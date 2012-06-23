WHAT'S THE REAL AGENDA BEHIND THE SAME SEX MARRIAGE ISSUE?

HOME
By
Joe Monoco
•
06/23/2012 05:50 PM
Ginger wrote on 07/13/2008 10:40 AM
Being well-versed in the ways of the Illuminati, you should have discarded all religion as their initial means of controlling us. Same-sex marriage is a strictly religious issue, like abortion. Both of these issues are merely distractions that tend to push the buttons of liberals and conservatives, instigating 'impassioned argument,' to put it nicely. Live and let live, dude. We have much bigger problems than gay sex, and, when it comes to abortion... these days I'd say it's much more merciful, considering what all the kids who are being born in this day and age have to deal with. Don't hate. You might realize you share a common enemy with these people.
JM wrote on 07/13/2008 11:14 AM
Actually, if you were well-versed in the ways of the illuminati, you would know religion IS THEIR INITIAL MEANS OF CONTROLLING US! If there is one thing they use more it could be the worlds money system. I'm really suprised you could make such a statement. It's not about "live and let live" and it's not about "gay sex" Apparently, you missed the whole point. What does "hate" have to do with anything? You have obviously been so mind controlled that even you now think if anyone speaks out against anything, it's now classifed as "hate" speech. Well, it doesn't suprise me at all. That's not an original or logical thought from you to use the "don't hate" slant. You prove my point in so much that you are parroting illuminati philosophy and you don't even know it. Joe Monoco
Ginger wrote on 07/13/2008 05:45 PM
The term 'initial' means first, not most. Monotheism was created, embraced by the Roman Empire, and then forced upon our ancestors to replace the original pantheon worshipped at the time. The dual goal of monotheism was to effectively erase the history of a near-global pantheon of 12 deities and replace it with several monotheistic cultures, all vying for dominance. Divide and conquer, said Caesar. I suppose you don't believe that the Illuminati could go back that far, but let me remind you that much of their occult knowledge can be traced back to Pre-Dynastic Egypt... And that's only where we lose the trail. Now, you can tell me all you want that I will burn in hell for renouncing the faith that these so-called Illuminated Ones forced down my ancestor's throats so many years ago. (By the way, I won't apologize for the ancient faiths, either. But every single one of these so-called 'gods,' every one including yours, forced horrible things upon humanity from the time of our conception to the present.) I am not denying the existence of the divine, but I am denying the validity of religion. Religion was only the first step in separating us from the divine spark that resides within, around, and everywhere. Religion created hell on Earth. What was that epoch called, the one that happened right after Christianity sunk it's claws into Europe? Oh, right, I believe it was known as 'The Dark Ages,' when all the knowledge of the world disappeared and mankind became completely dominated by the church and the monarchy. If such a being as Jesus Christ ever existed, he was more or less an unwitting tool in the quest for global domination. Let me explain to you the Egyptian cult of Horus. Horus was the son of Osiris, the dead god of the underworld, and Isis, the virgin goddess. He was born of the virgin goddess on December 21st. His birth was announced by angels, attended by shepherds, and, later, 3 solar deities. An attempt was made on his life by a king called Herut. At age twelve, he came of age by special ritual, "restoring the eye of Horus." At age 30, Horus was baptised by Anup the Baptiser, who was beheaded shortly afterwards. Horus was tempted in the desert by his rival, Set, but resisted the temptation. He had twelve disciples, walked on water, cast out demons, healed the sick, restored sight to the blind, and "stilled the sea by his power." He also raised his dead father from the grave. He died by crucifixion, accompanied by two theives, was buried in a tomb, and resurrected three days later. Now, I ask you, how is it that the life of a man you've come to worship as your savior directly mimics the life of an Egyptian sun deity worshipped aeons before him? Actually, that's rhetorical and I can answer that fairly simply. Horus and Jesus (the Jesus that we know from the Bible, for, just because the literary character is not real, we cannot truly ascertain that Jesus the man did not actually exist) both symbolize the sun. The Illuminati is, by nature, a sun cult and enjoy interweaving their symbolism into the 'reality' they create for us. The sun figuratively 'dies' on December 21st, and is 'reborn,' or 'born' on