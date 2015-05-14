SANTA, SATAN AND THE POPE: AN UNHOLY TRINITY. THE CATHOLIC CHURCH IS AN ILLUMINATI ORGANIZATION.....IT DOES NOT REPRESENT REAL CHRISTIANITY.

theconspiracyzone@msn.com
Shadow Pope! This is an actual picture of the Pope giving a statement on his most recent visit to Israel. It has not been re-touched. That shadowy figure behind him was really photographed. It clearly isn’t human. c’mon people lets wake up!
In the occult realm Satan is known to appear as a 10 ft. Shadowy Figure.
The problem with people who are spiritually blind is they think they can see.
If you think we are the ones seeing things that aren’t there after reading the below article and you are still skeptical after all the self evident facts and truths presented, let us direct you to this expose’ so you can understand why we are able to see what’s really happening and it’s really you that can’t: WHY MOST PEOPLE CAN’T SEE THE TRUTH
The Catholic Church is an imposter. It is a false, pagan religion masquerading as Christianity. It has done more damage to the name of true Christianity than all the other false religions combined. The reason? Because it is the only huge, World wide religion that has wrapped it’s name around real Christianity. Islam, does not claim to be a Christian religion- neither do Buddists, Hindu’s or the Church of Satan. The Catholic Church is more insidious because most people really think it represents the Bible and the teachings of Christ or Yeshua (the literal interpretation of the name Jesus).
That’s why it’s more dangerous than all the other false religions because most people following it’s deception think they are following Jesus of the Bible…and THEY ARE NOT!!!! They are following doctrines of demons…1 Timothy 4:11. People that follow or have faith in this false religion have bought a lie, hook, line and sinker…Is there something going really wrong in your life? Are you following “Catholic” principles and not “Biblical” principles? Well, that’s why. Why, oh why, has the Catholic priesthood been sexually molesting little boys, young women and married women for the past 1,000 years? The answer is simple: Roman Catholicism is NOT genuine Christianity, but a mixture of numerous pagan and witchcraft doctrines and practices, all of which lead to sexual deviancy.
Former Catholic Seminarian and Satanist, Bill Schnoebelen, proves that, given the true inner heart nature of Catholicism, sexual deviancy and molestation and homosexuality is what we should expect from her priesthood.
Schnoebelen, also shockingly reveals that Catholic priests teach that Jesus was able to perform miracles only because He had gone into Witchcraft and was using the power of the Occult! Jesus calls this belief a sin which is unpardonable, either in this life or in the life to come (Matt 12:22-31). Therefore, priests who believe this heresy are no longer subject to the promptings of the Holy Spirit and can become unusually cruel and full of hate.
Bill also reveals that in the Catholic seminary he attended he discovered that about 75% of the men studying for the priesthood were gay, many of them very openly gay.
Bill then reveals that Satan created the Catholic Church – beginning with Constantine – in an effort to corrupt genuine Christianity and take it down from within. By appearing to be Christian, but mixing in doctrines and practices of Satanism, billions of souls have been plunged deeply into Hell.
Even the location of the Vatican is a clue to the true nature of Catholicism; it is built on a Roman hill named ‘Vaticanus’, a place in Ancient Rome noted for its soothsaying and witchcraft, a place Bill calls “highly cursed”! The Vatican has truly “become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird”.
Pope Benedict XVI is thoroughly caught up in this sex abuse scandal, from the actions he took while Cardinal Ratzinger. Therefore, this scandal is simply going to continue until the Antichrist arises.
Nowhere is the bible will you find the word “Pope.” You also won’t find the word “Nun.” In Timothy 4:11, the Bible says any system that forbids people to” Marry” or abstain from certain foods is “doctrines of demons.” You won’t find the concept of “lent” or “Ash Wednesday” or numerous other demonic teachings from the Catholic Church in the Bible. I will venture to say that most Catholic Priests are Gay and/or pedophiles (If not all), and most Nuns are lesbians (If not all), and the ones that aren’t, there is something else wrong with them to join an organization where humans basic instinct to be attracted to the opposite sex is not allowed. In Genesis, God said “It is not good for man to be alone….I will create a helpmate (woman)” Just by nature, the Catholic Church violates what God said was good…that is for a man to be with a woman. What organization subverts what God intended? We’ll tell you who does this….It’s the occult….and the homosexual agenda.
