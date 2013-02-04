WHAT REALLY HAPPENED TO DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING AND BOBBY KENNEDY?

theconspiracyzone@msn.com

— The assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, John Kennedy and Robert Kennedy were all master minded by the same powerful illuminati faction. Let us be clear, Dr. King was not a saint like the media would want you know, nor were Bobby and Jack Kennedy. But In her memoirs, Jackie Kennedy said he was a “Horrible person” (Speaking of King). She did not say why and we don’t know why, but we still want to write the truth on why he was killed. But, we want to write the truth on JFK, Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy. Please read our article: LYNDON JOHNSON CONSPIRED TO MURDER JFK

These murders are so closely related, that several assassins might have been involved in both the MLK and JFK killings. The lead tramp (BELOW LEFT) pictured here

was arrested and released with no official record of that arrest the day of the Kennedy assassination has been identified at Charles Rodgers. He was also known as “Montoya” and might also be known as “Frenchy”. He may have also had connections with the mysterious “Raoul” whom apparently was the handler of the patsy in King’s killing, James Earl Ray. Most likely, Raoul was Raul Salcedo who was a contract killer and CIA operative. An eyewitness present at the murder scene of Dr. King provided the following sketch of a man who was at the site of the murder. (BELOW LEFT) The picture has a stunning resemblance to Charles Rodgers. We’ll get to that in a bit. For now though, let’s look at the big picture surrounding King’s murder.

For more on this story, visit: THE THREE TRAMPS AND THE MURDER OF JOHN KENNEDY

The illuminati faced several dangers in 1968. Pressure from high profile factions tried to force President Johnson to expose his role in covering up the truth about the JFK assassination. These Groups forced his withdrawal from the 1968 election race.

Their plan now was to install Richard Nixon as president at all costs.

Robert Kennedy and Dr. King posed real threats to this plan. Dr. King was beginning a movement in the direction of a coalition with Malcolm X followers and other black militant groups. He was speaking out against the Vietnam war. His influence might help defeat Nixon at the polls. So the illuminati created an environment in which he could be killed by his arch enemies.

On April 4, 1968, while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated.

The official story is that a single man, James Earl Ray, was staying at a rooming house located at 422 South Main Street.

In the back of this rooming house was a shared bathroom with a window that looked out onto the swimming pool of the Lorraine Motel.

According to the government, James Earl Ray shot Dr. Martin Luther King from that window. There is, needless to say, no physical evidence to prove this charge. James Earl Ray spent his life in prison based solely on a coerced confession which he immediately retracted. None of the ballistics tests, which were performed on the rifle James Earl Ray allegedly used, were able to link that rifle to the actual bullet that killed Dr. Martin Luther King. Dr. King’s family does not think James Earl Ray was the killer, and recently won a civil court case proving there was a conspiracy.

The night of King’s assassination, Bobby Kennedy was informed of Dr. King’s death just before he was to make a campaign speech in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kennedy was informed, and with very sketchy details announced to the crowd that King had been shot and killed. He went on to say there is evidence that “white people”... were involved. How could he know that so soon?

No one came forth with a description of the assassin that day in Memphis, that all happened much later. Although all who were with King knew which direction the shots came from, no one had been arrested at that point. Why did Kennedy use the term “white people” who were involved in King’s killing? There is NO DOUBT BOBBY KENNEDY knew NOTHING of King’s murder in advance. As a matter of fact he was informed just seconds before he addressed the crowd….BUT, whoever put out the story that “white people” were involved, probably did know or suspect who was really responsible. So the question remains as to who informed Kennedy that “white people” (plural), were involved?

Now, I ask this question again…who was it that gave Kennedy the information that “white people” were involved? Plural? keep this in mind, this is NOT about race! It’s NOT about “white people” or “black people”... It is about the illuminati establishing a one world government! It’s about getting “we the people” into a race war with each other. Let’s listen to Kennedy as he addressed the crowd in Indianapolis on King’s murder.

Now, thanks to writer Ted Wilburn, in a story which follows, new evidence has surfaced to prove that the government and the media have been lying to the public about the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King.

Just moments after Dr. Martin Luther King was killed by a sniper’s bullet, a photographer took the below picture. Dr. King lies on the balcony floor. The witnesses are all pointing in the direction the fatal shot was fired from. There is no confusion among the witnesses as to where the source of the shot was. They are not confused by echoes. There is no uncertainty. ALL THREE WITNESSES ARE POINTING THE EXACT SAME DIRECTION AND IT ’S NOT WHERE THE OFFICIAL STORY SAYS THE SHOTS WERE FIRED FROM !! The men with Dr. king were Jesse Jackson, Hosea Williams and Rev. Ralph Abernathy. The man who took this infamous photo is James Louw.

The official story is that these men are pointing at the bathroom window in the rear of the rooming house from which James Earl Ray is supposed to have fired a gunshot.

But is that where the witnesses are pointing?

As part of the research, Ted Wilburn went back to the Lorraine Motel, to the very spot where Martin Luther King was shot, and took a photograph of the crime scene location that shows a great deal of the surroundings.

A line has been drawn from the rooming house window back to the balcony on which the pointing witnesses were photographed. Note the end of the line near the fire extinguisher and the intersection of the line with the top of the pale blue door.

Using the fire extinguisher and the top of the door as landmarks, a line is drawn on a detail of the photo taken just moment after the shooting, indicating the direction back to the window of the rooming house.

As can be seen, NONE of the witnesses are pointing towards the window of the rooming house at 422 South Main Street!

Note the small green circle marking the corner of the roof right above where Dr. King was killed.