December 25th. We have three days of less light in the intermediate period. Sirius is the star of Bethlehem, and the three that follow Sirius, the three stars of Orion's belt, are the Magi. Remember that the Magi supposedly came from the east, and followed a star in the east. This would be remarkably hard to do on land. As stars in the sky, it makes perfect sense that they could not return to Herod in the west, only continue their eastward journey. All of this happens in the zodiacal house of Capricorn (covering Matthew 1:18-2:23,) following which the sun enters the house of Aquarius, the water bearer, at 30 degrees. Hence, Jesus, Horus, Mithra, Zoroaster, the Sun, or whatever you want to call him, is baptised at age thirty. Aquarius covers Matthew 3:1-4:11. In the age of Pisces, Jesus encounters two fishermen and recruits them as disciples. Pisces: Matthew 4:12-4:22. In Aries the Ram, Jesus' flock increases and he is both the shepherd and the lamb of God. Aries starts with the vernal equinox, when the strength of the sun becomes apparent, so it makes sense that the Sermon on the Mount and the transfiguration take place in this house of the zodiac. Aries: Matthew 4:23-9:38. In Taurus, the bull, Jesus collects more disciples. "Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me; for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls." This house is represented by Matthew 10:1-11:30. The sun reaches it's zenith in Gemini, and Jesus shows unbeatable powers over sickness and demons from Matthew 12:1-24. In Cancer, the sun has crossed a major divide and begins to descend. Jesus talks of division and leaves his family behind. Besides being the crab, Cancer in ancient times was also symbolized by an ass and a foal, which Jesus rides into the temple. Cancer is known to cover Matthew 12:25-50. In Leo, the Lion, Jesus is referred to as a Lion. This is a time when the growing season is coming to a close and the harvest is upon us, so he naturally talks of the harvest stored in God's kingdom, and tells the parables of "Weeds among Wheat," and "The Mustard Seed." Matthew 13:1-53. In Virgo, the harvest is converted to food, and, as the sun is reaching its descent, trouble begins. This is where the Nazarenes become suspicious of Jesus. It is also where Aquarius rises head first, without his body, hence the baptist is beheaded. Jesus feeding 5000 with 2 fish and 5 loaves represent Virgo (grain) and Pisces (2 fish) which are separated by 5 houses. Virgo covers Matt. 13:54-16:4. Libra is the balance. After leaving Virgo, the house of bread, there is no bread. Jesus' parables grow increasingly violent at this time. This is also when he drives the moneychangers out of the temple. He remarks, "all this is but the beginning of birth pangs." Matt. 16:5-25:46. In Scorpio, the sun is getting weaker and the air is getting colder, and Judas (the scorpion) is getting ready for his betrayal. This time of year is marked by the name Gethsemane, which means oil or olive press. Olives are ripest in late winter, so that is when they are harvested. Judas kisses Jesus (gay!) as Scorpio kisses the sun upon their passing. Jesus's passing through Scorpio ends with his arrest in Matthew 26:56. In Sagitarrius, the Archer, the sun enters it's lowest point on the horizon on the solstice. The weakened sun will die a violent death. So it is in Sagg that Jesus is put on trial and executed. His pierced body symbolizes the archer's arrow. Saggitarius: Matthew 26:57-28:20. Thus, we reenter Capricorn for the whole story to start all over again. The three days following the winter solstice are perceptibly the darkest three days of the year. The day after this, the sun reaches it's high point once more... One could say, rising again, perhaps? Anyway, I really hope you've been paying attention, but you'll believe what you choose to, I suppose. As for an historical Jesus, I'm sure the answers to that particular question lie in the scores of biblical literature not included in the canonized Bible. There's a reason that the Nicean Council doesn't want you reading these 'heretical' scriptures, I'm sure. As for me, I'm still hovering the line, but I think I'm a little more on the 'Jesus never existed' side of it than the other. Hey, I gotta go where the proof is, which, of course, makes me no more a Darwinian than a Creationist. Pretty sweet that I get to live in Gomorrah, also known as the armpit of the nation, though. Anyway, there was a fairly recent story... within the past few years at least, of an atheist who took the Catholic church to court. The judge in the case ordered the court to prove Jesus's existence. The priest or bishop or pope- whoever the hell he was- responded, and I'm paraphrasing here, "Is it my fault that this man cannot see the midday sun, while others can?" Obviously, someone's been 'illuminated.' Take it or leave it, but that's how it be.
