water bearer, at 30 degrees. Hence, Jesus, Horus, Mithra, Zoroaster, the Sun, or whatever you want to call him, is baptised at age thirty. Aquarius covers Matthew 3:1-4:11. In the age of Pisces, Jesus encounters two fishermen and recruits them as disciples. Pisces: Matthew 4:12-4:22. In Aries the Ram, Jesus' flock increases and he is both the shepherd and the lamb of God. Aries starts with the vernal equinox, when the strength of the sun becomes apparent, so it makes sense that the Sermon on the Mount and the transfiguration take place in this house of the zodiac. Aries: Matthew 4:23-9:38. In Taurus, the bull, Jesus collects more disciples. "Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me; for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls." This house is represented by Matthew 10:1-11:30. The sun reaches it's zenith in Gemini, and Jesus shows unbeatable powers over sickness and demons from Matthew 12:1-24. In Cancer, the sun has crossed a major divide and begins to descend. Jesus talks of division and leaves his family behind. Besides being the crab, Cancer in ancient times was also symbolized by an ass and a foal, which Jesus rides into the temple. Cancer is known to cover Matthew 12:25-50. In Leo, the Lion, Jesus is referred to as a Lion. This is a time when the growing season is coming to a close and the harvest is upon us, so he naturally talks of the harvest stored in God's kingdom, and tells the parables of "Weeds among Wheat," and "The Mustard Seed." Matthew 13:1-53. In Virgo, the harvest is converted to food, and, as the sun is reaching its descent, trouble begins. This is where the Nazarenes become suspicious of Jesus. It is also where Aquarius rises head first, without his body, hence the baptist is beheaded. Jesus feeding 5000 with 2 fish and 5 loaves represent Virgo (grain) and Pisces (2 fish) which are separated by 5 houses. Virgo covers Matt. 13:54-16:4. Libra is the balance. After leaving Virgo, the house of bread, there is no bread. Jesus' parables grow increasingly violent at this time. This is also when he drives the moneychangers out of the temple. He remarks, "all this is but the beginning of birth pangs." Matt. 16:5-25:46. In Scorpio, the sun is getting weaker and the air is getting colder, and Judas (the scorpion) is getting ready for his betrayal. This time of year is marked by the name Gethsemane, which means oil or olive press. Olives are ripest in late winter, so that is when they are harvested. Judas kisses Jesus (gay!) as Scorpio kisses the sun upon their passing. Jesus's passing through Scorpio ends with his arrest in Matthew 26:56. In Sagitarrius, the Archer, the sun enters it's lowest point on the horizon on the solstice. The weakened sun will die a violent death. So it is in Sagg that Jesus is put on trial and executed. His pierced body symbolizes the archer's arrow. Saggitarius: Matthew 26:57-28:20. Thus, we reenter Capricorn for the whole story to start all over again. The three days following the winter solstice are perceptibly the darkest three days of the year. The day after this, the sun reaches it's high point once more... One could say, rising again, perhaps? Anyway, I really hope you've been paying attention, but you'll believe what you choose to, I suppose. As for an historical Jesus, I'm sure the answers to that particular question lie in the scores of biblical literature not included in the canonized Bible. There's a reason that the Nicean Council doesn't want you reading these 'heretical' scriptures, I'm sure. As for me, I'm still hovering the line, but I think I'm a little more on the 'Jesus never existed' side of it than the other. Hey, I gotta go where the proof is, which, of course, makes me no more a Darwinian than a Creationist. Pretty sweet that I get to live in Gomorrah, also known as the armpit of the nation, though. Anyway, there was a fairly recent story... within the past few years at least, of an atheist who took the Catholic church to court. The judge in the case ordered the court to prove Jesus's existence. The priest or bishop or pope- whoever the hell he was- responded, and I'm paraphrasing here, "Is it my fault that this man cannot see the midday sun, while others can?" Obviously, someone's been 'illuminated.' Take it or leave it, but that's how it be.