The evidence in the photo taken just moments after the assassination is unequivocal. The claim that the witnesses are pointing to the rooming house where James Earl Ray was staying is a complete fabrication. The gunfire came from another direction high above the bathroom window which is the Gattis penthouse. That is where the fatal shot was fired.

This is how this location looks today. Notice how a tall green wall was erected to block the view of the penthouse so tourists to the scene can’t figure out they have been lied to.

The FBI and J. Edgar Hoover had become a vital part of the global elite by 1968. Hoover had no love for King and was harassing him in several ways. The illuminists undoubtedly let Hoover know that it wouldn’t be a bad idea to have King out of the way before the election campaigns really warmed up. They also passed the word along to some of the groups who were out to murder King that the crime would probably not be stopped. Fletcher Prouty has described this approach in some detail. The net result of these actions was the assassination of Dr. King by a group of wealthy white bigots who employed two of the intelligence community’s own expert assassins. One of these men was possibly Frenchy (Charles Rogers), who no doubt was involved to some degree in the killing of JFK . Another possible conspirator was a man named Jack Youngblood, who was a soldier of fortune and CIA contract killer.

CIA recruited James Earl Ray and set him up as a patsy.

The FBI removed King’s protection in Memphis and after the assassination they took the case out of the hands of the local police to control and suppress the evidence of conspiracy. Hoover did not know exactly who was going to assassinate King or where. He did not know in advance who the patsy was supposed to be. The best evidence in support of this is that from April to June 1968 the identity of the patsy was a mystery, first unidentified, then identified as Eric Starvo Galt, then as Raymond Sneyd, and finally as James Earl Ray. If Hoover had been in on the immediate plan, Ray’s identity would probably have been revealed first. In fact, the scenario might have been similar to the JFK case, with Ray being killed in a shoot-out right after the killing just like Oswald was supposed to have been. But make no mistake about it…Hoover did know King was going to be murdered…..he just didn’t know by whom…...maybe.

Robert F. Kennedy’s assassination is greatly overshadowed by his brother John in the American consciousness.

But the inconsistencies in the official account of the RFK case are just as well-documented, damning, and thoroughly covered up. The evidence, when looked at objectively and with an open mind, points to a wider conspiracy and cover-up by forces including the U.S. government and LAPD .

It’s ironic that it was Bobby Kennedy who announced to the world that King had been murdered. Not only was King killed as the result of a conspiracy, but here’s more evidence from CBS news that says Sirhan Sirhan could NOT have been the only gunman that killed RFK . Understand, the Bobby Kennedy killing, the JFK murder and the Martin Luther King killing were closely intertwined and carried out by the same illuminati factions:

Actually, one of Kennedy’s body guards, Rafer Johnson (ABOVE), literally took Sirhan’s gun from him that night and had it in his coat pocket the next day, but apparently, none of the authorities were interested in the gun… —

So who actually killed Bobby Kennedy? A man named, Thane Eugene Cesar. We’ll give him this much benefit of the doubt, he may have fired accidentally, (maybe on purpose), but he DID fire, and we believe it was his shot behind Senator Kennedy’s ear that killed RFK . So who is Thane Eugene Cesar?

Cesar is really Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin:

He’s the guy the mainstream media has told you about, in connection with an audio recording of RFK ’s shooting that has been the focus of recent legal and media attention, but for some reason, the mainstream media has been unwilling to supply his name, even with the “cover your ass” disclaimer which they are so fond of using: “alleged.”

They’ll tell you what anyone who has honestly researched the case has known all along from counting the bullet holes in the walls, door jambs and ceiling: the tape has thirteen shots on it, while Sirhan’s gun had the potential to hold only eight rounds of ammunition!

They’ll tell you what the L.A. coroner, Dr. Thomas Noguchi has said all along, that RFK ’s wounds all came from behind, from closer than Sirhan EVER got to RFK and from a position Sirhan was never in, in relation to Kennedy’s position.

And, of course, they’ll tell you that “some say” a security guard, who was carrying the correct caliber weapon and was directly behind Kennedy was the probable shooter, but they won’t tell you what anyone who has researched the case has known all along, but I will tell you right here:

His name is Thane Eugene Cesar. —

As you will remember, Cesar was the security guard that lead Kennedy through the kitchen area of the Ambassador Hotel and to his death. He was moonlighting, working for Ace Security. He’d only just started with the company and was placed in charge of security for the area of the hotel through which Kennedy would be lead as a short cut to his press conference in the Colonial Room. Cesar stood behind Kennedy and to his right.

Cesar was interviewed by KFWB reporter John Marshall only minutes after the shooting. During that interview, Cesar had this to say about the event. Keep in mind that Cesar was in a uniquely good position to view what had happened. He was standing behind and to the right of Kennedy, holding his arm.

Marshall: I have just talked to an officer who told me that he was at the Senator’s side when the shots occurred. Officer, can you confirm that the Senator was shot?

Cesar: Yes, I was there holding his arm when they shot him.

Marshall: What happened?

Cesar: I dunno. Gentleman standing by the lunch counter there and as he walked up the guy pulled a gun and shot him.

Marshall: Was it just one man?

Cesar: No. Yeah, one man.

Marshall: And what sort of wound did the Senator receive?

Cesar: Well, from where I could see it looked like he was shot in the head and the chest and the shoulder.

Marshall: How many shots did you hear?

Cesar: Four.

Marshall: You heard four shots. Did you see anyone else hit at the time?

Cesar: Nope.

Marshall: What is your name, officer?

Cesar: Gene Cesar.