In this observation by CuttingEdge ministries,”The French government has condemned remarks by a top Vatican official linking the pedophile scandal in the Catholic Church to homosexuality. French Foreign Ministry spokesman Bernard Valero Wednesday said the remarks linking the abuse to homosexuality was ‘unacceptable’. He said France is committed to the struggle against discrimination and prejudice linked to sexual orientation and gender identity. Gay rights groups also condemned the remarks by Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone.”
What, exactly, did Cardinal Bertone say that got pro-gay people so riled up?
“The top aide to Pope Benedict sparked a furor Monday when he said that homosexuality and not the priestly vow of celibacy is the cause of widespread sex abuse of children by the Catholic clergy.”
The Cardinal knows better than this. He knows, in his inner heart, that the only reason the Catholic Church has so many gay priests who mercilessly prey upon innocent children is because their rule of Forced Celibacy has, over the past 1,000 years, attracted young gay men into the priesthood. After all, where else can a gay man gain access to so many young men?
Then and only then, can you comprehend the enormity of the disaster which has existed within the Catholic priesthood for over 1,000 years! One key element to understand is that this current fiasco is not unique in the history of Rome; her priests have been molesting young boys, young girls, and mature married women for over 1,000 years!
Oh the “pope” admits “wrongs” (ABOVE LEFT), Well, how big of him…..If your son was raped or molested by a “Priest of the Catholic Church” does that satisfy you? Don’t you want someone to be convicted and sent to prison? Why is there not world wide outrage over the homosexuals and pedophiles that are leaders in the Catholic Church? And, once you know this is an issue…WHY DO YOU KEEP GOING BACK TO THE CATHOLIC CHURCH ONCE A WEEK AND CONTINUE TO GIVE THEM MONEY? WHY DO YOU STILL CALL YOURSELF A CATHOLIC? This is NOT an isolated, one time happening in the Catholic Church people..this is a continuing perverted pattern that defines what you are having faith in..
I can promise that everyone who is reading this who considers himself or herself a “Catholic”, that is was not by your own choice. You were born into it. Your family was Catholic and because of that you have defined it as your “faith.” You didn’t one day decide to do your own research and determine this religion is what you want. But you were mind controlled all of your life and “told” that you are a “Catholic”
Let’s be prudent people..reject the lies you have been told and seek the REAL GOD of the Bible!!!! BE WISE! THINK FOR YOURSELF! Don’t let your destiny for all eternity be dictated by someone else! Look at the photo (Below left), It’s common practice for illuminati pedophiles and perverts to disfigure their own body parts into sex organs…Look at the popes left thumb…..does that look like a normal thumb to you, or does it look like something else? Look at his face, look at his facial attitude, is that of God or is it demonic and sinister? Come on people! Let’s wake up! Use your mind that the Lord gave you! This man is evil!!!
Sexual molestation of children in the Catholic Church continues: Oct. 14 2011
The Roman Catholic bishop of Kansas City has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he covered up child abuse, the New York Times reports. Robert Finn is the highest-ranking member of the American church to face criminal charges related to child abuse. Authorities say Finn knew that one of his priests, Rev. Shawn Ratigan, had lewd photos of young girls on his computer, but Finn did not report Ratigan to the authorities for five months.
According to the Kansas City Star, Finn re-assigned Ratigan to live in a mission house in Independence, Mo., after hearing complaints about his inappropriate behavior. Ratigan is accused of trying to take pornographic photos of a 12-year-old girl during his time there.
Finn is affiliated with Opus Dei, a powerful and controversial organization within Catholicism, according to the Times. He pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge.
According to Agence France-Press, the sexual abuse crisis has cost the American branch of the Catholic Church $3 billion since the first allegations surfaced in the 1980s, though few people have been jailed for their crimes. The U.S. Conference of Bishops established a review board that found that “4,392 Catholic priests and deacons sexually abused at least 10,677 American children between 1950 and 2002,” the AFP reports.
Only 615 incidents were reported to civil authorities, with 252 clergymen convicted.