Joe Monoco wrote on 07/14/2008 01:09 AM
Thank you Ginger for your reply, First off, I don't discredit the occult observations of astrology, which you have established. But the real essence isn't really associated with that. First, don't ASSUME anything about what I'm saying unless I directly address the issue. Don't "assume" I don't go back as far as the illuminati to Ceasar and egypt. Read our article on "Who are the illuminati and where did they come from" and you'll see I somewhat agree with tracing it all the way back to Genesis in the bible. Okay, second, You are confusing "religion" with real Christians" Everyone who claims to be Christian obviouly isn't. That includes, the dark ages, Hitler, The pope and Catholicism, and many other impostors. I never said you were going to"burn in hell" Do you see all the assumptions you make that aren't true? Actually the bible doesn't speak of Jesus death on December 25th..that is all modern folklore. Your debate is with religion and modern folklore and not the bible...they represent two different things. Jesus , literally , Yeshua and his death were "predicted" in the bible in the old testament way before any other literary work. Which just shows all the "others" did was plagerize" the prophetic bible.....not the other way around. As far as me "believing" what I choose to....Is that not an accurate statement of what you are doing? As far as taking the Catholic chruch to court..it's not material..because the Catholic church is a fraud anyway and does NOT have anything to do with the real bible. I would urge you to read the works of a Harvard law professor named Simon Greenleaf. He was not a Christian and his students asked him if he could prove Jesus literally rose from the dead according to our laws of proof of this day. He concluded (and once gain, he wasn't a Christian) That any impartial jury would have to conclude (by our own standards of proof) that he did in fact rise from the dead. For us to really have a realistic debate on if the bible is true or not, you would have to have really read it on your own and formed you OWN opinions and not rely on the "interpretation" from other false religions who only "claim" to be Christians. I will tell you, I don't know who's works you have been reading on if Jesus actually existed or not. But I can tell you from looking at this issue for over 25 years, from every conceiveable angle, No credible scholar and I mean NO credible one has EVER doubted Jesus's existence..the only real debate was is if he was the "Son of God" and did he rise form the dead... Joe Monoco
Ginger wrote on 07/15/2008 09:35 AM
I think we need to start over here, because we're clearly insulting and condescending one another in order to get our points across. Hi. I'm Ginger. ;-) I understand that religion is a touchy issue for people of all faiths, so much so that we're constantly told to avoid speaking of it. The point about the man who took the Catholic Church to court was that the priest, in his cryptic response to the question of Jesus's existence, actually pointed out that Jesus is the sun. I do agree that Catholicism is worse than most with its ritual pedophilia and such, but I had never seen such blatant evidence that the higher order of the Catholic Church was initiated into the occult as such. This was literally spelled out in an AP news article, dated from 2004 or 2005. As for the question of Jesus' existence, most of the information I've gathered about the astrotheological nature of Christianity came from the book, "The Christ Conspiracy: The Greatest Story Ever Sold," by Acharya S. The author believes in the nonexistence of Jesus, which, as I have mentioned, I am still sort of on the fence about. I do not believe that the Jesus of the New Testament ever existed as more than a story, but there is much we'll never know due to extensive historical cover ups. My reason for discounting the New Testament is because of the parallels to more ancient tales of godmen, such as Krishna, Horus, Mithra, Dionysus, Zoroaster, Buddha, etc. Of course, to discount the known story of Christ as fiction is to discount the known stories of all these individuals as fiction, which I will readily admit to Hindus, Buddhists, and whatever may be left of the Zoroastrians (I hear they're still out there.) I don't believe that there is really any evidence for or against the existence of Jesus, but I do believe that the canonized Bible is something to be highly suspicious of. Remember that the texts were chosen by an order of church superiors called the Nicean Council, and books such as the Gnostic Texts, the Apocryphal Texts, etc. were treated as heresy. I think that if we were permitted to examine some of these supposedly heretic texts, we might have a much greater understanding of the nature and existence of Jesus. Some of the texts, like the Book of Enoch, are readily available, but it's no surprise that