There are several interesting things to note about Cesar’s interview with the press in the moments following the assassination. First, look at what Cesar did not get right in his description of the shooting. He claimed that only four shots were fired when, in fact, Sirhan had fired all of the eight bullets that his revolver was capable of holding. Second, while he claimed that he saw no one else hit, five others were wounded in the shooting and most of them were close to Cesar. Then, there are the inconsistencies in Cesar’s words when he refers to “they” shooting Kennedy and initially responding to the question of whether there was only one shooter by saying, “No.”

Equally interesting is what Cesar got right about the incident. When asked where Kennedy was hit, Cesar said that he thought Kennedy was shot “in the head and the chest and the shoulder.” Yet, no one knew just where Kennedy had been shot until after a doctor had examined him. You might think that anyone could see where he had been shot simply by looking at him lying on the floor.

Yet Cesar was in no position to see the wounds. Kennedy laid on the floor on his back, and all three bullets that entered his body had done so from the back. In other words, the exact nature of the wounds could not be evident until after he had been examined. And yet, somehow, Cesar was aware of where Bobby Kennedy had been wounded.

The fact that Kennedy was wounded from the back, while Sirhan approached him from the front, has been a matter of contention. Several witnesses recall that just prior to the shooting, Kennedy had turned to his left to shake hands with busboy Juan Romero, whose face has been immortalized in the famous picture of him cradling Kennedy’s head immediately following the shooting (BELOW). However, even if Kennedy was in the middle of shaking Romero’s hand when the shooting began, this only afforded Sirhan a shot from the side, not from the back. Further, as we find in the next installment, the autopsy showed that all of the shots hitting Kennedy came from behind and from a low angle. In other words, they appeared to come from some who was behind Kennedy and low to the ground.

HERE IS OUR OPINION …..BOBBY KENNEDY , IN AN INSTANT OF INSTINCT , KNEW WHO SHOT HIM !!! AS THE RESULT , HE TURNED AND TOOK THANE CESAR ’S TIE OFF HIM , AND LEFT IT FOR THE WORLD TO SEE AS A CLUE . THAT IS CESAR ’S TIE YOU SEE HERE IN THIS FAMOUS PHOTOGRAPH THAT IS NOW PART OF AMERICA ’S HISTORY !!!! NOBODY HAS BROUGHT THIS UP UNTIL NOW !!!!!

While admitting to owning a .22, the caliber of pistol used by Sirhan, Cesar claimed that he was not carrying it that evening. Instead, he claimed to be carrying a .38 he had purchased for guard duty. In fact, he said that he had sold the .22 three months before the assassination to an ex-coworker named Jim Yoder, who had retired and moved to Arkansas.

Curiously, this contradicted testimony Cesar had given to the LAPD . At that time, he stated that he had told a police sergeant about his .22 when interviewed following the assassination. He said, “In fact, I don’t remember if I showed it to him but I did mention that I had a gun similar to the one that was used that night.”

Now, this is a curious thing for a Cesar to say. How could it even occur to him to show a gun to an officer that he had sold three months earlier?

In 1972, William Turner and Jonn Christian, the authors of the book The Assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, were struck by this discrepancy. They paid a visit to Jim Yoder in Arkansas. As luck would have it, Yoder was still in possession of the receipt for the gun. It read, “On the day of Sept. 6, 1968 I received $15.00 from Jim Yolder [sic]. The item involved is a H&R pistol 9 shot serial no. Y 13332 . Thane E. Cesar.”

September 6, 1968. Three months after the assassination of Bobby Kennedy.

As strange and inexplicable coincidence and happenstance would have it, the gun in question was not available for testing. Shortly before the arrival of Turner and Christian, Yoder received a call from the LAPD about the pistol he had purchased from Cesar. Shortly after that, his house was burglarized and the pistol was stolen.

Every single witness to the shooting that night placed Sirhan at least three feet in front of Senator Kennedy. There has not been one person who has ever come forward claiming that Sirhan ever got closer. Nor has there ever been a witness to Kennedy turning around far enough for Sirhan to shoot him in the back. Further, the fatal shot entered Kennedy’s head near his right ear from a distance of not more than an inch or two, as evidenced by the powder burns found there.

In other words, there was only one man at the Ambassador Hotel that night who was armed, owned a .22 caliber pistol (despite his claims otherwise) and was in a position to fire the fatal shot that ended Bobby Kennedy’s life. That man was Thane Eugene Cesar.

Here is a collection of video and audio tapes “as it happened” many of which the public has not seen. At 4:27 listen to a witness testify that a “security guard” shot Kennedy “three times”.

If you need more proof of a conspiracy in Bobby Kennedy’s death, here it is: —

Simple Facts about the Robert F. Kennedy Assassination:

Powder burns on Kennedy’s clothing reveal that all three of his wounds were from a gun fired from 0 to 1-1/2 inches away. And yet, all witnesses claim that Sirhan’s gun could not possibly have done this, for not one person places Sirhan’s gun that close, and according to the general consensus, Sirhan’s gun never got closer than three feet away.

Sirhan’s gun could hold only eight bullets, and yet, seven bullets were dug out of bodies. An eighth bullet was traced through two ceilings into airspace, and two more bullets were identified as lodged in the door frame of the pantry by both LAPD and FBI personnel (the fresh bullet holes were even labeled as such on their photographs). Inexcusably, the door frames were burned, the Los Angeles Police Dept. claimed no bullets were found lodged in the “bullet holes”, and two expended bullets (inexplicably dug out of wood) were soon found in the front seat of Sirhan’s car. The LAPD then destroyed their records of the tests that had been done on the “bullet holes” in the door frame.