It is flat out bizarre the way the Catholic Church apparently has no problem with Santa replacing Jesus Christ. Santa is another demonic creation used to take the eyes of children off the real Christ of the bible. When Satan said “I will be like the most high” He creates diversions and impostors to do just that. Santa has characteristics only Almighty God has….such as being all knowing. “He knows when you are sleeping, he knows when you’re awake….he knows if you’ve been bad or good.” The Catholic Church has taken this a step further by actually having Pope Paul buried in a Santa suit. Many names in occult teachings are hidden with anagrams…the switching of letters. “Santa” and “Satan” are two spellings of the same word. Look at the closeup of Nazi pope Benedict with the “Santa” hat on (TOP OF PAGE ABOVE). The evil on those eyes reflect the heart. I’m surprised he’s not spitting pea soup at us..
—
The Catholic Church has been teaching unbiblcal principles since it’s beginning. What most members are unaware of is how this religion is steeped in occult practices. How many Catholics know the Pope carries the occultic “twisted” cross? The twisted cross is NOT a Christian symbol but is straight out of Black Magic rituals from the Sixth Century. (LEFT), The cross was created by Satanists and has an emaciated Jesus to mock the normal crucifix. The twisted cross in the sign of the Mark of the Beast.
Aleister Crowley was one of the most wicked humans who ever lived was a Satanist who not only taught Black Magic but human sacrifice.
He came up with the law of reversal…that is to do things upside down, backwards and reversed. We have found numerous pictures of the pope in public with an image of an upside down cross behind him. Once again, nowhere in the bible will you find the word “pope”.
Nazi Pope Benedict is seen here wearing a robe with seashells on the front. In occult circles, the seashell represents the Oriental Lotus (ABOVE). According to occult philosophy, “Budda” was born from lotus and “Aphrodite” from the seashell…Benedict is wearing the robes of Lucifer when he wears this pattern during his installation Mass. It’s also where the illuminati used for one of their front companies “Shell” oil.
Catholicism is another illuminati front to suck the world into the worship of Lucifer. The Catholic Church is steeped in Occultism, Black Magic, Sorcery and homosexuality. It is the Harlot spoke about in Revelation which sits on seven hills (Rome) in which God commanded his people to come out of.
The Pope was then chosen to be the top religious leader in early 1991. Since the Illuminati is fully in control of the Vatican now, and since they plan on the Pope being the Religious False Prophet of Revelation 13:11-18 they have no trouble showing public obeisance to the Pope when they meet with him; thus, the Pope wears the white dress symbolic in the Zoroastrian religion of the Luciferian Sun God, while the Illuminists who meet with him dress in subordinate black as you see here as the pope visits Skull and Bones Illuminati occultist George Bush at the While House . Of course Bush, a known Homosexual himself, was completely comfortable with this event. I wonder where Victor Ashe was for this homecoming?
If you want to know more on this see:IS GEORGE BUSH A HOMOSEXUAL
And:WOMAN MURDERED FOR REVEALING BUSH’S HOMOSEXUAL LIFESTYLE —
Whenever a pope is dying, the Vatican goes into a special operating mode in order to ensure a seamless transition from the dying pope, to the College of Cardinals, to the election of the new pope. Thus, it is important to examine the total effort from beginning to end—from the death and burial of the previous pope to the election and installation of the new pope.
Remember that the Vatican is not genuine Christianity, but is an old pagan religion camouflaged as Christianity; further, we have demonstrated that Catholicism is nothing more than Witchcraft, as there is no difference between what a Catholic priest does reciting a Mass by rote and what a witch or wizard does reciting a ritual. Until Pope Paul VI was elected pope in 1963, Catholicism practised a very powerful form of White Magic Witchcraft; however, he initiated the practice of Black Magick Witchcraft, which he signaled by using the Black Magick “Twisted Cross” Crucifix rather than the traditional Crucifix. Pope John Paul II continued this Black Magick Tradition, as Benedict is doing also.