  4. Joe Monoco wrote on 07/14/2008 01:09 AM

    Thank you Ginger for your reply, First off, I don't discredit the occult observations of astrology, which you have established. But the real essence isn't really associated with that. First, don't ASSUME anything about what I'm saying unless I directly address the issue. Don't "assume" I don't go back as far as the illuminati to Ceasar and egypt. Read our article on "Who are the illuminati and where did they come from" and you'll see I somewhat agree with tracing it all the way back to Genesis in the bible. Okay, second, You are confusing "religion" with real Christians" Everyone who claims to be Christian obviouly isn't. That includes, the dark ages, Hitler, The pope and Catholicism, and many other impostors. I never said you were going to"burn in hell" Do you see all the assumptions you make that aren't true? Actually the bible doesn't speak of Jesus death on December 25th..that is all modern folklore. Your debate is with religion and modern folklore and not the bible...they represent two different things. Jesus , literally , Yeshua and his death were "predicted" in the bible in the old testament way before any other literary work. Which just shows all the "others" did was plagerize" the prophetic bible.....not the other way around. As far as me "believing" what I choose to....Is that not an accurate statement of what you are doing? As far as taking the Catholic chruch to court..it's not material..because the Catholic church is a fraud anyway and does NOT have anything to do with the real bible. I would urge you to read the works of a Harvard law professor named Simon Greenleaf. He was not a Christian and his students asked him if he could prove Jesus literally rose from the dead according to our laws of proof of this day. He concluded (and once gain, he wasn't a Christian) That any impartial jury would have to conclude (by our own standards of proof) that he did in fact rise from the dead. For us to really have a realistic debate on if the bible is true or not, you would have to have really read it on your own and formed you OWN opinions and not rely on the "interpretation" from other false religions who only "claim" to be Christians. I will tell you, I don't know who's works you have been reading on if Jesus actually existed or not. But I can tell you from looking at this issue for over 25 years, from every conceiveable angle, No credible scholar and I mean NO credible one has EVER doubted Jesus's existence..the only real debate was is if he was the "Son of God" and did he rise form the dead... Joe Monoco

  5. Ginger wrote on 07/15/2008 09:35 AM

    I think we need to start over here, because we're clearly insulting and condescending one another in order to get our points across. Hi. I'm Ginger. ;-) I understand that religion is a touchy issue for people of all faiths, so much so that we're constantly told to avoid speaking of it. The point about the man who took the Catholic Church to court was that the priest, in his cryptic response to the question of Jesus's existence, actually pointed out that Jesus is the sun. I do agree that Catholicism is worse than most with its ritual pedophilia and such, but I had never seen such blatant evidence that the higher order of the Catholic Church was initiated into the occult as such. This was literally spelled out in an AP news article, dated from 2004 or 2005. As for the question of Jesus' existence, most of the information I've gathered about the astrotheological nature of Christianity came from the book, "The Christ Conspiracy: The Greatest Story Ever Sold," by Acharya S. The author believes in the nonexistence of Jesus, which, as I have mentioned, I am still sort of on the fence about. I do not believe that the Jesus of the New Testament ever existed as more than a story, but there is much we'll never know due to extensive historical cover ups. My reason for discounting the New Testament is because of the parallels to more ancient tales of godmen, such as Krishna, Horus, Mithra, Dionysus, Zoroaster, Buddha, etc. Of course, to discount the known story of Christ as fiction is to discount the known stories of all these individuals as fiction, which I will readily admit to Hindus, Buddhists, and whatever may be left of the Zoroastrians (I hear they're still out there.) I don't believe that there is really any evidence for or against the existence of Jesus, but I do believe that the canonized Bible is something to be highly suspicious of. Remember that the texts were chosen by an order of church superiors called the Nicean Council, and books such as the Gnostic Texts, the Apocryphal Texts, etc. were treated as heresy. I think that if we were permitted to examine some of these supposedly heretic texts, we might have a much greater understanding of the nature and existence of Jesus. Some of the texts, like the Book of Enoch, are readily available, but it's no surprise that most of them haven't seen the light of day in many millennia. The Old Testament is based on the much older mythologies of ancient Babylon and Sumer- the first civilization. If you read some translations of the ancient Sumerian clay tablets, a few thousand years older than Genesis, you'd be blown away at the parallels it draws to the Bible. The ancient Sumerian texts go into far greater detail, though- you should definitely read Zecheriah Sitchen's translations. They also give an interesting hypothesis (be it a 5000 year or so old one) for who the Illuminati really are. This brings me back to my original post. I don't doubt that the Illuminati use homosexual acts in ritual, just as often as they use heterosexual acts. What I am trying to get at is that we are a people divided by religion, gender, race, culture, sexuality; we have so many subdivisions of what it is to be human, we barely relate to each other anymore. Regardless of how many people I hear refer to this as a Jewish conspiracy, many innocent Jewish people have been victimized by the Illuminati. The same goes for every race, religion, culture, what have you. The Illuminati used the gay male segment of the US population to test AIDS, which they then used to decimate the black population of Africa. You only need to be human to be a victim of this. The only way out I can see is if we can somehow cast aside all the labels we force upon ourselves and unite against the common enemy. It involves stepping outside our comfort zone and casting aside social expectations. Otherwise, we are divided and conquered, and that's what I hate. That's what I believe the real purpose of the same sex union laws are; to bother the people who actually care about the issue. That's also why I really dislike seeing articles which seem to alienate those who might otherwise be united in our cause. It really doesn't matter what walk of life or what your place is in society; the NWO will only benefit the elite.