Three bullets were found in Robert F. Kennedy, and a fourth grazed his suit jacket. The upward angle of every shot was so steep as to be much closer to straight up than horizontal (80 degrees). And yet, all witnesses claim Sirhan’s gun was completely horizontal for his first two shots, after which his gun hand was repeatedly slammed against a stem table (and now so far away from Kennedy that any errant shots of such an upward direction would have been twenty feet high before reaching Kennedy, as opposed to entering Kennedy’s backside as they did).

The four bullets which touched Kennedy all hit on his back right side and were traveling forward relative to his body. Kennedy was walking towards Sirhan, his body was always facing Sirhan during the shots, and afterwards he even fell backwards before saying his last lucid words, (“Is everyone all right?”) – at each and every moment facing toward Sirhan. It is impossible for bullets out of Sirhan’s gun to have hit Kennedy’s backside and been traveling forward unless Kennedy was almost entirely turned around.

Obviously Sirhan shot at Kennedy, but it is clear someone else was firing too. And once a second assassin is established, this adds far more than just another lone individual to the murder gang (because of the way many powerful branches of government instantly swung into action to protect the second assassin). Indeed, any second assassin virtually proves that powerful branches of U.S. Government were behind the murder itself – not only because of their stiff resistance from the get go, but because of their ongoing, coldly calculated, and otherwise inexplicable manipulation of evidence for keeping Sirhan as the singular decoy/patsy.

When a powerful branch of government commits such a murder, it only makes sense if it’s top people are involved (along with as many others as needed in going downwards toward the more hands-on, lower chain of command). The branches involved in the RFK assassination are at minimum the LAPD , FBI, CIA , & Military Intelligence with deepest roots in the Pentagon. And if indeed such a group coordinated the murder of the next President of the United States, it is hard to imagine that other power centers of the U.S. would have been dangerously left out of the decision as well: such power hubs as the Federal Reserve (with it’s control over money itself), the largest media puppeteers, the controllers of oil, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the outgoing and incoming Presidents. One can very rationally go further and deduce that the most viciously aggressive foreign power hubs were also (bondingly) involved in this age of New World Order global partnership (yet as bystanders in terms of this very American murder).

More to consider: On Jun 2, 1968, Sirhan was identified as entering Kennedy’s Campaign headquarters on Wilshire Blvd. Larry Strick asked Sirhan if he needed help, and Sirhan pointed directly at Khaiber Khan and replied “I’m with him.” Khaiber Khan is pronounced “K(eye)ber” Khan – perhaps the greatest world-wide secret agent at the time. Supposedly, when Sirhan pointed at Khan, Khan was a brand new Kennedy volunteer worker, which lasted June 1 – 4, a total of four days. In the extreme highest levels of the CIA , Khaiber Khan was a very leading figure when the U.S. toppled the government of Iran by taking out Iran’s most powerful person (this was in 1953, when Mossadegh was replaced by a more corrupt Shah of Iran). When questioned about Sirhan, Khaiber Khan gave misleading responses that were more like decoys. U.S. intelligence then quickly left him alone, concentrating instead on inexplicably hounding innocent witnesses & tearing to shreds what they simply saw.

Thane Cesar was pressed up against Kennedy’s back right side and was holding Kennedy’s right arm in his left hand as Sirhan jumped out and fired his first two shots at Kennedy from several feet away. Don Schulman, the only eyewitness to correctly see that Robert Kennedy had sustained three bullet wounds, not two, saw this guard pull his gun and ostensibly fire back at Sirhan,

Thane Cesar’s tie, knocked off and lying near Bobby Kennedy as he died, seems to have been in the exact spot where the gun needed to be located that delivered the fatal bullet moving up and forward into Kennedy’s brain: pressed up tight to Kennedy’s back right side, and neck high. Thane Cesar owned a .22 (the caliber of Sirhan’s gun), but said he sold it before the assassination. Then he said he sold it after the assassination. Then the story was, “the gun was stolen from the new owner.”

[Immediately following the assassination, a police All Points Bulletin was put out for a shapely, well-built woman in a polka dot dress (and the man with her) – based on a married couple who reported them fleeing the scene, the female suspect with a smile on her face, and who excitedly stated “We shot him.” The APB was quickly canceled by the highest echelons of the LAPD , and all information taken down about these eye witnesses disappeared (one can only imagine if the witnesses themselves soon disappeared). Sandra Serrano was on the back stairs at assassination time. She saw Sirhan walk up the stairs with a polka dot woman and another man, and later saw the polka dot woman & man coming down the stairs alone and the woman saying “We shot him!” However, Captain Lynch would later claim he was on the back stairs at the time and that no one was there (and thus Sandra Serrano is a liar and an un-credible witness in the eyes of U.S. intelligence.) Even so, a remarkable number of people still claim that a polka dot woman “appeared to be with Sirhan ” just prior to the assassination.

On June 4, the day leading up to the just-after-midnight assassination, Sirhan signed in at a firing range and was soon accompanied by a man and a shapely well built woman, according to the range master of the gun club. What a lead!, for not only did they share the a gun and a rifle between them, but the range master distinctly heard the woman say to Sirhan “Goddamn you, you son of a bitch, get out of here or they’ll recognize us” (as Sirhan helped her with her gun). Later, in what seems like a case of imposters following orders, a topless bar waitress would voluntarily come forward and provide a thoroughly discredited explanation: she and her husband had innocently met Sirhan at the range and traded weapons between 4 & 5 o’clock.

But this contradicted the reports of the 37 other gun club witnesses, and who indicate the coupled pegged to Sirhan arrived just after 11:00 AM and were not at the range between 4 and 5. Without this crucial explanation by the topless bar waitress, logical common sense would tell us a wider assassination network was involved (solely based on “firing range facts”, let alone others such as: the teamwork between Khaiber Khan & and Sirhan; the obvious and instant sabotage (on all fronts) by U.S. Intelligence and the LAPD ; Sandra Serrano’s unmistakable accounts of close teamwork between Sirhan and the Polka Dot Woman/& man; the one-inch-away powder burns; the number of bullets; the upward angle of the bullets; the forward movement of the bullets in Kennedy’s body).