most of them haven't seen the light of day in many millennia. The Old Testament is based on the much older mythologies of ancient Babylon and Sumer- the first civilization. If you read some translations of the ancient Sumerian clay tablets, a few thousand years older than Genesis, you'd be blown away at the parallels it draws to the Bible. The ancient Sumerian texts go into far greater detail, though- you should definitely read Zecheriah Sitchen's translations. They also give an interesting hypothesis (be it a 5000 year or so old one) for who the Illuminati really are. This brings me back to my original post. I don't doubt that the Illuminati use homosexual acts in ritual, just as often as they use heterosexual acts. What I am trying to get at is that we are a people divided by religion, gender, race, culture, sexuality; we have so many subdivisions of what it is to be human, we barely relate to each other anymore. Regardless of how many people I hear refer to this as a Jewish conspiracy, many innocent Jewish people have been victimized by the Illuminati. The same goes for every race, religion, culture, what have you. The Illuminati used the gay male segment of the US population to test AIDS, which they then used to decimate the black population of Africa. You only need to be human to be a victim of this. The only way out I can see is if we can somehow cast aside all the labels we force upon ourselves and unite against the common enemy. It involves stepping outside our comfort zone and casting aside social expectations. Otherwise, we are divided and conquered, and that's what I hate. That's what I believe the real purpose of the same sex union laws are; to bother the people who actually care about the issue. That's also why I really dislike seeing articles which seem to alienate those who might otherwise be united in our cause. It really doesn't matter what walk of life or what your place is in society; the NWO will only benefit the elite.
kel wrote on 09/09/2008 07:17 PM
Ginger when you were talking about Jesus being refured to as a lion. The real Jesus is not refured to as a lion. You must be getting mixed up with Haile Selassie(know as the black Jesus and the Lion of Judah), who came from the seed of david. ummm David had some women proplems and he was sleeping with some Egyption women (who are dark because they are in Africa)so he had Haile Selassie which some people believe is the black Jesus.The people that worship him believe they have to worship him as Lions. That is where the dread locks come from because it appears as of the lions mane. I think I will only comment on that because you wrote a lot and I didn't read all of it.
Jerrie Girman wrote on 07/09/2011 03:54 PM
John Christopher Sunol wrote on 07/06/2013 03:51 PM
This sman is 100% correct and I know what he is stating is correct. I have been taken to court myself and they are trying to fine me big money to shut me up. I speak on the New world order online. I back this 100% and wish to tell all that if you come agaisnt them they will try to stop you from speaking out, the Illuminati and same sex Marriage is part of their agenda with agenda 21
H.A A.H wrote on 12/29/2014 11:25 PM
I'm afraid there's nothing we can do anymore as things have gotten much worse than when this article was published. The gay agenda will still continue until they turn every single human in the West as at least bisexual. In the UK they've already started teaching homosexuality in primary schools. Which goes perfect with their future plan which is to convert the next generation into homosexuals. I'm pulling my kids out from school and we're moving away to a more safer place. The Lord will put His wrath upon all these nations it's just a matter of time until we see a big disaster strike.
Bruce wayne wrote on 07/30/2015 09:12 PM
This is why I only support asexuality(not sexually attracted)
Elena wrote on 11/10/2015 06:00 AM
John Christopher Sunol wrote on 12/04/2015 01:43 PM
I agree with this 100%. This is an excellent message by the writer of this blog and I think the whole world needs to read it, take notice and become what the homosexual community call homopobic and speak out against this eveil agenda. It is headed up by the illuminati and the Masons
KIM REALUBIT wrote on 10/14/2016 09:33 AM
A respected Christian woman from Norway had predicted almost 50 years ago (1968) that she saw a vision wherein "IN THE LAST DAYS MEN WILL BE LOVING MEN AND WOMEN WILL BE LOVING WOMEN." Apparently, her vision made sense because it has been actually happening before our very eyes! We should rejoice because by this sign-homosexual agenda-Jesus Christ's second coming is nigh! And one more thing, another hidden agenda behind the homosexual movement is DEPOPULATION- which is quite sensible given that we're around 7 billion on earth now. But it is only God who can put a limit to population. Because He was the One who created us.