  6. kel wrote on 09/09/2008 07:17 PM

    Ginger when you were talking about Jesus being refured to as a lion. The real Jesus is not refured to as a lion. You must be getting mixed up with Haile Selassie(know as the black Jesus and the Lion of Judah), who came from the seed of david. ummm David had some women proplems and he was sleeping with some Egyption women (who are dark because they are in Africa)so he had Haile Selassie which some people believe is the black Jesus.The people that worship him believe they have to worship him as Lions. That is where the dread locks come from because it appears as of the lions mane. I think I will only comment on that because you wrote a lot and I didn't read all of it.

  7. Jerrie Girman wrote on 07/09/2011 03:54 PM

    Very educating weblog, bookmarked the site in interest to see much more!

  8. John Christopher Sunol wrote on 07/06/2013 03:51 PM

    This sman is 100% correct and I know what he is stating is correct. I have been taken to court myself and they are trying to fine me big money to shut me up. I speak on the New world order online. I back this 100% and wish to tell all that if you come agaisnt them they will try to stop you from speaking out, the Illuminati and same sex Marriage is part of their agenda with agenda 21

  9. H.A A.H wrote on 12/29/2014 11:25 PM

    I'm afraid there's nothing we can do anymore as things have gotten much worse than when this article was published. The gay agenda will still continue until they turn every single human in the West as at least bisexual. In the UK they've already started teaching homosexuality in primary schools. Which goes perfect with their future plan which is to convert the next generation into homosexuals. I'm pulling my kids out from school and we're moving away to a more safer place. The Lord will put His wrath upon all these nations it's just a matter of time until we see a big disaster strike.

  10. Bruce wayne wrote on 07/30/2015 09:12 PM

    This is why I only support asexuality(not sexually attracted)

  11. Elena wrote on 11/10/2015 06:00 AM

    Your blog is cool and this is a great site. I read a few posts and I liked them. It is very difficult to meet soul mate, life has no meaning without love On the other hand, many married people are disappointed and divorce nowdays. dating to right person must be really difficult.

  12. John Christopher Sunol wrote on 12/04/2015 01:43 PM

    I agree with this 100%. This is an excellent message by the writer of this blog and I think the whole world needs to read it, take notice and become what the homosexual community call homopobic and speak out against this eveil agenda. It is headed up by the illuminati and the Masons

  13. KIM REALUBIT wrote on 10/14/2016 09:33 AM

    A respected Christian woman from Norway had predicted almost 50 years ago (1968) that she saw a vision wherein "IN THE LAST DAYS MEN WILL BE LOVING MEN AND WOMEN WILL BE LOVING WOMEN." Apparently, her vision made sense because it has been actually happening before our very eyes! We should rejoice because by this sign-homosexual agenda-Jesus Christ's second coming is nigh! And one more thing, another hidden agenda behind the homosexual movement is DEPOPULATION- which is quite sensible given that we're around 7 billion on earth now. But it is only God who can put a limit to population. Because He was the One who created us.