Take note that the topless bar waitress was familiar with many LAPD officers. Because the waitress came forward voluntarily, she most assuredly is not the real polka dot woman who was in different attire at the firing range, for no assassin network of this magnitude would offer up faces that must stay hidden merely for the sake of gaining a flimsy excuse. It’s clear the topless bar waitress is a decoy (probably having no direct links to the polka dot woman at the range), but still a spectacular lead toward links with other levels of the assassination network. And finally, the range master was fired on June 16, and as usual, U.S. intelligence then focused it’s power on destroying the crucial witness, as opposed to pursuing leads.

Sirhan thinks that he acted alone, and yet what Sirhan “thinks” isn’t important at all if an additional assassin network was in place. Priority attention should be on the assassination network, not on some of Sirhan’s most bizarre mental states. But let’s look at the fascinating area of Sirhan’s mind nonetheless. He cannot remember the assassination at all. It’s as if a segment of memory was entirely erased. Until after the shooting the last thing he remembers is having coffee with a woman. He also wrote about killing RFK in trance-like states called automatic writing. Interestingly, all of the trance-like states are a group of memory segments that are entirely erased as well – even under hypnosis, he can’t remember a thing about them.

As a jockey, Sirhan received a head injury in 1966, and as a result may have become one of the most deeply hypnotizable people in the world. An interesting theory is that the CIA found this out when Sirhan later explored many “mind control” groups, and that the CIA also tested this possible “hypno-patsy” beforehand as to the depth they could erase his memories.

- In 1968, 400 pound Bill Bryan was said to be the “evil genius” of hypnotism, the most powerful person in his field. Supposedly “hypno-seducing” up to a dozen women a day and also working for the CIA , he bragged that the Boston Strangler & Sirhan were amongst his clients. Combining special drugs and hypnotism, would it be possible to implant the Strangler’s unshakable fits of killing obsession so as to cause a triggered fit in someone else? Indeed, in Sirhan’s automatic trance-writing that he can’t remember, he repetitively wrote “Pay to the order of one hundred thousand dollars” and “My determination to eliminate RFK is becoming more the more of an unshakable obsession” and “Salvo Di De Salvo Die S Salvo” (Albert Di Salvo, the Boston Strangler).

But no matter what the causes of Sirhan’s trances and erased segments of memory, and despite his claims that he acted alone, the evidence of his teamwork with Khaiber Khan and the Polka Dot Woman, along with the overwhelming certainty of another gun pumping the fatal shots into Robert F. Kennedy from behind, prove that Sirhan did not act alone, and played the decoy patsy for an assassination network that clearly extends to the very heights of U.S. power.

- In all, ten bullets were recovered from the assassination scene; two of the three bullets fired at Kennedy lodged in his brain and neck; five bullets lodged in each of five other people hit (Paul Schrade, Elizabeth Evan, Ira Goldstein, Irwin Stroll and William Weisel); three bullets were recovered from different locations in the kitchen area. Sirhan’s pistol could only fire eight shots without reloading, which he did not have the opportunity to do. Since there were two bullets unaccounted for, it is apparent that at least one other weapon was fired at the time. Simple math argues against the official finding!

In the official medical report, Dr. Thomas Noguchi concluded that the bullet entering Kennedy’s right mastoid and penetrating the brain was the cause of death. It was Dr. Noguchi’s expert opinion, given in testimony at the investigation, that the fatal bullet was fired at a range of not more than two or three inches from Kennedy’s head. However, no witness who testified ever placed Sirhan any closer to the Senator than two feet during the time he was firing his pistol.

Thane Cesar, the Security guard, was standing directly behind Kennedy and admitted drawing his gun after Sirhan began firing. Ceasr conceded his gun might have gone off, but asserted that he did not shoot at Kennedy. Why has his gun not been test-fired for comparison?

Criminologist William W. Harper compared the bullet which entered Kennedy’s armpit with the bullet removed from William Weisel and found that the bullets had no common characteristics and sharply differing rifling marks—indicating that the bullets could not have come from the same gun.

Further, Harper stated that, based on the available evidence, Kennedy was shot at least once from a position completely removed from where Sirhan was standing. Harper therefore concluded that a second weapon was involved and that two different firing postures were used in the shootings. His findings and conclusions are supported by a number of authoritative experts, including three other qualified criminologists (Dr. Herbert L. MacDonell, Vincent P. Quinn and Lowell)

So who was behind King’s murder?

They call the O.J. trial “the trial of the century.” It pales in significance to King v. Jowers. A European reporter covering the trial remarked: “You Americans are always talking about ‘the trial of the century!’ Well, this is the trial of the century, and none of your reporters are covering it!”

In 1977 the family of Martin Luther King engaged an attorney and friend, Dr. William Pepper, to investigate a suspicion they had. They no longer believed that James Earl Ray was the killer. For their peace of mind, for an accurate record of history, and out of a sense of justice they conducted a two decade long investigation. The evidence they uncovered was put before a jury in Memphis, TN, in November 1999. 70 witnesses testified under oath, 4,000 pages of transcripts described the evidence, much of it new. It took the jury 59 minutes to come back with their decision that Loyd Jowers, owner of Jim’s Grill, had participated in a conspiracy to kill King, a conspiracy that included J. Edgar Hoover and the FBI , Richard Helms and the CIA , the military, the Memphis Police Department (MPD), and organized crime.