The Vatican today is practicing a powerful Black Magick Witchcraft, which is exactly the type of religion the Bible foretells Antichrist will practice. The emphasis we want you to hold in your mind is that Black Magick Witchcraft is being closely followed in these current events.**
E3 wrote on 02/02/2009 11:27 PM
Get thee hence from our Christ’s birthday party! ??!!! WHERE IN SCRIPTURE DOES THE MESSIAH HAVE A BIRTHDAY PARTY? WHERE DOES HE AUTHORIZE THE CELEBRATION OF HIS BIRTH? NOWHERE! DO YOU KNOW WHERE THE PARTYING IN CHRISTMAS COMES FROM? THE ROMAN FESTIVAL OF SATURNALIA, FILLED WITH DRUNKENESS, LEWDNESS AND SEXUAL DEPRAVITY.. .EDUCATE YOURSELF!! Lucifer may be the wiliest of all the deceitful demons that ever drew breath of fire in Hell <<-- HE HAS NOT BEEN TO HELL, THAT IS HIS DESTINATION AFTER THE MILLENIAL REIGN OF YAHSHUA & THE WHITE THRONE JUDGEMENT. DEATH AND HELL WILL BE CAST INTO THE LAKE OF FIRE! , but he was pretty sloppy when he decided to try to spoil our Savior’s birthday with this disguise. << YAHSHUA NEVER TOLD HIS DISCIPLES TO REMEMBER OR CELEBRATE HIS BIRTH, BUT HIS DEATH. HIS BIRTHDATE HAS NOT BEEN SPOILED BECAUSE IT HAS NO ASSOCIATION WITH DECEMBER 25TH. You are wearing the influence of ROMAN CATHOLICISM when you observe TAMMUZ'S DECEMBER 25TH BIRTHDAY. “Satan please distract our children from Jesus with all these shiny toys!” - CHRISTMAS IS A DISTRACTION FROM YAHSHUA, BASED ON A LIE THAT IDENTIFIES HIM WITH TAMMUZ!! His big devil ego got the better of him when he decided to name his Christmas Anti-Christ after himself. CHRISTMAS IS A PAGAN HOLIDAY! DO THE RESEARCH, NO CHILD OF GOD SHOULD PARTICIPATE IN OBSERVANCES THAT PAY HOMAGE TO SATAN & OCCULT RELIGIONS THROUGH YULE LOGS, DECORATED TREES, MISTLETOE & ALL THE OTHER PAGAN ELEMENTS OF CELEBRATING THE WINTER SOLSTICE. IF YOU BE OF YAHWEH, REPENT AND KEEP HIS COMMANDMENTS, DO NOT FOLLOW THE CUSTOMS OF THE HEATHEN. BE YE SEPERATE!!!! We are on to you Satan! And we unmask you and heartily rebuke you! Get thee hence from our Christ’s birthday party! APPARENTLY YOU ARE NOT ONTO HIM, BUT DECEIVED BY HIM IF YOUR SAVIOR WAS BORN ON DECEMBER 25TH. YAHSUAH MESSIAH, THE SON OF YAHWEH WAS NOT BORN ON DECEMBER 25TH, BUT MOST LIKELY DURING THE FEAST OF TABENACLES WHICH OCCURS DURING THE FALL! THAT IS GOD'S HOLY DAY AS ESTABLISHED IN THE TORAH. IF DECEMBER 25TH IS THE BIRTHDATE OF YOUR SAVIOR, THEN YOUR SAVIOR IS TAMMUZ, THE FALSE GOD THAT ISRAEL WAS REBUKED FOR WEEPING OVER IN SCRIPTURE. DO YOUR RESEARCH MAN! Satan once was God’s favorite angel.
Joe Monoco wrote on 02/03/2009 12:39 AM
Hummm, Can't really tell if this post is a criticism of our article or not, but the points this person points out is exactly our point as well...No one in our article claimed Christ was born December 25th..He was not! Our point is that's what people think! And that is Satan's starting point to deceive people...Satan has his own agenda as far as Christmas and it is the same as the Vatican, Merchants, and the rest of the people who celebrate Christs birthday in December...
Lacy Stenn wrote on 07/09/2011 12:46 PM
I actually appreciate many web content here, thanks a lot ~
Jeremy wrote on 06/18/2012 04:28 AM
Not too long ago, I began to wonder what Christmas trees, wreaths, had to do with Jesus' birth. I checked up on it online and the answer I found was ... NOTHING! In fact they were pagan rituals repackaged. Christ was never in Christmas to begin with, so all those people shouting about "putting Christ back in Christmas" are just wasting their time. When I was a little kid, I greedily wrote many letters to Santa asking for things I'd seen on television. Whoa - turns out I was writing letters to Satan.
Marissa wrote on 06/04/2013 02:45 PM
As far as the first part of the article goes, I recently escaped Catholicism. Whew! What a pagan cult it was. Thanks for corroborating my innermost doubts about the heathen religion with this article.
Lena wrote on 05/18/2015 02:49 PM
Awesome post, and site! Great info.. Time to wake up!