That verdict exonerated James Earl Ray who had already died in prison.

The discovery that a local diner owner by the name of Lloyd Jowers was a co-conspirator in the assassination plot made the death of King even more nebulous. Jowers insisted that Lt. Earl Clark of the Memphis Police Department fired the shots that would kill Dr. King. Jowers also stated that there was a very intricate plan involving local, state and federal officials and the Mafia to kill Martin Luther King, Jr. and that James Earl Ray was simply used as a scapegoat.

JOWERS

In 1999 the King family filed a wrongful death suit against Jowers. The news of the verdict, in one of the most important national security trials in modern history, was suppressed. And to this day, with very, very few exceptions, the public does not know that this trial took place and what the outcome was.

William Pepper’s 2003 book, An Act of State, The Execution of Martin Luther King, published by Verso, gave a detailed report of the trial. The book was systematically ignored. Pepper said in February 2003 that he had been personally turned down by reviewers for major media. They did not want to put their jobs and reputation on the line.

Jowers, 73, attended only the first three days of the trial. He was excused by the judge because of illness. He said through his attorney, Lewis Garrison, that he would plead the Fifth Amendment if subpoenaed. However, in 1993 Jowers against Garrison’s advice and prompted by Pepper’s investigation appeared on Prime Time Live with Sam Donaldson and said he had been asked to help in the murder of King and had been told there would be a decoy in the plot. He was also told that the police “wouldn’t be there that night.”

In that interview, the transcript of which was read to the jury in the Memphis courtroom, Jowers said the man who asked him to help in the murder was a Mafia-connected produce dealer named Frank Liberto. Liberto, now deceased, had a courier deliver $100,000 for Jowers to hold at his restaurant, Jim’s Grill, the back door of which opened onto the dense bushes across from the Lorraine Motel. Jowers said he was visited the day before the murder by a man named Raul, who brought a rifle in a box.

The jury in Memphis also heard a tape recording of a two-hour-long confession Jowers made at a fall 1998 meeting with Martin Luther King’s son Dexter and former UN ambassador Andrew Young. On the tape Jowers says that the meetings to plan the assassination occurred at Jim’s Grill. He said the planners included undercover Memphis Police Department officer Marrell McCollough (who now works for the Central Intelligence Agency), MPD Lieutenant Earl Clark (who died in 1987), a third police officer, and two men Jowers did not know but thought were federal agents.

Young, who witnessed the assassination, can be heard on the tape identifying McCollough as the man kneeling besides King’s body on the balcony in a famous photograph taken right after the shooting. According to witness Colby Vernon Smith, McCollough had infiltrated a Memphis community organizing group, the Invaders, which was working with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. In his trial testimony Young said the MPD intelligence agent was “the guy who ran up [the balcony stairs] with us to see Martin.”

Jowers says on the tape that right after the shot was fired he received a smoking rifle at the rear door of Jim’s Grill from Clark. He broke the rifle down into two pieces and wrapped it in a tablecloth. Raul picked it up the next day. Jowers said he didn’t actually see who fired the shot that killed King, but thought it was Clark, the MPD ’s best marksman. —

In a new attempt to break the silence Verso has just issued An Act of State in paperback. Also, for the first time, parts of the never before seen video record of the 1999 trial are being released on Youtube.

What was so dangerous about the 1999 Memphis trial that it had to be suppressed? The evidence presented, under oath and on the record, made it abundantly clear that the reports of the 1997 House Select Committee on Assassinations, of the Civil Rights Commission appointed by Clinton’s AG Janet Reno, and the New York Times were all wrong. James Earl Ray did not murder King.

With the guilty verdict for Loyd Jowers the jury came closer than anybody before to the identity of the real killer. Jower’s actions in preparation of the assassination and on the day itself, together with the testimony from witnesses who had never been heard before, allowed a minute by minute reconstruction of how and why the crime was committed.

Apparently nobody, not the Mafia, the Memphis Police, the FBI , the CIA , or the Army Military Intelligence teams were taking any chances. If the Mafia contract had not succeeded, someone else was prepared to kill King. When King stepped out on that balcony at the Lorraine Motel he did not know that he was under complete surveillance and that more than one gun was aimed at him.

On December 8, 1999, Dr. William Pepper made his closing statement to the jury in Memphis. Martin Luther King, he said, had become more than a civil rights organizer, and more even than a voice against the war on Vietnam. Pepper explained why King had become so dangerous to the ruling powers that a decision was taken at the highest level that he was not to leave Memphis alive.

Pepper said:

I put it to you that his opposition to that war had little to do with ideology, with capitalism, with democracy. It had to do with money. It had to do with huge amounts of money that that war was generating to large multinational corporations that were based in the United States.

When he threatened to bring that war to a close through massive popular opposition, he was threatening the bottom lines of some of the largest construction companies, one of which was in the State of Texas, that patronized the Presidency of Lyndon Johnson and had the major construction contracts at Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam. (Brown and Root was the contractor for the dredging of Cam Ranh Bay – M.G.) This is what Martin King was challenging. He was challenging the weapons industry, the hardware, the armament industries, that all would lose as a result of the end of the war.

The second aspect of his work that also dealt with money that caused a great deal of consternation in the circles of power in this land had to do with his commitment to take a massive group of people to Washington and there to encamp them in the shadow of the Washington memorial for as long as it took. For as long as it took, they would make daily trips to the halls of Congress and they would try to compel the Congress to act, as they had previously acted in terms of civil rights legislation, now to act in terms of social legislation.

Now, he begins to talk about a redistribution of wealth, in this the wealthiest country in the world that had such a large group of poor people, of people living then and now, by the way, in poverty. That problem had to be addressed, and it wasn’t a black-and-white problem. This was a problem that dealt with Hispanics, and it dealt with poor whites as well. That is what he was taking on. That’s what he was challenging.

The powers in this land believed he would not be successful. Why did they believe that? They believed that because they knew that the decision-making processes in the United States had by that point in time, and today it is much worse in my view, but by that point in time had so consolidated power that they were the representatives, the foot soldiers, of the very economic interests who were going to suffer as a result of these times of changes. So the very powerful lobbying forces that put their people in the halls of Congress and indeed in the White House itself and controlled them, paid and bought them and controlled them, were certainly not going to agree to the type of social legislation that Martin King and his mass of humanity were going to require.

So there was a fear. What happens when they are frustrated? What happens when they don’t get any satisfaction? What would happen? They feared, the military feared, that there would be a violent rebellion in the nation’s capital. And they didn’t have the troops that could contain half a million angry poor alienated Americans. They didn’t have the troops. Westmoreland wanted another two hundred thousand in Vietnam. They didn’t have them to give to him. They didn’t have them.

They were afraid that what Mr. Jefferson had urged many, many times, that the body politic can only be cleansed by a revolution every twenty years. They were afraid that Mr. Jefferson would be listened to and that that revolution would take place.

Because of that, those factors, Martin King was not going to be allowed to bring that group of people to Washington.

Dr. William Pepper, continuing his closing argument, went on to address the planning of the King murder, pieced together by his personal decade long research as well as from the 13 volumes of background material that accompanied the 1997 House Select Committee on Assassinations Report. On those pages Pepper found much evidence that contradicted the official findings, including a detailed history of the FBI surveillance of King and the infiltration of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and the Civil Rights movement.

In December of 1963, less than a month after the Kennedy assassination, FBI officials met in Washington to explore ways to “neutralize King as an effective Negro leader”. In spite of that material in their files the House Select Committee declared that the FBI plaid no role in the assassination.

Looking back at the way in which Pepper summarized the evidence collected throughout the trial it becomes obvious how carefully crafted his legal approach was. Loyd Jowers was the defendant and, having been personally so close to the assassination, he was an extremely valuable witness. But his actions, the physical location of his bar and grill, adjacent to the brushy area across from the Lorraine Motel, were only a small part of a much larger picture, in the words of Pepper the wider conspiracy to kill King.

Then, as now, the onus that the right as well as the left puts on the word “conspiracy” has to be taken into account. Pepper, in his explanation to the jury, took back that word and gave it its proper legal and historic meaning. He asked the jury to find that this “constituted conspiracy, legally civil conspiracy under the law.”

Pepper developed for the jury the string of “coincidences” that constitute conspiracy, a chain of evidence backed up by 70 witnesses. All of it can be looked up in detail on 4,000 pages of transcripts or in his book, An Act of State. Here are just a few questions and examples:

The case against defendant Loyd Jowers was the best documented, partly by Jowers’ own admission. Jowers testified that he was asked by Mafia- connected produce dealer Frank Liberto to help in the murder of King. He received money and a gun to hold.

Three witnesses took the stand and corroborated Liberto’s involvement. John McFerren told the jury that, on the afternoon of the assassination, he heard Liberto shout into the phone “Shoot the son-of-a-bitch when he comes on the balcony.” Liberto told Mrs. Lavada Addison, “I arranged to have Martin Luther King killed.” Addison’s son, Nathan, confirmed his remark.

However the Mafia plan would not have succeeded if it had not been for the involvement of many others: Why did King end up in the Lorraine Motel where he had never stayed before? Who made him change his room from a secluded ground floor room to the second floor balcony space? Who ordered MPD Captain Jerry Williams, who normally formed a security unit of black officers when King came to Memphis, not to form a bodyguard this time?

Across from the Lorraine Motel was Fire Station no. 2. Who ordered the only two black firefighters not to show up to work that day? Floyd E. Newsum was later told the order came from the MPD . Norvell E. Wallace was told his life had been threatened and he needed to stay home.

On the morning of the assassination Carthel Weeden, captain of Fire Station no. 2, testified that he was approached by two U. S. Army officers carrying briefcases who indicated they had cameras and wanted the roof of the station for a lookout on the Lorraine Motel. They left after the assassination.

Members of the Army’s 111th Military Intelligence Group, based at Fort McPherson in Atlanta, Georgia, had come to Memphis and were keeping King under 24 hour a day surveillance. MPD intelligence office Eli Arkin testified at the trial that they worked out of his office.

About 10 minutes before the assassination of King, Guy Canipe, owner of the Canipe Amusement Company, observed a bundle being dropped in the Main Street doorway of his company, one block from the Lorraine. The bundle consisted of a 30.06 Remington Gamemaster rifle and unfired bullets — the rifle James Earl Ray was supposed to have used for the assassination.

Loyd Jowers testified that immediately after the killing, MPD Lieutenant Earl Clark, now deceased, came out of the brushy area and gave him a smoking rifle at the rear door of his restaurant, Jim’s Grill. Jowers did not see who killed King, but claimed it was Clark, the MPD ’s best marksman.

Criminal Court Judge Joe Brown, who later presided over two years of hearings into the evidence, stated, “It is my opinion… that this is not the murder weapon… 67% of bullets from my tests… did not match the Ray rifle” The rifle’s scope had not been sited; therefore the Remington from Canipe’s door could not have been properly aimed.

Several witnesses at the 1999 trial testified that they saw two men running away from the brushy area, one burning tires as he drove away in a green 1965 Chevrolet past a police car that took no notice, another getting into a police car and being driven away. Nevertheless, the official story has always been that nobody shot from the bushes but that James Earl Ray fired from a bathroom window of the rooming house.

Why then did Maynard Stiles, a senior official in Memphis Sanitation Department, receive a call from MPD Inspector Sam Evans at 7 am on the morning after the assassination “requiring assistance clearing brush and debris from a vacant lot near the site of the assassination.” Stiles assembled a crew and cleaned the site under the direction of the police department.

This is just part of the evidence covered by the 1999 trial. Much of it had been assembled to be presented in the trial that James Earl Ray fought to have for almost 30 years. Given the nature of the evidence it is not surprising that it was never allowed to take place.

The major media and most authors have perpetuated the myth that James Earl Ray confessed. William Pepper, who represented Ray until he died, says that Ray pleaded guilty on advice of his lawyer who told him that this would be the best avenue for a trial, but that Ray never confessed.

There were several attempts to bribe Ray into a confession. One of Ray’s lawyers, Jack Kershaw, was asked by a publishing company to offer Ray $50,000, parole and a new life if he finally confessed. Ray refused. Ray’s brother Jerry was contacted with the same offer with a higher monetary amount ($200,000). Ray, again, refused.

Just before Ray’s death MPD officer Tim Cook, in the presence of William Pepper, leaned heavily on Ray to admit his guilt. He promised Ray that in return he would be released and could die surrounded by his family. Ray refused and died alone on April 23, 1998.

One year and 8 months after his death a jury listened to the closing statement of Ray’s former lawyer, William Pepper, testing the evidence that should have freed Ray.

Pepper’s closing words were:

Let me close by saying to you that long after people forget what has been said in this courtroom, all the words that you’ve heard from witnesses and lawyers, and long after they have forgotten about accounts that they have read about this case, they are going to remember what was done here. They are going to remember what action you took, what decision you came to.

You have got to understand the monumental importance of your decision. (The public) are going to forget everything I said, everything defense counsel has said, everything the witnesses have said. They are going to remember one thing, the ruling of this jury, the verdict of this jury because you have heard evidence that has never before been put on in a court of law.

That is why your decision at this point in time is the most significant decision that will have been taken in thirty-one years in terms of this case. Please don’t underestimate the importance of it.

In our view, what has happened in this case, the injustice that has happened in this case … is representative of the failure that symbolizes to me the failure of representative democracy in this country. Isn’t it amazing that one could say that over a simple murder case? But when you look at the wealth of evidence that has come forward and you understand how this case has been conducted and you understand how it has been covered up, and when you see how unresponsive elected officials and government have been and how complicit they have been, you can come to no other choice.

Governmental agencies caused Martin Luther King to be assassinated. They used other foot soldiers. They caused this whole thing to happen. And they then proceeded with the powerful means at their disposal to cover this case up.

You know, these things do not happen as a rule without the involvement of other people and in this case, this type of murder, without the involvement of seriously prominent individuals in government. So it is in my view a failure of democracy and this Republic that it has not been able to bring this forward.

What we’re asking you to do at this point in time is send a message. We’re asking you to send a message, not just right a wrong. That’s important, that you right a wrong and that you allow justice to prevail once and for all. Let it prevail.

But in addition to that, we’re asking you to send a message, send a message to all of those in power, all of those who manipulate justice in this country that you cannot get away with this. Or if you can get away with it, you can only get away with it for so long.

Send that message. You, you twelve, represent the American people. You are their representatives with respect to justice in this case. They cannot be here. The media will keep the truth from them forever. You represent the people of this land. You must speak for them.

You have this duty to yourselves, this obligation to your fellow citizens, and you have an opportunity to act in a most significant way that perhaps you can ever imagine, because your verdict of conspiracy in this case, your verdict of liability for the defendant and his other co-conspirators, means history is rewritten, means textbooks have to be rewritten, means the actual result of this case and the truth of this case now must come forward formally.

On behalf of the family of Martin Luther King, Jr., on behalf of the people of the United States, I ask you to find for the plaintiff and find that conspiracy existed and that those conspirators involved not only the defendant here but we’re dealing in conspiracy with agents of the City of Memphis and the governments of the State of Tennessee and the United States of America.

We ask you to find that conspiracy existed and once and for all give this plaintiff family justice and let’s cleanse this city and this nation of the ignorance that has pervaded this case for so long.

THE VERDICT

After less than an hour the jury returned with the verdict, read by Judge James E. Swearengen.

THE COURT : In answer to the question did Loyd Jowers participate in a conspiracy to do harm to Dr. Martin Luther King, your answer is YES . Do you also find that others, including governmental agencies, were parties to this conspiracy as alleged by the defendant? Your answer to that one is also YES .

Memphis, TN, December 8, 1999.

Their verdict finally lifted responsibility for the murder from James Earl Ray and should have opened the investigation of organized crime, the FBI , the CIA , the military, and the Memphis Police Department.

Postscripts:

1. Given all the new evidence presented in the trial, the King family approached President Bill Clinton and asked for a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Clinton refused and turned the matter over to AG Janet Reno who appointed a civil rights commission.

Ray’s lawyers, who appealed for a new trial until Ray’s death in prison in 1998 were shutdown at any effort to find the truth. But we can still find out what really happened because the same New World Order factions carried out the deaths of Martin Luther King, Bobby Kennedy and John Kennedy….and all to bring about the New World Order and the future Antichrist….Which is what all three men were against. DO YOU SEE THAT ?

BELOW is an interview with William Pepper where he speaks extensively about Jowers role in King’s assassination: The program is an edition of the series “History Counts” produced by MDR Productions and originating at radio WPKN 89 .5 FM, Bridgeport, CT.

